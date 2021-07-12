How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
274 26th St East Un, Gregory William E Baffa Matthew; 03/2021. $1,299,000
451 21St St Un B, Goonewardene Ian Hilly John Dietrich; 03/2021. $710,000
177 80th St Un 103, Shaffer Joseph P Sr Wunderlich Mark; 03/2021. $408,000
CAPE MAY
976 Shirley Ave, Hoff Richard A Marsico Michael; 03/2021. $89,000
303 Broadway, Bushnell John 303 S Broadway LLC; 03/2021. $1,195,000
1136 Lafayette St Un 4, Manzetti Peter Jr Mc Cafferty Kevin; 03/2021. $435,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
655 Petersburg Road, Lolio Marion E Oliver Mark P; 03/2021. $301,900
26 Lakeview Drive, Dotts William Warren Dotts Adam; 03/2021. $300,000
283 Longport Ave, Carlson Gary L Falcone Nicholas J III; 03/2021. $84,100
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9903 Seapoint Blvd, Wakefield Property Holdings LLC Russo Louis; 03/2021. $445,000
115 Englewood Road, Cape Home Investments LLC Levesque Kyle; 03/2021. $445,000
1207 Franklin Ave, Lacroix Floyd C Polcino Raymond A; 03/2021. $420,000
3702 Shore Drive, Scott Steven J Nathan Howard M; 03/2021. $415,000
17 Old Mill Drive, Cox Dorothy L Bertolina Charles A; 03/2021. $400,100
226 Mindy Ave, Mollura David L Mininger Sally; 03/2021. $374,900
6 Elwood Road, De Phillipo Glenn F Tolchin Terry E; 03/2021. $369,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
65 Reeds Beach Road, Kerrigan Barbara Barba Philip S; 03/2021. $495,000
3707 Route 9 South, Ocean First Bank Na 3707 Route 9 S Realty LLC; 03/2021. $450,000
301 Goshen Road, Wilhelm Custom Homes LLC Wunder Hailey R; 03/2021. $302,000
7 Cedar Drive, Andrews Shaun R O’Meara Theresa; 03/2021. $272,500
163 Pennsylvania Ave, Vivaldi Philip Tierney Matthew Q; 03/2021. $233,500
100 Siegtown Road, Brown Brian Suriel Nicaury; 03/2021. $230,000
7 Pershing Ave, Lirio Sixto M Ruf 9 LLC; 03/2021. $220,000
10 N 15th St, Shropshire Norman C Adm&C Console Samuel Joseph; 03/2021. $180,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1200 Kennedy Drive Un 108, Kilburn Robert Nlm Grp LLC; 03/2021. $126,000
500 E 13th Ave, Faley Theodore Jefremow Jason; 03/2021. $125,000
22 E 22 N Ave Un 1, Deleo Donald Mcconnell Melanie; 03/2021. 1$115,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 29, Cirelly Francine A Clinton Roseamry; 03/2021. $111,500
402 Paradise Way Un 402, Paradise Cove LLC O’Neill Timothy P; 03/2021. $899,000
131 E Chestnut Ave, White Caps Dev LLC Natali Alfred; 03/2021. $660,000
OCEAN CITY
143 West Ave, Ferranti-Martin Michelle Lightkep Deborah B; 03/2021. $920,000
5154-56 Asbury Ave Un A, Lindley Norman Calabrese Anthony; 03/2021. $849,900
844 Pennlyn Place, Reardon John J Ostroski Mary; 03/2021. $849,000
1204 Asbury Ave, Trinkley Robert D Powell James Matthew; 03/2021. $765,000
1422 Wesley Ave, Malinowski Christopher Reynolds Allan; 03/2021. $749,900
3217-19 Central Ave, Paul Nancy R Triscoli John F; 03/2021. $725,000
3644-46 Asbury Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Young William J; 03/2021. $719,000
3644-46 Asbury Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Young James D; 03/2021. $699,000
3308-10 Central Ave, Mc Laughlin Lawrence D’Amore Keith; 03/2021. $691,000
1126 Simpson Ave Un 1, Passariello Marianna Collins Kimberly J; 03/2021. $690,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
23 Red Oak Drive, Grassi Lynn Mc Hugh Gary J; 03/2021. $385,000
