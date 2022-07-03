Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
4129 Winchester Ave Johnson Walsh Hannah Savitsky Nicole F; 01/21/22. $275,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit B216 Heisey Calvin Minnick Joye S; 01/24/22. $100,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2709 Shyong Joseph C Jolocity LLC; 01/24/22. $135,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 914-2 Gifford Vincent Shevlin Robert; 01/25/22. $135,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2707 Patton Alicia Sandler Marc; 01/25/22. $137,000
422 North Elberon Ave Smith Barbara A Stormes Ashley E; 01/25/22. $200,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2803-2 Oconnor John D Audrey Smith Adlerstein Rev Tr; 01/25/22. $290,000
100 South Berkley Ph2b Kesselman Harvey Freedman Norton A,/Heir; 01/25/22. $565,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1608 Hansen Stace Kolioutas Jeda,-Exrx; 01/26/22. $105,000
100 S Berkley Unit 14e Friedman Gregory H,-Tr,/Tr Friedman Gregory H; 01/27/22. $82,500
101 So Plaza #1111 Griff John Raab Kathleen; 01/27/22. $249,900
6 Sextant Drive Lane Lenore E Ganter Mark C; 01/28/22. $218,000
4503 Boardwalk Unit B Casiello Nicholas Naden Richard; 01/28/22. $1,226,000
1515 Boardwalk Unit 2007 Richardson Michael Arguilla Salvador E,-Tr; 01/31/22. $100,000
414 Atlantic Ave Feliciano Noel Cohen Saul H; 01/31/22. $108,333.32
526 Pacific Ave Unit 803 Darden Lawrence Schwartz Joel; 01/31/22. $159,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 2106 Feinberg Alan Kaplan Keith; 01/31/22. $210,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit #1107 & #1108 Levine Larry M Seung Lee; 01/31/22. $479,000
2517 Atlantic Ave Map Laundry LLC Soltz Paint Inc; 01/31/22. $995,000
BRIGANTINE
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N412 Kane Carol Kimon Panagiotis; 01/31/22. $430,000
505 Sheridan Pl Murphy Kevin P Lee Barbara A; 01/31/22. $620,000
108 W Brigantine Ave Janis Christopher J Brownell Family Lp; 01/31/22. $1,800,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
27 Ivystone Drive Louis Fabienne Merline Rodriguez Rosa M; 01/24/22. $331,000
301 Joanne Drive Obrien Shaun Fiore Ronald M,/Exr; 01/25/22. $249,000
322 Frank Ln Archer William J Kilduff John Paul,-2nd; 01/25/22. $270,000
24 Ivystone Drive Betancourt Hernandez Faviola Chavez Eder Sinclair; 01/25/22. $285,000
2 Bedford Drive Sinclair Chavez Eder Lee Gary; 01/25/22. $380,000
301 Elmwood Ave Pereira Alex Jimenez Castro Luis N; 01/26/22. $135,000
27 Burnside Drive Mccarthy Casey W Reina Nick; 01/26/22. $309,000
23 Wexford Lane Jerauld Jessica L Dr Horton Inc; 01/26/22. $421,850
2501 Fernwood Ave #11 Pashley Builders Inc Mgm Property Mgmt LLC; 01/27/22. $172,900
5001 Ridge Ave Mytnik Vitali Morgan James D; 01/27/22. $175,000
108 Laurel Street Iguina Delia Luz Vidro Carlos R; 01/27/22. $222,000
308 Arrowhead Dr Anzio Evan Brown Jordan; 01/27/22. $290,000
59 Burnside Dr Neos Deanna Diamond Joan; 01/27/22. $317,400
5 Linda Lane Loges Walter F Matthews Scheller Joyce,-Exrx; 01/28/22. $146,475
