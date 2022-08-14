Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
115 Lisbon Ave Feuerstein William J,-Jr Burke Karen; 03/10/22. $524,000
104 E Faunce Landing Rd Salerno Andrew Butler James P,-3rd; 03/12/22. $307,000
502 W California Ave Ljg Associates LLC Property Associates LLC; 03/14/22. $500,000
6100 Boardwalk Unit 212 Katz Virginia Phillips Linda Rae; 03/15/22. $156,000
200 Park Ave Yehuda Holdings LLC Arsenis Jerry P,-Exr; 03/17/22. $275,000
People are also reading…
ATLANTIC CITY
408 Atlantic Ave Rr #A Krocos Stelianos Luk Yeung Y; 03/03/22. $75,000
706 Wabash Ave Rubinsohn Marc 706 Wabash LLC; 03/03/22. $77,300
2415 Trenwith Terrace Natale Antonio Royce2018 LLC; 03/04/22. $115,000
2421 Trenwith Terrace Natale Antonio Sunshine21 LLC; 03/04/22. $55,000
3101 Boardwalk #1501-2 Krizel George Diaz Jacquelynn; 03/04/22. $230,000
3101 Boardwalk, Unit 16 Ginnetti Carmen Romaniello Vincent J; 03/04/22. $229,000
3501 Boardwalk #201 Rinwalske David A Moratelli Mark S; 03/04/22. $ 140,000
38 S. Plaza Place Nathan And Leslie Isen Tr Loynd Scott; 03/04/22. $698,500
3851 Boardwalk Unit 1702 Piatagorsky Edward Catherall John Charles; 03/04/22. $330,000
BRIGANTINE
115 44th Street South Dounoulis Dimitros Dominiak Dustin; 03/07/22. $470,000
103 10th Street North Rosati Richard J Greager Jared; 03/08/22. $490,000
211 23rd Street South Szal Christopher,-Sr Miller Daniel; 03/08/22. $890,000
226 3rd Street South Latoff Ann M,-Tr,/Tr Hooven Theodore Vincent,-4th; 03/08/22. $472,500
4224 West Brigantine Ave Unit 4 Mcgroarty Keely Tropea Joseph; 03/08/22. $145,000
111 Hamilton Place Lansberry Paul D,-Admr Orchid Island LLC; 03/09/22. $280,000
269 40th Street Artuso Linda J Pedrani Michael L; 03/09/22. $365,000
BUENA
507 Plymouth Street Lillie John Moan Theresa R; 03/16/22. $170,000
522 Martinelli Ave Brown Martin Mcneil Michael; 03/21/22. $150,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
4268 Post Rd Petrongolo Jesse Lentz Larry; 03/12/22. $310,000
413 Woodlawn Ave Peacock Amber L Kind Derk J; 03/14/22. $152,300
777 Harding Highway Petrini Louis,-Jr Pagliughi Lisa M; 03/14/22. $237,000
1315 Harding Highway Petrini John 621 Management Group LLC; 03/16/22. $275,000
521 Wildwood Ave Homan Michael R Elwell Carl O,-Jr; 03/16/22. $155,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
252-258 Buffalo Ave Seilback Susan 252 Buffalo LLC; 03/15/22. $165,000
127 Boston Ave Brennan Linda,-Exrx Luko Michael A; 03/16/22. $180,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
303 Longport Blvd #G-2 Quigley Grace A,/Heir Friedman Allen; 03/02/22. $39,600
307 Sunflower Dr PIIl Margaret A Roberts Mollie Susan; 03/02/22. $270,000
6801 Tilton Rd 6801 Tilton Road LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 03/02/22. $1,361,676
7054 Black Horse Pike Garden State Fuels Inc Garden State Fuels Gsf LLC; 03/02/22. $500,000
79 Heathercroft Leek Jessie Morris Andrew,-Jr; 03/02/22. $119,000
1 Paddock Rd London Lewis Brinkley Ward Frances; 03/03/22. $380,000
306 Sycamore Ave Mclaughlin Clarence A,/Heir N&N Projects LLC; 03/03/22. $115,000
524 Delaware Ave Goldstone Properties LLC Dehaven Gloria; 03/03/22. $315,000
295 Heather Croft Page Brian Desai Gargi; 03/04/22. $112,000
