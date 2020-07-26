The term “world class” is usually used to indicate a standard of excellence —the best of the best, according to one definition. But as a description of the 14-room home situated on a one-acre property for sale at 204 Arbor Court in Linwood, it also applies quite literally.
That’s because in addition to offering a commanding view of several miles of the Jersey Shore stretching from Margate to Ocean City through immense, 31-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, or “glass walls” (complete with motorized shades) in both its living and dining rooms, this palatial residence is resplendent with exotic imported design elements and features from various parts of the globe.
The most apparent is its Normandy Tudor exterior, complete with a white stone turret topped by a copper finial, which instantly gives the impression of a luxury English county home —as does the elegantly landscaped approach, replete with the sort of greenery one might expect to find in such a setting.
But that’s just the first of a number of cosmopolitan components that make up this unique property.
These include the hand-carved rosewood front doors imported from the Philippines, limestone flooring in its two-story front entranceway that was shipped over from France, and hardwood floors of Brazilian cherry in the living and dining rooms, downstairs family room and hallways.
Then there’s the temperature-controlled wine cellar, which is certainly a match for any found in grape-growing regions both here and abroad, with room to accommodate up to 2,000 bottles of vineyard vintage—complete with redwood racking from California (if that state can also be considered a kind of country of its own, as its sometimes characterized).
But while this is truly a home with a distinctly intercontinental flavor, it’s also one that offers its occupants an ideal South Jersey recreational retreat for all seasons.
One of its most impressive vacation amenities is its in-ground 30,000-gallon heated pool of the sort you might expect to find in a plush resort, with a partially vanishing edge that gives the appearance of water flowing over the side, complemented by a whirlpool spa. For those who enjoy lying in the sun after a swim, there’s not only plenty of room to sit around that pool, but a huge adjoining two-level flagstone rear terrace complete with a built-in Viking gas grill and cooking area for summertime gatherings—all overlooking the natural beauty of the meadows leading down to the bay, and surrounded by a verdant green lawn, tall trees and shrubs.
During colder weather, in addition to that spectacular view, both the living room and downstairs family room offer the ambience of gas-log fireplaces set into two-story floor-to-ceiling stone-fronted hearths.
Whatever the occasion or time of year, this home’s flowing floor plan makes it an ideal venue for family gatherings, as does the spacious, eat-in chef’s kitchen, with its full range of high-end appliances and attractive Wood-Mode cabinets, and the adjacent breakfast room, adorned by an inlaid cedar-tray ceiling, from which that sweeping view can also be enjoyed over morning coffee. Rounding out the opulent touches of the living/dining area are a cathedral ceiling, a built-in bar and beverage center and a circular staircase.
There’s also more than enough room to accommodate both a large family and overnight guests, with a total of six bedrooms, four of which are on the main floor, four full bathrooms, one of which on the second floor has an air tub and steam shower, and two additional half baths. And just for good measure, there are two laundry rooms—one on each floor— and a second family room upstairs with built-in bookcases and three skylights, which is also carpeted and can thus serve as an ideal play area for any kids in the family (or, alternately, as a home office).
Additional features of this showplace of a home include a two-car attached garage with a textured epoxy floor, an inlaid red-brick driveway with room for three or more additional vehicles, an in-ground sprinkler system, a 20-kilowatt Generac natural gas generator, two storage attics (a walk-in and a pull-down), a finished basement with both interior and exterior access, central multi-zoned air and natural gas heating, multiple walk-in closets, a security system and a second staircase at the back of the house..
In addition, besides being conveniently located just a few minutes’ drive from the area’s beaches, boardwalks, casinos and other attractions, the property is a full 20 feet above sea level, an unusually high and dry elevation for one so close to the bay.
The current owners, who are planning to relocate to another part of the country, describe this house as having not only been initially well-built, but renovated and impeccably maintained over the 18 years they’ve lived there. They also want potential buyers to know that it has brought them “much happiness while enjoying its beautiful views and serene environment.”
To arrange for a tour of this world-class property, which is currently listed at $1,195,000, you can call listing agent Carlo Losco of Balsley-Losco Realty at 609-872-6600 or 609-646-3207 or email him at closco@carlolosco.com
