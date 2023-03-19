Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
418 Osage Ln Kupp Daniel Platt Tige E 08/22/22 $220,000
106 Hillside Ave Mastro Todd J Ronda Raul,-Jr 08/24/22 $437,000
5 W. Colorado Avenue Westcott Robert R,/Atty Flores Margoth 08/25/22 $190,000
403 Haddon Ave Tapia Erika A Plaza Ong Ha T 08/27/22 $334,000
24 Country Juniper Lane Corson Nancy V Hart Charlotte 08/30/22 $122,500
People are also reading…
2 Juliana Drive Nicolo Alexander Horrox Eric 08/31/22 $336,000
33 East Woodland Ave Macrie Kathryn L Brisco Linda 08/31/22 $165,000
ATLANTIC CITY
1809-1815 Arctic Ave Delaney Richard Arctic Oz Capital LLC 08/16/22 $500,000
2016 Blaine Ave Equity Trust Co N&M Investments LLC 08/16/22 $40,000
216 N Morris Ave Jordan Edward C,/Heir Costabile Michael 08/16/22 $103,000
36 S Congress Ave Ming Xing LLC Hoang Ricky 08/16/22 $32,000
232 Nevada Ave Zhu Ming Rong Hossain Md M 08/17/22 $125,000
2521 Fairmount Ave Rahman Mohammad M Kabir Nur M 08/17/22 $30,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 1014 Austin Jeffrey S Gousby Tommy 08/17/22 $70,000
36 N Bellevue Ave Khatun Salima Kabir Nur M 08/17/22 $20,000
117 &123 S Kentucky Ave, 1520 Pacific Ave Boardwalk Piers 4 LLC 107 S Kentucky Ave LLC 08/18/22 $761,714
31 S Bartram Ave Canuso Joseph A,-Tr Ong Ha T 08/18/22 $325,000
1013-1015 Pacific Ave First Presbyterian Church Of Atlantic City Six Nineteen Property Mgmt LLC 08/19/22 $500,000
1413 North Ohio Avenue Crimi Wayne S Mcmonagle Margaret 08/19/22 $150,000
2408 & 2412 Auburn Terrace Auburn Terrace Rental LLC Arbieto Maria 08/19/22 $5,000
2605 Monterey Avenue Ttk Re Entrp LLC Vhd Group LLC 08/19/22 $140,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 904 Patel Pinesh Crane Karen M 08/19/22 $161,000
105 S. Kentucky Avenue Popper Brian 107 S Kentucky Ave LLC 08/22/22 $342,006
19 N Rhode Island Ave Hungria Luis Epena,-Atty Hoven Andrew 08/22/22 $8,500
22-24 S Pennsylvania Ave Dk Pennsylvania Realty LLC Halo Homes Nj LLC 08/22/22 $800,000
307 N. Delaware Avenue Morton Gloria O,/Exrx 9704 Properties LLC 08/22/22 $70,000
320 N. Connecticut Avenue Hoven Andrew Magee Joseph 08/22/22 $6,500
101 South Raleigh Ave Unit 728 Aquino Kenneth J Harrell Tommy 08/23/22 $90,000
526 Pacific Avenue, Unit 1905 Ellinwood David J Soto George 08/23/22 $250,000
101 South Plaza Place, Apartment #312 Raphel Ruth,/Atty Gmyrek Elizabeth 08/24/22 $190,000
101 South Raleigh Avenue Rufe Elizabeth Keim William 08/24/22 $120,000
BRIGANTINE
4615 Schooner Unit B Wagner Keith Kalison Homes Inc 08/10/22 $485,000
24 Shipmaster Dr Johnson Debra Colavita Maria 08/11/22 $610,000
77 Lagoon Boulevard Gamad Joan E Gamad Michael A 08/11/22 $660,000
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit 4210-B Siegel Sandra Anita Zebley Peter J 08/12/22 $440,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 505 Davis Jayne A Guempel Walter 08/12/22 $625,000
210 34th Street Daniels Marc Berkowitz Jay A 08/15/22 $675,000
