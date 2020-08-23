Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

122 S Ocean Ave, Sea Suite Capital Llc Magrow Valkyrie; 06/24/20. $65,000

1049 Monroe Ave, Mcginnis Michael US HUD; 06/26/20. $87,750

1601 Pacific Ave, 5k Capital Llc Sakhai Nedjatollah; 06/29/20. $180,000

10 N New Hampshire Ave, Hamilton Derrick Voetelink Gerhardus C; 06/30/20. $200,000

2421 Formicas Way, Puro Barton Dicerbo Basil A; 06/30/20. $125,000

777 Harrahs Blvd, Harrahs Atlantic City Llc Harrahs Atlantic City Propco Llc; 07/01/20. $500,000,000

10 N Vendome Ave, Goodman Cheryl Simonson Beryl D; 07/15/20. $2,000,000

BRIGANTINE

221 5th St No Unit A, Simmons Joanne Piraino Bond Street Freehold Llc; 06/09/20. $346,000

4300 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Quigley Peter Cicatiello Lisa/Exrx; 06/09/20. $430,000

4502 Harbor Beach Blvd, Scirrotto David Spniak Lucille P/Exr; 06/09/20. $305,000

525 Caverly Drive, Fdm4 Llc Macar Global Llc; 06/11/20. $125,000

719 E Brigantine Ave Unit 16, Brocco Joseph Otero Diana K; 06/11/20. $140,000

210 S Roosevelt Blvd Unit B, Bush Robert A Kubicky Paul J; 06/12/20. $385,000

322 27th St So, Foxwell Taylor Shaw Dimattia Daniel; 06/15/20. $620,000

326 12th St So, Yankowich Christopher E Szucs Gerald; 06/16/20. $500,000

109 Quay Blvd Unit 2, Cottone Paul Ciocca Michael/Heir; 06/17/20. $225,000

150 39th St So, James Douglas Pagan Edwin; 06/18/20. $175,000

139 Roosevelt Blvd No, Saccoccia Alicia M Gebeline Stanley W II; 06/19/20. $220,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

308 Kings Lane, Freeman Tyler B Lombardi Franco; 06/12/20. $153,000

103 Clover Terrace, Wainwright Mark Baily Stephen; 06/18/20. $269,500

111 Cloverrdale Lane, Monetti Alyssa Njhr 2 Llc; 06/22/20. $141,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1706 Liverpool Ave, Waqas Mohammad Dr Horton Inc Nj; 06/22/20. $217,990

434 San Francisco Ave Moore George Mast Donahue; 06/25/20. $188,000

141 Washington Ave, Conger Cameron Lee Forlenza Shawn; 06/29/20. $125,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6034 English Creek Ave, Jost Steven Gerald Wells Fargo Bk Na; 06/12/20. $99,750

8 Nottingham St, Sheridan Francis D/Exrx US HUD; 06/12/20. $198,157.35

216 London Court, Skuzinsky Ryan Takotey Gene; 06/15/20. $100,000

200 Ohio Ave, Shah Viral Pradyumna Alston Tiffany; 06/16/20. $110,000

405 Pine Ave, Johnson Renee Gayeski Lauren Spencer; 06/16/20. $510,000

5 Otter Lane, Ray Richard Mcintire Joseph; 06/16/20. $349,900

51 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Dalessandro Michael; 06/16/20. $271,205

2510 English Creek Ave Unit A, Atlanticare Surgery Ctr Llc Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 06/17/20. $13,386,070

306 Boston Ave, Harris Jacob M Chowdhury Rubayet H; 06/17/20. $207,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

419 Upas Ave, Getty Jose D Lakkia Monet Lee; 06/17/20. $228,000

243 Terry Lane, Amin Kalpana M Stanwich Mortgage Loan Tr A; 06/18/20. $118,600

313 Elton Lane, Gokul Properties Llc Zepeda Gilbert Perez; 06/18/20. $269,500

145 Mournng Dove Way, Cwiertniewicz Raymond James Murphy Francis J IV; 06/19/20. $199,000

309 Quince Ave, Arreola Cristian Highland Development Group Llc; 06/19/20. $231,000

507 Weston Drive, Liggieri Peter E,‐Atty Micco Stephen G; 06/19/20. $210,000

170 Club Place, Hesterville Llc Hildebrandt Frederick F/Atty; 06/22/20. $74,900

605 Regency Drive, Reyes Kaitlyn R Kuhn Jeffrey A; 06/22/20. $150,000

57 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Mirabella Bryan Cavalluzzi Francine; 06/23/20. $100,000

