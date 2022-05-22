Properties recently sold in South Jersey

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2805-2 Glassman Penny Michail Fouad K; 12/03/21. $380,000

3501 Pacific Ave Unit #76 Purdie Gordon C Yap Elsa; 12/06/21. $51,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 903 Wilson Andrea Fu Xiaoying; 12/06/21. $185,000

36 S Bellevue Ave Arias Cristina Vu Emily K; 12/06/21. $208,000

600 Delaware Ave Orsted Wind Power No America LLC Mesham Properties LLC; 12/06/21. $475,000

1515 Boardwalk Vacation Trust Inc Bluegreen New Jersey LLC; 12/07/21. $13,700

410 Atlantic Ave Rr#A Luk Yeung Yi Krocos Stelianos; 12/07/21. $75,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 502 Chang Pofeng Guerra Reynaldo C; 12/07/21. $77,900

676 Carolyn Terrace #104 Gluck Tamy Azer Bechara; 12/07/21. $110,000

121 N Morris Ave Hoang Kim Nguyen Quang; 12/07/21. $112,000

4021 Van Rennslear Ave Chen Wen Feng Chen Bai Qia; 12/07/21. $128,000

318 Beach Ave 318 Beach Ac LLC Erlandson Rentals LLC; 12/07/21. $154,500

3101 Boardwalk 2305-1 Frassinelli Phillip C Mohamed Celeny; 12/07/21. $192,500

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1908-1 Sun Qi Bukhmil Yan; 12/07/21. $243,500

120 Euclid Avenue North Beach Mini Golf LLC Schatz Gerald,-Ind&Exr; 12/07/21. $275,000

44 North Connecticut Ave Haven Beat The Street Inc 44 Connecticut LLC; 12/07/21. $450,000

111 S California Ave 111 California LLC Umbro Enterprise LLC; 12/08/21.$1,350,000

2834 Atlantic 501 Gh Real Realty Corp Zubia Vicenta; 12/09/21. M $65,000

517 N Indiana Ave 517 Indiana Ave LLC Mtglq Investors Lp; 12/09/21. $82,500

3101 Boardwalk T1 Unit 805 Boianelli Vincent Blake Jacqueline,-Tr,/Tr; 12/09/21. $218,000

646 North Dover Ave Santos Rogerio S Lacovera Maryann; 12/10/21. $425,000

33 North Dover Avenue Ramisa Homes LLC Sarder Showel; 12/13/21. $160,000

115 S Ocean Ave Liberty Hudson Opportunity Greenlands Realty LLC; 12/15/21. $36,181

216 Pacific Ave Zoll Joseph North Beach Holdings LLC; 12/15/21. $57,200

171 S Ocean Ave Liberty Hudson Opportunity Zoll Joseph C; 12/15/21.$59,400

308 Pacific Ave North Beach Holdings LLC Zoll Joseph C; 12/15/21. $59,400

37 S Iowa Ave 1a Morales Erin South Beach Shore Prop LLC; 12/15/21. $60,000

110 South S Carolina Ave Liberty Hudson Opportunity 110 South So Carolina Ave LLC; 12/15/21. $101,178

816 North Kentucky Ave Traders Real Estate 816 LLC Ramisa Homes LLC; 12/16/21. $125,000

101 So Raleigh Ave Unit 332 Taylor Joan Schwartz Harris; 12/16/21. $127,500

641 Howard Ave Caraballo Francisca Hbass Properties LLC; 12/16/21. $146,000

31 N Delancy Ave Vm Management 1 LLC Ttk Re Entrp LLC; 12/16/21. $165,000

BRIGANTINE

323 44th Street So #112 Radkowski Richard Braun Tracy J; 12/22/21. $425,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F7 Dejesse John Pelican Isle Prop LLC; 12/23/21. $126,500

107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 207 Triolo Carla M Durkin Mary Ann; 12/23/21. $321,000

201 4th Street North Poe Jennifer Snyder Michael; 12/23/21. $1,225,000

401 37th Street South Apt 1 Gallagher Vivian J Vassilev Boris B; 12/27/21. $260,000

