Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

ABSECON

150 S Mill Road Rzemyk Thomas Marshall Kristopher J.; 07/01/22. $286,000

612 Bayview Drive Stone Renee Mchugh Michele M.; 07/05/22. $230,000

1004 Spring Lane Dixon Nancy Marie,/Atty Wade Gary; 07/07/22. $353,000

720 S New Road Unit 2g Viray Gener Doshi Paraskuma A.; 07/07/22. $75,001

ATLANTIC CITY

101 South Raleigh Ave #725 Banks Wanda Kutner Susan N; 07/05/22. $151,000

1225 Mediterranean Ave Litalien Edward Paulava Katsiaryna; 07/05/22. $80,000

1515 Boardwalk Klonsky Ira Klonsky Ira; 07/05/22. $10

20 South Elberon Ave Lor Wai Ping 20selberonave4 LLC; 07/05/22. $394,000

3101 Boardwalk 1015-2 &1018-2 Delia Gloria J Atlantic Avenue Ventures LLC; 07/05/22. $325,000

115 N Brighton Ave Nguyen Hans,-Admr Nguyen Hans; 07/06/22. $140,000

2429 Arctic Ave Homary Mohamad Zakiria Villegas Duarte Israel; 07/06/22. $159,000

27 Wine St Ong Tu Nguyen Hans; 07/06/22. $80,000

100 S Berkley Square 17e Lalli Judith Cody Matthew; 07/07/22. $495,000

239 & 241 N. Kentucky Avenue Akpan Esther Okon Ramisa Homes LLC; 07/07/22. $100,000

3211 Atlantic Ave Gutierrez David Rafael Ha Dean; 07/07/22. $185,000

1223 Mediterranean Ave Basse Alexander J Gambale Nick,-Jr; 07/08/22. $92,000

3101 Boardwalk #906-1 Goodman Merton Victor Sybil; 07/08/22. $179,000

709 Adriatic Ave Scanlon Michael,-Sr 709 Adriatic Ave LLC; 07/08/22. $211,000

100 S Berkley Square #10j Gohen Mark Cohen Farryl; 07/11/22. $275,850

101 S Plaza Place Unit 1201 Gloger Fran,/Heir Ricigliani Frank P; 07/11/22. $238,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 306 Sabet Sawirs Emad,-Exr Connor Thomas A.; 07/11/22. $120,000

1012 N Michigan Ave Buswell Christopher G,-Admr Romano Randy; 07/11/22. $55,000

21 S Elberon Ave Survibe Corporation 21selberonave2 LLC; 07/11/22. $330,000

2428 Atlantic Avenue Callaghan Brian J Husaeen Iqbal; 07/11/22.$600,000

3801 Boardwalk Unit B6 Perkins Ryan Guanchez Jean M.; 07/11/22.$159,000

40 N Newton Ave Jma Development LLC. Tiga Properties Newton LLC; 07/11/22. $250,000

12 S Elberon Ave Yildiz Mesut Cheng Tung Tsz; 07/12/22. $385,000

13 North New Hampshire Ave Cermele Karin Irene Padula Kevin M.; 07/12/22. $325,000

2022 Mckinley Avenue Israel Brandon Tash Holdings Nj LLC; 07/12/22. $38,000

214 N Texas Ave Rahaman Md Atiqur Rahaman Md H.; 07/12/22. $112,500

3501 Boardwalk Ave Unit C208 Capistrano Cecilio L,/Atty Warren Donna L.; 07/12/22. $116,000

4432 Winchester Avenue Gershkovich Eduard,/Tr Pine Edward; 07/12/22. $630,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 4 Burgos David R Difrancesco Chad J.; 07/12/22. $198,999

64 North Delancy Place Vinci Nicholas Zajmi Mirketa Keti; 07/12/22. $275,000

101 S Plaza Place #801 Rauch Jodi,/Life Est Bock Mary Angela; 07/13/22. $235,000

BRIGANTINE

15 Beacon Lane Kurzweil Ben M Property Maintenance Group LLC; 07/01/22. $420,000

15 Bramble Dr Kelly Brian G Hammond Jennifer L; 07/01/22. $579,000

337 12th Street South Rosa Ronnie A,-Exr Dalessandro Daniel L; 07/01/22. $900,000

