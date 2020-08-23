Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
122 S Ocean Ave, Sea Suite Capital Llc Magrow Valkyrie; 06/24/20. $65,000
1049 Monroe Ave, Mcginnis Michael US HUD; 06/26/20. $87,750
1601 Pacific Ave, 5k Capital Llc Sakhai Nedjatollah; 06/29/20. $180,000
10 N New Hampshire Ave, Hamilton Derrick Voetelink Gerhardus C; 06/30/20. $200,000
2421 Formicas Way, Puro Barton Dicerbo Basil A; 06/30/20. $125,000
777 Harrahs Blvd, Harrahs Atlantic City Llc Harrahs Atlantic City Propco Llc; 07/01/20. $500,000,000
10 N Vendome Ave, Goodman Cheryl Simonson Beryl D; 07/15/20. $2,000,000
BRIGANTINE
221 5th St No Unit A, Simmons Joanne Piraino Bond Street Freehold Llc; 06/09/20. $346,000
4300 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Quigley Peter Cicatiello Lisa/Exrx; 06/09/20. $430,000
4502 Harbor Beach Blvd, Scirrotto David Spniak Lucille P/Exr; 06/09/20. $305,000
525 Caverly Drive, Fdm4 Llc Macar Global Llc; 06/11/20. $125,000
719 E Brigantine Ave Unit 16, Brocco Joseph Otero Diana K; 06/11/20. $140,000
210 S Roosevelt Blvd Unit B, Bush Robert A Kubicky Paul J; 06/12/20. $385,000
322 27th St So, Foxwell Taylor Shaw Dimattia Daniel; 06/15/20. $620,000
326 12th St So, Yankowich Christopher E Szucs Gerald; 06/16/20. $500,000
109 Quay Blvd Unit 2, Cottone Paul Ciocca Michael/Heir; 06/17/20. $225,000
150 39th St So, James Douglas Pagan Edwin; 06/18/20. $175,000
139 Roosevelt Blvd No, Saccoccia Alicia M Gebeline Stanley W II; 06/19/20. $220,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
308 Kings Lane, Freeman Tyler B Lombardi Franco; 06/12/20. $153,000
103 Clover Terrace, Wainwright Mark Baily Stephen; 06/18/20. $269,500
111 Cloverrdale Lane, Monetti Alyssa Njhr 2 Llc; 06/22/20. $141,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1706 Liverpool Ave, Waqas Mohammad Dr Horton Inc Nj; 06/22/20. $217,990
434 San Francisco Ave Moore George Mast Donahue; 06/25/20. $188,000
141 Washington Ave, Conger Cameron Lee Forlenza Shawn; 06/29/20. $125,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6034 English Creek Ave, Jost Steven Gerald Wells Fargo Bk Na; 06/12/20. $99,750
8 Nottingham St, Sheridan Francis D/Exrx US HUD; 06/12/20. $198,157.35
216 London Court, Skuzinsky Ryan Takotey Gene; 06/15/20. $100,000
200 Ohio Ave, Shah Viral Pradyumna Alston Tiffany; 06/16/20. $110,000
405 Pine Ave, Johnson Renee Gayeski Lauren Spencer; 06/16/20. $510,000
5 Otter Lane, Ray Richard Mcintire Joseph; 06/16/20. $349,900
51 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Dalessandro Michael; 06/16/20. $271,205
2510 English Creek Ave Unit A, Atlanticare Surgery Ctr Llc Atlanticare Health Serv Inc; 06/17/20. $13,386,070
306 Boston Ave, Harris Jacob M Chowdhury Rubayet H; 06/17/20. $207,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
419 Upas Ave, Getty Jose D Lakkia Monet Lee; 06/17/20. $228,000
243 Terry Lane, Amin Kalpana M Stanwich Mortgage Loan Tr A; 06/18/20. $118,600
