Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
201 Morton Avenue Wojciechowski Maciej Noa Norbert; 07/25/22. $367,000
134 S Montgomery Ave Trupos Zacharias Raab Marvin; 07/26/22. 1,500,000
193 Bayview Drive Hogan Stephen J Dillon Dominic A; 07/27/22. $344,900
24d Oyster Bay Rd Riker Evelyn L Strich Gary J; 07/28/22. $104,000
ATLANTIC CITY
27 North Iowa Avenue Iowa Property LLC Pham Kenny; 07/27/22. $145,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 2 Unit 3009 Dennis Terry,-Atty Orlina Richard; 07/27/22. $325,000
834 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd Bailey Corey X Bica Carmen; 07/27/22. $197,000
1418 & 1422 Emerson Ave Mccluskey Alexander N Ramjeawan Edna; 07/28/22. $275,000
1824 North Ohio Ave Burke Joseph,-2nd 1040 Footwear; 07/28/22. LLC $73,000
202 North Arizona Ave Macaluso Christopher A Gonzalez Danny; 07/28/22. $172,000
211 S Metropolitan Ave Thornton Carol Superhost Ac Prop LLC; 07/28/22. $175,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 701 Ricamara Josefa Bitar Harold Andres Visbal; 07/28/22. $95,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Raffo Rhoda Lcs LLC; 07/28/22. $170,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2710-1 Sadeghi Hooshang,-Tr,/Tr Parmalee Patricia J; 07/28/22. $315,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit A127 Mazzola Frank Mancini Nicholas; 07/28/22. $103,000
352 N Connecticut Ave Toth Joseph R,/Exrx Abdelfatah Ibrahim; 07/28/22. $77,500
34 N. Vermont Avenue First Access Real Estate LLC 900 N Mlk Ac LLC; 07/29/22. $370,000
BRIGANTINE
4220 Atlantic Blvd Unit A104 Esham Kathleen Lampmann Charles; 07/27/22. $350,000
4505 Harbor Beach Boulevard Ward Joan M Pitoniak Gene; 07/27/22. $479,900
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit C2 Patlias Christy K Orenshtein Israel; 07/27/22. $150,000
1227 East Shore Dr Hill Richard Cullins Gerald; 07/28/22. $900,000
313 28th Street South Zussman Gail E,/Exr Kallmeyer Christopher; 07/29/22. $849,000
444 W Shore Drive Hoffman Daniel E Hoffman Kerry; 07/29/22. $410,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
300 Colin Lane Baldwin Stephanie Tarnow Emily; 07/19/22. $235,000
105 Mason Ave Brown Charles H,-Jr Mccross Indonesiya,-Heir; 07/21/22. $5,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
505 Claudius St Gronlund Jacob Judith A Griffin Edward W,-Jr ;07/20/22. $235,000
615 San Francisco Ave Medio Michael Westhoven Genevieve; 07/27/22. $138,000
509 5th Terrace Madison Brian J Madison Michelle; 07/28/22. $130,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
127 Laquinta Drive Dr Horton Inc Nj Rogolino Michele Ann; 07/29/22. $577,435
2 Heritage Terrace Harlan James,-Jr Campos Jose D; 07/29/22. $292,000
ESTELL MANOR
197 Seventh Ave Detwiler Robert J Durand Brianna K; 07/12/22. $379,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
417 First Ave Dow David Rodriguez Jose; 07/27/22. $322,500
421 Saint Ives Court Held Lorraine Bokunwicz George J,-Jr; 07/27/22. $390,000
668 Cypress Point Dreby Donald A Delvescio Joseph; 07/27/22. 355,000
20 Meadow Ridge Road Bailey Logue Krista Jarensky Dennis,-Sr,-Exr; 07/28/22. $125,000
505 S New York Ave Lopresti Brian K Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc; 07/28/22. $16,900
200 Linda Lane Mott George R Echevarria Jose Enrique; 07/29/22. $270,000
232 Limerick Street Beato Richard E Williams Kenneth; 07/29/22. $425,000
42 Sussex Place King Eleanor L Morisseau Beaufils Micheline; 07/29/22. $120,000
548 South Cincinnati Avenue Senn Shermaine L Casiano Maldonado Jaime F; 07/29/22. $270,100
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6061 Hoover Drive Sidote Jennifer Sand Castle Real Estate LLC; 07/28/22.$123,000
4944 Deer Run Road Nixon Holli Konrad Siani; 07/29/22.$179,000
