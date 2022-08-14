 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD IN SOUTH JERSEY

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

115 Lisbon Ave Feuerstein William J,-Jr Burke Karen; 03/10/22. $524,000

104 E Faunce Landing Rd Salerno Andrew Butler James P,-3rd; 03/12/22. $307,000

502 W California Ave Ljg Associates LLC Property Associates LLC; 03/14/22. $500,000

6100 Boardwalk Unit 212 Katz Virginia Phillips Linda Rae; 03/15/22. $156,000

200 Park Ave Yehuda Holdings LLC Arsenis Jerry P,-Exr; 03/17/22. $275,000

ATLANTIC CITY

408 Atlantic Ave Rr #A Krocos Stelianos Luk Yeung Y; 03/03/22. $75,000

706 Wabash Ave Rubinsohn Marc 706 Wabash LLC; 03/03/22. $77,300

2415 Trenwith Terrace Natale Antonio Royce2018 LLC; 03/04/22. $115,000

2421 Trenwith Terrace Natale Antonio Sunshine21 LLC; 03/04/22. $55,000

3101 Boardwalk #1501-2 Krizel George Diaz Jacquelynn; 03/04/22. $230,000

3101 Boardwalk, Unit 16 Ginnetti Carmen Romaniello Vincent J; 03/04/22. $229,000

3501 Boardwalk #201 Rinwalske David A Moratelli Mark S; 03/04/22. $ 140,000

38 S. Plaza Place Nathan And Leslie Isen Tr Loynd Scott; 03/04/22. $698,500

3851 Boardwalk Unit 1702 Piatagorsky Edward Catherall John Charles; 03/04/22. $330,000

BRIGANTINE

115 44th Street South Dounoulis Dimitros Dominiak Dustin; 03/07/22. $470,000

103 10th Street North Rosati Richard J Greager Jared; 03/08/22. $490,000

211 23rd Street South Szal Christopher,-Sr Miller Daniel; 03/08/22. $890,000

226 3rd Street South Latoff Ann M,-Tr,/Tr Hooven Theodore Vincent,-4th; 03/08/22. $472,500

4224 West Brigantine Ave Unit 4 Mcgroarty Keely Tropea Joseph; 03/08/22. $145,000

111 Hamilton Place Lansberry Paul D,-Admr Orchid Island LLC; 03/09/22. $280,000

269 40th Street Artuso Linda J Pedrani Michael L; 03/09/22. $365,000

BUENA

507 Plymouth Street Lillie John Moan Theresa R; 03/16/22. $170,000

522 Martinelli Ave Brown Martin Mcneil Michael; 03/21/22. $150,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

4268 Post Rd Petrongolo Jesse Lentz Larry; 03/12/22. $310,000

413 Woodlawn Ave Peacock Amber L Kind Derk J; 03/14/22. $152,300

777 Harding Highway Petrini Louis,-Jr Pagliughi Lisa M; 03/14/22. $237,000

1315 Harding Highway Petrini John 621 Management Group LLC; 03/16/22. $275,000

521 Wildwood Ave Homan Michael R Elwell Carl O,-Jr; 03/16/22. $155,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

252-258 Buffalo Ave Seilback Susan 252 Buffalo LLC; 03/15/22. $165,000

127 Boston Ave Brennan Linda,-Exrx Luko Michael A; 03/16/22. $180,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

303 Longport Blvd #G-2 Quigley Grace A,/Heir Friedman Allen; 03/02/22. $39,600

307 Sunflower Dr PIIl Margaret A Roberts Mollie Susan; 03/02/22. $270,000

6801 Tilton Rd 6801 Tilton Road LLC Mountain Express Oil Co; 03/02/22. $1,361,676

7054 Black Horse Pike Garden State Fuels Inc Garden State Fuels Gsf LLC; 03/02/22. $500,000

79 Heathercroft Leek Jessie Morris Andrew,-Jr; 03/02/22. $119,000

1 Paddock Rd London Lewis Brinkley Ward Frances; 03/03/22. $380,000

306 Sycamore Ave Mclaughlin Clarence A,/Heir N&N Projects LLC; 03/03/22. $115,000

524 Delaware Ave Goldstone Properties LLC Dehaven Gloria; 03/03/22. $315,000

295 Heather Croft Page Brian Desai Gargi; 03/04/22. $112,000

ESTELL MANOR

156 Cumberland Ave Ciancaglini Anthony Collins Michael; 03/23/22. $325,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