807 Somerstown Lane, Bocioaca Alexandru Fannie Mae; 06/23/20. $275,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5931 Pittsburgh Ave, Sue And Charlie Real Estate Llc Y&H Homes Llc; 06/02/20. $125,000

60 Gasko Road, Seymour Rose M Jones Regina J; 06/03/20. $199,000

213 Old River Road, Eggie Eustace E,‐4th Callahan William M Jr; 06/04/20. $370,000

32 Monet Drive, Deangelis Aaron D C&C Development Co Llc; 06/05/20. $451,587

4824 Brecknock Court, Sj Holdings 1 Llc Coyle Robert Louis Jr; 06/08/20. $105,900

570 Park Road, Hahn Dennis R Kaspar Katherine S; 06/08/20. $205,000

7374 Black Horse Pike, Lawson Ryan J Martone Lawson Ann Marie; 06/09/20. $106,000

528 Sherwood Road, Kaspar Katherine S Bates West; 06/11/20. $250,000

4944 Rosebay Place Unit 41, Macdowell Ellen,‐Tr Marcellino Barbara F; 06/12/20. $87,000

HAMMONTON

207 Jamestown Blvd, Klock Liam Brearley Lodge Properties III Llc; 06/18/20. $214,000

550 Pratt St, Sunwest State Llc Wescoat Ruth A/Atty; 06/18/20. $190,000

27 Pressey St, Umosella Gin Ann B Arkstone Real Estate Fund Llc; 06/19/20. $95,000

6 Moss View Lane, Perone Ronald Galletta Daniel; 06/19/20. $365,000

MARGATE

207 N Quincy Ave, Silverstein Jason Friedman Howard Zane/Exrx; 06/08/20. $365,000

22 N Fredericksburg Ave, Wallen Lois/Exrx Sacks David; 06/09/20. $325,000

105 S Clermont Ave, Saj Associates Llc Schwartz Daniel; 06/12/20. $1,500,000

106 N Vendome Ave, Parkway Property Ptnrs Llc Dorfman Matt; 06/12/20. $965,000

NORTHFIELD

3 Meredith Court, Rollins Matthew R Pollock Michael; 06/26/20. $190,700

5 Saint Andrew Drive, Lamprou Selena Cavanagh William J; 06/29/20. $460,000

899 Walnut Ave, Evans Anthony Lee Mincer Sara; 06/29/20. $251,000

SOMERS POINT

1 Nassau Road, Hampton John J Ttk Re Entrp Llc; 06/29/20. $199,900

118 E Meyran Ave, Lynch James P Jr Soroka Ann Bernice/Exr; 06/29/20. $250,000

VENTNOR

16 N Hillside Ave, Lin Bao H Nesbitt Charlotte Exrx; 06/09/20. $251,000

1 N Nashville Ave #B, Cutler Charles Lawrence North Beach Dev Llc; 06/11/20. $469,000

202 N Cambridge Ave, Clay James Turner Dylan E; 06/11/20. $245,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 201, Muir David Richman Linda; 06/11/20. $130,000

1703 E Drive, Roth Bruce A Stein Gregory H;06/12/20. $455,000

5902 Boardwalk, Swain Family Tr Dated 11/2/2000 Gellman Frances; 06/12/20. $1,850,000

119 N Harvard Ave, Aquino Karen R Khan Maqsooda; 06/15/20. $230,000

6517 Ventnor Ave, Mertkola Alban Dhedouville Henry Sr; 06/15/20. $195,000

103 S Newport Ave, Kolovos Hristos Roman Gregory; 06/16/20. $765,000

6412 Winchester Ave, Stilley Matthew Stilley Matthew; 06/16/20. $253,593.87

217 N Somerset Ave, Flowers Victoria Byoll Llc; 06/18/20. $228,000

316 N Derby Ave, Jenkins Jeffrey,‐Jr Carmichael Elsie Dorothy/Exr; 06/18/20. $222,000

Cape May County

AVALON

247 22nd St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Bergin Sean; 07/2020. $1,901,000

