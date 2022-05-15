 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold

Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1006 Traymore Ave, Straub Michael B Falivene Gerald G; 12/15/21. $375,000

1 Mechanic St Unit 301, Dalessandro Vincent M Grewal Kamaldeep K; 12/27/21. $187,500

1132 Plymouth Landing Road, Matz John M III Lichtenwalner Nathan; 12/27/21. $336,000

132 Marin Drive, Arif Zaheer Shams Md Z; 12/28/21. $90,000

800 Seaside Ave, Jenkins Dennis III Coia Joshua D; 12/28/21. $210,000

ATLANTIC CITY

515 No Harrisburg Ave Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga; 12/02/21. $109,000

20 N Texas Ave Atexcac Mexican Restaurant Llc Solano Juana; 12/02/21. $115,000

329 New York Ave Unit 1 & 2 Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc Pier Shraga;12/02/21. $120,102

1531 No Michigan Ave Ventnor Realty Mgmt Llc High Touch Contractors Llc; 12/02/21. $225,000

3939 Ventnor Ave Yehuda Holdings Llc Ncp Ventnor Llc; 12/02/21. $1,150,000

327 Hygeia Place Black David L And Mw Inc;12/03/21. $15,000

1402 N Ohio Ave #A Scanlon Bnb Llc Thompson James; 12/03/21. $59,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit A206 307 Gramercy Llc Wegman Mary Beth; 12/03/21. $120,000

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1611 Carey Brian J Dauber Allen J; 12/03/21. $150,000

103 Chesapeake Bay Ct Russell John H Hebron Carroll S; 12/03/21. $197,900

121 Kingston Ave Whelan Erin I Nguyen Thang; 12/03/21. $239,900

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2703 Shapiro Kenneth P Fern Lion Robin $295,000

BRIGANTINE

800 W Brigantine Ave Unit 104 Craig Christopher Cooper John C; 12/14/21. $175,000

101 Sailfish Dr Zaneski Anne Marla Alessandro Mary; 12/14/21. $385,000

4013 West Brigantine Ave Douthwaite Stephen Richard Getter Adele Landis; 12/14/21. $600,000

200 8th Street So Bab Property Llc Mooney Renee; 12/14/21. $999,999

413 East Briganatine Ave Ladak Ali Spitalny Jane; 12/15/21. $196,500

209 20th Street So Scott Rote David Steinberg Justin; 12/17/21. $400,000

5109 Harbor Beach Blvd Garlepp Lucas Cohen Allan; 12/17/21. $545,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F15 Beckett Joni Fray Adams Cathleen; 12/20/21. $135,000

225 34th Street South Priority Home Dev Llc Bray Robert J; 12/21/21. $450,000

136 Washington Dr Ondria Jeffrey A Howardell Cheryl; 12/22/21. $359,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

243 Pancoast Mill Rd Howell Nyoka Starn Bollero Allison A; 12/17/21. $245,000

2508 Spruce Ave Safronava Natallia Pineda Alex E Reyes,-Jr; 12/21 /21. $335,000

242 Risa Ave Ramirez Bulmaro Patel Natavarbhai G; 12/23/21. $250,000

769 Route 54 Alley Timothey Rjs Iv Prop Llc; 12/27 /21. $280,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

8 Gallant Fox Lane Farren Evan J Parham Robert G ; 12/06/21.$485,000

219 Tallowwood Dr Sikoryak Joshua G Hoke Timothy J;12/07/21. $315,000

104 Del Mar Court Lopez Jose F Vazquez Heidi V; 12/07/21. $330,000

127 Rockport Drive Mularz Christopher Chan Kirron;12/07/21. $425,000

4 Thoroughbred Road Hansen Hanley Kalison Homes Inc;12/07/21. $435,000

19 Stoney Creek Drive Johnson Steven Michael Williams Chelsea A;12/07/21. $445,000

630 London Court Ii Pyles John Castello Matthew T;12/08/21. $229,000

4 Nottingham Street Dillihay Richard P Patel Yogeshkumar N;12/08/21. $339,800

ESTELL MANOR

208 Lazy River Campground, Russo John L Russo Marie Smith/Ind&Exrx; 12/10/21. $29,500

610 Lazy River Campground, Riley Ellis W Haight Eileen M; 12/21/21. $10,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

