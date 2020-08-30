Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
461 Nectar Ave, Palma Keidi X Basso Joseph Michael; 07/23/20. $180,000
688 Lakefront Circle, Ale Nicholas Wargo Kimberly A; 07/23/20. $172,500
133 E Mourning Dove Way, Gilbert Ralph C III Njhr 3 Llc; 07/27/20. $245,000
ATLANTIC CITY
407 N Thurlow Ave, Auerbach Seth Revolution Builders Inc; 07/16/20. $2,320,500
8 S Nassau Ave, Swimmer Rhodes Sharon Revolution Builders Inc; 07/17/20. $2,375,000
14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A 4, Sorino Shannon US Bank Tr Na; 07/21/20. $65,000
1700 Zion Road, Arias Alejandro Curcio Anthony; 07/21/20. $70,000
705 Buffalo Ave, Ahlers Gary R Somerville Jean M; 07/21/20. $76,000
807 Curran Court, Rivera Angelica Glenn Paul; 07/21/20. $70,000
205 Cedar Lake Drive, Harold Deana M Sheffler Shirley/Atty; 07/22/20. $100,000
1 Mechanic St Unit 211, Sullivan Anthony J One Mechanic Street Llc; 07/23/20. $140,500
101 S Plaza Place Apt 409, Talarico Irene E Nekola Joseph; 07/23/20. $153,000
105 Coari Ave, Echevarria Roberto Delgado Jean G/Exr; 07/23/20. $186,000
BRIGANTINE
322 27th St So, Foxwell Taylor Shaw Dimattia Daniel; 06/15/20. $620,000
326 12th St So, Yankowich Christopher E Szucs Gerald; 06/16/20. $500,000
109 Quay Blvd Unit 2, Cottone Paul Ciocca Michael/Heir; 06/17/20. $225,000
150 39th St So, James Douglas Pagan Edwin; 06/18/20. $175,000
139 Roosevelt Blvd No, Saccoccia Alicia M Gebeline Stanley W II; 06/19/20. $220,000
315 37th St So Unit B, Sewell Llc Katzman Aryheh L; 06/19/20. $370,000
BUENA
218 N Willow St, Caregnato Daniel T III Principe Michael Sr; 07/23/20. $190,000
1700 London Ave, Vargas Christopher A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/24/20. $235,990
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
750 Railroad Blvd, Mauger Franklin D III Fritz Herbert R; 06/22/20. $65,000
201 Evergreen Ave, Powell Kevin Montijo Crystal; 06/23/20. $173,000
106 Ardsley Terrace, Platania Andrea Maitland Omar; 06/30/20. $138,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2743 Fire Road, Pineda Aldo Danilson Waterfall Reverse Reo Tr Llc; 06/18/20. $75,000
207 Westgate Road, Mahmud Iftekhar Paquin David; 06/22/20. $299,000
31 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Lindsay Amirah; 06/22/20. $311,690
126 Constitution Drive, Weiss Peter I Ayala Lydia; 06/23/20. $175,000
406 Sycamore Ave, Jackson Darrell K,‐Jr Fried Genia J; 06/23/20. $225,000
423 Glenn Ave, Sharif Mohammed Thai Minh K; 06/23/20. $292,700
12 Coachman Drive, Johnson Lewis H,‐Jr Corso Susan Laine; $270,000
109 Theodore Ave, Smith James B Serneabad Solaiman; $239,900
115 Deer Path Drive, Wilson Lindsay B Wood Thomas; 06/26/20. $239,000
ESTELL MANOR
1425 N Michigan Ave, Zbiegniew Malinowski Nrz Reo Inv Corp; 07/21/20. $73,200
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
98 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Xiaolong Feng Crimins Collin; 06/24/20. $105,777
120 Sheffield Court, Brown Carolyn Foster Wendell E Sr; 06/26/20. $248,000
555 Brook Lane, Wepy Adam D Scotland Aschenbach Rachel L; 06/29/20. $220,000