313 Elton Lane, Gokul Properties Llc Zepeda Gilbert Perez; 06/18/20. $269,500
145 Mournng Dove Way, Cwiertniewicz Raymond James Murphy Francis J IV; 06/19/20. $199,000
309 Quince Ave, Arreola Cristian Highland Development Group Llc; 06/19/20. $231,000
507 Weston Drive, Liggieri Peter E,‐Atty Micco Stephen G; 06/19/20. $210,000
170 Club Place, Hesterville Llc Hildebrandt Frederick F/Atty; 06/22/20. $74,900
605 Regency Drive, Reyes Kaitlyn R Kuhn Jeffrey A; 06/22/20. $150,000
57 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Mirabella Bryan Cavalluzzi Francine; 06/23/20. $100,000
807 Somerstown Lane, Bocioaca Alexandru Fannie Mae; 06/23/20. $275,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5931 Pittsburgh Ave, Sue And Charlie Real Estate Llc Y&H Homes Llc; 06/02/20. $125,000
60 Gasko Road, Seymour Rose M Jones Regina J; 06/03/20. $199,000
213 Old River Road, Eggie Eustace E,‐4th Callahan William M Jr; 06/04/20. $370,000
32 Monet Drive, Deangelis Aaron D C&C Development Co Llc; 06/05/20. $451,587
4824 Brecknock Court, Sj Holdings 1 Llc Coyle Robert Louis Jr; 06/08/20. $105,900
570 Park Road, Hahn Dennis R Kaspar Katherine S; 06/08/20. $205,000
7374 Black Horse Pike, Lawson Ryan J Martone Lawson Ann Marie; 06/09/20. $106,000
528 Sherwood Road, Kaspar Katherine S Bates West; 06/11/20. $250,000
4944 Rosebay Place Unit 41, Macdowell Ellen,‐Tr Marcellino Barbara F; 06/12/20. $87,000
HAMMONTON
207 Jamestown Blvd, Klock Liam Brearley Lodge Properties III Llc; 06/18/20. $214,000
550 Pratt St, Sunwest State Llc Wescoat Ruth A/Atty; 06/18/20. $190,000
27 Pressey St, Umosella Gin Ann B Arkstone Real Estate Fund Llc; 06/19/20. $95,000
6 Moss View Lane, Perone Ronald Galletta Daniel; 06/19/20. $365,000
MARGATE
207 N Quincy Ave, Silverstein Jason Friedman Howard Zane/Exrx; 06/08/20. $365,000
22 N Fredericksburg Ave, Wallen Lois/Exrx Sacks David; 06/09/20. $325,000
105 S Clermont Ave, Saj Associates Llc Schwartz Daniel; 06/12/20. $1,500,000
106 N Vendome Ave, Parkway Property Ptnrs Llc Dorfman Matt; 06/12/20. $965,000
NORTHFIELD
3 Meredith Court, Rollins Matthew R Pollock Michael; 06/26/20. $190,700
5 Saint Andrew Drive, Lamprou Selena Cavanagh William J; 06/29/20. $460,000
899 Walnut Ave, Evans Anthony Lee Mincer Sara; 06/29/20. $251,000
SOMERS POINT
1 Nassau Road, Hampton John J Ttk Re Entrp Llc; 06/29/20. $199,900
118 E Meyran Ave, Lynch James P Jr Soroka Ann Bernice/Exr; 06/29/20. $250,000
VENTNOR
16 N Hillside Ave, Lin Bao H Nesbitt Charlotte Exrx; 06/09/20. $251,000
1 N Nashville Ave #B, Cutler Charles Lawrence North Beach Dev Llc; 06/11/20. $469,000
202 N Cambridge Ave, Clay James Turner Dylan E; 06/11/20. $245,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 201, Muir David Richman Linda; 06/11/20. $130,000
1703 E Drive, Roth Bruce A Stein Gregory H;06/12/20. $455,000
5902 Boardwalk, Swain Family Tr Dated 11/2/2000 Gellman Frances; 06/12/20. $1,850,000
119 N Harvard Ave, Aquino Karen R Khan Maqsooda; 06/15/20. $230,000
6517 Ventnor Ave, Mertkola Alban Dhedouville Henry Sr; 06/15/20. $195,000
