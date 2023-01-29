Spectacular Margate home on huge lot is perfect for entertaining; was initially built by industry professional as a personal residence

The vast majority of construction-industry professionals will make every concerted effort to do quality work on all projects, as their reputations and future business dealings weigh in the balance.

If for any reason there is lingering doubt as to a home’s quality of construction, however, a sure-fire measure to make sure no corners were cut is to find a home built by a construction-industry pro for personal use.

That is precisely the case with the magnificent 4-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, corner-lot home for sale at 300 N. Delavan Ave. in Margate.

“Mike Russo owns Top Notch Roofing (see TopNotch-Roofing.com) and built this home for himself before we bought it from him (in 2014), so everything he put in there is top notch,” says the home’s current owner. “There’s beautiful crown molding, hardwood flooring and nice touches everywhere.

“He really did a fantastic job with everything, but what my husband and I have loved most about it is the nice size backyard with the pool and cabana.”

Much of the home’s spacious, fenced-in rear yard is encompassed by a stone-paver deck that surrounds the large, inground gunite pool — gunite being a concrete-over-steel process where a marble dust-and-quartz aggregate add strength and crack resistance to the concrete.

“Many of the inground pools that you see at the shore are much smaller — more like large hot tubs — but this is a good size pool with a deck that is almost always in the sun,” says the owner. “We could probably put 15 lounge chairs around it and still have room to entertain.”

There also is a storage shed and outdoor shower in the pool area.

A walkway leading up to the home’s front stoop, and a large driveway connecting to its attached garage, are made of similar resilient and decorative stone pavers like the ones out back, highlighting some of the home’s exceedingly advanced measures taken during the construction process.

The home’s four bedrooms and three full bathrooms are all on the second level, above which is an attic that adds to an already incredible amount of storage space. Two of the bedrooms are en-suites furnished with modern bathrooms and his-and-her vanities.

Both en-suites connect to an upper-level deck that overlooks the pool area, and a first-floor deck is accessible either from the pool area or through the home’s gorgeous, fireplace-equipped living room.

Guests enter the home — which is situated on a massive 6,175-square-foot lot — through a grand foyer with high ceilings. Connecting to the spacious living room is a separate dining room and a gourmet kitchen with the most modern of amenities, including a bar with beverage refrigerator. The first floor also has a bonus room that could be used as an office, den, game room or even a fifth bedroom if so desired.

“(Russo) used it as office space and we’ve been using it as a fifth bedroom, but it can be anything you want it to be,” says the current owner.

To make an appointment to tour this sensational Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337, her Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach office number at 609-487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.