Properties recently sold in South Jersey

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

Delray Ln Sorg Albert,-Jr Carfagno Peter L; 02/18/22. $240,000

7 Strand Court Sibbert Maryann Campanella Larry; 02/21/22. $342,500

403 Haddon Ave Frank And Martyne Glenn Tehrani Massoud; 02/22./22. $299,900

305 Cynwyd Drive Mueller Raymond G 21st Century Inv LLC; 02/25/22. $230,000

ATLANTIC CITY

338 North Dover Ave Dicioccio Richard Anthony,-3rd Isgro Frank; 02/14/22. $350,000

3817 Atlantic Ave Unit 712 Maliniak Assaf Omega Investment Prop LLC; 02/15 /22. $57,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit C2501 Garrett Jewels LLC Mccrane Joan; 02/15/22. $219,000

108 Albion Place 106 108 Albion Ave LLC Casino Reinvestment Dev Auth; 02/15/22. $385,000

106 Albion Ave Casino Reinvestment Dev Auth 106 108 Albion Ave LLC; 02/15/22. $395,000

1056 N Ohio Ave Red Oak Serv Co LLC Exit Strategy LLC; 02/16/22. $33,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1408 Lyrist Kokonas Maria Drulis Michael; 02/16/22. $165,000

3301 Artic Ave Triangle Properties LLC 3301 Artic Ave LLC; 02/16/22. $300,000

9 N Brighton Ave Shchedrina Larisa Yuan Wan Hsi; 02/16/22. $395,000

2834 Atlantic Ave Unit 106 Feng Run LelII Amelia; 02/18/22. $69,000

2721 Boardwalk #1603 Frain Rosemary Siwek Adam M; 02/18/22. $110,000

3851 Boardwalk #1811 Mikhail Mary Mattmuller Kyle A; 02/18/22. $280,000

4 S Aberdeen Place Zelouf Susan B Berenato Dominick; 02/21/22. $825,000

4700 Atlantic Ave Buchan Douglas L I 4700 Atlantic LLC; 02/21/22. $910,000

2834 Atlantic Ave #815 Red Oak Serv Co LLC Esq Capital III LLC; 02/22/22. $22,500

22 S Georgia Ave #1 Acquasanta Susan Y Lil Duck LLC; 02/22/22. $55,000

22 S Georgia Ave #2 Acquasanta Gian C Lil Duck LLC; 02/22/22. $55,000

849 North Massachusetts Krichmar Jay Singleton Rodney N; 02/22/22. $444,000

BRIGANTINE

148 South 5th Street Guerrieri Tina Trendler Lucy M; 02/09/22. $585,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit E9 Shirey Joyce Schantz Dwight P; 02/10/22. $151,500

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit N2 Murphy Brian Schwerdtman Jeffrey; 02/14/22. $125,000

4400 W ; Ave Unit 101 Truesdell Kenneth R Kerrigan Christine; 02/14/22. $130,000

413 E ; Ave #38 Sisson June A Hawkinson Fredrica; 02/14/22. $178,000

47 Heald Rd Garguilo Robert Luka Gabor Armen; 02/14/22. $582,000

3301 Bayshore Ave #9 Jones Robert S Nessler Jean A; 02/15/22. $289,000

69 Sailfish Dr Rose Eugene J Malloy Daniel T; 02/15/22. $450,000

1107 Ocean Ave Hogan Scott A Lopresti Scott A; 02/15/22. $2,300,000

3301 Bayshore Ave Unit 10 Jones Robert S Belger Stephen; 02/16/22. $295,000

226 40th St So Vivian Brett Tisseverasinghe Lia Marie; 02/16/22. $470,000

315 39th Street So Magnotta Thomas R Beach Life Prop LLC; 02/16/22. $680,000

617 Bayshore Ave Petaccio Kerri A Resnick Marvin; 02/16/22. $1,230,000

558 W Shore Rd Ryan Michael G Risnychok Gregory J; 02/16/22. $1,350,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 308 Evans Patricia A Cerbo Michele; 02/17/22. $280,000

201 East Brigantine Ave Unit A Sabatana Smith Lois Costantini Edmond; 02/17/22. $625,000

1105 East Shore Drive Unit B Inland Development LLC Gentry Robert; 02/17/22. F $685,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Soltesz Todd N Alva Daniel Paul; 02/17/22. $740,000

