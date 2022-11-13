Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
17 Cortez Ave Raine Christopher Shryock Jared N; 05/09/22. $300,000
611 New Jersey Ave J John Gasparre Tr Dignitas Vertical LLC; 05/09/22. $995,000
ATLANTIC CITY
23 S Florida Ave Baniulis Petras J&G Ventures; 05/03/22. $77,500
2834 Atlantic Ave Bernard James Tursi Aurora M,-Tr&Ind; 05/03/22. $112,000
People are also reading…
31 N Delancy Ave Applegate John Fenton Dylan; 05/03/22. $355,000
33 North Boston Ave Chen Jeffery Chen Jeffery; 05/03/22. $185,000
18 N Maryland Ave Doesq Ventures LLC Cain Capital Group LLC; 05/04/22. $10,000
27 North Rhode Island Ave Eden Equities LLC Vestors 28 LLC; 05/04/22. $200,000
1060 N Ohio Ave 1060 Oh LLC Fontanez Alexis; 05/05/22. $387,000
1521 N Michigan Ave Gatto Jennifer D Baghdasaryan Larisa; 05/05/22. $180,000
212 N Florida Ave Gooden Steven J Chiddique Mohammed; 05/05/22. $60,000
41 No Virginia Ave Kulkosky Joseph Ja Home Solutions LLC; 05/05/22. $130,000
1729 Atlantic Ave 1729 K&C LLC Long River Atlantic LLC; 05/06/22. $280,000
29 North Vermont Ave Eastern Pines Healthcare Prop LLC Eastern Egg LLC; 05/06/22. $1,137,588.34
29 North Vermont Ave Eastern Pines Healthcare Prop LLC Eastern Pines Propco LLC; 05/06/22. $13,824,475
30 North Montgomery Ave Odd Lot Capital LLC Yehuda Holdings LLC; 05/23/22. $10,000
354 N Connecticut Ave Toth Joseph R,/Exrx Abdelfatah Ibrahim; 05/23/22. $77,500
400 N Massachusetts Ave Corraliza Jose Luis,-Sr C Peralta Home Improv LLC; 05/23/22. $160,000
526 Pacific #601 Callazzo Properties LLC Liberman Lauren; 05/23/22. $195,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 905 Jacobson Matthews Rhonda,-Exrx Shapiro Karen; 05/24/22. $127,500
111 North California Ave Rr Awadalla Michael S 1040 Footware LLC; 05/24/22. $85,000
1431 Penrose Ave Hines Jane L Soto Jazzlyne Reina; 05/24/22. $95,000
1515 Boardwalk # 1705 Tseng Amelie F,-Tr Mallh LLC; 05/24/22. $103,000
2514 Pacific Ave Boutros Alexander Hage Real Properties Mgmt LLC; 05/24/22. $300,000
130 No Tennessee Ave 1036 Ohio Ave LLC 130 North Tennessee LLC; 05/25/22. $150,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit M5 Collins Bernadette M Gollotto Joseph C,-Jr; 05/25/22. $95,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit M6 Philly Good Bones By Cary Inc Williams James; 05/25/22. $96,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1202 Zeng Yu Ling Brooks Anthony; 05/25/22. $91,000
101 So Plaza Apt 1412 Gmyrek Elizabeth Rovner Steven,-Exr; 05/26/22. $170,000
1714 Arctic Ave New Redeemed Pentecostal Temple Church Amelia Associates; 05/26/22. $150,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 901 Plugaru Lidia Diovisalvo Khanh; 05/26/22. $85,000
32 N Bartam Ave Duque Mery Kohn Adam M; 05/26/22. $426,000
BRIGANTINE
330 42nd St So Gorman Anne Marie Diodato Anthony,-Jr; 05/05/22. $380,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N214 Speede Francine N N214 Brig Beach Resort LLC; 05/05/22. $445,000
11 Sandy Ln Mcelwee Donna,-Exrx Bailey James; 05/06/22. $590,000
903 Fownes Ave Laurenzi Robert Corapi Robert A,-Jr; 05/08/22. $313,500
