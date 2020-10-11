How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.
ABSECON
16 Natalie Terrace, Boyce Jacqueline R Neiderhofer William E; 07/27/20. $206,000
613 Bayview Drive, Darcangelo Michael Scelso Sheeran Gina K; 07/27/20. $210,000
224 N Shore Road, Vialva Therese Chambers Jonathan; 07/29/20. $170,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1214, Auletto Roxellen Anntoinette Garis John; 07/24/20. $65,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2503b-1, Basher Sima Strauss Harold A; 07/24/20. $150,000
44 N Montgomery Ave, Groble William J Damm Elaine M; 07/24/20. $250,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit 2302, Fontuna George Vermandel Johannes Lucien; 07/24/20. $160,000
6 Sloop Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Gibson Jeffrey Alan; 07/27/20. $135,000
3101 Boardwalk #1003b-1, Ward Victor T Elbaum Barry; 07/28/20. $116,600
600 Pacific Ave Apt E105, Rowe Justin C Frankel Michael H; 07/29/20. $116,500
777 Harrahs Blvd, Harrahs Atlantic City Llc Ac Conference Newco Llc; 07/30/20. $99,250,000
777 Harrahs Blvd, Harrahs Atlantic City Llc Harrahs Atlantic City Propco Llc; 07/30/20. $500,000,000
101 S Plaza Place Apt 409, Talarico Irene E Nekola Joseph; 07/31/20. $153,000
BRIGANTINE
937 N Shore Drive, Bacsik Edward B Litzke Wendy B; 07/10/20. $262,000
14a Lighthouse Cove, Dillow Zachary Mccourt Edward; 07/14/20. $220,000
163 40th St So, Dilks Charles M Breland Robert W; 07/14/20. $179,000
52 Ocean Drive West, Sykes Clifton L III Cohen Anita/Heir; 07/14/20. $1,600,000
11 Sea Spray Court, Giatras David J Christides Lee; 07/15/20. $325,000
111 10th St No, Pachucki David J Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 07/15/20. $299,999
134 N Roosevelt Blvd, Castle George Pugliese Andrea; 07/15/20. $295,000
254 S 39th St, Ryan Marie S Woerner Gary; 07/15/20. $280,000
4 Harbor Beach Cove, Fean Kathleen Metzner Kenneth Lee; 07/15/20. $340,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
106 W Colton Lane, Merklien Janet M/Exrx Ampole Nicole; 07/29/20. $80,000
121 W Beach Road, Whitlock Joania M Scott Edward F; 07/29/20. $190,000
151 Unexpected Road, Camacho Daniel Porras Herrera Gabriel; 07/31/20. $163,000
3653 Oak Road, Ney Michael E Preziosi James M/Admr; 07/31/20. $220,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
216 Spring Lake Court, Reola Norman J,-Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/22/20. $305,570
4 La Costa Drive, Jewell Stacey L Rodriguez Juan Carlos Gil; 07/22/20. $230,000
306 Fox Run Circle, Figueroa Grahan I Hasija Nandkumar; 07/23/20. $255,000
355 Superior Road, Thornes Robert G Jr Hunter Monica; 07/23/20. $276,250
109 New Bridge Road, Khan Amron Hyman Juanita J; 07/24/20. $385,000
1119 Furman Drive, Borden Lorenzo D III Triggiani Christine; 07/24/20. $225,000
339 Sunflower Drive, Gonzalez Antonio J Kier Virginia T; 07/24/20. $225,000
594 Zion Road, Gallagher Carol Milton Gwen; 07/24/20. $105,000
203 Carver Ave, Konrad Siani Drozdov Darren/Atty; 07/27/20. $190,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
199 Meadow Ridge, Hooten Deborah Houser Derwin L; 07/21/20. $68,000
23 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Sanchez Luis A Casiano; 07/21/20. $262,905.
