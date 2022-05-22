Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2805-2 Glassman Penny Michail Fouad K; 12/03/21. $380,000
3501 Pacific Ave Unit #76 Purdie Gordon C Yap Elsa; 12/06/21. $51,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 903 Wilson Andrea Fu Xiaoying; 12/06/21. $185,000
36 S Bellevue Ave Arias Cristina Vu Emily K; 12/06/21. $208,000
600 Delaware Ave Orsted Wind Power No America LLC Mesham Properties LLC; 12/06/21. $475,000
1515 Boardwalk Vacation Trust Inc Bluegreen New Jersey LLC; 12/07/21. $13,700
410 Atlantic Ave Rr#A Luk Yeung Yi Krocos Stelianos; 12/07/21. $75,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 502 Chang Pofeng Guerra Reynaldo C; 12/07/21. $77,900
676 Carolyn Terrace #104 Gluck Tamy Azer Bechara; 12/07/21. $110,000
121 N Morris Ave Hoang Kim Nguyen Quang; 12/07/21. $112,000
4021 Van Rennslear Ave Chen Wen Feng Chen Bai Qia; 12/07/21. $128,000
318 Beach Ave 318 Beach Ac LLC Erlandson Rentals LLC; 12/07/21. $154,500
3101 Boardwalk 2305-1 Frassinelli Phillip C Mohamed Celeny; 12/07/21. $192,500
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1908-1 Sun Qi Bukhmil Yan; 12/07/21. $243,500
120 Euclid Avenue North Beach Mini Golf LLC Schatz Gerald,-Ind&Exr; 12/07/21. $275,000
44 North Connecticut Ave Haven Beat The Street Inc 44 Connecticut LLC; 12/07/21. $450,000
111 S California Ave 111 California LLC Umbro Enterprise LLC; 12/08/21.$1,350,000
2834 Atlantic 501 Gh Real Realty Corp Zubia Vicenta; 12/09/21. M $65,000
517 N Indiana Ave 517 Indiana Ave LLC Mtglq Investors Lp; 12/09/21. $82,500
3101 Boardwalk T1 Unit 805 Boianelli Vincent Blake Jacqueline,-Tr,/Tr; 12/09/21. $218,000
646 North Dover Ave Santos Rogerio S Lacovera Maryann; 12/10/21. $425,000
33 North Dover Avenue Ramisa Homes LLC Sarder Showel; 12/13/21. $160,000
115 S Ocean Ave Liberty Hudson Opportunity Greenlands Realty LLC; 12/15/21. $36,181
216 Pacific Ave Zoll Joseph North Beach Holdings LLC; 12/15/21. $57,200
171 S Ocean Ave Liberty Hudson Opportunity Zoll Joseph C; 12/15/21.$59,400
308 Pacific Ave North Beach Holdings LLC Zoll Joseph C; 12/15/21. $59,400
37 S Iowa Ave 1a Morales Erin South Beach Shore Prop LLC; 12/15/21. $60,000
110 South S Carolina Ave Liberty Hudson Opportunity 110 South So Carolina Ave LLC; 12/15/21. $101,178
816 North Kentucky Ave Traders Real Estate 816 LLC Ramisa Homes LLC; 12/16/21. $125,000
101 So Raleigh Ave Unit 332 Taylor Joan Schwartz Harris; 12/16/21. $127,500
641 Howard Ave Caraballo Francisca Hbass Properties LLC; 12/16/21. $146,000
31 N Delancy Ave Vm Management 1 LLC Ttk Re Entrp LLC; 12/16/21. $165,000
BRIGANTINE
323 44th Street So #112 Radkowski Richard Braun Tracy J; 12/22/21. $425,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F7 Dejesse John Pelican Isle Prop LLC; 12/23/21. $126,500
107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 207 Triolo Carla M Durkin Mary Ann; 12/23/21. $321,000
201 4th Street North Poe Jennifer Snyder Michael; 12/23/21. $1,225,000
401 37th Street South Apt 1 Gallagher Vivian J Vassilev Boris B; 12/27/21. $260,000
138 44th Street So Sellnow Dara Murphy Kevin P; 12/27/21. $385,000
108 45th Street So Newcomb Kenneth Rai Patel Jitha; 12/27/21. $608,000
208 No Roosevelt Blvd Desiderio Joseph Zipfel S Joann; 12/28/21. $469,900
221 Lincoln Drive Mchugh Edward Schrenk Mark E; 12/28/21. $570,000
325 15th Street South Tomasic Gregory J,-Sr Hill Robert,-Jr; 12/28/21. $617,000
4245 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Gotleib Mindy Albrjr LLC; 12/29/21. $1,200,000
14 Coquille Beach Dr Rabjohn Scott Fuscia Dominic; 12/30/21. $438,000
510 Lafayette Blvd Mcdermott David Cleary Mary Rita; 12/30/21. $500,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
