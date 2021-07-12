 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

274 26th St East Un, Gregory William E Baffa Matthew; 03/2021. $1,299,000

451 21St St Un B, Goonewardene Ian Hilly John Dietrich; 03/2021. $710,000

177 80th St Un 103, Shaffer Joseph P Sr Wunderlich Mark; 03/2021. $408,000

CAPE MAY

976 Shirley Ave, Hoff Richard A Marsico Michael; 03/2021. $89,000

303 Broadway, Bushnell John 303 S Broadway LLC; 03/2021. $1,195,000

1136 Lafayette St Un 4, Manzetti Peter Jr Mc Cafferty Kevin; 03/2021. $435,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

655 Petersburg Road, Lolio Marion E Oliver Mark P; 03/2021. $301,900

26 Lakeview Drive, Dotts William Warren Dotts Adam; 03/2021. $300,000

283 Longport Ave, Carlson Gary L Falcone Nicholas J III; 03/2021. $84,100

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9903 Seapoint Blvd, Wakefield Property Holdings LLC Russo Louis; 03/2021. $445,000

115 Englewood Road, Cape Home Investments LLC Levesque Kyle; 03/2021. $445,000

1207 Franklin Ave, Lacroix Floyd C Polcino Raymond A; 03/2021. $420,000

3702 Shore Drive, Scott Steven J Nathan Howard M; 03/2021. $415,000

17 Old Mill Drive, Cox Dorothy L Bertolina Charles A; 03/2021. $400,100

226 Mindy Ave, Mollura David L Mininger Sally; 03/2021. $374,900

6 Elwood Road, De Phillipo Glenn F Tolchin Terry E; 03/2021. $369,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

65 Reeds Beach Road, Kerrigan Barbara Barba Philip S; 03/2021. $495,000

3707 Route 9 South, Ocean First Bank Na 3707 Route 9 S Realty LLC; 03/2021. $450,000

301 Goshen Road, Wilhelm Custom Homes LLC Wunder Hailey R; 03/2021. $302,000

7 Cedar Drive, Andrews Shaun R O’Meara Theresa; 03/2021. $272,500

163 Pennsylvania Ave, Vivaldi Philip Tierney Matthew Q; 03/2021. $233,500

100 Siegtown Road, Brown Brian Suriel Nicaury; 03/2021. $230,000

7 Pershing Ave, Lirio Sixto M Ruf 9 LLC; 03/2021. $220,000

10 N 15th St, Shropshire Norman C Adm&C Console Samuel Joseph; 03/2021. $180,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1200 Kennedy Drive Un 108, Kilburn Robert Nlm Grp LLC; 03/2021. $126,000

500 E 13th Ave, Faley Theodore Jefremow Jason; 03/2021. $125,000

22 E 22 N Ave Un 1, Deleo Donald Mcconnell Melanie; 03/2021. 1$115,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 29, Cirelly Francine A Clinton Roseamry; 03/2021. $111,500

402 Paradise Way Un 402, Paradise Cove LLC O’Neill Timothy P; 03/2021. $899,000

131 E Chestnut Ave, White Caps Dev LLC Natali Alfred; 03/2021. $660,000

OCEAN CITY

143 West Ave, Ferranti-Martin Michelle Lightkep Deborah B; 03/2021. $920,000

5154-56 Asbury Ave Un A, Lindley Norman Calabrese Anthony; 03/2021. $849,900

844 Pennlyn Place, Reardon John J Ostroski Mary; 03/2021. $849,000

1204 Asbury Ave, Trinkley Robert D Powell James Matthew; 03/2021. $765,000

1422 Wesley Ave, Malinowski Christopher Reynolds Allan; 03/2021. $749,900

3217-19 Central Ave, Paul Nancy R Triscoli John F; 03/2021. $725,000

3644-46 Asbury Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Young William J; 03/2021. $719,000

3644-46 Asbury Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Young James D; 03/2021. $699,000

3308-10 Central Ave, Mc Laughlin Lawrence D’Amore Keith; 03/2021. $691,000

1126 Simpson Ave Un 1, Passariello Marianna Collins Kimberly J; 03/2021. $690,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