2701 W Brigantine Ave Harvey Madeline Mcgirney Mark J 08/15/22 $585,000
3002 W. Brigantine Avenue Guilfoil Operation LLC Druding Thomas,/Atty 08/15/22 $497,000
4209 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Pascarella Giuseppe Funk Thomas C 08/15/22 $1,200,000
4721 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Ronan Joseph Israel Jack 08/15/22 $675,000
5102a Ontario Drive Dipasquale Philip Thomas Siegmann Andreas 08/15/22 $460,000
1013 W Brigantine Ave Unit 3 Notte Anthony J Notte Anthony J 08/16/22 $1
112 Hamilton Place Waldis Mohnack Patricia K,-Tr Pritchard Jeffrey S 08/16/22 $650,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F4 Clauburg Elizabeth,/Admr Sevo Kostaq 08/16/22 $180,000
25 Delmar Lane Davidson Keith D Topolski Carol 08/18/22 $700,000
BUENA BOROUGH
104 Fiocchi St Leahy Thomas,-4th Knopp Christopher D 08/12/22 $285,000
106 Kennedy Drive Nationalmax Investments LLC Brenner Jennifer 08/12/22 $260,000
113 Forsythe Street Gentilini Joseph D,/Exr Carpino Frank 08/12/22 $70,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
116 Thomas Ave Bauman Frank,-3rd Yecco Albert 08/11/22 $160,000
534 Weymouth Road Payne Calvin Link Warren M 08/15/22 $240,000
318 Tenth Street Shore Management Co Of Delaware Atkinson Johanna A 08/16/22 $345,000
404 Tuckahoe Road Scaruzzi Christopher G Rivera Brianna 08/16/22 $210,000
CORBIN CITY
106 Cat Pond Rd Tweed Virginia M Swagler Roger J 08/29/22 $85,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1007 Philadephia Ave Perez Cepeda Dariel O Pitts Shane 08/18/22 $285,000
424 Boston Ave Connelly Lois Kaczynski Jeremy 08/19/22 $200,000
1700 Hamburg Ave Crawford Ellamarie Hurley Andrew S,-Jr 08/22/22 $400,000
217 Buffalo Ave Home Scape LLC Kayati Lindsey 08/22/22 $150,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5013 Ridge Ave Blue Ladder Homes LLC Sosa Raul 08/12/22 $329,900
6545 Mill Road Champlin Marguerite Caldwell Stephen J,-Jr 08/12/22 $400,000
13 Sunset Blvd West Hull Michael Tower Equities Re Inc 08/13/22 $1,450,000
123 Blackman Road Palaca Juan C Franco Anthony J 08/15/22 $350,000
409 Aurora Drive Newmones Georgeanna Cordetti Ana S 08/15/22 $425,000
101 Woodbury Drive Turner Janice March Gregory F 08/16/22 $480,101
213 Sun Valley Circle Coyle Thomas J,-Jr Ambrosio Chris 08/16/22 $399,000
10 Oak Haven Lane Silverbear Development Inc Ramos Chavez Yoni R 08/17/22 $155,000
1084 Ocean Heights Ave Fonte Christina Depaul Robert N 08/17/22 $195,000
13 Holden Ct Pless Robert J Santiago Ramirez Yazmin N 08/18/22 $334,900
2251 Ocean Heights Ave Oceanfirst Bank Na 2251 Ocean Heights Ave LLC 08/18/22 $715,000
2748 Fire Road Nuckols Chirly Michael Afifa 08/18/22 $160,000
240 Asbury Road Barrella Marco Barrella Nicolas 08/19/22 $335,000
244 Heather Croft Gant Alyssa R Wbg Investments LLC 08/19/22 $170,000
117 Seaside Ave Lovallo Charles P Lovallo Gary 08/22/22 $210,000
129 Asbury Road Ward Andrew C Boykins Dawn 08/22/22 $395,000
18 Bayberry Ave Mccourt Evan K Alfonso Nikolas J 08/22/22 $295,000
205 Ontario Ave Mccutcheon Senior Lorry Imperatore Shelly 08/22/22 $375,000