555 Falmouth Court, Fairsnider Barbara C Evangelist Mario V Ind&Atty; 06/29/20. $275,000
1410 W Broad St, Gribbin Rita A Blue Sky Prop Llc; 06/30/20. $152,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
15 Fox Hollow Drive, Pluchino Brandon Michael Anthony R; 06/17/20. $247,500
49 Galleria Drive, Hewish Stephanie Nvr Inc; 06/18/20. $238,060
6316 Holly St, Dana H Parker Blue Sky Prop Llc; 06/18/20. $250,000
32 Cranberry Drive, Dunbar Kerry L,‐2nd Lake Marshall E; 06/19/20. $245,000
22 Meadow Circle, Avellini Jenine Jarrin Jamie; 06/22/20. $239,999
2417 Bayberry Court, Lam Jaclyn Adamson Joseph P; 06/24/20. $83,500
44 Galleria Drive, Valentin Ednardo,‐Jr Ryan Homes; 06/24/20. $295,905
LINWOOD
494 Sara Ann Court, Sotinsky Sonya,‐Admr Nazario Lazaro Rosario; 06/16/20. $190,000
1008 Woodlynne Blvd, Caramenico Anthony Jmj Enterprise Ventures Llc; 06/22/20. $380,000
240 W Patcong Ave, Linehan Mary Stasziwski Kamil P; 06/22/20. $225,000
MARGATE
11 S Madison Ave Unit, BMilas Living Tr Bendyl Development Llc; 06/12/20. $820,000
6 S Gilmar Circle, Bickel Bernadette A Pulini Franks Marina; 06/12/20. $350,000
7 S Sumner Ave, 7 S Sumner Llc Fridy Risa L; 06/12/20. $1,812,500
7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 10e, Kravitz Michael J Hoffman Richard; 06/12/20. $635,000
9615 Monmouth Ave #B, Rieder Michael Seiler Cathy N; 06/12/20. $620,000
9707 B Pacific Ave, Watt Samuel Feitelson Sandra M/Ind&Exrx; 06/12/20. $570,000
PORT REPUBLIC
18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/29/20. $376,500
SOMERS POINT
17 Stanford Road, Annexy Anthony M Carver Steven T; 06/29/20. $263,500
7 Colgate Road, Thompson Vehonna Wallace Susan J; 06/29/20. $260,000
18 Cherokee Drive, Donath Megan Freeman Alexis; 07/22/20. $110,000
VENTNOR
5 N Martindale Ave, Flamm Katrina L Dremer Homes Llc; 06/22/20. $405,000
6624 Ventnor Ave, Pylaras Christoforos Pruzan Paula; 06/22/20. $305,000
210 N Dudley Ave, Macinnis Martha Amin Rukshana; 06/23/20. $222,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
819 Beach Ave, Mc Keown Thomas Goodman Lisa; 08/2020. $350,000
Lot 3 C1004 Block 823.01, Arsenault Charles Betzendahl Richard; 08/2020. $520,000
1005 Pittsburgh Ave Un 106, Blish David A Goldstein Michael B; 08/2020. $585,000
1625 Beach Ave, Fuchs Robert D Capozzi Louis; 08/2020. $830,000
CAPE MAY POINT
204 Princeton Ave, Swann Elizabeth Matkovic Dana; 08/2020. $830,000
302 Alexander Ave, Osle Ernest Madden Robert E Jr; 08/2020. $950,000
302 Coral Ave, Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc Schrader Jeffrey J; 08/2020. $1,070,000
303 Coral Ave, Mahoney Michael Cobourn Steven P; 08/2020. $999,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2300 Route 9 North, Anchorage Properties LLC Grace Partners LLC; 08/2020. $925,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
39 E Wilde Ave, Dilks Jeanne L Pawlus Claudio; $90,000
202 E Virginia Ave, Kershshaw James A Borkowski Robert J; 08/2020. $160,000
Lot 13 Block 250, Folis Sophia L Di Cola Arthur Jr; 08/2020. $184,900
50 Desoto Ave, Douglass Ryan J Collado Edwin; 08/2020. $185,000