23 Red Oak Drive, Grassi Lynn Mc Hugh Gary J; 03/2021. $385,000

1731 Shore Road Un 90, Meier William P Oldham John F; 03/2021. $314,000

260 Mill Road, Fannie Mae Coach Peter E; 03/2021. $175,000

516 Route 9, Bredow Richard A Wolfe Gavin P; 03/2021. $50,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

119 Cox Road, 3/2021. $379,890

40 Flanders Drive, 3/2021. $379,900

63 First St, 3/2021. $382,000

6 Bayberry Court, 3/2021. $385,000

21 Raccoon Lane, 3/2021. $391,270

24 Flanders Drive, 3/2021. $393,290

41 Mission Way, 3/2021. $399,000

19 Fullrigger Ave, 3/2021. $404,990

4 Brimingham Drive, 3/2021. $406,590

BEACH HAVEN

1101 S Bay Ave,3/2021. $1,325,000

227 Sixth St, 3/2021. $1,350,000

327 Norwood Ave, 3/2021. $1,450,000

220 Twelfth St, 3/2021. $1,550,000

127 Second St, 3/2021. $1,830,000

404 Jeffries Ave, 3/2021. $1,989,000

1201 Beach Ave, 3/2021. $2,125,000

900 Virginia Ave, 3/2021. $4,000,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

833 Bowline Drive; 3/2021. $449,000

731 Hill Street; 3/2021. $460,000

912 Preble Drive; 3/2021. $460,000

205 Donald St; 3/2021. $500,000

61 Arborridge Drive; 3/2021. $530,000

50 Ambermist Way; 3/2021. $535,173

836 Forepeak Drive; 3/2021. $539,000

936 Mallard Drive; 3/2021. $570,000

5 Erinbrook Court; 3/2021. $575,136

301-303 South Main St; 3/2021. $600,000

168 Ambermist Way; 3/2021. $654,719

1502 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $680,000

8 Ambermist Way; 3/2021. $698,143

952 Meadow Lark Drive; 3/2021. $720,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

121 Greenwood Lake Rd, 3/2021. $290,000

123 Lake Superior Drive, 3/2021. $295,000

2 Bear Hollow Lane, 3/2021. $303,000

1488 Route 539, 3/2021. $305,000

25 Chatham Road, 3/2021. $307,900

122 E Delaware Drive, 3/2021. $310,000

105 E Potomac Drive, 3/2021. $314,900

427 Gold View Drive, 3/2021. $318,000

127 S Commodore Drive, 3/2021. $318,000

427 Golf View Drive, 3/2021. $318,000

43 W Shrewsbury Drive, 3/2021. $323,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

108 East Dune Lane, 3/2021. $1,955,000

14 East Cape Cod Lane, 3/2021. $1,975,000

11 Lincoln Ave, 3/2021. $2,235,000

11 West Webster Ave, 3/2021. $2,250,000

12106 Sunset Terrace, 3/2021. $2,295,000

149a Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $2,350,000

28 E35th St, 3/2021. $2,399,900

121 E Massachusetts Ave, 3/2021. $3,295,000

37 Oceana Dr, 3/2021. $3,880,000

123 E Texas Ave, 3/2021. $4,350,000

15c Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $4,995,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

14 Grand Bay Harbor, 3/2021. $380,000

80 Brigantine Blvd, 3/2021. $399,000

35 Laurelwyck Road, 3/2021. $445,000

48 Harvey Cedar Way, 3/2021. $450,000

20 Avalon Way, 3/2021. $460,000

208 Seneca Blvd, 3/2021. $477,000

14 Deal Lane, 3/2021. $515,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

30 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

18 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000

19 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000

27 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000

15 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $124,000

14 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $124,000

23 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $124,000

23 Bennett Lane, 3/2021. $124,000

77 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $124,000

22 Bennett Lane, 3/2021. $124,000

569 Simm Place, 3/2021. $150,000

18 Magnolia Lane, 3/2021. $154,900

1639 Breakers Drive, 3/2021. $164,188

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