1004 North Shore Dr Davis Ronald J Costello Michael; 05/09/22. $1,300,000
109 North 6th St Diano Doris 6th St No LLC; 05/09/22. $207,000
1309 Duncan Place Zehner Lisa R Furtek Daniel M;05/09/22. $480,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2319 Maier Kenneth William Delisi George J; 05/09/22. $315,000
306 Dolphin Dr Polisano Angelo Malikkal Jacob; 05/11/22. $1,150,000
4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 302 B White Leslie Diorio Stefani Concetta; 05/12/22. $570,000
BUENA
200 North Franklin St Patel Ghanshaym Lopez Donna G; 05/09/22. $183,000.00
115b East Pacific Ave Yurco LLC Zavala Antonio Maximo; 05/10/22. $100,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
209 Kings Lane Stinson Investments LLC Benigno Alexandria L; 05/04/22. $180,000
127 Colin Rd Williams Evelyn Nadine,/Exrx Colin Realty LLC; 05/13/22. $72,500
CORBIN CITY
107 Aetna Drive Barsuglia Maurice A,-Jr Kyle Stephen J; 05/11/22. $450,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
111 New York Ave Raymond Persia LLC Vaca Best LLC; 05/03/22. $400,000
702 Hamburg Ave Lane William J Tharp Rickie; 05/05/22. $235,000
1608 London Ave Troutner Joanne Siligrini Anthony; 05/10/22. $300,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1311 Old Zion Rd Ellis David Simione Daniel; 05/02/22. $290,000
466 London Court II Selkow Jody A Hood Dennis; 05/02/22. $145,000
6064 Reega Ave Norton Raymond 7 S Essex Ave LLC; 05/02/22. $650,000
6641 East Black Horse Pike Greenwood Mortgage Assoc Inc Adsk Hospitality LLC; 05/02/22. $1,400,000
103 Iris Dr Bellina Tonyia E Buchbinder Jay; 05/03/22. $386,000
2026 Ocean Heights Ave Thomas Herbert F Semertzidis Theocharys; 05/03/22. $336,000
205 Jerome Ave Fitzpatrick William E,-Jr Pulsifer John J; 05/03/22. $255,000
30 Windsor Dr Dorofee Jacqueline Boyd James,-Jr; 05/03/22. $325,000
4 Oakview Drive East Callahan Joe Williams Christy,-Admrx; 05/04/22. $255,000
5013 Ridge Ave Blue Ladder Homes LLC Dutton Richard,-Sr,/Atty; 05/04/22. $91,237.56
5029 Fernwood Ave Hand Dawn Colacurcio Anthony; 05/04/22. $410,000
2224 Ocean Heights Ave Gallagher Scott Louis,-Exr Drumm Thomas A; 05/05/22. $220,000
59a Oxford Village Acosta Javier A 59a Oxford Village LLC; 05/05/22. $88,000
104 Astor Ave Barnes Edward L Mackenzie Philip; 05/06/22. $360,000
219 Ivy Rd Nolan James F Otterburn Michael; 05/06/22. $395,000
6818 Delilah Rd Jpb3 LLC Eastern Egg LLC; 05/06/22. $5,186,881.62
6818 Delilah Rd Jpb3 LLC Egg Harbor Propco LLC; 05/06/22. $11,616,786
7 Winterbery Rd Madsen Andrew Buford Alexandra M; 05/06/22. $330,000
154 Bevis Mill Rd Portnoy Randy Miller Aaron; 05/08/22. $394,900
310 Sunflower Dr Lichtenberger Lee E Pierce Ransford; 05/08/22. $345,000
ESTELL MANOR
197 5th Ave Sperlak Jane Tyree Cynthia; 05/06/22. $329,000
FOLSOM
129 Fenimore Dr Wentzell Dina Marcy Laura; 05/17/22. $239,900
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
26 S Canary Way Haslam Tony Noor Muhammad M; 05/03/22. $291,900
851 Smith Bowen Rd Hood Dennis Bracho Jaime K; 05/03/22. $325,000
508 Robin Lane Parker Patricia Flick Joseph S; 05/04/22. $225,000
69 Arapaho Pl Chicarella Mark Sherian Steven; 05/04/22. $120,000
704 Ravenwood Dr Parker John Doss Gloria; 05/04/22. $250,000
