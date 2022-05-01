 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

ABSECON

4j Oyster Bay Road, Zorrilla Milagros/Atty Hill Daniel; 12/02/21. $95,000

116 Hobart Ave, Shrom David Krier Christopher; 12/02/21. $194,900

180 E Wyoming Ave, Mckeever John P Robinson Timothy Donald; 12/02/21. $242,000

604 S Shore Road, Nccb Investments Inc US HUD; 12/03/21. $164,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3851 Boardwalk #905, Binder Shirley Greco Frank; 11/29/21. $129,000

19 N Stenton Place, Us Bank Na Islam Mohammad; 11/29/21. $193,500

25 N New Hampshire Ave, Stone Hazel Hd Atlantic Prop Llc; 11/29/21. $270,000

915 & 917 Atlantic Ave, 915 Atlantic Ave Llc Delcarmen Suazo Hernandez Maria; 11/29/21. $325,000

37 S Iowa Ave #7c, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Exit Strategy Reos Llc; 11/30/21. $17,000

510 N New Jersey Ave, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Exit Strategy Reos Llc; 11/30/21. $45,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2102, Reyes Esperanza Seaside Dreams Inv Llc; 11/30/21. $80,000

117 S New York Ave, Wheat Charles F,-Jr,-Exr Rehman Aneeb; 11/30/21. $130,000

1822 E Riverside Drive, Decasablanca Henry Herrera Carlos A; 11/30/21. $180,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 301, Rem Real Estate Corp Dilizio Stephen; 11/30/21. $195,000

BRIGANTINE

352 31st St South Barry Walter C,-Tr,/Tr Khanna Chetali K; 12/03/21. $1,275,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N4 Decker Richard E Drenik John;12/06/21. $95,000

233 37th St So Sunset Property Group Llc Botea Andrei;12/06/21. $380,000

4615 Schooner Road Kalison Homes Inc Hill Richard; 12/06/21. $450,000

4817 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Respond Przemyslaw Bzik Beverly; 12/06/21. $836,000

36 Delmar Drive Sabaeva Maria Milarsky Adele,-Exr; 12/07/21. $200,000

101 11th Street South Devine Bernard Lepore Frank; 12/07/21. $525,000

5220 Ocean Drive South Kirby Pamela Louise Kramer Mina B; 12/07/21. $795,000

444 Hackney Place Dasher Real Estate Llc Bassford Harry; 12/08/21. $241,500

BUENA BOROUGH

551 Forest Grove Road, Bromley William R Perez Matias Ines C; 12/07/21. $359,000

127 S Central Ave, Vastano Valerie Marolda Jeffrey; 12/09/21. $399,000

100 Muccio Drive, Ortiz Jazmin Dimauro Enterprises Llc;12/21/21. $144,500

310 S Laurel St, Marro Kristan M Barchuk Tyler S; 12/28/21. $212,000

514 Martinelli Ave, Sykes Larissa Ahasan Realty Llc; 12/29/21. $200,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

115 Buffalo Ave, Elkins Matthew Lukas Michael J II; 12/10/21. $130,000

454 S Philadelphia Ave, Amin Estate Llc Vetri Gary A; 12/14/21. $115,000

124 Philadelphia Ave, All That Batters Llc Cappelutti Mario F Jr; 12/21/21. $83,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

3012 Ivins Ave Conti Russell Danks Jamie A; 12/01/21. $280,000

150a Bevis Mill Rd Stocki Robert Pinto Virginia E; 12/01/21. $286,050

47a Oxford Village Dev Holdings Llc Monday Carole P; 12/02/21. $23,000

2501 Fernwood Ave Pashley Builders Inc H&S Thomas Llc; 12/02/21. $172,900

2501 Fernwood Ave #15 H&S Thomas Llc Pashley Builders Inc; 12/02/21. $172,900

107 Poplar Ave Smith Edward Hendrixson Bruce C; 12/02/21. $250,000

2 Surrey Drive Yates Ralph Jones Norman P; 12/02/21. $263,000

249 Sea Pine Dr Sherksnas Joanna M Edwards Michael C; 12/02/21. $415,000

41 Sunset Blvd Struempfler Michael Carpenter Glenn; 12/02/21. $1,600,000

40 London Court Factor Annalissa Gallagher Oliveir Patricia,/Tr; 12/03/21. $155,000

FOLSOM

118 Seneca Lane, Schleyer Leonard,-3rd Hetzel Michele L; 12/06/21. $235,000

1308 Memory Lane, Bailey Darnell Benjamin Bevan Rachel; 12/27/21. $310,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

