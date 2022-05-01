Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ABSECON
4j Oyster Bay Road, Zorrilla Milagros/Atty Hill Daniel; 12/02/21. $95,000
116 Hobart Ave, Shrom David Krier Christopher; 12/02/21. $194,900
180 E Wyoming Ave, Mckeever John P Robinson Timothy Donald; 12/02/21. $242,000
604 S Shore Road, Nccb Investments Inc US HUD; 12/03/21. $164,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3851 Boardwalk #905, Binder Shirley Greco Frank; 11/29/21. $129,000
19 N Stenton Place, Us Bank Na Islam Mohammad; 11/29/21. $193,500
25 N New Hampshire Ave, Stone Hazel Hd Atlantic Prop Llc; 11/29/21. $270,000
915 & 917 Atlantic Ave, 915 Atlantic Ave Llc Delcarmen Suazo Hernandez Maria; 11/29/21. $325,000
37 S Iowa Ave #7c, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Exit Strategy Reos Llc; 11/30/21. $17,000
510 N New Jersey Ave, Red Oak Serv Co Llc Exit Strategy Reos Llc; 11/30/21. $45,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2102, Reyes Esperanza Seaside Dreams Inv Llc; 11/30/21. $80,000
117 S New York Ave, Wheat Charles F,-Jr,-Exr Rehman Aneeb; 11/30/21. $130,000
1822 E Riverside Drive, Decasablanca Henry Herrera Carlos A; 11/30/21. $180,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 301, Rem Real Estate Corp Dilizio Stephen; 11/30/21. $195,000
BRIGANTINE
352 31st St South Barry Walter C,-Tr,/Tr Khanna Chetali K; 12/03/21. $1,275,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N4 Decker Richard E Drenik John;12/06/21. $95,000
233 37th St So Sunset Property Group Llc Botea Andrei;12/06/21. $380,000
4615 Schooner Road Kalison Homes Inc Hill Richard; 12/06/21. $450,000
4817 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Respond Przemyslaw Bzik Beverly; 12/06/21. $836,000
36 Delmar Drive Sabaeva Maria Milarsky Adele,-Exr; 12/07/21. $200,000
101 11th Street South Devine Bernard Lepore Frank; 12/07/21. $525,000
5220 Ocean Drive South Kirby Pamela Louise Kramer Mina B; 12/07/21. $795,000
444 Hackney Place Dasher Real Estate Llc Bassford Harry; 12/08/21. $241,500
BUENA BOROUGH
551 Forest Grove Road, Bromley William R Perez Matias Ines C; 12/07/21. $359,000
127 S Central Ave, Vastano Valerie Marolda Jeffrey; 12/09/21. $399,000
100 Muccio Drive, Ortiz Jazmin Dimauro Enterprises Llc;12/21/21. $144,500
310 S Laurel St, Marro Kristan M Barchuk Tyler S; 12/28/21. $212,000
514 Martinelli Ave, Sykes Larissa Ahasan Realty Llc; 12/29/21. $200,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
115 Buffalo Ave, Elkins Matthew Lukas Michael J II; 12/10/21. $130,000
454 S Philadelphia Ave, Amin Estate Llc Vetri Gary A; 12/14/21. $115,000
124 Philadelphia Ave, All That Batters Llc Cappelutti Mario F Jr; 12/21/21. $83,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3012 Ivins Ave Conti Russell Danks Jamie A; 12/01/21. $280,000
150a Bevis Mill Rd Stocki Robert Pinto Virginia E; 12/01/21. $286,050
47a Oxford Village Dev Holdings Llc Monday Carole P; 12/02/21. $23,000
2501 Fernwood Ave Pashley Builders Inc H&S Thomas Llc; 12/02/21. $172,900
2501 Fernwood Ave #15 H&S Thomas Llc Pashley Builders Inc; 12/02/21. $172,900
107 Poplar Ave Smith Edward Hendrixson Bruce C; 12/02/21. $250,000
2 Surrey Drive Yates Ralph Jones Norman P; 12/02/21. $263,000
249 Sea Pine Dr Sherksnas Joanna M Edwards Michael C; 12/02/21. $415,000