18 Primrose Circle Demarco Peter J Scarlata Ernest; 12/08/21. $399,900
303 Longport Blvd D17 Downes David Silvestri Jeff; 12/09/21. $64,500.
105 Duchess Court Diefenderfer David Decarlo Anthony J; 12/09/21. $175,000
113 Pine Ave Kreger Molly Mason Kenneth W,-Sr; 12/09/21. $320,000
7 Gardenia Dr Colon Antonio Santamaria John; 12/09/21. $351,000
3 School House Road Barkoff Bruce W Bollo Valdivieso Sandra; 12/09/21. $359,900
201 Merion Court Rega David J Dr Horton Inc NJ; 12/09/21. $495,710
303 Longport Blvd #A-23 Hagen Michael Sarno Augustine P; 12/10/21. $59,900
; 30 Heather Croft Engel Joanne Maiorani Elizabeth; 12/10/21. $94,500
203a Coolidge Ave Gonzalez Francia Mota Nepomuceno Livio N; 12/13/21. $270,000
303 Longport Blvd H-21 Dinunzio Robert Crisci Anthony E; 12/13/21. $32,500
303 Longport Blvd A-9 Salty Fish LLC Sarno Augustine P; 12/13/21. $57,500
349 Heather Croft Solution Maxx Holdings LLC Petreski Vladimir; 12/13/21. $119,000
1615 Mays Landing Somers Point Road Haq Angelina Trexler Deborah Jo; 12/13/21. $209,000
103 Wilkshire Court Salcedo Geraldo Dr Horton Inc NJ; 12/13/21. $409,990
4024 Ivins Ave Crespo Arlene A Fay Kraft Brian K; 12/14/21. $240,000
251 Pine Ave Clarhaut Patricia Ricevuto Joseph,/Admr; 12/14/21. $350,000
240 Mallard Lane Unit 83 Shore Realty Laspada Taura; 12/15/21. $240,000
436 London Court Ii Patel Biraj Hall Gemma; 12/16/21. $105,000
130 Heather Croft Slater Kevin Paul Geiger William E; 12/16/21. $125,000
120 Cindy Dr Hendrickson Charlene Bescript Edward,-Jr; 12/16/21. $205,000
73 Windsor Drive Clark Roberta S Morgan Barbara A $349,900
108 Woodpecker Rd Ladell Roberts Lakeisha Bhksar LLC; 12/17/21. $238,000
33 Patriot Walk Thach Johnny Cruz Domingo; 12/17/21. $285,000
108 Cromwell Ct Manuel Boliver Reid Derek; 12/17/21. $358,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
32 Meadow Ridge Road Stein Michael D Cuozzo Joseph A; 12/15/21. $85,000
84 Meadow Ridge Road Macias Anastasia Spengler Terry W; 12/15/21. $96,000
401 Vine Ave Corona Gutierrez Jorge L Hanko Mark A; 12/15/21. $265,000
504 First Ave Mcerlean James F,-Jr Smith Mary; 12/15/21. $340,000
93 Waterview Dr Yarrow Patrick E Seck Lynn; 12/16/21. $120,000
442 Nectar Ave Colon Angelo C Lee Jaehoon; 12/16/21. $270,000
343 Elton Lane Fanuele Ross Anthony Roesch Jamie K; 12/16/21. $312,000
800 Curran Court Ho Jin H Block Donna M; 12/16/21. $470,000
705 Fishers Creek Rd Unit 102-B Bldg 1 Huggard Ernest Andrea Rose M,/Atty; 12/21/21. $125,000
123 S Edgewater Drive Rapetti Samantha Roesch David A; 12/21/21. $137,500
31 Pheasant Meadow Court Kemp Richard D Torres John T; 12/21/21. $154,900
727 Victoria Dr Mursheno Richard Saparito Kim A; 12/21/21. $180,000
409 E Ridgewood Ave Banks Raymond W Garraty Christopher J; 12/21/21. $350,000
854 Fishers Creek Rd Unit F Ivens Taylor Kruedelbach Patricia A; 12/22/21. $112,000
268 Saint Joseph Street Falcasantos Michael Montero Herrera Maria Gloria; 12/22/21. $150,000
