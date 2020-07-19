Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

505 Country Club Drive, Harry Bienenfeld Profit Sharing Plan Tracy Gail; 04/29/20. $240,000

574 Revere Way, Bank Of Ny Mellon Deibert Matthew Roy; 04/29/20. $142,800

727 Cheltenham Ave, Pingora Loan Serv Llc 727 Cheltenham Llc; 04/29/20. $83,650

301 S Zenia Ave, Community Home Rentals Llc Stone James W Jr; 04/30/20. $205,000

88 Iroquois Drive, Greatland Investment Llc Liotard James; 04/30/20. $89,000

Cape May County

AVALON

105 30th St, Gallagher Patrick S Mc Mahan David; 06/2020. $600,000

579 22nd St 2nd Fl, Cartwright Joseph E Bates Gina; 06/2020. $650,000

312 40th St, 5110 Landis Ave LLC Dent Charles W; 06/2020. $1,250,000

CAPE MAY

11 Beach Ave, Dzugan-Borrelli Gayle A Gates Davis F Jr; 06/2020. $463,000

Lot 5 Block 1137, Deon Vincent J Mather Donna M; 06/2020. $469,900

914 Corgie St, Philly Acquisitions LLC Ward John; 06/2020. $575,000

9 Jackson St, Delduco Alice R Smeraldi Alessandro; 06/2020. $610,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

Lot 16 Block 57, Schoenstadt Bruce Fisher Lisa; 06/2020. $75,900

Lot 16 Block 57, Myshko Nancy L Kolenkiewicz Nancy W; 06/2020. $82,200

626 Petersburg Road, Phh Mortgage Corp Dkc Contractors LLC; 06/2020. $93,100

LOWER TOWNSHIP

31 E Miami Ave, Botello Hugo A Ja & Bg Properties LLC; 06/2020. $100,634

4 W Ocean Ave, Stackhouse Christina M 899 Bayshore LLC; 06/2020. $137,500

Lot 14 Block 368.04, Gallagher Joseph J Wess Thomas M; 06/2020. $160,000

217 W New York Ave, Smith John R Bazurto Anthony; 06/2020. $238,000

4047 Bayshore Road, Holtzapfel Mark Reichle Jeffrey; 06/2020. $260,000

404 Leaming Ave, Parenti Vincent J Sr Zaleski Thomas M; 06/2020. $320,000

5 Ernest Winfield Drive, Cauterucci Christina J Hansen Blair E; 06/2020. $415,000

5339 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Mingey Edward J Jagodinski Jonathan; 06/2020. $475,000

