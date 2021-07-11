 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk 2206-2, Simmons Sharon Gases Murray; 04/21/21. $105,000

700 N Indiana Ave, Santos Luz M Atlantic City Housing Auth; 04/21/21. $110,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2507-2, Fennell Mary Anne Fmland Kaitlyn; 04/21/21. $115,000

101 N Trenton Ave, Pham Kenny Hagerty Gerald; 04/21/21. $180,000

541 N Massachusetts Ave, Citrino Harry C III Natoli Joseph; 04/21/21. $575,000

107 S Kingston Ave, Waxman Howard Murphy John H; 04/21/21. $725,000

BRIGANTINE

1004 E Beach Ave, Montminy Kevin J Mckinney Steven; 04/12/21. $675,000

19 Heald Circle, Walter Robert Matihew Herman Ken; 04/12/21. $775,0000

345 36th St So Unit B, Schnyderite James Patel Pooja Anju; 04/14/21. $399,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 15, Carroll Anthony Montanez Jose A; 04/15/21. $129,900

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

703 Coventry Lane, Pancoast Laura Mcburney Kelly Anne; 04/20/21. $250,000

1107 Furman Drive, Odonnell Brandon F Klause Stacey; 04/21/21. $205,000

7 Gravel Bend Road, Hicks Bernard Serrano Cruz Ramiro; 04/21/21. $239,900

206 Florence Ave, Bowers Dolores Lori Jahan Jinnat; 04/21/21. $270,000

135 Bridle Path Drive, Myketey Andrey D Jr Lynch Joseph P; 04/21/21. $335,000

19 Lincoln Ave, Giovinazzicharles 19 Lincoln Ave Llc; 04/22/21. $199,900

12 Renee Drive, Mohamed Sherif E United States Of America Hud; 04/23/21. $120,987

248 Mallard Lane, Southall Piccola Vista Nine Prop Llc; 04/23/21. $204,000

40 Shoreline Road, Payne Keith Plum Jason; 04/23/21. $305,000

411 Snow Fox Road, Chaudhry Saif I Cinco Joselito M; 04/23/21. $325,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

45 Apache Court, Caprice Luders J Williamson Sheila L; 04/16/21. $70,000

66 Snow Mass Court, Steinmann Richard W Wootton Joseph T; 04/19/21. $78,000

19 Grist Mill Place, Dadamo Peter J Muntazir Abraham; 04/19/21. $289,750

203 S Odessa Ave, Taylor Kim A Naame Barbara; 04/20/21. $250,000

133 Rumson Drive, Rodriguez Rebecca Wolfgang Victoria; 04/21/21. $130,000

322 Quince Ave, Tabassum Rahnuma Lopez Maritza; 04/21/21. $290,000

142 Rumson Drive, Arluc Homes Llc Palermo Peter G III; 04/22/21. $100,000

802 Flora Court, Vitello John M Santos Rivera Jose L; 04/22/21. $288,000

32 Pembrooke Way, Scalera Mary Andreadis Annamarie; 04/22/21. $290,000

520 Tenth Ave, Iaconelli Gregory J Leeds Kevin M; 04/22/21. $300,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

74 Galleria Drive, Downam Nicole Marie Ryan Homes; 04/15/21. $288,065

70 Galleria Drive, Keiser Julana D Ryan Homes; 04/15/21. $325,775

6774 Weymouth Road, Casciano Michael Bortner Fallyn; 04/15/21. $389,532

6302 Nelson Ave, Tustin William E Creager Bret M; 04/16/21. $140,000

6181 Falcon, Mcgee Philip John Schohl Margaret; 04/16/21. $204,9000

5064 Holly St, Beatty Jim Kolmetsky Brian; 04/19/21. $180,000

LINWOOD

7b Cedar Hollow Lane, Zhen Homes Llc Krick Florence E/Exrx; 04/23/21. $104,500

225 W Seaview Ave, London Shanna Brown Mark A; 04/29/21. $607,000

C6 Village Blvd, Scarborough M Sean Janet H Spor Irr Tr; 04/30/21. $170,000

MARGATE

28 Bayside Court, Mento Michael D Levin Ralph R/Exr; 04/15/21. $510,000

4 Seaside Court, Marcon Christopher Galanos Dimitria;04/15/21. $605,000

9606 Monmouth Ave, Cmp Builders Llc Trapanimark; 04/15/21. $760,000

12 N Hanover Ave, Kapustin Steven Levine Alan R/Tr,/Tr; 04/15/21. $775,000

9100 Atlantic Ave #1, Daveanitam Mirabile Theresa A; 04/15/21. $895,000

9500 Atlantic Ave, Garrels Jay C King Abby M; 04/15/21. $1,170,000

102 S Delavan Ave, Revlolution Builders Inc Sears Alan; 04/15/21. $1,295,000

7 S Knight Ave, Pollack Clifford Neil Baglivo Steven; 04/15/21. $1,599,900

8802 Ventnor Ave, Rabinowitz Mitchell Weinstein James M; 04/15/21. $1,950,000

9401-11 Pacific Ave Unit 28, Golfinopoulos Catherine Lamare Robert; 04/16/21. $162,000