400 27th Street Moore Suzanne Gedney Travis E; 02/17/22. $1,995,000

100 13th Street Unit 212 Redding Keith M Ormsby Christopher; 02/18/22. $150,000

444 Hackney Pl Dasher Real Estate LLC Lapolla Charles J,-Sr; 02/18/22. $285,000

308 29th Street South Barishek Margaret Mary,/Exr Encarnacao Carlos; 02/18/22. $715,000

BUENA

217a W Pacific Ave Gonzalez Alisa Renzulli Gelardo Joan; 02/22/22. $211,000

604 So West Ave HSBC Bank USA NA Gilliano Nancy; 02/23/22. $187,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

121 Kavkaz Place Echevarria Wilfredo Echevarria Daniel; 02/25/22. $85,000

706 Sixth Road Petrini Properties LLC Bonney James F; 02/25/22. $259,000

120 Tuckahoe Road & 281 Cumberland Rd Cranberry Run Inc Lgc Cbr LLC; 02/25/22. $7,625,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

301 Boston Avenue Suriano Enzo Demarco Patrick; 02/25/22. $155,000

158 Cincinnati Ave Hala Real Estate & Const LLC Loper John; 02/25/22. $131,400

619 San Francisco Ave Daub Allison Charles Georgia; 02/25/22. $205,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

107 Snowdrop Road Barry Maria E Gurwood Alan; 02/07/22. $455,000

78 Heather Croft Silva Lazhami Rodriguez Jose L; 02/08/22. $114,000

128 Pine Ave Frees Robert W Cordero Teutle Ilse D; 02/08/22. $265,000

8 Taft Ln Daughenbaugh James R,-Ind&Atty Morrison Stephen; 02/08/22. $375,000

235 London Court Keller Susan A,-Exrx Baker Michael D; 02/09/22. $121,000

323 Pine Ave Hantson Craig Andrews Melissa M; 02/09/22. $369,900

512 Delaware Ave Bzdewka Todd M Shultz Kyle A; 02/09/22. $511,500

6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd #30b Udodov Vladislav Newmones Georgeanna; 02/14/22. $88,000