159 Rumson Drive Daniel Vitul Lewis Crystal; 12/22/21. $155,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
7318 Black Horse Pike Leriche Marvin Fulton Bank Na; 12/27/21. $ 163,000
28 Cranberry Drive Joseph Lauren Xu Zhi C; 12/27/21. $299,990
1 Camac Ave Nguyen Ngo Tien Nguyen Thanh,/Exr; 12/28/21. $ 75,000
134 Lenape Ave Malone Robert J Green Bryant R; 12/28/21. $161,500
4930 Ocean Heights Ave Whilden Stephen Arroyo Richard H; 12/29/21. $345,000
453 Clarkstown Road Walz Michael P Dimeo Hilda; 12/29/21. $401,000
6080 Pine Street Sanders Melanie Cohen Mary Diane; 12/30/21. $300,000
105 Galleria Drive Hossain Mohammad Vizirov Leonid; 12/30/21. $385,000
VENTNOR
707 N Oxford Ave #904 Davis Christine Vassallo Vincent,-Jr; 12/07/21. $78,500
6 N Newport Ave Unit B-7 Hindelang Clark J 6 Newport LLC; 12/07/21. $135,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 301 Holber Robert H Greene Joanne S; 12/07/21. $279,995
4800 Boardwalk Unit 509/509a Brooks Lee Levine Jennifer; 12/07/21. $539,000
19 So Melbourne Ave Bookbinder Andrea Ciccarelli John V; 12/07/21. $995,000
236 North Derby Ave #905 Fishkin Betsy Lowe Samantha; 12/08/21. $190,000
5200 Boardwalk 7a Katz Steven J Roseman Phyllis,/Atty; 12/09/21. $387,000
129 N Wyoming Ave Stahl Luke Krothe Anne D; 12/09/21. $419,000
15 South Weymouth Ave Shumway Scott D 15 S Weymouth Ave LLC; 12/09/21. $450,000
5000 Boardwalk #701 Samborsky Veronica A Kardos Nina; 12/13/21. $510,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 504 Balistocky Loretta Zenouzi Sirus; 12/14/21. $695,000
236 N Derby Ave Malone Joseph Waltman Alan; 12/15/21. $140,000
603 North Cambridge Avenue Chrysler Elise M Taroff Scott; 12/16/21. $354,000
1 S Fredericksburg Ave Haddad George A Moschella Frank; 12/16/21. $415,000
7012-7014 Calvert Ave Pagliughi Dustin T Mitoulis Michael C,/Atty; 12/16/21. $520,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 203 Marinucci Marianna R Kahn Carol; 12/17/21. $220,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
13 Ibis Pl Carter Glen Ellen Exr Walter Clifford J; 12/1/2021. $350,000
12 Texas Ave Serra Dennis Velasco Ismael Lopez; 12/1/2021. $110,000
128 Birch Rd Hammond Ilene P Mc Neill June; 12/1/2021. $211,000
15 Desoto Ave Zammit Christopher J Perez Jasmin; 12/1/2021. $260,000
4 Wayside Rd Hauser Joan Mary Philiposian Paul; 12/1/2021. $350,000
103 Heidi Ave Baker Patrick J Logan Kirstin; 12/1/2021. $360,000
52 Warwick Rd Roy Roland J Cusick Joseph P; 12/1/2021. $177,500
5 E Wilde Ave Brannan Michael Thomas Peter J; 12/1/2021. $249,900
9905 Seapointe Blvd Apt 705 Cape May County Sheriff Darcey Laura A Butler; 12/1/2021. 418,000
9601 Atlantic Ave Unit 302 Grand 302 LLC Curtis John J; 12/2/2021. $999,000
259 E Pacific Avenue Di Renzo Paul D Mc Ginn Bartholomew 12/2/2021. $137,500
Rife Judith G Caputo Christine 12/2/2021. $435,000
604 Whildam Ave Matteucci Sharon L Chambers Michael Trus 12/2/2021. $549,000