NORTHFIELD

101 Cara Court, Giangiulio Jeffrey R Menniti Andrew; 04/23/21. $412,000

3 Cherrywood Court, Uno Morales Armando Liou Vee; 04/26/21. $301,320.50

8 Haining Place, Odonnell Daniel E,-Jr Taroncher Christopher; 04/26/21. $359,999

301 W Revere Ave, Vhd Group Llc Thomas Norman H Jr/Exr; 04/28/21. $172,000

SOMERS POINT

407 W New Jersey Ave, Kraemer Craig W Moberg Julie L; 04/29/21. $234,500

20 Bayside Drive, Tracy Thomas Campos Pedro E; 04/29/21. $375,000

VENTNOR

5401 Winchester Ave, Delaney Kim/Tr/Tr Delaney Joan/Exr; 04/19/21. $257,957.91

204 N Melbourne Ave, Accayadam Dickerson Cynthia A; 04/19/21. $370,000

609 N Cambridge Ave, Calla James Ksm Investments Llc; 04/20/21. $469,900

102 S Lafayette Ave, Garber Loria Klein Mark; 04/20/21. $1,225,000

Cape May County

AVALON

155 60th St, Hobbs Harry G Trust Jordan Realty Inc; 03/2021. $6,700,000

403 20th St, Ransty Realty Group LLC Fidler Michael C; 03/2021. $6,125,000

158 10th St, Simeral William Borzillo Cheryl L; 03/2021. $2,900,000

486 20th St, Knee Thomas J Kennedy Kevin Michael; 03/2021. $2,349,000

26 W 29th St, Vicki D Lachman Rev Trust S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC; 03/2021. $1,750,000

CAPE MAY

Lot 26 Block 1157, Rippman Joseph A Jr Trust Salvia John A; 03/2021. $595,000

1231B Missouri Ave, Kenny James F Oxenreider Todd W; 03/2021. $410,000

1321B Ohio Ave, Hajduk Christopher Mehl John; 03/2021. $335,000

9 Jackson St, Kashurba Mary T Kashurba Alex; 03/2021. $200,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

35 Wildwood Ave, Mc Caney Edward J Exr Pendell John D; 03/2021. $76,400

341 Lake Drive Un 341, Seese Elsie G Zerbe Robert G Jr; 03/2021. $75,000

284 Longport Ave, Higgins Scott A Ebling Kevin B; 03/2021. $70,000

Un#156 Seashore Line Camp Resort, Foley-Burke Kathleen Peirce Erick; 03/2021. $60,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

405 Beach Drive, Casey Thomas K Fitton Lisa; 03/2021. $500,000

82 Miramar Ave, Teesdale Patrick V Jr Pickup Benjamin Tristram; 03/2021. $475,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 1405, Webco Associates Inc Ozalas James J; 03/2021. $459,000

902 Ocean Drive, Weber William L Coant Charles I; 03/2021. $450,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

604 W Main St, Hatch James R Battle Celita; 03/2021. $129,000

43 N Route 47 Un F15, Mc Collum Timothy L Jr Hopson John J; 03/2021. $30,000

505-519 N Wildwood Blvd, Rosauri Carlo 505-519 N Wildwood Blvd LLC; 03/2021. $1,500,000

55 Cedar Meadow Drive, Bischoff Richard T Marinelli Michael R; 03/2021. $590,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

116 W 24th Ave, Mormello Walter S Wnek Matthew J; 03/2021. $380,000

222 W 11th Ave, Smith John B Dooling Ryan A; 03/2021. $370,000

801 Ohio Ave, Lancaster Laurence Teichman William; 03/2021. $345,000

416A E 5th Ave, Wisch Marguerite Arena Jason V; 03/2021. $255,000

OCEAN CITY

1008 Wesley Ave Un 410, Zeiset Reuben Anderson Dwayne II; 03/2021. $250,000

2137-63 Asbury Ave Un 1, Coll Nancy Donohue Cavalier Adam; 03/2021. $235,000

652 West Ave Un A, Red Naxela Holdings LLC Santos Yesenia Agustin; 03/2021. $120,000

807 E Eighth St, Ferguson Brian Nappen Victor; 03/2021. $72,900

606 Laurel Road, Pilkauskas Janet Pilkauskas Janet; 03/2021. $70,000

234 E Atlantic Blvd, Francis Richard M Jr Narke Edward A; 03/2021. $4,150,000

1426 Pleasure Ave, Rodriguez Lynn M Mankowski Candace; 03/2021. $2,300,000

2820-22 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, J D Litts Qual Personal Res Trust Holzberg Adam; 03/2021. $1,570,000