123 7th St, Bielunas James Pellini Family; 07/2020. $3,200,000

472 22nd St, Av22 LLC Mele Andrew J; 07/2020. $3,585,000

Lot 12 Block 79.04, Golderer Brian Maier Randy; 07/2020. $270,000

11 E Inlet Drive, Morgan Leonard Richards Hugh; 07/2020. $1,325,000

8 W 14th St, Heffernan William B 25 West 13 LLC; 07/2020. $2,150,000

CAPE MAY

Lot 18-19 Block 1018, Herens John C Jakubowski Matthew; 07/2020. $519,000

1520 Yacht Ave, Hocking Dale &C Yarson Walter; 07/2020. $550,000

908 Corgie St, Mc Elhaney Douglas L Trust Johnson Stephen J; 07/2020. $775,000

810 Jefferson Ave, Myers Mary P Exr&C Dempsey John M; 07/2020. $825,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2726 N Route 9, Brown Philip F Est Bramble Douglas; 07/2020. $309,000

17 Siskin Lane, Payne Anthony R Barr Alyssa; 07/2020. $170,000

11 Kelly Court, Versage Denise A King Austin W; 07/2020. $284,900

LOWER TOWNSHIP

902 Ocean Drive Un 1001, Graf Patricia R Cohen Sarah; 07/2020. $350,000

106B E Memphis Ave, Coyle Josephine M Koren Vincent J Jr; 07/2020. $370,000

2 Monarch Court, Brooker Roger S O’Hara Daniel J; 07/2020. $395,000

9700 Atlantic Ave, Dunn John T Ross Brian; 07/2020. $475,000

601 Pacific Ave, Ncm Homes LLC Kaas John Patrick; 07/2020. $499,000

3402 Shore Drive, Purvis Eleanor M Gentry Kirk E; 07/2020. $530,000

26 E Greenwood Ave, Phillips Elziabeth I Di Stephano Michael; 07/2020. $115,000

6 Fieldview Drive, Riley John Sr Gaskill Christine M; 07/2020. $163,000

6 Desoto Ave, Lawson Jennifer L Mc Graw Melissa L; 07/2020. $178,000

132 Hollywood Ave, O’Leary Daniel Matthews Dallin; 07/2020. $189,000

Lot 34.01 Block 410.01, Brunell Edythe M Clark Kyle J; 07/2020. $200,000

26 E Drumbed Road, La France Tanya G De Lacruz Vanessa; 07/2020. $210,000

882 Towerview Road, Hagarty Marjorie Srl R E H LLC; 07/2020. $217,500

309 Willow Drive, Grier Denise T Navetta Matthew Albert; 07/2020. $230,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

206 Stagecoach Road, Barry Carol M Coggins Martin J; 07/2020. $90,000

45 Brooks Ave, Risko Phillip W Risko Phillip W; 07/2020. $101,700

14 N 9th St, Goodroe James J Giannantonio Stephen; 07/2020. $140,000

770 Route 47, Jarmix LLC Bennett Michael S; 07/2020. $167,500

8 N 16th St, Sheikholeslami D Sheik Nicholas; 07/2020. $175,000

311 Mechanic St, Sterling Larry Freyer Ryan M; 07/2020. $199,000

31 N 12th St, Law Charles Palmerio Walter; 07/2020. $216,000

3 Holly Drive, Frio Joseph Angelastro Reneta; 07/2020. $280,000

208 Seacrest Lane, Mcmanus Paul E Mccarthy John M; 07/2020. $325,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2005 New York Ave, Sweeney Ruth Achuff Helene; 07/2020. $319,000

