Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Atlantic County
ABSECON
1006 Traymore Ave, Straub Michael B Falivene Gerald G; 12/15/21. $375,000
1 Mechanic St Unit 301, Dalessandro Vincent M Grewal Kamaldeep K; 12/27/21. $187,500
1132 Plymouth Landing Road, Matz John M III Lichtenwalner Nathan; 12/27/21. $336,000
132 Marin Drive, Arif Zaheer Shams Md Z; 12/28/21. $90,000
800 Seaside Ave, Jenkins Dennis III Coia Joshua D; 12/28/21. $210,000
ATLANTIC CITY
515 No Harrisburg Ave Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga; 12/02/21. $109,000
20 N Texas Ave Atexcac Mexican Restaurant Llc Solano Juana; 12/02/21. $115,000
329 New York Ave Unit 1 & 2 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga;12/02/21. $120,102
1531 No Michigan Ave Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/02/21. $225,000
3939 Ventnor Ave Yehuda Holdings Llc Ncp Ventnor Llc; 12/02/21. $1,150,000
327 Hygeia Place Black David L And Mw Inc;12/03/21. $15,000
1402 N Ohio Ave #A Scanlon Bnb Llc Thompson James; 12/03/21. $59,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit A206 307 Gramercy Llc Wegman Mary Beth; 12/03/21. $120,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1611 Carey Brian J Dauber Allen J; 12/03/21. $150,000
103 Chesapeake Bay Ct Russell John H Hebron Carroll S; 12/03/21. $197,900
121 Kingston Ave Whelan Erin I Nguyen Thang; 12/03/21. $239,900
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2703 Shapiro Kenneth P Fern Lion Robin $295,000
BRIGANTINE
800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 104 Craig Christopher Cooper John C; 12/14/21. $175,000
101 Sailfish Dr Zaneski Anne Marla Alessandro Mary; 12/14/21. $385,000
4013 West Brigantine Ave Douthwaite Stephen Richard Getter Adele Landis; 12/14/21. $600,000
200 8th Street So Bab Property Llc Mooney Renee; 12/14/21. $999,999
413 East Briganatine Ave Ladak Ali Spitalny Jane; 12/15/21. $196,500
209 20th Street So Scott Rote David Steinberg Justin; 12/17/21. $400,000
5109 Harbor Beach Blvd Garlepp Lucas Cohen Allan; 12/17/21. $545,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F15 Beckett Joni Fray Adams Cathleen; 12/20/21. $135,000
225 34th Street South Priority Home Dev Llc Bray Robert J; 12/21/21. $450,000
136 Washington Dr Ondria Jeffrey A Howardell Cheryl; 12/22/21. $359,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
243 Pancoast Mill Rd Howell Nyoka Starn Bollero Allison A; 12/17/21. $245,000
2508 Spruce Ave Safronava Natallia Pineda Alex E Reyes,-Jr; 12/21 /21. $335,000
242 Risa Ave Ramirez Bulmaro Patel Natavarbhai G; 12/23/21. $250,000
769 Route 54 Alley Timothey Rjs Iv Prop Llc; 12/27 /21. $280,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
8 Gallant Fox Lane Farren Evan J Parham Robert G ; 12/06/21.$485,000
219 Tallowwood Dr Sikoryak Joshua G Hoke Timothy J;12/07/21. $315,000
104 Del Mar Court Lopez Jose F Vazquez Heidi V; 12/07/21. $330,000
127 Rockport Drive Mularz Christopher Chan Kirron;12/07/21. $425,000
4 Thoroughbred Road Hansen Hanley Kalison Homes Inc;12/07/21. $435,000
19 Stoney Creek Drive Johnson Steven Michael Williams Chelsea A;12/07/21. $445,000
630 London Court Ii Pyles John Castello Matthew T;12/08/21. $229,000
4 Nottingham Street Dillihay Richard P Patel Yogeshkumar N;12/08/21. $339,800
ESTELL MANOR
208 Lazy River Campground, Russo John L Russo Marie Smith/Ind&Exrx; 12/10/21. $29,500
610 Lazy River Campground, Riley Ellis W Haight Eileen M; 12/21/21. $10,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
313 E Cos Cob Dr Brown George Seidel Dana; 12/09/21. $282,500
505 Seaview Ave Macpherson Ashley Deblasio Marc,-Ind&Atty; 12/09/21. $350,000