313 E Cos Cob Dr Brown George Seidel Dana; 12/09/21. $282,500

505 Seaview Ave Macpherson Ashley Deblasio Marc,-Ind&Atty; 12/09/21. $350,000

142 Rumson Drive Cholmondeley Renee I Roby Jeffrey K; 12/09/21. $159,000

628a First Ave Valdizno Licel Perri Jerome; 12/10/21. $275,000

832 Fishers Creek Road Gant Lee Ann Kirchner Marianne; 12/13/21. $146,000

319 Elton Lane Xu Kangkang Xu Shu Shu; 12/13/21. $240,000

144 W Rutgers Ave King Steven W Decicco Louis $295,000

531 S Seaview Ave Blankenship Shirley Hack Mand; 12/13/21. $380,000

14 Cheshire Drive Unit 3301 Pelaez Tamila Zaytseva Kristina A; 12/14/21. $160,000

303 Upas Ave Nesbitt Tina Campbell Tiffany; 12/14/21. $265,000

72 So Lisa Dr James Nicola Oliver Jason; 12/14/21. $324,900

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

150 Tryens Drive #1 Cozart Omar Daniels Varnesa M Toomer; 12/14/21. $245,000

5009 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Pichardo Johanna M Mak 2 Llc; 12/14/21/. $360,000

5095 Wells Court Simmons Deeporche F Davis Kenyetta I; 12/15/21. $170,000

28 Cranberry Drive Joseph Lauren Xu Zhi C; 12/16/21. $299,990

84 Fox Hollw Drive Arlan Carole Anne Kamara Aminata; 12/16/21. $334,900

7417 Third Ave Collins Jonathan Mock George; 12/17/21. $50,000

HAMMONTON

25 Lakeshore Dr Guli Jeffrey M Scaffidi John G,-Jr; 12/20/21. $425,000

118 Lincoln Street Costa Matthew J Henely Philipm,/Heir; 12/21/21. $123,500

18 Jamestown Blvd Shellock Ryan Africa Helen R,/Atty; 12/22/21. $150,000

41 Michael Rd Unit D Salvo Brian A Tonczyczyn Timothy; 12/28/21. $120,000

36 Centennial Drive Morici Joel Scott Earl W,-Jr; 12/29/21. $350,000

MARGATE

104 So Exeter Ave Dratfield Simon Barney Hersh Jaime; 12/22/21. $1,926,500

12 S Madison Ave Unit B Morelli Marisa Bachman Stephen; 12/23/21. $350,000

102 So Lancaster Ave Panitch Irwin Cohen Todd S; 12/23/21. $1,840,000

8109 Bayshore Drive Bayshore 23 Llc Tequesta Properties Inc; 12/23/21. $6,900,000

414 N Essex Ave Nicholas David Mckeaney Matthew; 12/28/21. $639,000

405 North Lancaster Ave Paul Cohen Rhona Appel Karol J,-Tr; 12/28/21. $765,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

4080 W Adams Circle, Rivera Yanira Collado Eufracina A; 12/28/21. $140,000

3421 Moss Mill Road, Maione Ida Barbera Joseph; 12/29/21. $60,000

NORTHFIELD

750 Hollywood Dr Booton Melanie Hoerter Patricia; 12/14/21. A $315,000

1811 Shore Rd First Advantage Realty 1811 Llc Kripitz Jeffrey; 12/14/21. $450,000

2 Mimi Ct Salvatore Anthony Moore Jeffrey; 12/17/21. $500,000

14 Forrest Drive Bilello Matthew James Banning Glenda,-Tr; 12/21/21. $150,000

214 Mt Vernon Ave Tracey Ashley E Mazzatenta Alexis; 12/28/21. $270,000

808 Second Street Williams Liana K Valmar Properties Llc; 12/30/21. $261,900

PLEASANTVILLE

12/10/21 1036 Neumark Ave Martinez Nazario Carlos R Mitre Francisco $184,900

12/13/21 700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 201 Alcantar Alvarado Jose R Alcantar Chavez Juan A $85,000

12/13/21 1407 Broad St Robinson Laticia Fuster Rafael E $104,000

12/13/21 138 West Adams Avenue Zarate Jorge A Laskarides Steven $155,000

12/15/21 500 So Main St Cedar Rental Prop Llc Mbmw Davidson $175,000

12/15/21 29 East Greenfield Ave Ivanov Ivaylo V Torres Moises Esteban $208,000

12/16/21 122 W Reading Ave Abeaorozco Jose M Rondon Ronal J $229,500

12/16/21 136 W Reading Ave Taveras Devargas Jailin Jca Abreu Llc $244,000

12/17/21 107 Shadeland Ave Rodriguez William A Woods Loretta,/Exr $170,000

PORT REPUBLIC

45 Clarks Landing Road, Gatto Jennifer Dawn Smith Deborah S; 12/16/21. $144,000

SOMERS POINT

12/13/21 162 Jordan Rd Crosten Krista Larue Teresa,/Heir ; 12/13/21. $290,000

12/14/21 59 Dockside Dr Held Charles J Stinson Anthony J; 12/14/21. $340,000

12/17/21 6 Haverford Rd Ciofalo Susan Ciofalo Jeffrey; 12/17/21. $20,000.