41 Sunset Blvd Struempfler Michael Carpenter Glenn; 12/02/21. $1,600,000
40 London Court Factor Annalissa Gallagher Oliveir Patricia,/Tr; 12/03/21. $155,000
FOLSOM
118 Seneca Lane, Schleyer Leonard,-3rd Hetzel Michele L; 12/06/21. $235,000
1308 Memory Lane, Bailey Darnell Benjamin Bevan Rachel; 12/27/21. $310,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
306 Cresson Ave Prokop Gregory Flinn Donald; 12/01/21. $85,000
105 Waterview Dr Genke James R Levy Daniel J; 12/01/21. $120,000
1342 W North St Collette Danielle Stankus Christopher J; 12/01/21. $153,600
415 Chris Gaupp Drive Unit A Eslami Ali Selina Elena; 12/01/21. $160,000
550 Stonewall Dr Tar Ryan Christopher Pensco Trust Co Llc Custodian; 12/01/21. $289,000
821 E Moss Mill Rd Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/02/21. $148,272
149 Brewster Dr Fidyk Gregory P Doyle Elizabeth A,/Atty; 12/02/21. $250,000
304 South Pitney Rd Salartash Alimorad Lambert Linda J; 12/02/21. $400,000
32 Waterview Dr Shah Brij Kovarcik Theresa; 12/03/21. $123,450
108 Southampton Drive Fobian Kevin Blyth Edwina; 12/03/21. $319,900
424 Elm Ave Garay George Algozzini Bart A; 12/03/21. $563,424
705 E Moss Rd & 1 N Quail Hill Blvd Jw Living Llc Towne Of Historic Smithville Llc; 12/03/21. $2,225,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
170 Tyrens Drive, Adamcik Kristina Harley Stroup Gerard W; 12/02/21. $261,000
2403 Arbor Court, Feroze Evon Ammari Taoufik; 12/03/21. $105,000
4927 Winterbury Drive, Maldonado Kenny Lanaras Dennis; 12/03/21. $119,900
5908 Redwood Drive, Parsons Donna Drozdov Rommi L; 12/03/21. $248,000
124 Camelot Circle, Karasik Andrew M Zahedivash Mohammadreza; 12/03/21. $320,000
HAMMONTON
555 Grape St Lockwood Eric Capoferri Carmel; 12/07/21. $175,000
459 Walnut St Phelan Ioanna Creekview Development Co Llc; 12/07/21. $392,500
3100 First Road Boardwalk Real Estate Inc Delpidio Douglas; 12/0821. $75,000
84 Middle Road Papagiannakis Vasileios Dispoto Janice,-Ind&Atty; 12/08/21. $160,000
28 S Monroe Ave Ghazal Sheryl T Simpson Raymond,-3rd; 12/08/21. $222,000
477 Eleventh St Calderon Melinda Perna Trisha M;12/09/21. $260,000
LINWOOD
G-13 Independence Court #713, Nugent Richard Gurwicz Diana; 12/09/21. $169,000
203 Kirklin Ave, Boyle William G Peleggi Christine Sharkey; 12/14/21. $299,000
208 W Barr Ave, Leeds Edward Ewing Mary Ann; 12/15/21. $200,000
321 Barr Ave, Garrett David C Cohen Norman; 12/15/21. $275,000
8 Sunset Ave, Bellevue Properties Group 2 Morrison Stephen; 12/21/21. $490,000
MARGATE
12/10/21 9510 Amherst Avenue Ciociola Rose Gallo Joseph P; $12/10/21. $190,000
12/10/21 125 N Union Ave Belfield Stephanie 125 N Union Ave Llc; 12/10/21. $550,000
12/13/21 9609 Ventnor Avenue Levine Michael L Koss Shirley,/Exrx; 12/13/21. $261,000
12/15/21 114-116 N Jefferson Ave Cook Jeremiah J,-Jr Chud Sheldon; 12/15/21. $920,000
12/17/21 215 N Hanover Ave Miller Paul Howard Brunner Jeremy; 12/17/21. $1,350,000
12/20/21 4 Harbour Ln Ritzel Thomas Mcdonald Margaret B, 12/20/21. $650,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2823 Mullica River Drive, Williams Jonathan R Williams John A; 12/06/21. $25,000
2180 7th Ave, Johnson Randy Bengle Mathew J; 12/10/21. $337,500
4075 Adams Circle West, Shahid Shaluch Teleb Real Estate Inc; 12/15/21. $195,000
NORTHFIELD
12/08/21 210 Ridgewood Dr George Davis Gill Llc Lezzi Samuel N; 12/08/21. $225,000