2 Vella La Vella Lane Alley Sarah Nguyen Allyson; 02/14/22. $225,000

238 Granville Cir Mah Sue Ann Hader Timothy J; 02/14/22. $447,500

4 Berkshire Street Bates Wes King Katherine M; 02/15/22. $264,000

103 Alder Ave Wendt Edward Peirano Lisa M; 02/16/22. $127,000

304 Wythe Road Lee Steven Alan Escobar Avila Nelson G; 02/16/22. $385,000

220 Crystal Lake Dr Taylor John H Giardino Jeffrey R; 02/16/22. $390,000

154 Rochelle Lane Lugo Jorel D Gaetano Giordano Bldrs LLC; 02/17/22. $274,900

32 Heather Croft Barnett Perry Attaya Capital LLC; 02/18/22. $20,000

7 Queens Street Garcia Rafael Rondon Ronal J; 02/18/22. $295,000

1407 Old Zion Road Ruggieri Antoinette,/Atty Osardu Dennis K; 02/18/22. $359,000

3 Otter Ln Martin John P St Clair Joseph; 02/18/22. $475,000

609 Zion Rd Harley Patricia R Peterson James,-Jr; 02/21/22. $235,000

304 Central Ave Daneshvar Ali Preston John J,-Tr; 02/21/22.$ 404,000

1414 Doughty Rd Coba Inc Iglesia Apostolica Jesucristo; 02/22/22. $101,000

16 Tilton Club Shook Renee Sese Rene J; 02/22/22. $143,000

FOLSOM

217 Fenimore Dr Boyle James Cadira Amanda E; 02/08/22. $229,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

684 Lake Front Circle Healey Edward W,-Jr Chan Kissoon; 02/09/22. $220,000

134 Kensington Dr Givner Joshua Kyle Torre Steven; 02/09/22. $385,000

224 East White Horse Pike Shri Krishna Sai Hotel LLC Lakshmi Sai LLC; 02/09/22. $3,000,000

25 Waterview Dr Unit 102-A Maslanka David E Maina Michael J,-3rd; 02/14/22.; 02/14/22. $95,000

48 S New York Rd Suite B-8 Kondler Raymond P Roszak Gerard; 02/14/22. $140,000

22 Greenwich Drive Mitchell Diane Tamayo Garcia Sebastian; 02/14/22. $151,900

540 Carlisle Ln Ryan Cheryl,-Atty Seibold William Frederick,-3rd; 02/14/22. $280,000

200 W Lenape Rd Jones Margaret Mastro Joseph S; 02/14/22. $365,000

38 Donegal Lane Luciano William Patel Jitenkumar; 02/14/22. $365,000

435 Turnbridge Dr Mattern Laura L Makar Christopher; 02/14/22. $395,000

203 Limerick Street Chiantera Bonnie M Greenberg Richard; 02/15/22. $390,000

615 Lost Pine Way Sherwood Thomas Wisdom Boyd; 02/15/22. $772,000

229 Meadow Ridge Road Choroszewski Walter Pacific Premier Tr Custodian; 02/16/22. $85,000

69 Colonial Ct Suksomnil Venus V Capece Lisa; 02/16/22. $94,900

86 Iroquois Dr Lewis Craig R Avelino Max A; 02/16/22. $122,500

248 W Jimmie Leeds Road Chau Olivia Y Leggette James; 02/16/22. $270,000

109 St Georges Dr Steinberg Leslie R,-Exrx Donito John; 02/16/22. $335,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

8 Ernst Court Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Kuffer Gary K ; 02/14/22. $304,479

4028 Alexander Dr Cai Ying,/Atty Glemser Suzanne M; 02/14/22. $310,000

5059 Merion Ct Palmer Clayton,-Sr Kuo Christie,/Atty; 02/15/22. $170,000

60 Ernst Ct Rotundo Ginetta Nelson John; 02/15/22. $340,000

7176 1st Ave Savage Homes LLC Bank Of Ny Mellon; 02/16/22. $110,250

5640 Birch Street Hagel Robert Green Lorie Joy; 02/16/22. $375,000

6215 Cove Ave Reese Shari A Halley William Michael; 02/17/22. $150,000

19 Pennington Ave Fischer Joseph Schnur George A; 02/17/22. $209,900

125 Giunta Walk Brita Edward A Miskewitz Vincent; 02/17/22. $277,000

6995 Harding Highway Zaleski Laura Kaufman Lee; 02/18/22. $135,000

6310 Sears Ave Foster Constance Conway Abigail; 02/18/22. $157,400

HAMMONTON

800 N Egg Harbor Rd Curcio Kevin Curcio Frank,-Sr; 02/24/22. $143,000

130 S 2nd Road Rector Pauline Marandino Dominic E; 02/25/22. $258,000

648 Anderson Ave Pedersen Barbara Graziano Wayne A; 02/25/22. $376,000

108 S Madison Ave Graziano Sarah L Pedersen Justin; 02/28/22. $235,000

577 South 3rd Street Celona Michael Rocha Melanie R; 02/28/22. $300,000

11 North Washington Street ; Manor Realty LLC ; Manor Rhcf LLC; 02/28/22. $500,000

LINWOOD

135 W Sterling Ave Rha Raphael Barry Maria Elizabeth; 02/22/22. $185,000

210 Schoolhouse Drive Callahan Michael T Criscione Sandra Joy; 02/22/22. $445,000

1019 Shore Road Gagliardi Michelle T Compton John; 02/24/22. $385,000

LONGPORT

2602 Absequan Ave Ciolko Edward Ciolko Kathleen; 02/16/22. $250,000

137 No 33rd Ave Cice Lydia John Arrow Custom Homes LLC; 02/16/22. $930,000

MARGATE

9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 221 Addezio Stephen Anapolle David; 02/08/22. $195,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1001 Witman Allan M Rayz Marina; 02/08/22. $800,000

