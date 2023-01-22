 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

  • 0

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

22 Shady Lane Surace John McCartney James; 06/29/22. $130,000

331 East Wyoming Ave Cusenza Saverio Larcombe Lawrence J,-Jr; 06/30/22. $ 159,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 710 Bldg 2 Potievski Valerie,/Heir Ladyzhensky Lidia; 06/29/22. $ 50,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1103 & P65 Weather Yulanda Cortes Maria L; 06/29/22. $ 69,000

531 No Massachusetts Ave B&E Mass LLC Bhmk Real Estate Holding LLC; 06/29/22. $560,000

Corr Doc Type From Deed To Shfd 8/22. $/22. Bank Of America Na Mchugh Kyle E,/Shff; 06/29/22. $1,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1102 Rankin Eric,-Tr Yenal Doris; 06/30/22. $109,000

2834 Atlantic 712 Finley Rosanne Marienski Leah K; 06/30/22. $75,000

3501 Pacific Ave Unit 96 Pazzaglia James R Napoliello Humagain Maria; 06/30/22. $75,000

3801 Atlantic Ave Transformation Real Estate Dev LLC Epkons Realty LLC; 06/30/22. $ 80,100

600 Pacific Ave Unit 205 Slawek Barbara A Just Beachy LLC; 06/30/22. $ 135,000

BRIGANTINE

330 42nd St S B16 Park Chi Carroll Sommers; 06/30/22. $230,000

4401 Ocean Avenue, Unit D301 Bickel Thomas G Fein Alan; 06/30/22. $500,000

719 E Brigantine Ave Macdougall Robert H Tartaglia Christine; 06/30/22. $20,000

84 Delmar Dr Reed Zellers Robin Sicinski Michael; 06/30/22. $520,000

BUENA

328 Wheat Road Monfardini John J Lovgren Kevin; 06/21/22. $164,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

106 Cedar Lake Drive Byrne Brendan J Hutchko Francis J,-Jr; 06/30/22. $250,000

306 Colin Lane Callahan Harry J,-3rd Dixon Lisa; 06/30/22. $181,000

CORBIN CITY

311 Aetna Drive Schneider Erna K,/Exrx Elmaliach Ofer; 06/22/22. $260,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

339 Cincinnati Ave Koch Evelyn Morris John A; 06/30/22. $220,000

459 San Francisco Ave Saltwater Homes LLC Sabanofsky Thomas James; 06/30/22. $285,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

121 Heather Croft Ochoa Roberto Gilbert Tabitha J; 06/23/22. $148,500

125 Ruby Dr Polcino Nicholas J Flack Paul; 06/23/22. $502,500

2 Heather Croft Zucker Jordan Desai Gargi; 06/23/22. $119,400

2544 7 2546 Tremont Avenue Weir Timothy New Covenant Community Church Of Somers Point; 06/23/22. $217,000

30 Dorset Avenue Damico Jacqueline,/Exrx Bescript Edward; 06/23/22. $182,000

43 Heather Croft Zucker Jordan Desai Gargi; 06/23/22. $119,000

58 Providence Rd Chen Tian Bao,-Atty&Ind Trujillo Trujillo Diana Maribel; 06/23/22. $349,000

607 Zion Rd Laspada James T Lattanzio Stephen P; 06/23/22. $270,000

656 London Court II Spinelli Alicia Chang Tae C; 06/23/22. $270,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

502 Hilltop Drive Smith Nancy J Ashman Jordan; 06/27/22. $311,000

609 Parker Ave Styles Landgraf Katherine A Cwiklinski Stanley; 06/28/22. $275,000

145 Rumson Dr Igharo Paulette Tovar Marco A; 06/29/22. $138,000

313 Sandy Lane Brandenberger Donna L Barbieri Timothy; 06/29/22. $500,000

322 E Key Dr Gorham Thomas F Meneely Ashley; 06/29/22. $180,000

651 Cypress Point Dr Mejia Mariafina A Suneja Himanshu; 06/29/22. $355,000

661 Country Club Dr Coroneos Ana Marie Volpe Dennis J; 06/29/22. $379,900

70 Iroguois Drive Salinas Lesvy C Lara Bell Matthew; 06/29/22. $115,000

706 Nacote Creek Court Sanchez Stephanie S Neal Patrick J; 06/29/22. $350,000

212 Sturbridge Ct Scheule Joshua K Scutro Stanley N; 06/30/22. $340,000

216 Mattix Run Riley Michelle M Johnson Hannah F; 06/30/22. $180,000

72 Sussex Place Naples Denise Stern Christopher; 06/30/22. $135,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5914 Maple Drive Bond Gordon A Abate James V; 06/27/22. $233,000