105 W 18th Ave, Moore Kathryn L Abbey Daniel Joseph; 07/2020. $350,000

118 W 17th Ave, Russella Joseph S Mcfeeters Timothy; 07/2020. $354,000

408 W 17th Ave, Elwell Donna M Matlack Donald G; 07/2020. $355,000

420 E 5th Ave, Stewart Carl A Shackleton Kenneth; 07/2020. $382,000

1706 New York Ave, Schickling Margaret M Moran Colleen C; 07/2020. $525,000

116 W 2nd Ave, Scarpato Todd Gallagher John T; 07/2020. $579,000

1501 Ocean Ave, Oceanside 1501 Inc Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC; 07/2020. $1,800,000

431 E 19th Ave, Brown Lybrand N Jeruzal John; 07/2020. $115,000

Lot 96 Block 30, Bobst Brian Ferrante Russell; 07/2020. $155,000

131 W 25th Ave, Pnc Bank Ntl Asso Trust Zamorano Gianna; 07/2020. $180,000

608 Ocean Ave, Gray Joseph Hosgood Michael; 07/2020. $197,500

305 W 16th Ave (upstairs), NJHR1 LLC Gerard Timothy James; 07/2020. $199,900

305 W 16th Ave, NJHR1 LLC Harrington Michael; 07/2020. $199,900

OCEAN CITY

2204-06 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Bianchi Gregory R Ferguson Scott G; 07/2020. $620,000

410 Yale Ave, Gamble John Est Mc Eneaney Joseph P; 07/2020. $650,000

Lot 17 Block 1407, V2 Properties LLC Guzzo Anthony M; 07/2020. $662,000

1508-1510 Bay Ave, Cannuscio Giuseppe Bayshore Realty Grp LLC; 07/2020. $700,000

Lot 1 Block 308, Zoll John Davidov Mark; 07/2020. $718,000

7 W Eleventh St, Smith Wayne M Gardiner Ben; 07/2020. $745,000

SEA ISLE CITY

127 89th St E Un, Lawlor John J Wierzbowski Thomas G; 07/2020. $740,000

138 35th St, J Joseph Mallon Living tr Mc Geehan Terrence; $831,250

141 50th St, Mclaughlin Susan Koons Stephen P; 07/2020. $910,000

129 54th St, Sacchetta James Adamski Lauren; 07/2020. $950,000

STONE HARBOR

209 109th St, Rea Eva S Stone Harbor Capital LLC; 07/2020. $390,000

10800 3rd Ave Un 2, Campbell H Scott Lisa Joseph F Jr; 07/2020. $650,000

278 83rd St, Clark Ryan Regan Christian J; 07/2020. $880,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