3019 Tremont Ave Torres Sonia M Patel Yogesh 08/22/22 $270,000
5 Charles Drive Campbell Gary L,-Sr Caffrey Francis 08/22/22 $315,000
81 Pebble Beach Drive Le Bich H Dr Horton Inc Nj 08/22/22 $582,905
106 Iris Drive Bowker Carl D,-Jr Lucarini Michael 08/23/22 $420,000
132 Roberts Avenue Cipressi Derek Blaise Victoria Rene 08/23/22 $40,000
2 Thoroughbred Road Krug John J Ferrer Peralta Allen 08/23/22 $384,900
FOLSOM
2200 Evergreen Drive Cunningham John E,-Jr,/Heir Growney Carla 08/29/22 $220,000
110 South River Drive Orlando L Chandler Rev Liv Tr Chandler Orlando Y 08/30/22 $339,000
2420 4th Road Blazer John P Ayala Miguel,-Jr 08/30/22 $345,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
675 Country Club Drive Diener Melissa Donoho Blane Andrew 08/15/22 $365,000
833 Fishers Creek Road Macinnes Deborah Bulija Rovena 08/15/22 $165,000
879 E Moss Mill Road Flynn Steven M Bramhall Chuck 08/15/22 $402,000
153 S Mannheim Ave Ketaner Joseph A,/Heir Boehner Kevin 08/16/22 $496,000
157 Club Place Patel Yogesh Tiffany Rose One LLC 08/16/22 $156,000
22 Colonial Court Bastante Nicolette Kenny Mia 08/16/22 $87,000
250 East White Horse Pike Mansikrishna Inc Gopinathg LLC 08/16/22 $875,001
6 Mohave Drive Miles Edge Capital LLC Keystone Servicing Co LLC 08/16/22 $100,000
651 Pine Valley Court Batchelder Wayne E,-Jr Malamut Vivian 08/16/22 $435,000
719 Moonraker Court Hicks Eddie Kulick Donald 08/16/22 $315,000
79 Waterview Drive Pipitone Julie M Cano Christopher 08/17/22 $185,000
704 Gail Lane Gouldey James H,-Jr,/Exr Greguski Natasha 08/18/22 $165,000
34 Leeds Point Road Hammell Curt E Bill Kurtz Bldr LLC 08/19/22 $42,000
424 Vine Ave Glaser Alan W,-Jr Brennenstuhl James Gustav,-Jr 08/19/22 $329,000
466 Tulip Street Larson Thomas J,/Exr 466 Tulip Ave LLC 08/19/22 $42,000
56 Mattix Run Wright Sethanie A Waddell Casey 08/19/22 $135,000
12 Pheasant Meadow Court Randazzo Jessica Pettit Sean P 08/22/22 $173,000
13 Donegal Lane Robinson Randolph A,-Jr Generally Matthew D 08/22/22 $330,000
155 Concord Terrace Spencer Matthew Daniel Jessani Anju D 08/22/22 $265,000
240 Waveland Ave Adamson Street LLC Bt Express LLC 08/22/22 $640,000
259 E Oakbourne Ave Patel Roshni Patel Ravi 08/22/22 $525,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4692 Thelma Ave Freeman Roxanne Awadalla Shenouda S 08/19/22 $433,000
4949 Cardigan Court Murray Deneen I Sullivan Latoya 08/19/22 $186,000
131 Post Rd Dumoff Alan M Mann Lorraine 08/22/22 $259,900
5 Renaissance Drive Soprani Joseph M Khan Farman U 08/22/22 $430,000
458 Clarkstown Road Sibilia Jason Michael Saia Paul C 08/23/22 $350,000
5638 Laurel Street Petrosh Oscar J,-Jr Butterhof Ann M 08/23/22 $130,000
5818 Orange Street Finkelstein Michelle C Guenther Joann T 08/23/22 $265,000
5939 Scranton Avenue Neumann Madeline A Strimel Craig R,-Tr 08/23/22 $35,000
703 Meadowbrook Drive Hackney Ryan Gerald Domazet Josip 08/23/22 $113,000
Maryland Avenue Delbiondo Stephanie Grabow Daniel J 08/23/22 $46,000
2505 Oleander Court Sollena Giuseppina Kirby Melody L 08/24/22 $125,000