2601 Alamo Ct Cronin Sherry Corrigan David E; 06/28/22. $149,900

2816 Falcon Court Oreilly Patrick J Wasteney Philip; 06/28/22. $210,000

2303 Primrose Ct Weber Shannon Rose Luna Maria; 06/29/22. $100,000

128 Pine Knoll Circle Rubini Jaime L Loefflad David; 06/30/22. $255,000

448 Highland Ct Finishline Properties LLC Heun Douglas; 06/30/22. $690,000

4516 Concord Place Gerbino Michele Ott Tyler; 06/30/22. $139,900

4701 Arrowood Pl Corbo Nicolle G,/Shff Village At Hardings Run Condo; 06/30/22. $156,000

6397 Beacon Ave Volpe Joseph P Cruz Tagle Joel; 06/30/22. $395,000

HAMMONTON

116 S. 2nd Street Rodriguez Jose Rodriguez Michael; 06/28/22. $157,000

333 North Washington Street Jjt Enterprises LLC Hammonton Metro LLC; 06/28/22. $437,500

1108 Reading Ave Delessio Darryl S Barlow Eric; 06/29/22. $495,000

216 Messina Ave Correia Alberto Js Sbarra Anthony,-Jr; 06/29/22. $58,000

LONGPORT

29 N Overbrook Ave Menkowitz Michael 29 N Overbrook LLC; 06/16/22. $1,542,500

1600 Atlantic Ave Unit 14 Pollakis Catherine,/Exrx Muller Michael T; 06/29/22. $200,000

MARGATE

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 310 Frattone Stephen Weick Edward; 06/29/22. $320,000

111 S Essex Ave Becker Scott 111 S Essex LLC; 06/30/22. $2,800,000

9 S Sumner Ave Kaliner Jeffrey Gottlieb Richard S; 06/30/22. $1,535,000

9204 & 9206 Amherst Ave Macciocca Frank Saj Associates LLC; 06/30/22. $1,565,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

700 Columbia Rd Jellison Wilbur B Home Scape LLC; 06/29/22. $85,000

NORTHFIELD

4 Haining Place Spector Jeffrey M Ticcino Michael A; 06/22. $/22. $539,000

219 Fraklin Ave Schlundt Jeffrey M Steggall Scott R; 06/29/22. $385,100

PLEASANTVILLE

1100 Lincoln Ave Ira Mendelsohn LLC Zeledon Ceci Zelidon; 06/28/22. $259,900

720 N Main St Farrell Andrew R Smith Deanna M; 06/28/22. $300,000

117 Martin Terr Choudhury Delowar Santiago Gabriel; 06/29/22. $95,000

1304 Mckinley Ave Sanchez Carlos Sanchez Molina Jose M; 06/29/22. $200,000

804 Cedar Lane Lopez Jesus White Reuben; 06/29/22. $184,900

23 Nevada Ave Alvarez Eliseo Juarez Mckinnon Dawn,/Shff; 06/30/22. $191,000

SOMERS POINT

1308 Roberts Ave 1300 Roberts Group LLC Dorley Thomas F; 06/28/22. $130,000

318 W New York Ave Garry Eileen M Sammon Michael; 06/28/22. $245,000

34 E Dawes Avenue Lawler Elizabeth Crawford Carl Curt; 06/28/22. $425,000

66 Bayview Drive Crevina Martin Reilly Patrick E,-Jr,-Tr,/Tr; 06/28/22. $451,900

214 W Ocean Heights Ave Vu & Associates LLC Roman Anthony; 06/29/22. $229,000

VENTNOR

14 S Dorset Ave Atkinson James F Kramer Carin Anne,-Ind&Atty; 06/27/22. $999,900

17 South Surrey Avenue Petinga Robert Levin Howard S; 06/27/22. $840,000

207 N Dudley Ave Mcginty Joseph F Toy Melissa; 06/28/22. $449,900

5000 Boardwalk Unit 111 Butz Brian P Owsik Pamela R; 06/28/22. $106,000

5512 Marshall Avenue, Unit V5 Bren Mar Realty LLC Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 06/28/22. $88,000

703 North Dudley Avenue Apartment #L1 Bren Mar Realty LLC Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 06/28/22. $96,000

