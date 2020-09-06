If you’re a prospective home buyer in the Atlantic City area whose sights are set on a beach house, either as a seasonal or year-round residence (especially now that traveling options are currently reduced), you’ll most likely be considering available properties in communities such as Ventnor, Margate, Longport or Brigantine. But here’s a possibility that might not have occurred to you: How about acquiring one in “romantic enchantic Atlantic City” itself?
While a lot of people might think of “Atlantic City” as one of those proverbial great places to visit but they “wouldn’t want to live there,” that’s an impression in need of some revising—and revisiting. The beach blocks of the city’s Lower Chelsea district are not only just as residential in character as are those of neighboring downbeach communities, but are also in the midst of a renaissance of sorts—meaning that now may be the perfect time to acquire a property like the three-level, five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath beauty recently put on the market at 116 John A. Seedorf Lane for $1,550,000, just a few houses from the boardwalk.
Then again, it might be a misnomer to talk about buying a house that’s “like” this particular one, given that it comes complete with a heated in-ground swimming pool surrounded by a totally private, fenced-in, paver-lined patio, along with upper and lower decks in both the front and rear, and an elevator. That’s not exactly a combo you’re apt to find around every corner, even in Ventnor or Margate.
The unique appeal of this home’s location, according to current owners Jeff and Randi Rosen, is the combination of attributes it offers. These include a wide, well-maintained and manicured beach that’s both free (meaning no badges required) yet surprisingly not all that crowded, and a relatively private neighborhood (with luxury condos on the opposite side of the street) that’s just a short walk to trendy eateries and attractions such the Tropicana casino resort and Boardwalk Hall, where concerts and shows are often staged.
But one of the things the Rosens have enjoyed most about it is the nearby presence of Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, the opening of which just two years ago has, according to Randi Rosen, infused the entire locale with an academic atmosphere never before experienced here and a whole new sense of cultural and artistic vibrancy along with new restaurants, shops and cafes. That proximity could also offer a family with kids who are about to graduate from high school the option of college classes to which they can “commute” by walking.
The home itself, in addition to the aforementioned advantages, has a reverse design in which the living room, or “great room,” along with the kitchen and two of the bedrooms (one of which can be used as an office), are on the top floor, and the other three bedrooms, including the master suite, are on the second floor (the ground level encompassing a two-car garage set for charging an electric vehicle, and a family room with real slate floors). This arrangement has allowed the living area to have an unobstructed ocean view and to be endowed with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, along with a skylight. It also permits the house to be graced by two fireplaces—one in the great room, and the second in the master bedroom.
As for that kitchen, it’s described by Jeff Rosen as “a real chef’s kitchen” that includes a five-burner DCS cooktop with a large griddle, high end stainless steel appliances, including a 48-inch, built-in Monogram refrigerator, a 30-inch double oven and two sinks, a built-in wine cooler, custom cabinets and attractive Silestone countertops and textured subway tile backsplash (not to mention the convenience of that elevator for unloading groceries).
Other features of the house include two laundry rooms (one of which is on the ground floor and can be used for beach towels), hardwood flooring, plenty of storage space, with no fewer than three walk-in closets (complete with built-in shelves and drawers), and an outdoor shower, All-told, “It’s a wonderful house to accommodate your entire family — the kids can swim in the pool, go to the beach, or enjoy the rides over at the Steel Pier,” says Randi Rosen.
Oh, and one other thing— the cost of the house includes the furnishings that are now there, some of which are just a year old., according to Jeff Rosen, who makes a point of its being in “turnkey, ready-to-move-in condition.”
If that sounds like an Atlantic City abode that you might be ready to move into, the person to contact for a showing is listing agent Todd Gordon of BHHS Fox and Roach realtors in Margate, at 609-553-5098. or you can email him at todd.ACRealtor@gmail.com.
