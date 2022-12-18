Magnificent home on huge lot in Avalon’s High Dune area offers panoramic views of Seven Mile Island’s bays, beaches and coastline

If anything can top the jaw-dropping interior luxuries of the palatial home at 5475 Dune Drive in Avalon, it is the incredible ground around it, and the colossal lot on which it is situated.

An estate of that magnitude would be impressive anywhere in the country. The fact that it is smack-dab in the middle of one of southern New Jersey’s most desirable shore towns, highly elevated in a lush-and-leafy paradise atypical of anything in South Jersey, makes the manner in which the eight-bedroom, three-story home stands out seem limitless.

“It’s a pretty special property in an extremely unique section of New Jersey’s beaches,” says Dan Bowersock, a lifelong Seven Mile Island resident and co-listing agent of the property with Shane Purdy. “It’s like a maritime forest. It’s very exclusive and in a section where much of the land around it is protected by the State of New Jersey.”

According to AvalonDuneAndBeachTrail.com, Avalon’s High Dune area encompasses Dune Drive toward the beach from 40th through 58th streets (This home is in the 54th Street block), and dates to the borough’s 1950s Master Plan. The land was set aside as a natural wildlife preserve and as protection for the rest of the island from hurricanes, with very little designated as residential. The High Dune area sits more than twice as high as the average 10 feet above the mean-high water level on which most Avalon properties are built.

“The combination of lot size and building size are nearly impossible to replicate along New Jersey’s beach front,” says Bowersock, who represents Ferguson Dechert Real Estate, and has been in the real estate business since 1989. “The lot the home is on is more than five times the typical lot size in the Avalon/Stone Harbor area, and is one of only 11 homes in the High Dune area.”

The home’s interior has nearly 8,000 square feet of space. Its lot size is 140 feet wide by 205 feet deep for a titanic 28,700 total feet of coverage.

“There’s an unparalleled amount of privacy and, being as high as it is, the home has panoramic 360-degree views from several spots,” Bowersock says. “The views of the entire coastline are sensational.

“It’s really nice. When you go up the elegant set of circular stairs, there’s a nice deck facing the bay and the wetlands that’s a great place to watch the sunset. There’s so many areas that allow complete privacy any time you want it, while at the same time having plenty of space to entertain large gatherings of family and friends.”

Each of the home’s eight bedrooms has its own private deck. There are eight full bathrooms and two powder rooms, plus an outdoor shower with lavatory. The home also features a true chef’s kitchen with twin ranges, twin refrigerator/freezers, a steam oven and warming drawer, a center island and an abundant amount of cabinetry and counterspace.

Among the home’s other amenities are a richly appointed interior with stunning woodwork from floor to ceiling, including a gorgeous curved staircase; a large inground pool and patio area; seven zones of heating/air conditioning and a water filtration system; two elevators; two large living areas; two fireplaces; a formal dining room; two wet bars; three laundry rooms, and an attached four-car garage.

For more information or to schedule a tour of this amazing Avalon home, qualified buyers can contact co-listing agent Daniel Bowersock of Ferguson Dechert Real Estate Inc. on his direct line at 609-602-0912, on his office line at 609-967-0210 or email him at Dan@Avalonproperties.com. Prospective buyers can also contact co-listing agent Augustus “Shane” Purdy of A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate Inc. on his direct line at 609-425-7545, his office number at 609-967-7800 or email him at Shane@PurdyRE.com.