138 44th Street So Sellnow Dara Murphy Kevin P; 12/27/21. $385,000

108 45th Street So Newcomb Kenneth Rai Patel Jitha; 12/27/21. $608,000

208 No Roosevelt Blvd Desiderio Joseph Zipfel S Joann; 12/28/21. $469,900

221 Lincoln Drive Mchugh Edward Schrenk Mark E; 12/28/21. $570,000

325 15th Street South Tomasic Gregory J,-Sr Hill Robert,-Jr; 12/28/21. $617,000

4245 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Gotleib Mindy Albrjr LLC; 12/29/21. $1,200,000

14 Coquille Beach Dr Rabjohn Scott Fuscia Dominic; 12/30/21. $438,000

510 Lafayette Blvd Mcdermott David Cleary Mary Rita; 12/30/21. $500,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

18 Primrose Circle Demarco Peter J Scarlata Ernest; 12/08/21. $399,900

303 Longport Blvd D17 Downes David Silvestri Jeff; 12/09/21. $64,500.

105 Duchess Court Diefenderfer David Decarlo Anthony J; 12/09/21. $175,000

113 Pine Ave Kreger Molly Mason Kenneth W,-Sr; 12/09/21. $320,000

7 Gardenia Dr Colon Antonio Santamaria John; 12/09/21. $351,000

3 School House Road Barkoff Bruce W Bollo Valdivieso Sandra; 12/09/21. $359,900

201 Merion Court Rega David J Dr Horton Inc NJ; 12/09/21. $495,710

303 Longport Blvd #A-23 Hagen Michael Sarno Augustine P; 12/10/21. $59,900

; 30 Heather Croft Engel Joanne Maiorani Elizabeth; 12/10/21. $94,500

203a Coolidge Ave Gonzalez Francia Mota Nepomuceno Livio N; 12/13/21. $270,000

303 Longport Blvd H-21 Dinunzio Robert Crisci Anthony E; 12/13/21. $32,500

303 Longport Blvd A-9 Salty Fish LLC Sarno Augustine P; 12/13/21. $57,500

349 Heather Croft Solution Maxx Holdings LLC Petreski Vladimir; 12/13/21. $119,000

1615 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Haq Angelina Trexler Deborah Jo; 12/13/21. $209,000