121 Ohio Ave, Mc Neill Donnie Harris Daniel B; 06/2020. $102,000

48 Vacation Road, Fuscellaro Joseph W Mac Gregor William; 06/2020. $160,000

43 W Greenwood Ave, Ellis John Scot Sr Neuman Austin J; 06/2020. $160,000

214 Bay Ave, Calgiano Frances Susan Miley Kathleen M; 06/2020. $171,000

132 Utah Ave, Dillon Joseph E Palermo Andrew J; 06/2020. $179,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

201 Avocado Road, Housing And Urban Dev Mc Clure Holly L; 06/2020. $124,200

1029 Route 47 South, Lanczinger John Riodam LLC; 06/2020. $197,000

571 Avalon Blvd, Mooney Amiee Kristen Bauz Brett; 06/2020. $220,000

205 N Main St, Norman Fox Irrevocable Trust Bb Brewery Holdings LLC; 06/2020. $275,000

8 Field Crest Lane, Cathcart Van W Kobik Christopher H; 06/2020. $341,250

606 Route 9 North, Wilm Svngs Fnd Soc Fsb Trust Kohl John; 06/2020. $350,000

402 Bay Breeze Blvd, Maher Elizabeth M O’Neill Donald J; 06/2020. $390,000

14 Brook Ridge Road, Braun Thomas D’Aoust Jeffrey H; 06/2020. $799,000

558 Avalon Blvd, Rioux Stephan Cauterucci Christina J; 06/2020. $860,000

506 Pershing Ave, Nichols Billy L Sr Newdeck John; 06/2020. $130,000

14 W Atlantic Ave, D’Alonzo James Di Mauro Vincent J III; 06/2020. $247,000

662 Goshen Road, Trueba-Berg Lisa Rossi Thomas; 06/2020. $60,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

109 E 15th Ave, Bucolo Anthony J Leeper Michael J; 06/2020. $265,000

111 Seaview Court, Kantzios Emmanouil Shuler Christian; 06/2020. $319,900

2200 Central Ave, Houghton Richard D Ljkq Real Estate Nj LLC; 06/2020. $449,000

500 E 14th Ave, Zapolski Francis R Jr Konen Christopher J Sr; 06/2020. $544,000

326 E 24th Ave, Lannon Daniel P Lannon Deidre; 06/2020. $550,000

232 E 11th Ave, Melle Michael Lare Charles; 06/2020. $645,000

OCEAN CITY

3313-15 Bay Ave, Pawlowski John Longo Thomas; 06/2020. $163,000

1114 Bayfront, Jones Regina A Layman John; 06/2020. $205,000

1114 Bayfront C19, Meo Joseph A Trust Michaelis Christopher; 06/2020. $330,000

400 39th St First Fl, Wolensky Debra E Crane Mary Ellen; 06/2020. $450,000

Lot 5 Block 5506, Limbacher Diana Adm Diamante Homes LLC; $475,000

1138 Simpson Ave, Hellyer Robert J Campbell Michael A; 06/2020. $730,000

Lot 30.01 Block 70.25, D & D Kuzmicz Cnst LLC Zollo Stephen; 06/2020. $999,000

5629 Central Ave, Levis Patricia Weller Robert; 06/2020. $1,237,500

4205-07 Central Ave, Dicicco Paul Taylor Paul R; 06/2020. $1,550,000

211 Ninth St, Grace Oil Co Republic First Bank; 06/2020. $1,700,000

Boat Slip #6 Pier E 7th & 8th Bayfront, Silvers Steven Brown David; 06/2020. $10,500

Between 7th & 8th Bayfront #3.01, Glazier Frederick R Jr Pierangeli Janice A; 06/2020. $14,500

Lot 1 Block 4801, Ocean Associates Shore Carbon Copy LLC; 06/2020. $100,000

825 Plymouth Place, Mulligan Steven Berenato Charles Jr; 06/2020. $194,900

3436-38 Central Ave 3rd Fl, Montgomery Lisa A Aquilani William N III; 06/2020. $289,900

4 Safe Harbor Drive First Fl, Basile Francis G II Brooks Anthony M; 06/2020. $390,000

316-18 Roosevelt Blvd, Mc Combs W Terry Trust Burch John M; 06/2020. $410,000

706 Pleasure Ave & Pier C Slip 3, Taylor Robert Lee Jr Leavens Robert J Jr; $425,000

704 Pleasure Ave, Leavens Robert J Jr Bergen Lee D Jr; 06/2020. $425,000

4938 West Ave 2nd Fl, Moore Timothy Dion Jennifer A; 06/2020. $485,000

1558 West Ave, Casas Jorge Bertucco Robert C; 06/2020. $485,000

Lot 5.03 Block 902, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Rizzo Edward A Casas Jorge Bertucco Robert C; 06/2020. $490,000

836 A& B Pennlyn Place, Hq Inv LLC Welte Steven A Casas Jorge Bertucco Robert C; 06/2020. $645,000

22 W 15th St, Rossiter Clay Zunino Stephen D; 06/2020. $797,875

150 Pinnacle Road, Hepp Anne R Trust Quindlen & Associates Inc; 06/2020. $871,500

2832 Wesley Ave, Acito Frank Canzanese Vincent; 06/2020. $1,475,000

3700 Central Ave, Mullen John J Iannelli Maria L; 06/2020. $1,485,000

3408 Haven Ave, Youngberg Leonard Kentworthy Mark J Casas Jorge Bertucco Robert C; 06/2020. $93,000

Lot 20 Block 1103, Flynn Michael Thomas Flynn Maureen; $110,000

831 Atlantic Ave, Maris Konstantinos N Viteri S De Los Angeles; 06/2020. $189,000

SEA ISLE CITY

215 45th St, Lybrand Steven P Herbert Michael; 06/2020. $75,000

134 79th St #134, Elias Robert Curry John R Jr; 06/2020. $560,000

33 42nd St, A & L LLC Ham Edwin H; 06/2020. $685,000

129 53rd St, Redfern Ocean LLC Calabrese Daniel J; 06/2020. $1,095,000

129 53rd St, Redfern Ocean LLC Kelly Brian; 06/2020. $1,121,000

141 78th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Quercetti Robert; 06/2020. $1,122,000

