top story

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

17 Cortez Ave Raine Christopher Shryock Jared N; 05/09/22. $300,000

611 New Jersey Ave J John Gasparre Tr Dignitas Vertical LLC; 05/09/22. $995,000

ATLANTIC CITY

23 S Florida Ave Baniulis Petras J&G Ventures; 05/03/22. $77,500

2834 Atlantic Ave Bernard James Tursi Aurora M,-Tr&Ind; 05/03/22. $112,000

31 N Delancy Ave Applegate John Fenton Dylan; 05/03/22. $355,000

33 North Boston Ave Chen Jeffery Chen Jeffery; 05/03/22. $185,000

18 N Maryland Ave Doesq Ventures LLC Cain Capital Group LLC; 05/04/22. $10,000

27 North Rhode Island Ave Eden Equities LLC Vestors 28 LLC; 05/04/22. $200,000

1060 N Ohio Ave 1060 Oh LLC Fontanez Alexis; 05/05/22. $387,000

1521 N Michigan Ave Gatto Jennifer D Baghdasaryan Larisa; 05/05/22. $180,000

212 N Florida Ave Gooden Steven J Chiddique Mohammed; 05/05/22. $60,000

41 No Virginia Ave Kulkosky Joseph Ja Home Solutions LLC; 05/05/22. $130,000

1729 Atlantic Ave 1729 K&C LLC Long River Atlantic LLC; 05/06/22. $280,000

29 North Vermont Ave Eastern Pines Healthcare Prop LLC Eastern Egg LLC; 05/06/22. $1,137,588.34

29 North Vermont Ave Eastern Pines Healthcare Prop LLC Eastern Pines Propco LLC; 05/06/22. $13,824,475

30 North Montgomery Ave Odd Lot Capital LLC Yehuda Holdings LLC; 05/23/22. $10,000

354 N Connecticut Ave Toth Joseph R,/Exrx Abdelfatah Ibrahim; 05/23/22. $77,500

400 N Massachusetts Ave Corraliza Jose Luis,-Sr C Peralta Home Improv LLC; 05/23/22. $160,000

526 Pacific #601 Callazzo Properties LLC Liberman Lauren; 05/23/22. $195,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 905 Jacobson Matthews Rhonda,-Exrx Shapiro Karen; 05/24/22. $127,500

111 North California Ave Rr Awadalla Michael S 1040 Footware LLC; 05/24/22. $85,000

1431 Penrose Ave Hines Jane L Soto Jazzlyne Reina; 05/24/22. $95,000

1515 Boardwalk # 1705 Tseng Amelie F,-Tr Mallh LLC; 05/24/22. $103,000

2514 Pacific Ave Boutros Alexander Hage Real Properties Mgmt LLC; 05/24/22. $300,000

130 No Tennessee Ave 1036 Ohio Ave LLC 130 North Tennessee LLC; 05/25/22. $150,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit M5 Collins Bernadette M Gollotto Joseph C,-Jr; 05/25/22. $95,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit M6 Philly Good Bones By Cary Inc Williams James; 05/25/22. $96,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1202 Zeng Yu Ling Brooks Anthony; 05/25/22. $91,000

101 So Plaza Apt 1412 Gmyrek Elizabeth Rovner Steven,-Exr; 05/26/22. $170,000

1714 Arctic Ave New Redeemed Pentecostal Temple Church Amelia Associates; 05/26/22. $150,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 901 Plugaru Lidia Diovisalvo Khanh; 05/26/22. $85,000

32 N Bartam Ave Duque Mery Kohn Adam M; 05/26/22. $426,000

BRIGANTINE

330 42nd St So Gorman Anne Marie Diodato Anthony,-Jr; 05/05/22. $380,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N214 Speede Francine N N214 Brig Beach Resort LLC; 05/05/22. $445,000

11 Sandy Ln Mcelwee Donna,-Exrx Bailey James; 05/06/22. $590,000

903 Fownes Ave Laurenzi Robert Corapi Robert A,-Jr; 05/08/22. $313,500

1004 North Shore Dr Davis Ronald J Costello Michael; 05/09/22. $1,300,000

109 North 6th St Diano Doris 6th St No LLC; 05/09/22. $207,000

1309 Duncan Place Zehner Lisa R Furtek Daniel M;05/09/22. $480,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2319 Maier Kenneth William Delisi George J; 05/09/22. $315,000