323 44th Street South Unit #110 Lynch Brian J Hofkin Mark; 07/05/22. $840,000

4500 West Ave Unit 1120 Gulini Daniel V Kenning Randy A; 07/05/22. $275,000

128 Lincoln Dr Eyde Michael C Handza Thomas G; 07/06/22. $870,000

314 41st Street South Newhall Lester B Berkowitz Jordan; 07/06/22. $675,000

347 Arbegast Drive Semrau Helen J Judge Leo H; 07/06/22. $395,000

4540 West Ave Unit S114 The Salt Box Prop LLC Lamastra Weil Carol; 07/06/22. $450,000

519 Lafayette Blvd Wrigley John,/Heir Novellino Nicholas; 07/06/22. $515,000

3312 Ocean Ave #2 Tatigian Robert S Wood Samuel E; 07/07/22 $300,000

401 E Ave Unit 48 Tutrone Ronald F,-Jr,-Tr Simpson Joliann; 07/07/22 $350,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd L-2 Giangeruso George F Lopez Laureano Ruiz; 07/07/22 $129,900

700 E Ave Barretta Josephine,/Exr Barretta Frank; 07/07/22 $1

28 Heald Road Fanning Michael P Wynne David; 07/08/22 $599,000

3219 Bayshore Avenue, Unit 19 Timeranko Bryan J Mauldin Ty A; 07/08/22 $240,000

323 44th St & 4401 Ocean Ave Demarco Joseph M Demarco Joseph M,-Tr; 07/08/22 $1

330 42nd Street South Unit D-48 Gotthold George J Dye Jocelyn F; 07/08/22 $530,000