12/09/21 230 Glencove Ave L2jmg Associates Llc Avalanche Properties Llc; 12/09/21. $188,925
12/09/21 11 Catherine Place Mai Phong Silver Evelyne; 12/09/21. $285,000
12/14/21 750 Hollywood Dr Booton Melanie Hoerter Patricia A; 12/14/21. $315,000
PLEASANTVILLE
802 Spruce Ave, Velasquez Douglas Alexis Hamler Cliff T; 12/06/21. $120,000
110 E Merion Ave, Molina Cynthia Henriquez Aguirre Juana C Socorro; 12/07/21. $157,000
304 W Glendale Ave, Hodge A Wellington Martinez Valeria Rubi; 12/07/21. $160,000
146 Maple Ave, Polanco Reyes Santa N Jnr Flip Llc; 12/07/21. $200,000
SOMERS POINT
11 Shore Road #E6, Farrell Patrick E Zoltek Virginia; 12/02/21. $179,900
1708 Harbour Cove South, Devine William F III Marks Jerome E; 12/03/21. $470,000
72 Bayview Drive, Smykaj Carol A Mauldin Sherry; 12/06/21. $368,600
VENTNOR
6101 Monmouth Ave, Anna Lott Rev Tr Pooner Albert; 11/26/21. $175,000
800 Surrey Ave, Keeper Patricia A Clyde Shawn F; 11/26/21. $242,000
6404 Monmouth Ave, Nicosia Joseph N Brasch Sara Kathleen; 11/26/21. $615,000
111 N Avolyn Ave, Handler Joseph 111 Avolyn Llc; 11/29/21. $250,000
4825 Atlantic Ave, Griffin Kathryn/Atty Adventshore Llc; 11/30/21. $179,900
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON
63 W 30th St, Mink Matthew E Reger Justin J; 11/2021. $2,500,000
249 35th St, Schifferdecker Don J Front St Properties LLC; 11/2021. $1,875,000
269 29th St, Venuto Anthony F Brandell Robert P; 11/2021. $1,859,000
402 21st St, Frantz John D Lewis Gary P; 11/2021. $1,499,000
320 40th St East Un, Baumberger David L Jjg Property Mgmt LLC; 11/2021.$995,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
605 Shunpike Road, Zz Equities 1 LLC 605 Shunpike LLC; 11/2021. $107,000
207 Colonial Ave, Morton George H Renninger Mary; 11/2021. $85,000
15 Alexander Ave, Lasala Lucille A Lasala Lucille A; 11/2021. $65,000
5100 Shawcrest Road, Matthews Bruce Goldeck Richard; 11/2021. $25,000
5100 Shawcrest C7, Perna William J Jr Kwiecinski Kenneth S; 11/2021. $19,000
13 Sheriff Taylor Blvd, Hardy Desiree G Doria Anthony R; 11/2021. $505,000
1101 Washington Blvd, Smith Michael Bennung Eric S; 11/2021. $470,000
214 W Atlantic Ave, Mag 564 LLC Gagne Paul G; 11/2021. $400,000
603 Hughes Ave, Ivins Janet K Ward William J Jr; 11/2021. $346,000
16 Osprey Drive, Landis Gary A Saia Amy W; 11/2021. $342,000
16 E Bates Ave, Musmul LLC Hardy Desiree G; 11/2021. $335,000
104 Frances Ave, Kurtz Franklin Alfred De Mond Timothy K; 11/2021. $315,000
52 Spruce Ave, Potter Raymond Nagele George A Jr; 11/2021. $252,500
308 Texas Ave, Davis Alan T Moore Kelsey Ann; 11/2021. $250,000
1509 Star Ave, Grone Nicholas D Aguado Marco A; 11/2021. $210,000
310 E Wilde, Mokoena David S Room N Roof LLC; 11/2021. $145,000
1640 & 1642 Bayshore Road, Gray Mary Ellen Selsdon Helen; 11/2021. $140,000
105 Old Mill Road, Osman Ranya South Denise; 11/2021. $9,600
9601 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Grand 302 LLC Curtis John J; 11/2021. $999,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
11 N Delaware Ave, Adelizzi Richard S Panko Andrew; 11/2021. $880,000
2 Hidden Lake Drive, Giardina Frank T Tallardy Realty LLC; 11/2021. $600,000
202 Springdale Court, Hunsicker Dennis Ritchie-Leo Kimberly A; 11/2021. $499,000
96 Springers Mill Road, Valentine Matthew Reardon Michael S Jr; 11/2021. $477,000