19 Pennsylvania Ave, Nather Barbara Quenzer Michael P; 08/2020. $235,000
106 E Wilde Ave, Zagiel Jeffrey Craven Dale R; 08/2020. $239,900
139 & 141 Tennessee Ave, Morgan Christine M Rish Wesley J; 08/2020. $278,500
Lot 9 Block 316, Swoyer Paul F III Foran Kevin J; 08/2020. $300,000
902 Ocean Drive, Condon Christopher C III Baglieri Paul; 08/2020. $345,000
638 Seagrove Ave, De Groff Clark South Cape Grove LLC; 08/2020. $350,000
Lot 35.12 Block 753.26, Miranne Kim Exr Stingle Stephen; 08/2020. $385,500
19 Delaware Ave, Stronski Henry Jr Paoli Marianne; 08/2020. $425,000
702 Pacific Ave, Salisin Robert Novak Toni A; 08/2020. $495,000
Lot 3 Block 700.01, Del Bello James Van Horn Michael P; 08/2020. $860,000
Lot 44150 Block 514, Link Joseph J Fralinger Albert A Jr; 08/2020. $975,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
312 Linden Lane, Di Gennaro Zachary Lopez Gilberto Luis; 07/2020. $220,000
85 Bucks Ave, Federal Ntl Mtg Asso Robinson Jeffrey A; 07/2020. $228,501
Lot 95 Block 313, Morella Joseph Bellucci Thomas J; 07/2020. $317,000
580 Avalon Blvd, Galdi Kimberly Jo Morgan Leonard; 07/2020. $825,000
15 Eldredge Ave, Racbat LLC Pittman Douglas; 08/2020. $100,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
539 E 9th Ave, Hetzel Alan F Brevart Sebastian; 08/2020. $232,000
1205 Ocean Ave, Simone Roald Hopkins James Patrick; 08/2020. $315,000
518 W Spruce Ave, Gerlach Paul S Curci Joseph; 08/2020. $323,375
330 E 18th Ave, Van Stekelenborg John Sackawicz Raymond J; 08/2020. $372,500
Lot 14 Block 294, Visconto Louis R Gontz Gerard E; 08/2020. $467,777
OCEAN CITY
928 Wesley Ave, Pugh Barbara A Hollawell Robert J; 08/2020. $202,500
901 Ocean Ave, Harnett James J Tuosto Theresa; 08/2020. $227,000
3436C Central Ave 3rd Fl, Follweiler Barry R Hayden Bryan J; 08/2020. $299,900
201 W 9th St, Howey Daniel J Rwf9 201 W 9th LLC; 08/2020. $370,000
810 Asbury Ave, Mc Keever Joel R Weizer Frank; 08/2020. $370,000
201 W Ninth St, Fadelsak Melissa Morgan Richard; 08/2020. $399,900
SEA ISLE CITY
141 78th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Tavolaro David B; 07/2020. $1,122,000
309 56th St, Clothier Robert J III Bianchini Glen V; 08/2020. $412,500
209 80th St West, Levy Joseph D Ross Daniel; 08/2020. $810,000
4606 Central Ave, Tajirian David C Andris Michael II; 08/2020. $825,000
STONE HARBOR
Lot 126 Block 83.04, Mc Namee Michael J Bentley Glenn; 08/2020. $582,000
349 92nd St Front Un, Garzon Carlos Sanfratello Nicholas; 08/2020. $702,500
364 93rd St, Di Marco-Sheston Patricia K Beach Happy Place LLC; 08/2020. $1,450,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
516 Route 9, Nusbaum Mary Ellen Hoffa Dennis C; 08/2020. $47,500
119 Bayberry Road, Eckman Christian T Chesses Mark; 08/2020. $79,500
35 Norwood Road, Smith Melissa Exr Murphy Zachary M; 08/2020. $180,000
322 Stagecoach Road, Stover Patricia M Mancuso Jerry E Jr; 08/2020. $227,500
55 E Mapleshade Lane, Maloney Julie Ann Capone Matthew R; 08/2020. $230,000
39 Evergreen Drive, US Bank Nat Assoc Tr Gorecke Olivia; 08/2020. $275,000
WEST CAPE MAY
128 Pearl St, Erne Edward G Est Erne Jamie Lee; 08/2020. $450,000
8 Landis Ave, Carrick David A Hickey Maurice John; 08/2020.$590,000