ESTELL MANOR
156 Cumberland Ave Ciancaglini Anthony Collins Michael; 03/23/22. $325,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
121 Driftwood Court Odwyer Michael Goodwin Matthew
310a Zenia Ave Oneill Michael Premier Property Inv Group LLC; 03/03/22. $173,096
551 Brandywine Dr Rios Edwin Colin Bryan Scott; 03/03/22. $338,000
621 Eighth Ave Muhlbaier Ruth,/Exr Dela Cuadra Rodriguez Adrian A; 03/03/22. $240,000
148 Federal Court Iliasse Samia M Henriquez Sinclair Ana Gabriela; 03/04/22. $105,000
637 Regency Dr Brady John M,/Atty Mccarthy Robert F; 03/04/22. $175,000
515 Cornwall Dr Pandit Ramendra N Urgo Kenneth; 03/08/22. $332,000
138 Meadow Ridge Road Vassallo Esperanza F,-Tr Huang Timothy; 03/07/22. $100,101
742 Fishers Creek Road Wolf Raymond L Bradley Nina; 03/08/22. $118,000
15 Chesapeake Dr Odwyer Michael D Digioia Lauren; 03/09/22. $85,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6314 Sears Ave Sellek Mark J Bates Wes; 03/02/22. $50,000
2744 Evergreen Court Charap Dolores G Llerena Percy; 03/03/22. $110,000
6306 Essex Street Penman William,-Jr,-Admr Haynes Wanda V; 03/03/22. $240,000
14 Lewis Drive Beshak Robert S Ciallella Anthony; 03/04/22. $313,500
4816 Green Ash Lane Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Gallant Edward J,-3rd; 03/04/22. $125,000
5927 Berry Drive Ortiz Roberto Baez Tina; 03/04/22. $206,000
1552 Hamilton Court, Unit 252 Rizzi Jean Pedraza Ana; 03/07/22. $170,100
2514 Route 50 Skinner Catherine P Amici Crystal L; 03/07/22. $285,000
7590-7610 Venice Blvd Deal Esther M Medley Shamier; 03/07/22. $245,400
132 Pine Knoll Cir Iacone Brandon Ware Marcus; 03/09/22. $230,000
HAMMONTON
660 N 3rd Street Leo Bibi A Briles Sharon R; 03/09/22. $172,000
754 North 1st Road Dorn Beth,-Exrx Cappuccio Stephen; 03/09/22. $150,000
763 Woodlawn Ave Maturano Juan Flaminio Rodio Paul M; 03/09/22. $355,000
975 South Grand Street Colasurdo Penza LLC Barney Commercial Prop LLC; 03/10/22. $325,000
310 E. Orchard Street Benedetto Daniel J,-Jr Ruberton David A; 03/11/22. $175,000
LINWOOD
1610 Shore Drive Marzilli Louis Edginton Allyson A; 03/16/22. $628,072
312 Haines Ave Tanner Ronald Vance Phyllis; 03/17/22. $299,000
C-1 Village Blvd Webb Patricia,/Exr Rosenbloom S Daniel; 03/22/22. $215,000
11 West Egdewood Ave Mjp Construction Dakota Landscape & Dev LLC; 03/23/22. $57,700
1117-1119 Shore Road Mjp Construction Dakota Landscape & Dev LLC; 03/23/22. $50,000
LONGPORT
107 N Evergreen Ave Christaldi James S Freda Donald R,-3rd; 03/21/22. $1,775,000
2705 Atlantic Ave Willig Deborah R Benedetto Conrad; 03/22/22. $900,000
MARGATE
9400 Atlantic Ave #203 Ahuja Narain M Difeliciantonio Michele A; 03/02/22. $325,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit #909 Rayz Arkady Buchwald Richard; 03/02/22. $319,000
14 N Clermont Ave Weiss Edward M Weikert Steven; 03/03/22. $999,000
15 No Quincy Ave Gochin Jay M 15 N Quincy Ave LLC; 03/03/22. $950,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #710 Kelvin Jeffrey B Feinberg Stephen; 03/03/22. $525,000
8 N. Clarendon Ave Zelig Ricky Span Susan; 03/04/22. $1,200,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2218 Richards Ave Rizzotte Brothers LLC Mazza Leon S; 03/04/22. $325,000
4130 West Adams Circle Perez Agapito Hernandez Juan; 03/14/22. $160,000