103 S Newport Ave, Kolovos Hristos Roman Gregory; 06/16/20. $765,000
6412 Winchester Ave, Stilley Matthew Stilley Matthew; 06/16/20. $253,593.87
217 N Somerset Ave, Flowers Victoria Byoll Llc; 06/18/20. $228,000
316 N Derby Ave, Jenkins Jeffrey,‐Jr Carmichael Elsie Dorothy/Exr; 06/18/20. $222,000
Cape May County
AVALON
247 22nd St, Ken’s Shore Thing LLC Bergin Sean; 07/2020. $1,901,000
123 7th St, Bielunas James Pellini Family; 07/2020. $3,200,000
472 22nd St, Av22 LLC Mele Andrew J; 07/2020. $3,585,000
Lot 12 Block 79.04, Golderer Brian Maier Randy; 07/2020. $270,000
11 E Inlet Drive, Morgan Leonard Richards Hugh; 07/2020. $1,325,000
8 W 14th St, Heffernan William B 25 West 13 LLC; 07/2020. $2,150,000
CAPE MAY
Lot 18-19 Block 1018, Herens John C Jakubowski Matthew; 07/2020. $519,000
1520 Yacht Ave, Hocking Dale &C Yarson Walter; 07/2020. $550,000
908 Corgie St, Mc Elhaney Douglas L Trust Johnson Stephen J; 07/2020. $775,000
810 Jefferson Ave, Myers Mary P Exr&C Dempsey John M; 07/2020. $825,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2726 N Route 9, Brown Philip F Est Bramble Douglas; 07/2020. $309,000
17 Siskin Lane, Payne Anthony R Barr Alyssa; 07/2020. $170,000
11 Kelly Court, Versage Denise A King Austin W; 07/2020. $284,900
LOWER TOWNSHIP
902 Ocean Drive Un 1001, Graf Patricia R Cohen Sarah; 07/2020. $350,000
106B E Memphis Ave, Coyle Josephine M Koren Vincent J Jr; 07/2020. $370,000
2 Monarch Court, Brooker Roger S O’Hara Daniel J; 07/2020. $395,000
9700 Atlantic Ave, Dunn John T Ross Brian; 07/2020. $475,000
601 Pacific Ave, Ncm Homes LLC Kaas John Patrick; 07/2020. $499,000
3402 Shore Drive, Purvis Eleanor M Gentry Kirk E; 07/2020. $530,000
26 E Greenwood Ave, Phillips Elziabeth I Di Stephano Michael; 07/2020. $115,000
6 Fieldview Drive, Riley John Sr Gaskill Christine M; 07/2020. $163,000
6 Desoto Ave, Lawson Jennifer L Mc Graw Melissa L; 07/2020. $178,000
132 Hollywood Ave, O’Leary Daniel Matthews Dallin; 07/2020. $189,000
Lot 34.01 Block 410.01, Brunell Edythe M Clark Kyle J; 07/2020. $200,000
26 E Drumbed Road, La France Tanya G De Lacruz Vanessa; 07/2020. $210,000
882 Towerview Road, Hagarty Marjorie Srl R E H LLC; 07/2020. $217,500
309 Willow Drive, Grier Denise T Navetta Matthew Albert; 07/2020. $230,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
206 Stagecoach Road, Barry Carol M Coggins Martin J; 07/2020. $90,000
45 Brooks Ave, Risko Phillip W Risko Phillip W; 07/2020. $101,700
14 N 9th St, Goodroe James J Giannantonio Stephen; 07/2020. $140,000
770 Route 47, Jarmix LLC Bennett Michael S; 07/2020. $167,500
8 N 16th St, Sheikholeslami D Sheik Nicholas; 07/2020. $175,000
311 Mechanic St, Sterling Larry Freyer Ryan M; 07/2020. $199,000
31 N 12th St, Law Charles Palmerio Walter; 07/2020. $216,000
3 Holly Drive, Frio Joseph Angelastro Reneta; 07/2020. $280,000
208 Seacrest Lane, Mcmanus Paul E Mccarthy John M; 07/2020. $325,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2005 New York Ave, Sweeney Ruth Achuff Helene; 07/2020. $319,000