2803 Falcon Ct Irby Eugene,-2nd Kozak NadIIa 08/24/22 $215,000
4846 Green Ash Lane Fava Louis Asm Properties LLC 08/24/22 $110,000
5923 Mulberry Drive Damico Martina Pagan Tyler 08/24/22 $200,000
64 Abington Court Keck Donald S,-Jr Mcdowell Amy R 08/24/22 $420,000
0 Millville Avenue Lowery Kevin Smith Hamilton Tammy 08/25/22 $12,000
208 Sorrentino Way Serno Frances M Conti Nicholas Joseph,-Jr 08/25/22 $250,000
4902 Tulip Tree Place Rempfer Derek Ho Karyn 08/25/22 $165,000
HAMMONTON
126 Fernwood Dr Shenenberger Eric L Petetti Family Rev Tr 08/16/22 $368,000
434 Bella Vita Court Small Robert Godsey George A,-2nd 08/16/22 $311,500
51 & 57 8th Street Fischer Danielle Ender Theresa,/Exrx 08/16/22 $50,000
95 S Packard St Winterbottom Jessica Winterbottom Jessica 08/17/22 $210,850
203 Park Ave Paulsgraf Anthony J Marco Justin 08/22/22 $305,000
927 Central Ave Davila David Leo Aniello 08/22/22 $375,000
LINWOOD
1550 Woode Lynne Blvd Dreaper Benjamin J Swindell Charles Andrew 08/17/22 $420,000
303 W Joseph Ave Riker Kevin Schaeffer Stephanie 08/17/22 $335,000
550 Central Ave Unit F10 Calabro Ida,/Exr Fabietti Wendy 08/17/22 $242,000
310 Steven Drive Kozmor Christina A Cliver Matthew 08/18/22 $365,000
505 W Hamilton Ave 505 Hamilton LLC Hbass Properties LLC 08/18/22 $449,900
550 Central Avenue, Unit M-1 Hetelson LLC Bowker Dorothy 08/22/22 $300,000
MARGATE
7700 Monmouth Ave Chapman Ben Saad Adam,-Tr,/Tr 08/10/22 $1,150,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Silverstein Eric J Festa Sandra 08/10/22 $380,000
412 North Exeter Ave Zingarelli Anthony D Lendacki Thomas M 08/11/22 $912,500
205 North Belmont Dr Riedel Marianne 205 N Belmont LLC 08/13/22 $515,000
329 N Gladstone Ave Bender Abby S Mcmenamin Patrick William 08/15/22 $528,500
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 125 Kelley Richard P,-Exr Bateman Howard,-Jr 08/16/22 $215,000
9007 Ventnor Ave Epstein Fran Fabietti Wendy 08/17/22 $950,000
24 South Washington Ave Unit A J Thomas Const LLC Ellanio Real Estate Holdings LLC 08/22/22 $399,999
405 North Pembroke Avenue Pinsky Jerrilyn Revolution Builders Inc 08/22/22 $4,125,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2649 Green Bank Rd Dunfee Ralph J Braun Charles R 08/10/22 $100,000
4046 Adams Circle Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Romero Jonathan 08/10/22 $255,000
NORTHFIELD
1111 First Street Marcolivio Vanessa Gavin Kyong 08/19/22 $281,111
105 Haddon Ave Pastore Edmond Butler Marybeth 08/24/22 $325,000
1105 Shore Road Albert Jeremiah,-Jr,-Exr Midwest Equities LLC 08/24/22 $166,250
324 Mount Vernon Avenue Gerber Richard T Richardson Michael E 08/24/22 $285,000
108 Northwood Ct Lovitz Constanza Clayton Kendyll 08/25/22 $429,000
301 Franklin Avenue Stefanov Stoyan H Mutko Mindy Ann 08/26/22 $355,000
919 Ridgewood Dr Sbrolla Alberto P Rotz Craig 08/27/22 $365,000
PLEASANTVILLE
135 W Edgewater Ave Future Unlimited Prop Mgmt LLC Bhksar LLC 08/13/22 $120,000
87 Orchards Kt Holdings Group LLC Bhatia Angad 08/13/22 $105,000