821 Fishers Creek Road, Hooten Deborah Crawford Lee; 07/21/20. $81,000
87 Federal Court, Hesterville Llc Vojtko Joseph M; 07/21/20. $81,000
564 Stonewall Drive, Mannering Krystal Rose Bridget Dands Irr Tr; 07/23/20. $215,100
807 Curran Court, Rivera Angelica Glenn Paul; 07/23/20. $70,000
688 Lakefront Circle, Ale Nicholas Wargo Kimberly A; 07/24/20. $172,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
84 Galleria Drive, Hann Timothy M Nvr Inc; 07/23/20. $289,110
4 Galleria Drive, Rosenfeld Craig Moraca Frank; 07/24/20. $338,000
6049 Main St, Pira Salih Morrow Leslie D; 07/24/20. $135,000
2139 Rhododendron Court, Alren Dionysus Llc Medina Jose; 07/29/20. $65,000
LINWOOD
329 W Vernon Ave, Kraus Debra Chamberlain Suzanne K; 07/21/20. $68,000
17 E Ocean Heights Ave, Pilli Lisa Tpe Real Estate Llc; 07/23/20. $395,000
410 W Jefferson Ave, Deem David A Hovey Jane; 07/24/20. $219,000
3 Highland Court, Coe Margaret A M Sirotniak Karen M; 07/27/20. $275,000
308 Central Ave, Diani Peter Plummer Suzanne; 07/27/20. $130,000
140 Oak Ave, Finkel Kurtis Fazzio Michael; 07/28/20. $525,000
MARGATE
7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 2e, Gagliano Anthony C III Slater Beth; 07/20/20. $590,000
407 N Thurlow Ave, Auerbach Seth Revolution Builders Inc; 07/21/20. $2,320,500
1 N Benson Ave, Tigano Anthony Lauletta Frank; 07/22/20. $789,000
10 N Vendome Ave, Simonson Beryl D Goodman Michael; 07/22/20. $2,000,000
8 N Clarendon Ave, Zelig Michele Mazer Toby; 07/22/20. $425,000
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 204 & 206, Furia Thomas R Jr Toby Jan Stolberg Deed Of Tr Stated; 07/23/20. $450,000
9410a Monmouth Ave, Kaplan Mark Jay Bentz Gregory; 07/24/20. $95,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2216-2220 Seventh Ave, Leek Stephen C Jr Beebe Raymond N; 07/24/20. $115,000
4828 Pleasant Mills Road, Martino Deborah Bolf Christian E; 07/24/20. $475,000
535 Wharton Park Blvd, Cabrera Leivani Us Bank Tr Na; 07/24/20. $100,000
5220 Pleasant Mills, R Acilio Francesco J Keeffe James; 07/27/20. $359,000
28 Jeans Court, Baldi Charles W Zepeda Baena Ivonne; 07/28/20. $200,000
VENTNOR
208 N Somerset Ave, Caromex Management Serv Inc Pfrommer Hazel/Atty; 07/15/20. $190,000
5505 Atlantic Ave, Howe Jeffrey M Weintrob Harriet; 07/15/20. $503,500
613 N Dudley Ave, Pane Misty Marie Amadeo William C; 07/15/20. $281,700
7 N Vassar Square, Tomon Michael Janke Lois; 07/15/20. $331,000
705 N Dudley Ave Unit 411, Pikunas Gerald Bradshaw Steven; 07/15/20. $69,000
349 Hampshire Drive, Angelova Tanya Lorimar Continental Prop Llc; 07/16/20. $119,500
817 N Victoria Ave, Demarco Michael Guarino Antoinette Gabriel/Exrx; 07/16/20. $260,000
15 S Weymouth Ave, 15 S Weymouth Avenue Llc Seashore Trust; 07/20/20. $250,000
18 S Lafayette Ave, Magee David Martin Eilberg 2003 Rev Tr; 07/20/20. $425,000
325 N Oxford Ave, Madera Joseph P Florio Brenda; 07/20/20. $432,500
206 N Swarthmore Ave, Casey Francis Zabihach Orest; 07/22/20. $359,000
Cape May County
AVALON
295 55th St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Terrapin Sunset LLC; 09/2020. $2,200,000
7929 Dune Drive, Messina Roger P Cartwright E Kelley; 09/2020. $347,500
309 80th St, Masishin Doris A Est Saxton Guy N; 09/2020. $700,000
300 79th St, Leoni Joseph V Kelly Patricia D; 09/2020. $720,000
Lot 34 Block 15.03, Zurawski Scott Knell Edward; 09/2020. $995,000
6337 Heron Cove, Kamnitsis Constantine Braun Joseph P; 09/2020. $1,265,000
148 15th St, Fahey Stephany Firely Robert F Jr; 09/2020. $1,430,000
CAPE MAY
1228-1230 Massachusetts Ave, Hummel Andrew J III Mc Cambridge M B; 09/2020. $575,000