105 W 18th Ave, Moore Kathryn L Abbey Daniel Joseph; 07/2020. $350,000
118 W 17th Ave, Russella Joseph S Mcfeeters Timothy; 07/2020. $354,000
408 W 17th Ave, Elwell Donna M Matlack Donald G; 07/2020. $355,000
420 E 5th Ave, Stewart Carl A Shackleton Kenneth; 07/2020. $382,000
1706 New York Ave, Schickling Margaret M Moran Colleen C; 07/2020. $525,000
116 W 2nd Ave, Scarpato Todd Gallagher John T; 07/2020. $579,000
1501 Ocean Ave, Oceanside 1501 Inc Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC; 07/2020. $1,800,000
431 E 19th Ave, Brown Lybrand N Jeruzal John; 07/2020. $115,000
Lot 96 Block 30, Bobst Brian Ferrante Russell; 07/2020. $155,000
131 W 25th Ave, Pnc Bank Ntl Asso Trust Zamorano Gianna; 07/2020. $180,000
608 Ocean Ave, Gray Joseph Hosgood Michael; 07/2020. $197,500
305 W 16th Ave (upstairs), NJHR1 LLC Gerard Timothy James; 07/2020. $199,900
305 W 16th Ave, NJHR1 LLC Harrington Michael; 07/2020. $199,900
OCEAN CITY
2204-06 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Bianchi Gregory R Ferguson Scott G; 07/2020. $620,000
410 Yale Ave, Gamble John Est Mc Eneaney Joseph P; 07/2020. $650,000
Lot 17 Block 1407, V2 Properties LLC Guzzo Anthony M; 07/2020. $662,000
1508-1510 Bay Ave, Cannuscio Giuseppe Bayshore Realty Grp LLC; 07/2020. $700,000
Lot 1 Block 308, Zoll John Davidov Mark; 07/2020. $718,000
7 W Eleventh St, Smith Wayne M Gardiner Ben; 07/2020. $745,000
SEA ISLE CITY
127 89th St E Un, Lawlor John J Wierzbowski Thomas G; 07/2020. $740,000
138 35th St, J Joseph Mallon Living tr Mc Geehan Terrence; $831,250
141 50th St, Mclaughlin Susan Koons Stephen P; 07/2020. $910,000
129 54th St, Sacchetta James Adamski Lauren; 07/2020. $950,000
STONE HARBOR
209 109th St, Rea Eva S Stone Harbor Capital LLC; 07/2020. $390,000
10800 3rd Ave Un 2, Campbell H Scott Lisa Joseph F Jr; 07/2020. $650,000
278 83rd St, Clark Ryan Regan Christian J; 07/2020. $880,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
5 Red Oak Drive, Mullineaux Thomas J Crego Kyle A; 07/2020. $376,000
Lot 62 Block 600, Cohen H Tione Peters Joseph; 07/2020. $45,000
1250 Route 50, Ka Mc Mahon Props LLC Steel-Men LLC; 07/2020. $100,000
WEST WILDWOOD
Lot 4 Block 137, Desanto Vincent Kelly Edward; 07/2020. $164,900
742 W Glenwood Ave, Powell Francis J Kaiser Joseph A Jr; 07/2020. $335,000
3 C Ave, Duca Joseph Mc Mahon Chad J; 07/2020. $200,000
WILDWOOD
413 W Wildwood Ave, Mc Colgan Diane Brown Sean; 07/2020. $145,000
208 W Maple Ave, Hansbury Joseph E Stahl William J IV; 07/2020. $165,000
144 W Hand Ave, Mauger Lynnette Messina Angela; 07/2020. $169,000
120E Youngs Ave, Gilliano Joshua B Prickett Carol A; 07/2020. $187,000
507 W Burke Ave, Weber Charles Benckert Damon V; 07/2020. $200,000
139 W Spencer Ave, Angelastro Reneta Connor Brian J; 07/2020. $207,500
WILDWOOD CREST
427 E Miami Ave, Golden William F Luis Anthony D; 07/2020. $168,000
8401 Atlantic Ave, Cama Self Directed Ira LLC Cust Corbisiero Joseph; 07/2020. $179,900
8204 Pacific Ave, Rittenhouse David Adm&C Kresge Shawn; 07/2020. $325,000