2634 Thurston Ave Lewis Joshua James Capella Kyle; 03/15/22. $460,000
5734 Moss Mill Road Paduani Fernando Sterr Brad J; 03/16/22. $349,900
5906 White Horse Pike 58 Navajo LLC Capelli David; 03/16/22. $135,000
NORTHFIELD
2106 Shore Road Jenkins Gerald,-Jr Kancy Alexandra K; 03/15/22. $259,900
2601 Swilkey Ave Khan Mohammed Safdar Jorge Isaias; 03/15/22. $269,500
5 Dani Drive Harrington Kimberly Gitto Schafle Timothy; 03/15/22. $150,000
PLEASANTVILLE
44 Laurel Drive Soto Valentina K Acevedo Estrada Zully; 03/18/22. $205,000
626 No Main St Daisy Holdings LLC Ccat Enterprises LLC; 03/21/22. $35,000
1215 Broad Street Ramirez Trejos Luciria D Marcano Nicole; 03/23/22. $153,000
806 Woodland Ave Bland George Amjad Rehman Inc; 03/23/22. $195,000
58 E Wright Street Contreras Wilfredo Akram Emely; 03/25/22. $120,000
SOMERS POINT
122 West Johnson Ave Farinella Linda M Maldonado Anibal; 03/08/22. $300,000
13 Wayne Drive Cardamone Jill B Boyd John D; 03/08/22. $343,000
1401 Roberts Ave Tridento Mark J Weiss Cheryl; 03/08/22. $409,000
19 W. Dawes Ave Stahl Howard F,/Admr Disimoni Joyce; 03/08/22. $287,719
737 Shore Road Weeden James A Dlsn Properties LLC; 03/08/22. $359,000
VENTNOR
17 No Baltimore Ave Thomas William,-Ind&Admr Thomas William C; 03/02/22. $177,000
4800 Boardwalk #702 Borowsky Stuart Mooney Kathleen; 03/02/22. $205,000
5903 Marshall Ave Calandra Ellen M Desanctis Paul; 03/02/22. $375,000
9 N Weymouth Ave Cho Soon H 9nweymouthave LLC; 03/02/22. $540,000
16 So Weymouth Ave Unit A Frankel Henry M Rushton Liela; 03/03/22. $515,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
405 12 Th Ave Rasmussen Paul Scribner Michael; 03/23/22. $15,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7668 Sunset Dr Mcneil Collin F Rihn Jeffrey; 12/29/21. $8,250,000
3449 First Ave Buckley Christopher 3449 1st Ave LLC; 12/29/21. $3,250,000
214 62nd St Babich George Newbold Robert; 12/30/21. $4,650,000
3546 Ocean Drive Bourke Christopher S 7mile Island Holdings LLC; 12/30/21. $2,325,000
6158 Ocean Drive Newbold Robert Casal Michael Joseph; 12/30/21. $3,100,000
923 Washington Street Washington And Madison LLC Cape May Crossing LLC; 12/29/21. $3,850,000
CAPE MAY POINT
309 Harvard Ave Walling Richard C Sr De Paulis Thomas A; 12/30/21. $2,425,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
166 Broad St Muhammad Talha O’clisham Megan; 12/29/21. $70,000
2602 Route 9 Learr Associates LLC Marinemax Northeast LLC; 12/30/21. $2,562,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Bernard Paul Wilson Layton G Jr; 12/29/21. $232,000
1 Redwood Ave Sapione Judith Brancato Mark J; 12/30/21. $395,000
Myers Ronald Jimenez Ignacio Machorro; 12/30/21. $110,000
707-A West Rio Grande Ave Sterling Harbor Motel & Marina Inc Halbiger John; 12/30/21. $349,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
38 Kings Lane Shaw William J Exr Maude Linda M; 12/29/21. $130,000
206 Seacrest Lane Senior John R Ryan Theodore; 12/30/21. $357,500
100 Rutledge Road Dunleavy Glenn D Trus O’Mara Steven; 12/30/21. $77,000
24 W Hereford Ave Dugan James J Est Greene Jonathan L; 12/30/21. $298,000
7 Matthews Street 7 Matthews Street LLC Reo Key Asset Management LLC; 12/30/21. $110,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