933 Columbus Ave, Miller Carol Perrone Louis; 09/2020. $600,000
515 Bank St, Colonna Joseph P Gounaris Daniel R; 09/2020. $650,000
CAPE MAY POINT
113 Yale Ave, Snow Wynter Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 09/2020. $625,000
409 Oxford Ave, Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc Hassel Jennifer Evanson; 09/2020. $1,090,000
308 Alexander Ave, Mc Kenna Stephen P Mayer Nathaniel H Trust; 09/2020. $2,095,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
47 Little Mill Creek Road Un 27, De Angelis Katherine A Lykens John C; 09/2020. $63,000
279 Longport Ave, Cunniff Walter M D’Abundo Leonardo C; 09/2020. $81,400
149 Ravenwood Drive, Sisko Ethel Markle David Daniel; 09/2020. $270,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 42.03 Block 329, Murphy Joseph M Knox James; 09/2020. $144,900
612 E Tampa Ave, Insource East Properties Inc Hopkins Kyle E; 09/2020. $157,400
76 W Greenwood Ave, Mandziuk Kathleen Ann Honar Leyla; 09/2020. $172,800
125 W Delaware Pkwy, Mustakas Arthur G Graham Christopher A; 09/2020. $210,000
106 E Tomlin Ave, Curran Rosemarie A Stackhouse Douglas D; 09/2020. $227,900
16 E Jacksonville Ave, Cardaci Garrett Beroldi Edith G; $260,000
207 & 209 W Wilde Ave, Robinson Joseph J Connolly Robert J; 09/2020. $268,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
110 S 10th St, Dragoni Frank M Jenkins William Jr; 09/2020. $225,000
33 Swainton Goshen Road, Overcash Kenneth J Loughran Amy; 09/2020. $225,000
2 Rutledge Ave, Hellinger Donald Murray Anderson Michael; 09/2020. $244,000
25 N 12th St, Blind Dog Housing LLC Gryga Michael P; 09/2020. $274,000
406 W Hampton Court, Orlando Vincent C Handlan Elizabeth C; 09/2020. $350,000
600 Scott Ave, Hober Anita Lynn Nolfi Patricia Susan; 09/2020. $375,000
66 Bennys Landing Road, Capuzzi David Cary Bruce; 09/2020. $377,000
1031 Route 47 South, Crystal Nj LLC Trisha Rio Grande LLC; 09/2020. $585,000
1116 Stone Harbor Blvd Un 104, 1116 Stone Harbor Asso LLC 2416 Beach House LLC; 09/2020. $990,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Kline Charles M Fleming John; 09/2020. $237,000
500 Kennedy Drive 321-323, Miller Walter Jr Young Matthew; 09/2020. $279,971
124 E 6th Ave Un 2, Degnan Thomas P Goodwin Edward W; 09/2020. $304,900
231 W 18th Ave, Lang Richard T Cole Matthew E; 09/2020.$374,900
635 E 3rd Ave Un 309B, Gallagher Kevin Thorpe Glenn J; 09/2020. $425,000
403 E 18th Ave, Schafer Richard Mc Goldrick Francis; 09/2020. $450,000
OCEAN CITY
500 Bay Ave Un, Rogers William S Jurkofsky Joane; 09/2020. $353,400
101 Seventh St, Zammit Keith Cavaretta Christopher J; 09/2020. $390,000
336 Bay Ave Un 706, Sullivan Thomas M Kemmerer James; 09/2020. $425,000
212 Anchorage Drive, Florio Joseph Mc Namara Philip D; 09/2020. $475,000
510 E 16th St Un 510, Swietlik Joseph I Finamore Islanda L; 09/2020. $475,000
114 Wesley Ave Un 2, Mcandrew Thomas Desorte Charles C IV; $489,000
720 Atlantic Ave, Hinson George D Ritrievi Rory G; 09/2020. $515,000
942 Pleasure Ave, Solipaca Paula L Chaurdia Nishant; 09/2020. $519,900
303 33rd St, Macchione Joseph Moore Samuel L; 09/2020. $525,000
4636 Central Ave, Elston Craig Herman Monica Guy; 09/2020. $580,000
5409-11 Bay Ave, Strobel Gregory Alfred Gaun Joseph F; 09/2020. $595,000
4450-52 Asbury Ave, Schneider Fred C Nickolas John N; 09/2020. $595,000
860 E 7th St, Bauer Shawn M Antonelli Anthony; 09/2020. $610,000
1804-06 Asbury Ave, Cooney Timothy Ault Griffith; 09/2020. $675,000
839 St Charles Place First Fl, Ritz Jonathan P Swietlik Marguerite; 09/2020. $675,000