121 Driftwood Court Odwyer Michael Goodwin Matthew

310a Zenia Ave Oneill Michael Premier Property Inv Group LLC; 03/03/22. $173,096

551 Brandywine Dr Rios Edwin Colin Bryan Scott; 03/03/22. $338,000

621 Eighth Ave Muhlbaier Ruth,/Exr Dela Cuadra Rodriguez Adrian A; 03/03/22. $240,000

148 Federal Court Iliasse Samia M Henriquez Sinclair Ana Gabriela; 03/04/22. $105,000

637 Regency Dr Brady John M,/Atty Mccarthy Robert F; 03/04/22. $175,000

515 Cornwall Dr Pandit Ramendra N Urgo Kenneth; 03/08/22. $332,000

138 Meadow Ridge Road Vassallo Esperanza F,-Tr Huang Timothy; 03/07/22. $100,101

742 Fishers Creek Road Wolf Raymond L Bradley Nina; 03/08/22. $118,000

15 Chesapeake Dr Odwyer Michael D Digioia Lauren; 03/09/22. $85,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6314 Sears Ave Sellek Mark J Bates Wes; 03/02/22. $50,000

2744 Evergreen Court Charap Dolores G Llerena Percy; 03/03/22. $110,000

6306 Essex Street Penman William,-Jr,-Admr Haynes Wanda V; 03/03/22. $240,000

14 Lewis Drive Beshak Robert S Ciallella Anthony; 03/04/22. $313,500

4816 Green Ash Lane Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Gallant Edward J,-3rd; 03/04/22. $125,000

5927 Berry Drive Ortiz Roberto Baez Tina; 03/04/22. $206,000

1552 Hamilton Court, Unit 252 Rizzi Jean Pedraza Ana; 03/07/22. $170,100

2514 Route 50 Skinner Catherine P Amici Crystal L; 03/07/22. $285,000

7590-7610 Venice Blvd Deal Esther M Medley Shamier; 03/07/22. $245,400

132 Pine Knoll Cir Iacone Brandon Ware Marcus; 03/09/22. $230,000

HAMMONTON

660 N 3rd Street Leo Bibi A Briles Sharon R; 03/09/22. $172,000

754 North 1st Road Dorn Beth,-Exrx Cappuccio Stephen; 03/09/22. $150,000

763 Woodlawn Ave Maturano Juan Flaminio Rodio Paul M; 03/09/22. $355,000

975 South Grand Street Colasurdo Penza LLC Barney Commercial Prop LLC; 03/10/22. $325,000

310 E. Orchard Street Benedetto Daniel J,-Jr Ruberton David A; 03/11/22. $175,000

LINWOOD

1610 Shore Drive Marzilli Louis Edginton Allyson A; 03/16/22. $628,072

312 Haines Ave Tanner Ronald Vance Phyllis; 03/17/22. $299,000

C-1 Village Blvd Webb Patricia,/Exr Rosenbloom S Daniel; 03/22/22. $215,000

11 West Egdewood Ave Mjp Construction Dakota Landscape & Dev LLC; 03/23/22. $57,700

1117-1119 Shore Road Mjp Construction Dakota Landscape & Dev LLC; 03/23/22. $50,000

LONGPORT

107 N Evergreen Ave Christaldi James S Freda Donald R,-3rd; 03/21/22. $1,775,000

2705 Atlantic Ave Willig Deborah R Benedetto Conrad; 03/22/22. $900,000

MARGATE

9400 Atlantic Ave #203 Ahuja Narain M Difeliciantonio Michele A; 03/02/22. $325,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit #909 Rayz Arkady Buchwald Richard; 03/02/22. $319,000

14 N Clermont Ave Weiss Edward M Weikert Steven; 03/03/22. $999,000

15 No Quincy Ave Gochin Jay M 15 N Quincy Ave LLC; 03/03/22. $950,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #710 Kelvin Jeffrey B Feinberg Stephen; 03/03/22. $525,000

8 N. Clarendon Ave Zelig Ricky Span Susan; 03/04/22. $1,200,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2218 Richards Ave Rizzotte Brothers LLC Mazza Leon S; 03/04/22. $325,000

