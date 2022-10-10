Report: New Jersey renters 3rd in nation for being behind on payments

A new report by MyEListing.com found that renters in the Garden State are the third most likely in the country to be behind on their payments.

The website, a real estate listing service, said its team analyzed the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey of “Last Month’s Payment Status for Renter Occupied Housing Units” in August 2022, 2021 and 2020. It then calculated a percentage of renters based on their responses of "not caught up on rent payments” relative to the number of survey respondents in 2022, finally ranking each state and the top 15 most populated metropolitan areas based on available data.

Nearly 24% of New Jersey renters report being burdened with lagging payments, behind Alabama (25%) and South Dakota (26%).

That number is an increase from 2021 (18%) and 2020 (16%), the analysts found.

MyEListing.com said the issues are caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic's federal eviction moratorium ending.

Analysts found that nationally, about 15% of renters, equivalent to 6 million households, are not caught up on rent.

Nationally, payment for an apartment rose 17.6% in 2021, according to apartmentlist.com.

That trend is causing financial hardships for a large percentage of each state's population, MyEListing.com said.