405 Ocean Ave Celotto Gary R Harris Robert Wayne; 12/29/21. $210,000
708 Surf Ave Haney Mary Ann E Mc Cabe Cheri A; 12/29/21. $390,000
2009 Atlantic Ave Pannone Teresa E Exr&C Boyle William; 12/30/21. $566,000
1309 Ocean Ave (Room 118, Fka Unit 17) Preston Kevin T Di Carlantonio Joseph R Jr; 12/30/21. $250,100
Simko Joseph Mc Knight John; 12/30/21. $660,000
601 Ohio Ave Robert P Harkins Sr Living Trust Hook Charles; 12/30/21. $400,000
OCEAN CITY
28b Morningside Road Greiman Charles D Charbonneau Stephane R; 12/29/21. $900,000
901 Ocean Ave Rhine Neil W Dolan John; 12/29/21. $282,500
1713 Central Ave A/K/A 1713-15 Central Ave First Flr Mulroy Family LLC Perry Joseph J 12/29/21. $960,000
14 Marlin Court Banker Millard F III Kuchinsky William; 12/29/21. $310,000
808-10 Plymouth Place Prince George R Hennessey Kevin M; 12/29/21. $830,000
861-863 Fifth St Carfagno Carmen S 861-863 Fifth St LLC; 12/29/21. $1,100,000
5305-07 Central Ave Farrell Joseph H Anderson Realty — Florida LP; 12/30/21. $3,400,000
736 Wesley Ave Longo Robert Morris Jr Sunny Properties LLC; 12/30/21. $915,000
4246 Central Ave 2nd Fl Maniaci Joseph G Anderson James S; 12/30/21. $1,667,000
4 Bayview Place Clark Raymond M Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 12/30/21. $685,000
900 North Street Campbell Walter G Boswell Sandra C; 12/30/21. $900,000
500-02 34th St Richard A Rand And Margaret Rand Living Trust Mundy Leroy IV; 12/30/21. $1,275,000
500 Bay Ave Smith Mary Pat Sisko Stephen F; 12/30/21. $430,000
SEA ISLE CITY
15 43rd St Flynn Anthony 15 43rd St East Unit Sic LLC; 12/29/21. $729,752
5101 Central Ave Anderson James S Faber Francis T; 12/29/21. $1,421,000
122 54th St East Groseck Daniel Wagner Frank; 12/30/21. $1,514,000
6608 Landis Ave Goldstein Michael A Fontana Thomas; 12/30/21. $1,500,000
26 45th Street Embon Daniel C Embon Lisa A; 12/30/21. $999,999
6712 Central Ave North Entrekin Kathy M Finazzo Erin K; 12/30/21. $1,440,000
339 45th Pl Anderson Keith E Si33945 LLC; 12/30/21. $2,500,000
STONE HARBOR
10829 Third Ave Renneisen Randall L Soeder Gregory Andrew; 12/29/21. $2,850,000
8702 Third Ave Fontana Thomas Powers Vincent; 12/30/21. $2,100,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
20 West Mapleshade Lane Conrad Sandra L Rattray Keith Andrew; 12/29/21. $311,000
WEST CAPE MAY
422 Broadway Pointer James F 422 Broadway Realty LLC; 12/29/21. $925,000
WILDWOOD
225 E Wildwood Ave Payne Nj Properties LLC Raso Steven Frank; 12/29/21. $225,000
1800 Ocean Ave Desantis Joseph Helms Shawn C; 12/30/21. $260,000
235 East Montgomery Ave Simcox William H De Pinto Carlo; 12/30/21. $500,000
WILDWOOD CREST
500 E St Paul Ave Ciccone Charles J Dwyer Steven P; 12/29/21. $360,000
7904 Atlantic Ave Wiseley Edward C Jr Williams Andrew S; 12/29/21. $775,000
307 East Orchid Road Furey Richard B Atty&C Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 12/30/21. $1,450,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Pisarek Gary Edward; 12/30/21. $210,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Boyle Brian; 12/30/21. $215,000
415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Kilburn Robert; 12/30/21. $299,000
103 W St Louis Ave Dougherty Dennis Mullin James; 12/30/21. $540,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.