How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk 2206-2, Simmons Sharon Gases Murray; 04/21/21. $105,000
700 N Indiana Ave, Santos Luz M Atlantic City Housing Auth; 04/21/21. $110,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2507-2, Fennell Mary Anne Fmland Kaitlyn; 04/21/21. $115,000
101 N Trenton Ave, Pham Kenny Hagerty Gerald; 04/21/21. $180,000
541 N Massachusetts Ave, Citrino Harry C III Natoli Joseph; 04/21/21. $575,000
107 S Kingston Ave, Waxman Howard Murphy John H; 04/21/21. $725,000
BRIGANTINE
1004 E Beach Ave, Montminy Kevin J Mckinney Steven; 04/12/21. $675,000
19 Heald Circle, Walter Robert Matihew Herman Ken; 04/12/21. $775,0000
345 36th St So Unit B, Schnyderite James Patel Pooja Anju; 04/14/21. $399,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 15, Carroll Anthony Montanez Jose A; 04/15/21. $129,900
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
703 Coventry Lane, Pancoast Laura Mcburney Kelly Anne; 04/20/21. $250,000
1107 Furman Drive, Odonnell Brandon F Klause Stacey; 04/21/21. $205,000
7 Gravel Bend Road, Hicks Bernard Serrano Cruz Ramiro; 04/21/21. $239,900
206 Florence Ave, Bowers Dolores Lori Jahan Jinnat; 04/21/21. $270,000
135 Bridle Path Drive, Myketey Andrey D Jr Lynch Joseph P; 04/21/21. $335,000
19 Lincoln Ave, Giovinazzicharles 19 Lincoln Ave Llc; 04/22/21. $199,900
12 Renee Drive, Mohamed Sherif E United States Of America Hud; 04/23/21. $120,987
248 Mallard Lane, Southall Piccola Vista Nine Prop Llc; 04/23/21. $204,000
40 Shoreline Road, Payne Keith Plum Jason; 04/23/21. $305,000
411 Snow Fox Road, Chaudhry Saif I Cinco Joselito M; 04/23/21. $325,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
45 Apache Court, Caprice Luders J Williamson Sheila L; 04/16/21. $70,000
66 Snow Mass Court, Steinmann Richard W Wootton Joseph T; 04/19/21. $78,000
19 Grist Mill Place, Dadamo Peter J Muntazir Abraham; 04/19/21. $289,750
203 S Odessa Ave, Taylor Kim A Naame Barbara; 04/20/21. $250,000
133 Rumson Drive, Rodriguez Rebecca Wolfgang Victoria; 04/21/21. $130,000
322 Quince Ave, Tabassum Rahnuma Lopez Maritza; 04/21/21. $290,000
142 Rumson Drive, Arluc Homes Llc Palermo Peter G III; 04/22/21. $100,000
802 Flora Court, Vitello John M Santos Rivera Jose L; 04/22/21. $288,000
32 Pembrooke Way, Scalera Mary Andreadis Annamarie; 04/22/21. $290,000
520 Tenth Ave, Iaconelli Gregory J Leeds Kevin M; 04/22/21. $300,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
74 Galleria Drive, Downam Nicole Marie Ryan Homes; 04/15/21. $288,065
70 Galleria Drive, Keiser Julana D Ryan Homes; 04/15/21. $325,775
6774 Weymouth Road, Casciano Michael Bortner Fallyn; 04/15/21. $389,532
6302 Nelson Ave, Tustin William E Creager Bret M; 04/16/21. $140,000
6181 Falcon, Mcgee Philip John Schohl Margaret; 04/16/21. $204,9000
5064 Holly St, Beatty Jim Kolmetsky Brian; 04/19/21. $180,000
LINWOOD
7b Cedar Hollow Lane, Zhen Homes Llc Krick Florence E/Exrx; 04/23/21. $104,500
225 W Seaview Ave, London Shanna Brown Mark A; 04/29/21. $607,000
C6 Village Blvd, Scarborough M Sean Janet H Spor Irr Tr; 04/30/21. $170,000
MARGATE
28 Bayside Court, Mento Michael D Levin Ralph R/Exr; 04/15/21. $510,000
4 Seaside Court, Marcon Christopher Galanos Dimitria;04/15/21. $605,000
9606 Monmouth Ave, Cmp Builders Llc Trapanimark; 04/15/21. $760,000
12 N Hanover Ave, Kapustin Steven Levine Alan R/Tr,/Tr; 04/15/21. $775,000
9100 Atlantic Ave #1, Daveanitam Mirabile Theresa A; 04/15/21. $895,000
9500 Atlantic Ave, Garrels Jay C King Abby M; 04/15/21. $1,170,000
102 S Delavan Ave, Revlolution Builders Inc Sears Alan; 04/15/21. $1,295,000
7 S Knight Ave, Pollack Clifford Neil Baglivo Steven; 04/15/21. $1,599,900
8802 Ventnor Ave, Rabinowitz Mitchell Weinstein James M; 04/15/21. $1,950,000