91 Federal Court Rodriguez Jose P Alexander Mark; 05/04/22. $125,000
172 Mattix Run Valinoti James Thomas Edward A; 05/05/22. $123,600
527 Country Club Drive Cohen Gerald Washington Regina; 05/05/22. $300,000
660 St Andrews Dr Kuhar Thomas J Hogan Stephen; 05/05/22. $416,250
236 N Leipzig Ave Furey Eileen Rockin J LLC; 05/06/22. $150,000
631 Country Club Drive Flora Dominic A,/Heir Dellanoce Joseph S; 05/06/22. $398,000
111 Saint Georges Dr Dixon Coralee Mae,-Exrx Keenan Janet; 05/08/22. $285,000
41 Liberty Court Ullman Marc J Yaede Zachary; 05/08/22. $89,900
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
167 Keller Way Zahn Ruth M Torchio Jeffrey V; 05/02/22. $355,000
541 Halbert Ave Scheidegg David Hart Jacqueline; 05/02/22. $83,000
6 Ernst Court Fernbach Jeffrey Duffy Joseph; 05/02/22. $321,167
6 Pin Oak Drive Dr Horton Inc Nj Chen Hui; 05/02/22. $363,740
29 Galleria Drive Schurtz Kathleen Anand Aseem; 05/03/22. $305,000
4528 Concord Place Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Newmones Georgeanna; 05/03/22. $98,500
5924 Clover Leaf Drive Rivera Maria L Chan Alexis; 05/03/22. $224,000
2418 Lahn Lane Ludlam Amy Maldonado Armando; 05/04/22. $365,000
2680 Third St Mclaughlin Deborah Schairer Bros; 05/04/22. $10,000
6118 Longwood Ave Kruse William E,-Jr Kownacky Robert; 05/04/22. $215,000
88 Galleria Dr Lasassa Lauren M Graziani Matthew Q; 05/04/22. $372,000
HAMMONTON
126 S Washington St Ramm Property Rentals LLC Rivas Martinez Yury; 05/02/22. $180,000
9th St Berenato Dora,/Atty Macrie Michael W,-Jr; 05/02/22. $170,000
410 Winding Way Ewan Jay R Simone Roger Charles,-Jr; 05/03/22. $433,000
1197 Mays Landing Rd Yakubovsky Michael V Araujo Segundo Lazaro; 05/05/22. $290,000
1111 Reading Ave Mortellite George A Sustainable Development I LLC; 05/09/22. $1,222,000
196 Yorktown Blvd Chappine Patricia Birnbaum David C; 05/09/22. $130,000
521 French St Cram Nathan M Afanador Rodrigo,-Jr; 05/09/22. $300,000
556 Grape St Attanasi Thomas F Walker Megan; 05/09/22. $450,000
24u Deborah Lane Delessio Carmen Attanasi Thomas F; 05/12/22. $158,000
708 Central Ave Flannery Kenneth Albrecht Marc S; 05/12/22. $329,000
181 Wood St Michaelis Frank Olson Gustav E,-Jr; 05/16/22. $340,000
40 Main Rd Figueroa Austin Hedge Jeffrey A; 05/16/22. $220,000
8 Demarco Ct Thiewes Sarah Dougherty Bryan K; 05/16/22. $405,000
614 No 3rd St Decicco Property Group LLC Strassner Alicia; 05/17/22. $339,500
LINWOOD
101 Country Club Dr Sands Mitchell A Cottrell Bryan; 05/02/22. $445,000
103 Parkwood Place Saad Adam Sharra John; 05/04/22. $315,000
115 W Seaview Ave Amelia Investors LLC Moore John A,-3rd; 05/04/22. $350,000
LONGPORT
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 320 Abk Real Estate LLC Digirolamo Joseph C; 05/04/22. $625,000
MARGATE
111 North Osborne Ave Digirolamo Linda A Steixner Christina; 05/02/22. $999,000
15 South Mansfield Ave Alibert Vanessa R Piraino Builders LLC; 05/02/22. $2,250,000
7700 Monmouth Ave Chapman Real Estate Holdings LLC Scotti Frank E,/Exr; 05/04/22. $575,000
8500 Fulton Ave Bierig Herbert Young Isreal Of Margate; 05/04/22. $990,000