136 W Buttercup Road, Hennessey John Paul Trust&C Brown Richard; 07/2020. $330,000
5506 Park Blvd, Keen Construction Group LLC Miree David Dewayne; 07/2020. $515,000
122 E Preston Road, Keen Construction Group LLC Brennan Robert J; 07/2020. $700,000
314 E Jefferson Ave, 314 E Jefferson LLC Goldberger David; 07/2020. $850,000
7403 Pacific Ave, Ross Barbara Pochynok Jackson Marc; 07/2020. $132,500
5500 Park Blvd, Cavanna Philip E Dascher Kimberly; 07/2020. $145,000
402 E St Paul Ave, Puzio Jacob C Harkins Philip; 07/2020. $225,000
226 E Hollywood Ave, Read Francis W Jr Briscella Tony; 07/2020. $285,000
WOODBINE
288 Poplar St, Schroeder Patricia A Meyer Todd A; 07/2020. $56,600
143 Ivy St, Mc Namee Bernard M Dempsey Cornelius; 07/2020. $49,600
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
8 E 22nd St, 4/2020. $1,300,000
2111 Seaview Ave, 4/2020. $1,950,000
30 W 5th St, 4/2020. $687,000
5 W 28th St, 4/2020. $785,000
11E 9th St, 4/2020. $899,000
1504 Bayview Ave, 5/1/2020. $855,000
1310 Bayview Ave, 5/4/2020. $900,000
N 7 E 24th St, 5/5/2020. $550,000
1602 Central Ave, 5/7/2020. $775,000
3 W 9th St, 5/15/2020. $505,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
10 Carlton Court, 4/1/2020. $422,460
133 Schooner Ave, 4/1/2020. $235,000
135 Raccoon Lane, 4/2/2020. $350,495
150 Raccoon Lane, 4/2/2020. $329,160
152 Raccoon Lane, 4/2/2020. $321,280
18 Fullrigger Ave, 4/2/2020. $338,540
183 Emerson Lane, 4/2/2020. $450,000
89 Schooner Ave, 4/3/2020. $102,000
20 Hickory Circle, 4/7/2020. $330,000
36 Westport Drive, 4/7/2020. $260,000
21 Nautilus Ave, 4/8/2020. $154,500
287 Hawthorne Lane, 4/8/2020. $260,830
93 Honeysuckle Drive, 4/8/2020. $365,000
94 Woodchuck Drive, 4/8/2020. $350,300
41 Plymouth Way, 4/9/2020. $279,000
104 Edenton Drive, 4/13/2020. $350,000
12 Bayside Ave, 4/14/2020. $244,900
29 Fullrigger Ave, 4/14/2020. $351,000
37 5th St, 4/14/2020. $362,000
8 Swan Lake Court, 4/14/2020. $283,000
126 Mission Way, 4/15/2020. $255,100
3 Haley Circle, 4/15/2020. $436,191
69 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/15/2020. $183,000
108 Spruce Circle North, 4/16/2020. $249,000
125 Pennsylvania Ave, 4/16/2020. $43,000
331 Bay Shore Drive, 4/16/2020. $375,000
60 Quail Road, 4/17/2020. $226,000
153 Emerson Lane, 4/20/2020. $410,489
9 Forest Lake Court, 4/20/2020. $268,888
133 Raccoon Lane, 4/21/2020. $363,250
19 Tara Lane, 4/21/2020. $255,000
218 Biscayne Road, 4/21/2020. $415,000
4 Fullrigger Ave, 4/21/2020. $318,945
72 Schooner Ave, 4/21/2020. $119,100
9 Ivy Court, 4/21/2020. $174,900
1 Hemlock Drive, 4/22/2020. $150,000
10 Revere Court, 4/22/2020. $262,500
14 Creekview Road, 4/22/2020. $350,000
253 Hawthorne Lane, 4/22/2020. $262,000
39 Chestnut Way Circle, 4/22/2020. $215,000
39 Lower Shore Road, 4/22/2020. $55,000
140 Raccoon Lane, 4/23/2020. $390,815
29 Jonahs Pond Lane, 4/23/2020. $269,900
34 Spruce Circle South, 4/23/2020. $248,000
52 Pine Oak Blvd, 4/24/2020. $157,000
3 Cougar Lane, 4/27/2020. $351,000
17 2nd St, 4/28/2020. $310,000
8 Tamarack Court, 4/28/2020. $229,900
12 Tiller Drive, 4/29/2020. $130,000