5 Red Oak Drive, Mullineaux Thomas J Crego Kyle A; 07/2020. $376,000

Lot 62 Block 600, Cohen H Tione Peters Joseph; 07/2020. $45,000

1250 Route 50, Ka Mc Mahon Props LLC Steel-Men LLC; 07/2020. $100,000

WEST WILDWOOD

Lot 4 Block 137, Desanto Vincent Kelly Edward; 07/2020. $164,900

742 W Glenwood Ave, Powell Francis J Kaiser Joseph A Jr; 07/2020. $335,000

3 C Ave, Duca Joseph Mc Mahon Chad J; 07/2020. $200,000

WILDWOOD

413 W Wildwood Ave, Mc Colgan Diane Brown Sean; 07/2020. $145,000

208 W Maple Ave, Hansbury Joseph E Stahl William J IV; 07/2020. $165,000

144 W Hand Ave, Mauger Lynnette Messina Angela; 07/2020. $169,000

120E Youngs Ave, Gilliano Joshua B Prickett Carol A; 07/2020. $187,000

507 W Burke Ave, Weber Charles Benckert Damon V; 07/2020. $200,000

139 W Spencer Ave, Angelastro Reneta Connor Brian J; 07/2020. $207,500

WILDWOOD CREST

427 E Miami Ave, Golden William F Luis Anthony D; 07/2020. $168,000

8401 Atlantic Ave, Cama Self Directed Ira LLC Cust Corbisiero Joseph; 07/2020. $179,900

8204 Pacific Ave, Rittenhouse David Adm&C Kresge Shawn; 07/2020. $325,000

136 W Buttercup Road, Hennessey John Paul Trust&C Brown Richard; 07/2020. $330,000

5506 Park Blvd, Keen Construction Group LLC Miree David Dewayne; 07/2020. $515,000

122 E Preston Road, Keen Construction Group LLC Brennan Robert J; 07/2020. $700,000

314 E Jefferson Ave, 314 E Jefferson LLC Goldberger David; 07/2020. $850,000

7403 Pacific Ave, Ross Barbara Pochynok Jackson Marc; 07/2020. $132,500

5500 Park Blvd, Cavanna Philip E Dascher Kimberly; 07/2020. $145,000

402 E St Paul Ave, Puzio Jacob C Harkins Philip; 07/2020. $225,000

226 E Hollywood Ave, Read Francis W Jr Briscella Tony; 07/2020. $285,000

WOODBINE

288 Poplar St, Schroeder Patricia A Meyer Todd A; 07/2020. $56,600

143 Ivy St, Mc Namee Bernard M Dempsey Cornelius; 07/2020. $49,600

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

8 E 22nd St, 4/2020. $1,300,000

2111 Seaview Ave, 4/2020. $1,950,000

30 W 5th St, 4/2020. $687,000

5 W 28th St, 4/2020. $785,000

11E 9th St, 4/2020. $899,000

1504 Bayview Ave, 5/1/2020. $855,000

1310 Bayview Ave, 5/4/2020. $900,000

N 7 E 24th St, 5/5/2020. $550,000

1602 Central Ave, 5/7/2020. $775,000

3 W 9th St, 5/15/2020. $505,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

10 Carlton Court, 4/1/2020. $422,460

133 Schooner Ave, 4/1/2020. $235,000

135 Raccoon Lane, 4/2/2020. $350,495

150 Raccoon Lane, 4/2/2020. $329,160

152 Raccoon Lane, 4/2/2020. $321,280

18 Fullrigger Ave, 4/2/2020. $338,540

183 Emerson Lane, 4/2/2020. $450,000

89 Schooner Ave, 4/3/2020. $102,000

20 Hickory Circle, 4/7/2020. $330,000

36 Westport Drive, 4/7/2020. $260,000

21 Nautilus Ave, 4/8/2020. $154,500

287 Hawthorne Lane, 4/8/2020. $260,830

93 Honeysuckle Drive, 4/8/2020. $365,000

94 Woodchuck Drive, 4/8/2020. $350,300

41 Plymouth Way, 4/9/2020. $279,000

104 Edenton Drive, 4/13/2020. $350,000

12 Bayside Ave, 4/14/2020. $244,900

29 Fullrigger Ave, 4/14/2020. $351,000

37 5th St, 4/14/2020. $362,000

8 Swan Lake Court, 4/14/2020. $283,000

126 Mission Way, 4/15/2020. $255,100

3 Haley Circle, 4/15/2020. $436,191

69 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/15/2020. $183,000

108 Spruce Circle North, 4/16/2020. $249,000

125 Pennsylvania Ave, 4/16/2020. $43,000

331 Bay Shore Drive, 4/16/2020. $375,000

60 Quail Road, 4/17/2020. $226,000

153 Emerson Lane, 4/20/2020. $410,489

9 Forest Lake Court, 4/20/2020. $268,888

133 Raccoon Lane, 4/21/2020. $363,250

