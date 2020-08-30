Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

461 Nectar Ave, Palma Keidi X Basso Joseph Michael; 07/23/20. $180,000

688 Lakefront Circle, Ale Nicholas Wargo Kimberly A; 07/23/20. $172,500

133 E Mourning Dove Way, Gilbert Ralph C III Njhr 3 Llc; 07/27/20. $245,000

ATLANTIC CITY

407 N Thurlow Ave, Auerbach Seth Revolution Builders Inc; 07/16/20. $2,320,500

8 S Nassau Ave, Swimmer Rhodes Sharon Revolution Builders Inc; 07/17/20. $2,375,000

14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A 4, Sorino Shannon US Bank Tr Na; 07/21/20. $65,000

1700 Zion Road, Arias Alejandro Curcio Anthony; 07/21/20. $70,000

705 Buffalo Ave, Ahlers Gary R Somerville Jean M; 07/21/20. $76,000

807 Curran Court, Rivera Angelica Glenn Paul; 07/21/20. $70,000

205 Cedar Lake Drive, Harold Deana M Sheffler Shirley/Atty; 07/22/20. $100,000

1 Mechanic St Unit 211, Sullivan Anthony J One Mechanic Street Llc; 07/23/20. $140,500

101 S Plaza Place Apt 409, Talarico Irene E Nekola Joseph; 07/23/20. $153,000

105 Coari Ave, Echevarria Roberto Delgado Jean G/Exr; 07/23/20. $186,000

BRIGANTINE

322 27th St So, Foxwell Taylor Shaw Dimattia Daniel; 06/15/20. $620,000

326 12th St So, Yankowich Christopher E Szucs Gerald; 06/16/20. $500,000

109 Quay Blvd Unit 2, Cottone Paul Ciocca Michael/Heir; 06/17/20. $225,000

150 39th St So, James Douglas Pagan Edwin; 06/18/20. $175,000

139 Roosevelt Blvd No, Saccoccia Alicia M Gebeline Stanley W II; 06/19/20. $220,000

315 37th St So Unit B, Sewell Llc Katzman Aryheh L; 06/19/20. $370,000

BUENA

218 N Willow St, Caregnato Daniel T III Principe Michael Sr; 07/23/20. $190,000

1700 London Ave, Vargas Christopher A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/24/20. $235,990

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

750 Railroad Blvd, Mauger Franklin D III Fritz Herbert R; 06/22/20. $65,000

201 Evergreen Ave, Powell Kevin Montijo Crystal; 06/23/20. $173,000

106 Ardsley Terrace, Platania Andrea Maitland Omar; 06/30/20. $138,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2743 Fire Road, Pineda Aldo Danilson Waterfall Reverse Reo Tr Llc; 06/18/20. $75,000

207 Westgate Road, Mahmud Iftekhar Paquin David; 06/22/20. $299,000

31 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Lindsay Amirah; 06/22/20. $311,690

126 Constitution Drive, Weiss Peter I Ayala Lydia; 06/23/20. $175,000

406 Sycamore Ave, Jackson Darrell K,‐Jr Fried Genia J; 06/23/20. $225,000

423 Glenn Ave, Sharif Mohammed Thai Minh K; 06/23/20. $292,700

12 Coachman Drive, Johnson Lewis H,‐Jr Corso Susan Laine; $270,000

109 Theodore Ave, Smith James B Serneabad Solaiman; $239,900

115 Deer Path Drive, Wilson Lindsay B Wood Thomas; 06/26/20. $239,000

ESTELL MANOR

1425 N Michigan Ave, Zbiegniew Malinowski Nrz Reo Inv Corp; 07/21/20. $73,200

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

98 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Xiaolong Feng Crimins Collin; 06/24/20. $105,777

