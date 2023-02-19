Today’s rapidly expanding growth in technology and modern conveniences seems to be especially prevalent in the construction world, where not only do new homes have boundless potential as far as style and visual appeal, but also durability and reduced maintenance requirements.

Those assets are everywhere in the soon-to-be-completed home at 412 North Huntington Avenue in Margate. The home is being built on a 3,200 square-foot lot, which is sizable by seashore or resort-town standards, but what is happening to maximize the efficiency of that space, and the aesthetic appeal with how it is being done, is particularly remarkable.

The 5-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home features three floors above a ground level with a two-door, two-car garage. A four-stop elevator originates at that ground level – which will be highlighted by a heated inground swimming pool and a sprawling paver patio in the fenced-in rear yard – and rises to the first of three levels that are all furnished with gorgeous, engineered hardwood flooring.

The open-concept design of that first floor includes a great room with linear gas fireplace, accentuated by natural stone and LED lighting; a modern kitchen with center island, StarMark soft-close cabinetry (see StarMarkCabinetry.com), quartz countertops and a custom tile backsplash; and a separate dining area that connects, like the great room, to the first of two magnificent fiberglass front decks.

“It’s just a fantastic home on a great street that never floods, and is within walking distance to a lot of fine restaurants in both Ventnor (the border of which is just north of the home) and Margate,” says the owner/ builder, representing J&G Margate LLC.

Equally fantastic are the two floors above the main living area, including a master suite that opens onto another deck that runs the width of the home. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet and private bathroom with his-and-her vanities. All three full bathrooms, and the first-floor powder room, will be equipped with wainscoting, porcelain tiles, and high-quality Kohler and Moen fixtures. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom on the second level, and two more bedrooms and a bathroom on a top level that also features a tremendous amount of attic storage space.

Other forthcoming amenities include a lawn irrigation system, a full landscaping package, three zones of heating and air conditioning, and a tankless hot-water system.

Designed by renowned Somers Point-based architect George Wray Thomas (see GWThomas.net), the home is located in very close proximity to the Milton & Betty Katz JCC (see JCCAtlantic.org), which offers lots of social, recreational and fitness opportunities. There are also public tennis courts and sports facilities located at the nearby Jerome Avenue Park, and the Downbeach Express, which connects Absecon Island to Northfield, is also very close, opening up a myriad of dining and shopping opportunities on the mainland.

For more information on this sensational, soon-to-be-completed Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.