306 Dolphin Dr Polisano Angelo Malikkal Jacob; 05/11/22. $1,150,000

4220 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 302 B White Leslie Diorio Stefani Concetta; 05/12/22. $570,000

BUENA

200 North Franklin St Patel Ghanshaym Lopez Donna G; 05/09/22. $183,000.00

115b East Pacific Ave Yurco LLC Zavala Antonio Maximo; 05/10/22. $100,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

209 Kings Lane Stinson Investments LLC Benigno Alexandria L; 05/04/22. $180,000

127 Colin Rd Williams Evelyn Nadine,/Exrx Colin Realty LLC; 05/13/22. $72,500

CORBIN CITY

107 Aetna Drive Barsuglia Maurice A,-Jr Kyle Stephen J; 05/11/22. $450,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

111 New York Ave Raymond Persia LLC Vaca Best LLC; 05/03/22. $400,000

702 Hamburg Ave Lane William J Tharp Rickie; 05/05/22. $235,000

1608 London Ave Troutner Joanne Siligrini Anthony; 05/10/22. $300,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1311 Old Zion Rd Ellis David Simione Daniel; 05/02/22. $290,000

466 London Court II Selkow Jody A Hood Dennis; 05/02/22. $145,000

6064 Reega Ave Norton Raymond 7 S Essex Ave LLC; 05/02/22. $650,000

6641 East Black Horse Pike Greenwood Mortgage Assoc Inc Adsk Hospitality LLC; 05/02/22. $1,400,000

103 Iris Dr Bellina Tonyia E Buchbinder Jay; 05/03/22. $386,000

2026 Ocean Heights Ave Thomas Herbert F Semertzidis Theocharys; 05/03/22. $336,000

205 Jerome Ave Fitzpatrick William E,-Jr Pulsifer John J; 05/03/22. $255,000

30 Windsor Dr Dorofee Jacqueline Boyd James,-Jr; 05/03/22. $325,000

4 Oakview Drive East Callahan Joe Williams Christy,-Admrx; 05/04/22. $255,000

5013 Ridge Ave Blue Ladder Homes LLC Dutton Richard,-Sr,/Atty; 05/04/22. $91,237.56

5029 Fernwood Ave Hand Dawn Colacurcio Anthony; 05/04/22. $410,000

2224 Ocean Heights Ave Gallagher Scott Louis,-Exr Drumm Thomas A; 05/05/22. $220,000

59a Oxford Village Acosta Javier A 59a Oxford Village LLC; 05/05/22. $88,000

104 Astor Ave Barnes Edward L Mackenzie Philip; 05/06/22. $360,000

219 Ivy Rd Nolan James F Otterburn Michael; 05/06/22. $395,000

6818 Delilah Rd Jpb3 LLC Eastern Egg LLC; 05/06/22. $5,186,881.62

6818 Delilah Rd Jpb3 LLC Egg Harbor Propco LLC; 05/06/22. $11,616,786

7 Winterbery Rd Madsen Andrew Buford Alexandra M; 05/06/22. $330,000

154 Bevis Mill Rd Portnoy Randy Miller Aaron; 05/08/22. $394,900

310 Sunflower Dr Lichtenberger Lee E Pierce Ransford; 05/08/22. $345,000

ESTELL MANOR

197 5th Ave Sperlak Jane Tyree Cynthia; 05/06/22. $329,000

FOLSOM

129 Fenimore Dr Wentzell Dina Marcy Laura; 05/17/22. $239,900

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

26 S Canary Way Haslam Tony Noor Muhammad M; 05/03/22. $291,900

851 Smith Bowen Rd Hood Dennis Bracho Jaime K; 05/03/22. $325,000

508 Robin Lane Parker Patricia Flick Joseph S; 05/04/22. $225,000

69 Arapaho Pl Chicarella Mark Sherian Steven; 05/04/22. $120,000

704 Ravenwood Dr Parker John Doss Gloria; 05/04/22. $250,000

91 Federal Court Rodriguez Jose P Alexander Mark; 05/04/22. $125,000

172 Mattix Run Valinoti James Thomas Edward A; 05/05/22. $123,600

527 Country Club Drive Cohen Gerald Washington Regina; 05/05/22. $300,000