9401-11 Pacific Ave Unit 28, Golfinopoulos Catherine Lamare Robert; 04/16/21. $162,000
NORTHFIELD
101 Cara Court, Giangiulio Jeffrey R Menniti Andrew; 04/23/21. $412,000
3 Cherrywood Court, Uno Morales Armando Liou Vee; 04/26/21. $301,320.50
8 Haining Place, Odonnell Daniel E,-Jr Taroncher Christopher; 04/26/21. $359,999
301 W Revere Ave, Vhd Group Llc Thomas Norman H Jr/Exr; 04/28/21. $172,000
SOMERS POINT
407 W New Jersey Ave, Kraemer Craig W Moberg Julie L; 04/29/21. $234,500
20 Bayside Drive, Tracy Thomas Campos Pedro E; 04/29/21. $375,000
VENTNOR
5401 Winchester Ave, Delaney Kim/Tr/Tr Delaney Joan/Exr; 04/19/21. $257,957.91
204 N Melbourne Ave, Accayadam Dickerson Cynthia A; 04/19/21. $370,000
609 N Cambridge Ave, Calla James Ksm Investments Llc; 04/20/21. $469,900
102 S Lafayette Ave, Garber Loria Klein Mark; 04/20/21. $1,225,000
Cape May County
AVALON
155 60th St, Hobbs Harry G Trust Jordan Realty Inc; 03/2021. $6,700,000
403 20th St, Ransty Realty Group LLC Fidler Michael C; 03/2021. $6,125,000
158 10th St, Simeral William Borzillo Cheryl L; 03/2021. $2,900,000
486 20th St, Knee Thomas J Kennedy Kevin Michael; 03/2021. $2,349,000
26 W 29th St, Vicki D Lachman Rev Trust S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC; 03/2021. $1,750,000
CAPE MAY
Lot 26 Block 1157, Rippman Joseph A Jr Trust Salvia John A; 03/2021. $595,000
1231B Missouri Ave, Kenny James F Oxenreider Todd W; 03/2021. $410,000
1321B Ohio Ave, Hajduk Christopher Mehl John; 03/2021. $335,000
9 Jackson St, Kashurba Mary T Kashurba Alex; 03/2021. $200,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
35 Wildwood Ave, Mc Caney Edward J Exr Pendell John D; 03/2021. $76,400
341 Lake Drive Un 341, Seese Elsie G Zerbe Robert G Jr; 03/2021. $75,000
284 Longport Ave, Higgins Scott A Ebling Kevin B; 03/2021. $70,000
Un#156 Seashore Line Camp Resort, Foley-Burke Kathleen Peirce Erick; 03/2021. $60,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
405 Beach Drive, Casey Thomas K Fitton Lisa; 03/2021. $500,000
82 Miramar Ave, Teesdale Patrick V Jr Pickup Benjamin Tristram; 03/2021. $475,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 1405, Webco Associates Inc Ozalas James J; 03/2021. $459,000
902 Ocean Drive, Weber William L Coant Charles I; 03/2021. $450,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
604 W Main St, Hatch James R Battle Celita; 03/2021. $129,000
43 N Route 47 Un F15, Mc Collum Timothy L Jr Hopson John J; 03/2021. $30,000
505-519 N Wildwood Blvd, Rosauri Carlo 505-519 N Wildwood Blvd LLC; 03/2021. $1,500,000
55 Cedar Meadow Drive, Bischoff Richard T Marinelli Michael R; 03/2021. $590,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
116 W 24th Ave, Mormello Walter S Wnek Matthew J; 03/2021. $380,000
222 W 11th Ave, Smith John B Dooling Ryan A; 03/2021. $370,000
801 Ohio Ave, Lancaster Laurence Teichman William; 03/2021. $345,000
416A E 5th Ave, Wisch Marguerite Arena Jason V; 03/2021. $255,000
OCEAN CITY
1008 Wesley Ave Un 410, Zeiset Reuben Anderson Dwayne II; 03/2021. $250,000
2137-63 Asbury Ave Un 1, Coll Nancy Donohue Cavalier Adam; 03/2021. $235,000
652 West Ave Un A, Red Naxela Holdings LLC Santos Yesenia Agustin; 03/2021. $120,000
807 E Eighth St, Ferguson Brian Nappen Victor; 03/2021. $72,900
606 Laurel Road, Pilkauskas Janet Pilkauskas Janet; 03/2021. $70,000
234 E Atlantic Blvd, Francis Richard M Jr Narke Edward A; 03/2021. $4,150,000
1426 Pleasure Ave, Rodriguez Lynn M Mankowski Candace; 03/2021. $2,300,000
2820-22 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, J D Litts Qual Personal Res Trust Holzberg Adam; 03/2021. $1,570,000
39 Spruce Road, Faverzani Frank W Deprisco Michael; 03/2021. $1,230,000
5640 Central Ave Fl 1, Norcross Lori Paravano Friel Charles III; 03/2021. $1,200,000