306 Cresson Ave Prokop Gregory Flinn Donald; 12/01/21. $85,000

105 Waterview Dr Genke James R Levy Daniel J; 12/01/21. $120,000

1342 W North St Collette Danielle Stankus Christopher J; 12/01/21. $153,600

415 Chris Gaupp Drive Unit A Eslami Ali Selina Elena; 12/01/21. $160,000

550 Stonewall Dr Tar Ryan Christopher Pensco Trust Co Llc Custodian; 12/01/21. $289,000

821 E Moss Mill Rd Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/02/21. $148,272

149 Brewster Dr Fidyk Gregory P Doyle Elizabeth A,/Atty; 12/02/21. $250,000

304 South Pitney Rd Salartash Alimorad Lambert Linda J; 12/02/21. $400,000

32 Waterview Dr Shah Brij Kovarcik Theresa; 12/03/21. $123,450

108 Southampton Drive Fobian Kevin Blyth Edwina; 12/03/21. $319,900

424 Elm Ave Garay George Algozzini Bart A; 12/03/21. $563,424

705 E Moss Rd & 1 N Quail Hill Blvd Jw Living Llc Towne Of Historic Smithville Llc; 12/03/21. $2,225,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

170 Tyrens Drive, Adamcik Kristina Harley Stroup Gerard W; 12/02/21. $261,000

2403 Arbor Court, Feroze Evon Ammari Taoufik; 12/03/21. $105,000

4927 Winterbury Drive, Maldonado Kenny Lanaras Dennis; 12/03/21. $119,900

5908 Redwood Drive, Parsons Donna Drozdov Rommi L; 12/03/21. $248,000

124 Camelot Circle, Karasik Andrew M Zahedivash Mohammadreza; 12/03/21. $320,000

HAMMONTON

555 Grape St Lockwood Eric Capoferri Carmel; 12/07/21. $175,000

459 Walnut St Phelan Ioanna Creekview Development Co Llc; 12/07/21. $392,500

3100 First Road Boardwalk Real Estate Inc Delpidio Douglas; 12/0821. $75,000

84 Middle Road Papagiannakis Vasileios Dispoto Janice,-Ind&Atty; 12/08/21. $160,000

28 S Monroe Ave Ghazal Sheryl T Simpson Raymond,-3rd; 12/08/21. $222,000

477 Eleventh St Calderon Melinda Perna Trisha M;12/09/21. $260,000

LINWOOD

G-13 Independence Court #713, Nugent Richard Gurwicz Diana; 12/09/21. $169,000

203 Kirklin Ave, Boyle William G Peleggi Christine Sharkey; 12/14/21. $299,000

208 W Barr Ave, Leeds Edward Ewing Mary Ann; 12/15/21. $200,000

321 Barr Ave, Garrett David C Cohen Norman; 12/15/21. $275,000

8 Sunset Ave, Bellevue Properties Group 2 Morrison Stephen; 12/21/21. $490,000

MARGATE

12/10/21 9510 Amherst Avenue Ciociola Rose Gallo Joseph P; $12/10/21. $190,000

12/10/21 125 N Union Ave Belfield Stephanie 125 N Union Ave Llc; 12/10/21. $550,000

12/13/21 9609 Ventnor Avenue Levine Michael L Koss Shirley,/Exrx; 12/13/21. $261,000

12/15/21 114-116 N Jefferson Ave Cook Jeremiah J,-Jr Chud Sheldon; 12/15/21. $920,000

12/17/21 215 N Hanover Ave Miller Paul Howard Brunner Jeremy; 12/17/21. $1,350,000

12/20/21 4 Harbour Ln Ritzel Thomas Mcdonald Margaret B, 12/20/21. $650,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2823 Mullica River Drive, Williams Jonathan R Williams John A; 12/06/21. $25,000

2180 7th Ave, Johnson Randy Bengle Mathew J; 12/10/21. $337,500

4075 Adams Circle West, Shahid Shaluch Teleb Real Estate Inc; 12/15/21. $195,000

NORTHFIELD

12/08/21 210 Ridgewood Dr George Davis Gill Llc Lezzi Samuel N; 12/08/21. $225,000