660 St Andrews Dr Kuhar Thomas J Hogan Stephen; 05/05/22. $416,250

236 N Leipzig Ave Furey Eileen Rockin J LLC; 05/06/22. $150,000

631 Country Club Drive Flora Dominic A,/Heir Dellanoce Joseph S; 05/06/22. $398,000

111 Saint Georges Dr Dixon Coralee Mae,-Exrx Keenan Janet; 05/08/22. $285,000

41 Liberty Court Ullman Marc J Yaede Zachary; 05/08/22. $89,900

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

167 Keller Way Zahn Ruth M Torchio Jeffrey V; 05/02/22. $355,000

541 Halbert Ave Scheidegg David Hart Jacqueline; 05/02/22. $83,000

6 Ernst Court Fernbach Jeffrey Duffy Joseph; 05/02/22. $321,167

6 Pin Oak Drive Dr Horton Inc Nj Chen Hui; 05/02/22. $363,740

29 Galleria Drive Schurtz Kathleen Anand Aseem; 05/03/22. $305,000

4528 Concord Place Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Newmones Georgeanna; 05/03/22. $98,500

5924 Clover Leaf Drive Rivera Maria L Chan Alexis; 05/03/22. $224,000

2418 Lahn Lane Ludlam Amy Maldonado Armando; 05/04/22. $365,000

2680 Third St Mclaughlin Deborah Schairer Bros; 05/04/22. $10,000

6118 Longwood Ave Kruse William E,-Jr Kownacky Robert; 05/04/22. $215,000

88 Galleria Dr Lasassa Lauren M Graziani Matthew Q; 05/04/22. $372,000

HAMMONTON

126 S Washington St Ramm Property Rentals LLC Rivas Martinez Yury; 05/02/22. $180,000

9th St Berenato Dora,/Atty Macrie Michael W,-Jr; 05/02/22. $170,000

410 Winding Way Ewan Jay R Simone Roger Charles,-Jr; 05/03/22. $433,000

1197 Mays Landing Rd Yakubovsky Michael V Araujo Segundo Lazaro; 05/05/22. $290,000

1111 Reading Ave Mortellite George A Sustainable Development I LLC; 05/09/22. $1,222,000

196 Yorktown Blvd Chappine Patricia Birnbaum David C; 05/09/22. $130,000

521 French St Cram Nathan M Afanador Rodrigo,-Jr; 05/09/22. $300,000

556 Grape St Attanasi Thomas F Walker Megan; 05/09/22. $450,000

24u Deborah Lane Delessio Carmen Attanasi Thomas F; 05/12/22. $158,000

708 Central Ave Flannery Kenneth Albrecht Marc S; 05/12/22. $329,000

181 Wood St Michaelis Frank Olson Gustav E,-Jr; 05/16/22. $340,000

40 Main Rd Figueroa Austin Hedge Jeffrey A; 05/16/22. $220,000

8 Demarco Ct Thiewes Sarah Dougherty Bryan K; 05/16/22. $405,000

614 No 3rd St Decicco Property Group LLC Strassner Alicia; 05/17/22. $339,500

LINWOOD

101 Country Club Dr Sands Mitchell A Cottrell Bryan; 05/02/22. $445,000

103 Parkwood Place Saad Adam Sharra John; 05/04/22. $315,000

115 W Seaview Ave Amelia Investors LLC Moore John A,-3rd; 05/04/22. $350,000

LONGPORT

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 320 Abk Real Estate LLC Digirolamo Joseph C; 05/04/22. $625,000

MARGATE

111 North Osborne Ave Digirolamo Linda A Steixner Christina; 05/02/22. $999,000

15 South Mansfield Ave Alibert Vanessa R Piraino Builders LLC; 05/02/22. $2,250,000

7700 Monmouth Ave Chapman Real Estate Holdings LLC Scotti Frank E,/Exr; 05/04/22. $575,000

8500 Fulton Ave Bierig Herbert Young Isreal Of Margate; 05/04/22. $990,000

103 N Monroe Ave Salmon Margaret T Shore Thing Prop LLC; 05/08/22. $649,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2801 Schooner Ln Camp Lawrence E Toffling Andrew O; 05/02/22. $510,000