120 Sheffield Court, Brown Carolyn Foster Wendell E Sr; 06/26/20. $248,000

555 Brook Lane, Wepy Adam D Scotland Aschenbach Rachel L; 06/29/20. $220,000

555 Falmouth Court, Fairsnider Barbara C Evangelist Mario V Ind&Atty; 06/29/20. $275,000

1410 W Broad St, Gribbin Rita A Blue Sky Prop Llc; 06/30/20. $152,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

15 Fox Hollow Drive, Pluchino Brandon Michael Anthony R; 06/17/20. $247,500

49 Galleria Drive, Hewish Stephanie Nvr Inc; 06/18/20. $238,060

6316 Holly St, Dana H Parker Blue Sky Prop Llc; 06/18/20. $250,000

32 Cranberry Drive, Dunbar Kerry L,‐2nd Lake Marshall E; 06/19/20. $245,000

22 Meadow Circle, Avellini Jenine Jarrin Jamie; 06/22/20. $239,999

2417 Bayberry Court, Lam Jaclyn Adamson Joseph P; 06/24/20. $83,500

44 Galleria Drive, Valentin Ednardo,‐Jr Ryan Homes; 06/24/20. $295,905

LINWOOD

494 Sara Ann Court, Sotinsky Sonya,‐Admr Nazario Lazaro Rosario; 06/16/20. $190,000

1008 Woodlynne Blvd, Caramenico Anthony Jmj Enterprise Ventures Llc; 06/22/20. $380,000

240 W Patcong Ave, Linehan Mary Stasziwski Kamil P; 06/22/20. $225,000

MARGATE

11 S Madison Ave Unit, BMilas Living Tr Bendyl Development Llc; 06/12/20. $820,000

6 S Gilmar Circle, Bickel Bernadette A Pulini Franks Marina; 06/12/20. $350,000

7 S Sumner Ave, 7 S Sumner Llc Fridy Risa L; 06/12/20. $1,812,500

7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 10e, Kravitz Michael J Hoffman Richard; 06/12/20. $635,000

9615 Monmouth Ave #B, Rieder Michael Seiler Cathy N; 06/12/20. $620,000

9707 B Pacific Ave, Watt Samuel Feitelson Sandra M/Ind&Exrx; 06/12/20. $570,000

PORT REPUBLIC

18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/29/20. $376,500

SOMERS POINT

17 Stanford Road, Annexy Anthony M Carver Steven T; 06/29/20. $263,500

7 Colgate Road, Thompson Vehonna Wallace Susan J; 06/29/20. $260,000

18 Cherokee Drive, Donath Megan Freeman Alexis; 07/22/20. $110,000

VENTNOR

5 N Martindale Ave, Flamm Katrina L Dremer Homes Llc; 06/22/20. $405,000

6624 Ventnor Ave, Pylaras Christoforos Pruzan Paula; 06/22/20. $305,000

210 N Dudley Ave, Macinnis Martha Amin Rukshana; 06/23/20. $222,000

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

819 Beach Ave, Mc Keown Thomas Goodman Lisa; 08/2020. $350,000

Lot 3 C1004 Block 823.01, Arsenault Charles Betzendahl Richard; 08/2020. $520,000

1005 Pittsburgh Ave Un 106, Blish David A Goldstein Michael B; 08/2020. $585,000

1625 Beach Ave, Fuchs Robert D Capozzi Louis; 08/2020. $830,000

CAPE MAY POINT

204 Princeton Ave, Swann Elizabeth Matkovic Dana; 08/2020. $830,000

302 Alexander Ave, Osle Ernest Madden Robert E Jr; 08/2020. $950,000

302 Coral Ave, Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc Schrader Jeffrey J; 08/2020. $1,070,000

303 Coral Ave, Mahoney Michael Cobourn Steven P; 08/2020. $999,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2300 Route 9 North, Anchorage Properties LLC Grace Partners LLC; 08/2020. $925,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