19 Tara Lane, 4/21/2020. $255,000

218 Biscayne Road, 4/21/2020. $415,000

4 Fullrigger Ave, 4/21/2020. $318,945

72 Schooner Ave, 4/21/2020. $119,100

9 Ivy Court, 4/21/2020. $174,900

1 Hemlock Drive, 4/22/2020. $150,000

10 Revere Court, 4/22/2020. $262,500

14 Creekview Road, 4/22/2020. $350,000

253 Hawthorne Lane, 4/22/2020. $262,000

39 Chestnut Way Circle, 4/22/2020. $215,000

39 Lower Shore Road, 4/22/2020. $55,000

140 Raccoon Lane, 4/23/2020. $390,815

29 Jonahs Pond Lane, 4/23/2020. $269,900

34 Spruce Circle South, 4/23/2020. $248,000

52 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/24/2020. $157,000

3 Cougar Lane, 4/27/2020. $351,000

17 2nd St, 4/28/2020. $310,000

8 Tamarack Court, 4/28/2020. $229,900

12 Tiller Drive, 4/29/2020. $130,000

29 Robin Lane, 4/29/2020. $180,000

64 Quail Road, 4/29/2020. $200,000

131 Emerson Lane, 4/30/2020. $458,530

151 Raccoon Lane, 4/30/2020. $333,000

37 Solomans Drive, 4/30/2020. $310,000

BEACH HAVEN

310 W Ave Unit D1, 4/1/2020. $423,000

2009 S Bay Ave, 4/13/2020. $775,000

206 4th St, 4/17/2020. $855,000

1009 S Atlantic Ave, 4/21/2020. $2,000,000

1504 S Beach Ave Unit 3, 4/22/2020. $420,000

610 N Beach Ave, 4/28/2020. $1,086,000

2 Tayor Ave, 4/29/2020. $1,612,500

331 Jeffries Ave Unit L, 4/29/2020. $500,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

194 West St, 4/2/2020. $314,250

251 Main St, 4/13/2020. $60,000

251 Main St, 4/17/2020. $60,000

Roses Swamp Road, 4/23/2020. $150,000

174b Coxs Crossing Road, 5/27/2020. $285,000

Sprague Ave, 5/29/2020. $40,000

HARVEY CEDARS

44 W 80th St, 4/1/2020. $575,000

11 W Essex Ave, 4/3/2020. $838,500

12b Essex Ave, 4/9/2020. $1,250,000

1 E 73rd St, 4/16/2020. $690,000

23 A W Essex Ave, 4/21/2020. $725,000

6513 Holly Ave, 4/21/2020. $575,000

6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $980,000

5513 Holly Ave, 4/27/2020. $792,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

705 Nautilus Blvd, 4/1/2020. $270,000

1321 Foch Ave, 4/2/2020. $169,900

901 Clifton St, 4/2/2020. $272,500

174 Ambermist Way, 4/3/2020. $567,429

253 Ambermist Way, 4/3/2020. $505,489

381 Constitution Drive, 4/3/2020. $87,000

42 Ambermist Way, 4/3/2020. $446,674

1304 Kauai Drive, 4/7/2020. $142,500

145 Laurel Blvd, 4/7/2020. $560,000

3 Hastings Drive, 4/7/2020. $179,900

30 Bobwhite Court, 4/7/2020. $420,000

713 Meadow Lane, 4/7/2020. $295,000

746 Oxford Road, 4/7/2020. $422,000

935 Center St, 4/7/2020. $275,000

957 Meadow Lark Drive, 4/7/2020. $420,000

1411 Bullard Ave, 4/8/2020. $250,000

1503 Whitcomb Road, 4/8/2020. $225,000

1620 Lakeside Drive S, 4/8/2020. $226,600

415 Beach Blvd, 4/8/2020. $90,100

803 Devon St, 4/8/2020. $282,500

813 Ensign Drive, 4/8/2020. $725,000

816 Laurel Blvd, 4/8/2020. $330,000

201 Veronica Court, 4/9/2020. $386,000

216 Falkenburgh Ave, 4/9/2020. $182,500

325 Raymond Road, 4/9/2020. $168,500

427 Wynnewood Road, 4/9/2020. $195,000

301 Independence Drive, 4/13/2020. $121,000

701 Sunrise Blvd, 4/13/2020. $289,900

703 Buena Vista Road, 4/13/2020. $171,500

61 Ambermist Way, 4/14/2020. $465,896

726 Oxford Road, 4/14/2020. $372,000

1263 Cypress St, 4/15/2020. $390,000

1339 Laurel Blvd, 4/16/2020. $560,000

0 Pensacola Road Vacant Land, 4/20/2020. $42,400

15 Ridgemont Drive, 4/21/2020. $410,000

1806 Lakeside Drive S, 4/21/2020. $300,000

1817 Hawser Drive, 4/21/2020. $290,000

72 Ambermist Way, 4/21/2020. $483,691

1116 Laurel Blvd, 4/22/2020. $231,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