29 Robin Lane, 4/29/2020. $180,000
64 Quail Road, 4/29/2020. $200,000
131 Emerson Lane, 4/30/2020. $458,530
151 Raccoon Lane, 4/30/2020. $333,000
37 Solomans Drive, 4/30/2020. $310,000
BEACH HAVEN
310 W Ave Unit D1, 4/1/2020. $423,000
2009 S Bay Ave, 4/13/2020. $775,000
206 4th St, 4/17/2020. $855,000
1009 S Atlantic Ave, 4/21/2020. $2,000,000
1504 S Beach Ave Unit 3, 4/22/2020. $420,000
610 N Beach Ave, 4/28/2020. $1,086,000
2 Tayor Ave, 4/29/2020. $1,612,500
331 Jeffries Ave Unit L, 4/29/2020. $500,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
194 West St, 4/2/2020. $314,250
251 Main St, 4/13/2020. $60,000
Roses Swamp Road, 4/23/2020. $150,000
174b Coxs Crossing Road, 5/27/2020. $285,000
Sprague Ave, 5/29/2020. $40,000
HARVEY CEDARS
44 W 80th St, 4/1/2020. $575,000
11 W Essex Ave, 4/3/2020. $838,500
12b Essex Ave, 4/9/2020. $1,250,000
1 E 73rd St, 4/16/2020. $690,000
23 A W Essex Ave, 4/21/2020. $725,000
6513 Holly Ave, 4/21/2020. $575,000
6605 Long Beach Blvd, 4/23/2020. $980,000
5513 Holly Ave, 4/27/2020. $792,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
705 Nautilus Blvd, 4/1/2020. $270,000
1321 Foch Ave, 4/2/2020. $169,900
901 Clifton St, 4/2/2020. $272,500
174 Ambermist Way, 4/3/2020. $567,429
253 Ambermist Way, 4/3/2020. $505,489
381 Constitution Drive, 4/3/2020. $87,000
42 Ambermist Way, 4/3/2020. $446,674
1304 Kauai Drive, 4/7/2020. $142,500
145 Laurel Blvd, 4/7/2020. $560,000
3 Hastings Drive, 4/7/2020. $179,900
30 Bobwhite Court, 4/7/2020. $420,000
713 Meadow Lane, 4/7/2020. $295,000
746 Oxford Road, 4/7/2020. $422,000
935 Center St, 4/7/2020. $275,000
957 Meadow Lark Drive, 4/7/2020. $420,000
1411 Bullard Ave, 4/8/2020. $250,000
1503 Whitcomb Road, 4/8/2020. $225,000
1620 Lakeside Drive S, 4/8/2020. $226,600
415 Beach Blvd, 4/8/2020. $90,100
803 Devon St, 4/8/2020. $282,500
813 Ensign Drive, 4/8/2020. $725,000
816 Laurel Blvd, 4/8/2020. $330,000
201 Veronica Court, 4/9/2020. $386,000
216 Falkenburgh Ave, 4/9/2020. $182,500
325 Raymond Road, 4/9/2020. $168,500
427 Wynnewood Road, 4/9/2020. $195,000
301 Independence Drive, 4/13/2020. $121,000
701 Sunrise Blvd, 4/13/2020. $289,900
703 Buena Vista Road, 4/13/2020. $171,500
61 Ambermist Way, 4/14/2020. $465,896
726 Oxford Road, 4/14/2020. $372,000
1263 Cypress St, 4/15/2020. $390,000
1339 Laurel Blvd, 4/16/2020. $560,000
0 Pensacola Road Vacant Land, 4/20/2020. $42,400
15 Ridgemont Drive, 4/21/2020. $410,000
1806 Lakeside Drive S, 4/21/2020. $300,000
1817 Hawser Drive, 4/21/2020. $290,000
72 Ambermist Way, 4/21/2020. $483,691
1116 Laurel Blvd, 4/22/2020. $231,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
31 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 3/2020. $116,400
23 Sweetwater Drive, 3/2020. $275,000
14 S Portland Drive, 3/2020. $101,650
1066 Radio Road, 3/2020. $159,000
314 Center St, 3/2020. $168,500
154 Newport Way, 3/2020. $370,000
233 Falcon Drive, 3/2020. $142,500
16 W Thames Road, 3/2020. $359,000
140 E Sail Drive, 3/2020. $75,000
6 Woodduck Drive, 3/2020. $190,000