39 E Wilde Ave, Dilks Jeanne L Pawlus Claudio; $90,000

202 E Virginia Ave, Kershshaw James A Borkowski Robert J; 08/2020. $160,000

Lot 13 Block 250, Folis Sophia L Di Cola Arthur Jr; 08/2020. $184,900

50 Desoto Ave, Douglass Ryan J Collado Edwin; 08/2020. $185,000

19 Pennsylvania Ave, Nather Barbara Quenzer Michael P; 08/2020. $235,000

106 E Wilde Ave, Zagiel Jeffrey Craven Dale R; 08/2020. $239,900

139 & 141 Tennessee Ave, Morgan Christine M Rish Wesley J; 08/2020. $278,500

Lot 9 Block 316, Swoyer Paul F III Foran Kevin J; 08/2020. $300,000

902 Ocean Drive, Condon Christopher C III Baglieri Paul; 08/2020. $345,000

638 Seagrove Ave, De Groff Clark South Cape Grove LLC; 08/2020. $350,000

Lot 35.12 Block 753.26, Miranne Kim Exr Stingle Stephen; 08/2020. $385,500

19 Delaware Ave, Stronski Henry Jr Paoli Marianne; 08/2020. $425,000

702 Pacific Ave, Salisin Robert Novak Toni A; 08/2020. $495,000

Lot 3 Block 700.01, Del Bello James Van Horn Michael P; 08/2020. $860,000

Lot 44150 Block 514, Link Joseph J Fralinger Albert A Jr; 08/2020. $975,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

312 Linden Lane, Di Gennaro Zachary Lopez Gilberto Luis; 07/2020. $220,000

85 Bucks Ave, Federal Ntl Mtg Asso Robinson Jeffrey A; 07/2020. $228,501

Lot 95 Block 313, Morella Joseph Bellucci Thomas J; 07/2020. $317,000

580 Avalon Blvd, Galdi Kimberly Jo Morgan Leonard; 07/2020. $825,000

15 Eldredge Ave, Racbat LLC Pittman Douglas; 08/2020. $100,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

539 E 9th Ave, Hetzel Alan F Brevart Sebastian; 08/2020. $232,000

1205 Ocean Ave, Simone Roald Hopkins James Patrick; 08/2020. $315,000

518 W Spruce Ave, Gerlach Paul S Curci Joseph; 08/2020. $323,375

330 E 18th Ave, Van Stekelenborg John Sackawicz Raymond J; 08/2020. $372,500

Lot 14 Block 294, Visconto Louis R Gontz Gerard E; 08/2020. $467,777

OCEAN CITY

928 Wesley Ave, Pugh Barbara A Hollawell Robert J; 08/2020. $202,500

901 Ocean Ave, Harnett James J Tuosto Theresa; 08/2020. $227,000

3436C Central Ave 3rd Fl, Follweiler Barry R Hayden Bryan J; 08/2020. $299,900

201 W 9th St, Howey Daniel J Rwf9 201 W 9th LLC; 08/2020. $370,000

810 Asbury Ave, Mc Keever Joel R Weizer Frank; 08/2020. $370,000

201 W Ninth St, Fadelsak Melissa Morgan Richard; 08/2020. $399,900

SEA ISLE CITY

141 78th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Tavolaro David B; 07/2020. $1,122,000

309 56th St, Clothier Robert J III Bianchini Glen V; 08/2020. $412,500

209 80th St West, Levy Joseph D Ross Daniel; 08/2020. $810,000

4606 Central Ave, Tajirian David C Andris Michael II; 08/2020. $825,000

STONE HARBOR

Lot 126 Block 83.04, Mc Namee Michael J Bentley Glenn; 08/2020. $582,000

349 92nd St Front Un, Garzon Carlos Sanfratello Nicholas; 08/2020. $702,500

364 93rd St, Di Marco-Sheston Patricia K Beach Happy Place LLC; 08/2020. $1,450,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 Route 9, Nusbaum Mary Ellen Hoffa Dennis C; 08/2020. $47,500

119 Bayberry Road, Eckman Christian T Chesses Mark; 08/2020. $79,500

35 Norwood Road, Smith Melissa Exr Murphy Zachary M; 08/2020. $180,000

322 Stagecoach Road, Stover Patricia M Mancuso Jerry E Jr; 08/2020. $227,500

55 E Mapleshade Lane, Maloney Julie Ann Capone Matthew R; 08/2020. $230,000

39 Evergreen Drive, US Bank Nat Assoc Tr Gorecke Olivia; 08/2020. $275,000

WEST CAPE MAY

128 Pearl St, Erne Edward G Est Erne Jamie Lee; 08/2020. $450,000

8 Landis Ave, Carrick David A Hickey Maurice John; 08/2020.$590,000

308 Pacific Ave, Irwin Robert E Mac Donald David F $775,000 Connor Dawn J Till Peter 410 Second Ave $785,000 French Robret L Galdi Philip 314 Second Ave $1,108,000

