Idyllic setting just part of what makes roomy Absecon home so family-friendly

“Location, location, location” is a term often mentioned as one of the key factors that make not just retail businesses but residential properties most enticing to buyers — and one that would certainly seem to do so when describing the two-story, four-bedroom, three-bath home at 700 Shelburne Ave. in Absecon now being listed at a reduced price of $319,900.
That’s not to minimize the very attractive features of the house itself, which is characterized by the couple who now own it, Jennifer and Matthew, as a spacious, cheerful and sunny abode originally built in the early 1960s and partially refurbished over the years so as to artfully retain the “character” of that era even while incorporating contemporary design elements.
But when talking about this particular house, it’s the idyllic setting that immediately sets it apart, the Absecon Estates neighborhood where it’s situated being in the heart of a community that has managed to preserve a distinctive small-town, Norman Rockwell-type of ambience.
“We live next to a park surrounding a lake, where you can take your dog for a walk or your kids to the playground, go for a ride on a bike path or fish at the lake,” says Jennifer, who describes how “when you sit in our back yard you can hear the fountains running at the lake, and looking out the big bay windows of our kitchen, you can see the park as well… its simply just beautiful.” Additionally, she notes, “there’s live music performed in the park every Sunday night during the summer that you can listen to from the back yard,” as well as art shows and other “quaint, local fun events” that are staged there, such as a Halloween parade.
And that’s not to mention both the home’s proximity to local shops and eateries and the fact that it’s a mere 10 minutes’ drive from the beaches of Brigantine, as well as the amusement piers, casinos and night life of Atlantic City.
The house, in fact, is a perfect fit for the bucolic neighborhood’s atmosphere of mid-century nostalgia—particularly its exterior features, which include an inviting, traditional front porch, a quaint, screened-in back porch that opens onto a wide patio surfaced with new pavers and equipped with outdoor lighting and speakers, a lushly landscaped front lawn, complete with hedges and lovely shade trees, and a sweeping back yard that’s ideal for family gatherings and games, bordered by both a contoured picket fence and by a rustic stockade fence.
The inside includes a completely finished basement that can be used as a second family room or for a variety of other purposes, including entertaining; polished hardwood floors throughout; a gas-log fireplace with an exquisitely crafted stone hearth; two master bedroom suites; a dining room that opens out onto the back porch, and a kitchen that features granite countertops, a butcher block island, custom wood ceilings, and a JennAir range, and is suffused with natural light from the aforementioned bay windows.
Among its other amenities are an attached two-car garage, a pull-downs storage attic, good-sized closets, dual-zone heating and air conditioning, a new HVAC system in the upstairs bedrooms, custom matching blinds on all the windows, and a mud room complete with its own sink
One of the particularly family-friendly aspects of this home, says Jennifer, is the fact that it offers places where the occupants can have plenty of “personal space” to go about their own pursuits. She emphasizes that it is also solidly built— adding that before buying it, the couple “had looked at newer homes and they just don’t feel as sturdy”— and has been extremely well cared for over the years, with much of the maintenance work done by her husband, who used to be a union carpenter
In addition, she wants potential buyers to know that the city of Absecon “does an especially good job of maintaining its parks and residential areas” and that there are no homeowners’ fees in the neighborhood.
Potential buyers will be given a chance to tour this one-of-a-kind property today at an open house scheduled from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Otherwise, you can arrange for a tour by contacting the listing agent, Paula Morss. of BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors in Northfield at her cell number, (609) 703-3736, or email her at pabmo@comcast.net.