29 N Decatur Ave Dicosmo Rita,-Exr East Village LLC; 02/10/22. $799,000

102 S Nassau Ave Baldwin Kila B Davco Construction Inc; 02/10/22. $3,725,000

102 North Washinton Ave #2 Brajer Jason Mendelsohn Carole; 02/14/22. $850,000

112 N Madison Ave Unit A Shophia Ventures LLC Rosen Dawn; 02/15/22. $975,000

9101 Atlantic Ave #202 Burton Michael S Robinson Bradley William; 02/16/22. $560,000

31 Bayside Court Couzens Jay Boxman Adrianne; 02/17/22. $700,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

635 Columbia Rd Fidelity Asset Mgmt LLC Granzow Timothy; 02/15/22. $69,900

2660 Fifth Ave Price Wayne Thorstensen Eric; 02/16/22. $45,000

4040 Adams Cir Zaragoza Darleen Jon Vega Inv LLC; 02/16/22. $120,000

500 Heidelberg Ave Weber William L,-Jr,-Exr Weber Kimberly M; 02/23/22. $180,000

2621 7th Ave Coba Inc Errera Charles,-Jr; 02/24/22. $179,000

NORTHFIELD

2308 Oak Ave Reina James M Davis Christine; 02/09/22. $210,000

6 E Rosedale Ave Walsh Remy Morrison Suzanne; 02/15/22. $264,000

4206 Dolphin Ave Lehne Gilmore Lisa Eachus Lisa M; 02/21/22. $130,000

2728 Burroughs Ave Cecchini Stephen Meakim Rachel A; 02/21/22. $415,000

332 Roosevelt Ave Motz Tracy L,-Exrx Davis Dereck; 02/22/22. $175,000

404 Franklin Ave Weiss Robert B,-Jr Wardell Joan M; 02/24/22. $240,000

PLEASANTVILLE

207 Lyons Ct Adams Clifford J,-Jr Osoria Ana L; 02/16/22. $307,000

24 Pacific Ave Graves Rosemary Oneil Patricia; 02/18/22. $165,000

1432 No Franklin Blvd Perez Rodrigo Londono Horton Jack E; 02/22/22. $120,000

614 West Ashland Ave Aponte Rosa A Gallego Carlos D; 02/22/22. $136,000

9 W Pleasant Ave Afruza Mannan Ivker Robert; 02/23/22. $129,000

1004 Harrison Ave Ferreras Ana J Rodriguez Fuentes Jesus; 02/25/22. $165,000

SOMERS POINT

58 E New York Ave Shore Memorial Hosp South Jersey Yacht Sales; 02/15/22. $250,000

408 Bethel Rd Unit C2 Hasheminejad Farhad Elf Holdings LLC; 02/17/22. $164,000

401 Harbour Cove Curnew Raymond R Ravendo Betty J; 02/17/22. $225,000

18 West Cedar Ave Fitzick Matthew Tyler Racamato Rosanna J; 02/17/22. $ 290,000

28 East Groveland Ave Pdjl Investments LLC Matos Lucas M; 02/18/22. $299,900

23 Holly Hills Drive Dougherty Patrick J Stevens Guy; 02/24/22. $270,000

VENTNOR

118 N Melbourne Ave Unit B Klein Stephen James,-Jr Tamayo Francisco J; 02/02/22. $315,000

302 N Dudley Ave Haas Robert Lacovara William; 02/03/22. $125,000

323 N Somerset Ave Horner Evan F Romeo Samuel,-Jr; 02/03/22. $652,000

6906 Atlantic Ave Rosof Edward Kushnick Howard Jay; 02/03/22. $1,275,000

404 N Cambridge Ave Spena Paul Gatta Vincenzo; 02/04/22. $430,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 704 Exemption Equivalent Tr Singh Sadhna; 02/04/22. $618,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 112 Cappello Gregory Kondratow Cheryl; 02/09/22. $199,500

122 North Oxford Avenue Davis Maene Mariann Mirarchi Nicholas; 02/09/22. $305,000

Cape May County

AVALON

Avalon Lash Investment Group LLC Aqua Bella Realty LLC; 12/22/21 $4,775,000

CAPE MAY

Tighe Doris Susanne Est Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 12/21/21 $1,350,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Chaill Richard E Taylor Carolyn; 12/22/21 $535,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Oakes Thomas G Lombardi Steven; 12/21/21 $18,000