31 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 3/2020. $116,400

23 Sweetwater Drive, 3/2020. $275,000

14 S Portland Drive, 3/2020. $101,650

1066 Radio Road, 3/2020. $159,000

314 Center St, 3/2020. $168,500

154 Newport Way, 3/2020. $370,000

233 Falcon Drive, 3/2020. $142,500

16 W Thames Road, 3/2020. $359,000

140 E Sail Drive, 3/2020. $75,000

6 Woodduck Drive, 3/2020. $190,000

11 S Portland Drive, 3/2020. $175,000

301 Division St, 3/2020. $173,000

29 Atlantis Blvd, 4/1/2020. $193,230

102 E Potomac Drive, 4/2/2020. $150,000

129 Middle Holly Lane, 4/2/2020. $79,300

8 Pembrook Court, 4/2/2020. $65,000

10 Kentucky Drive, 4/6/2020. $335,000

102 Cedarbrook Lane, 4/6/2020. $206,000

104 E Susquehanna Drive, $85,000

143 Westchester Drive, 4/7/2020. $145,000

24 Fern Drive, 4/7/2020. $30,000

284 Country Club Blvd, 4/7/2020. $360,000

98 Cedarbrook Lane, 4/7/2020. $206,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

102 E Kennedy Ave, 4/1/2020. $915,000

138b Long Beach Blvd, 4/1/2020. $1,200,000

18 W Jacqueline Ave, 4/1/2020. $635,000

2 W Janet Road, 4/1/2020. $380,000

15 W Mears Ave, 4/2/2020. $2,100,000

113 E Delaware Ave, 4/3/2020. $741,000

55 W Ohio Ave, 4/3/2020. $1,775,000

151b Long Beach Blvd, 4/6/2020. $950,000

104 W Ohio Ave, 4/7/2020. $787,128

3005 Beach Ave, 4/7/2020. $1,262,500

8317 Long Beach Blvd Unit 1, 4/8/2020. $379,000

1016 D Long Beach Blvd, 4/9/2020. $1,250,000

11 E Lillie Ave, 4/9/2020. $799,900

5 E Louisiana Ave, 4/9/2020. $675,000

5 W Culver Ave, 4/9/2020. $690,000

8501 Long Beach Blvd, 4/13/2020. $180,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

39 Chestnut St, 4/3/2020. $50,000

39 Chestnut St, 4/3/2020. $34,200

5 Cedar Ave, 4/3/2020. $390,000

3 Long John Silver Way, 4/7/2020. $327,500

59 Atlantic Ave, 4/8/2020. $239,900

45 Hornblower Drive, 4/9/2020. $158,700

21 Letts Landing Road, 4/13/2020. $102,000

109 Ocean Ave, 4/14/2020. $172,500

11 Point Road, 4/14/2020. $672,000

73 Barnegat Beach Drive, 4/14/2020. $217,000

SHIP BOTTOM

347 W 10th St, 4/1/2020. $900,000

213 W 13th St, 4/3/2020. $530,000

225 W 13th St, 4/6/2020. $1,075,000

375 W 7th St, 4/7/2020. $604,500

397 W 6th St, 4/9/2020. $250,000

1806 N Barnegat Ave, 4/14/2020. $410,000

105 E 16th St, 4/21/2020. $1,020,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

112 Longwood Drive, 4/1/2020. $235,000

200 Serpent Lane, 4/1/2020. $305,000

81 Myrtle Drive, 4/1/2020. $602,500

1008 Beach Lane, 4/2/2020. $285,000

510 Nautilus Drive, 4/2/2020. $349,999

1034 Windlass Drive, 4/3/2020. $185,500

2099 Mill Creek Road, 4/3/2020. $467,500

267 Clipper Road, 4/3/2020. $335,000

281 Nautilus Drive, 4/3/2020. $273,900

260 Nautilus Drive, 4/6/2020. $279,900

2a Magnolia Road, 4/6/2020. $70,000

1026 Driftwood Ave, 4/7/2020. $275,000

1231 Windlass Drive, 4/7/2020. $238,000

125 Galleon Road, 4/7/2020. $365,000

244 Morris Blvd, 4/7/2020. $815,000

308 Lighthouse Drive, 4/7/2020. $222,000

564 Pirate Lane, 4/7/2020. $345,000

75 Bradshaw Drive, 4/7/2020. $422,990

917 Delta Lane, 4/7/2020. $295,000

10 Bradshaw Drive, 4/8/2020. $499,990

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

1202 Treasure Ave, 4/8/2020. $300,000

26 Division St, 4/8/2020. $269,500

93 Anchor Ave, 4/8/2020. $365,000

1 Stone Hill Road, 4/9/2020. $480,000

121 Kristine Ave, 4/9/2020. $545,000

35 Atlantis Ave, 4/9/2020. $270,000

776 Jane Drive, 4/9/2020. $310,000

9 Elm Road, 4/9/2020. $160,000