302 30th St, Macchione Joseph Frechette Ann D; 03/2021. $950,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4600 Landis Ave, Keilyk Michael Jr Marler Stephen Wesley; 03/2021. $300,000
115 33rd, Rinckhoff William A Shadle Brian; 03/2021. $1,140,000
5508 Central Ave South Un, Griffith Kristopher M Trust Mc Mahon Timothy P; 03/2021. $990,000
6703 Pleasure Ave, Bello Maria E Bello Joseph P Sr; 03/2021. $900,000
5404 Landis Ave North, Boehm John S Corcoran Joseph M; 03/2021. $856,000
STONE HARBOR
102 119th St, 809 Seaview Rd LLC Santomaruo Frank; 03/2021. $10,000,000
413 98th St Down A, Stranix Susan E Murray Dennis A; 03/2021. $730,000
351 96th St Un 401, Ray David P Detwiler Stephan W; 03/2021. $625,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
805 S Commonwealth Ave, A&S Partnership Rutherford John; 03/2021. $2,150,000
6 Luke Court, O’Meara Theresa Dillon Colleen; 03/2021. $420,000
10 St Andrews Place, Gallagher Ethan Wilkins Emily L; 03/2021. $260,000
115 Route 50, Ronart Homes Inc 115 Route 50 Asso LLC; 03/2021. $85,000
147 Skimmer Lane, Hoffman H Frank Barattucci Joseph T; 03/2021. $73,500
WEST WILDWOOD
528 W Poplar Ave, Speakman Colleen P Speakman Patricia A; 03/2021. $295,000
614 W Poplar Ave, Weber Ronald William Gillen Joseph; 03/2021. $92,000
WILDWOOD
Boat Slip Un Cb001, Pinardo Nicholas III Thomas Karl; 03/2021. $12,000
227 E Cresse Ave, Oles Edward George John Joseph; 03/2021. $500,000
341 E Pine Ave, Mac Donald Lynn C Brennan Martin Joseph; 03/2021. $383,000
310 E Glenwood Ave, Biffoni Maria A Niemiec Christopher; 03/2021. $379,000
WILDWOOD CREST
122 W Morning Glory Road, Zuk John C Viau Gerard P; 03/2021. $650,000
520 E Stockton Road, Aaron George M Horrocks Mary G; 03/2021. $555,000
407 E Monterey Ave Un 202, Verona 202 Condo LLC Galoppa Steven J; 03/2021. $540,000
WOODBINE
56 Elm St, Steinbrecher Douglas Sheairs Nicholas; 03/2021. $63,300
713-717 De Hirsch Ave, Russo Sandra L Mg Real Estate Dev LLC; 03/2021. $60,000
Cumberland County
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7148-7152 Keron Drive, 3/19/2021. $198,000
3401 Lakeshore Drive, 3/29/2021. $51,000
500 Poplar Road, 3/30/2021. $15,000
6824 Brown St, 3/31/2021. $45,500
MILLVILLE
911 Cedar St, 3/24/2021, $200,000
403-405 Columbia Ave, 3/24/2021, $205,000
84 Oakdale Drive, 3/25/2021, $206,000
217 S 2nd St, 3/26/2021, $30,000
507 Hogbin Road, 3/26/2021, $35,763.13
703-705 Buck St, 3/26/2021, $100,000
224 N High St, 3/26/2021, $105,000
803 Archer St, 3/26/2021, $120,000
904 N 5th St, 3/26/2021, $150,000
304 Roselle Drive, 3/26/2021, $280,000
924 Hill Lane, 3/29/2021, $143,000
42 Wharton St, 3/31/2021, $62,950
521 E Mulberry St,, 3/31/2021, $182,500
504 Brian Ave, 3/31/2021, $185,000
2424 Shelburn Road, 3/31/2021, $282,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
100 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $52,000
100 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $159,440
1447 Highway 77, 3/25/2021. $232,240
1429 Highway 77, 3/25/2021. $235,450
80 Deerfield Road, 3/25/2021. $316,420
50 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $430,460
95 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $530,510
55 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $543,480
110 Deerfield Road, 3/25/2021. $687,700
124 Deerfield Road, 3/25/2021. $812,300
198 Northville Road, 3/29/2021. $229,000
VINELAND
1661 Hance Bridge Road, 3/29/2021, $30,000
443 Wheat Road, 3/29/2021, $100,000
720 Alps Place, 3/29/2021, $160,000
2370 Dahliadel Drive, 3/29/2021, $185,000
1134 Holmes Ave, 3/29/2021, $314,000
1414 Riviera Blvd, 3/29/2021, $385,000
3826 N West Blvd, 3/30/2021, $62,000
510 Clarendon Ave, 3/30/2021, $130,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
37 Barnegat Blvd, 3/2021. $281,500
13 Windward Drive, 3/2021. $289,000