7705 Roberts Ave North, Mc Fadden James E Mc Peak Mark John; 06/2020. $600,000

336 40th St, Crouch Alberta M Est Edwardi Frank P Jr; 06/2020. $610,000

33 42nd St, A & L LLC Morrow Paul J Sr; 06/2020. $714,000

33 42nd St, A & L LLC Langin Jason; 06/2020. $719,000

STONE HARBOR

393 83rd St, Mc Lain Kathleen Trust Stewart Denton J Trys; 06/2020. $742,500

153 106th St, Alberta 153 LLC Pembroke Properties LLC; 06/2020. $1,575,000

10315 Sunrise Drive, Naiberk Joseph M Charles St Devs LLC; 06/2020. $3,275,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 Route 9, Tuel Thomas F Kook Jeffrey A; 06/2020. $45,000

160 Narrows Road, Sullivan Jane E Van Order Roger C; 06/2020. $230,000

34 W Katharine Ave, Hoffenberg Jill A Merrill Tyler J; 06/2020. $245,000

4 Coventry Lane, Mullin William Procopio Maria A; 06/2020. $290,000

27 Wilkie Blvd, Cobweb Investments LLC Hale Tom; 06/2020. $325,000

201 Steelmantown Road, Rickley Brenda Elizabeth Shone Kaylie; 06/2020. $400,000

254 Ibis Lane, Palestini Rita R Dougherty Jeffrey John; 06/2020. $93,600

10 Bayview Ave, Dlj Mortgage Capital Inc 3 Young Sons LLC; 06/2020. $120,000

1 Peach Orchard Road, Wilm Sav Fund Soc. Fsb Sudol Stanley L; 06/2020. $228,000

41 E Webster Ave, Mcnally Family Lim Prtn 41 Webster LLC; 06/2020. $1,500,000

250 Denn Peters Road, Peifer J David Manino Victor; 06/2020. $70,000

WILDWOOD

310 E Poplar Ave, Lybrand Steven P Herbert Michael; 06/2020. $25,000

Lot 15 Block 216, Taylor Roberta-Joy Exr Convery Alexandra; 06/2020. $130,000

427 W Andrews Ave, Sun Federal Credit Union Chasdan Investments Inc; 06/2020. $180,430

117 E Cresse Ave, Aversa Antonino Trust Grungo Kellee A; 06/2020. $260,000

412 Dock St, US Bank Trust N A Trust Prendergast Marlene M; 06/2020. $585,000

225 E Youngs Ave, Kwsn-225E LLC Bowers Donald J; 06/2020. $80,000

435 W Andrews Ave, Jaskelwicz John J Jr Est Jaskel Francis M; 06/2020. $92,200

147 E Hand Ave, Jp Wildwood LLC Di Gennaro Domenic; 06/2020. $189,000

5301 Ocean Ave, Davis Debra M Howland Nicholas; 06/2020. $250,000

WILDWOOD CREST

113-15 E Garfield Ave, Lang David Bennett Stephanie; 06/2020. $73,000

6701 Atlantic Ave. Barbaro Michelle D Valeri Thomas J; 06/2020. $106,450

8006 Seaview Ave. Slobodrian Stephen P Landgraf Charles; 06/2020. $299,000

213 E Topeka Ave, Mueller Virginia M Exr Slobodrian Stephen R; 06/2020. $375,000

415 E Stockton Road, Edger William Jr Cortes Humberto Jr; 06/2020. $400,000

206 E Topeka Ave, Sandpiper Cottage LLC Cignarella Joseph R; 06/2020. $425,000

302 E Buttercup Road, Beers Seth Leone Howard Tim; $110,000

115 E Crocus Road, Mc Mahon Chad J Barbaro Michelle; $121,000

108 E Lotus Road, Colombaro Joseph T Sr Zehr Bonnie M; $275,000

5501 Seaview Ave, Geib Violet M Property & Home Sol. LLC; $407,000

WOODBINE

75 Pacific Blvd, White Frederick A Jr Mc Menamin Timothy J; 06/2020. $50,500

814 Washington Ave, Shute Thomas A V Copsey James J; 06/2020. $140,100

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

262 Green Ave, Pcireo-1 Llc, Perez Lesly A, 5/5/2020. $16,000

23 Madison St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc Ind Trust; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irrevocable Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca, Sp Bridgeton Iv Llc, 5/8/2020. $561,180

76 Elmer St &C, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc Ind Trust; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irrevocable Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca, Sp Bridgeton Iv Llc, 5/8/2020. $300,000

15 Marion St, Bridgeton Rental Management Llc; Brown Patricia Trust; Rct Realty Llc Trust; Thompson Benjamin; Thompson Family Irrevocable Trust By Trust; Thompson Michael; Thompson Samuel; Thompson-Albert Rebecca, Sp Bridgeton Iv Llc, 5/8/2020. $974,559