HAMMONTON
160 Weymouth Road Badagliacco Dina M Ruggeri Timothy; 07/01/22. $250,000
596 14th Street Skrzat Anna Marie,/Exr Ruiz Evelyn Portalatin; 07/19/22. $290,000
810 South Egg Harbor Road Petetti Santa A Victory Bible Church Of NJ; 07/19/22. $365,000
535 Pleasant Mills Road Ricca Rita B Minock Lindsey A; 07/26/22. $325,000
505 Darmstadt Ave Delossantos Joel 609 Darmstadt LLC; 07/27/22. $200,000
22 Toni Lynn Court Pinto Barry Adamucci Corie L; 07/28/22. $160,000
735 12th Street Ogle Karen Ann,-Ind,-Exrx Helliwell Charles E; 07/29/22. $360,000
LINWOOD
620 W Revere Ave Nederostek Brian M Lowry Matthew; 07/21/22. $298,000
1009 Richards Dr Mahaffay Benjamin James Totoro Hannah A; 07/22/22. $440,000
10 East Royal Ave Corio Maureen A,-Ind&Exrx Adler Brian M; 07/25/22. $439,000
3 Candlewood Dr Yin Hao Garbe Michael Allen; 07/29/22. $693,333
307 West Van Sant Ave Zappone Mark Dr Horton Inc NJ; 07/29/22. $170,000
MARGATE
104 North Exeter Ave Pirolli Anita 104 N Exeter LLC; 07/25/22. $695,000
30 S Washington Ave Unit 6 Snyder Saul R,-Atty Paolini Salvatore; 07/25/22. $110,000
32 West Dr Newman Michael Klingenstein Gregory G; 07/25/22. $1,274,000
8016-8018 Ventnor Ave Walters Maria D,-Exr Wainwright Real Estate Holdings LLC; 07/26/22. $1,450,000
9513 Beach Ave Dodds Charles M Alberici George Paul; 07/26/22. $2,246,500
17 West Drive Repice Anthony S,-Admr Marven Gardens LLC; 07/28/22.$745,000
3 South Granville Ave Etagram Enterprises LLC M&A Management Team LLC; 07/28/22. $975,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Mullica Twp 07/27/22. 440 Elwood Road Hydock Patricia Castaneda Ramirez Amando $60,000
NORTHFIELD
1600 Tilton Road Adams Kenneth Big Land LLC; 07/21/22. $245,000
20 East Revere Ave Dull Maggie L Clarke Sean T; 07/21/22. $310,000
805 Fuae Avenue Mcdaniels Sean Davenport Matthew K; 07/21/22. $328,000
501 Pincus Ave Limosnero Maria E Ardolino Marianna; 07/25/22. $290,000
44 Franklin Avenue Luff Richard Colache Matthew J; 07/26/22. $330,000
PLEASANTVILLE
36 East Reading Ave Pc6reo LLC Santiago Gabriel; 07/21/22. $140,000
1318 North Franklin Blvd Bohn Melissa Lindeman James; 07/21/22. $153,000
17 Brighton Ave Poppy Holdings LLC 17 Brighton Ave LLC; 07/21/22. $82,000
19 N. Second Street Sanchez Ramirez Leobardo Bhksar LLC; 07/21/22. $235,000
47 Laurel Drive Risinger James B Brookins Karen; 07/21/22. $135,000
SOMERS POINT
14 East Wilmont Avenue Raymond D Carini And June C Carini Delaney Monica; 07/27/22. $345,000
1 Village Drive Dougherty John J,-Sr Rotz Richard B; 07/28/22. $328,000
49 Chapman Blvd Goodwin Robert,-Admr Your Dream Home LLC; 07/28/22. $190,000
1306 Roberts Ave Losco Carlo Allen James; 07/29/22. $109,900
1611 Harbour Cove South Importico Michael Bacharach Sander; 07/29/22. $565,000
9 Woodlawn Ave Warrington Jeanine C Donahue John; 07/29/22. $785,000
VENTNOR
809 North Little Rock Ave Creelman Carol Mannino Daniel; 07/26/22. $550,000
220 N Rosborough Ave Fante Linda Donato Mary; 07/27/22. $710,500
5501 Atlantic Avenue Marx Deborah C Demarco Jason; 07/27/22. $1,670,000
108 N Sacramento Ave Ianelli Sexton Monique Ragusa Joseph R,-Jr; 07/28/22. $360,000
20 S Richards Ave Apt 1 Lash Jack,/Atty Dagostino Reno Rosario; 07/28/22. $286,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1909 Fabian Peter M Cohen Jeffrey A; 07/28/22. $228,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
67 Cape May Ave Merrill Conte Kathleen Angel Doerr Patricia; 07/21/22. $6,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7800 Dune Dr Unit 228 Schuster James J Devaney Patrick; 5/18/22. $325,000
3446 Ocean Drive Kish Barbara E Kish Barbara E Trus 5/18/22. $210,812
214 60th St New Jersey State Department Of Environmental Protection Green Thomas H 5/19/22.