6 Bear Island Drive, 3/2021. $290,000
145 Sandpiper Road, 3/2021. $290,000
7 Waterfall Lane, 3/2021. $295,000
53 Hatteras Way, 3/2021. $300,000
28 Pierhead Drive, 3/2021. $310,000
14 Cannonball Drive, 3/2021. $315,000
35 Tara Lane, 3/2021. $320,000
9 Stillwaters Court, 3/2021. $335,000
11 Breeze Terrace, 3/2021. $335,000
32 Raccoon Lane, 3/2021. $344,120
30 Raccoon Lane, 3/2021. $353,125
12 Hot Springs Terrace, 3/2021. $357,500
976 Breakers Drive 3/2021. $359,875
14 Millcreek Terrace, 3/2021. $360,000
15 Plymouth Way, 3/2021. $360,000
109 Burr St, 3/2021. $365,000
1980 Breakers Drive, 3/2021. $366,345
5 Rockland St, 3/2021. $375,000
61 Whitewater Drive, 3/2021. $375,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
402 Woodlawn Drive; 3/2021. $325,000
412 Bay Way; 3/2021. $330,000
841 Oxgoose Drive; 3/2021. $332,000
1205 Aquarius Court; 3/2021. $345,000
603 Pine St; 3/2021. $349,900
58 Quail Lane North; 3/2021. $350,000
231 William St; 3/2021. $350,000
1027 Sarasota Drive; 3/2021. $355,000
Clearview St; 3/2021. $368,000
577 Holmes Ave; 3/2021. $370,000
808 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $370,000
406 Holland Ave; 3/2021. $375,000
450 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $375,000
837 Alpine St; 3/2021. $376,000
1420 Island View Drive; 3/2021. $380,000
1695 Woodland Road; 3/2021. $385,000
1617 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $395,000
312 Maritime Drive; 3/2021. $410,000
114 Mill St; 3/2021. $410,000
25 E Lacey Road; 3/2021. $435,000
406 Stuyvesant St; 3/2021. $441,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
11 West Sail Drive, 3/2021. $225,000
545 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $235,000
7 Spruce Dr, 3/2021. $239,500
585 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $240,000
17 High Ridge Road, 3/2021. $240,500
12 Sandford St, 3/2021. $242,000
39 Atlantis Blvd, 3/2021. $248,900
41 Ocean Blvd, 3/2021. $250,000
21s Boston Drive, 3/2021. $265,000
6 North Boom Way, 3/2021. $270,000
6 W Anchor Drive, 3/2021. $275,000
313 Twin Lakes Blvd, 3/2021. $279,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
213 Nautilus Drive, 3/2021. $1,399,000
112 Sailboat Ln, 3/2021. $1,400,000
1023b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,465,000
2 Antioch Road, 3/2021. $1,525,000
4 Sandy Cove, 3/2021. $1,550,000
166h Marina Blvd, 3/2021. $1,600,100
1016b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,775,000
3e Tennessee Ave, 3/2021. $1,775,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
303 Tuscarora Ave, 3/2021. $275,000
103 Englewood Ave, 3/2021. $280,000
105 Dollmore Ave, 3/2021. $287,000
70 Adriatic Ave, 3/2021. $305,800
303 2nd St, 3/2021. $325,000
14 Pancoast Road, 3/2021. $365,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
2 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
6 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
10 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
30 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
34 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
38 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
42 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
46 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500
59 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
55 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
51 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
47 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
43 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
39 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
35 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
31 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
9 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