4130 West Adams Circle Perez Agapito Hernandez Juan; 03/14/22. $160,000

2634 Thurston Ave Lewis Joshua James Capella Kyle; 03/15/22. $460,000

5734 Moss Mill Road Paduani Fernando Sterr Brad J; 03/16/22. $349,900

5906 White Horse Pike 58 Navajo LLC Capelli David; 03/16/22. $135,000

NORTHFIELD

2106 Shore Road Jenkins Gerald,-Jr Kancy Alexandra K; 03/15/22. $259,900

2601 Swilkey Ave Khan Mohammed Safdar Jorge Isaias; 03/15/22. $269,500

5 Dani Drive Harrington Kimberly Gitto Schafle Timothy; 03/15/22. $150,000

PLEASANTVILLE

44 Laurel Drive Soto Valentina K Acevedo Estrada Zully; 03/18/22. $205,000

626 No Main St Daisy Holdings LLC Ccat Enterprises LLC; 03/21/22. $35,000

1215 Broad Street Ramirez Trejos Luciria D Marcano Nicole; 03/23/22. $153,000

806 Woodland Ave Bland George Amjad Rehman Inc; 03/23/22. $195,000

58 E Wright Street Contreras Wilfredo Akram Emely; 03/25/22. $120,000

SOMERS POINT

122 West Johnson Ave Farinella Linda M Maldonado Anibal; 03/08/22. $300,000

13 Wayne Drive Cardamone Jill B Boyd John D; 03/08/22. $343,000

1401 Roberts Ave Tridento Mark J Weiss Cheryl; 03/08/22. $409,000

19 W. Dawes Ave Stahl Howard F,/Admr Disimoni Joyce; 03/08/22. $287,719

737 Shore Road Weeden James A Dlsn Properties LLC; 03/08/22. $359,000

VENTNOR

17 No Baltimore Ave Thomas William,-Ind&Admr Thomas William C; 03/02/22. $177,000

4800 Boardwalk #702 Borowsky Stuart Mooney Kathleen; 03/02/22. $205,000

5903 Marshall Ave Calandra Ellen M Desanctis Paul; 03/02/22. $375,000

9 N Weymouth Ave Cho Soon H 9nweymouthave LLC; 03/02/22. $540,000

16 So Weymouth Ave Unit A Frankel Henry M Rushton Liela; 03/03/22. $515,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

405 12 Th Ave Rasmussen Paul Scribner Michael; 03/23/22. $15,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7668 Sunset Dr Mcneil Collin F Rihn Jeffrey; 12/29/21. $8,250,000

3449 First Ave Buckley Christopher 3449 1st Ave LLC; 12/29/21. $3,250,000

214 62nd St Babich George Newbold Robert; 12/30/21. $4,650,000

3546 Ocean Drive Bourke Christopher S 7mile Island Holdings LLC; 12/30/21. $2,325,000

6158 Ocean Drive Newbold Robert Casal Michael Joseph; 12/30/21. $3,100,000

923 Washington Street Washington And Madison LLC Cape May Crossing LLC; 12/29/21. $3,850,000

CAPE MAY POINT

309 Harvard Ave Walling Richard C Sr De Paulis Thomas A; 12/30/21. $2,425,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

166 Broad St Muhammad Talha O’clisham Megan; 12/29/21. $70,000

2602 Route 9 Learr Associates LLC Marinemax Northeast LLC; 12/30/21. $2,562,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Bernard Paul Wilson Layton G Jr; 12/29/21. $232,000

1 Redwood Ave Sapione Judith Brancato Mark J; 12/30/21. $395,000

Myers Ronald Jimenez Ignacio Machorro; 12/30/21. $110,000

707-A West Rio Grande Ave Sterling Harbor Motel & Marina Inc Halbiger John; 12/30/21. $349,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

38 Kings Lane Shaw William J Exr Maude Linda M; 12/29/21. $130,000

206 Seacrest Lane Senior John R Ryan Theodore; 12/30/21. $357,500

100 Rutledge Road Dunleavy Glenn D Trus O’Mara Steven; 12/30/21. $77,000

24 W Hereford Ave Dugan James J Est Greene Jonathan L; 12/30/21. $298,000

7 Matthews Street 7 Matthews Street LLC Reo Key Asset Management LLC; 12/30/21. $110,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