SEA ISLE CITY
33 42nd St, A & L LLC Casey Joseph M; 09/2020. $822,500
1510 Landis Ave North Un, Brown Michael W Tracey Jena M; 09/2020. $840,000
9400 Roberts Ave Un 304, Sorbello Fred A Kovatis Ronald S; 09/2020. $850,000
9400 Roberts Ave, Kovatis Ronald S Gallagher John; 09/2020. $865,000
5608 Roberts Ave Un South, J F Builders Inc Calafati Michael F; 09/2020. $960,000
32 47th St West Un, Ronsvalle Sara L Olive Matthew J Jr; 09/2020. $999,000
STONE HARBOR
12 Hallmark Road, Selbach Paula L Mc Gettigan Carol; 09/2020. $962,500
8626 Sunset Drive, Mcgettigan Carol Keating Pierce J Jr; 09/2020. $1,465,000
328 83rd St, Phillips Dennis M Rosenberg Matthew; 09/2020. $1,895,000
10011 Third Ave, Army 81 LLC Perrin Lynnsey; 09/2020. $2,235,000
9816 Second Ave, Mowery Michael G Faulkner Bridget; 09/2020. $385,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1517 Stagecoach Road, Juliano Brian D De Lanzo Danielle; 09/2020. $345,000
1 Mariners Cove, Jackson Christopher B Di Babbo Anthony J; 09/2020. $349,000
47 Linda Lane, Nelson Michael R Laielli Justin; 09/2020. $355,000
203 Tuckahoe Road, Salvia Nicholas M Gillian Emily M; 09/2020. $360,000
6 Chadwyn Drive, Harris Albert S Nelson Michael; 09/2020. $460,000
Lot 26 Block 10, Craft John D New Jersey State; 09/2020. $21,650
516 Route 9, Gilbertson Gilbert Sherwin Patrick J Jr; 09/2020. $46,600
518 Route US 9 South, Bruce E Breunig Sr Rev Trust Breunig Steven E; 09/2020. $150,000
WEST WILDWOOD
2 Mueller Ave, Thornton Francis Kohlenberg Matthew; 09/2020. $82,000
600 North Drive, Thompson James M Dunworth William; 09/2020. $305,000
WILDWOOD
4701 Mediterranean Ave, Snethen Mary Ann Zagursky Matthew; 09/2020. $310,000
305 E Montgomery Ave Un E, De Stefano Stephen V Weber Edward D; 09/2020. $319,900
401 E Pine Ave Un E, Saylor Brandon &C Botbyl Jeffrey D; 09/2020. $345,000
309C Pine Ave 2C, Xu Hong Moczydlowski Kelly A; 09/2020. $361,000
314 E Juniper, K Man Investments LLC Barqawi Rayd; 09/2020. $385,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 811, Mc Kenna Donna M Lance Jay R Jr; 09/2020. $399,500
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
66 Cottage Ave, Shull Dorothy; Shull Ralph Est, Ls Porvenir Llc; 7/10/2020. $58,000
41 N Pearl St, Miraglia Family Real Estate Management Co Llc; Miraglia Paul A, Golden Gate Inc; 7/13/2020. $180,000
148 N Laurel St, Alexander Donna Lynn Exec; Bard Barbara A Est By Exec; Bard Raymond C Est, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda, 7/17/2020. $56,100
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
312 Spring Road, Gehman Joshua; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings Llc Moreno Oscar Edeli, 7/14/2020. $10,500
313 Fern Road, Global Premier Asset Management Nj Llc, Arroyo-Andujar Miguel; Rodriguez-Garcia Soreili, 7/16/2020. $10,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
419 Methodist Road, Roberts Robin, Giles Carolyn; Giles James E, 7/14/2020. $85,000
980 Alley Ave &C, Schmidt Carol; Schmidt Francis, Lasalle Michael, 7/16/2020. $50,000
311 Cove Road, Tedesco Marie T Est; Tedesco Thomas J Jr; Tedesco Thomas J Sr Aka Est By Exec; Tedesco Timothy Ind Exec, Festa Michelle Marie; Tedesco Timothy, 7/22/2020. $100,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
4056 Clarks Pond Road, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; US Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Castle 2020 Llc, 7/17/2020. $13,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
522 Shiloh Pike, Headrick Austin, Alavez Benita Cruz; Perez-Cruz Pablo, 7/16/2020. $100,000