WEST WILDWOOD

513 W Magnolia Ave, Christopher Donald E Accetta Michael E III; 07/2020. $70,000

505 W Glenwood Ave, Syniowycz Sandra Negler Joseph J Jr; 07/2020. $238,000

Lot 4 Block 132, Mullin Joan T De Feo Michael; 07/2020. $550,000

31 Lake Road, Patane Michael Daniels Stephen R; 08/2020. $271,900

636 W Glenwood Ave, Bader Harry C Przepiorka John; 08/2020. $337,000

WILDWOOD

Lot 5.01 Block 209, Fatiga Francis P Mc Laughlin Debra; 07/2020. $100,000

4301 Park Blvd, Rushworth John Gross Harry; 07/2020. $140,000

4302 Arctic Ave, Sears Charles M Mcclain Francis; 07/2020. $144,900

413 W Montgomery Ave, Lorenzana Angelo J Walsh Robert; 07/2020. $173,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave #108, Shanahan Gary Ameye Denise; 07/2020. $237,500

4901 Susquehanna Ave, Damato Felicia Hearn Michael J; 07/2020. $255,000

501 W Tacony Road, Dev Trust Company LLC Persia Thomas; 07/2020. $265,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

370 S East Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Vaquero-Mera Jorge; 6/29/2020. $38,000

22 Fairview Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc, Yoc Joel Facundo Juarez; Yoc Marco E Juarez; 6/29/2020. $33,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

6 Holly Terrace, Seibert Jennifer; Seibert Ryan, Walters Jeffrey, 6/24/2020. $159,000

344 Barretts Road, American Advisors Group By Atty; Singlesource Property Solutions Llc Atty, Murray Kathie L; Murray Neil B, 6/26/2020. $116,511

282 Harmony Road, Sepers Christina; Sepers Matthew L, Mayhew Garrett L, 6/26/2020. $500,000

MILLVILLE

40 Laurel Road, Gandy Brett; Gandy Erika, Nuss James D Jr, 6/19/2020. $170,000

3007 Route 47, Cook James Martin Jr Est By Adm; Cook Sophia F Adm, Villanueva Uthman, 6/22/2020. $35,000

522 Rieck Ave, Carole Craig S Sr, Marley William M, 6/24/2020. $106,000

134-136 S 3rd St, Ads Property Management Llc; Henry Anecia, Eckeard Tushya S; Jackson William III; 6/30/2020. $40,000

1220 Cedar St, Ridgway Ashley M, Welden Donovyn, 6/29/2020. $100,000

VINELAND

2102 E Oak Road Unit E1, Torres Denisse; Torres Raymond, Gillock Erika, 6/19/2020. $178,870

765 Magnolia Road, Plick Victoria Est; Plick William, Ramos Edwin; Ramos Patricia A; 6/19/2020. $201,000

34 Dshibe Terrace, Lebron Carlos O; Lebron Carmen, Israel Cymbaline; Israel Ryan, 6/19/2020. $227,900

1009 E Sherman Ave, Hoolei Llc; Marshall Esther; Marshall Irving E, Cumberlandsj Llc, 6/19/2020. $261,000

2185 S Lincoln Ave, Fay Aneta Z; Fay Daniel R, Jones Ruth, 6/22/2020. $350,000

15 Ewan Terrace, Crane Kathy L; Crane William G, Paulino Jose; Paulino Ramona, 6/22/2020. $150,000

1010 E Landis Ave, Christ The Good Shepherd Parish Vineland Nj, Vsa Holdings Llc, 6/22/2020. $50,000

2921 Eagles Court, Catalana Beth; Catalana David, Castro Ashley L; Castro Phillip M, 6/24/2020. $445,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