2109 Harbor Avenue Apostolico David Sestritsa Investments LLC; 5/20/22. $3,005,000
7929 Dune Srive Unit 109 Bugg Thomas R Penders Stephen; 5/23/22. $425,000
238 59th St Allen Timothy J Elko Richard A; 5/24/22. $3,415,000
7900 Dune Drive Unit 305 Whitney W Edward Phillips Casey M; 5/24/22. $335,000
CAPE MAY
1211 Ohio Ave Pallies Jeffrey A Kostelac Michelle L; 5/19/22. $860,917
1251 Washington St Cape May Rentals LLC Yacovelli Antonio; 5/23/22. $660,000
413 Broadway Wood Michael R Shoemaker Roslyn D; 5/23/22. $481,216
1241 Ohio Ave Hildenbrand Eileen T Kirnos Paul; 5/24/22. $721,417
CAPE MAY POINT
604 Cape Avenue Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc Robinson John C III; 5/18/22. $1,499,900
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
31 Alexandria Way Cavella Virginia A Kulp Kevin; 5/18/22. $465,000
219 Cedar Lane West Mauger Robert E Jr Exr&C Mauger Robert E Jr; 5/18/22. $50,000
49 Ludlam Creek Dr Shontz John P Shanks Timothy Michael; 5/19/22. $70,000
222 Horseshoe Curve Kee David A Hieatzman Douglas L; 5/24/22. $89,300
521 Woodbine-Oceanview Rd Gee-Rock LLC Chest High LLC; 5/24/22. $360,000
22 Buck Dr Barrett Lillian Barbara Hackett Cory J; 5/24/22. $55,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
418 Provincetown Dr France Victoria A Halia Parallax LLC; 5/18/22. $549,900
9907 Seapoint Blvd Unit 115 Di Domizio Mario Trinidad Rafael Jr; 5/18/22. $550,000
304 Oakdale Avenue Reed Patricia J Clark Steven P; 5/18/22. $305,000
9 Croydon Drive Watson John Curtis Pittman Riever Properties LLC; 5/18/22. $295,000
108 Tennessee Avenue 108 Tennessee Avenue LLC Blevis Dean J; 5/18/22. $230,000
211 Woodland Avenue Jeffers William 211 Woodland LLC; 5/18/22. $135,000
600 Howland Avenue Toler Alex D Jr Johnson Joseph T; 5/18/22. $410,000
107 Bayridge Rd Sunray Beach LLC Doubet James R; 5/19/22. $439,900
6 Holly Dr Gallant Gregory J Flanigan Michael Jr; 5/19/22. $461,000
Shawcrest Rd Lighthouse Pointe Marina Gergel John M Orr Larry; 5/19/22. $24,000
54 Oak Ave Rivas Victor Tattoli Carl J; 5/20/22. $300,000
18 East Delaware Parkway Frick Edward J Leeds Dana J; 5/23/22. $205,000
320 Suzanne Avenue Arcuik Jacqueline 320 Suzanne LLC; 5/23/22. $363,000
19 Rose Lane Walser Paul Riss Dorenn; 5/23/22. $365,900
11 Vacation Road Cusick Joseph P Bathurst Douglas E; 5/23/22. $355,000
121 Pontaxit Ave Weaver Debbie Mills David T Jr; 5/24/22. $429,975
654 Sunset Blvd Sachar Neva Tollgate Farm And Gardens LLC; 5/24/22. $450,000
5 E Tampa Ave Murray Joseph C Devine Dana G; 5/24/22. $457,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
102 Pine Ave Knapp Malcolm R Dembo Kyle S; 5/18/22. $370,000
109 Swainton Goshen Road Habitat For Humanity Of Cape May County Inc Bortles Daniel F Jr; 5/18/22.
109 Swainton Goshen Road Bortles Daniel F Jr Cunningham Joe; 5/18/22. $180,000
104 Mallard Pond Lake Nvr Inc Mccullough John F; 5/18/22. $555,550
59 Beach Avenue Dickinson Mark David Major Real Estate Holdings LLC; 5/18/22. $125,000
18 Cedar Meadow Dr Cataldo Giuseppe Kelly William; 5/18/22. $240,000
682 Dias Creek Road Seddon Joseph W Hand John R; 5/18/22. $239,000
South Carolina Avenue Middle Twp Furrow Charles; 5/18/22. $1,900
19 Heritage Dr Gleason Harry Barber Jeffrey; 5/18/22. $530,000
408 N 7th Street Dickerson Joseph O Jr Viggiano Mark; 5/18/22. $215,000