12/09/21 230 Glencove Ave L2jmg Associates Llc Avalanche Properties Llc; 12/09/21. $188,925

12/09/21 11 Catherine Place Mai Phong Silver Evelyne; 12/09/21. $285,000

12/14/21 750 Hollywood Dr Booton Melanie Hoerter Patricia A; 12/14/21. $315,000

PLEASANTVILLE

802 Spruce Ave, Velasquez Douglas Alexis Hamler Cliff T; 12/06/21. $120,000

110 E Merion Ave, Molina Cynthia Henriquez Aguirre Juana C Socorro; 12/07/21. $157,000

304 W Glendale Ave, Hodge A Wellington Martinez Valeria Rubi; 12/07/21. $160,000

146 Maple Ave, Polanco Reyes Santa N Jnr Flip Llc; 12/07/21. $200,000

SOMERS POINT

11 Shore Road #E6, Farrell Patrick E Zoltek Virginia; 12/02/21. $179,900

1708 Harbour Cove South, Devine William F III Marks Jerome E; 12/03/21. $470,000

72 Bayview Drive, Smykaj Carol A Mauldin Sherry; 12/06/21. $368,600

VENTNOR

6101 Monmouth Ave, Anna Lott Rev Tr Pooner Albert; 11/26/21. $175,000

800 Surrey Ave, Keeper Patricia A Clyde Shawn F; 11/26/21. $242,000

6404 Monmouth Ave, Nicosia Joseph N Brasch Sara Kathleen; 11/26/21. $615,000

111 N Avolyn Ave, Handler Joseph 111 Avolyn Llc; 11/29/21. $250,000

4825 Atlantic Ave, Griffin Kathryn/Atty Adventshore Llc; 11/30/21. $179,900

CAPE MAY COUNTY

AVALON

63 W 30th St, Mink Matthew E Reger Justin J; 11/2021. $2,500,000

249 35th St, Schifferdecker Don J Front St Properties LLC; 11/2021. $1,875,000

269 29th St, Venuto Anthony F Brandell Robert P; 11/2021. $1,859,000

402 21st St, Frantz John D Lewis Gary P; 11/2021. $1,499,000

320 40th St East Un, Baumberger David L Jjg Property Mgmt LLC; 11/2021.$995,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

605 Shunpike Road, Zz Equities 1 LLC 605 Shunpike LLC; 11/2021. $107,000

207 Colonial Ave, Morton George H Renninger Mary; 11/2021. $85,000

15 Alexander Ave, Lasala Lucille A Lasala Lucille A; 11/2021. $65,000

5100 Shawcrest Road, Matthews Bruce Goldeck Richard; 11/2021. $25,000

5100 Shawcrest C7, Perna William J Jr Kwiecinski Kenneth S; 11/2021. $19,000

13 Sheriff Taylor Blvd, Hardy Desiree G Doria Anthony R; 11/2021. $505,000

1101 Washington Blvd, Smith Michael Bennung Eric S; 11/2021. $470,000

214 W Atlantic Ave, Mag 564 LLC Gagne Paul G; 11/2021. $400,000

603 Hughes Ave, Ivins Janet K Ward William J Jr; 11/2021. $346,000

16 Osprey Drive, Landis Gary A Saia Amy W; 11/2021. $342,000

16 E Bates Ave, Musmul LLC Hardy Desiree G; 11/2021. $335,000

104 Frances Ave, Kurtz Franklin Alfred De Mond Timothy K; 11/2021. $315,000

52 Spruce Ave, Potter Raymond Nagele George A Jr; 11/2021. $252,500

308 Texas Ave, Davis Alan T Moore Kelsey Ann; 11/2021. $250,000

1509 Star Ave, Grone Nicholas D Aguado Marco A; 11/2021. $210,000

310 E Wilde, Mokoena David S Room N Roof LLC; 11/2021. $145,000

1640 & 1642 Bayshore Road, Gray Mary Ellen Selsdon Helen; 11/2021. $140,000

105 Old Mill Road, Osman Ranya South Denise; 11/2021. $9,600

9601 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Grand 302 LLC Curtis John J; 11/2021. $999,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