322 Glen Dornoch Lane Keeley Kelly E Dr Horton Inc NJ; 01/28/22. $488,105
324 Glen Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc NJ Grant Robert M; 01/28/22. $538,485
206 Paterson Ave Torres Angel Rafael Milligan Linda; 01/31/22. $196,000
411 Longport Blvd Schetter Harry E Longport Enterprises LLC; 01/31/22. $225,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
255 Magnolia Ave Romero Nicole Maria Lembesis Foula,/Atty; 01/19/22. $250,000
15 Pheasant Meadow Court Unit 8 Sollitto Thomas Barlotta Dennis; 01/20/22. $155,000
1417 Cleveland Street Williams Katherine L Butler Jacqueline,-Ind&Exr; 01/20/22. $210,000
238 E Waveland Ave Bruno Bros Holdings LLC Pier Shraga; 01/20/22. $400,000
138 Club Place Anderson Joey,-Jr Runkle Lorna; 01/21/22. $123,900
44 Donegal Ln Bhupati LLC Goukler Joseph; 01/21/22. $325,000
559 Falmouth Ct Miller Cordella F Pierrie Josephine F,/Exrx; 01/22./22. $277,500
267 N Garden Ct Wilson Sean Bealler Sean T; 01/22./22. $574,900
222 S Cologne Ave Straga Donald Patel Anila H; 01/22./22. $675,000
147 Liberty Court Cheaz William J Hill Russell D; 01/24/22. $120,000
724 Oak Street 724 Oak Street LLC Peterson Edward H,-Jr,-Admr; 01/25/22. $65,000
728 Cooper Ferry Court Patch Barbara Maisano Gary F; 01/25/22. $174,500
826 E Moss Mill Road Kaub Christian A,-9th Federal National Mtg Assn; 01/25/22. $211,000
360 South Pomona Rd Doan Christina M Carrasco Liudmila; 01/25/22. $259,000
47 Pembrooke Way Morgan Barbara Schwab Virginia J; 01/25/22. $384,270
267 Terry Lane Crawford David W,-Jr Kern Kelly; 01/26/22. $287,000
78 Sussex Pl Lewis Artesha Vasquez Maria T; 01/27/22. $155,000
100 E Ridgewood Ave Coulter Kenneth A Adams Christine; 01/27/22. $330,000
610 First Ave Holman Allen G Dinger Christopher J; 01/27/22. $509,950
113 Zurich Ave Dostal Doriann T Colon Shawn; 01/27/22. $730,000
728 Whalers Cove Court Cistulli Joseph Fahy Shelbie; 01/28/22. $315,000
706 Cardinal Way Alvarez Sanchez Karen Foreman Adam J 01/31/22. $228,000
541 Stonewall Dr Capille Timothy,-Jr Sandland Walter A,/Atty 01/31/22. $320,000
315 South New York Road Callahan Kathleen Khoo Robert 01/31/22. $595,000
VENTNOR
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1212 Rosenfeld Sandra E Dwyer Nancy,/Atty; 01/20/22. $59,000
236 N Derby Ave Unit 308 Diamond Ilene Mac Bello Thomas; 01/21/22. $275,000
800 N Little Rock Ave Supplee Christine M Garcia Luis I; 01/21/22. $321,000
13 S Martindale Ave Brenner Gessner Jill Kats Alex; 01/21/22. $818,000
23 S Vassar Sq Unit B Schwartz Warren S Beach2bay Investment Prop LLC; 01/27/22. $630,000
9 No New Haven Ave Unit 1 Berman Jeffrey P Zakharav Ilia; 01/28/22. $400,000
106 South Portland Avenue Lavin Scott A Gevinson Mitchell; 01/28/22. $1,350,000
105 S Rosborough Ave Katz Family 2021 Irrevocable Tr Wasserman Harvey,-Ind&Tr,/Tr; 01/31/22. $1,480,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
211 9th Ave Dagastine John Krueger Emilie 7,000; 01/04/22. 1313 12th Ave Kennedy Mary L Enterkine Cameron D; 01/04/22. $239,900
Cape May County
AVALON
177 80th St Unit 210 Petereson Charles E Arpa Vincent J; 12/14/21. $605,000
