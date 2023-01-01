Magnificent Ventnor estate has been meticulously restored

There are those among us who seem to have an uncanny knack for bringing out the beauty in objects that lost their luster, and, according to Frank Reuter — owner of the exquisitely revamped home at 14 S. Derby Ave. in the heart of Ventnor’s venerable St. Leonard’s Tract — one of those people is Jose Echevarria.

“He’s the guy I have to give most of the credit to,” Reuter says. “He’s that kind of person who’s born with the innate ability to just walk in and know what to do. (The restoration) involved a lot of my physical labor, but it was his artistic talents and vision that transformed it.”

The end result could serve as the showpiece for St. Leonard’s Tract, one of the most attractive, historically significant and almost completely residential sections of Absecon Island.

The seven-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home is stunning from its refinished original hardwood flooring, to its modernized and customized kitchen and bathrooms, to its huge, open-air front porch that Reuter understandably speaks of with the utmost amount of pride.

“(The porch) is the part of the restoration we’re most proud of,” says Reuter, who has owned the home since 2017. “It was originally an outdoor porch back in the day, and a prior owner enclosed it.

“We took out the windows, took out the panels under the windows, and this beautiful porch emerged out of something that somebody had covered up. We literally just took panels and windows down and there was this gorgeous porch underneath it.”

The home’s hardwood floors, which are prevalent throughout the entire second level (the first level features a luxury wood laminate), could tell a similar tale.

“There was carpeting everywhere, and we pulled out the carpets and these amazing hardwood floors were underneath,” Reuter says. “They had to be sanded and refinished, but otherwise they were in pristine condition and turned out beautifully.”

Reuter and Echevarria teamed up to revamp the property not only aesthetically but also functionally, with new heating and air-conditioning systems, a new roof taken down to the plywood, attic insulation, and new water-and-sewer lines coming in from the street. As spacious and spectacular as the home is itself, it is situated on a 6,250-square-foot lot that could easily accommodate a garage or pool if so desired.

The home is a reverse-floor-plan design, intended to maximize views of the ocean and beaches a mere block away. The master suite — located, like the kitchen and dining room, on the second level — has a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with walk-in shower, soaking tub and double-sink vanity.

“All of the rooms are nice-sized,” Reuter says. “Four of the bedrooms are on the first floor, but there’s also a room we’re using as a gym, another as a movie theater — there could conceivably be nine bedrooms if you really wanted that many, but we’re using some rooms for other purposes.”

Among the home’s other amenities are a fireplace-equipped family/living room, a full-size laundry room, an outdoor shower and plenty of off-street parking on a spacious driveway.