13 Watts Ave, 5/1/2020. $92,500

19 Half Hitch Road, 5/1/2020. $92,500

110 Ashbum Drive, 5/4/2020. $109,500

221 Hawthorne Lane, 5/4/2020. $245,000

39 Dylan Blvd, 5/4/2020. $92,500

5 Chestnut Way Circle, 5/4/2020. $290,000

78 Heritage Point Blvd, 5/4/2020. $345,000

83 Fawcett Blvd, 5/4/2020. $92,500

98 Ashburn Drive, 5/4/2020. $109,500

11 Fullrigger Ave, 5/5/2020. $342,491

26 Compass Lane, 5/5/2020. $245,000

4 Brookview Court, 5/5/2020. $245,000

50 Tina Way, 5/5/2020. $34,375

6 Harpoon Drive, 5/5/2020. $382,500

16 Heather Way, 5/6/2020. $414,500

227 Biscayne Road, 5/7/2020. $339,900

32a Denville St, 5/7/2020. $155,000

438 E Bay Ave, 5/7/2020. 9 $230,000

5 Miles Pond Place, 5/7/2020. $280,900

10 Fullrigger Ave, 5/8/2020. $335,490

19 Butler Drive, 5/8/2020. $399,900

22 Quincy Lane, 5/8/2020. $294,000

257 Hawthorne Lane, 5/8/2020. $260,000

3 Spout Terrace, 5/8/2020. $269,900

13 Valley Stream Place, 5/11/2020. $247,000

35 Deer Run Drive N, 5/11/2020. $268,100

47 Haley Circle, 5/11/2020. $434,862

67 Highland Drive, 5/11/2020. $253,000

13 Magner Ave, 5/12/2020. $30,000

144 Raccoon Lane, 5/12/2020. $359,115

8 Fullrigger Ave, 5/12/2020. $354,695

8 Plymouth Way, 5/12/2020. $330,000

13 Southwind Court, 5/13/2020. $314,000

7 Surf Court, 5/13/2020. $220,000

14 Whisper Way, 5/14/2020. $370,000

143 Rockrimmon Blvd, 5/14/2020. $450,000

3 Hampshire Court, 5/14/2020. $362,900

5 Knox Court, 5/14/2020. $250,000

70 Butler Drive, 5/14/2020. $369,900

108 Hawthorne Lane, 5/18/2020. $356,990

13 Fullrigger Ave, 5/18/2020. $350,990

16 Orchid Lane, 5/18/2020. $339,500

3 Mayport Lane, 5/18/2020. $300,000

24 David Drive, 5/19/2020. $390,000

4 Otter Circle, 5/19/2020. $343,875

6 Otter Circle, 5/19/2020. $391,840

9 Ninth St, 5/19/2020. $250,000

172 Pennsylvania Ave, 5/20/2020. $429,900

16 Beacon Drive, 5/21/2020. $228,900

111 Wake Road, 5/22/2020. $326,000

7 Flanders Drive, 5/22/2020. $413,750

1 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

11 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

122 Cox Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

13 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

15 Avalon Ave, 5/26/2020. $92,500

17 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

1952 Breakers Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

21 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

22 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

3 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

31 David Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

39 Nautilus Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

47 Nautilus Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

5 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

50 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

52 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

54 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500

6 Cougar Lane, 5/26/2020. $322,500

7 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

81 Fawcett Blvd, 5/26/2020. $92,500

9 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500

101 Woodchuck Drive, 5/27/2020. $348,000

111 Freedom Hills Drive, 5/27/2020. $365,000

19 Commodore Court, 5/27/2020. $167,000

25 Ravenwood Blvd, 5/27/2020. $289,000