1302 Ray Ave Brown Christina James J Santarpio Rev Tr; 07/11/22 $650,000

211 7th St South Unit B Kremer Nicole R Kaydak Anfisa; 07/11/22 $550,000

229 10th Street North Daniels Marc Berkowitz Jay A; 07/11/22 $1,900,000

31 Hearld Circle Keane Kathryn Zeno Anthony J,-Sr; 07/11/22 $850,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

524 New Orleans Ave Pacheco Antonio M Block Dario; 07/01/22. $45,000

350 San Francisco Avenue Hesse Richard W,-Jr,-Exr Hesse John P,-Jr; 07/01/22. $140,000

510 Boston Ave Gaunt Ethel,/Admr Sherwood Team LLC; 07/08/22. $126,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

25 Brookside Drive Schanck Ernest Adams Cathy A; 07/01/22. $525,000

405 Dogwood Ave Semler Keith Keple Jason Craig; 07/01/22. $375,000

34 Winterberry Road Crest Construction LLC. Sorg Matthew; 07/05/22. $237,000

59 Burnside Dr Neos Deanna Guenther Donald Richard; 07/05/22. $375,500

9 Winners Court Helth Scott J Ogrady Patrick; 07/05/22. $375,000

108 Suffolk Road Police And Firemans Retirement Turner Stanley; 07/06/22. $299,000

127 Violet Dr Smith John Raymond Corio Maureen; 07/06/22. $395,000

151 Heather Croft Meyer Tracy A Yengo Shiela; 07/06/22. $119,000

19 Driftwood Dr Havens Chelsie Watt Amanda M; 07/06/22. $257,000

6030 English Creek Ave Hare Deborah Ocean Heights Rental Home LLC; 07/06/22. $205,000

6633 Black Horse Pike Nva Re LLC. Realty Income Prop 13 LLC; 07/0/22. $2,277,087

40 Marshall Dr Zhang Yuming,/Atty Lowery Vivian Cristina; 07/07/22. $550,000

46 English Lane Pera Krystle G Pera Gregory; 07/07/22. $1

266 London Court Guerra Cesar E Dottin Strang Christianne; 07/08/22. $133,000

28 Zion Road Warren Robert M Bellina Paul; 07/08/22. $320,000

GALLOWAY

34 South Wrangleboro Road Lai Benjamin Asm Properties LLC; 07/01/22. $65,000

543 South Pitney Rd Martinovitch Stephen Gangloff Dorothy; 07/01/22. $305,000

86 Federal Court Cean Jean Weiner Peter M; 07/01/22. $115,900

314 Vine Ave Faunce Joseph,-Jr Faunce Justin T; 07/05/22. $250,000

4 Steamboat Court Balma Michele Mccormick Bryan; 07/05/22. $170,000

700 Ravenwood Drive Manning Teresa,-Admrx Leeds Karen; 07/05/22. $230,000

305 S Jackson Ave Buhl Kristina Wanco Jennifer; 07/06/22. $190,000

607 Parker Ave Davila Glenn M Robinson Randolph A; 07/06/22. $400,000

238 Terry Lane Ehc Garner Anita L Slagle Kristen; 07/07/22. $195,000

302a Redwood Ave Phu Hoang Mencia Joanna M; 07/07/22. $260,000

323 Upas Ave Patel Vidur Khan Niqash; 07/07/22. $320,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

17 Pin Oak Drive Dr Horton Inc Nj Rivera Ayestas Mario Danery; 07/01/22. $379,490

2301 Route 50 2301 Route 50 LLC. Nj Social Group LLC; 07/01/22. $250,000

4475 Yorktown Place Bucciero Sara M Mcgrattan Stephanie; 07/01/22. $160,000

4834 Brecknock Ct Sanchez Ana Smith Gina; 07/01/22. $189,000

1511 Benjamin Franklin Court Rose Stacey Mack Courtney; 07/05/22. $223,000

5923 Hickory Street Fontana Rackeli A Imperatore Shelly A; 07/05/22. $562,000

102 Merlino Lane Gibbons Theodore J Walsh Timothy M; 07/06/22. $365,000

6888 Eighteenth Avenue Banks Christopher S Macauley Melvin, Jr; 07/06/22. $350,000

14 Gasko Rd Hawn Joanna,/Heir Samson Victoria R; 07/07/22. $242,000

1525 Pinehurst Drive Kilcoyne Brian Francz William C,-Sr; 07/07/22. $240,000

1516 Thomas Jefferson Ct Nanfara Marc Moroney Patrick J; 07/11/22. $225,000

HAMMONTON

847 12th St Ejt Investments LLC. Ejt Custom Xteriors LLC; 07/01/22.$300,000

727 7th Street Zawrotny Mary Lee Zawrotny Mary Lee; 07/07/22.$1

614 Grape Street Vannello Sandra Scheeler Dalton; 07/01/22.$247,600

9d Rose Rita Terrace Lee Megan Chiappine Patricia A; 07/08/22.$165,000

301 4th St Sorrentino Joann B,/Exrx Sunwest State LLC; 07/12/22.$190,000

LINWOOD

5 Barr Ave Leap James C Hibbs Mary; 07/01/22. $415,000

6 Pond Lane Standifer Ryan Wiesel Peter E; 07/01/22. $999,000

205 Schoolhouse Dr Schutz Janet K Bui Tuan Anh; 07/05/22. $1,250,000

329 West Vernon Avenue Kraus Debra Moceus Kori L; 07/05/22. $203,100

MARGATE

413 N Huntington Ave Barilotti Danielle Pitts John J; 07/01/22. $650,000

12 N Huntington Ave Cutler Sunny L Gregov Ronald R; 07/07/22. $889,000

123 N Gladstone Ave Fruchter Danny S Fruchter Duron Adine; 07/08/22. $250,000

29 N Frontenac Ave Seligsohn Mark Murphy Michael,-Admr; 07/08/22. $800,000

21 South Madison Ave Unit 2 Federal National Mtg Assn Dolan Erin Kate; 07/11/22. $360,000

501 N. Douglas Avenue Cattie Donald K Rosenberger Kendall; 07/11/22. $690,000

9201 Atlantic Ave Unit 2 Vekshin Irina Price Richard J; 07/11/22. $179,000

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1005 Ischiropoulos Haralambos Constein Anne G; 07/11/22. $535,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

1021 Darmstadt Ave Corpus Alfonso,/Admr Bridgewater Lindsay Kim; 07/01/22. $207,000

3033 White Horse Pike East Gate Mobile LLC. Vega Rentals LLC; 07/01/22. $350,000

5110 Moss Mill Road Crowe Bruce Daniel,-Jr Pierce Ruth A; 07/01/22. $205,000

5356 Reading Ave Nargi Domenic A Weiss Kylie M; 07/01/22. $245,000

5208 White Horse Pike Mcleod Munson,-Exr Bt Express Prop LLC; 07/05/22. $34,000

NORTHFIELD

1302 Dolphin Avenue Bashir M Khabira Burke Claudean V; 07/05/22. $150,000

300 W. Franklin Avenue Chen Su Liang,/Atty Wu Sinfong; 07/05/22. $343,500

612 Jackson Ave Gillespie Nickolas S Frantz Taylor Renae; 07/05/22. $262,500

2327 Zion Road Steel Lois A,/Atty Widder Matthew L; 07/07/22. $235,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1106 Lincoln Ave Ulerio Luis Manuel Kanchev Svilen; 07/01/22. $115,000

