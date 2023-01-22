Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
22 Shady Lane Surace John McCartney James; 06/29/22. $130,000
331 East Wyoming Ave Cusenza Saverio Larcombe Lawrence J,-Jr; 06/30/22. $ 159,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 710 Bldg 2 Potievski Valerie,/Heir Ladyzhensky Lidia; 06/29/22. $ 50,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1103 & P65 Weather Yulanda Cortes Maria L; 06/29/22. $ 69,000
531 No Massachusetts Ave B&E Mass LLC Bhmk Real Estate Holding LLC; 06/29/22. $560,000
Corr Doc Type From Deed To Shfd 8/22. $/22. Bank Of America Na Mchugh Kyle E,/Shff; 06/29/22. $1,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1102 Rankin Eric,-Tr Yenal Doris; 06/30/22. $109,000
2834 Atlantic 712 Finley Rosanne Marienski Leah K; 06/30/22. $75,000
3501 Pacific Ave Unit 96 Pazzaglia James R Napoliello Humagain Maria; 06/30/22. $75,000
3801 Atlantic Ave Transformation Real Estate Dev LLC Epkons Realty LLC; 06/30/22. $ 80,100
600 Pacific Ave Unit 205 Slawek Barbara A Just Beachy LLC; 06/30/22. $ 135,000
BRIGANTINE
330 42nd St S B16 Park Chi Carroll Sommers; 06/30/22. $230,000
4401 Ocean Avenue, Unit D301 Bickel Thomas G Fein Alan; 06/30/22. $500,000
719 E Brigantine Ave Macdougall Robert H Tartaglia Christine; 06/30/22. $20,000
84 Delmar Dr Reed Zellers Robin Sicinski Michael; 06/30/22. $520,000
BUENA
328 Wheat Road Monfardini John J Lovgren Kevin; 06/21/22. $164,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
106 Cedar Lake Drive Byrne Brendan J Hutchko Francis J,-Jr; 06/30/22. $250,000
306 Colin Lane Callahan Harry J,-3rd Dixon Lisa; 06/30/22. $181,000
CORBIN CITY
311 Aetna Drive Schneider Erna K,/Exrx Elmaliach Ofer; 06/22/22. $260,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
339 Cincinnati Ave Koch Evelyn Morris John A; 06/30/22. $220,000
459 San Francisco Ave Saltwater Homes LLC Sabanofsky Thomas James; 06/30/22. $285,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
121 Heather Croft Ochoa Roberto Gilbert Tabitha J; 06/23/22. $148,500
125 Ruby Dr Polcino Nicholas J Flack Paul; 06/23/22. $502,500
2 Heather Croft Zucker Jordan Desai Gargi; 06/23/22. $119,400
2544 7 2546 Tremont Avenue Weir Timothy New Covenant Community Church Of Somers Point; 06/23/22. $217,000
30 Dorset Avenue Damico Jacqueline,/Exrx Bescript Edward; 06/23/22. $182,000
43 Heather Croft Zucker Jordan Desai Gargi; 06/23/22. $119,000
58 Providence Rd Chen Tian Bao,-Atty&Ind Trujillo Trujillo Diana Maribel; 06/23/22. $349,000
607 Zion Rd Laspada James T Lattanzio Stephen P; 06/23/22. $270,000
656 London Court II Spinelli Alicia Chang Tae C; 06/23/22. $270,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
502 Hilltop Drive Smith Nancy J Ashman Jordan; 06/27/22. $311,000
609 Parker Ave Styles Landgraf Katherine A Cwiklinski Stanley; 06/28/22. $275,000
145 Rumson Dr Igharo Paulette Tovar Marco A; 06/29/22. $138,000
313 Sandy Lane Brandenberger Donna L Barbieri Timothy; 06/29/22. $500,000
322 E Key Dr Gorham Thomas F Meneely Ashley; 06/29/22. $180,000
651 Cypress Point Dr Mejia Mariafina A Suneja Himanshu; 06/29/22. $355,000
661 Country Club Dr Coroneos Ana Marie Volpe Dennis J; 06/29/22. $379,900
70 Iroguois Drive Salinas Lesvy C Lara Bell Matthew; 06/29/22. $115,000
706 Nacote Creek Court Sanchez Stephanie S Neal Patrick J; 06/29/22. $350,000