2621 Seventh Ave Errera Charles,-Jr Errera Samantha Gene; 05/06/22. $275,000

NORTHFIELD

12 Steelman Ave Jordan Joshua Shapiro Alison M; 05/03/22. $475,000

8 E Yorkshire Wenig John Adams Frederick; 05/03/22. $407,500

1401 Shore Rd Kafkalas Nicholas G Mcininch Ryan; 05/04/22. $470,000

4 Forrest Dr Gil Oscar M Samame Rosas Jorge E; 05/05/22. $145,000

516 Walnut Ave Blue Ladder Homes LLC Chavez Montes Israel Alexander; 05/06/22. $302,000

621 Banning Ave Droboniku Nicholas A Mcfadden Patrick T; 05/08/22. $240,000

PLEASANTVILLE

430 W Delilah Rd MF Real Estate LLC Rinaldi Michael; 05/03/22. $95,000

87 Orchards MCardle Victoria L Kt Holdings Group LLC; 05/04/22. $60,083.54

11 Orchards Maldonado Maria Y Croft Properties LLC; 05/05/22. $89,000

SOMERS POINT

9 Pacific Ave Kurasz Anthony R,-Jr Gandhi Bharat D; 05/04/22. $265,000

1501 Harbor Cove South Hutchinson Edward T Hutchinson Edward; 05/05/22. $440,000

208 Harbour Cove Collins William F Sullivan Paul; 05/05/22. $479,900

42 E Newe Jersey Ave Mcgonigal Joanne Dascher Susan; 05/05/22. $550,000

VENTNOR

Ventnor Ave Mapacpac Ogerio Myra Romano Peter; 05/02/22. 6203 $535,000

121 N Newport Ave Defazio Joseph P,-4th Tran Thao; 05/03/22. $380,000

502 N Dorset Ave Lacovara William R Mitchell Sam; 05/03/22. $435,000

6506 VentnorAve Vasilakis Michael Megu Sea Isle LLC; 05/03/22. $800,000

707 N Dorset Ave Unit 3 Oberc Zbigniew,/Shff Us Bank Na; 05/03/22. $1,000

5 South Cornwall Ave Clare Sabatini Rev Tr Agmt Sabatini Stephen Lee; 05/04/22. $673,000

615 N Dorset Ave Romano Peter Luksa Craig Daniel; 05/04/22. $500,000

806 N Burghley Ave White Cathleen M Sanderlin Siracusa Megan; 05/04/22. $430,000

103 S Troy Ave Jjcc Longport LLC 103 S Troy LLC; 05/05/22. $695,000

16 S Weymouth Ave Frankel Henry M Castley David,-Tr; 05/06/22. $525,000

6717 & 6719 Atlantic Ave Creactiva Inc Pylaras Christoforos; 05/06/22. $485,000

8 N Rosborough Ave Unit B Ladd Dennis Calabrese Donielle; 05/06/22. $200,000

8 N Rosborough Ave Unit A Ladd Dennis Calabrese Donielle; 05/06/22. $410,000

Cape May County

AVALON

302 E Tretnon Ave Accardi Family Partnership Fanelle Carmella; 2/22/22. $299,000

CAPE MAY

1520 New Jersey Ave Unit 206 Schwartz Joseph L Schwartz Gregory; 2/23/22. $405,000

1006 Washington St Costan Ilie New Jersey Cape Properties LLC; 2/23/22. $800,000

315 Ocean St Unit 4 Hwang Jack Sanzone Vincenzo; 2/23/22. $725,000

910 Carol Ave Beers Michael J Kaptsov Alexander; 2/23/22. $360,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

41 Tennessee Ave Dorsett Doris M Mackey Denise A; 2/22/22. $265,000

107 W Pacific Ave Roth Robert X Hyde Benjamin; 2/23/22. $219,900

208 Old Mill Drive Daley David A Madonna Antoinette; 2/23/22. $250,000

119 Bay Ave Larsen Mary A Latini David J; 2/23/22. $380,000

1508 Bayshore Rd Darhun Benjamin Exr Kelly John; 2/23/22. $329,000

606 Adriatic Ave Skowronski Stanley A Bell James Edward III; 2/23/22. $450,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

700 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Ciboldi Susan; 2/22/22. $529,910