142 Rumson Drive Cholmondeley Renee I Roby Jeffrey K; 12/09/21. $159,000
628a First Ave Valdizno Licel Perri Jerome; 12/10/21. $275,000
832 Fishers Creek Road Gant Lee Ann Kirchner Marianne; 12/13/21. $146,000
319 Elton Lane Xu Kangkang Xu Shu Shu; 12/13/21. $240,000
144 W Rutgers Ave King Steven W Decicco Louis $295,000
531 S Seaview Ave Blankenship Shirley Hack Mand; 12/13/21. $380,000
14 Cheshire Drive Unit 3301 Pelaez Tamila Zaytseva Kristina A; 12/14/21. $160,000
303 Upas Ave Nesbitt Tina Campbell Tiffany; 12/14/21. $265,000
72 So Lisa Dr James Nicola Oliver Jason; 12/14/21. $324,900
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
150 Tryens Drive #1 Cozart Omar Daniels Varnesa M Toomer; 12/14/21. $245,000
5009 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Pichardo Johanna M Mak 2 Llc; 12/14/21/. $360,000
5095 Wells Court Simmons Deeporche F Davis Kenyetta I; 12/15/21. $170,000
28 Cranberry Drive Joseph Lauren Xu Zhi C; 12/16/21. $299,990
84 Fox Hollw Drive Arlan Carole Anne Kamara Aminata; 12/16/21. $334,900
7417 Third Ave Collins Jonathan Mock George; 12/17/21. $50,000
HAMMONTON
25 Lakeshore Dr Guli Jeffrey M Scaffidi John G,-Jr; 12/20/21. $425,000
118 Lincoln Street Costa Matthew J Henely Philipm,/Heir; 12/21/21. $123,500
18 Jamestown Blvd Shellock Ryan Africa Helen R,/Atty; 12/22/21. $150,000
41 Michael Rd Unit D Salvo Brian A Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/28/21. $120,000
36 Centennial Drive Morici Joel Scott Earl W,-Jr; 12/29/21. $350,000
MARGATE
104 So Exeter Ave Dratfield Simon Barney Hersh Jaime; 12/22/21. $1,926,500
12 S Madison Ave Unit B Morelli Marisa Bachman Stephen; 12/23/21. $350,000
102 So Lancaster Ave Panitch Irwin Cohen Todd S; 12/23/21. $1,840,000
8109 Bayshore Drive Bayshore 23 Llc Tequesta Properties Inc; 12/23/21. $6,900,000
414 N Essex Ave Nicholas David Mckeaney Matthew; 12/28/21. $639,000
405 North Lancaster Ave Paul Cohen Rhona Appel Karol J,-Tr; 12/28/21. $765,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
4080 W Adams Circle, Rivera Yanira Collado Eufracina A; 12/28/21. $140,000
3421 Moss Mill Road, Maione Ida Barbera Joseph; 12/29/21. $60,000
NORTHFIELD
750 Hollywood Dr Booton Melanie Hoerter Patricia; 12/14/21. A $315,000
1811 Shore Rd First Advantage Realty 1811 Llc Kripitz Jeffrey; 12/14/21. $450,000
2 Mimi Ct Salvatore Anthony Moore Jeffrey; 12/17/21. $500,000
14 Forrest Drive Bilello Matthew James Banning Glenda,-Tr; 12/21/21. $150,000
214 Mt Vernon Ave Tracey Ashley E Mazzatenta Alexis; 12/28/21. $270,000
808 Second Street Williams Liana K Valmar Properties Llc; 12/30/21. $261,900
PLEASANTVILLE
12/10/21 1036 Neumark Ave Martinez Nazario Carlos R Mitre Francisco $184,900
12/13/21 700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 201 Alcantar Alvarado Jose R Alcantar Chavez Juan A $85,000
12/13/21 1407 Broad St Robinson Laticia Fuster Rafael E $104,000
12/13/21 138 West Adams Avenue Zarate Jorge A Laskarides Steven $155,000
12/15/21 500 So Main St Cedar Rental Prop Llc Mbmw Davidson $175,000
12/15/21 29 East Greenfield Ave Ivanov Ivaylo V Torres Moises Esteban $208,000
12/16/21 122 W Reading Ave Abeaorozco Jose M Rondon Ronal J $229,500
12/16/21 136 W Reading Ave Taveras Devargas Jailin Jca Abreu Llc $244,000
12/17/21 107 Shadeland Ave Rodriguez William A Woods Loretta,/Exr $170,000
PORT REPUBLIC
45 Clarks Landing Road, Gatto Jennifer Dawn Smith Deborah S; 12/16/21. $144,000
SOMERS POINT
12/13/21 162 Jordan Rd Crosten Krista Larue Teresa,/Heir ; 12/13/21. $290,000
12/14/21 59 Dockside Dr Held Charles J Stinson Anthony J; 12/14/21. $340,000
12/17/21 6 Haverford Rd Ciofalo Susan Ciofalo Jeffrey; 12/17/21. $20,000.