270 36th St Welsh Thomas J Jr Du Tot Richard; 12/14/21. $2,900,000
700 First Ave Unit 416 Jung Keith Thomas Asher John L III; 12/15/21. $450,000
213 26th St Unit B Preston E Michael Welsh Thomas J; 12/15/21. $995,000
89 W 37th St Julia M Borger Irrevocable Trust 89w 37th St LLC; 12/15/21. $3,995,000
306 62nd St Winfield Developers LLC Hill John Bradford; 12/15/21. $6,500,000
7708 Sunset Dr Sunny Side Up Properties LLC Brennan Patricia C; 12/15/21. $6,295,000
236 22nd St J&J Shore Investments LLC Fells River Development LLC; 12/15/21. $2,595,000
282 27th St Dewson Barbara T Dewson Barbara T Trus; 12/15/21. $960,080
7830 Ocean Dr North Unit Tucker Brian Travis Kelly Eric P; 12/16/21. $1,745,000
2788 Avalon Ave C-A Cooper Timothy E Croley Anne L; 12/16/21. $795,000
CAPE MAY
105 Rosemans Lane Bolte Nancy Kathleen Trus Logan Thomas; 12/14/21. $1,250,000
1111 Idaho Ave Emily & Andrew LLC Isgro Louis I; 12/14/21. $1,275,000
911 Columbia Ave Unit 4 Roshwald Aviel Read Paul James; 12/15/21. $799,000
1100 Virginia Avenue Herrold Ann Asam Bruce A; 12/16/21. $650,000
1018 Washington St Salmons Charles J Zacharia Thomas J; 12/16/21. $1,975,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
64 Old Robbins Trail Hagan Michael Lane James P Jr; 12/14/21. $283,000
228 Roseann Ave Farrell Robert Farrell Blake; 12/14/21. $245,471
10 W Atlantic Ave Cavalier Christina M Hammerstone Veronica; 12/14/21. $390,500
6 W Tampa Ave Macklin Eric D Donohue William M Jr; 12/14/21. $76,222
9601 Atlantic Ave Mac Dougall Amy J Rohe Bernard; 12/15/21. $999,999
230 Franklin Ave Clarke George E Fisher Daniel James; 12/15/21. $225,000
36 W New York Ave Perry Jodi M 36 W New York Ave LLC ; 12/15/21. $157,314
3 Widgeon Way Cruz Adolfon N Gallo Carol; 12/15/21. $445,000
303 Shadeland Avenue Shiffler Francis James Hughes Kathleen Megan; 12/15/21. $20,000
31 Cloverdale Ave Gregory Barbara Adm Foy Patrick J; 12/16/21. $215,000
17 Trotter Way Reichle Jennifer Jennings Terry L; 12/16/21. $369,000
217 Oak Ave La Serre Loretta Exr Nautilus Innovations LLC; 12/16/21. $383,467
1 S Andrielle Lane Pagano Mary Elizabeth Matthews Shawn; 12/16/21. $480,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
5 Dias Creek Rd Towers Mark Turse Anthony; 12/14/21. $305,500
23 Sand Castle Drive Kapusta Andrew Minion Nicholas D; 12/15/21. $677,500
714 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Bucker Leslie G; 12/15/21. $505,920
712 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Shuda Andrew Jr; 12/15/21. $492,270
219 W Anna St Schick David W Harris David W; 12/15/21. $197,000
35 Rt 47 South Unit 229 Dodd Jed Hill Wayne C Jr; 12/16/21. $47,500
29 Eldredge Ave Geiger Sandra P Schwemmer Craig; 12/16/21. $200,000
238 Rt 47 South Hoff William E III Shaw Mark J; 12/16/21. $169,000
306 North Wildwood Blvd CmcNJre LLC Kh NJ Ventures LLC; 12/16/21. $125,000
710 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Murphy Patrick Michael; 12/16/21. $511,180
NORTH WILDWOOD
2405 Seaboard Circle Mackin Edward W Dwyer Thomas F; 12/14/21. $830,000
219 W 9th Avenue Snyder Karen Kaye Kaye Richard Edward; 12/14/21. $225,000
421 East 16th Avenue Piel Stella Piel Lizabeth; 12/15/21. $203,058
