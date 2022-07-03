 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

4129 Winchester Ave Johnson Walsh Hannah Savitsky Nicole F; 01/21/22. $275,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit B216 Heisey Calvin Minnick Joye S; 01/24/22. $100,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2709 Shyong Joseph C Jolocity LLC; 01/24/22. $135,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 914-2 Gifford Vincent Shevlin Robert; 01/25/22. $135,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2707 Patton Alicia Sandler Marc; 01/25/22. $137,000

422 North Elberon Ave Smith Barbara A Stormes Ashley E; 01/25/22. $200,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2803-2 Oconnor John D Audrey Smith Adlerstein Rev Tr; 01/25/22. $290,000

100 South Berkley Ph2b Kesselman Harvey Freedman Norton A,/Heir; 01/25/22. $565,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1608 Hansen Stace Kolioutas Jeda,-Exrx; 01/26/22. $105,000

100 S Berkley Unit 14e Friedman Gregory H,-Tr,/Tr Friedman Gregory H; 01/27/22. $82,500

101 So Plaza #1111 Griff John Raab Kathleen; 01/27/22. $249,900

6 Sextant Drive Lane Lenore E Ganter Mark C; 01/28/22. $218,000

4503 Boardwalk Unit B Casiello Nicholas Naden Richard; 01/28/22. $1,226,000

1515 Boardwalk Unit 2007 Richardson Michael Arguilla Salvador E,-Tr; 01/31/22. $100,000

414 Atlantic Ave Feliciano Noel Cohen Saul H; 01/31/22. $108,333.32

526 Pacific Ave Unit 803 Darden Lawrence Schwartz Joel; 01/31/22. $159,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 2106 Feinberg Alan Kaplan Keith; 01/31/22. $210,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit #1107 & #1108 Levine Larry M Seung Lee; 01/31/22. $479,000

2517 Atlantic Ave Map Laundry LLC Soltz Paint Inc; 01/31/22. $995,000

BRIGANTINE

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N412 Kane Carol Kimon Panagiotis; 01/31/22. $430,000

505 Sheridan Pl Murphy Kevin P Lee Barbara A; 01/31/22. $620,000

108 W Brigantine Ave Janis Christopher J Brownell Family Lp; 01/31/22. $1,800,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

27 Ivystone Drive Louis Fabienne Merline Rodriguez Rosa M; 01/24/22. $331,000

301 Joanne Drive Obrien Shaun Fiore Ronald M,/Exr; 01/25/22. $249,000

322 Frank Ln Archer William J Kilduff John Paul,-2nd; 01/25/22. $270,000

24 Ivystone Drive Betancourt Hernandez Faviola Chavez Eder Sinclair; 01/25/22. $285,000

2 Bedford Drive Sinclair Chavez Eder Lee Gary; 01/25/22. $380,000

301 Elmwood Ave Pereira Alex Jimenez Castro Luis N; 01/26/22. $135,000

27 Burnside Drive Mccarthy Casey W Reina Nick; 01/26/22. $309,000

23 Wexford Lane Jerauld Jessica L Dr Horton Inc; 01/26/22. $421,850

2501 Fernwood Ave #11 Pashley Builders Inc Mgm Property Mgmt LLC; 01/27/22. $172,900

5001 Ridge Ave Mytnik Vitali Morgan James D; 01/27/22. $175,000

108 Laurel Street Iguina Delia Luz Vidro Carlos R; 01/27/22. $222,000

308 Arrowhead Dr Anzio Evan Brown Jordan; 01/27/22. $290,000

59 Burnside Dr Neos Deanna Diamond Joan; 01/27/22. $317,400

5 Linda Lane Loges Walter F Matthews Scheller Joyce,-Exrx; 01/28/22. $146,475

322 Glen Dornoch Lane Keeley Kelly E Dr Horton Inc NJ; 01/28/22. $488,105

324 Glen Dornoch Lane Dr Horton Inc NJ Grant Robert M; 01/28/22. $538,485

206 Paterson Ave Torres Angel Rafael Milligan Linda; 01/31/22. $196,000

411 Longport Blvd Schetter Harry E Longport Enterprises LLC; 01/31/22. $225,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