653 Cresson Ave Ramos Chavez Yoni Rojas Ramirez Luis E 08/15/22 $220,000
322 E Edgewater Ave Milleflori Lorenzo Rpl Properties LLC 08/16/22 $100,000
802 North Main St Cressey Edward Aguilar Flores Oscar Arnulfo 08/16/22 $225,000
1035 North New Road Fields Marla J Stylvia Properties LLC 08/17/22 $101,000
129 Shadeland Ave Gray Antar H Assad Jasmin 08/18/22 $206,000
1411 Mckinley Ave Carter Unellda Callaway Maurice J,-2nd 08/18/22 $206,000
105 W Lindley Ave Noa Norbert Perez Gonzalez Raul 08/19/22 $240,000
700 North Franklin Court Unit 1605 Scarlata Raben Tardy Tonia L 08/19/22 $122,500
202 Ashland Ave Nammour Issa Jl Lara Prop Group LLC 08/22/22 $133,000
Port Republic 211 Riverside Drive Edwards Carole Flynn Steven M 08/04/22 $725,000
233 Main Street Behrens Brett Michael Colmyer Robert Tyler 08/05/22 $305,000
SOMERS POINT
87 W Laurel Dr Natello Annalee D Davis Roselin I 08/08/22 $305,000
913 W Connecticut Ave Meyer Jeanne,-Ind&Atty Zmurkewycz Ulana Theresa 08/08/22 $280,000
123 Devon Road Gomez Myriam R Li Shunnu 08/10/22 $350,000
302 Bliss Ave Jersey Coast Prop Mgmt LLC Pacula Joseph Michael 08/11/22 $329,900
54 Village Drive North Sullivan Jenna Ackerman Kaplan Donald E 08/11/22 $460,000
11 Shore Road Unit 6b Furey John M Arthur Marc Rose,-Tr,/Tr 08/15/22 $200,500
19 Holly Hills Drive Mcfadden Mary E,/Exrx Antolick Cathleen M 08/15/22 $340,000
806 Tenth Street Flanagan Dennis Michael,/Admr Holcomb Jeffrey P 08/16/22 $310,000
103 South Pointe Buckner Michael P Burgio Samuel 08/17/22 $745,000
16 Northview Drive Tyrrell Christina Holly Loefflad Joseph F,-Jr 08/22/22 $440,000
VENTNOR
502 N Oxford Pomeroy Margo R,/Exrx Bowen Anette 08/22/22 $525,000
705 North Dorset Ave Dubs Real Estate Inv Mgmt LLC Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC 08/22/22 $95,000
705 North Harvard Avenue Park Kyung Ja,-Exrx Beach2bay Investment Prop LLC 08/22/22 $350,000
709 North Dudley Avenue Dream Bay Condos 2022 LLC Sabatini Anna 08/22/22 $108,000
116 N. Troy Avenue Schwartz Eric L Goldhagen Samantha 08/23/22 $475,000
236 North Derby Avenue, Unit 201 Emanuele Thomas Barbetto Nancy 08/23/22 $220,000
403 North Harvard Ave Tucker Chasity C Carballo Andrew 08/24/22 $450,000
7005-7007 Ventnor Gardens Plaza Antonelli Vincent J,/Atty Asm Properties LLC 08/24/22 $550,000
14 N Vassar Square Chowdhury Nurun Budman Laura 08/25/22 $450,000
Cape May County
AVALON
6188 Ocean Drive Doell Paul Tramonto LLC 6/6/22 $2,995,000
393 21st St Paley Ernest Ken’s Shore Things LLC 6/7/22 $1,400,000
19 Flamingo Dr Taylor Matthew A Dandra LLC 6/7/22 $5,450,000
431 20th St Unit East Welsh Thomas J Jr Belveal Scott P 6/7/22 $3,500,000
700 First Ave #317 Powell Michael S Leeper Mary Ann Trus 6/7/22 $949,000
2900 Dune Dr Units 1-9 Gen Dee LLC Whgsl LLC 6/7/22 $3,450,000
1739 Dune Dr De Angelis William R Welsh Thomas J III 6/7/22 $1,750,000
CAPE MAY
1261 Illinois Ave Koehler Jonathan Koehler Jonathan C 6/6/22 $3,428
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Stone Harbor Ave Unit 48 Aka 70 Kaje Dr Zahradnick Barbara J Burch David 6/6/22 $87,700