12/20/21 45 Bucknell Rd Barber Kevin M Williams Lydia; 12/20/21. A $295,000
VENTNOR
6303 Ventnor Ave Unit 3 Miller Gail T Erdman Thomas J; 12/01/21. $170,000
301 North Somerset Ave Imber Norman S Tuccio Andrea A; 12/01/21. $250,000
236 North Derby Ave Pooner Albert,-Exr Sakulich Rhoda; 12/01/21. $395,000
210 N Dorset Ave Anderson Scott Buono Nicole; 12/01/21. $399,900
5000 Boardwalk #801 Garner Hazel Fae Altman Peter; 12/01/21. $465,000
119 N Newark Ave Sanders Thurman Steiner Martin Zachary; 12/01/21. $525,000
115 S Newport Ave Saad Adam Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 12/021/21. $3,350,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
703 16th Ave, Mayer Jason A Wood Gregory Jr; 12/10/21. $146,000
1416 13th Ave, Black Label Holdings Llc Retained Realty Inc; 12/15/21. $160,000
1125 W Riverside Drive, Hoffman Joseph James III Orchard Robert J; 12/17/21. $775,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Sexton Lisa A; 11/2021. $349,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Marone Jeanne G; 11/2021. $346,500
63 W 30th St, Mink Matthew E. Justin Reger; 12/1/2021. $2,500,000
402 21st St, Frantz John D Lewis, Gary P; 12/2/2021. $1,499,000
249 35th St, Schifferdecker Don J Front Street Properties LLC; 12/2/2021. $1,875,000
CAPE MAY
104 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Roseman 104 LLC; 12/2/2021. $836,000
828 Lafayette St Gilbert Christian L 220 Perry LLC ; 12/2/2021. $750,000
1504 Velvento Ave Pella LLC Pace Nicholas D; 12/2/2021. $969,000
1512 Velvento Ave Pella LLC Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 12/2/2021. $969,000
1025 New York Ave Peterson Henry B Est Fralin William Scott; 12/2/2021. $1,760,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
772 Dennisville Rd ENR Investments LLC Fine Fred R; 12/2/2021. $210,000
47 Little Mill Rd Unit 64 Martin Joseph J. Swafford Antonietta B; 12/2/2021. $55,000
545, 561 & 571 Corsons Tavern Rd Resort Campgrounds Corporation Big Rib VII LLC; 12/3/2021. $2,820,404
2741 Route 9 Resort Campgrounds Corporation Big Rib VII LLC; 12/3/2021. $80,583
24 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Hewitt Charles A; 12/3/2021. $125,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
604 Whildam Ave, Matteucci Sharon L Chambers Michael Trust; 11/2021. $549,000
4 Pinewood Road, Shenberger Velma J Baldinger David A; 11/2021. $445,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd Apt 705, Cape May County Sheriff Darcey Laura A Butler; 11/2021. $418,000
103 Heidi Ave, Baker Patrick J Logan Kirstin; 11/2021. $360,000
13 Ibis Place, Carter Glen Ellen Exr Walter Clifford J; 11/2021. $350,000
4 Wayside Road, Hauser Joan Mary Philiposian Paul; 11/2021. $350,000
92 Hadtke Drive, Grauel William J Aschwanden Joyce; 11/2021. $270,000
15 Desoto Ave, Zammit Christopher J Perez Jasmin; 11/2021. $260,000
115 Bay Ave, Pino Frank Adm Iannone James H; 11/2021. $259,900
5 E Wilde Ave, Brannan Michael Thomas Peter J; 11/2021. $249,900
128 Birch Road, Hammond Ilene P Mc Neill June; 11/2021. $211,000
52 Warwick Road, Roy Roland J Cusick Joseph P; 11/2021. $177,500
508 E Tampa Ave, US Bank Trust Ntl Asso Trust Lopez-Quiorz Itzchel; 11/2021. $176,000
259 E Pacific Ave, Di Renzo Paul D Mc Ginn Bartholomew; 11/2021. $137,500
12 Texas Ave, Serra Dennis Velasco Ismael Lopez; 11/2021. $110,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
141 Lee Lane, Iannacone Paul Booth Thomas T; 11/2021. $249,900
5 Park Ave, Dworak Victoria H Macdonald Beverly M; 11/2021. $195,000