255 Magnolia Ave Romero Nicole Maria Lembesis Foula,/Atty; 01/19/22. $250,000

15 Pheasant Meadow Court Unit 8 Sollitto Thomas Barlotta Dennis; 01/20/22. $155,000

1417 Cleveland Street Williams Katherine L Butler Jacqueline,-Ind&Exr; 01/20/22. $210,000

238 E Waveland Ave Bruno Bros Holdings LLC Pier Shraga; 01/20/22. $400,000

138 Club Place Anderson Joey,-Jr Runkle Lorna; 01/21/22. $123,900

44 Donegal Ln Bhupati LLC Goukler Joseph; 01/21/22. $325,000

559 Falmouth Ct Miller Cordella F Pierrie Josephine F,/Exrx; 01/22./22. $277,500

267 N Garden Ct Wilson Sean Bealler Sean T; 01/22./22. $574,900

222 S Cologne Ave Straga Donald Patel Anila H; 01/22./22. $675,000

147 Liberty Court Cheaz William J Hill Russell D; 01/24/22. $120,000

724 Oak Street 724 Oak Street LLC Peterson Edward H,-Jr,-Admr; 01/25/22. $65,000

728 Cooper Ferry Court Patch Barbara Maisano Gary F; 01/25/22. $174,500

826 E Moss Mill Road Kaub Christian A,-9th Federal National Mtg Assn; 01/25/22. $211,000

360 South Pomona Rd Doan Christina M Carrasco Liudmila; 01/25/22. $259,000

47 Pembrooke Way Morgan Barbara Schwab Virginia J; 01/25/22. $384,270

267 Terry Lane Crawford David W,-Jr Kern Kelly; 01/26/22. $287,000

78 Sussex Pl Lewis Artesha Vasquez Maria T; 01/27/22. $155,000

100 E Ridgewood Ave Coulter Kenneth A Adams Christine; 01/27/22. $330,000

610 First Ave Holman Allen G Dinger Christopher J; 01/27/22. $509,950

113 Zurich Ave Dostal Doriann T Colon Shawn; 01/27/22. $730,000

728 Whalers Cove Court Cistulli Joseph Fahy Shelbie; 01/28/22. $315,000

706 Cardinal Way Alvarez Sanchez Karen Foreman Adam J 01/31/22. $228,000

541 Stonewall Dr Capille Timothy,-Jr Sandland Walter A,/Atty 01/31/22. $320,000

315 South New York Road Callahan Kathleen Khoo Robert 01/31/22. $595,000

VENTNOR

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 1212 Rosenfeld Sandra E Dwyer Nancy,/Atty; 01/20/22. $59,000

236 N Derby Ave Unit 308 Diamond Ilene Mac Bello Thomas; 01/21/22. $275,000

800 N Little Rock Ave Supplee Christine M Garcia Luis I; 01/21/22. $321,000

13 S Martindale Ave Brenner Gessner Jill Kats Alex; 01/21/22. $818,000

23 S Vassar Sq Unit B Schwartz Warren S Beach2bay Investment Prop LLC; 01/27/22. $630,000

9 No New Haven Ave Unit 1 Berman Jeffrey P Zakharav Ilia; 01/28/22. $400,000

106 South Portland Avenue Lavin Scott A Gevinson Mitchell; 01/28/22. $1,350,000

105 S Rosborough Ave Katz Family 2021 Irrevocable Tr Wasserman Harvey,-Ind&Tr,/Tr; 01/31/22. $1,480,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

211 9th Ave Dagastine John Krueger Emilie 7,000; 01/04/22. 1313 12th Ave Kennedy Mary L Enterkine Cameron D; 01/04/22. $239,900