3100 Route 9 South Jorgensen Wayne R Trus St Babs Grande Retreat LLC; 5/19/22. $502,500
3032 Route 9 And 3040 Route 9 South Jorgensen Wayne R Trus St Babs Grande Retreat LLC; 5/20/22. $997,500
905 Stone Harbor Blvd Williams Robert A Murphy Christopher; 5/23/22. $440,000
7 Kings Lane Brzezicki Andrew F O’brien Gerald; 5/23/22. $394,900
314 E Shellbay Ave Bredehoft Robert E Hopkins Douglas F; 5/24/22. $460,000
14 English Way Goll Glenna E Mauro Jacqueline; 5/24/22. $525,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
210 E 3rd Ave Hearn John J Mcintyre Patrick; 5/18/22. $770,000
24 Taylor Avenue 24 Taylor Avenue LLC Tierney Brian P; 5/20/22. $729,660
1800 Atlantic Avenue C0102 Kain James Tudor Real Estate LLC; 5/20/22. $200,000
2207 Surf Avenue Unit 204 Dunlap Margaret Mary Goodwin Mark Anthony; 5/23/22. $392,000
412 Ocean Ave Unit 200 Decicco Louis A Papasavas Savas-Sam; 5/24/22. $859,000
422 E 4th Ave Unit 213 Henry Edward J Iv Boyer Peter M; 5/24/22. $225,000
OCEAN CITY
910 Ocean Ave Unit B Devon Douglas & Dolan Limited Liability Company Goldman David; 5/18/22. $1,400,000
2641-43 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl Dolan Barbara A Rizzo Edward A; 5/18/22. $1,325,000
617 Eighth Street Sandaway Oc LLC Bwi Resorts LLC; 5/18/22. $1,575,000
621c Ocean Avenue Lehman Douglas D Rucci Theresa; 5/19/22. $860,000
524 W Surf Rd Hopper Gerald E Seaside Ventures LLC; 5/19/22. $1,275,000
1217 Ocean Avenue (Aka Unit 348) Pinkert David M Fenton William P; 5/19/22. $360,000
1649 West Avenue Rittler Michael Ocean City Development Group LLC; 5/19/22. $700,000
5304 Simpson Avenue Hardiman John J Di Stefano Antonio L; 5/19/22. $999,999
829a Fourth Street Allegretti Theresa S Sipe Timothy Lawrence; 5/19/22. $422,000
3600 Waterview Blvd Unit 5 Difabio Lori A Ziccardi Anthony; 5/20/22. $865,000
315 Ocean Avenue Burden Drew Joseph Merritt William; 5/20/22. $640,000
901 Wesley Avenue Unit A Rizzo Edward A Brady Kevin W; 5/20/22. $930,000
3408-30 Haven Avenue Itterly Danielle Laurenzi Sandra; 5/20/22. $130,000
14 E Aberdeen Road Spiaggia Partners LLC Musser Lawrence P; 5/23/22. $3,350,000
900 Wesley Avenue Unit 216 Murphy Eugene D Clark Joseph; 5/23/22. $220,900
29-11 28th Street Unit A #209 First Floor Colozzi Mary Jo Chernuta Lynn; 5/24/22. $896,000
424 26 Asbury Avenue Unit B #426 Second Floor Diamante Homes LLC Jackson Paul Thomas; 5/24/22. $746,000
1217 Ocean Avenue Unit 305 Mulhern Sean L Cane Paul; 5/24/22. $345,000
4827 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl Hein Gregory C Valerio Joseph W; 5/24/22. $1,225,000
4538 Asbury Avenue Herr Ruth C Est Ocean City Development Group LLC; 5/24/22. $1,305,000
2417-19 Centala Venue Unit A V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Threebrothersproperties LLC; 5/24/22. $1,650,000
38 Walnut Road Pitcherella Thomas Sassi Bruce A; 5/24/22. $1,677,500
204-06 27th Street Unit B Waters Chyllene Mc Millen Keith W; 5/24/22. $809,050
1562 Asbury Ave #2 Dnw Group LLC Hancock Dennis P Jr; 5/24/22. $1,395,000
1908-10 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl Vagnozzi John Jr Sundberg Eric F; 5/24/22. $990,000
5417 19 Central Avenue First Floor Minnich Larry Robertson Brian; 5/24/22. $1,760,000
5228-30 Asbury Ave Touch Ralph F Varallo Kenneth; 5/24/22. $890,000