108 East Austin Avenue Mahoney Myklyn Trus Mc Graw Adam 12/3/2021. $440,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
7 Seaview Crossings Ckjr Limited Liability Company Lemay Stephen George; 12/1/2021. $130,000
303 Bennett Rd Buesing Matthew Ortman Allison; 12/2/2021. $259,000
300,302,304,306 Mallard Pond Ln Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 12/2/2021. $360,000
11 N Delaware Ave Adelizzi Richard S Panko Andrew; 12/2/2021. $880,000
202 Springdale Ct Hunsicker Dennis Ritchie-Leo Kimberly A; 12/2/2021. $499,000
2 Hidden Lake Dr Giardina Frank T Tallardy Realty LLC; 12/3/2021. $600,000
341 Route 47 So Merschen Gerard Kelly Edward T;12/3/2021. $140,000
5 Park Ave Dworak Victoria H Macdonald Beverly M; 12/3/2021. p $195,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1900 Surf Avenue Garrity Charles J Fitzpatrick Edward J; 12/1/2021 North Wildwood $316,000
309 E 2-Th Ave Unit 101 Taraborrelli Ronald Jehanian Gregory M; 12/2/2021 North Wildwood $365,000
OCEAN CITY
1109-11 Central Ave Unit A 1st Fl Lees Michael D Borelli Daniel V; 12/1/2021. $975,000
2349 Asbury Ave Eckerson John Krauss Richard C; 12/1/2021. $1,300,000
2013-15 Central Ave Unit B 2nd Fl Krauss Catherine D Dougherty Charlie; 12/1/2021.$1,249,900
1001-03 Simpson Ave V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Cassidy Anthony; 12/1/2021. $960,000
855 Delancey Pl Reginelli James Lohin Christina L; 12/1/2021. $1,110,000
804-06 Coolidge Rd Unit A 1st Fl Rjgvb Limited Liability Company Reilly Krista; 12/1/2021. $770,000
928 Wesley Ave #302 Reed Karen Mcdaniel Michael; 12/1/2021. $266,000
314 Limpet Dr Wagner Michael Minosse Michael V; 12/1/2021. $680,000
5 Clubhouse Dr Browne Donald Markham William; 12/1/2021. $38,000
1129-31 West Ave Unit A Diamante Homes LLC Garrison John; 12/1/2021. $624,900
615 Wesely Ave Rjgvb LLC Lihou Christine; 12/1/2021. $750,000
137 Brigantine Dr Bailey Mark G Baldassarre Joseph; 12/2/2021. $775,000
2927 Haven Ave Snyder Jeffrey S Sr Crognale John; 12/2/2021. $859,900
939 D Simpson Ave Bryant Construction Inc Murphy Gerald V Jr; 12/2/2021. $260,000
841 2nd St Gatesman Prestige Home Development LLC Reardon Brian; 12/2/2021. $2,265,062
629 10th St Lerro Fred S Preziosi Benaifer Don; 12/2/2021. $870,000
900 Ocean Ave Unit 301 Fox Patricia Kirwan John; 12/2/2021. $214,000
856 Second St Sandstrom Frank T Jr Duncan Real Estate Investments LLC; 12/2/2021. $840,000
802 Delancey Place Gray Christina E Ann Marie Olivo Irrevocable Trust; 12/2/2021. $940,000
406 16th St Aka 406 E 16th St Emery Hunter L Gloway Michael T; 12/3/2021. $810,000
458 Asbury Avenue Jwr Properties LLC Truong Minh; 12/3/2021. $789,000
WOODBINE
516 Webster St Cape May Congregation Of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc Ceromar1 LLC; 12/1/2021. $70,000
62 Elm Ave Quallet Dorothy E Exr Trimbur James J S; 12/1/2021. $36,000
713 Monroe Ave Bodenschatz Robert O’neill Marifrances; 12/2/2021. $277,000
301 Heine Ave Barrett Lillian B Ciccotelli Michael; 12/3/2021. $45,000