308 Pacific Ave, Irwin Robert E Mac Donald David F $775,000 Connor Dawn J Till Peter 410 Second Ave $785,000 French Robret L Galdi Philip 314 Second Ave $1,108,000
WEST WILDWOOD
513 W Magnolia Ave, Christopher Donald E Accetta Michael E III; 07/2020. $70,000
505 W Glenwood Ave, Syniowycz Sandra Negler Joseph J Jr; 07/2020. $238,000
Lot 4 Block 132, Mullin Joan T De Feo Michael; 07/2020. $550,000
31 Lake Road, Patane Michael Daniels Stephen R; 08/2020. $271,900
636 W Glenwood Ave, Bader Harry C Przepiorka John; 08/2020. $337,000
WILDWOOD
Lot 5.01 Block 209, Fatiga Francis P Mc Laughlin Debra; 07/2020. $100,000
4301 Park Blvd, Rushworth John Gross Harry; 07/2020. $140,000
4302 Arctic Ave, Sears Charles M Mcclain Francis; 07/2020. $144,900
413 W Montgomery Ave, Lorenzana Angelo J Walsh Robert; 07/2020. $173,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave #108, Shanahan Gary Ameye Denise; 07/2020. $237,500
4901 Susquehanna Ave, Damato Felicia Hearn Michael J; 07/2020. $255,000
501 W Tacony Road, Dev Trust Company LLC Persia Thomas; 07/2020. $265,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
370 S East Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Vaquero-Mera Jorge; 6/29/2020. $38,000
22 Fairview Ave, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc, Yoc Joel Facundo Juarez; Yoc Marco E Juarez; 6/29/2020. $33,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
6 Holly Terrace, Seibert Jennifer; Seibert Ryan, Walters Jeffrey, 6/24/2020. $159,000
344 Barretts Road, American Advisors Group By Atty; Singlesource Property Solutions Llc Atty, Murray Kathie L; Murray Neil B, 6/26/2020. $116,511
282 Harmony Road, Sepers Christina; Sepers Matthew L, Mayhew Garrett L, 6/26/2020. $500,000
MILLVILLE
40 Laurel Road, Gandy Brett; Gandy Erika, Nuss James D Jr, 6/19/2020. $170,000
3007 Route 47, Cook James Martin Jr Est By Adm; Cook Sophia F Adm, Villanueva Uthman, 6/22/2020. $35,000
522 Rieck Ave, Carole Craig S Sr, Marley William M, 6/24/2020. $106,000
134-136 S 3rd St, Ads Property Management Llc; Henry Anecia, Eckeard Tushya S; Jackson William III; 6/30/2020. $40,000
1220 Cedar St, Ridgway Ashley M, Welden Donovyn, 6/29/2020. $100,000
VINELAND
2102 E Oak Road Unit E1, Torres Denisse; Torres Raymond, Gillock Erika, 6/19/2020. $178,870
765 Magnolia Road, Plick Victoria Est; Plick William, Ramos Edwin; Ramos Patricia A; 6/19/2020. $201,000
34 Dshibe Terrace, Lebron Carlos O; Lebron Carmen, Israel Cymbaline; Israel Ryan, 6/19/2020. $227,900
1009 E Sherman Ave, Hoolei Llc; Marshall Esther; Marshall Irving E, Cumberlandsj Llc, 6/19/2020. $261,000
2185 S Lincoln Ave, Fay Aneta Z; Fay Daniel R, Jones Ruth, 6/22/2020. $350,000
15 Ewan Terrace, Crane Kathy L; Crane William G, Paulino Jose; Paulino Ramona, 6/22/2020. $150,000
1010 E Landis Ave, Christ The Good Shepherd Parish Vineland Nj, Vsa Holdings Llc, 6/22/2020. $50,000
2921 Eagles Court, Catalana Beth; Catalana David, Castro Ashley L; Castro Phillip M, 6/24/2020. $445,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
13 Watts Ave, 5/1/2020. $92,500
19 Half Hitch Road, 5/1/2020. $92,500
110 Ashbum Drive, 5/4/2020. $109,500