LOWER TOWNSHIP
4 Holly Dr Bounds Denise Brannan Megan 6/6/22 $384,000
3823 Bayshore Rd Bacungan Teofilo Lbjb LLC 6/6/22 $235,000
121 Ohio Ave Harris Daniel B Jr Mastrilli Donna 6/6/22 $200,000
108 E New York Ave Harris Tina L Cmp Holdings LLC 6/6/22 $220,000
14 Arbor Rd Pomroy Patricia A Kluska Racheal 6/7/22 $228,750
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
109 Sunray Beach Road Olewnik Walter Est Schultz Ellenanne M 6/6/22 $250,000
20 Stagecoach Rd Gibson Preston D Carroll William 6/6/22 $600,000
207 Bay Breeze Blvd Fox Nicole Hunter Charles G III 6/6/22 $600,000
1121 Rt 47 South Unit 9 Chuck Kirner Enterprises LLC Burton Albert 6/6/22 $165,500
334 Rt 47 N Jorgenson Sharon Exr Newby Matthew L 6/6/22 $205,000
107 South 9th St Hobbi Sam Gallagher Shannon 6/7/22 $35,000
97 Beach Avenue Becek Kathryn Jean Loughlin James K 6/7/22 $405,000
204 St Andrews Dr Reilly James A Murray Edward 6/7/22 $420,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2207 New Jersey Avenue Unit 2 Sunnydaze Shore Rentals LLC Newbert Kevin 6/6/22 $225,501
317 E 26th Ave #D Moss Douglas Mc Mullen Theresa R 6/7/22 $480,000
OCEAN CITY
108 11th St Downey Thomas J Carpenter Properties LLC 6/6/22 $615,000
4824-26 West Avenue Finnigan James B Taylor Kevin J 6/6/22 $565,000
245 Bay Shore Rd Fitzpatrick Jill Cmwm Properties LLC 6/6/22 $3,000,000
217 Limpet Drive Kolbe Thomas E Venture 219 LLC 6/7/22 $535,000
817-19 Coolidge Rd Arnold Timothy J Gao Ming 6/7/22 $780,000
SEA ISLE CITY
144 88th St Morris Robert C Troudi Chace 6/6/22 $1,280,000
5009 Landis Ave Morrison Vincent J Friends Of The Program LLC 6/7/22 $750,000
4600 Landis Ave Staley Real Estate Investments LLC Conner Joanne 6/7/22 $158,000
7305 Pleasure Ave North Unit Gray James D Gc Real Estate Lp Us 6/7/22 $2,250,000
126 80th St West Unit Redfern Ocean LLC Kuders Steven 6/7/22 $1,895,000
2701 Landis Avenue Hofmann Richard W Jcm Development LLC 6/7/22 $1,240,000
17 47th St Beckett Robert Givnish Gerald S 6/7/22 $4,220,000
STONE HARBOR
8401 Second Avenue South Unit Pritz Dale Brown Robert C 6/7/22 $2,150,000
337 93rd St Front Street Properties LLC Cunningham Christian J 6/7/22 $3,100,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1731 Rt Us 9 South Unit 56 Bellone David J Connery Hugh J Jr 6/7/22 $475,000
1840 Route 9 South Cedar Lane Development LLC Elmwood Developers LLC 6/7/22 $115,000
WEST WILDWOOD
650 West Glenwood Avenue Pohubka George W Revolution Development Nj LLC 6/6/22 $625,000
WILDWOOD
2918 Boardwalk Four W’s LLC Boardwalk’s Best Inc 6/6/22 $1,640,000
332 West Andrews Avenue Ramchandran Rajagopal Gojcaj John 6/7/22 $299,700
302 East Buttercup Road Unit 10 Cianfrani Maria Mc Carthy Robert 6/7/22 $147,000
533 W Burk Avenue Unit B Kramer Klaas Craig Marian J 6/7/22 $1,080,000
408 W Bennett Ave Monaghan Terrence J Sr Vasquez Christopher T 6/7/22 $385,000
WILDWOOD CREST
111 E St Paul Ave Blue Bee Pro LLC Mc Evoy Patrick J 6/6/22 $1,340,000
WOODBINE
118 Webster St Sova Paul P Chabot Robert 6/7/22 $150,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.