362 Columbia Hwy, Reed Doris W; Reed Robert H Est, Bakker Blair; Bakker Sarah E, 7/17/2020. $250,000
MILLVILLE
614 Hemlock Drive, Hahn Steven; Watson Carolyn, Bradford Donna L; Bradford James A III, 7/13/2020. $162,000
501 Carlton Ave, Adams Kiersten J; Adams Robert W, Menzoni Justin, 7/16/2020. $215,075
1112 E Pine St, Home Point Financial Corp, Copra Ahmet; Copra Madina, 7/16/2020. $63,000
300 Cedar St, Varga Christian J, Hale Lanora; Hale Merrill G Iii, 7/16/2020. $110,000
1212 W Main St, Kenelia Anthony; Kenelia Naomi, Adams Brooke A; Adams Chase R, 7/16/2020. $232,450
1414 W Main St, Kessler Jason; Kessler Lauren, Aikens-Weems Pamela A; Weems Clarence W III, 7/16/2020. $235,000
VINELAND
73 Arcadia Place, Coulter Karen Atty; Marolda Marie T By Atty, Straub Craig, 7/10/2020. $165,000
114 Bortle Ave, Wells Fargo Bank, Poyarkov Alexander, 7/10/2020. $45,000
2339 Madison Ave, Trivellini Jodi; Trivellini Paul, Ackerman Henry; Ackerman Kimberly, 7/10/2020. $120,000
1789 Wynnewood Drive, Martini Joan C Est; Martini William J Jr Exec; Martini William J Sr Est By Exec, Lee Melissa, 7/10/2020. $269,000
519 Mayfair St, Santiago Migdalia, Rossi Michael Paul, 7/13/2020. $121,000
12 Lasalle St, Pesiri Alma C; Pesiri Michael J Est; Volpe Albert H Est; Volpe Rosalie, Jvad&K Llc, 7/13/2020. $160,000
3509 Ravenna Lane, Silpagar Halia, Rivera Lemuel, 7/13/2020. $320,000
239 Sheridan Ave, Mahlman Nancy S Aka Exec; Nahlman Nancy Exec; Stolar Nicholas Theodore Est By Exec, Cuevas Avigail, 7/13/2020. $56,000
194 W Grant Ave, Hollis Carol J; Hollis Walter E Est, Bokma John, 7/14/2020. $25,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
13 Windward Drive, 7/2020. $129,900
Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $1,707,500
Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $1,707,500
6 W 6th St, 7/2020. $720,000
1106 Central Ave, 7/2020. $1,185,000
1 W 11th St, 7/2020. $459,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
23 Half Hitch Road, 6/24/2020. $92,500
155 Emerson Lane, 6/25/2020. $399,990
5 Otter Circle, 6/25/2020. $362,990
115 5th St, 6/26/2020. $180,147
1 Tanglewood Drive, 6/29/2020. $205,900
125 Raccoon Lane, 6/29/2020. $382,600
170 Pennsylvania Ave, 6/29/2020. $342,000
19 Savannah Drive, 6/29/2020. $321,000
70 Mirage Blvd, 6/29/2020. $245,000
21 Robin Lane, 6/30/2020. $212,000
148 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $405,500
3 Creek View Road, 7/2020. $330,000
91 Highland Drive, 7/2020. $195,000
1 Pilot Court, 7/2020. $305,000
144 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $385,990
2 Compass Lane, 7/2020. $238,000
20 Mast Drive, 7/2020. $131,000
23 Fullrigger Ave, 7/2020. $339,975
259 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2020. $272,000
27 Fullrigger Ave, 7/2020. $301,990
3 Otter Circle, 7/2020. $427,990
35 Caribbean Court, 7/2020. $122,000
35 Catalina Ave, 7/2020. $362,000
79 Deer Run Drive South, 7/2020. $154,000
29 Mission Way, 7/2020. $230,000
4 Harpoon Drive, 7/2020. $377,000
41 Deck St, 7/2020. $228,000
52 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $521,639
71 Deer Run Drive South, 7/2020. $196,000
103 Alexander Drive, 7/2020. $418,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1 Hideaway Drive, 7/2020. $927,500
108 Roxie Ave U2, 7/2020. $600,000
116 E Lillie Ave, 7/2020. $1,700,000
16 West Harmony Ave, 7/2020. $1,045,000
26 West New York Ave, 7/2020. $990,000
7700 Long Beach Blvd U-B, 7/2020. $320,000
SHIP BOTTOM
209 W 27th St, 6/9/2020. $735,000
130 E 30th St, 6/18/2020. $655,500
245 W 21st St, 6/29/2020. $680,000