341 Route 47 So, Merschen Gerard Kelly Edward T; 11/2021. $140,000
7 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Lemay Stephen George; 11/2021. $130,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1900 Boardwalk, Fillion Mark Cawley Timothy P; 11/2021. $385,000
309 E 2-Th Ave Un 101, Taraborrelli Ronald Jehanian Gregory M; 11/2021. $365,000
1900 Surf Ave, Garrity Charles J Fitzpatrick Edward J; 11/2021. $316,000
108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Fleming John Redding Denise M; 11/2021. $290,000
315 W 17th Ave, Shapley Michael J Sr Exr Arce Katie Jean Shapley; 11/2021. $285,000
442 E 21st Ave Un 107, Garrity Francis J O’Brien John A; 11/2021. $279,900
OCEAN CITY
458 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Truong Minh; 11/2021. $789,000
137 Brigantine Drive, Bailey Mark G Baldassarre Joseph; 11/2021. $775,000
804-06 Coolidge Road Un A 1st Fl, Rjgvb LLC Reilly Krista; 11/2021. $770,000
615 Wesley Ave, Rjgvb LLC Lihou Christine; 11/2021. $750,000
314 Limpet Drive, Wagner Michael Minosse Michael V; 11/2021. $680,000
3904 West Ave, Murtaugh Timothy J Surowiec Paul; 11/2021. $640,000
1129-31 West Ave Un A, Diamante Homes LLC Garrison John; 11/2021. $624,900
1033 Asbury Ave Un B, Reidler John James Young Jeffrey; 11/2021. $503,000
701 Asbury Ave Un 7, NJ Shelton Rev Trust Agrmnt Kline Dennis M; 11/2021. $377,511
928 Wesley Ave #302, Reed Karen Mcdaniel Michael; 11/2021. $266,000
939 D Simpson Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Murphy Gerald V Jr; 11/2021. $260,000
900 Ocean Ave Un 301, Fox Patricia Kirwan John; 11/2021. $214,000
5 Clubhouse Drive, Browne Donald Markham William; 11/2021. $38,000
SEA ISLE CITY
20 37th St Capron Gloria Trust Kens Shore Thing LLC; 12/1/2021. $1,300,000
129 68th St Tramo Paul J McFadden Mark; 12/2/2021. $1,600,000
232 37TH St Bernhard Frederick J III Moran Brian; 12/3/2021. $1,217,500
STONE HARBOR
200 107th St Unit A East York County Boys LLC Orcutt Chad; 12/2/2021. $1,780,000
112 115th St Gardenia Investments LLC Callan Anthony; 12/2/2021. $6,825,000
405 Merion Rd Bucher John G Jr. Denofa Ernest Jr.; 12/2/2021. $2,350,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
120 School House Lane Sack Christopher F Sack Christopher F; 12/1/2021. $157,500
51 Linda Ln Candeloro Justin Rojas Karina; 12/1/2021. $510,000
12 Deerfield Trail Smart Michael L Est McKinley Laura B; 12/2/2021. $375,000
512 S Bayview Dr Addario Thomas Trus Sylk Tristian Jon; 12/3/2021.$1,249,000
WILDWOOD
610 West Burk Ave Hoefler Joseph Wolstenholme Diane; 12/1/2021. $279,000
135 E Baker Ave Unit C Bradin Jeffrey M Madapati Rammohan R; 12/2/2021. $390,000
152 East Davis Ave BNY Properties LLC KDM Holdings Group LLC; 12/3/2021. $475,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Ocean Ave Unit 309 Laushe LLC Coeyman Ronald; 12/1/2021. $190,000
7400 Ocean Ave Unit 202S Keenan Richard Thomas Zelitsky Robert P; 12/1/2021. $577,500
410 E Columbine Rd Nyhan Michael Shulman Evan T; 12/1/2021. $620,000
213 E Newark Ave Gordon Robert E Di Valerio Domenic J; 12/2/2021. $625,000
8200 Atlantic Ave Cunha Jose D Cunha Phillip J; 12/3/2021. $188,000
WOODBINE
516 Webster St, CM Cong Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc Ceromar1 LLC; 11/2021. $70,000
301 Heine Ave, Barrett Lillian B Ciccotelli Michael; 11/2021. $45,000
62 Elm Ave, Quallet Dorothy E Exr Trimbur James J S; 11/2021. $36,000
414 Jackson Ave, Sl Re1 LLC Carillo Victor Aguilar; 11/2021. $18,000