103 Wilkshire Court Salcedo Geraldo Dr Horton Inc NJ; 12/13/21. $409,990

4024 Ivins Ave Crespo Arlene A Fay Kraft Brian K; 12/14/21. $240,000

251 Pine Ave Clarhaut Patricia Ricevuto Joseph,/Admr; 12/14/21. $350,000

240 Mallard Lane Unit 83 Shore Realty Laspada Taura; 12/15/21. $240,000

436 London Court Ii Patel Biraj Hall Gemma; 12/16/21. $105,000

130 Heather Croft Slater Kevin Paul Geiger William E; 12/16/21. $125,000

120 Cindy Dr Hendrickson Charlene Bescript Edward,-Jr; 12/16/21. $205,000

73 Windsor Drive Clark Roberta S Morgan Barbara A $349,900

108 Woodpecker Rd Ladell Roberts Lakeisha Bhksar LLC; 12/17/21. $238,000

33 Patriot Walk Thach Johnny Cruz Domingo; 12/17/21. $285,000

108 Cromwell Ct Manuel Boliver Reid Derek; 12/17/21. $358,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

32 Meadow Ridge Road Stein Michael D Cuozzo Joseph A; 12/15/21. $85,000

84 Meadow Ridge Road Macias Anastasia Spengler Terry W; 12/15/21. $96,000

401 Vine Ave Corona Gutierrez Jorge L Hanko Mark A; 12/15/21. $265,000

504 First Ave Mcerlean James F,-Jr Smith Mary; 12/15/21. $340,000

93 Waterview Dr Yarrow Patrick E Seck Lynn; 12/16/21. $120,000

442 Nectar Ave Colon Angelo C Lee Jaehoon; 12/16/21. $270,000

343 Elton Lane Fanuele Ross Anthony Roesch Jamie K; 12/16/21. $312,000

800 Curran Court Ho Jin H Block Donna M; 12/16/21. $470,000

705 Fishers Creek Rd Unit 102-B Bldg 1 Huggard Ernest Andrea Rose M,/Atty; 12/21/21. $125,000

123 S Edgewater Drive Rapetti Samantha Roesch David A; 12/21/21. $137,500

31 Pheasant Meadow Court Kemp Richard D Torres John T; 12/21/21. $154,900

727 Victoria Dr Mursheno Richard Saparito Kim A; 12/21/21. $180,000

409 E Ridgewood Ave Banks Raymond W Garraty Christopher J; 12/21/21. $350,000

854 Fishers Creek Rd Unit F Ivens Taylor Kruedelbach Patricia A; 12/22/21. $112,000

268 Saint Joseph Street Falcasantos Michael Montero Herrera Maria Gloria; 12/22/21. $150,000

159 Rumson Drive Daniel Vitul Lewis Crystal; 12/22/21. $155,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

7318 Black Horse Pike Leriche Marvin Fulton Bank Na; 12/27/21. $ 163,000

28 Cranberry Drive Joseph Lauren Xu Zhi C; 12/27/21. $299,990

1 Camac Ave Nguyen Ngo Tien Nguyen Thanh,/Exr; 12/28/21. $ 75,000

134 Lenape Ave Malone Robert J Green Bryant R; 12/28/21. $161,500

4930 Ocean Heights Ave Whilden Stephen Arroyo Richard H; 12/29/21. $345,000

453 Clarkstown Road Walz Michael P Dimeo Hilda; 12/29/21. $401,000

6080 Pine Street Sanders Melanie Cohen Mary Diane; 12/30/21. $300,000

105 Galleria Drive Hossain Mohammad Vizirov Leonid; 12/30/21. $385,000

VENTNOR

707 N Oxford Ave #904 Davis Christine Vassallo Vincent,-Jr; 12/07/21. $78,500

6 N Newport Ave Unit B-7 Hindelang Clark J 6 Newport LLC; 12/07/21. $135,000

5300 Boardwalk Unit 301 Holber Robert H Greene Joanne S; 12/07/21. $279,995

4800 Boardwalk Unit 509/509a Brooks Lee Levine Jennifer; 12/07/21. $539,000

19 So Melbourne Ave Bookbinder Andrea Ciccarelli John V; 12/07/21. $995,000

236 North Derby Ave #905 Fishkin Betsy Lowe Samantha; 12/08/21. $190,000

5200 Boardwalk 7a Katz Steven J Roseman Phyllis,/Atty; 12/09/21. $387,000

129 N Wyoming Ave Stahl Luke Krothe Anne D; 12/09/21. $419,000

15 South Weymouth Ave Shumway Scott D 15 S Weymouth Ave LLC; 12/09/21. $450,000

5000 Boardwalk #701 Samborsky Veronica A Kardos Nina; 12/13/21. $510,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 504 Balistocky Loretta Zenouzi Sirus; 12/14/21. $695,000

236 N Derby Ave Malone Joseph Waltman Alan; 12/15/21. $140,000

603 North Cambridge Avenue Chrysler Elise M Taroff Scott; 12/16/21. $354,000

1 S Fredericksburg Ave Haddad George A Moschella Frank; 12/16/21. $415,000

7012-7014 Calvert Ave Pagliughi Dustin T Mitoulis Michael C,/Atty; 12/16/21. $520,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 203 Marinucci Marianna R Kahn Carol; 12/17/21. $220,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

13 Ibis Pl Carter Glen Ellen Exr Walter Clifford J; 12/1/2021. $350,000

12 Texas Ave Serra Dennis Velasco Ismael Lopez; 12/1/2021. $110,000

128 Birch Rd Hammond Ilene P Mc Neill June; 12/1/2021. $211,000

15 Desoto Ave Zammit Christopher J Perez Jasmin; 12/1/2021. $260,000

4 Wayside Rd Hauser Joan Mary Philiposian Paul; 12/1/2021. $350,000

103 Heidi Ave Baker Patrick J Logan Kirstin; 12/1/2021. $360,000

52 Warwick Rd Roy Roland J Cusick Joseph P; 12/1/2021. $177,500

5 E Wilde Ave Brannan Michael Thomas Peter J; 12/1/2021. $249,900

9905 Seapointe Blvd Apt 705 Cape May County Sheriff Darcey Laura A Butler; 12/1/2021. 418,000

9601 Atlantic Ave Unit 302 Grand 302 LLC Curtis John J; 12/2/2021. $999,000

259 E Pacific Avenue Di Renzo Paul D Mc Ginn Bartholomew 12/2/2021. $137,500

Rife Judith G Caputo Christine 12/2/2021. $435,000

604 Whildam Ave Matteucci Sharon L Chambers Michael Trus 12/2/2021. $549,000

108 East Austin Avenue Mahoney Myklyn Trus Mc Graw Adam 12/3/2021. $440,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