78 Summit Ave, Veterans Affairs Sec Of, Pettit Albert B; Pettit Dawn M, 5/12/2020. $64,500

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

584 Haleyville Road, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-2 By Trust By Atty, Syntax Services Llc, 5/1/2020. $19,000

231 Quail Road, Kilby Sheppard R; Lets Do Land Llc, Syntax Services Llc, 5/5/2020. $10,000

Cook Road, Robbins Stephen R, Garrison Richard William, 5/6/2020. $70,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

412 Harvest Lane, Manera Rachel; Manera Stephen D, Turner Amy Jh; Turner Jeffrey, 5/4/2020. $399,000

Spruce Street, Millet Shirley, Regalbuto Builders Llc, 5/5/2020. $25,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

391 Ramah Road, Macmahan Mary Ellen, Hansen Jack S, 5/5/2020. $193,000

89 Lummis Mill Road, Williams Wendy J, Wade Alonzo; Wade Joanne, 5/20/2020. $164,000

35 Longview Drive, Blue Fire Investments & Property Management Llc; Kraus Maria; Kraus Scott, Diaz Juan R, 5/26/2020. $162,500

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

608 Springtown Road, Harris Mary Est; Harris Thomas C Exec; Harris Woodrow Jr Est By Exec; White Linda J Exec, Hruska John, 5/1/2020. $70,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

187 Elwell Terrace, Burdsall Suzanne M, Morales Kayla Maria, 5/6/2020. $160,000

187 W Park Drive, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency Agent; New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agnecy Fka; Police N&Firemens Retirement System Board Of Trustees By Agent, Belt Management Llc, 5/8/2020. $68,700

171 Mary Ellen Drive, Watson John R; Watson Patricia M, Sumpter Matthew, 5/8/2020. $157,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

48 Main St, Gilson Paul A Exec; Kenney Dorothy L Aka Est By Exec; Kenney Dorothy Romano Aka Est By Exec; Romano Louis F Sr Est, Nardelli Bros Inc, 5/13/2020. $100,000

301 Factory Road, Vanneman Ibeliz; Vanneman Scott M, Selwood Jacob G; Selwood Kimberly S, 5/19/2020. $289,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

71 Station Road, Andrews Patricia Exec; Mcmenamin Rose Marie Est By Exec, Low Terri Ann, 5/5/2020. $12,500

20 Ellen Lane, Cochlin Laurie Aka By Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Shrf; Hughes Bradley Steven By Shrf; Hughes Larry Gene Est By Shrf; Hughes Lori Aka By Shrf; Hughes Tammie Jeanette By Shrf; Long Kimberly Suzanne By Shrf; United States Of America By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Ii Inc, 5/14/2020. $75,100

MILLVILLE

1315 W Main St, Carter Shawn M Fka; Harris John C; Harris Shawn M, Williams Meghan N, 5/1/2020. $123,000

234 Esibill Ave, Bernhardt Sarah, Loper Patricia A, 5/1/2020. $210,000

1109 Earle Ave, Bacon James Lawrence Est; Bacon Marion T Est By Exec; Bacon Thomas J Ind Exec, Luna Rae Investments Llc, 5/6/2020. $77,000

1301 Goldfinch Lane, Marsion Paul Exec; Marston Elaine M Est By Exec; Marston Walter J Est, Confer Joseph A, 5/6/2020. $179,000

2201 Balsam Lane, Chard Bobbi Joy; Chard Michael, Feliciano Madeline; Rosado Nelson, 5/6/2020. $193,000

42 Churchill Drive, Calin Sebastian A, Hinson-Taylor Danielle R; Taylor William J Jr, 5/8/2020. $183,000

106 Hazel Blvd, Karan Debra H; Karan Robert A, Alexander Douglas Earl, 5/8/2020. $241,500

2214 Buttonwood Lane, Mcmahon George Jr; Mcmahon Suzanne, Coleman Alverine, 5/8/2020. $185,300

517 Kimberly Drive, Wade-Martin Peggy J, Cansler Keisha; Cansler Kevin, 5/8/2020. $199,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

13 Horton Ave, Martin David; Martin Rita, Garrett Taylor C; Gaus Timothy W, 5/1/2020. $213,000

439 Centerton Road, Decou Dawn E, Manera Stephen D, 5/1/2020. $166,900

62 Fern Road, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Gonzalez Janae L, 5/5/2020. $162,000

11 Dogwood Drive, Fisher John, Strope Joshua, 5/8/2020. $157,500

1320 Second Ave, Krwawecz Eric, Bustos-Deharo Lorena, 5/11/2020. $94,500

1012 N Highland Ave, Garrison Thomas J Est By Adm Cta; Jones Barbara E Adm, Girtain John, 5/13/2020. $126,000

120 Woodruff Road, Rambo Christina R Exec; Rambo Dennis M Est By Exec; Rambo Jeannie H Est, Tartaglia Dominic, 5/13/2020. $138,000

