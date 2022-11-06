Renovated twin condos epitomize coastal chic on south end of Brigantine

Home makeovers performed by professionals to exacting standards are generally always enough to impress on their own merits.

Sometimes, though, seeing the pre- and post-renovation results can really serve to enhance the wow factor, and that would be the case with the upper- and lower-level condominiums at 12 Lighthouse Drive in Brigantine — a secluded, tree-lined street with convenient access to the island’s main thoroughfares.

“These sellers specialize in turning ugly ducklings into swans,” says Linda Camerota of Brigantine Beach Real Estate, the property’s listing agent. “These people fell in love with Brigantine and are making improvements to the island one property at a time.”

Both units of the building have been revamped from the floorboards and walls inside and out. Among the improvements are new vinyl siding; reconstructed full-length composite decks; kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances; new windows, sliders and luxury vinyl flooring throughout an open-style layout that serves as a blank canvas for furnishing and decorating ideas.

Each unit has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including large master bedrooms with attached ensuite baths. The upper-level condo has cathedral ceilings. A private driveway provides ample off-street parking in a neighborhood tucked back where heavy traffic flow is minimal, even during summertime. The property also has new fencing around two good-size backyards, and outside showers to hose off the salt and sand after spending a day at the beach.

Speaking of the beach, Lighthouse Drive is within easy walking distance of one of the most beautiful and tranquil beach paths in Brigantine — Brant Road — which connects to the island’s spacious south-end beaches. The area is home to what is dubbed Brant Beach Gardens, highlighted by dozens of indigenous and exotic plants and wildflowers, some of which stay in bloom all year, in an area encompassing about 6,000 square feet on both sides of the beach path.

A supermarket and shopping center are about a half-mile away from Lighthouse Drive. Brigantine has plenty of fine restaurants that operate year-round, and Atlantic City and its neighboring Absecon Island communities are just over the bridge, offering an exceptional array of world-class dining and entertainment options.

Brigantine’s north end has its own 18-hole golf course, and its community center offers a myriad of recreational, educational and social activities for all ages all year. Brigantine is also among a mere handful of seashore communities in the state that allows four-wheel-drive access to permit holders in designated areas of its south and north beaches.

For more information or to schedule a tour of this exceptional Brigantine property, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Linda Camerota of Brigantine Beach Real Estate at 609-412-7020, her office number at 609-948-5579, or email her at lindacamerota@comcast.net. Or visit BrigantineBeachRE.com.