7 Seaview Crossings Ckjr Limited Liability Company Lemay Stephen George; 12/1/2021. $130,000

303 Bennett Rd Buesing Matthew Ortman Allison; 12/2/2021. $259,000

300,302,304,306 Mallard Pond Ln Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 12/2/2021. $360,000

11 N Delaware Ave Adelizzi Richard S Panko Andrew; 12/2/2021. $880,000

202 Springdale Ct Hunsicker Dennis Ritchie-Leo Kimberly A; 12/2/2021. $499,000

2 Hidden Lake Dr Giardina Frank T Tallardy Realty LLC; 12/3/2021. $600,000

341 Route 47 So Merschen Gerard Kelly Edward T;12/3/2021. $140,000

5 Park Ave Dworak Victoria H Macdonald Beverly M; 12/3/2021. p $195,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1900 Surf Avenue Garrity Charles J Fitzpatrick Edward J; 12/1/2021 North Wildwood $316,000

309 E 2-Th Ave Unit 101 Taraborrelli Ronald Jehanian Gregory M; 12/2/2021 North Wildwood $365,000

OCEAN CITY

1109-11 Central Ave Unit A 1st Fl Lees Michael D Borelli Daniel V; 12/1/2021. $975,000

2349 Asbury Ave Eckerson John Krauss Richard C; 12/1/2021. $1,300,000

2013-15 Central Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Krauss Catherine D Dougherty Charlie; 12/1/2021.$1,249,900

1001-03 Simpson Ave V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Cassidy Anthony; 12/1/2021. $960,000

855 Delancey Pl Reginelli James Lohin Christina L; 12/1/2021. $1,110,000

804-06 Coolidge Rd Unit A 1st Fl Rjgvb Limited Liability Company Reilly Krista; 12/1/2021. $770,000

928 Wesley Ave #302 Reed Karen Mcdaniel Michael; 12/1/2021. $266,000

314 Limpet Dr Wagner Michael Minosse Michael V; 12/1/2021. $680,000

5 Clubhouse Dr Browne Donald Markham William; 12/1/2021. $38,000

1129-31 West Ave Unit A Diamante Homes LLC Garrison John; 12/1/2021. $624,900

615 Wesely Ave Rjgvb LLC Lihou Christine; 12/1/2021. $750,000

137 Brigantine Dr Bailey Mark G Baldassarre Joseph; 12/2/2021. $775,000

2927 Haven Ave Snyder Jeffrey S Sr Crognale John; 12/2/2021. $859,900

939 D Simpson Ave Bryant Construction Inc Murphy Gerald V Jr; 12/2/2021. $260,000

841 2nd St Gatesman Prestige Home Development LLC Reardon Brian; 12/2/2021. $2,265,062

629 10th St Lerro Fred S Preziosi Benaifer Don; 12/2/2021. $870,000

900 Ocean Ave Unit 301 Fox Patricia Kirwan John; 12/2/2021. $214,000

856 Second St Sandstrom Frank T Jr Duncan Real Estate Investments LLC; 12/2/2021. $840,000

802 Delancey Place Gray Christina E Ann Marie Olivo Irrevocable Trust; 12/2/2021. $940,000

406 16th St Aka 406 E 16th St Emery Hunter L Gloway Michael T; 12/3/2021. $810,000

458 Asbury Avenue Jwr Properties LLC Truong Minh; 12/3/2021. $789,000

WOODBINE

516 Webster St Cape May Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc Ceromar1 LLC; 12/1/2021. $70,000

62 Elm Ave Quallet Dorothy E Exr Trimbur James J S; 12/1/2021. $36,000

713 Monroe Ave Bodenschatz Robert O’neill Marifrances; 12/2/2021. $277,000

301 Heine Ave Barrett Lillian B Ciccotelli Michael; 12/3/2021. $45,000