870 7th St Unit 416 Pinto Joseph G Simonian Armen; 5/24/22. $249,900
935 Ocean Ave Genghini Ann L Est Davis Daniel; 5/24/22. $460,000
719 11th St Defilippo Matthew S Simonian Armen; 5/24/22. $495,000
22 W 15th St Zunino Stephen D Gallen Michael P; 5/24/22. $1,349,000
724 Ocean Ave 724 Ocean LLC Missyann LLC; 5/24/22. $1,500,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3918 Landis Avenue Unit 204 Lance Barbara E Mc Henry Keith; 5/18/22. $270,000
122 78th St West Unit Redfern Ocean LLC Daniels Thomas; 5/19/22. $1,820,000
111-113 77th St Knight Dolores Gail Exr Redfern Ocean LLC; 5/19/22. $4,000,000
8000 Pleasure Ave Unit B Clothier Michael P Karamitopoulos Grigorio; 5/19/22. $1,775,000
24 33rd St Unit East Becker Charlton Dean Ries Stephen Warre; 5/20/22. $1,425,000
142 40th St East Mcgovern Kimberly M Moran Joseph; 5/23/22. $1,115,000
126 80th St East Unit Redfern Ocean LLC Megill Kelly A; 5/24/22. $1,788,475
129 56th Street East Shemonski Kenneth Luisi Rudolph; 5/24/22. $2,100,000
14 73rd St East Unit Mintzer Edward C Jr Huhn Jason S; 5/24/22. $2,500,000
6107 Central Ave Epting C William Burke Daniel J; 5/24/22. $1,200,000
7801 Pleasure Avenue South Cassidy Francis X III Exr Ferraro Nina M; 5/24/22. $1,147,843
STONE HARBOR
9426 Third Avenue Marabella Angelo Ptnr 9426 Third Ave LLC; 5/18/22. $1,475,000
10918 Third Avenue Cahill Martin Thomas Jr Walker James Andrew; 5/19/22. $1,850,000
159 84th Street Gordon Michael M Seidel Jerome A; 5/19/22. $3,595,000
F-14 Stone Court Walker James A Rhoads Michael W; 5/24/22. $1,195,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
29 Roosevelt Boulevard Garrison Richard C Chorin Dean; 5/19/22. $257,500
45 Highland Ave Powell Patricia A Smith Randall Edwin; 5/24/22. $265,000
1326 Roue Us 9 South Kelly William C Tyszka Brian; 5/24/22. $329,900
31 Ventor Ave Whitman Pamela Whitman Pamela; 5/24/22. $10
West Cape May 511 Broadway Zebrowski Edward A Jr Zebrowski Adam; 5/19/22. $350,000
124 Sunset Blvd Off Into The Sunset LLC Coastal Investments Of Voorhees LLC; 5/24/22. $579,000
434 Third Avenue Lawler Samuel Gates Davis F Jr; 5/24/22. $860,000
WILDWOOD
320 E Glenwood Ave Altobelli Louis H Jr T Square Real Estate LLC; 5/18/22. $650,000
215 East Burk Avenue Master Estates LLC It Core Solutions LLC; 5/19/22. $570,000
5300 Lake Road #100 One Fine View LLC Cawley Richard J; 5/20/22. $751,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Ph#517 Kaulf Shirley Dattilo James Jr; 5/20/22. $150,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7701 Atlantic Ave Callahan Richard 30 Sherwood Lane V LLC; 5/23/22. $850,000
213 E Miami Ave Unit E Ginder Michael Hamilton Abrantes Jessica; 5/23/22. $340,000
5611 Pacific Avenue Lange John H Blue Bee Pro LLC; 5/23/22. $645,000
114 W Heather Rd Dominator Developers Inc 535 Church St LLC ; 5/24/22. $650,000
6201 Ocean Avenue Pzmag LLC Brennan Patricia; 5/24/22. $169,900
6201 Ocean Ave Unit 406 Pzmag LLC Ouimette Steven J; 5/24/22. $176,000
6201 Cean Ave Unit 308 Bakunas Dawn Chavkin Jeffrey; 5/24/22. $165,000
6201 Ocean Ave Unit 505 Pzmag LLC Chavkin Jeffrey; 5/24/22. $169,900
7304 Seaview Avenue Sweeney Linda Di Sabatino Dominick ; 5/24/22. $849,000
WOODBINE
1120 Webster St Vineyard Caroline Mescanti Stasia Noel; 5/23/22. $28,500
900 Heilprin Avenue Perednas Tony Germanio William; 5/24/22. $250,000