300 S Franklin Blvd Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church Inc Atlantic Chinese Alliance Church; 07/01/22. $394,000

700 N. Franklin Blvd, Unit 1501 Rodriguez Cezar Lockwood Summer; 07/01/22. $103,000

1043 N. New Road Maldonado Federico A Shepperson Keshawn; 07/01/22. $180,000

9 East Adams Ave Howard Gail L,-Ind&Admr Howard Kocibelli Danielle N; 07/01/22. $185,300

PORT REPUBLIC

11 Holly Creek Road Lallo Melek Bacchetta Richard; 07/06/22. $147,500

146 Chestnut Neck Road Bonthron John Terry Don; 07/12/22. $60,000

240 Sooys Landing Rd Bliss Bridgitte E Bliss Bridgitte E; 07/15/22. $1

SOMERS POINT

1401 Harbour Cove South Bromiley John R,-Jr,-Per Rep Peruto Properties LLC; 07/01/22. $490,000

1415 W New York Ave Unit 1 415 W New York Ave LLC. Brennan Kevin Martin; 07/01/22. $485,000

19 Village Drive Jafarzadeh Ghazi Shirin Lombardo Samuel; 07/01/22. $390,000

107 Atlantic Ave Mclaughlin Jon Destefano Alexa; 07/05/22. $389,900

115 Haddon Rd Kozior Phyllis A,/Heir Schelling Catherine; 07/05/22. $270,000

18 Dogwood Dr Corso Elizabeth,/Exr Taylor Richard M; 07/05/22. $270,000

205 Euclid Ave Williams Kenneth L Petry Joseph Edward; 07/05/22. $429,000

14 Merion Dr Stratton David R Stratton Jeffrey Paul; 07/06/22. $200,000

420 Bethel Road Fitzpatrick Richard B Solt Kevin A,-Sr; 07/07/22. $177,200

6 Rutgers Road Donnelly Robert,/Exrx Potvin Guy C; 07/07/22. $335,000

VENTNOR

11 S Nashville Ave D-3 Hines Teddi M Pinnacle Consulting Serv LLC; 07/01/22. $47,000

23 N Marion Ave Saeed Faisal Dibileo Gary; 07/01/22. $290,000

5003 Atlantic Ave Unit C6 Tuzman Martin Strassler Kimberly Ann; 07/05/22. $327,500

6101 Monmouth Ave Steiner John Kiesewetter J Peter; 07/05/22. $450,000

207 N Portland Ave Aloi Joseph V Aloi Joseph V,-Tr; 07/07/22. $1

121 N. Rosborough Avenue Francescone Luisa Hunt Jade; 07/08/22. $525,000

703 North Dudley Avenue #3 Litz Libby,/Atty Kuzian Grazyna; 07/08/22. $60,000

804 N Burghley Ave Squaresky Diane Bramante John F; 07/08/22. $415,000

Cape May County

AVALON

187 68th Street Wood George P Mazzeo Ralph; 4/22/22. $5,875,000

2019 Dune Dr Unit R-5 Poponak Thomas M Lewis David; 4/26/22. $1,400,000

7888 Dune Drive Accardi Family Partnership Capuano Steven; 4/26/22. $339,000

CAPE MAY

101 S Lafayette St Unit 2a Scheffer Jason M Salmieri John D; 4/21/22. $582,000

1099 Stockton Avenue Calwell W Scott III Dloj Trust; 4/25/22. $2,200,000

102-104 & 106-110 Decatur St Merion Investors LLC 106 Decatur Realty LLC; 4/25/22. $2,955,000

104 Trenton Ave Dreyfuss Robert C Skrocki Stephen; 4/25/22. $1,850,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

22 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Revoir Brian D Jr; 4/20/22. $110,000

15 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Revoir Brian D; 4/20/22. $110,000

27 Clermont Drive Arbia Ralph Sr Trus Ccr Millwork LLC; 4/20/22. $380,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

