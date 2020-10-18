Idyllic setting just part of what makes roomy Absecon home so family-friendly

“Location, location, location” is a term often mentioned as one of the key factors that make not just retail businesses but residential properties most enticing to buyers — and one that would certainly seem to do so when describing the two-story, four-bedroom, three-bath home at 700 Shelburne Ave. in Absecon now being listed at a reduced price of $319,900.

That’s not to minimize the very attractive features of the house itself, which is characterized by the couple who now own it, Jennifer and Matthew, as a spacious, cheerful and sunny abode originally built in the early 1960s and partially refurbished over the years so as to artfully retain the “character” of that era even while incorporating contemporary design elements.

But when talking about this particular house, it’s the idyllic setting that immediately sets it apart, the Absecon Estates neighborhood where it’s situated being in the heart of a community that has managed to preserve a distinctive small-town, Norman Rockwell-type of ambience.