11 N Delaware Ave, Adelizzi Richard S Panko Andrew; 11/2021. $880,000

2 Hidden Lake Drive, Giardina Frank T Tallardy Realty LLC; 11/2021. $600,000

202 Springdale Court, Hunsicker Dennis Ritchie-Leo Kimberly A; 11/2021. $499,000

96 Springers Mill Road, Valentine Matthew Reardon Michael S Jr; 11/2021. $477,000

20 N Sixth St, Howe Ronald Peter Jr Seas Lori; 11/2021. $459,900

300,302,304,306 Mallard Pond Lane, Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 11/2021. $360,000

535 Goshen Road, Mahan Austin Cafiero Stephanie; 11/2021. $283,000

303 Bennett Road, Buesing Matthew Ortman Allison; 11/2021. $259,000

16 N Main St, Mills Thomas M Mills Michael D; 11/2021. $250,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

200 W Chestnut Ave, Mv Of Wildwood LLC Schafer Donald J; 11/2021. $660,000

322 E 23rd Ave Un A, Bradley Lawrence J Miranda John C; 11/2021. $525,000

317 E 24th Ave #F2, Larson Paul W Durlofsky Gregg R; 11/2021. $499,900

123 W 26th Ave, Npu LLC Full Frntl 123 W 26th LLC; 11/2021. $400,000

402 E 25th Ave, Mikula James Dolan Brianna; 11/2021. $345,000

106 E 4th Ave, Bowers Lee A Horan Michael J; 11/2021. $1,180,000

417 E 10th Ave Un 3, Mc Inerney Timothy Nyman Bruce; 11/2021. $974,900

206 E 4th Ave, Szyper Leonard A Wicker Joseph Paul; 11/2021. $700,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 313, Gan Yuebo Marranzini Ralph R; 11/2021. $689,000

414 E 10th Ave Un 10, Nyman Bruce M Excell Brian F; 11/2021. $641,000

113 E 15th Ave, Hatboro Pharmacy Partners LLC Yu Jennifer; 11/2021. $585,000

223 W 16th Ave, Hansen Samuel Loggia Gina Elizabeth; 11/2021. $500,000

329 E 20th Ave, Six-Weigand Patrice A Straub Daniel; 11/2021. $475,000

716 W Pine Ave, Canelli Michael Dempsey-Stahl Maria; 11/2021. $429,800

OCEAN CITY

841 2nd St, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC Reardon Brian; 11/2021. $2,265,062

720 Ocean Ave, Cesari Real Estate LLC First Knight Scarborough LLC; 11/2021. $1,900,000

1932-34 Central Ave Un B, Fisher M Lee Thurstin Branon; 11/2021. $1,445,000

229 Simpson Ave, Costello Leonard P Mellinger Michael R; 11/2021. $1,329,000

2349 Asbury Ave, Eckerson John Krauss Richard C; 11/2021. $1,300,000

2013-15 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Krauss Catherine D Dougherty Charlie; 11/2021. $1,249,900

855 Delancey Place, Reginelli James Lohin Christina L; 11/2021. $1,110,000

1109-11 Central Ave Un A 1st Fl, Lees Michael D Borelli Daniel V; 11/2021. $975,000

944 Central Ave, Seaside Ventures LLC 347 Third St Asso LLC; 11/2021. $970,000

1001-03 Simpson Ave, V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Cassidy Anthony; 11/2021. $960,000

802 Delancey Place, Gray Christina E Ann Marie Olivo Irr Trust; 11/2021. $940,000

853 St James Place, Carr Donna M Trust&C 853 St James LLC; 11/2021. $925,000

629 10th St, Lerro Fred S Preziosi Benaifer Don; 11/2021. $870,000

2927 Haven Ave, Snyder Jeffrey S Sr Crognale John; 11/2021. $859,900

856 Second St, Sandstrom Frank T Jr Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 11/2021. $840,000

406 16th St Aka 406 E 16th St, Emery Hunter L Gloway Michael T; 11/2021. $810,000

WILDWOOD

4309 Mediterranean Ave Un A, Kelly Kevin P Greco Kevin M; 11/2021. $350,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave, Mc Gavitt Eddie P Tyler Thomas; 11/2021. $349,000