6 Tulip Ave Hopkins Laura Chanley Leanna ; 4/21/22. $310,000

107 Teal Ave Heim Alan P Duryea David H Iv ; 4/21/22. $375,000

970 Tecumseh Rd Fisher Stephen D Denning Jeremy R ; 4/21/22. $580,400

106 Old Mill Drive Roszko Bernard Ursino Liborio Joseph III; 4/25/22. $520,000

36 Ridgewood Ave Chase Fred Brown John; 4/25/22. $259,000

139 Oregon St Dadamo Michele Est Mc Collum Timothy; 4/25/22. $245,000

224 Memphis Ave Coppla Anthony Espinosa Henry; 4/26/22. $785,000

41 Frances Ave Nl Martucci Properties LLC Lemerise Richard A Jr; 4/26/22. $542,000

301 Cloverdale Ave Orsin Jason T Madonna Pasquale Jr; 4/26/22. $235,000

224 Suzanne Ave Winters Carol Mmcm LLC; 4/26/22. $110,000

903 Myrtle Ave Economides Deborah L Conrad Shannon; 4/26/22. $237,000

3 E Tampa Ave Speigel David G Selgrath Mary Katherine; 4/26/22. $321,000

129 Ohio Ave Premaza James Makowski Robert K; 4/26/22. $350,000

10 Cove Dr Kubiak Bozena Small Michael; 4/26/22. $230,000

433 Del-View Road Donehower Joanne D 87 Rose Lane LLC; 4/26/22. $585,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

2 North George St Middle Twp Carlett Real Estate LLC; 4/20/22. $108,600

11 Falkirk Dr Jones Mary Lou Iacoviello Mario; 4/25/22. $393,500

27 4th Avenue Zaicevs Deniss Ebner Nichoas; 4/25/22. $286,000

26 Paula Ln Pc6reo LLC Cep Development LLC; 4/25/22. $100,000

88 Route 47 South Keever William E Donohue Robin Newell; 4/25/22. $385,000

20 North 12th Street Bornhardt Marie A Lingo Janyce; 4/26/22. $243,000

35 Rt 47 South Unit 225 Cape May County Sheriff Bay Cove Condominium Association; 4/26/22. $100

104 Pine Ave Brennan Michael A Needelman Steven ; 4/26/22. $324,900

NORTH WILDWOOD

100 E 17th Ave Callahan Karen M Dixon Vincent C ; 4/20/22. $450,000

114 East Chestnut Avenue May Deana Minnemeyer Patricia ; 4/20/22. $360,000

308 East 19th Avenue Unit A Brooks John C Jr Myers Edward W Jr ; 4/20/22. $650,000

500 Kennedy Dr Skalski Anthony Mc Laughlin Michael ; 4/25/22. $570,000

402 E 22nd Ave Kehner George Brown Edward; 4/25/22. $695,000

1503 Atlantic Ave Unit 2 Cooper Barbara Sammaritano Richard M; 4/26/22. $339,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Unit 202 & 203 Hepner John Thomas Robin D; 4/26/22. $184,000

OCEAN CITY

224 Ocean Avenue Tetzner Emil W Tetzner Richard J; 4/20/22. $383,333

104 Atlantic Ave Unit A Biaesch Philip W Front Porch Real Estate LLC; 4/20/22. $650,000

2955 Asbury Ave Rancani Ryan Hayes William B; 4/21/22. $826,000

910 Ocean Avenue 910 Ocean Avenue Condominium; 4/22/22.

44 E Station Rd Heron John Heron Richard; 4/22/22. $238,057

3909-11 Central Ave Walsh Adam W Borah Thomas; 4/22/22. $2,139,900

420c Central Ave Florio Nicholas Gieseler Deborah 4/22/22. $365,000

2429 Simpson Ave Cockerham David W Est Lasher James S; 4/25/22. $999,999

11 12th Street Aka 11 East 12th Street Tammaro Irene Halliday Patrick; 4/25/22. $400,000

1217 Ocean Avenue Unit 306 Aka Unit 346 KBD Family LLC Cardella Daniel B; 4/25/22. $327,346

708-10 Third St 708-10 Third Street Condominium; 4/25/22.