11 S Portland Drive, 3/2020. $175,000
301 Division St, 3/2020. $173,000
29 Atlantis Blvd, 4/1/2020. $193,230
102 E Potomac Drive, 4/2/2020. $150,000
129 Middle Holly Lane, 4/2/2020. $79,300
8 Pembrook Court, 4/2/2020. $65,000
10 Kentucky Drive, 4/6/2020. $335,000
102 Cedarbrook Lane, 4/6/2020. $206,000
104 E Susquehanna Drive, $85,000
143 Westchester Drive, 4/7/2020. $145,000
24 Fern Drive, 4/7/2020. $30,000
284 Country Club Blvd, 4/7/2020. $360,000
98 Cedarbrook Lane, 4/7/2020. $206,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
102 E Kennedy Ave, 4/1/2020. $915,000
138b Long Beach Blvd, 4/1/2020. $1,200,000
18 W Jacqueline Ave, 4/1/2020. $635,000
2 W Janet Road, 4/1/2020. $380,000
15 W Mears Ave, 4/2/2020. $2,100,000
113 E Delaware Ave, 4/3/2020. $741,000
55 W Ohio Ave, 4/3/2020. $1,775,000
151b Long Beach Blvd, 4/6/2020. $950,000
104 W Ohio Ave, 4/7/2020. $787,128
3005 Beach Ave, 4/7/2020. $1,262,500
8317 Long Beach Blvd Unit 1, 4/8/2020. $379,000
1016 D Long Beach Blvd, 4/9/2020. $1,250,000
11 E Lillie Ave, 4/9/2020. $799,900
5 E Louisiana Ave, 4/9/2020. $675,000
5 W Culver Ave, 4/9/2020. $690,000
8501 Long Beach Blvd, 4/13/2020. $180,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
39 Chestnut St, 4/3/2020. $50,000
39 Chestnut St, 4/3/2020. $34,200
5 Cedar Ave, 4/3/2020. $390,000
3 Long John Silver Way, 4/7/2020. $327,500
59 Atlantic Ave, 4/8/2020. $239,900
45 Hornblower Drive, 4/9/2020. $158,700
21 Letts Landing Road, 4/13/2020. $102,000
109 Ocean Ave, 4/14/2020. $172,500
11 Point Road, 4/14/2020. $672,000
73 Barnegat Beach Drive, 4/14/2020. $217,000
SHIP BOTTOM
347 W 10th St, 4/1/2020. $900,000
213 W 13th St, 4/3/2020. $530,000
225 W 13th St, 4/6/2020. $1,075,000
375 W 7th St, 4/7/2020. $604,500
397 W 6th St, 4/9/2020. $250,000
1806 N Barnegat Ave, 4/14/2020. $410,000
105 E 16th St, 4/21/2020. $1,020,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
112 Longwood Drive, 4/1/2020. $235,000
200 Serpent Lane, 4/1/2020. $305,000
81 Myrtle Drive, 4/1/2020. $602,500
1008 Beach Lane, 4/2/2020. $285,000
510 Nautilus Drive, 4/2/2020. $349,999
1034 Windlass Drive, 4/3/2020. $185,500
2099 Mill Creek Road, 4/3/2020. $467,500
267 Clipper Road, 4/3/2020. $335,000
281 Nautilus Drive, 4/3/2020. $273,900
260 Nautilus Drive, 4/6/2020. $279,900
2a Magnolia Road, 4/6/2020. $70,000
1026 Driftwood Ave, 4/7/2020. $275,000
1231 Windlass Drive, 4/7/2020. $238,000
125 Galleon Road, 4/7/2020. $365,000
244 Morris Blvd, 4/7/2020. $815,000
308 Lighthouse Drive, 4/7/2020. $222,000
564 Pirate Lane, 4/7/2020. $345,000
75 Bradshaw Drive, 4/7/2020. $422,990
917 Delta Lane, 4/7/2020. $295,000
10 Bradshaw Drive, 4/8/2020. $499,990
1202 Treasure Ave, 4/8/2020. $300,000
26 Division St, 4/8/2020. $269,500
93 Anchor Ave, 4/8/2020. $365,000
1 Stone Hill Road, 4/9/2020. $480,000
121 Kristine Ave, 4/9/2020. $545,000
35 Atlantis Ave, 4/9/2020. $270,000
776 Jane Drive, 4/9/2020. $310,000
9 Elm Road, 4/9/2020. $160,000
121 Inboard Ave, 4/13/2020. $265,000
14a Magnolia Road, 4/13/2020. $85,000
79 Summerhill Drive, 4/13/2020. $195,000