642 W Pine Ave #2 Kelly Sean James Destefano Jon; 12/15/21. $465,000
202a W 3rd Ave Wilde Margaret Tulewicz Bonk Thomas R; 12/15/21. $450,000
OCEAN CITY
925-927 Central Ave Unit B Gallagher Michael S Smith Marguerite A; 12/14/21. $449,000
1617 Wesley Ave Unit C-1 Richard A Rand And Margaret Rand Living Trust OcNJ LLC; 12/14/21. $1,175,000
2321 Bay Ave Olson Carol Gallaher Claude W III; 12/14/21. $999,999
925 Fifth St Unit 12 Zallie Bruce Zallie George; 12/14/21. $1,400,000
925 Fifth St Unit 14 Zallie Bruce Zallie George; 12/14/21. $1,600,000
2625 Haven Ave Ocean City Development Group LLC Aguilar Jennifer; 12/14/21. $1,695,000
1212 A & B Central Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Thomas Robert G Jr Trus Leach Kathleen; 12/14/21. $915,000
1709 Haven Ave Perry Joseph J Fierro Thomas; 12/14/21. $580,000
500 Bay Ave Unit 604 Dougherty Robert Nash Michael J; 12/14/21. $590,000
5756 West Ave Scanlan James M Jr Derengowski Adam; 12/14/21. $709,900
600 Pleasure Ave #16 Myers Robert William Hagerty Dennis; 12/14/21. $490,000
629 Simpson Ave Bacino Brenda Parsons James S; 12/14/21. $859,900
870 Seventh Street Molishus Matthew J Kulp Living Trust; 12/14/21. $242,500
1842 Central Ave Unit 1s Morrison Catherine A Ryan Katherine J; 12/15/21. $260,000
1222 Haven Ave Hayes Carole Nair Sumit G; 12/15/21. $929,900
4517 Asbury Ave Unit A Scorsone Beverly Dewaele Gregg; 12/15/21. $1,099,900
1405 West Ave 1st Fl Spiker Richard M Christiansen Eric S Jr; 12/16/21. $705,000
5260-62 West Ave 1st Fl Saul Vincent Smith Peter S; 12/16/21. $575,000
16 Barbados Ln Mac Feeters Lorriane J Trus Mac Feeters Richard John; 12/16/21. $999,999
407-09 29th St Unit A Billow Daniel Meloro Christopher Charles; 12/16/21. $1,299,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4901 Central Ave South Unit Nicholas Thomas F Trus Fischetti Caryn; 12/14/21. $1,025,000
119 3rd St Colletti Louis C Jr Adm Noodles 1 LLC; 12/14/21. $999,000
136 88th St East Unit Shore Marketing LLC Meyer James Alan; 12/14/21. $1,550,000
4200 Boardwalk Unit 201 Naylor Kevin R Edens Janet; 12/16/21. $1,700,000
STONE HARBOR
387 83rd St Youst Jeffrey T Petrick Anthony T; 12/15/21. $2,437,500
9811 First Avenue Barnett Elizabeth T Jersey Shore Developers LLC; 12/15/21. $2,600,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
300 Marshallville Rd Paterno Cynthia C 2632 Holdings LLC; 12/14/21. $187,145
3 E Katharine Ave Sokalski Robert Stephen Trommelen Alex; 12/14/21. $349,500
4 Katharine Ave Specialized Loan Servicing LLC Grimley Robert J; 12/15/21. $250,000
1431 Rt 50 Vcs Properties LLC James Wyers Landscaping LLC; 12/16/21. $347,500
6 Meghan Ln Singer Susan Jean Szegda Rebecca; 12/16/21. $315,000
14 Redwish Ave Saltarelli Louis E Reilly Antoinette T; 12/16/21. $390,000
WILDWOOD
110 E Poplar Avenue Yao Eugene L Rossa Jospeh J; 12/14/21. $380,000
121 W Schellenger Avenue Houston Christopher J Emini-Ukshini Florije; 12/14/21. $422,500
415 W Andrews Ave Haddon Albert C Jr Tenerelli Michael; 12/15/21. $270,000
417 W Andrews Ave Haddon Albert C Jr Tenerelli Michael; 12/15/21. $100,000
3010 Ocean Avenue NJ Ocean Fronts LLC Arevalo Tiffany M; 12/16/21. $239,000