212 Sturbridge Ct Scheule Joshua K Scutro Stanley N; 06/30/22. $340,000
216 Mattix Run Riley Michelle M Johnson Hannah F; 06/30/22. $180,000
72 Sussex Place Naples Denise Stern Christopher; 06/30/22. $135,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5914 Maple Drive Bond Gordon A Abate James V; 06/27/22. $233,000
2601 Alamo Ct Cronin Sherry Corrigan David E; 06/28/22. $149,900
2816 Falcon Court Oreilly Patrick J Wasteney Philip; 06/28/22. $210,000
2303 Primrose Ct Weber Shannon Rose Luna Maria; 06/29/22. $100,000
128 Pine Knoll Circle Rubini Jaime L Loefflad David; 06/30/22. $255,000
448 Highland Ct Finishline Properties LLC Heun Douglas; 06/30/22. $690,000
4516 Concord Place Gerbino Michele Ott Tyler; 06/30/22. $139,900
4701 Arrowood Pl Corbo Nicolle G,/Shff Village At Hardings Run Condo; 06/30/22. $156,000
6397 Beacon Ave Volpe Joseph P Cruz Tagle Joel; 06/30/22. $395,000
HAMMONTON
116 S. 2nd Street Rodriguez Jose Rodriguez Michael; 06/28/22. $157,000
333 North Washington Street Jjt Enterprises LLC Hammonton Metro LLC; 06/28/22. $437,500
1108 Reading Ave Delessio Darryl S Barlow Eric; 06/29/22. $495,000
216 Messina Ave Correia Alberto Js Sbarra Anthony,-Jr; 06/29/22. $58,000
LONGPORT
29 N Overbrook Ave Menkowitz Michael 29 N Overbrook LLC; 06/16/22. $1,542,500
1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 14 Pollakis Catherine,/Exrx Muller Michael T; 06/29/22. $200,000
MARGATE
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 310 Frattone Stephen Weick Edward; 06/29/22. $320,000
111 S Essex Ave Becker Scott 111 S Essex LLC; 06/30/22. $2,800,000
9 S Sumner Ave Kaliner Jeffrey Gottlieb Richard S; 06/30/22. $1,535,000
9204 & 9206 Amherst Ave Macciocca Frank Saj Associates LLC; 06/30/22. $1,565,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
700 Columbia Rd Jellison Wilbur B Home Scape LLC; 06/29/22. $85,000
NORTHFIELD
4 Haining Place Spector Jeffrey M Ticcino Michael A; 06/22. $/22. $539,000
219 Fraklin Ave Schlundt Jeffrey M Steggall Scott R; 06/29/22. $385,100
PLEASANTVILLE
1100 Lincoln Ave Ira Mendelsohn LLC Zeledon Ceci Zelidon; 06/28/22. $259,900
720 N Main St Farrell Andrew R Smith Deanna M; 06/28/22. $300,000
117 Martin Terr Choudhury Delowar Santiago Gabriel; 06/29/22. $95,000
1304 Mckinley Ave Sanchez Carlos Sanchez Molina Jose M; 06/29/22. $200,000
804 Cedar Lane Lopez Jesus White Reuben; 06/29/22. $184,900
23 Nevada Ave Alvarez Eliseo Juarez Mckinnon Dawn,/Shff; 06/30/22. $191,000
SOMERS POINT
1308 Roberts Ave 1300 Roberts Group LLC Dorley Thomas F; 06/28/22. $130,000
318 W New York Ave Garry Eileen M Sammon Michael; 06/28/22. $245,000
34 E Dawes Avenue Lawler Elizabeth Crawford Carl Curt; 06/28/22. $425,000
66 Bayview Drive Crevina Martin Reilly Patrick E,-Jr,-Tr,/Tr; 06/28/22. $451,900
214 W Ocean Heights Ave Vu & Associates LLC Roman Anthony; 06/29/22. $229,000
VENTNOR
14 S Dorset Ave Atkinson James F Kramer Carin Anne,-Ind&Atty; 06/27/22. $999,900
17 South Surrey Avenue Petinga Robert Levin Howard S; 06/27/22. $840,000
207 N Dudley Ave Mcginty Joseph F Toy Melissa; 06/28/22. $449,900
5000 Boardwalk Unit 111 Butz Brian P Owsik Pamela R; 06/28/22. $106,000
5512 Marshall Avenue, Unit V5 Bren Mar Realty LLC Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 06/28/22. $88,000
703 North Dudley Avenue Apartment #L1 Bren Mar Realty LLC Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 06/28/22. $96,000