VINELAND

4485 Robin Road, Amrock Inc Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Rock Holdings Inc Dba Atty; Sutton Carrie, Moore William, 5/1/2020. $65,000

455 Rieck Terrace, Brown Alfred Exec; Brown Clarence E Est; Brown Delores Est By Exec, Harris Bruce Jr, 5/1/2020. $115,000

1575 E Wheat Road, Hernandez Hilario; I&H Homes Llc, Lugo Jose M, 5/1/2020. $260,000

Garry Ave, Scheer Joyce A, Broshchan Oleg, 5/1/2020. $37,000

1802 Whispering Woods Way, Davco Construction Inc, Velez Jonathan, 5/5/2020. $389,900

33 N Valley Ave, Chen Wenjie, Melendez-Torres Miguel A, 5/5/2020. $148,000

1669 Gardner St, Spellman James David, Nayda Sergey, 5/5/2020. $150,000

South Lincoln Ave, 1801 East Sherman Avenue Llc; Wechsler David, Mtvd Llc, 5/6/2020. $25,000

2902 Lisbon Lane, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince, Portalatin Jamie J; Torres Maria, 5/6/2020. $307,000

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

505 Laurelwood Drive, 3/2020. $84,000

Vacant Land, 3/2020. $23,700

1208 Sylvania Place, 3/2020. $250,000

920 Pensacola Road, 3/2020. $200,000

1016 Laurel Blvd, 3/2020. $410,000

1655 Joffre Road, 3/2020. $345,000

751 Maple Road, 3/2020. $191,000

1830 Serpentine Drive, 3/2020. $176,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

296 Otis Bog Road, 3/2020. $90,000

116 S Longboat Drive, 3/2020. $175,000

40 Ivy Creek Drive, 3/2020. $210,000

119 Lake Pacid Drive, 3/2020. $220,000

351 Frog Pond Road, 3/2020. $239,000

23 Wimbleton Lane, 3/2020. $150,000

28 Sycamore Drive, 3/2020. $280,000

6 Grayhawk Lane, 3/2020. $315,000

430 Thomas Ave, 3/2020. $236,000

1002 Center St, 3/2020. $200,000

105 E Susquehanna Drive, 3/2020. $275,000

112 Flax Court, 3/2020. $74,000

13 Daffodil Drive, 3/2020. $217,000

1323 Radio Road, 3/2020. $173,000

105 Windstar Drive, 3/2020. $165,000

10 Osbourn Court, 3/2020. $243,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

7112 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2020. $605,000

35 Sunset Blv Boat Slip I-12, 3/2020. $37,000

307 Althea Drive, 3/2020. $1,200,000

8303 Long Beach Blvd, 3/2020. $342,000

16 W Dune Lane, 3/2020. $990,000

139 Laguna Lane, 3/2020. $995,000

123 E Tennessee Ave, 3/2020. $2,400,000

23 E N Carolina Ave, 3/2020. $975,000

2 E Sigsbee Ave, 3/2020. $362,000

19 W 44th St, 3/2020. $1,277,500

13516 Beach Ave Unit A, 3/2020. $770,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

103 Dover Court, 2/2020. $190,000

148 Spring Lake Blvd, 2/2020. $430,000

39 Barnegat Beach Drive, 2/2020. $140,000

SHIP BOTTOM

138 E 15th St, 2/2020. $2,030,000

1701 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2020. $397,500

319 W 18th St, 2/2020. $512,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

127 Byrce Lan,; 2/2020. $285,000

36 Willard Drive, 2/2020. $519,900

1197 Beach Lane, 2/2020. $347,000

298 Mermaid Drive, 2/2020. $210,000

19 Joan Drive, 2/2020. $435,000

8 Merle Drive, 2/2020. $570,000

18 Cranberry Road, 2/2020. $82,500

850 Jane Drive, 2/2020. $185,000

SURF CITY

613 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $779,000

1107 N Barnegat Ave, 2/2020. $507,000

19 N 11th St, 2/2020. $955,000

TUCKERTON

235 W Main St, 2/2020. $301,950

34 Portsmouth Lane; 2/2020. $342,980