703 North Dudley Avenue, Apartment #L8 Rosenthal Mark Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC; 06/28/22. $96,000

102 North Troy Ave\ Le Thutien Payne Teresa Ann; 06/29/22. $425,000

111 South Swarthmore Ave Kaufman Barry P Lopez Marcos R; 06/30/22. $3,250,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 1206 Polansky Evelyn Kreutz David H; 06/30/22. $350,000

WEYMOUTH

1007 Mathews Ave Griko Katherina Eisenlohr Conrad,-3rd; 06/23/22. $245,000

1209 14th Ave Seelman Kevin Gorgas Mark; 06/27/22. $62,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7888 Dune Dr Accardi Family Partnership D’onofrio Peter Jr; 4/14/22. $299,000

463 24th Street Cunningham Gail V Maslowsky Sharon; 4/18/22. $3,440,000

1100 Ocean Drive Unit 204 Kent Richard B Surdam Walter; 4/19/22. $1,625,000

7800 Dune Dr Broskey George T Est Devaney Patrick; 4/19/22. $325,000

CAPE MAY

11 Beach Ave Augustine John J Sparacino Pietro; 4/14/22. $585,000

1534 Yacht Avenue Lilliston John R Mcmahon Patrick; 4/18/22. $1,350,000

1066 Ohio Ave Jersey Development Group LLC Mulray Michael; 4/18/22. $1,730,000

101 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Hammer Rentals LLC; 4/18/22. $996,744

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

31 Brewers Lane Zipparo William J Griswold Scott W Jr; 4/14/22. $179,900

Cornelius Vanderbuilt Rd Ottey Kiah Lynn Exr Smith Arlene; 4/14/22. $72,800

11 Scott Ln Coffman Larry Jr Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; 4/18/22. $100

17 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Trout Christopher L; 4/18/22. $100,000

9 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Maund Kristi Ann; 4/19/22. $111,000

22 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Revoir Brian D Jr; 4/20/22. $110,000

15 Woodside Drive Gibson John C Revoir Brian D; 4/20/22. $110,000

27 Clermont Drive Arbia Ralph Sr Trus Ccr Millwork LLC; 4/20/22. $380,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

417 Mulberry Rd Cameron James Est Tate James Francis ; 4/14/22. $200,000

245 Chestnut Ln Cape May County Sheriff Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley II Inc; 4/14/22. $191,000

127 E Richmond Ave Island West Development LLC Vanfossen Matthew David; 4/18/22. $650,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd Dickey Scott C Felice Joseph; 4/18/22. $680,000