20 N Sixth St, Howe Ronald Peter Jr Seas Lori; 11/2021. $459,900
300,302,304,306 Mallard Pond Lane, Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 11/2021. $360,000
535 Goshen Road, Mahan Austin Cafiero Stephanie; 11/2021. $283,000
303 Bennett Road, Buesing Matthew Ortman Allison; 11/2021. $259,000
16 N Main St, Mills Thomas M Mills Michael D; 11/2021. $250,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
200 W Chestnut Ave, Mv Of Wildwood LLC Schafer Donald J; 11/2021. $660,000
322 E 23rd Ave Un A, Bradley Lawrence J Miranda John C; 11/2021. $525,000
317 E 24th Ave #F2, Larson Paul W Durlofsky Gregg R; 11/2021. $499,900
123 W 26th Ave, Npu LLC Full Frntl 123 W 26th LLC; 11/2021. $400,000
402 E 25th Ave, Mikula James Dolan Brianna; 11/2021. $345,000
106 E 4th Ave, Bowers Lee A Horan Michael J; 11/2021. $1,180,000
417 E 10th Ave Un 3, Mc Inerney Timothy Nyman Bruce; 11/2021. $974,900
206 E 4th Ave, Szyper Leonard A Wicker Joseph Paul; 11/2021. $700,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 313, Gan Yuebo Marranzini Ralph R; 11/2021. $689,000
414 E 10th Ave Un 10, Nyman Bruce M Excell Brian F; 11/2021. $641,000
113 E 15th Ave, Hatboro Pharmacy Partners LLC Yu Jennifer; 11/2021. $585,000
223 W 16th Ave, Hansen Samuel Loggia Gina Elizabeth; 11/2021. $500,000
329 E 20th Ave, Six-Weigand Patrice A Straub Daniel; 11/2021. $475,000
716 W Pine Ave, Canelli Michael Dempsey-Stahl Maria; 11/2021. $429,800
OCEAN CITY
841 2nd St, Gatesman Prestige Home Dev LLC Reardon Brian; 11/2021. $2,265,062
720 Ocean Ave, Cesari Real Estate LLC First Knight Scarborough LLC; 11/2021. $1,900,000
1932-34 Central Ave Un B, Fisher M Lee Thurstin Branon; 11/2021. $1,445,000
229 Simpson Ave, Costello Leonard P Mellinger Michael R; 11/2021. $1,329,000
2349 Asbury Ave, Eckerson John Krauss Richard C; 11/2021. $1,300,000
2013-15 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Krauss Catherine D Dougherty Charlie; 11/2021. $1,249,900
855 Delancey Place, Reginelli James Lohin Christina L; 11/2021. $1,110,000
1109-11 Central Ave Un A 1st Fl, Lees Michael D Borelli Daniel V; 11/2021. $975,000
944 Central Ave, Seaside Ventures LLC 347 Third St Asso LLC; 11/2021. $970,000
1001-03 Simpson Ave, V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Cassidy Anthony; 11/2021. $960,000
802 Delancey Place, Gray Christina E Ann Marie Olivo Irr Trust; 11/2021. $940,000
853 St James Place, Carr Donna M Trust&C 853 St James LLC; 11/2021. $925,000
629 10th St, Lerro Fred S Preziosi Benaifer Don; 11/2021. $870,000
2927 Haven Ave, Snyder Jeffrey S Sr Crognale John; 11/2021. $859,900
856 Second St, Sandstrom Frank T Jr Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 11/2021. $840,000
406 16th St Aka 406 E 16th St, Emery Hunter L Gloway Michael T; 11/2021. $810,000
WILDWOOD
4309 Mediterranean Ave Un A, Kelly Kevin P Greco Kevin M; 11/2021. $350,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave, Mc Gavitt Eddie P Tyler Thomas; 11/2021. $349,000
3212 Park Blvd, Radovich Elizabeth Ann 303 Park LLC; 11/2021. $325,000
610 W Burk Ave, Hoefler Joseph Wolstenholme Diane; 11/2021. $279,000
430 W Baker Ave, Harris Daisy Mae Adm&C Mc Van Theresa; 11/2021. $140,000
5100 Shawcrest Road A44, Wood John M Podlaszewski Edward; 11/2021. $15,500
WOODBINE
516 Webster St, CM Cong Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc Ceromar1 LLC; 11/2021. $70,000