1731 Shore Road Un 90, Meier William P Oldham John F; 03/2021. $314,000
260 Mill Road, Fannie Mae Coach Peter E; 03/2021. $175,000
516 Route 9, Bredow Richard A Wolfe Gavin P; 03/2021. $50,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
119 Cox Road, 3/2021. $379,890
40 Flanders Drive, 3/2021. $379,900
63 First St, 3/2021. $382,000
6 Bayberry Court, 3/2021. $385,000
21 Raccoon Lane, 3/2021. $391,270
24 Flanders Drive, 3/2021. $393,290
41 Mission Way, 3/2021. $399,000
19 Fullrigger Ave, 3/2021. $404,990
4 Brimingham Drive, 3/2021. $406,590
BEACH HAVEN
1101 S Bay Ave,3/2021. $1,325,000
227 Sixth St, 3/2021. $1,350,000
327 Norwood Ave, 3/2021. $1,450,000
220 Twelfth St, 3/2021. $1,550,000
127 Second St, 3/2021. $1,830,000
404 Jeffries Ave, 3/2021. $1,989,000
1201 Beach Ave, 3/2021. $2,125,000
900 Virginia Ave, 3/2021. $4,000,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
833 Bowline Drive; 3/2021. $449,000
731 Hill Street; 3/2021. $460,000
912 Preble Drive; 3/2021. $460,000
205 Donald St; 3/2021. $500,000
61 Arborridge Drive; 3/2021. $530,000
50 Ambermist Way; 3/2021. $535,173
836 Forepeak Drive; 3/2021. $539,000
936 Mallard Drive; 3/2021. $570,000
5 Erinbrook Court; 3/2021. $575,136
301-303 South Main St; 3/2021. $600,000
168 Ambermist Way; 3/2021. $654,719
1502 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $680,000
8 Ambermist Way; 3/2021. $698,143
952 Meadow Lark Drive; 3/2021. $720,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
121 Greenwood Lake Rd, 3/2021. $290,000
123 Lake Superior Drive, 3/2021. $295,000
2 Bear Hollow Lane, 3/2021. $303,000
1488 Route 539, 3/2021. $305,000
25 Chatham Road, 3/2021. $307,900
122 E Delaware Drive, 3/2021. $310,000
105 E Potomac Drive, 3/2021. $314,900
427 Gold View Drive, 3/2021. $318,000
127 S Commodore Drive, 3/2021. $318,000
427 Golf View Drive, 3/2021. $318,000
43 W Shrewsbury Drive, 3/2021. $323,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
108 East Dune Lane, 3/2021. $1,955,000
14 East Cape Cod Lane, 3/2021. $1,975,000
11 Lincoln Ave, 3/2021. $2,235,000
11 West Webster Ave, 3/2021. $2,250,000
12106 Sunset Terrace, 3/2021. $2,295,000
149a Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $2,350,000
28 E35th St, 3/2021. $2,399,900
121 E Massachusetts Ave, 3/2021. $3,295,000
37 Oceana Dr, 3/2021. $3,880,000
123 E Texas Ave, 3/2021. $4,350,000
15c Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $4,995,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
14 Grand Bay Harbor, 3/2021. $380,000
80 Brigantine Blvd, 3/2021. $399,000
35 Laurelwyck Road, 3/2021. $445,000
48 Harvey Cedar Way, 3/2021. $450,000
20 Avalon Way, 3/2021. $460,000
208 Seneca Blvd, 3/2021. $477,000
14 Deal Lane, 3/2021. $515,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
30 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
18 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000
19 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000
27 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000
15 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $124,000
14 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000
23 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $124,000
23 Bennett Lane, 3/2021. $124,000
77 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $124,000
22 Bennett Lane, 3/2021. $124,000
569 Simm Place, 3/2021. $150,000
18 Magnolia Lane, 3/2021. $154,900
1639 Breakers Drive, 3/2021. $164,188
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.