221 Hawthorne Lane, 5/4/2020. $245,000
39 Dylan Blvd, 5/4/2020. $92,500
5 Chestnut Way Circle, 5/4/2020. $290,000
78 Heritage Point Blvd, 5/4/2020. $345,000
83 Fawcett Blvd, 5/4/2020. $92,500
98 Ashburn Drive, 5/4/2020. $109,500
11 Fullrigger Ave, 5/5/2020. $342,491
26 Compass Lane, 5/5/2020. $245,000
4 Brookview Court, 5/5/2020. $245,000
50 Tina Way, 5/5/2020. $34,375
6 Harpoon Drive, 5/5/2020. $382,500
16 Heather Way, 5/6/2020. $414,500
227 Biscayne Road, 5/7/2020. $339,900
32a Denville St, 5/7/2020. $155,000
438 E Bay Ave, 5/7/2020. 9 $230,000
5 Miles Pond Place, 5/7/2020. $280,900
10 Fullrigger Ave, 5/8/2020. $335,490
19 Butler Drive, 5/8/2020. $399,900
22 Quincy Lane, 5/8/2020. $294,000
257 Hawthorne Lane, 5/8/2020. $260,000
3 Spout Terrace, 5/8/2020. $269,900
13 Valley Stream Place, 5/11/2020. $247,000
35 Deer Run Drive N, 5/11/2020. $268,100
47 Haley Circle, 5/11/2020. $434,862
67 Highland Drive, 5/11/2020. $253,000
13 Magner Ave, 5/12/2020. $30,000
144 Raccoon Lane, 5/12/2020. $359,115
8 Fullrigger Ave, 5/12/2020. $354,695
8 Plymouth Way, 5/12/2020. $330,000
13 Southwind Court, 5/13/2020. $314,000
7 Surf Court, 5/13/2020. $220,000
14 Whisper Way, 5/14/2020. $370,000
143 Rockrimmon Blvd, 5/14/2020. $450,000
3 Hampshire Court, 5/14/2020. $362,900
5 Knox Court, 5/14/2020. $250,000
70 Butler Drive, 5/14/2020. $369,900
108 Hawthorne Lane, 5/18/2020. $356,990
13 Fullrigger Ave, 5/18/2020. $350,990
16 Orchid Lane, 5/18/2020. $339,500
3 Mayport Lane, 5/18/2020. $300,000
24 David Drive, 5/19/2020. $390,000
4 Otter Circle, 5/19/2020. $343,875
6 Otter Circle, 5/19/2020. $391,840
9 Ninth St, 5/19/2020. $250,000
172 Pennsylvania Ave, 5/20/2020. $429,900
16 Beacon Drive, 5/21/2020. $228,900
111 Wake Road, 5/22/2020. $326,000
7 Flanders Drive, 5/22/2020. $413,750
1 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
11 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
122 Cox Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
13 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
15 Avalon Ave, 5/26/2020. $92,500
17 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
1952 Breakers Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
21 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
22 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
3 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
31 David Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
39 Nautilus Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
47 Nautilus Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
5 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
50 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
52 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
54 Savannah Drive, 5/26/2020. $92,500
6 Cougar Lane, 5/26/2020. $322,500
7 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
81 Fawcett Blvd, 5/26/2020. $92,500
9 Half Hitch Road, 5/26/2020. $92,500
101 Woodchuck Drive, 5/27/2020. $348,000
111 Freedom Hills Drive, 5/27/2020. $365,000
19 Commodore Court, 5/27/2020. $167,000
25 Ravenwood Blvd, 5/27/2020. $289,000
47 Georgetown Blvd, 5/27/2020. $268,000
101 Hawthorne Lane, 5/28/2020. $416,500
