Imagine what it would be like to live in a one-of-a kind luxury home amid the shelter and serenity of your own private 5-acre wooded lot, with another 775 acres of pristine county parkland right next door. If that description resonates with both your inner Thoreau and Edith Wharton, you might want to explore the prospect of becoming the new owner of the property that matches it at 430 Pine Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.
This four-bedroom, 2½-bath house, which comes complete with a three-car attached garage, is on a cul de sac and one of just 20 distinctive residences constructed by Pond & Spitz Homes that make up Rolling Hills Estates, a secluded enclave bordering on Riverbend Park. The latter is a densely forested preserve honeycombed with trails that are ideal for mountain biking, horseback riding or communing with nature and viewing a wide range of colorful and exotic species of residents and migratory birds.
“If you’re looking for privacy, there’s no place else like it in Atlantic County,” says current owner Steven Riis. “When you sit outside at night, all you hear are crickets. It’s in the middle of the woods, where you continually see deer and just about any kind of wildlife that inhabits this area.”
While the home itself is attractively landscaped and its lawns are well-maintained, Riis adds that he and his wife, Stephanie, have made a point of keeping the rest of the property “as natural-looking as possible.”
The house also offers two places from which to enjoy the environment of this unique setting — a raised rear deck surrounded by a whitewashed wooden safety rail and a nearby large patio of brick pavers built around a fire pit.
Another really distinctive feature of this residence is its 1,000-square-foot, three-room finished basement with both inside and outside entrances, which can be used for a number of purposes, including as a recreation or home-schooling area for children in the family, a home office, a home theater, or as extra sleeping quarters for visitors or in-laws. (While it doesn’t currently have a bathroom, it has a space where an extra one could easily be installed, Riis notes, as there is plumbing access available).
An adjoining, equal-size unfinished part of the basement can be used as a convenient storage area. Including both the finished basement, the home’s total area equates to approximately 4,600 square feet.
Another great source of additional space (as well as a possible recreational resource) this house provides is that oversized garage, which Riis points out can either be used to house a trio of vehicles or to accommodate various “toys,” such as a boat, motorcycle or ATVs (especially popular with homeowners in a locale such as this with its many wooded trails). The concrete driveway also provides ample additional parking space for those who would prefer to use the garage for other purposes, or for guests.
The roominess of the property also extends to the spacious layout of the first floor living area, the traditional elegance of the formal dining room, and to the kitchen, which has both an island that can double as a breakfast nook and room for a separate dining table, as well as a full range of fairly new appliances, including an ice maker, and an abundance of handsome cherrywood cabinets.
Among the additional amenities of this forest retreat is a second front door that opens to a small office just off the kitchen, which can also be used as a place to work (or study) from home with easy access to snacks and beverages, as well as to the outside for those who like to break up their working time with occasional walks (with or without a dog). Other features include a cathedral ceiling, a built-in gas-log fireplace in the family room; a custom-built walk-in bathroom in the master suite with a soaking tub, large shower and double sinks; an immense walk-in closet with a washer/dryer (as well as connections that allow for the installation of additional ones in a downstairs utility closet); recently refinished hardwood flooring, and central multizoned air.
Despite its bucolic setting, the house is conveniently located only a few minutes from major retail facilities, such as the English Creek Shopping Center, area schools and the Garden State Parkway.
Oh, and one more thing: Riis says he might also be willing to rent the home, although he would prefer to find the right buyer for it.
For a virtual tour of this unique property (inside and out), visit youtube.com/watch?v=rN4CQCREeJM&feature=youtu.be. Or to arrange for an actual one, contact listing agent Danielle Collette, Realtor associate at Balsley Losco Realty, at 609-338-8072 or danicol27@comcast.net.