103 N Monroe Ave Salmon Margaret T Shore Thing Prop LLC; 05/08/22. $649,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2801 Schooner Ln Camp Lawrence E Toffling Andrew O; 05/02/22. $510,000
2621 Seventh Ave Errera Charles,-Jr Errera Samantha Gene; 05/06/22. $275,000
NORTHFIELD
12 Steelman Ave Jordan Joshua Shapiro Alison M; 05/03/22. $475,000
8 E Yorkshire Wenig John Adams Frederick; 05/03/22. $407,500
1401 Shore Rd Kafkalas Nicholas G Mcininch Ryan; 05/04/22. $470,000
4 Forrest Dr Gil Oscar M Samame Rosas Jorge E; 05/05/22. $145,000
516 Walnut Ave Blue Ladder Homes LLC Chavez Montes Israel Alexander; 05/06/22. $302,000
621 Banning Ave Droboniku Nicholas A Mcfadden Patrick T; 05/08/22. $240,000
PLEASANTVILLE
430 W Delilah Rd MF Real Estate LLC Rinaldi Michael; 05/03/22. $95,000
87 Orchards MCardle Victoria L Kt Holdings Group LLC; 05/04/22. $60,083.54
11 Orchards Maldonado Maria Y Croft Properties LLC; 05/05/22. $89,000
SOMERS POINT
9 Pacific Ave Kurasz Anthony R,-Jr Gandhi Bharat D; 05/04/22. $265,000
1501 Harbor Cove South Hutchinson Edward T Hutchinson Edward; 05/05/22. $440,000
208 Harbour Cove Collins William F Sullivan Paul; 05/05/22. $479,900
42 E Newe Jersey Ave Mcgonigal Joanne Dascher Susan; 05/05/22. $550,000
VENTNOR
Ventnor Ave Mapacpac Ogerio Myra Romano Peter; 05/02/22. 6203 $535,000
121 N Newport Ave Defazio Joseph P,-4th Tran Thao; 05/03/22. $380,000
502 N Dorset Ave Lacovara William R Mitchell Sam; 05/03/22. $435,000
6506 VentnorAve Vasilakis Michael Megu Sea Isle LLC; 05/03/22. $800,000
707 N Dorset Ave Unit 3 Oberc Zbigniew,/Shff Us Bank Na; 05/03/22. $1,000
5 South Cornwall Ave Clare Sabatini Rev Tr Agmt Sabatini Stephen Lee; 05/04/22. $673,000
615 N Dorset Ave Romano Peter Luksa Craig Daniel; 05/04/22. $500,000
806 N Burghley Ave White Cathleen M Sanderlin Siracusa Megan; 05/04/22. $430,000
103 S Troy Ave Jjcc Longport LLC 103 S Troy LLC; 05/05/22. $695,000
16 S Weymouth Ave Frankel Henry M Castley David,-Tr; 05/06/22. $525,000
6717 & 6719 Atlantic Ave Creactiva Inc Pylaras Christoforos; 05/06/22. $485,000
8 N Rosborough Ave Unit B Ladd Dennis Calabrese Donielle; 05/06/22. $200,000
8 N Rosborough Ave Unit A Ladd Dennis Calabrese Donielle; 05/06/22. $410,000
Cape May County
AVALON
302 E Tretnon Ave Accardi Family Partnership Fanelle Carmella; 2/22/22. $299,000
CAPE MAY
1520 New Jersey Ave Unit 206 Schwartz Joseph L Schwartz Gregory; 2/23/22. $405,000
1006 Washington St Costan Ilie New Jersey Cape Properties LLC; 2/23/22. $800,000
315 Ocean St Unit 4 Hwang Jack Sanzone Vincenzo; 2/23/22. $725,000
910 Carol Ave Beers Michael J Kaptsov Alexander; 2/23/22. $360,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
41 Tennessee Ave Dorsett Doris M Mackey Denise A; 2/22/22. $265,000
107 W Pacific Ave Roth Robert X Hyde Benjamin; 2/23/22. $219,900
208 Old Mill Drive Daley David A Madonna Antoinette; 2/23/22. $250,000
119 Bay Ave Larsen Mary A Latini David J; 2/23/22. $380,000
1508 Bayshore Rd Darhun Benjamin Exr Kelly John; 2/23/22. $329,000
606 Adriatic Ave Skowronski Stanley A Bell James Edward III; 2/23/22. $450,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
700 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Ciboldi Susan; 2/22/22. $529,910
202 Mechanic St De Vico Anthony III De Vico Dominic; 2/22/22. $150,000