25 Mast Drive, 5/28/2020. $135,000
32 Flanders Drive, 5/28/2020. $459,580
36 Windward Drive, 5/28/2020. $184,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
43 Flanders Drive, 5/28/2020. $379,620
BEACH HAVEN
406 Amber St, 5/7/2020. $821,000
412 3rd St, 5/12/2020. $585,000
24 E North Carolina Ave, 5/21/2020. $841,000
116 Dolphin Ave, 5/27/2020. $2,300,000
103 S Pennsylvania Ave, 6/3/2020. $1,200,000
222 Second St, 6/12/2020. $1,375,000
310 S West Ave Unit E3, 6/12/2020. $370,000
321 Centre St, 6/16/2020. $697,000
325 Belvoir Ave, 6/17/2020. $999,999
711 S Beach Ave, 6/19/2020. $949,000
1 Marine St, 6/25/2020. $689,000
306 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $450,000
511 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $950,000
525 Amber St Unit B, 6/30/2020. $640,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
107 Quail Lane, 6/3/2020. $252,000
338 Dock Road, 6/3/2020. $191,600
336 Railroad Ave, 6/9/2020. $90,000
124 Dock Road, 6/25/2020. $386,000
150 Sprague Ave, 6/29/2020. $225,000
HARVEY CEDARS
6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $980,000
5513 Holly Ave, 4/27/2020. $792,000
54 W 80th St, 5/8/2020. $889,000
10 Cox Ave, 5/15/2020. $570,000
4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500
16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000
2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
839 Wave Drive, 4/22/2020. $380,000
412 Drew Ave, 4/23/2020. $230,000
802 Ensign Drive, 4/23/2020. $680,000
3 Farnham Court, 4/24/2020. $627,566
365 Lake Ave, 4/24/2020. $285,000
46 Ambermist Way, 4/24/2020. $407,082
751 N Oak Road, 4/24/2020. $165,000
13 Hollywood Blvd N, 4/27/2020. $252,000
2207 Brookdale Park Drive, 4/27/2020. $178,000
2205 Lakeside Drive S, 4/28/2020. $265,000
713 Tampa Road, 4/28/2020. $169,000
417 Stuyvesant St, 4/30/2020. $253,000
910 W Panama Court, 4/30/2020. $153,000
914 Tampa Road, 4/30/2020. $300,000
21 Privateer Drive, 5/5/2020. $585,000
735 Princeton Ave, 5/5/2020. $365,000
740 Lakeside Drive N, 5/5/2020. $295,000
Laurel Blvd, 5/5/2020. $155,000
118 Nantucket Road, 5/7/2020. $84,000
322 Riviera Drive, 5/7/2020. $238,000
1111 Leilani Drive, 5/8/2020. $125,000
12 Hamptonshire Way, 5/8/2020. $387,500
332 Briggs Ave, 5/11/2020. $260,000
506 Crosswick Ave, 5/11/2020. $263,000
909 W Panama Court, 5/11/2020. $132,000
1319 Laurel Blvd, 5/12/2020. $373,750
1215 Mercury Court, 5/13/2020. $344,000
460 Penn Ave, 5/13/2020. $185,000
6 Steuben Court, 5/13/2020. $405,000
104 Cactus Drive, 5/14/2020. $195,000
1618 Ewart Ave, 5/14/2020. $241,500
217 Hemlock Drive, 5/14/2020. $272,000
829 Bowsprit Point, 5/14/2020. $635,000
929 Alpine St, 5/14/2020. $187,000
1009 Sarasota Drive, 5/15/2020. $302,500
1124 Laurel Blvd, 5/15/2020. $345,000
1420 Kay St, 5/15/2020. $232,000
2104 Llewellyn Parkway, 5/15/2020. $220,000
112 Beach Blvd, 5/18/2020. $308,000
2148 Llewellyn Parkway, 5/18/2020. $235,000
10 Tom Gray Court, 5/19/2020. $310,000
1317 Laurel Blvd, 5/19/2020. $500,000
1702 Beach Blvd, 5/19/2020. $285,000
534 Baldwin St, 5/19/2020. $161,500
803 Orlando Drive, 5/19/2020. $239,000
103 Greenwood Lane, 5/20/2020. $275,000