12/20/21 45 Bucknell Rd Barber Kevin M Williams Lydia; 12/20/21. A $295,000

VENTNOR

6303 Ventnor Ave Unit 3 Miller Gail T Erdman Thomas J; 12/01/21. $170,000

301 North Somerset Ave Imber Norman S Tuccio Andrea A; 12/01/21. $250,000

236 North Derby Ave Pooner Albert,-Exr Sakulich Rhoda; 12/01/21. $395,000

210 N Dorset Ave Anderson Scott Buono Nicole; 12/01/21. $399,900

5000 Boardwalk #801 Garner Hazel Fae Altman Peter; 12/01/21. $465,000

119 N Newark Ave Sanders Thurman Steiner Martin Zachary; 12/01/21. $525,000

115 S Newport Ave Saad Adam Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 12/021/21. $3,350,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

703 16th Ave, Mayer Jason A Wood Gregory Jr; 12/10/21. $146,000

1416 13th Ave, Black Label Holdings Llc Retained Realty Inc; 12/15/21. $160,000

1125 W Riverside Drive, Hoffman Joseph James III Orchard Robert J; 12/17/21. $775,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Sexton Lisa A; 11/2021. $349,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Marone Jeanne G; 11/2021. $346,500

63 W 30th St, Mink Matthew E. Justin Reger; 12/1/2021. $2,500,000

402 21st St, Frantz John D Lewis, Gary P; 12/2/2021. $1,499,000

249 35th St, Schifferdecker Don J Front Street Properties LLC; 12/2/2021. $1,875,000

CAPE MAY

104 Rosemans Ln Spicer Creek Homes LLC Roseman 104 LLC; 12/2/2021. $836,000

828 Lafayette St Gilbert Christian L 220 Perry LLC ; 12/2/2021. $750,000

1504 Velvento Ave Pella LLC Pace Nicholas D; 12/2/2021. $969,000

1512 Velvento Ave Pella LLC Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 12/2/2021. $969,000

1025 New York Ave Peterson Henry B Est Fralin William Scott; 12/2/2021. $1,760,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

772 Dennisville Rd ENR Investments LLC Fine Fred R; 12/2/2021. $210,000

47 Little Mill Rd Unit 64 Martin Joseph J. Swafford Antonietta B; 12/2/2021. $55,000

545, 561 & 571 Corsons Tavern Rd Resort Campgrounds Corporation Big Rib VII LLC; 12/3/2021. $2,820,404

2741 Route 9 Resort Campgrounds Corporation Big Rib VII LLC; 12/3/2021. $80,583

24 Woodside Dr Gibson John C Hewitt Charles A; 12/3/2021. $125,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

604 Whildam Ave, Matteucci Sharon L Chambers Michael Trust; 11/2021. $549,000

4 Pinewood Road, Shenberger Velma J Baldinger David A; 11/2021. $445,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd Apt 705, Cape May County Sheriff Darcey Laura A Butler; 11/2021. $418,000

103 Heidi Ave, Baker Patrick J Logan Kirstin; 11/2021. $360,000

13 Ibis Place, Carter Glen Ellen Exr Walter Clifford J; 11/2021. $350,000

4 Wayside Road, Hauser Joan Mary Philiposian Paul; 11/2021. $350,000

92 Hadtke Drive, Grauel William J Aschwanden Joyce; 11/2021. $270,000

15 Desoto Ave, Zammit Christopher J Perez Jasmin; 11/2021. $260,000

115 Bay Ave, Pino Frank Adm Iannone James H; 11/2021. $259,900

5 E Wilde Ave, Brannan Michael Thomas Peter J; 11/2021. $249,900

128 Birch Road, Hammond Ilene P Mc Neill June; 11/2021. $211,000

52 Warwick Road, Roy Roland J Cusick Joseph P; 11/2021. $177,500

508 E Tampa Ave, US Bank Trust Ntl Asso Trust Lopez-Quiorz Itzchel; 11/2021. $176,000

259 E Pacific Ave, Di Renzo Paul D Mc Ginn Bartholomew; 11/2021. $137,500

12 Texas Ave, Serra Dennis Velasco Ismael Lopez; 11/2021. $110,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

141 Lee Lane, Iannacone Paul Booth Thomas T; 11/2021. $249,900

5 Park Ave, Dworak Victoria H Macdonald Beverly M; 11/2021. $195,000

341 Route 47 So, Merschen Gerard Kelly Edward T; 11/2021. $140,000

7 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Lemay Stephen George; 11/2021. $130,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1900 Boardwalk, Fillion Mark Cawley Timothy P; 11/2021. $385,000