207 E Maryland Ave Eubanks Joshua R High Denise; 2/22/22. $235,000
30 Fishing Creek Rd Roche James P III Roche James P III; 2/23/22. $74,608
4 Paula Lane Berman Paul Grant Gerald N; 2/23/22. $230,000
1042 Nj 47 Rio Grande Alr LLC Ctr Partnership LP; 2/23/22. $5,760,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
223-225 E 18th Ave Mmgav LLC X-Ella Realty LLC; 2/22/22. $675,000
604 New Jersey Ave Unit 604 Sixth And New Jersey Ave Developers LLC Wendell Carol M; 2/22/22. $405,000
1900 Surf Ave Unit 108 Di Franco Irene J Budden William W; 2/22/22. $245,000
600 Kennedy Drive Giardelli Joanne Exr Detwiler Jennifer; 2/22/22. $300,000
OCEAN CITY
97 W 9th St Stiles Carl O Stiles Scott Carl; 2/22/22. $300,000
58 Simpson Rd Toppy Eric Lairson Patricia; 2/23/22. $920,000
57 Central Rd Unit B Zoll John W Whitmore Norman Aaron Jr; 2/23/22. $929,000
57 Central Rd Unit A Zoll John W Cascone Eugene J; 2/23/22. $879,000
136 Haven Ave Chew Dorris J Est Munning Laurie Koller; 2/23/22. $675,000
1670 Boardwalk Unit #16 Harkins Gerald A Subbio Robert; 2/23/22. $579,000
2204-2206 Wesley Ave Unit B Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Patel Rajesh R; 2/23/22. $2,400,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4200 Boardwalk Unit 202 Ditty Michael T Astolfi Vincent M; 2/22/22. $1,825,000
27 53rd St West Unit Dotzman Marianne E Wayne Brent Joseph; 2/22/22. $1,407,500
UPPER TOWNSHIP
39 Wexton St Mangine Charles Jr Sutley Michael J; 2/22/22. $455,750
575 Rt 50 Clermont Homes LLC Miletta Jeffrey B ; 2/23/22. $394,458
WEST WILDWOOD
210 Neptune Ave Mc Grath Agnes J Est Jacobs Arthur Francis; 2/23/22. $425,000
WILDWOOD
215 E Spencer Ave Unit 102 Malec Stanley Kosoff Royce; 2/22/22. $405,000
216 E Lincoln Ave Howard Lawrence Fanning Michael; 2/22/22. $307,500
3210 Hudson Ave Yaworski Robert F Stowman Kimberly; 2/22/22. $250,000
139 West Cresse Ave Baldino Roger Powers Frank X; 2/22/22. $515,000
437 W Garfield Ave Peachtree Management Company Inc Ladzinski William; 2/23/22. $231,500
216 E Rio Grande Ave Unit 216 Frank Robert Marone Craig; 2/23/22. $520,000
503 W Tacony Rd O’donnell Edward J Joans Unit LLC; 2/23/22. $1,350,000
610 West Burk Ave Pigeon Lisa M Moffitt Steven L; 2/23/22. $267,000
WILDWOOD CREST
Wildwood Crest 6012 New Jersey Ave Stokes Rebecca Trus Churchill Linen Services Inc; 2/22/22. $450,000
6004 New Jersey Ave Stokes Rebecca Trus Churchill Linen Services Inc; 2/22/22. $200,000
507-515 East Orchid Rd Unit 306 Seven Shes Beach LLC Mangoni Joseph; 2/22/22. $318,000
415 East Atlanta Ave Unit 108 Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Roswal Gerald; 2/22/22. $250,000
507- 515 East Orchid Rd Unit 302 Seven Shes Beach LLC Wade Timothy P Jr; 2/22/22. $380,000
7100 Seaview Ave Unit 108 Hoffman Maryann Lewis Carolyn; 2/22/22. $225,000
8707 Bayview Drive Karpinski Agnes Raneri Giuseppe; 2/22/22. $447,000
507 515 East Orchid Raod Seven Shes Beach LLC Nj Orchid 308 LLC; 2/22/22. $370,000
415 East Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Resinger Beverly; 2/22/22. $210,000
301a E Louisville Ave Mcdonnell Joyce Martin Michael D; 2/23/22. $490,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.