930 Simpson Ave Unit A First Floor Front Godsell William T Kohr Andrea; 4/25/22. $579,900

1917-19 Wesley Ave Del Buono Constantino Minnich Larry P; 4/25/22. $2,400,000

16 Spruce Road Mc Kenna Ryan P Elicker Craig; 4/25/22. $1,150,000

3504-06 Central Avenue Unit B Aka 3506 Central Avenue Unit 2 Wisler Jeffery C Kennedy John A Jr; 4/25/22. $1,200,000

1510 Wesley Avenue Guerriero Alex J Uccello Jeffrey P; 4/25/22. $2,950,000

3525-27 Central Ave Unit B Costello Thomas E Samsel Christopher E; 4/26/22. $1,425,500

928 Ocean Ave Franks Walter J III Duncan Real Estate Investments LLC; 4/26/22. $1,500,000

870 Seventh Street Hansill Karen Stone Carol A; 4/26/22. $250,000

820-822 Brighton Place Kolka Richard S Saltiel Jeffrey; 4/26/22. $945,000

160 West Avenue Moreira Lindsay Zamborsky Joseph; 4/26/22. $1,150,000

SEA ISLE

121 51st Street Knell Gleeson LLC O’brien Scott John; 4/20/22. $1,525,000

3701 Landis Ave Sharkey William III Sharkey William III; 4/25/22. $35,863

STONE HARBOR

8931 Third Ave Mixner Donna C Trus Cashman Donna L; 4/26/22. $3,300,000

171 113th St 171 113th Street LLC 159 33rd Street LLC; 4/26/22. $5,100,000

8001 Second Ave Unit 402 Samet Jeremy R Glattes Gwen Ann; 4/26/22. $537,600

366 99th Street Cleary Maureen P Adm Dats-6 LLC; 4/26/22. $3,200,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

8 Ella Layne Liguori Joseph Nardelli James N; 4/25/22. $706,000

2 West Seaclfif Avenue #3 Cleary Brian C Murray Gregory; 4/25/22. $1,021,000

109 Ocean Avenue Van Vorst Scott Allen Powell William; 4/25/22. $235,000

47 Evergreen Drive Phifer Lauren E Calloway Janet S; 4/26/22. $410,000

WILDWOOD

4016 Pacific Ave Schmidt Scott Mc Govern Management LLC; 4/20/22. $615,000

3000 Boardwalk 3000 Boardwalk Sb LLC Wildwood Hospitality Group LLC; 4/20/22. $6,200,000

302 West Roberts Avenue Bogos Christina Farmer Diana; 4/20/22. $215,000

240 East Baker Avenue Unit 1 Hollenbeck Diane Yeiter Mark P; 4/20/22. $199,900

201 West Burk Ave Wilwood City Mw Of Wildwood LLC; 4/21/22. $125,000

214 E Glenwood Ave Valori Louis A Jr Roussel Anisha; 4/22/22. $565,000

218 East Poplar Avenue Unit 102 Fatone Diane C Davison Paul W 4/26/22. $435,000

221 East Baker Avenue Farlow Charles Xantus Kim; 4/26/22. $600,000

3003 Park Boulevard Kidwell Linwood J Excell Michael; 4/26/22. $375,000

213-15 E Baker Ave Unit 3 Phifer Frank Zelnick Jennifer; 4/26/22. $275,000

WILDWOOD CREST

122 W Hollywood Ave Happy Homes Properties LLC Eckmeyer Michael; 4/20/22. $460,000

422 E Farragut Rd Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Finuoli Frank; 4/20/22. $275,000

422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Durnin Rory; 4/21/22. $275,000

213 East Heather Road Vogeley Charles Jr Fincke Aaron Frederick; 4/21/22. $600,000

120 W Palm Rd Miller Joan M Fazzini Emily; 4/21/22. $430,000

501 East Stockton Road Unit 203 Zografakis Evans Ahn Michael; 4/25/22. $700,000

5611 P Acific Avenue A & M Box Ko LLC Lange John H; 4/25/22. $100,000

422 E Farragut Rd Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Kawecki Joseph; 4/25/22. $299,000

6201 Ocean Ave Larson Paul W Reitman Christopher T; 4/25/22. $185,000

6201 Ocean Ave Pzmag LLC Vilsmeier John R; 4/25/22. $169,900

6201 Ocean Ave Unit 105 Pzmag L L C Maier Randall; 4/25/22. $125,000

9500 Pacific Ave Myland Edwin H Bubbles And Baubles LLC; 4/26/22. $825,000

124 West Roseary Road Kh Nj Ventures LLC Collins Michael; 4/26/22. $1,310,000

WOODBINE

2051 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd Gutter Ball LLC Ludlum Island Brewery Partners LLC; 4/25/22. $550,000

170 Pacific Ave Jay Earl Danny Fugelo Joseph; 4/25/22. $56,700