703 North Dudley Avenue, Apartment #L8 Rosenthal Mark Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 06/28/22. $96,000
102 North Troy Ave\ Le Thutien Payne Teresa Ann; 06/29/22. $425,000
111 South Swarthmore Ave Kaufman Barry P Lopez Marcos R; 06/30/22. $3,250,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 1206 Polansky Evelyn Kreutz David H; 06/30/22. $350,000
WEYMOUTH
1007 Mathews Ave Griko Katherina Eisenlohr Conrad,-3rd; 06/23/22. $245,000
1209 14th Ave Seelman Kevin Gorgas Mark; 06/27/22. $62,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7888 Dune Dr Accardi Family Partnership D’onofrio Peter Jr; 4/14/22. $299,000
463 24th Street Cunningham Gail V Maslowsky Sharon; 4/18/22. $3,440,000
1100 Ocean Drive Unit 204 Kent Richard B Surdam Walter; 4/19/22. $1,625,000
7800 Dune Dr Broskey George T Est Devaney Patrick; 4/19/22. $325,000
CAPE MAY
11 Beach Ave Augustine John J Sparacino Pietro; 4/14/22. $585,000
1534 Yacht Avenue Lilliston John R Mcmahon Patrick; 4/18/22. $1,350,000
1066 Ohio Ave Jersey Development Group LLC Mulray Michael; 4/18/22. $1,730,000
101 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Hammer Rentals LLC; 4/18/22. $996,744
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
31 Brewers Lane Zipparo William J Griswold Scott W Jr; 4/14/22. $179,900
Cornelius Vanderbuilt Rd Ottey Kiah Lynn Exr Smith Arlene; 4/14/22. $72,800
11 Scott Ln Coffman Larry Jr Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; 4/18/22. $100
17 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Trout Christopher L; 4/18/22. $100,000
9 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Maund Kristi Ann; 4/19/22. $111,000
22 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Revoir Brian D Jr; 4/20/22. $110,000
15 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Revoir Brian D; 4/20/22. $110,000
27 Clermont Drive Arbia Ralph Sr Trus Ccr Millwork LLC; 4/20/22. $380,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
417 Mulberry Rd Cameron James Est Tate James Francis ; 4/14/22. $200,000
245 Chestnut Ln Cape May County Sheriff Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 4/14/22. $191,000
127 E Richmond Ave Island West Development LLC Vanfossen Matthew David; 4/18/22. $650,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd Dickey Scott C Felice Joseph; 4/18/22. $680,000
5100 Shawcrest Boulevard Aptacy Catherine M Brown Patricia; 4/18/22. $22,500
810 Seashore Rd Cape Investment Group LLC Flanders Stephen; 4/18/22. $499,000
14 Summer Circle Zane Francis Thomas Est Mc Monagle Joseph J; 4/18/22. $431,000
102 Millman Ln Bradson Barbara A Est Narwhal Properties LLC; 4/18/22. $540,000
4 Magnolia Ave Werynski Maryann C Guerin Kevin; 4/18/22. $175,000
450 Sheridan Blvd Wiggins Susan M Jaber Kaitlyn; 4/18/22. $317,500
125 East Richmond Avenue Island West Development LLC Anderson Jonathan W; 4/18/22. $738,339
228 W New York Ave Mc Monagle Joseph J Sessa Melanie; 4/18/22. $239,000
100 Cedardale Avenue Donahue Charles Swell Management Ll ; 4/19/22. $290,000
4 Thistle Lane Cesarini Rosalie Damato Gregory; 4/19/22. $475,000
6 Glade Drive Cobb Christopher C Faulkner Joseph T; 4/19/22. $400,902
113 Cliffside Road Rutledge Dianne Salasin Robert J; 4/19/22. $300,000
214 East Weber Avenue Harris Daniel B Jr Musmul LLC; 4/19/22. $100,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
210 Hand Ave Habitat For Humanity Cape May County Inc Bisirri Alison; 4/14/22. $135,000
16 Church Rd Elzenbeck Elise Barbara Exr Barto Peter J ; 4/14/22. $165,000