Cape May County

AVALON

177 80th St Unit 210 Petereson Charles E Arpa Vincent J; 12/14/21. $605,000

270 36th St Welsh Thomas J Jr Du Tot Richard; 12/14/21. $2,900,000

700 First Ave Unit 416 Jung Keith Thomas Asher John L III; 12/15/21. $450,000

213 26th St Unit B Preston E Michael Welsh Thomas J; 12/15/21. $995,000

89 W 37th St Julia M Borger Irrevocable Trust 89w 37th St LLC; 12/15/21. $3,995,000

306 62nd St Winfield Developers LLC Hill John Bradford; 12/15/21. $6,500,000

7708 Sunset Dr Sunny Side Up Properties LLC Brennan Patricia C; 12/15/21. $6,295,000

236 22nd St J&J Shore Investments LLC Fells River Development LLC; 12/15/21. $2,595,000

282 27th St Dewson Barbara T Dewson Barbara T Trus; 12/15/21. $960,080

7830 Ocean Dr North Unit Tucker Brian Travis Kelly Eric P; 12/16/21. $1,745,000

2788 Avalon Ave C-A Cooper Timothy E Croley Anne L; 12/16/21. $795,000

CAPE MAY

105 Rosemans Lane Bolte Nancy Kathleen Trus Logan Thomas; 12/14/21. $1,250,000

1111 Idaho Ave Emily & Andrew LLC Isgro Louis I; 12/14/21. $1,275,000

911 Columbia Ave Unit 4 Roshwald Aviel Read Paul James; 12/15/21. $799,000

1100 Virginia Avenue Herrold Ann Asam Bruce A; 12/16/21. $650,000

1018 Washington St Salmons Charles J Zacharia Thomas J; 12/16/21. $1,975,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

64 Old Robbins Trail Hagan Michael Lane James P Jr; 12/14/21. $283,000

228 Roseann Ave Farrell Robert Farrell Blake; 12/14/21. $245,471

10 W Atlantic Ave Cavalier Christina M Hammerstone Veronica; 12/14/21. $390,500

6 W Tampa Ave Macklin Eric D Donohue William M Jr; 12/14/21. $76,222

9601 Atlantic Ave Mac Dougall Amy J Rohe Bernard; 12/15/21. $999,999

230 Franklin Ave Clarke George E Fisher Daniel James; 12/15/21. $225,000

36 W New York Ave Perry Jodi M 36 W New York Ave LLC ; 12/15/21. $157,314

3 Widgeon Way Cruz Adolfon N Gallo Carol; 12/15/21. $445,000

303 Shadeland Avenue Shiffler Francis James Hughes Kathleen Megan; 12/15/21. $20,000

31 Cloverdale Ave Gregory Barbara Adm Foy Patrick J; 12/16/21. $215,000

17 Trotter Way Reichle Jennifer Jennings Terry L; 12/16/21. $369,000

217 Oak Ave La Serre Loretta Exr Nautilus Innovations LLC; 12/16/21. $383,467

1 S Andrielle Lane Pagano Mary Elizabeth Matthews Shawn; 12/16/21. $480,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

5 Dias Creek Rd Towers Mark Turse Anthony; 12/14/21. $305,500

23 Sand Castle Drive Kapusta Andrew Minion Nicholas D; 12/15/21. $677,500

714 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Bucker Leslie G; 12/15/21. $505,920

712 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Shuda Andrew Jr; 12/15/21. $492,270

219 W Anna St Schick David W Harris David W; 12/15/21. $197,000

35 Rt 47 South Unit 229 Dodd Jed Hill Wayne C Jr; 12/16/21. $47,500

29 Eldredge Ave Geiger Sandra P Schwemmer Craig; 12/16/21. $200,000

238 Rt 47 South Hoff William E III Shaw Mark J; 12/16/21. $169,000

306 North Wildwood Blvd CmcNJre LLC Kh NJ Ventures LLC; 12/16/21. $125,000

710 Sunset Ln Nvr Inc Murphy Patrick Michael; 12/16/21. $511,180

NORTH WILDWOOD

2405 Seaboard Circle Mackin Edward W Dwyer Thomas F; 12/14/21. $830,000

219 W 9th Avenue Snyder Karen Kaye Kaye Richard Edward; 12/14/21. $225,000

421 East 16th Avenue Piel Stella Piel Lizabeth; 12/15/21. $203,058

642 W Pine Ave #2 Kelly Sean James Destefano Jon; 12/15/21. $465,000

202a W 3rd Ave Wilde Margaret Tulewicz Bonk Thomas R; 12/15/21. $450,000

OCEAN CITY

925-927 Central Ave Unit B Gallagher Michael S Smith Marguerite A; 12/14/21. $449,000