405 Ocean Ave Celotto Gary R Harris Robert Wayne; 12/29/21. $210,000

708 Surf Ave Haney Mary Ann E Mc Cabe Cheri A; 12/29/21. $390,000

2009 Atlantic Ave Pannone Teresa E Exr&C Boyle William; 12/30/21. $566,000

1309 Ocean Ave (Room 118, Fka Unit 17) Preston Kevin T Di Carlantonio Joseph R Jr; 12/30/21. $250,100

Simko Joseph Mc Knight John; 12/30/21. $660,000

601 Ohio Ave Robert P Harkins Sr Living Trust Hook Charles; 12/30/21. $400,000

OCEAN CITY

28b Morningside Road Greiman Charles D Charbonneau Stephane R; 12/29/21. $900,000

901 Ocean Ave Rhine Neil W Dolan John; 12/29/21. $282,500

1713 Central Ave A/K/A 1713-15 Central Ave First Flr Mulroy Family LLC Perry Joseph J 12/29/21. $960,000

14 Marlin Court Banker Millard F III Kuchinsky William; 12/29/21. $310,000

808-10 Plymouth Place Prince George R Hennessey Kevin M; 12/29/21. $830,000

861-863 Fifth St Carfagno Carmen S 861-863 Fifth St LLC; 12/29/21. $1,100,000

5305-07 Central Ave Farrell Joseph H Anderson Realty — Florida LP; 12/30/21. $3,400,000

736 Wesley Ave Longo Robert Morris Jr Sunny Properties LLC; 12/30/21. $915,000

4246 Central Ave 2nd Fl Maniaci Joseph G Anderson James S; 12/30/21. $1,667,000

4 Bayview Place Clark Raymond M Elcon Custom Builders LLC; 12/30/21. $685,000

900 North Street Campbell Walter G Boswell Sandra C; 12/30/21. $900,000

500-02 34th St Richard A Rand And Margaret Rand Living Trust Mundy Leroy IV; 12/30/21. $1,275,000

500 Bay Ave Smith Mary Pat Sisko Stephen F; 12/30/21. $430,000

SEA ISLE CITY

15 43rd St Flynn Anthony 15 43rd St East Unit Sic LLC; 12/29/21. $729,752

5101 Central Ave Anderson James S Faber Francis T; 12/29/21. $1,421,000

122 54th St East Groseck Daniel Wagner Frank; 12/30/21. $1,514,000

6608 Landis Ave Goldstein Michael A Fontana Thomas; 12/30/21. $1,500,000

26 45th Street Embon Daniel C Embon Lisa A; 12/30/21. $999,999

6712 Central Ave North Entrekin Kathy M Finazzo Erin K; 12/30/21. $1,440,000

339 45th Pl Anderson Keith E Si33945 LLC; 12/30/21. $2,500,000

STONE HARBOR

10829 Third Ave Renneisen Randall L Soeder Gregory Andrew; 12/29/21. $2,850,000

8702 Third Ave Fontana Thomas Powers Vincent; 12/30/21. $2,100,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

20 West Mapleshade Lane Conrad Sandra L Rattray Keith Andrew; 12/29/21. $311,000

WEST CAPE MAY

422 Broadway Pointer James F 422 Broadway Realty LLC; 12/29/21. $925,000

WILDWOOD

225 E Wildwood Ave Payne Nj Properties LLC Raso Steven Frank; 12/29/21. $225,000

1800 Ocean Ave Desantis Joseph Helms Shawn C; 12/30/21. $260,000

235 East Montgomery Ave Simcox William H De Pinto Carlo; 12/30/21. $500,000

WILDWOOD CREST

500 E St Paul Ave Ciccone Charles J Dwyer Steven P; 12/29/21. $360,000

7904 Atlantic Ave Wiseley Edward C Jr Williams Andrew S; 12/29/21. $775,000

307 East Orchid Road Furey Richard B Atty&C Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 12/30/21. $1,450,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Pisarek Gary Edward; 12/30/21. $210,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Boyle Brian; 12/30/21. $215,000

415 E Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark I LLC Kilburn Robert; 12/30/21. $299,000

103 W St Louis Ave Dougherty Dennis Mullin James; 12/30/21. $540,000