202 Mechanic St De Vico Anthony III De Vico Dominic; 2/22/22. $150,000

207 E Maryland Ave Eubanks Joshua R High Denise; 2/22/22. $235,000

30 Fishing Creek Rd Roche James P III Roche James P III; 2/23/22. $74,608

4 Paula Lane Berman Paul Grant Gerald N; 2/23/22. $230,000

1042 Nj 47 Rio Grande Alr LLC Ctr Partnership LP; 2/23/22. $5,760,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

223-225 E 18th Ave Mmgav LLC X-Ella Realty LLC; 2/22/22. $675,000

604 New Jersey Ave Unit 604 Sixth And New Jersey Ave Developers LLC Wendell Carol M; 2/22/22. $405,000

1900 Surf Ave Unit 108 Di Franco Irene J Budden William W; 2/22/22. $245,000

600 Kennedy Drive Giardelli Joanne Exr Detwiler Jennifer; 2/22/22. $300,000

OCEAN CITY

97 W 9th St Stiles Carl O Stiles Scott Carl; 2/22/22. $300,000

58 Simpson Rd Toppy Eric Lairson Patricia; 2/23/22. $920,000

57 Central Rd Unit B Zoll John W Whitmore Norman Aaron Jr; 2/23/22. $929,000

57 Central Rd Unit A Zoll John W Cascone Eugene J; 2/23/22. $879,000

136 Haven Ave Chew Dorris J Est Munning Laurie Koller; 2/23/22. $675,000

1670 Boardwalk Unit #16 Harkins Gerald A Subbio Robert; 2/23/22. $579,000

2204-2206 Wesley Ave Unit B Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Patel Rajesh R; 2/23/22. $2,400,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4200 Boardwalk Unit 202 Ditty Michael T Astolfi Vincent M; 2/22/22. $1,825,000

27 53rd St West Unit Dotzman Marianne E Wayne Brent Joseph; 2/22/22. $1,407,500

UPPER TOWNSHIP

39 Wexton St Mangine Charles Jr Sutley Michael J; 2/22/22. $455,750

575 Rt 50 Clermont Homes LLC Miletta Jeffrey B ; 2/23/22. $394,458

WEST WILDWOOD

210 Neptune Ave Mc Grath Agnes J Est Jacobs Arthur Francis; 2/23/22. $425,000

WILDWOOD

215 E Spencer Ave Unit 102 Malec Stanley Kosoff Royce; 2/22/22. $405,000

216 E Lincoln Ave Howard Lawrence Fanning Michael; 2/22/22. $307,500

3210 Hudson Ave Yaworski Robert F Stowman Kimberly; 2/22/22. $250,000

139 West Cresse Ave Baldino Roger Powers Frank X; 2/22/22. $515,000

437 W Garfield Ave Peachtree Management Company Inc Ladzinski William; 2/23/22. $231,500

216 E Rio Grande Ave Unit 216 Frank Robert Marone Craig; 2/23/22. $520,000

503 W Tacony Rd O’donnell Edward J Joans Unit LLC; 2/23/22. $1,350,000

610 West Burk Ave Pigeon Lisa M Moffitt Steven L; 2/23/22. $267,000

WILDWOOD CREST

Wildwood Crest 6012 New Jersey Ave Stokes Rebecca Trus Churchill Linen Services Inc; 2/22/22. $450,000

6004 New Jersey Ave Stokes Rebecca Trus Churchill Linen Services Inc; 2/22/22. $200,000

507-515 East Orchid Rd Unit 306 Seven Shes Beach LLC Mangoni Joseph; 2/22/22. $318,000

415 East Atlanta Ave Unit 108 Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Roswal Gerald; 2/22/22. $250,000

507- 515 East Orchid Rd Unit 302 Seven Shes Beach LLC Wade Timothy P Jr; 2/22/22. $380,000

7100 Seaview Ave Unit 108 Hoffman Maryann Lewis Carolyn; 2/22/22. $225,000

8707 Bayview Drive Karpinski Agnes Raneri Giuseppe; 2/22/22. $447,000

507 515 East Orchid Raod Seven Shes Beach LLC Nj Orchid 308 LLC; 2/22/22. $370,000

415 East Atlanta Ave Ocean Seven Mark 1 LLC Resinger Beverly; 2/22/22. $210,000

301a E Louisville Ave Mcdonnell Joyce Martin Michael D; 2/23/22. $490,000

Related to this story

Most Popular