WILDWOOD CREST
7601 Seaview Avenue Sunset Lake Development Corporation LLC Muchow Jacob; 12/14/21. $435,000
108 W Lavender Rd Cape May County Sheriff Wildwood Crest Development LLC; 12/14/21. $250,000
WOODBINE
900 Helprin Avenue Baez Karen Exr Perednas Tony; 12/14/21. $70,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
120 South Avenue, 2/2/22. $25,000
174 Atlantic Street, 2/4/22. $25,000
80 Fayette Street, 2/4/22. $47,500
15 Cedarbrook Avenue, 2/5/22. $104,200
310 South Avenue, 2/8/22. $55,800
58 Cumberland Avenue, 2/8/22. $190,000
30 Garfield Avenue, 2/9/22. $21,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
James Moore Road, 2/4/22. $10,000
6409 Chestnut Street, 2/9/22. $54,000
DEERFIELD
550 Big Oak Road, 2/3/22. $85,000
570 Elm Street, 2/7/22. $175,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
619 Church Street, 2/4/22. $150,000
284 New Jersey Avenue, 2/8/22. $40,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
367 Reeves Road, 2/3/22. $63,000
Rockville Road, 2/10/22. $13,500
21 Rockville Road, 2/15/22. $15,000
190 Fairton-Gouldtown Road, 2/22/22. $125,000
1 Starkey Lane, 2/22/22. $143,500
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
1040 Bridgeton Road, 2/18/22. $78,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
356 Greenwich Road, 2/3/22. $199,900
149 Sheppards Mill Road, 2/7/22. $98,000
621 Roadstown Road, 2/10/22. $900,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Factory Road, 2/1/22. $68,000
405 Main Street, 2/1/22. $220,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
570 Main Street, 2/3/22. $148,500
59 Bay Avenue, 2/8/22. $161,000
MILLVILLE TOWNSHIP
129 Broad Street, 2/1/22. $40,000
379 Peek Avenue, 2/1/22. $80,000
1817 E Main Street, 2/1/22. $90,000
408 D Street, 2/1/22. $60,500
112 N 2nd Street, 2/1/22. $87,500
110 N 2nd Street, 2/1/22. $87,500
828 E Pine Street, 2/2/22. $40,000
425 South 2nd Street, 2/2/22. $60,000
7 Westwood Terrace, 2/2/22. $159,000
415 E Main Street, 2/2/22. $95,000
510 W Main Street &C, 2/2/22. $69,000
61 S Bethel Road, 2/2/22. $80,000
1304 Goldfinch Lane, 2/3/22. $360,000
909 Buck Street, 2/3/22. $27,500
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
216 Rosenhayn Avenue, 2/4/22. $300,000
85 Sentry Drive, 2/7/22. $250,000
625 Old Deerfield Pike, 2/8/22. $103,000
164 Silver Lake Road, 2/10/22. $240,000
12 Justin Avenue, 2/11/22. $230,000
1515 Third Avenue, 2/11/22. $165,000
VINELAND
2601 Barbara Drive, 1/25/22. $390,000
21 N Myrtle St, 1/26/22. $150,000
1259 Oak Lane, 1/26/22. $225,000
1713 N Main Road, 1/26/22. $2,576,000
424 N East Ave, 1/27/22. $200,000
569 Nottingham Drive, 1/27/22. $205,000
1857 W Oak Road, 1/27/22. $210,000
2007 W Korff Drive, 1/27/22. $272,000
2204 Civil War Road, 1/27/22. $372,000
215 W Montrose St, 1/28/22. $130,000
556 N Valley Ave, 1/28/22. $190,000
1175 Garry Ave, 1/28/22. $244,000
2003 W Oak Road, 1/31/22. $107,500
1137 Roberts Blvd, 1/31/22. $141,000
1065 E Almond St, 1/31/22. $145,000
428 W Quince St, 1/31/22. $169,900
720 S Sixth St, 1/31/22. $195,000
161 S Spring Road, 1/31/22. $275,000
2336 Coronado Ave, 1/31/22. $399,900