5100 Shawcrest Boulevard Aptacy Catherine M Brown Patricia; 4/18/22. $22,500

810 Seashore Rd Cape Investment Group LLC Flanders Stephen; 4/18/22. $499,000

14 Summer Circle Zane Francis Thomas Est Mc Monagle Joseph J; 4/18/22. $431,000

102 Millman Ln Bradson Barbara A Est Narwhal Properties LLC; 4/18/22. $540,000

4 Magnolia Ave Werynski Maryann C Guerin Kevin; 4/18/22. $175,000

450 Sheridan Blvd Wiggins Susan M Jaber Kaitlyn; 4/18/22. $317,500

125 East Richmond Avenue Island West Development LLC Anderson Jonathan W; 4/18/22. $738,339

228 W New York Ave Mc Monagle Joseph J Sessa Melanie; 4/18/22. $239,000

100 Cedardale Avenue Donahue Charles Swell Management Ll ; 4/19/22. $290,000

4 Thistle Lane Cesarini Rosalie Damato Gregory; 4/19/22. $475,000

6 Glade Drive Cobb Christopher C Faulkner Joseph T; 4/19/22. $400,902

113 Cliffside Road Rutledge Dianne Salasin Robert J; 4/19/22. $300,000

214 East Weber Avenue Harris Daniel B Jr Musmul LLC; 4/19/22. $100,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

210 Hand Ave Habitat For Humanity Cape May County Inc Bisirri Alison; 4/14/22. $135,000

16 Church Rd Elzenbeck Elise Barbara Exr Barto Peter J ; 4/14/22. $165,000

300 Mallard Pond Lane Nvr Inc Polk Charles Alan; 4/14/22. $572,793

573 Rt 47 N Kozak Barbara A Hansen Lauren; 4/14/22. $350,000

201 Wildwood Ave Lopez Luisa Lopez Lillian; 4/18/22. $52,500

666 Shunpike Bright E Douglass Bright Edward A; 4/18/22. $122,625

306 Mallard Pond Ln Nvr Inc Magnus Barry P; 4/18/22. $623,654

13 William St Higgins Melissa Joy Bednarz Deborah; 4/18/22. $394,013

20 Oak View Road Middle Twp Di Cicco Dolores; 4/18/22. $21,000

38 W Shellbay Ave Stackhouse Ryan A Bates Jason E; 4/18/22. $350,000

20 Romney Pl Lynch Niccole A Chiancone Donna M; 4/18/22. $455,000

Wildwood Ave Middle Twp I & G Building LLC; 4/18/22. $13,000

35 Goshen Road Middle Twp I & G Building LLC; 4/18/22. $12,900

9 Lacivita Drive Fincke Aaron Cahall Christopher J; 4/19/22. $425,000

504 Millman Boulevard Haber Joan J Gilmore George E III; 4/19/22. $419,000

2 North George St Middle Twp Carlett Real Estate LLC; 4/20/22. $108,600

NORTH WILDWOOD

107 East 21st Avenue Zurowski Michele Exr Scooter Boot LLC; 4/14/22. $500,000

424 E 20th Ave Quinn Michael Miller Jason; 4/14/22. $750,000

116 W Spruce Ave Spruce & Old Nj LLC Mcgovern Gerard; 4/14/22. $505,000

510 East 14th Avenue Unit 100 Le’boot Condominium Association Inc Lamb William Joseph III; 4/18/22. $220,000

101 W Chestnut Avenue Mitchell Harry A Jr Jersey Cape Partners LLC; 4/19/22. $850,000

1309 Ocean Avenue Unit 113 Kidd Michael Kuhn Robert G; 4/19/22. $260,000

100 E 17th Ave Callahan Karen M Dixon Vincent C; 4/20/22. $450,000

114 East Chestnut Avenue May Deana Minnemeyer Patricia; 4/20/22. $360,000

308 East 19th Avenue Unit A Brooks John C Jr Myers Edward W Jr; 4/20/22. $650,000

OCEAN CITY

321-23 Simpson Ave Lent Roseanne L Gilman Mark E; 4/14/22. $705,000

612 Chelsea Place Gatesman Prestige Home Development LLC Landex Realty Holding IV; 4/14/22. $3,100,000

34 Sunset Pl Sullivan William J Barber Michael T; 4/14/22. $549,900

2913 Central Ave Jennings William III Scgc LLC; 4/14/22. $1,542,250

5403 Asbury Ave Anderson David J Freedman Larry; 4/14/22. $1,395,000

509-11 St Davids Place Rudy Lee Trower Paul M; 4/14/22. $2,899,000

3229 Central Ave Aka 3229 Central Ave Fl 1 Bottino Mark Symnoski David; 4/14/22. $1,150,000

870 Seventh Street Pinto Joseph Cocuzza Frank; 4/14/22. $239,900

633-47 Wayne Ave A/K/A 871 East Seventh St Retos John M Luts John T; 4/14/22. $520,000

9 Grenada Lane Dougherty Thomas C Basara Dennis; 4/14/22. $3,200,000

3237 Bay Ave Lacasse Joseph Jolin Properties LLC; 4/18/22. $717,500

2801-03 Wesley Ave Unit 2 Rancor Properties LLC Hessert Debra L; 4/18/22. $2,887,000

3120 Asbury Ave Green Hughbert L Bryan James; 4/18/22. $921,560

2637 39 Wesley Avenue Unit B 2639 Second Floor 2639 LLC Walsh Adam W; 4/18/22. $4,900,000

719 Eleventh St Unit 102 Ln2210 LLC Rega David; 4/18/22. $385,000

856-58 Brighton Place Hummel David J 856 Brighton Place LLC; 4/19/22. $916,500

109 Simpson Ave Ocean City Development Group LLC Lagerman Thomas S; 4/19/22. $1,590,000

1230 Simpson Ave Elcon Custom Builders LLC Gioia Angelo; 4/19/22. $750,000

433 West Avenue Unit A 1st Fl Behounek Bruce D Brown Kevin; 4/19/22. $731,200

224 Ocean Avenue Tetzner Emil W Tetzner Richard J; 4/20/22. $383,333

104 Atlantic Ave Unit A Biaesch Philip W Front Porch Real Estate LLC; 4/20/22. $650,000

SEA ISLE

142 37th St West J&J Shore Investments LLC Montefiore Paul; 4/14/22. $1,300,000

211 45th St West Unit Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Perry Kyle; 4/18/22. $1,700,000