47 Georgetown Blvd, 5/27/2020. $268,000

101 Hawthorne Lane, 5/28/2020. $416,500

25 Mast Drive, 5/28/2020. $135,000

32 Flanders Drive, 5/28/2020. $459,580

36 Windward Drive, 5/28/2020. $184,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

43 Flanders Drive, 5/28/2020. $379,620

BEACH HAVEN

406 Amber St, 5/7/2020. $821,000

412 3rd St, 5/12/2020. $585,000

24 E North Carolina Ave, 5/21/2020. $841,000

116 Dolphin Ave, 5/27/2020. $2,300,000

103 S Pennsylvania Ave, 6/3/2020. $1,200,000

222 Second St, 6/12/2020. $1,375,000

310 S West Ave Unit E3, 6/12/2020. $370,000

321 Centre St, 6/16/2020. $697,000

325 Belvoir Ave, 6/17/2020. $999,999

711 S Beach Ave, 6/19/2020. $949,000

1 Marine St, 6/25/2020. $689,000

306 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $450,000

511 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $950,000

525 Amber St Unit B, 6/30/2020. $640,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

107 Quail Lane, 6/3/2020. $252,000

338 Dock Road, 6/3/2020. $191,600

336 Railroad Ave, 6/9/2020. $90,000

124 Dock Road, 6/25/2020. $386,000

150 Sprague Ave, 6/29/2020. $225,000

HARVEY CEDARS

6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $980,000

5513 Holly Ave, 4/27/2020. $792,000

54 W 80th St, 5/8/2020. $889,000

10 Cox Ave, 5/15/2020. $570,000

4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500

16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000

2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

839 Wave Drive, 4/22/2020. $380,000

412 Drew Ave, 4/23/2020. $230,000

802 Ensign Drive, 4/23/2020. $680,000

3 Farnham Court, 4/24/2020. $627,566

365 Lake Ave, 4/24/2020. $285,000

46 Ambermist Way, 4/24/2020. $407,082

751 N Oak Road, 4/24/2020. $165,000

13 Hollywood Blvd N, 4/27/2020. $252,000

2207 Brookdale Park Drive, 4/27/2020. $178,000

2205 Lakeside Drive S, 4/28/2020. $265,000

713 Tampa Road, 4/28/2020. $169,000

417 Stuyvesant St, 4/30/2020. $253,000

910 W Panama Court, 4/30/2020. $153,000

914 Tampa Road, 4/30/2020. $300,000

21 Privateer Drive, 5/5/2020. $585,000

735 Princeton Ave, 5/5/2020. $365,000

740 Lakeside Drive N, 5/5/2020. $295,000

Laurel Blvd, 5/5/2020. $155,000

118 Nantucket Road, 5/7/2020. $84,000

322 Riviera Drive, 5/7/2020. $238,000

1111 Leilani Drive, 5/8/2020. $125,000

12 Hamptonshire Way, 5/8/2020. $387,500

332 Briggs Ave, 5/11/2020. $260,000

506 Crosswick Ave, 5/11/2020. $263,000

909 W Panama Court, 5/11/2020. $132,000

1319 Laurel Blvd, 5/12/2020. $373,750

1215 Mercury Court, 5/13/2020. $344,000

460 Penn Ave, 5/13/2020. $185,000

6 Steuben Court, 5/13/2020. $405,000

104 Cactus Drive, 5/14/2020. $195,000

1618 Ewart Ave, 5/14/2020. $241,500

217 Hemlock Drive, 5/14/2020. $272,000

829 Bowsprit Point, 5/14/2020. $635,000

929 Alpine St, 5/14/2020. $187,000

1009 Sarasota Drive, 5/15/2020. $302,500

1124 Laurel Blvd, 5/15/2020. $345,000

1420 Kay St, 5/15/2020. $232,000

2104 Llewellyn Parkway, 5/15/2020. $220,000

112 Beach Blvd, 5/18/2020. $308,000

2148 Llewellyn Parkway, 5/18/2020. $235,000

10 Tom Gray Court, 5/19/2020. $310,000

1317 Laurel Blvd, 5/19/2020. $500,000

1702 Beach Blvd, 5/19/2020. $285,000

534 Baldwin St, 5/19/2020. $161,500

803 Orlando Drive, 5/19/2020. $239,000

103 Greenwood Lane, 5/20/2020. $275,000