301 Heine Ave, Barrett Lillian B Ciccotelli Michael; 11/2021. $45,000
62 Elm Ave, Quallet Dorothy E Exr Trimbur James J S; 11/2021. $36,000
414 Jackson Ave, Sl Re1 LLC Carillo Victor Aguilar; 11/2021. $18,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
BRIDGETON
340 S East Ave, 12/9/2021, $116,000
52 Marlyn St, 12/9/2021, $194,800
176-8 N Laurel St & 180-186 N Laurel St, 12/9/2021, $230,000
34 Cumberland Ave, 12/10/2021, $175,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
355 Aster Road, 12/1/2021, $190,000
244 Beech Rpad, 12/3/2021, $202,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
0 Hesstown Road, 12/9/2021, $70,000
3193 Route 47, 12/14/2021, $70,000
MILLVILLE
1815 Newcombtown Road, 12/6/2021, $157,000
26-28 Pine St, 12/6/2021, $235,000
862 Carmel Road, 12/6/2021, $240,000
408 N 7th St, 12/7/2021, $87,000
223 N 3rd St, 12/8/2021, $50,000
Hance Bridge Road, 12/9/2021, $62,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
26 Weber Road, 12/6/2021, $390,000
26 Hildreth Ave, 12/10/2021, $10,000
VINELAND
1241 N Main Road, 12/1/2021, $1,500,000
191 Villa Ave, 12/2/2021, $140,000
611 Cypress Drive, 12/2/2021, $160,000
843 Chapel Drive, 12/2/2021, $195,000
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
19 Powderhorn Drive; 11/2021. $335,000
207 Montclair Road S; 11/2021. $340,000
1 Timberlake Place; 11/2021. $340,000
16 Compass Lane; 11/2021. $350,000
159 Sandpiper Road; 11/2021. $350,000
18 Bowline St; 11/2021. $350,000
14 Misty Lake Court; 11/2021. $350,000
5 Woodmere Court; 11/2021. $360,000
41 Heritage Point Blvd; 11/2021. $370,000
204 Biscayne Road; 11/2021. $380,000
5 Aurora Circle; 11/2021. $387,160
6 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $390,000
1 Rockland St; 11/2021. $399,999
44 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $407,980
13 Molly Court; 11/2021. $412,825
39 Rockland St; 11/2021. $420,000
148 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $424,040
8 David Drive; 11/2021. $425,000
47 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $426,180
43 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $435,655
17 Swimming River Court; 11/2021. $439,000
17 David Drive; 11/2021. $442,000
99 Old Main Shore Road; 11/2021. $451,893
151 Edenton Drive; 11/2021. $454,990
53 Freedom Hills Drive; 11/2021. $455,000
43 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $466,275
15 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,290
42 Black Bear Drive; 11/2021. $471,775
19 Cougar Lane; 11/2021. $471,790
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1617 Ewart Road; 11/2021. $307,500
311 Merrimac Road; 11/2021. $310,275
412 Brentwood Place; 11/2021. $320,000
2249 Emerald Park Drive; 11/2021. $321,250
620 Pine St; 11/2021. $323,000
236 Spruce Lane; 11/2021. $325,000
524 North Holmes; 11/2021. $334,000
613 Ranger Road; 11/2021. $335,000
656 Deerhead Lake Drive; 11/2021. $345,000
205 Sunrise Blvd; 11/2021. $350,000
407 Fernwood Drive; 11/2021. $355,000
2 Tem Court; 11/2021. $360,000
459 Ensign Road; 11/2021. $360,000
402 Laurel Blvd; 11/2021. $365,000
426 Chestnut Drive; 11/2021. $365,000
506 Brentwood Road; 11/2021. $365,000
1353 M St; 11/2021. $371,000
1927 Pineview Road; 11/2021. $375,000
1303 Cypress St; 11/2021. $385,000
536 Elwood St; 11/2021. $387,000
242 Brich Lane; 11/2021. $399,900
432 Nautilus Blvd; 11/2021. $400,000