300 Mallard Pond Lane Nvr Inc Polk Charles Alan; 4/14/22. $572,793
573 Rt 47 N Kozak Barbara A Hansen Lauren; 4/14/22. $350,000
201 Wildwood Ave Lopez Luisa Lopez Lillian; 4/18/22. $52,500
666 Shunpike Bright E Douglass Bright Edward A; 4/18/22. $122,625
306 Mallard Pond Ln Nvr Inc Magnus Barry P; 4/18/22. $623,654
13 William St Higgins Melissa Joy Bednarz Deborah; 4/18/22. $394,013
20 Oak View Road Middle Twp Di Cicco Dolores; 4/18/22. $21,000
38 W Shellbay Ave Stackhouse Ryan A Bates Jason E; 4/18/22. $350,000
20 Romney Pl Lynch Niccole A Chiancone Donna M; 4/18/22. $455,000
Wildwood Ave Middle Twp I & G Building LLC; 4/18/22. $13,000
35 Goshen Road Middle Twp I & G Building LLC; 4/18/22. $12,900
9 Lacivita Drive Fincke Aaron Cahall Christopher J; 4/19/22. $425,000
504 Millman Boulevard Haber Joan J Gilmore George E III; 4/19/22. $419,000
2 North George St Middle Twp Carlett Real Estate LLC; 4/20/22. $108,600
NORTH WILDWOOD
107 East 21st Avenue Zurowski Michele Exr Scooter Boot LLC; 4/14/22. $500,000
424 E 20th Ave Quinn Michael Miller Jason; 4/14/22. $750,000
116 W Spruce Ave Spruce & Old Nj LLC Mcgovern Gerard; 4/14/22. $505,000
510 East 14th Avenue Unit 100 Le’boot Condominium Association Inc Lamb William Joseph III; 4/18/22. $220,000
101 W Chestnut Avenue Mitchell Harry A Jr Jersey Cape Partners LLC; 4/19/22. $850,000
1309 Ocean Avenue Unit 113 Kidd Michael Kuhn Robert G; 4/19/22. $260,000
100 E 17th Ave Callahan Karen M Dixon Vincent C; 4/20/22. $450,000
114 East Chestnut Avenue May Deana Minnemeyer Patricia; 4/20/22. $360,000
308 East 19th Avenue Unit A Brooks John C Jr Myers Edward W Jr; 4/20/22. $650,000
OCEAN CITY
321-23 Simpson Ave Lent Roseanne L Gilman Mark E; 4/14/22. $705,000
612 Chelsea Place Gatesman Prestige Home Development LLC Landex Realty Holding IV; 4/14/22. $3,100,000
34 Sunset Pl Sullivan William J Barber Michael T; 4/14/22. $549,900
2913 Central Ave Jennings William III Scgc LLC; 4/14/22. $1,542,250
5403 Asbury Ave Anderson David J Freedman Larry; 4/14/22. $1,395,000
509-11 St Davids Place Rudy Lee Trower Paul M; 4/14/22. $2,899,000
3229 Central Ave Aka 3229 Central Ave Fl 1 Bottino Mark Symnoski David; 4/14/22. $1,150,000
870 Seventh Street Pinto Joseph Cocuzza Frank; 4/14/22. $239,900
633-47 Wayne Ave A/K/A 871 East Seventh St Retos John M Luts John T; 4/14/22. $520,000
9 Grenada Lane Dougherty Thomas C Basara Dennis; 4/14/22. $3,200,000
3237 Bay Ave Lacasse Joseph Jolin Properties LLC; 4/18/22. $717,500
2801-03 Wesley Ave Unit 2 Rancor Properties LLC Hessert Debra L; 4/18/22. $2,887,000
3120 Asbury Ave Green Hughbert L Bryan James; 4/18/22. $921,560
2637 39 Wesley Avenue Unit B 2639 Second Floor 2639 LLC Walsh Adam W; 4/18/22. $4,900,000
719 Eleventh St Unit 102 Ln2210 LLC Rega David; 4/18/22. $385,000
856-58 Brighton Place Hummel David J 856 Brighton Place LLC; 4/19/22. $916,500
109 Simpson Ave Ocean City Development Group LLC Lagerman Thomas S; 4/19/22. $1,590,000
1230 Simpson Ave Elcon Custom Builders LLC Gioia Angelo; 4/19/22. $750,000
433 West Avenue Unit A 1st Fl Behounek Bruce D Brown Kevin; 4/19/22. $731,200
224 Ocean Avenue Tetzner Emil W Tetzner Richard J; 4/20/22. $383,333
104 Atlantic Ave Unit A Biaesch Philip W Front Porch Real Estate LLC; 4/20/22. $650,000
SEA ISLE
142 37th St West J&J Shore Investments LLC Montefiore Paul; 4/14/22. $1,300,000
211 45th St West Unit Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Perry Kyle; 4/18/22. $1,700,000