121 Inboard Ave, 4/13/2020. $265,000

14a Magnolia Road, 4/13/2020. $85,000

79 Summerhill Drive, 4/13/2020. $195,000

1116 Treasure Ave, 4/14/2020. $324,000

2044 Mill Creek Road, 4/14/2020. $420,000

47 Oxycocus Road, 4/14/2020. $340,000

20 Shirley Lane, 4/15/2020. $558,000

32 Weaver Drive, 4/15/2020. $669,000

236 Morris Blvd, 4/16/2020. $445,000

1109 & 1113 Beacon Ave, 4/17/2020. $700,000

1154 Jennifer Lane, 4/17/2020. $990,180

258 Mermaid Drive, 4/17/2020. $252,200

27 Admiral Ave, 4/17/2020. $316,000

82 Bradshaw Drive, 4/17/2020. $422,285

117 Seaspray Road, 4/20/2020. $175,101

119 Mermaid Drive, 4/21/2020. $269,900

120 Seaspray Road, 4/21/2020. $425,000

1387 Paul Blvd, 4/21/2020. $600,000

34 Tahoe Lane, 4/21/2020. $445,000

10 Walnut Road, 4/22/2020. $70,000

2 Placid Court, 4/22/2020. $320,000

1628 Breakers Drive, 4/23/2020. $186,439

357 Neptune Drive, 4/23/2020. $360,001

487 Coral Ave, 4/24/2020. $330,500

943 Beach Haven West Blvd, 4/24/2020. $310,000

108 Eddy Road, 4/27/2020. $267,500

1133 Windlass Drive, 4/27/2020. $262,000

130 Longwood Drive, 4/27/2020. $220,000

19 Merle Drive, 4/27/2020. $355,000

1012 Beach Lane, 4/28/2020. $295,712

140 Topside Road, 4/28/2020. $310,000

470 Nautilus Drive, 4/28/2020. $325,000

80 Gregg Drive, 4/28/2020. $540,000

11 Frank Drive, 4/29/2020. $600,000

31 Champlain Court, 4/29/2020. $435,000

326 Winding Oak Trail, 4/29/2020. $320,000

66 Ashburn Ave, 4/29/2020. $436,000

83 Bradshaw Drive, 4/29/2020. $415,390

113 Marlin Road, 4/30/2020. $425,000

1202 Barnacle Drive, 4/30/2020. $312,000

210 Holly Ave, 4/30/2020. $500,000

SURF CITY

613 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $779,000

1107 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $507,000

19 N 11th St, 2/2020. $955,000

303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500

303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500

22 N 18th St, 3/2020. $852,000

27 N 21st St, 3/2020. $1,315,000

303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500

303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500

23 N 18th St, 3/2020. $275,000

312 N 5th St, 3/2020. $612,500

327 N 7th St, 3/2020. $570,000

303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500

257 N Second St, 4/1/2020. $725,000

6 N 21st St, 4/7/2020. $3,400,000

413 N Barnegat Ave, 4/13/2020. $702,000

2106 Long Beach Blvd, 4/29/2020. $563,000

288 N 13th St, 4/29/2020. $650,000

343 N 4th St, 4/29/2020. $700,000

TUCKERTON

235 W Main St, 2/2020. $301,950

34 Portsmouth Lane, 2/2020. $342,980

601 Skimmer Court, 3/2020. $128,000

One Great Bay Blvd, 3/2020. $66,500

114 Church St, 3/2020. $180,000

512 May Pink Court, 3/2020. $117,000

60 Little Egg, 3/2020. $139,000

204 Osprey Court, 3/2020. $105,000

401 Kingfisher Road, 3/2020. $55,000

148 Bass Road, 3/2020. $42,000

146 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $231,000

130 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $87,000

403 Kelly Ave, 3/2020. $325,000

245 Heron Road, 4/1/2020. $270,750

333 Kingfisher Road, 4/3/2020. $370,000

162 Flamingo Road, 4/7/2020. $625,000

33 Pelican Lane, 4/7/2020. $170,000

454 Anchor Road, 4/7/2020. $305,000

63 Little Egg Harbor Blvd, 4/14/2020. $137,500

98 Atlantis Ave, 4/14/2020. $99,000

3 Providence Court, 4/16/2020. $345,000

63 Edgewater Drive, 4/16/2020. $236,500

34 Kingfisher Road, 4/20/2020. $280,000

298 Heron Road, 4/21/2020. $90,000

372 Kingfisher Road, 4/27/2020. $325,000

16 Carroll Ave, 4/29/2020. $208,000