309 E 2-Th Ave Un 101, Taraborrelli Ronald Jehanian Gregory M; 11/2021. $365,000

1900 Surf Ave, Garrity Charles J Fitzpatrick Edward J; 11/2021. $316,000

108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Fleming John Redding Denise M; 11/2021. $290,000

315 W 17th Ave, Shapley Michael J Sr Exr Arce Katie Jean Shapley; 11/2021. $285,000

442 E 21st Ave Un 107, Garrity Francis J O’Brien John A; 11/2021. $279,900

OCEAN CITY

458 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Truong Minh; 11/2021. $789,000

137 Brigantine Drive, Bailey Mark G Baldassarre Joseph; 11/2021. $775,000

804-06 Coolidge Road Un A 1st Fl, Rjgvb LLC Reilly Krista; 11/2021. $770,000

615 Wesley Ave, Rjgvb LLC Lihou Christine; 11/2021. $750,000

314 Limpet Drive, Wagner Michael Minosse Michael V; 11/2021. $680,000

3904 West Ave, Murtaugh Timothy J Surowiec Paul; 11/2021. $640,000

1129-31 West Ave Un A, Diamante Homes LLC Garrison John; 11/2021. $624,900

1033 Asbury Ave Un B, Reidler John James Young Jeffrey; 11/2021. $503,000

701 Asbury Ave Un 7, NJ Shelton Rev Trust Agrmnt Kline Dennis M; 11/2021. $377,511

928 Wesley Ave #302, Reed Karen Mcdaniel Michael; 11/2021. $266,000

939 D Simpson Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Murphy Gerald V Jr; 11/2021. $260,000

900 Ocean Ave Un 301, Fox Patricia Kirwan John; 11/2021. $214,000

5 Clubhouse Drive, Browne Donald Markham William; 11/2021. $38,000

SEA ISLE CITY

20 37th St Capron Gloria Trust Kens Shore Thing LLC; 12/1/2021. $1,300,000

129 68th St Tramo Paul J McFadden Mark; 12/2/2021. $1,600,000

232 37TH St Bernhard Frederick J III Moran Brian; 12/3/2021. $1,217,500

STONE HARBOR

200 107th St Unit A East York County Boys LLC Orcutt Chad; 12/2/2021. $1,780,000

112 115th St Gardenia Investments LLC Callan Anthony; 12/2/2021. $6,825,000

405 Merion Rd Bucher John G Jr. Denofa Ernest Jr.; 12/2/2021. $2,350,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

120 School House Lane Sack Christopher F Sack Christopher F; 12/1/2021. $157,500

51 Linda Ln Candeloro Justin Rojas Karina; 12/1/2021. $510,000

12 Deerfield Trail Smart Michael L Est McKinley Laura B; 12/2/2021. $375,000

512 S Bayview Dr Addario Thomas Trus Sylk Tristian Jon; 12/3/2021.$1,249,000

WILDWOOD

610 West Burk Ave Hoefler Joseph Wolstenholme Diane; 12/1/2021. $279,000

135 E Baker Ave Unit C Bradin Jeffrey M Madapati Rammohan R; 12/2/2021. $390,000

152 East Davis Ave BNY Properties LLC KDM Holdings Group LLC; 12/3/2021. $475,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Ocean Ave Unit 309 Laushe LLC Coeyman Ronald; 12/1/2021. $190,000

7400 Ocean Ave Unit 202S Keenan Richard Thomas Zelitsky Robert P; 12/1/2021. $577,500

410 E Columbine Rd Nyhan Michael Shulman Evan T; 12/1/2021. $620,000

213 E Newark Ave Gordon Robert E Di Valerio Domenic J; 12/2/2021. $625,000

8200 Atlantic Ave Cunha Jose D Cunha Phillip J; 12/3/2021. $188,000

WOODBINE

516 Webster St, CM Cong Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc Ceromar1 LLC; 11/2021. $70,000

301 Heine Ave, Barrett Lillian B Ciccotelli Michael; 11/2021. $45,000

62 Elm Ave, Quallet Dorothy E Exr Trimbur James J S; 11/2021. $36,000

414 Jackson Ave, Sl Re1 LLC Carillo Victor Aguilar; 11/2021. $18,000