Leidy Valerie A Leidy Gregg E; 12/22/21 $7,767

Penland Carol Ann Exr Rossiter Kenneth P; 12/22/21 $493,000

Tanghare Barbara Jean Kinney Susan; 12/22/21 $318,000

Touhill Elizabeth L Concannon Michael F; 12/22/21 $190,000

Parish Of Saint John Neumann North Cape May NJ Engel Margaret; 12/22/21 $405,000

Post Richard Fiorenza Bruno; 12/22/21 $400,000

107 Jennifer Lane LLC Hutcheson Bruce C; 12/22/21 $250,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Karavangelos Anastasia Trus&C Angouridakis Michail; 12/21/21 $125,936

Arena Jason Trus Stiges Holdings LLC; 12/22/21 $650,000

Nvr Inc Dougherty Donna M; 12/22/21 $507,630

Stites Avenue Property LLC Ckjr Limited Liability Company; 12/22/21 $250,000

Ckjr Limited Liability Company Strain Keith; 12/22/21 $124,000

Lanczinger Bert Riodam 2 LLC; 12/22/21 $60,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Ludena Yuri R Cueva 2200 Atlantic Crcp LLC; 12/21/21 $3,000,000

Hickey David R Roberts Michael; 12/21/21 $246,000

Zuccarello Salvatore A Zuccarello Salvatore A; 12/21/21 $250,000

Gajdowski Anthony M Kilgallon Courtney; 12/21/21 $147,000

Brogan Thomas F Est Van Holt John Anthony; 12/22/21 $106,000

Sicinski Kenneth J Brennan Peter V; 12/22/21 $310,000

OCEAN CITY

Garbutt Patricia A Chromiec Edward J; 12/21/21 $448,000

Chromiec Edward J Chase Andrew B Jr; 12/21/21 $750,000

Stainton’s Square Mall LLC First Knight Boutique LLC; 12/21/21 $2,815,000

Haynes Thomas C Trus Depaul Thomas A Jr; 12/22/21 $612,500

Brooks Deborah E Kaistha Anoop; 12/22/21 $605,000

Dilks Craig M Hein Edward; 12/22/21 $550,000

Brunhammer Todd M Auriello Beverly Ann; 12/22/21 $260,000

Kellner Robert M Serfass Patrick H; 12/22/21 $999,999

Baublitz John H Mitchell Todd S; 12/22/21 $800,000

Longmuir James Kelly Christopher M; 12/22/21 $868,777

SEA ISLE CITY

Sea Isle City Way Todd A Yaegel Thomas J; 12/22/21 $1,324,500

Sea Isle City Ziegler William Pekosfky Leonard; 12/22/21 $702,732

Sea Isle City Franklin Mary Ann Trus Miles Michele; 12/22/21 $765,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Stathakes Thomas M Tepper Joseph R; 12/22/21 $1,500,000

WEST CAPE MAY

Anghel Gheorghe M Gorski Gerald E; 12/21/21 $852,000

Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc Kramp Brian L; 12/21/21 $1,059,000