3212 Park Blvd, Radovich Elizabeth Ann 303 Park LLC; 11/2021. $325,000

610 W Burk Ave, Hoefler Joseph Wolstenholme Diane; 11/2021. $279,000

430 W Baker Ave, Harris Daisy Mae Adm&C Mc Van Theresa; 11/2021. $140,000

5100 Shawcrest Road A44, Wood John M Podlaszewski Edward; 11/2021. $15,500

WOODBINE

516 Webster St, CM Cong Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc Ceromar1 LLC; 11/2021. $70,000

301 Heine Ave, Barrett Lillian B Ciccotelli Michael; 11/2021. $45,000

62 Elm Ave, Quallet Dorothy E Exr Trimbur James J S; 11/2021. $36,000

414 Jackson Ave, Sl Re1 LLC Carillo Victor Aguilar; 11/2021. $18,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

BRIDGETON

340 S East Ave, 12/9/2021, $116,000

52 Marlyn St, 12/9/2021, $194,800

176-8 N Laurel St & 180-186 N Laurel St, 12/9/2021, $230,000

34 Cumberland Ave, 12/10/2021, $175,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

355 Aster Road, 12/1/2021, $190,000

244 Beech Rpad, 12/3/2021, $202,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

0 Hesstown Road, 12/9/2021, $70,000

3193 Route 47, 12/14/2021, $70,000

MILLVILLE

1815 Newcombtown Road, 12/6/2021, $157,000

26-28 Pine St, 12/6/2021, $235,000

862 Carmel Road, 12/6/2021, $240,000

408 N 7th St, 12/7/2021, $87,000

223 N 3rd St, 12/8/2021, $50,000

Hance Bridge Road, 12/9/2021, $62,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

26 Weber Road, 12/6/2021, $390,000

26 Hildreth Ave, 12/10/2021, $10,000

VINELAND

1241 N Main Road, 12/1/2021, $1,500,000

191 Villa Ave, 12/2/2021, $140,000

611 Cypress Drive, 12/2/2021, $160,000

843 Chapel Drive, 12/2/2021, $195,000

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

19 Powderhorn Drive; 11/2021. $335,000

207 Montclair Road S; 11/2021. $340,000

1 Timberlake Place; 11/2021. $340,000

16 Compass Lane; 11/2021. $350,000

159 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $350,000

18 Bowline St; 11/2021. $350,000

14 Misty Lake Court; 11/2021. $350,000

5 Woodmere Court; 11/2021. $360,000

41 Heritage Point Blvd; 11/2021. $370,000

204 Biscayne Road; 11/2021. $380,000

5 Aurora Circle; 11/2021. $387,160

6 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $390,000

1 Rockland St; 11/2021. $399,999

44 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $407,980

13 Molly Court; 11/2021. $412,825

39 Rockland St; 11/2021. $420,000

148 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $424,040

8 David Drive; 11/2021. $425,000

47 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $426,180

43 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $435,655

17 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $439,000

17 David Drive; 11/2021. $442,000

99 Old Main Shore Road; 11/2021. $451,893

151 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $454,990

53 Freedom Hills Drive; 11/2021. $455,000

43 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $466,275

15 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,290

42 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $471,775

19 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,790

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1617 Ewart Road; 11/2021. $307,500

311 Merrimac Road; 11/2021. $310,275

412 Brentwood Place; 11/2021. $320,000

2249 Emerald Park Drive; 11/2021. $321,250

620 Pine St; 11/2021. $323,000

236 Spruce Lane; 11/2021. $325,000

524 North Holmes; 11/2021. $334,000

613 Ranger Road; 11/2021. $335,000

656 Deerhead Lake Drive; 11/2021. $345,000

205 Sunrise Blvd; 11/2021. $350,000

407 Fernwood Drive; 11/2021. $355,000

2 Tem Court; 11/2021. $360,000

459 Ensign Road; 11/2021. $360,000

402 Laurel Blvd; 11/2021. $365,000

426 Chestnut Drive; 11/2021. $365,000

506 Brentwood Road; 11/2021. $365,000

1353 M St; 11/2021. $371,000

1927 Pineview Road; 11/2021. $375,000

1303 Cypress St; 11/2021. $385,000

536 Elwood St; 11/2021. $387,000

242 Brich Lane; 11/2021. $399,900

432 Nautilus Blvd; 11/2021. $400,000