112 Fernwood Drive, 5/20/2020. $285,000
170 Ambermist Way, 5/20/2020. $630,685
2087 Crestwood Drive, 5/20/2020. $198,000
265 Ambermist Way, 5/20/2020. $489,747
1011 E Panama Court, 5/21/2020. $228,000
819 Laurel Blvd, 5/22/2020. $527,000
1418 Earie Way, 5/26/2020. $195,000
1419 Riverview Drive, 5/26/2020. $225,000
216 Pheasant Hollow Drive, 5/26/2020. $335,000
1202 Bullard Ave, 5/27/2020. $365,000
1269 Cypress St, 5/27/2020. $403,000
714 Richmond Drive, 5/27/2020. $319,000
718 Maple Road, 5/27/2020. $317,000
108 Brookwood Lane, 5/28/2020. $279,000
25 Pitney Lane, 5/28/2020. $729,000
1067 Laurel Blvd, 5/29/2020. $375,000
114 Beach Blvd, 5/29/2020. $54,500
1207 Mercury Court, 6/1/2020. $390,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
22 N Boom Way, 4/8/2020. $375,000
52 St Andrews Drive, 4/8/2020. $101,000
12 Rosemont Lane, 4/9/2020. $269,000
586 Thomas Ave, 4/9/2020. $219,900
45 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $119,000
5 Westchester Drive, 4/13/2020. $160,500
6 Ship Drive, 4/13/2020. $60,000
7 Demaret Court, 4/13/2020. $248,000
104 E Mohawk Drive, 4/14/2020. $175,000
114 E Mullic Road, 4/14/2020. $163,000
7 Marigold Lane, 4/14/2020. $216,000
80 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/14/2020. $195,000
102 Boom Way, 4/15/2020. $250,000
12 Cohanzick Court, 4/16/2020. $125,235
22 Binnacle Drive, 4/16/2020. $193,500
36 Harvest Way, 4/16/2020. $310,000
383 Center St, 4/16/2020. $210,000
50 Lake Superior Drive, 4/16/2020. $240,000
894 Radio Road, 4/16/2020. $68,000
126 S Longboat Drive, 4/17/2020. $155,000
41 Pebble Beach Lane, 4/17/2020. $149,000
24 W Mohawk Drive, 4/20/2020. $154,000
16 Bayberry Drive, 4/21/2020. $297,900
31 Pin Oak Lane, 4/21/2020. $125,000
5 Cambridge Court, 4/21/2020. $310,000
6 Pine Tree Drive, 4/21/2020. $195,000
251 Valley Forge Drive, 4/22/2020. $110,000
308 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/22/2020. $157,000
6 Staysail Drive, 4/22/2020. $193,000
7 High Ridge Road, 4/22/2020. $215,000
49 Whitemarsh Court, 4/23/2020. $88,500
630 Route 9 South, 4/23/2020. $6,446,956
93 Vincent Court, 4/24/2020. $144,000
103 Playhouse Road, 4/27/2020. $71,000
221 S Pulaski Blvd, 4/27/2020. $145,000
33 West Big Drive, 4/27/2020. $168,000
517 Kadlubeck Way, 4/27/2020. $176,900
69 Windstar Drive, 4/27/2020. $175,000
18 Kansas Road, 4/28/2020. $360,000
228 Country Club Blvd, 4/28/2020. $400,000
82 Golf View Drive, 4/28/2020. $300,000
4 Maryland Road, 4/29/2020. $320,000
129 Conforti Ave, 4/30/2020. $11,000
207 Oak Lane, 4/30/2020. $255,000
218 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/30/2020. $61,892
27 W Raritan Drive, 5/1/2020. $238,000
61 Vincent Court, 5/1/2020. $140,000
947 Center St, 5/1/2020. $111,250
53 Vicari Way, 5/4/2020. $340,000
80 Country Club Blvd, 5/4/2020. $188,000
106 E Shrewsbury Drive, 5/5/2020. $225,000
149 Allen St, 5/5/2020. $190,000
403 Lexington Drive, 5/5/2020. $155,000
121 E Raritan Drive, 5/6/2020. $335,000
120 S Commodore Drive, 5/8/2020. $175,000
15 W Dory Drive, 5/8/2020. $320,000
24 Overlook Drive, 5/8/2020. $334,500
64 Golf View Drive, 5/8/2020. $345,000
102 E Mullica Road, 5/11/2020. $73,500
113 Leitz Blvd, 5/11/2020. $240,000