39 Spruce Road, Faverzani Frank W Deprisco Michael; 03/2021. $1,230,000

5640 Central Ave Fl 1, Norcross Lori Paravano Friel Charles III; 03/2021. $1,200,000

302 30th St, Macchione Joseph Frechette Ann D; 03/2021. $950,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4600 Landis Ave, Keilyk Michael Jr Marler Stephen Wesley; 03/2021. $300,000

115 33rd, Rinckhoff William A Shadle Brian; 03/2021. $1,140,000

5508 Central Ave South Un, Griffith Kristopher M Trust Mc Mahon Timothy P; 03/2021. $990,000

6703 Pleasure Ave, Bello Maria E Bello Joseph P Sr; 03/2021. $900,000

5404 Landis Ave North, Boehm John S Corcoran Joseph M; 03/2021. $856,000

STONE HARBOR

102 119th St, 809 Seaview Rd LLC Santomaruo Frank; 03/2021. $10,000,000

413 98th St Down A, Stranix Susan E Murray Dennis A; 03/2021. $730,000

351 96th St Un 401, Ray David P Detwiler Stephan W; 03/2021. $625,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

805 S Commonwealth Ave, A&S Partnership Rutherford John; 03/2021. $2,150,000

6 Luke Court, O’Meara Theresa Dillon Colleen; 03/2021. $420,000

10 St Andrews Place, Gallagher Ethan Wilkins Emily L; 03/2021. $260,000

115 Route 50, Ronart Homes Inc 115 Route 50 Asso LLC; 03/2021. $85,000

147 Skimmer Lane, Hoffman H Frank Barattucci Joseph T; 03/2021. $73,500

WEST WILDWOOD

528 W Poplar Ave, Speakman Colleen P Speakman Patricia A; 03/2021. $295,000

614 W Poplar Ave, Weber Ronald William Gillen Joseph; 03/2021. $92,000

WILDWOOD

Boat Slip Un Cb001, Pinardo Nicholas III Thomas Karl; 03/2021. $12,000

227 E Cresse Ave, Oles Edward George John Joseph; 03/2021. $500,000

341 E Pine Ave, Mac Donald Lynn C Brennan Martin Joseph; 03/2021. $383,000

310 E Glenwood Ave, Biffoni Maria A Niemiec Christopher; 03/2021. $379,000

WILDWOOD CREST

122 W Morning Glory Road, Zuk John C Viau Gerard P; 03/2021. $650,000

520 E Stockton Road, Aaron George M Horrocks Mary G; 03/2021. $555,000

407 E Monterey Ave Un 202, Verona 202 Condo LLC Galoppa Steven J; 03/2021. $540,000

WOODBINE

56 Elm St, Steinbrecher Douglas Sheairs Nicholas; 03/2021. $63,300

713-717 De Hirsch Ave, Russo Sandra L Mg Real Estate Dev LLC; 03/2021. $60,000

Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7148-7152 Keron Drive, 3/19/2021. $198,000