112 Fernwood Drive, 5/20/2020. $285,000

170 Ambermist Way, 5/20/2020. $630,685

2087 Crestwood Drive, 5/20/2020. $198,000

265 Ambermist Way, 5/20/2020. $489,747

1011 E Panama Court, 5/21/2020. $228,000

819 Laurel Blvd, 5/22/2020. $527,000

1418 Earie Way, 5/26/2020. $195,000

1419 Riverview Drive, 5/26/2020. $225,000

216 Pheasant Hollow Drive, 5/26/2020. $335,000

1202 Bullard Ave, 5/27/2020. $365,000

1269 Cypress St, 5/27/2020. $403,000

714 Richmond Drive, 5/27/2020. $319,000

718 Maple Road, 5/27/2020. $317,000

108 Brookwood Lane, 5/28/2020. $279,000

25 Pitney Lane, 5/28/2020. $729,000

1067 Laurel Blvd, 5/29/2020. $375,000

114 Beach Blvd, 5/29/2020. $54,500

1207 Mercury Court, 6/1/2020. $390,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

22 N Boom Way, 4/8/2020. $375,000

52 St Andrews Drive, 4/8/2020. $101,000

12 Rosemont Lane, 4/9/2020. $269,000

586 Thomas Ave, 4/9/2020. $219,900

45 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $119,000

5 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $160,500

6 Ship Drive, 4/13/2020. $60,000

7 Demaret Court, 4/13/2020. $248,000

104 E Mohawk Drive, 4/14/2020. $175,000

114 E Mullic Road, 4/14/2020. $163,000

7 Marigold Lane, 4/14/2020. $216,000

80 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/14/2020. $195,000

102 Boom Way, 4/15/2020. $250,000

12 Cohanzick Court, 4/16/2020. $125,235

22 Binnacle Drive, 4/16/2020. $193,500

36 Harvest Way, 4/16/2020. $310,000

383 Center St, 4/16/2020. $210,000

50 Lake Superior Drive, 4/16/2020. $240,000

894 Radio Road, 4/16/2020. $68,000

126 S Longboat Drive, 4/17/2020. $155,000

41 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/17/2020. $149,000

24 W Mohawk Drive, 4/20/2020. $154,000

16 Bayberry Drive, 4/21/2020. $297,900

31 Pin Oak Lane, 4/21/2020. $125,000

5 Cambridge Court, 4/21/2020. $310,000

6 Pine Tree Drive, 4/21/2020. $195,000

251 Valley Forge Drive, 4/22/2020. $110,000

308 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/22/2020. $157,000

6 Staysail Drive, 4/22/2020. $193,000

7 High Ridge Road, 4/22/2020. $215,000

49 Whitemarsh Court, 4/23/2020. $88,500

630 Route 9 South, 4/23/2020. $6,446,956

93 Vincent Court, 4/24/2020. $144,000

103 Playhouse Road, 4/27/2020. $71,000

221 S Pulaski Blvd, 4/27/2020. $145,000

33 West Big Drive, 4/27/2020. $168,000

517 Kadlubeck Way, 4/27/2020. $176,900

69 Windstar Drive, 4/27/2020. $175,000

18 Kansas Road, 4/28/2020. $360,000

228 Country Club Blvd, 4/28/2020. $400,000

82 Golf View Drive, 4/28/2020. $300,000

4 Maryland Road, 4/29/2020. $320,000

129 Conforti Ave, 4/30/2020. $11,000

207 Oak Lane, 4/30/2020. $255,000

218 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/30/2020. $61,892

27 W Raritan Drive, 5/1/2020. $238,000

61 Vincent Court, 5/1/2020. $140,000

947 Center St, 5/1/2020. $111,250

53 Vicari Way, 5/4/2020. $340,000

80 Country Club Blvd, 5/4/2020. $188,000

106 E Shrewsbury Drive, 5/5/2020. $225,000

149 Allen St, 5/5/2020. $190,000

403 Lexington Drive, 5/5/2020. $155,000

121 E Raritan Drive, 5/6/2020. $335,000

120 S Commodore Drive, 5/8/2020. $175,000

15 W Dory Drive, 5/8/2020. $320,000

24 Overlook Drive, 5/8/2020. $334,500

64 Golf View Drive, 5/8/2020. $345,000

102 E Mullica Road, 5/11/2020. $73,500