134 E Holly Lane, 5/11/2020. $108,000
59 Oakland Bay Court, 5/11/2020. $157,700
312 Frog Pond Road, 5/12/2020. $273,000
7 Sanford St, 5/12/2020. $90,000
233 Newport Way, 5/14/2020. $126,000
323 Center St, 5/14/2020. $220,000
60 Briarwood Drive, 5/14/2020. $250,000
7 Springate Court, 5/14/2020. $270,000
10 Peterson Drive, 5/18/2020. $160,000
402 Betsy Ross Lane, 5/18/2020. $183,000
56 Lake Michigan Drive, 5/19/2020. $152,500
6 Atlantis Blvd, 5/19/2020. $70,000
1143 Radio Road, 5/20/2020. $145,000
53 Marigold Lane, 5/22/2020. $215,000
1056n Radio Road, 5/27/2020. $62,125
123 Lighthouse Drive, 5/27/2020. $200,000
16 Schooner Court, 5/27/2020. $100,000
3 Sea Isle Drive, 5/27/2020. $295,000
246 Lexington Drive, 5/28/2020. $103,000
19 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 5/29/2020. $190,000
6 Spruce Drive, 5/29/2020. $155,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
15 W Janet Road, 4/16/2020. $662,500
6507 Bayview Ave, 4/16/2020. $2,400,000
9603 Long Beach Blvd, 4/16/2020. $1,115,000
6 W 9th St, 4/17/2020. $950,000
6 W Roosevelt, 4/17/2020. $950,000
114 E 24th St, 4/21/2020. $278,333
59b Long Beach Blvd, 4/21/2020. $1,250,000
2 E California Ave Unit A, 4/22/2020. $753,000
1077a Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $1,100,000
110 E 24th St, 4/23/2020. $790,000
21 W Hobart Ave, 4/23/2020. $829,000
34 W New York Ave, 4/23/2020. $1,880,000
123 E 27 St, 4/24/2020. $1,700,000
5515 Long Beach Blvd Unit 4, 4/28/2020. $220,000
2410 Atlantic Ave, 4/29/2020. $2,025,000
38 W Wyoming Ave, 4/29/2020. $905,000
8 Carolina Ave, 4/29/2020. $603,500
9 W Marshall Ave, 4/29/2020. $315,500
9w Coghlan Ave, 4/29/2020. $599,000
222 Lantern Place, 5/1/2020. $100,000
30 W Carolina Ave, 5/1/2020. $750,000
4 W Pershing Ave, 5/1/2020. $1,289,000
59a Bayview Ave, 5/1/2020. $2,000,000
9000 Beach Ave, 5/4/2020. $620,000
One E Sand Dune Lane, 5/4/2020. $280,000
19 W Joan Road, 5/5/2020. $621,250
25 W Colorado Ave, 5/6/2020. $635,000
256 Pompano Drive, 5/7/2020. $1,250,000
3906 Ocean Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,490,000
61d Sunset Blvd, 5/7/2020. $1,500,000
24 W New York Ave, 5/8/2020. $910,000
11c Long Beach Blvd, 5/13/2020. $2,100,000
35 Sunset Blvd Slp D11, 5/13/2020. $45,000
114 E 16th St, 5/14/2020. $754,500
24 Panorma Drive South, 5/14/2020. $2,075,000
39 W Indiana Ave, 5/14/2020. $540,000
1010 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/18/2020. $890,000
1411 Atlantic Ave, 5/18/2020. $825,000
1002d Long Beach Blvd, 5/19/2020. $831,250
20 E South 34th St, 5/20/2020. $1,182,000
2000 Beach Ave, 5/20/2020. $615,000
13 E 23rd St, 5/21/2020. $1,290,000
1067 C Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $2,400,000
130e Old Whailing Lane, 5/22/2020. $975,000
2422 Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $1,130,000
5108 S Long Beach Blvd, 5/22/2020. $1,500,000
4800 Ocean Blvd, 5/26/2020. $1,450,000
2 E Florida Ave, 5/27/2020. $855,900
10001 Highland Ave Ua, 5/29/2020. $735,000
14 W Indiana Ave, 5/29/2020. $942,500
157c Long Beach Blvd, 5/29/2020. $2,825,000
334 Cranberry Drive, 5/29/2020. $999,900
95 Panorama S, 5/29/2020. $2,100,000