1116 Treasure Ave, 4/14/2020. $324,000
2044 Mill Creek Road, 4/14/2020. $420,000
47 Oxycocus Road, 4/14/2020. $340,000
20 Shirley Lane, 4/15/2020. $558,000
32 Weaver Drive, 4/15/2020. $669,000
236 Morris Blvd, 4/16/2020. $445,000
1109 & 1113 Beacon Ave, 4/17/2020. $700,000
1154 Jennifer Lane, 4/17/2020. $990,180
258 Mermaid Drive, 4/17/2020. $252,200
27 Admiral Ave, 4/17/2020. $316,000
82 Bradshaw Drive, 4/17/2020. $422,285
117 Seaspray Road, 4/20/2020. $175,101
119 Mermaid Drive, 4/21/2020. $269,900
120 Seaspray Road, 4/21/2020. $425,000
1387 Paul Blvd, 4/21/2020. $600,000
34 Tahoe Lane, 4/21/2020. $445,000
10 Walnut Road, 4/22/2020. $70,000
2 Placid Court, 4/22/2020. $320,000
1628 Breakers Drive, 4/23/2020. $186,439
357 Neptune Drive, 4/23/2020. $360,001
487 Coral Ave, 4/24/2020. $330,500
943 Beach Haven West Blvd, 4/24/2020. $310,000
108 Eddy Road, 4/27/2020. $267,500
1133 Windlass Drive, 4/27/2020. $262,000
130 Longwood Drive, 4/27/2020. $220,000
19 Merle Drive, 4/27/2020. $355,000
1012 Beach Lane, 4/28/2020. $295,712
140 Topside Road, 4/28/2020. $310,000
470 Nautilus Drive, 4/28/2020. $325,000
80 Gregg Drive, 4/28/2020. $540,000
11 Frank Drive, 4/29/2020. $600,000
31 Champlain Court, 4/29/2020. $435,000
326 Winding Oak Trail, 4/29/2020. $320,000
66 Ashburn Ave, 4/29/2020. $436,000
83 Bradshaw Drive, 4/29/2020. $415,390
113 Marlin Road, 4/30/2020. $425,000
1202 Barnacle Drive, 4/30/2020. $312,000
210 Holly Ave, 4/30/2020. $500,000
SURF CITY
613 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $779,000
1107 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $507,000
19 N 11th St, 2/2020. $955,000
303 S 2nd St, 3/2020. $37,500
22 N 18th St, 3/2020. $852,000
27 N 21st St, 3/2020. $1,315,000
23 N 18th St, 3/2020. $275,000
312 N 5th St, 3/2020. $612,500
327 N 7th St, 3/2020. $570,000
257 N Second St, 4/1/2020. $725,000
6 N 21st St, 4/7/2020. $3,400,000
413 N Barnegat Ave, 4/13/2020. $702,000
2106 Long Beach Blvd, 4/29/2020. $563,000
288 N 13th St, 4/29/2020. $650,000
343 N 4th St, 4/29/2020. $700,000
TUCKERTON
235 W Main St, 2/2020. $301,950
34 Portsmouth Lane, 2/2020. $342,980
601 Skimmer Court, 3/2020. $128,000
One Great Bay Blvd, 3/2020. $66,500
114 Church St, 3/2020. $180,000
512 May Pink Court, 3/2020. $117,000
60 Little Egg, 3/2020. $139,000
204 Osprey Court, 3/2020. $105,000
401 Kingfisher Road, 3/2020. $55,000
148 Bass Road, 3/2020. $42,000
146 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $231,000
130 Otis Ave, 3/2020. $87,000
403 Kelly Ave, 3/2020. $325,000
245 Heron Road, 4/1/2020. $270,750
333 Kingfisher Road, 4/3/2020. $370,000
162 Flamingo Road, 4/7/2020. $625,000
33 Pelican Lane, 4/7/2020. $170,000
454 Anchor Road, 4/7/2020. $305,000
63 Little Egg Harbor Blvd, 4/14/2020. $137,500
98 Atlantis Ave, 4/14/2020. $99,000
3 Providence Court, 4/16/2020. $345,000
63 Edgewater Drive, 4/16/2020. $236,500
34 Kingfisher Road, 4/20/2020. $280,000
298 Heron Road, 4/21/2020. $90,000
372 Kingfisher Road, 4/27/2020. $325,000
16 Carroll Ave, 4/29/2020. $208,000