West Cape Cottages LLC Buckridge Steven L; 12/22/21 $360,000

WILDWOOD

Dreams Come True Construction LLC Van Meter Christine L; 12/21/21 $649,999

Itc Construction LLC Swetsky Philip S; 12/21/21 $999,100

Goldberg Richard C Tomczak Sigmund J Jr; 12/21/21 $345,000

Hoefler James Campbell Martin; 12/21/21 $511,000

Cape May County Sheriff Rams Investments LLC; 12/21/21 $280,000

Graber Jennifer L Maugle Bernard J; 12/22/21 $387,500

Redgait Master LLC Bonfiglio Carmine; 12/22/21 $190,000

WILDWOOD CREST

White Peter Malone James; 12/21/21 $589,000

Pacific Island LLC Butters Mary J; 12/21/21 $925,000

Ocean Seven Homes Atlanta LLC Ocean Seven Homes Atlanta LLC; 12/21/21

Ocean Seven Homes Atlanta LLC Zacney Carol G; 12/21/21 $2,250,000

Beakley David Albano Christopher; 12/22/21 $675,000

Cumberland County

UPPER DEERFIELD

230 Rosenhayn Ave; 2/17/22. $120,000

25 Finley Rd; 2/17/22. $189,000

592 Old Deerfield Pike; 2/17/22. $100

13 Partridge Court; 2/18/22. $325,000

8 Krysta Court; 2/22/22. $370,500

25 Parkview Heights; 2/25/22. $137,000

8 Horton Ave; 2/28/22. $295,000

8 Weymouth Pl; 2/28/22. $80,000

VINELAND

1689 North West Ave; 2/1/22. $177,777

780 N Delsea Dr; 2/1/22. $178,500

3544 N West Ave; 2/1/22. $425,000

1577 S East Ave; 2/1/22. $180,000

1949 North Main Rd; 2/1/22. $68,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave; 2/1/22. $185,000

529 E Cherry St; 2/2/22. $113,000

6 Dshibe Terrace; 2/2/22. $222,500

2490 S West Blvd; 2/2/22. $55,000

3095 Scarlet Dr; 2/2/22. $230,000

1356 Brown Rd; 2/3/22. $77,000

1745 Philip St; 2/3/22. $222,000

81 Columbia Ave; 2/3/22. $195,000

1009 West Chestnut Ave; 2/3/22. $140,000

412 West Montrose St; 2/3/22. $125,000

540 Sheridan Ave; 2/3/22. $315,000

4251 E Sherman Ave; 2/3/22. $275,000

3673 S Main Rd; 2/3/22. $150,000

1541 South East Ave; 2/4/22. $225,000

401 North Eighth St; 2/4/22. $270,000

4160 Lake Rd; 2/7/22. $255,000

64 West Landis Ave; 2/7/22. $408,491

356 North Brewster Rd; 2/8/22. $188,000

341 Unwood Dr; 2/8/22. $185,000

1389 Garry Ave; 2/8/22. $376,000

1249 Kirkwood Dr; 2/9/22. $160,000

710 Fox Lane; 2/9/22. $342,000

523 Westmont Lane; 2/9/22. $178,580

211 W Laurel St; 2/10/22. $143,770

2236 Vine Rd &C; 2/10/22. $447,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit C-32; 2/10/22. $175,000

568 N Valley Ave ;2/11/22. $2,100,000

576 Wayne Ave; 2/11/22. $225,000

903 N 4th St; 2/11/22. $79,500

415 West Landis Ave; 2/11/22. $1,159,225

79 West Landis Ave; 2/11/22. $1,684,246

1543 Fiocchi Dr; 2/14/22. $300,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave Apt G72; 2/14/22. $150,000

513 E Pear St; 2/14/22. $69,900

3025 Athens Way; 2/14/22. $275,000

2871 Barry Dr; 2/15/22. $382,500

573 Royal Dr; 2/15/22. $280,000

207 Jay Terrace; 2/16/22. $188,000

553 West Grant Ave; 2/16/22. $152,500

1786 Princess Lane; 2/16/22. $296,000

1786 Princess Lane; 2/16/22. $296,000

231 W Plum St; 2/17/22. $85,000

245 Strawberry Ave; 2/17/22. $85,000

1949 North Main Rd; 2/17/22. $68,000

208 Mount Vernon Ave; 2/17/22. $177,500

517 Crystal Ave; 2/17/22. $100,000

120 E Arbor Ave; 2/18/22. $156,000

2727 Medina St; 2/18/22. $348,000

719 E Quince St; 2/18/22. $165,000

203 W Elmer St; 2/18/22. $180,000

2470 S Main Rd; 2/18/22. $75,000

1071 E Landis Ave; 2/18/22. $275,000

1055 South Main Rd; 2/22/22. $335,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 59; 2/22/22. $145,000

417 East Cornell St; 2/22/22. $185,000

1455 E Wheat Rd; 2/23/22. $80,000

414 South 7th St; 2/23/22. $135,000

566 Pleasant Dr; 2/23/22. $260,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave; 2/23/22. $140,000

1964 E Oak Rd Unit K1; 2/24/22. $156,000

733 Yale Terrace; 2/24/22. $199,900

637 W Elmer Rd; 2/24/22. $300,000

3480 Menantico Rd; 2/24/22. $395,960

1082 E Chestnut Ave; 2/24/22. $217,500

292 Brookfield St; 2/25/22. $100

834 East Oak Rd; 2/25/22. $142,500

1705 N West Ave; 2/25/22. $160,000

1721 N West Ave; 2/25/22. $26,416

1150 Sharp Rd; 2/25/22. $160,000

2242 Quail St; 2/25/22. $345,000

271 North Orchard Rd; 2/28/22. $92,000

