There is no hyperbole in stating that the degree to which nearly every detail had been meticulously planned out — even on a property that encompasses such a massive amount of space — is truly awe-inspiring at 4652 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing.

From its landscaping full of naturally occurring greenery, to its 5,102 square feet of luxuriously appointed interior, to a manicured rear deck/patio area funneling into a long pier and large boat dock on the Great Egg Harbor River, the property is nothing shy of magnificent in every way.

An amenity that certainly makes it stand out even more prominently is a 4,000-square foot detached barn, constructed by current ownership at the same time as the main residence in 2016, that could potentially house — again, without overstating the case — a helicopter if one were so inclined. For those with interests closer to the ground, the car collector or equestrian would find ample space for your hobbies and to store your boat(s) in a heated space. The whole compound could call to mind (at least for those who have been around long enough) a scaled-down, modern-day Ponderosa, except that Hoss and Little Joe would surely be asked to remove their boots before entering.

The price tag on this 3-bedroom, 3½ -bathroom estate is likely a little higher than the average Joe could afford, but one might wonder what such a magnificent home would cost if uprooted and planted a block in from any beach on the East Coast. It would enter the realm of unattainable to anyone other than the super-rich, yet this property has easily 10 times the ground of the typical beach house, is surrounded by thousands of pristine, undevelopable acres protected by the National Wild and Scenic River System and the Pinelands National Reserve, and can access any of the shore points easily via boat straight down the river.

“That was really the main point — to feel like you’re at the shore without having all the crowds,” says the current owner, who purchased the land with his wife in 2014, and had the home custom built. “When we bought the property, I had been transferred to New Jersey from North Carolina, where we were living on 12 acres. We started looking and heard through a friend about a piece of property that had just been subdivided into two lots. We bought both lots, combined them, and then took our time to design the house, to take full advantage of the incredible views.

“The million-dollar view is out of the back of the house, which faces directly west and gives you the most spectacular sunsets year-round,” he says. “The winter sunsets are just as spectacular as summer. And there’s nothing on the other side of the river but thousands of acres of federal, county and state land that will never be developed. We see eagles and other birds of prey every day here.”

The property is located on a section of river in Mays Landing that is elevated about 15 feet above the mean-high waterline, providing a vista view of the river, dock and boat lifts. And boaters returning from the ocean need not worry about flushing the salt water out of their engines, as the Great Egg Harbor River — whose 129-mile length runs almost entirely through the sparsely populated Pine Barrens — is touted as one of the cleanest rivers on the East Coast and does the flushing itself.

“When we moved here, we heard about all the history of this area,” he adds. “It was a place where the Lenni Lenape Indians used to camp out, and where old factories would use the sumac trees to make dyes. There was major trading going on from Philadelphia due to the easy access to land through the river (the Sugar Hill name adorning Mays Landing businesses was derived from a thriving sugar trade) — the area has a fascinating history.

“The property we’re on is part of an area where cannons, because of the overlook of the river, were set up there during the Revolutionary War, and privateers were hired to make the area safe from British warships,” says the owner. “One of them lived at the head of the river and wound up as the first Governor of New Jersey (William Livingston).”

The owners made a concerted effort to incorporate some local history into the actual construction of the home during its planning stages.

“We had an oak tree that sat right about where our foyer is now, and wondered if we could somehow position the house to save that oak tree. We could not. We took it down, but our mantle is the heart of that oak tree, and a lot of that oak wood, as well as wood from a large maple tree that came down, was used in the construction of the home,” the owner said.

“We have wainscoting in the office area, shiplap on the screen porch, and beams in the kitchen area all made from that wood. We tried to recycle and sort of pay homage to these hundreds-of-years-old trees that have stood here and weathered lots of crazy times in South Jersey.”

The couple also used as many naturally occurring trees, bushes and plants around the property as possible.

“We wanted to keep the landscaping as natural as possible, and not go with exotic,” says the owner, who plans to relocate with his wife to the New England area, where their grown children and grandchildren reside. “The house was designed to take advantage of the view and the natural surroundings. It’s not one that we planned out of a book.

“This is the kind of home that you make memories in. We have had many great times boating, fishing and just enjoying the property being surrounded by nature, but it’s now time to turn it over to someone to make new memories.”