5800 Landis Ave Unit F Web 207 LLC Coleman John Thomas; 4/18/22. $450,000
332 40th St West Redfern Ocean LLC Woolery Robert E Jr; 4/19/22. $1,350,000
4200 Boardwalk Delage David G Hoskin Shawn P; 4/19/22. $1,600,000
121 51st Street Knell Gleeson LLC O’brien Scott John; 4/20/22. $1,525,000
STONE HARBOR
227 106th St Taylor Elsie M Est Fitzpatrick Kenneth; 4/18/22. $2,200,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1103 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd Alzate Jose O Cogan Shannon; 4/14/22. $590,000
17 Red Oak Drive Thompson Lindsay Petranov Yulian; 4/14/22. $305,000
516 Rt 9 Unit N-36 Harrington John T Valerio Dennis E; 4/18/22. $52,500
18 Hollyberry Ln Andrews Scott T Doughtie Jessica C; 4/18/22. $440,000
8 Cedar Hollow Ct Scipione David Vaughan Stewart; 4/18/22. $550,000
WEST CAPE MAY
104 Atlantic Avenue Boylston Bruce Exr Cordes Matthew C; 4/19/22. $762,000
WILDWOOD
303 East Bennett Avenue Logan Michael D Moran Francis; 4/14/22. $600,000
236 East Burk Avenue, Rear Diehl John Kaminski Robert John; 4/14/22. $210,000
219 East Maple Avenue Sicuranzo Michael Trus Heuston Thomas; 4/14/22. $449,900
321 East Baker Avenue Paolillo Louis Bonett Edward J Jr; 4/14/22. $295,500
134 E Schellenger Ave Grimley Robert John Trus&C Morey Organization Inc; 4/14/22. $750,000
310 East Leaming Avenue Kuski Charles J Wright Kimberly; 4/18/22. $512,500
435 W Montgomery Ave Unit D Senkewicz Frank Beaudet Brian E; 4/18/22. $404,000
4019 Pacific Ave Mcilhenny Al Margarite Investment Group LLC; 4/18/22. $475,000
205 E Pine Avenue Link Charles R Trus Canales Christopher; 4/18/22. $445,000
317 W Cresse Ave Unit 3 Machin Liliana Beecham Earl F; 4/19/22. $500,000
4016 Pacific Ave Schmidt Scott Mc Govern Management LLC ; 4/20/22. $615,000
3000 Boardwalk 3000 Boardwalk Sb LLC Wildwood Hospitality Group LLC; 4/20/22. $6,200,000
302 West Roberts Avenue Bogos Christina Farmer Diana; 4/20/22. $215,000
240 East Baker Avenue Unit 1 Hollenbeck Diane Yeiter Mark P; 4/20/22. $199,900
WILDWOOD CREST
422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Michael Nagat; 4/14/22. $310,000
422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Anari Anthony F Jr; 4/14/22. $310,000
6409 Pacific Ave Barber Raymond Criniti Anthony; 4/14/22. $775,000
422 E Farragut Rd Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Lamelas Jose F Jr; 4/14/22. $310,000
215 East Rambler Road Harwood Ronald Ryan Jeffrey P; 4/14/22. $1,375,000
422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Thistlewood Jay; 4/14/22. $310,000
8501 Atlantic Avenue Shah Grace E Cebulski Theodore E; 4/14/22. $163,500
6411 Pacific Ave Burns Steven L Perkowski Louise Durante; 4/14/22. $306,000
6201 Ocean Ave Zareva Daryl Ann Souren Katherine J; 4/18/22. $85,000
105 E Rambler Rd Frost Edwin C Baker Michael; 4/18/22. $847,777
122 W Charleston Avenue O’keefe Michael J Blue Bee Properties LLC; 4/18/22. $450,000
206 Cardinal Road Mccullough Kathleen Polyniak Todd W; 4/18/22. $509,000
139 E Wisteria Rd Mc Manus Charles Brady Kathleen A; 4/19/22. $815,000
204 East Syracuse Avenue Branco Richard P Goldner Herman J; 4/19/22. $749,000
122 W Hollywood Ave Happy Homes Properties LLC Eckmeyer Michael; 4/20/22. $460,000
422 E Farragut Rd Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Finuoli Frank; 4/20/22. $275,000
WOODBINE
183 Juniper St Simonelli Vicki Adm Higgins Columb G Iv; 4/18/22. $49,700
