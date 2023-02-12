If a developer intends to bear the expense of demolishing an existing structure, clearing the land and starting anew with an empty lot, then maximizing space and using the highest quality building materials would only make sense.

Business partners Rich Jackson and Mike Ruzzo not only thought all that through before making their latest investment, they weighed heavily on where the new home at 8 South Haverford Avenue was located, and took into account everything that was around it.

The 5-bedroom, 4 ½ -bathroom, elevator-equipped home — which should be ready for occupancy in about two to three weeks — is on a one-way street toward the beach that gets relatively light through traffic, even during the busy summer months. It is a mere block from one of Margate’s most desirable beaches — Huntington Avenue, adjacent to the resort town’s (restroom-equipped) Bloom Community Pavilion — as well as an easy walk to Casel’s supermarket, a variety of restaurants, several stores, including a Starbuck’s, and services for nearly anything anyone might need.

“It’s in an excellent location on the south side of Margate, where there’s not a lot of new construction, especially in this price range,” says Jackson. “You’re within walking distance of almost everything, and the Huntington Avenue beach has the bathrooms — which is a feature that a lot of people like.”

Jackson, owner of Blue Sky Builders, and Ruzzo, owner of Top Notch Roofing, hired respected architect Michael Kolchins of Mays Landing to design the new home. Its four-stop elevator originates at a ground-floor foyer and attached garage, rises to an open-concept main living area with state-of-the-art kitchen and a deck off the living/family room, then progresses to the two upper levels where all five bedrooms are located.

The master-suite bedroom opens onto a private deck that, like the one off the living room below it, runs the entire width of the home and features direct ocean views. The master suite also features a walk-in closet and an enormous spa-like bathroom with his-and-her vanities. Two other en-suites are on the second level, each with a private designer bathroom, and the home’s third level features two more spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom and lots of walk-in closet space.

If one were to choose a room that best epitomizes the home’s all-around quality of construction, the kitchen would fit the bill. It is spectacular in both form and function, with seating around a center island, a SubZero and Wolf stainless-steel appliance package, and gorgeous countertops with matching backsplashes. The kitchen is positioned between the living/family room and a separate dining area, and the powder room or half-bath is also on that first level.

The home’s back yard is highlighted by a covered veranda, a huge stone patio whose pavers match those of the driveway and front walkway, and plenty of yard space for entertaining.

Other fine touches include a stone veneer on the front of the home’s ground level, composite railings on both front decks that are practically maintenance free, and Hardie siding (see JamesHardie.com) surrounding its exterior, which is a fiber-cement composition that is not only decorative, but resilient to damage from moisture, decay, insects or the elements.

For more information, or to make an appointment to tour this sensational Margate home upon completion, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Brian J. Hiltner of the Hartman Home Team at 609-703-4789, his Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach office number at 609-541-0954, or email him at HHTBrianHiltner@gmail.com.