3401 Lakeshore Drive, 3/29/2021. $51,000

500 Poplar Road, 3/30/2021. $15,000

6824 Brown St, 3/31/2021. $45,500

MILLVILLE

911 Cedar St, 3/24/2021, $200,000

403-405 Columbia Ave, 3/24/2021, $205,000

84 Oakdale Drive, 3/25/2021, $206,000

217 S 2nd St, 3/26/2021, $30,000

507 Hogbin Road, 3/26/2021, $35,763.13

703-705 Buck St, 3/26/2021, $100,000

224 N High St, 3/26/2021, $105,000

803 Archer St, 3/26/2021, $120,000

904 N 5th St, 3/26/2021, $150,000

304 Roselle Drive, 3/26/2021, $280,000

924 Hill Lane, 3/29/2021, $143,000

42 Wharton St, 3/31/2021, $62,950

521 E Mulberry St,, 3/31/2021, $182,500

504 Brian Ave, 3/31/2021, $185,000

2424 Shelburn Road, 3/31/2021, $282,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

100 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $52,000

100 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $159,440

1447 Highway 77, 3/25/2021. $232,240

1429 Highway 77, 3/25/2021. $235,450

80 Deerfield Road, 3/25/2021. $316,420

50 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $430,460

95 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $530,510

55 Polk Lane, 3/25/2021. $543,480

110 Deerfield Road, 3/25/2021. $687,700

124 Deerfield Road, 3/25/2021. $812,300

198 Northville Road, 3/29/2021. $229,000

VINELAND

1661 Hance Bridge Road, 3/29/2021, $30,000

443 Wheat Road, 3/29/2021, $100,000

720 Alps Place, 3/29/2021, $160,000

2370 Dahliadel Drive, 3/29/2021, $185,000

1134 Holmes Ave, 3/29/2021, $314,000

1414 Riviera Blvd, 3/29/2021, $385,000

3826 N West Blvd, 3/30/2021, $62,000

510 Clarendon Ave, 3/30/2021, $130,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

37 Barnegat Blvd, 3/2021. $281,500

13 Windward Drive, 3/2021. $289,000

6 Bear Island Drive, 3/2021. $290,000

145 Sandpiper Road, 3/2021. $290,000

7 Waterfall Lane, 3/2021. $295,000

53 Hatteras Way, 3/2021. $300,000

28 Pierhead Drive, 3/2021. $310,000

14 Cannonball Drive, 3/2021. $315,000

35 Tara Lane, 3/2021. $320,000

9 Stillwaters Court, 3/2021. $335,000

11 Breeze Terrace, 3/2021. $335,000

32 Raccoon Lane, 3/2021. $344,120

30 Raccoon Lane, 3/2021. $353,125

12 Hot Springs Terrace, 3/2021. $357,500

976 Breakers Drive 3/2021. $359,875

14 Millcreek Terrace, 3/2021. $360,000

15 Plymouth Way, 3/2021. $360,000

109 Burr St, 3/2021. $365,000

1980 Breakers Drive, 3/2021. $366,345

5 Rockland St, 3/2021. $375,000

61 Whitewater Drive, 3/2021. $375,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

402 Woodlawn Drive; 3/2021. $325,000

412 Bay Way; 3/2021. $330,000

841 Oxgoose Drive; 3/2021. $332,000

1205 Aquarius Court; 3/2021. $345,000

603 Pine St; 3/2021. $349,900

58 Quail Lane North; 3/2021. $350,000

231 William St; 3/2021. $350,000

1027 Sarasota Drive; 3/2021. $355,000

Clearview St; 3/2021. $368,000

577 Holmes Ave; 3/2021. $370,000

808 Laurel Blvd; 3/2021. $370,000

406 Holland Ave; 3/2021. $375,000

450 Lake Barnegat Drive North; 3/2021. $375,000

837 Alpine St; 3/2021. $376,000

1420 Island View Drive; 3/2021. $380,000

1695 Woodland Road; 3/2021. $385,000

1617 Beach Blvd; 3/2021. $395,000

312 Maritime Drive; 3/2021. $410,000

114 Mill St; 3/2021. $410,000

25 E Lacey Road; 3/2021. $435,000

406 Stuyvesant St; 3/2021. $441,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

11 West Sail Drive, 3/2021. $225,000

545 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $235,000

7 Spruce Dr, 3/2021. $239,500

585 Route 9 South, 3/2021. $240,000

17 High Ridge Road, 3/2021. $240,500

12 Sandford St, 3/2021. $242,000

39 Atlantis Blvd, 3/2021. $248,900

41 Ocean Blvd, 3/2021. $250,000

21s Boston Drive, 3/2021. $265,000

6 North Boom Way, 3/2021. $270,000

6 W Anchor Drive, 3/2021. $275,000

313 Twin Lakes Blvd, 3/2021. $279,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

213 Nautilus Drive, 3/2021. $1,399,000

112 Sailboat Ln, 3/2021. $1,400,000

1023b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,465,000

2 Antioch Road, 3/2021. $1,525,000

4 Sandy Cove, 3/2021. $1,550,000

166h Marina Blvd, 3/2021. $1,600,100

1016b Long Beach Blvd, 3/2021. $1,775,000

3e Tennessee Ave, 3/2021. $1,775,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

303 Tuscarora Ave, 3/2021. $275,000

103 Englewood Ave, 3/2021. $280,000

105 Dollmore Ave, 3/2021. $287,000

70 Adriatic Ave, 3/2021. $305,800

303 2nd St, 3/2021. $325,000

14 Pancoast Road, 3/2021. $365,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

2 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

6 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

10 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

30 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

34 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

38 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

42 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

46 Bennet Lane, 3/2021. $121,500

59 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

55 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

51 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

47 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

43 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

39 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

35 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

31 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

9 Holloway Ave, 3/2021. $121,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