113 Leitz Blvd, 5/11/2020. $240,000

134 E Holly Lane, 5/11/2020. $108,000

59 Oakland Bay Court, 5/11/2020. $157,700

312 Frog Pond Road, 5/12/2020. $273,000

7 Sanford St, 5/12/2020. $90,000

233 Newport Way, 5/14/2020. $126,000

323 Center St, 5/14/2020. $220,000

60 Briarwood Drive, 5/14/2020. $250,000

7 Springate Court, 5/14/2020. $270,000

10 Peterson Drive, 5/18/2020. $160,000

402 Betsy Ross Lane, 5/18/2020. $183,000

56 Lake Michigan Drive, 5/19/2020. $152,500

6 Atlantis Blvd, 5/19/2020. $70,000

1143 Radio Road, 5/20/2020. $145,000

53 Marigold Lane, 5/22/2020. $215,000

1056n Radio Road, 5/27/2020. $62,125

123 Lighthouse Drive, 5/27/2020. $200,000

16 Schooner Court, 5/27/2020. $100,000

3 Sea Isle Drive, 5/27/2020. $295,000

246 Lexington Drive, 5/28/2020. $103,000

19 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 5/29/2020. $190,000

6 Spruce Drive, 5/29/2020. $155,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

15 W Janet Road, 4/16/2020. $662,500

6507 Bayview Ave, 4/16/2020. $2,400,000

9603 Long Beach Blvd, 4/16/2020. $1,115,000

6 W 9th St, 4/17/2020. $950,000

6 W Roosevelt, 4/17/2020. $950,000

114 E 24th St, 4/21/2020. $278,333

59b Long Beach Blvd, 4/21/2020. $1,250,000

2 E California Ave Unit A, 4/22/2020. $753,000

1077a Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $1,100,000

110 E 24th St, 4/23/2020. $790,000

21 W Hobart Ave, 4/23/2020. $829,000

34 W New York Ave, 4/23/2020. $1,880,000

123 E 27 St, 4/24/2020. $1,700,000

5515 Long Beach Blvd Unit 4, 4/28/2020. $220,000

2410 Atlantic Ave, 4/29/2020. $2,025,000

38 W Wyoming Ave, 4/29/2020. $905,000

8 Carolina Ave, 4/29/2020. $603,500

9 W Marshall Ave, 4/29/2020. $315,500

9w Coghlan Ave, 4/29/2020. $599,000

222 Lantern Place, 5/1/2020. $100,000

30 W Carolina Ave, 5/1/2020. $750,000

4 W Pershing Ave, 5/1/2020. $1,289,000

59a Bayview Ave, 5/1/2020. $2,000,000

9000 Beach Ave, 5/4/2020. $620,000

One E Sand Dune Lane, 5/4/2020. $280,000

19 W Joan Road, 5/5/2020. $621,250

25 W Colorado Ave, 5/6/2020. $635,000

256 Pompano Drive, 5/7/2020. $1,250,000

3906 Ocean Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,490,000

61d Sunset Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,500,000

24 W New York Ave, 5/8/2020. $910,000

11c Long Beach Blvd, 5/13/2020. $2,100,000

35 Sunset Blvd Slp D11, 5/13/2020. $45,000

114 E 16th St, 5/14/2020. $754,500

24 Panorma Drive South, 5/14/2020. $2,075,000

39 W Indiana Ave, 5/14/2020. $540,000

1010 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/18/2020. $890,000

1411 Atlantic Ave, 5/18/2020. $825,000

1002d Long Beach Blvd, 5/19/2020. $831,250

20 E South 34th St, 5/20/2020. $1,182,000

2000 Beach Ave, 5/20/2020. $615,000

13 E 23rd St, 5/21/2020. $1,290,000

1067 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $2,400,000

130e Old Whailing Lane, 5/22/2020. $975,000

2422 Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $1,130,000

5108 S Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $1,500,000

4800 Ocean Blvd, 5/26/2020. $1,450,000

2 E Florida Ave, 5/27/2020. $855,900

10001 Highland Ave Ua, 5/29/2020. $735,000

14 W Indiana Ave, 5/29/2020. $942,500

157c Long Beach Blvd, 5/29/2020. $2,825,000

334 Cranberry Drive, 5/29/2020. $999,900

95 Panorama S, 5/29/2020. $2,100,000