5800 Landis Ave Unit F Web 207 LLC Coleman John Thomas; 4/18/22. $450,000

332 40th St West Redfern Ocean LLC Woolery Robert E Jr; 4/19/22. $1,350,000

4200 Boardwalk Delage David G Hoskin Shawn P; 4/19/22. $1,600,000

121 51st Street Knell Gleeson LLC O’brien Scott John; 4/20/22. $1,525,000

STONE HARBOR

227 106th St Taylor Elsie M Est Fitzpatrick Kenneth; 4/18/22. $2,200,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1103 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd Alzate Jose O Cogan Shannon; 4/14/22. $590,000

17 Red Oak Drive Thompson Lindsay Petranov Yulian; 4/14/22. $305,000

516 Rt 9 Unit N-36 Harrington John T Valerio Dennis E; 4/18/22. $52,500

18 Hollyberry Ln Andrews Scott T Doughtie Jessica C; 4/18/22. $440,000

8 Cedar Hollow Ct Scipione David Vaughan Stewart; 4/18/22. $550,000

WEST CAPE MAY

104 Atlantic Avenue Boylston Bruce Exr Cordes Matthew C; 4/19/22. $762,000

WILDWOOD

303 East Bennett Avenue Logan Michael D Moran Francis; 4/14/22. $600,000

236 East Burk Avenue, Rear Diehl John Kaminski Robert John; 4/14/22. $210,000

219 East Maple Avenue Sicuranzo Michael Trus Heuston Thomas; 4/14/22. $449,900

321 East Baker Avenue Paolillo Louis Bonett Edward J Jr; 4/14/22. $295,500

134 E Schellenger Ave Grimley Robert John Trus&C Morey Organization Inc; 4/14/22. $750,000

310 East Leaming Avenue Kuski Charles J Wright Kimberly; 4/18/22. $512,500

435 W Montgomery Ave Unit D Senkewicz Frank Beaudet Brian E; 4/18/22. $404,000

4019 Pacific Ave Mcilhenny Al Margarite Investment Group LLC; 4/18/22. $475,000

205 E Pine Avenue Link Charles R Trus Canales Christopher; 4/18/22. $445,000

317 W Cresse Ave Unit 3 Machin Liliana Beecham Earl F; 4/19/22. $500,000

4016 Pacific Ave Schmidt Scott Mc Govern Management LLC ; 4/20/22. $615,000

3000 Boardwalk 3000 Boardwalk Sb LLC Wildwood Hospitality Group LLC; 4/20/22. $6,200,000

302 West Roberts Avenue Bogos Christina Farmer Diana; 4/20/22. $215,000

240 East Baker Avenue Unit 1 Hollenbeck Diane Yeiter Mark P; 4/20/22. $199,900

WILDWOOD CREST

422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Michael Nagat; 4/14/22. $310,000

422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Anari Anthony F Jr; 4/14/22. $310,000

6409 Pacific Ave Barber Raymond Criniti Anthony; 4/14/22. $775,000

422 E Farragut Rd Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Lamelas Jose F Jr; 4/14/22. $310,000

215 East Rambler Road Harwood Ronald Ryan Jeffrey P; 4/14/22. $1,375,000

422 East Farragut Road Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Thistlewood Jay; 4/14/22. $310,000

8501 Atlantic Avenue Shah Grace E Cebulski Theodore E; 4/14/22. $163,500

6411 Pacific Ave Burns Steven L Perkowski Louise Durante; 4/14/22. $306,000

6201 Ocean Ave Zareva Daryl Ann Souren Katherine J; 4/18/22. $85,000

105 E Rambler Rd Frost Edwin C Baker Michael; 4/18/22. $847,777

122 W Charleston Avenue O’keefe Michael J Blue Bee Properties LLC; 4/18/22. $450,000

206 Cardinal Road Mccullough Kathleen Polyniak Todd W; 4/18/22. $509,000

139 E Wisteria Rd Mc Manus Charles Brady Kathleen A; 4/19/22. $815,000

204 East Syracuse Avenue Branco Richard P Goldner Herman J; 4/19/22. $749,000

122 W Hollywood Ave Happy Homes Properties LLC Eckmeyer Michael; 4/20/22. $460,000

422 E Farragut Rd Ocean Seven Farragut Condo LLC Finuoli Frank; 4/20/22. $275,000

WOODBINE

183 Juniper St Simonelli Vicki Adm Higgins Columb G Iv; 4/18/22. $49,700