1617 Wesley Ave Unit C-1 Richard A Rand And Margaret Rand Living Trust OcNJ LLC; 12/14/21. $1,175,000

2321 Bay Ave Olson Carol Gallaher Claude W III; 12/14/21. $999,999

925 Fifth St Unit 12 Zallie Bruce Zallie George; 12/14/21. $1,400,000

925 Fifth St Unit 14 Zallie Bruce Zallie George; 12/14/21. $1,600,000

2625 Haven Ave Ocean City Development Group LLC Aguilar Jennifer; 12/14/21. $1,695,000

1212 A & B Central Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Thomas Robert G Jr Trus Leach Kathleen; 12/14/21. $915,000

1709 Haven Ave Perry Joseph J Fierro Thomas; 12/14/21. $580,000

500 Bay Ave Unit 604 Dougherty Robert Nash Michael J; 12/14/21. $590,000

5756 West Ave Scanlan James M Jr Derengowski Adam; 12/14/21. $709,900

600 Pleasure Ave #16 Myers Robert William Hagerty Dennis; 12/14/21. $490,000

629 Simpson Ave Bacino Brenda Parsons James S; 12/14/21. $859,900

870 Seventh Street Molishus Matthew J Kulp Living Trust; 12/14/21. $242,500

1842 Central Ave Unit 1s Morrison Catherine A Ryan Katherine J; 12/15/21. $260,000

1222 Haven Ave Hayes Carole Nair Sumit G; 12/15/21. $929,900

4517 Asbury Ave Unit A Scorsone Beverly Dewaele Gregg; 12/15/21. $1,099,900

1405 West Ave 1st Fl Spiker Richard M Christiansen Eric S Jr; 12/16/21. $705,000

5260-62 West Ave 1st Fl Saul Vincent Smith Peter S; 12/16/21. $575,000

16 Barbados Ln Mac Feeters Lorriane J Trus Mac Feeters Richard John; 12/16/21. $999,999

407-09 29th St Unit A Billow Daniel Meloro Christopher Charles; 12/16/21. $1,299,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4901 Central Ave South Unit Nicholas Thomas F Trus Fischetti Caryn; 12/14/21. $1,025,000

119 3rd St Colletti Louis C Jr Adm Noodles 1 LLC; 12/14/21. $999,000

136 88th St East Unit Shore Marketing LLC Meyer James Alan; 12/14/21. $1,550,000

4200 Boardwalk Unit 201 Naylor Kevin R Edens Janet; 12/16/21. $1,700,000

STONE HARBOR

387 83rd St Youst Jeffrey T Petrick Anthony T; 12/15/21. $2,437,500

9811 First Avenue Barnett Elizabeth T Jersey Shore Developers LLC; 12/15/21. $2,600,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

300 Marshallville Rd Paterno Cynthia C 2632 Holdings LLC; 12/14/21. $187,145

3 E Katharine Ave Sokalski Robert Stephen Trommelen Alex; 12/14/21. $349,500

4 Katharine Ave Specialized Loan Servicing LLC Grimley Robert J; 12/15/21. $250,000

1431 Rt 50 Vcs Properties LLC James Wyers Landscaping LLC; 12/16/21. $347,500

6 Meghan Ln Singer Susan Jean Szegda Rebecca; 12/16/21. $315,000

14 Redwish Ave Saltarelli Louis E Reilly Antoinette T; 12/16/21. $390,000

WILDWOOD

110 E Poplar Avenue Yao Eugene L Rossa Jospeh J; 12/14/21. $380,000

121 W Schellenger Avenue Houston Christopher J Emini-Ukshini Florije; 12/14/21. $422,500

415 W Andrews Ave Haddon Albert C Jr Tenerelli Michael; 12/15/21. $270,000

417 W Andrews Ave Haddon Albert C Jr Tenerelli Michael; 12/15/21. $100,000

3010 Ocean Avenue NJ Ocean Fronts LLC Arevalo Tiffany M; 12/16/21. $239,000

WILDWOOD CREST

7601 Seaview Avenue Sunset Lake Development Corporation LLC Muchow Jacob; 12/14/21. $435,000

108 W Lavender Rd Cape May County Sheriff Wildwood Crest Development LLC; 12/14/21. $250,000

WOODBINE

900 Helprin Avenue Baez Karen Exr Perednas Tony; 12/14/21. $70,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

120 South Avenue, 2/2/22. $25,000

174 Atlantic Street, 2/4/22. $25,000

80 Fayette Street, 2/4/22. $47,500

15 Cedarbrook Avenue, 2/5/22. $104,200

310 South Avenue, 2/8/22. $55,800

58 Cumberland Avenue, 2/8/22. $190,000

30 Garfield Avenue, 2/9/22. $21,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

James Moore Road, 2/4/22. $10,000

6409 Chestnut Street, 2/9/22. $54,000

DEERFIELD

550 Big Oak Road, 2/3/22. $85,000

570 Elm Street, 2/7/22. $175,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

619 Church Street, 2/4/22. $150,000

284 New Jersey Avenue, 2/8/22. $40,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

367 Reeves Road, 2/3/22. $63,000

Rockville Road, 2/10/22. $13,500

21 Rockville Road, 2/15/22. $15,000

190 Fairton-Gouldtown Road, 2/22/22. $125,000

1 Starkey Lane, 2/22/22. $143,500

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

1040 Bridgeton Road, 2/18/22. $78,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

356 Greenwich Road, 2/3/22. $199,900

149 Sheppards Mill Road, 2/7/22. $98,000

621 Roadstown Road, 2/10/22. $900,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Factory Road, 2/1/22. $68,000

405 Main Street, 2/1/22. $220,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

570 Main Street, 2/3/22. $148,500

59 Bay Avenue, 2/8/22. $161,000

MILLVILLE TOWNSHIP

129 Broad Street, 2/1/22. $40,000

379 Peek Avenue, 2/1/22. $80,000

1817 E Main Street, 2/1/22. $90,000

408 D Street, 2/1/22. $60,500

112 N 2nd Street, 2/1/22. $87,500

110 N 2nd Street, 2/1/22. $87,500

828 E Pine Street, 2/2/22. $40,000

425 South 2nd Street, 2/2/22. $60,000

7 Westwood Terrace, 2/2/22. $159,000

415 E Main Street, 2/2/22. $95,000

510 W Main Street &C, 2/2/22. $69,000

61 S Bethel Road, 2/2/22. $80,000

1304 Goldfinch Lane, 2/3/22. $360,000

909 Buck Street, 2/3/22. $27,500

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

216 Rosenhayn Avenue, 2/4/22. $300,000

85 Sentry Drive, 2/7/22. $250,000

625 Old Deerfield Pike, 2/8/22. $103,000

164 Silver Lake Road, 2/10/22. $240,000

12 Justin Avenue, 2/11/22. $230,000

1515 Third Avenue, 2/11/22. $165,000

VINELAND

2601 Barbara Drive, 1/25/22. $390,000

21 N Myrtle St, 1/26/22. $150,000

1259 Oak Lane, 1/26/22. $225,000

1713 N Main Road, 1/26/22. $2,576,000

424 N East Ave, 1/27/22. $200,000

569 Nottingham Drive, 1/27/22. $205,000

1857 W Oak Road, 1/27/22. $210,000

2007 W Korff Drive, 1/27/22. $272,000

2204 Civil War Road, 1/27/22. $372,000

215 W Montrose St, 1/28/22. $130,000

556 N Valley Ave, 1/28/22. $190,000

1175 Garry Ave, 1/28/22. $244,000

2003 W Oak Road, 1/31/22. $107,500

1137 Roberts Blvd, 1/31/22. $141,000

1065 E Almond St, 1/31/22. $145,000

428 W Quince St, 1/31/22. $169,900

720 S Sixth St, 1/31/22. $195,000

161 S Spring Road, 1/31/22. $275,000

2336 Coronado Ave, 1/31/22. $399,900

