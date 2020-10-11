 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.

ABSECON

16 Natalie Terrace, Boyce Jacqueline R Neiderhofer William E; 07/27/20. $206,000

613 Bayview Drive, Darcangelo Michael Scelso Sheeran Gina K; 07/27/20. $210,000

224 N Shore Road, Vialva Therese Chambers Jonathan; 07/29/20. $170,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1214, Auletto Roxellen Anntoinette Garis John; 07/24/20. $65,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2503b-1, Basher Sima Strauss Harold A; 07/24/20. $150,000

44 N Montgomery Ave, Groble William J Damm Elaine M; 07/24/20. $250,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit 2302, Fontuna George Vermandel Johannes Lucien; 07/24/20. $160,000

6 Sloop Court, Harbour Pointe Prop Llc Gibson Jeffrey Alan; 07/27/20. $135,000

3101 Boardwalk #1003b-1, Ward Victor T Elbaum Barry; 07/28/20. $116,600

600 Pacific Ave Apt E105, Rowe Justin C Frankel Michael H; 07/29/20. $116,500

777 Harrahs Blvd, Harrahs Atlantic City Llc Ac Conference Newco Llc; 07/30/20. $99,250,000

777 Harrahs Blvd, Harrahs Atlantic City Llc Harrahs Atlantic City Propco Llc; 07/30/20. $500,000,000

101 S Plaza Place Apt 409, Talarico Irene E Nekola Joseph; 07/31/20. $153,000

BRIGANTINE

937 N Shore Drive, Bacsik Edward B Litzke Wendy B; 07/10/20. $262,000

14a Lighthouse Cove, Dillow Zachary Mccourt Edward; 07/14/20. $220,000

163 40th St So, Dilks Charles M Breland Robert W; 07/14/20. $179,000

52 Ocean Drive West, Sykes Clifton L III Cohen Anita/Heir; 07/14/20. $1,600,000

11 Sea Spray Court, Giatras David J Christides Lee; 07/15/20. $325,000

111 10th St No, Pachucki David J Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 07/15/20. $299,999

134 N Roosevelt Blvd, Castle George Pugliese Andrea; 07/15/20. $295,000

254 S 39th St, Ryan Marie S Woerner Gary; 07/15/20. $280,000

4 Harbor Beach Cove, Fean Kathleen Metzner Kenneth Lee; 07/15/20. $340,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

106 W Colton Lane, Merklien Janet M/Exrx Ampole Nicole; 07/29/20. $80,000

121 W Beach Road, Whitlock Joania M Scott Edward F; 07/29/20. $190,000

151 Unexpected Road, Camacho Daniel Porras Herrera Gabriel; 07/31/20. $163,000

3653 Oak Road, Ney Michael E Preziosi James M/Admr; 07/31/20. $220,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

216 Spring Lake Court, Reola Norman J,-Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/22/20. $305,570

4 La Costa Drive, Jewell Stacey L Rodriguez Juan Carlos Gil; 07/22/20. $230,000

306 Fox Run Circle, Figueroa Grahan I Hasija Nandkumar; 07/23/20. $255,000

355 Superior Road, Thornes Robert G Jr Hunter Monica; 07/23/20. $276,250

109 New Bridge Road, Khan Amron Hyman Juanita J; 07/24/20. $385,000

1119 Furman Drive, Borden Lorenzo D III Triggiani Christine; 07/24/20. $225,000

339 Sunflower Drive, Gonzalez Antonio J Kier Virginia T; 07/24/20. $225,000

594 Zion Road, Gallagher Carol Milton Gwen; 07/24/20. $105,000

203 Carver Ave, Konrad Siani Drozdov Darren/Atty; 07/27/20. $190,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

199 Meadow Ridge, Hooten Deborah Houser Derwin L; 07/21/20. $68,000

23 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Sanchez Luis A Casiano; 07/21/20. $262,905.

821 Fishers Creek Road, Hooten Deborah Crawford Lee; 07/21/20. $81,000

87 Federal Court, Hesterville Llc Vojtko Joseph M; 07/21/20. $81,000

564 Stonewall Drive, Mannering Krystal Rose Bridget Dands Irr Tr; 07/23/20. $215,100

807 Curran Court, Rivera Angelica Glenn Paul; 07/23/20. $70,000

688 Lakefront Circle, Ale Nicholas Wargo Kimberly A; 07/24/20. $172,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

84 Galleria Drive, Hann Timothy M Nvr Inc; 07/23/20. $289,110

4 Galleria Drive, Rosenfeld Craig Moraca Frank; 07/24/20. $338,000

6049 Main St, Pira Salih Morrow Leslie D; 07/24/20. $135,000

2139 Rhododendron Court, Alren Dionysus Llc Medina Jose; 07/29/20. $65,000

LINWOOD

329 W Vernon Ave, Kraus Debra Chamberlain Suzanne K; 07/21/20. $68,000

17 E Ocean Heights Ave, Pilli Lisa Tpe Real Estate Llc; 07/23/20. $395,000

410 W Jefferson Ave, Deem David A Hovey Jane; 07/24/20. $219,000

3 Highland Court, Coe Margaret A M Sirotniak Karen M; 07/27/20. $275,000

308 Central Ave, Diani Peter Plummer Suzanne; 07/27/20. $130,000

140 Oak Ave, Finkel Kurtis Fazzio Michael; 07/28/20. $525,000

MARGATE

7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 2e, Gagliano Anthony C III Slater Beth; 07/20/20. $590,000

407 N Thurlow Ave, Auerbach Seth Revolution Builders Inc; 07/21/20. $2,320,500

1 N Benson Ave, Tigano Anthony Lauletta Frank; 07/22/20. $789,000

10 N Vendome Ave, Simonson Beryl D Goodman Michael; 07/22/20. $2,000,000

8 N Clarendon Ave, Zelig Michele Mazer Toby; 07/22/20. $425,000

9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 204 & 206, Furia Thomas R Jr Toby Jan Stolberg Deed Of Tr Stated; 07/23/20. $450,000

9410a Monmouth Ave, Kaplan Mark Jay Bentz Gregory; 07/24/20. $95,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2216-2220 Seventh Ave, Leek Stephen C Jr Beebe Raymond N; 07/24/20. $115,000

4828 Pleasant Mills Road, Martino Deborah Bolf Christian E; 07/24/20. $475,000

535 Wharton Park Blvd, Cabrera Leivani Us Bank Tr Na; 07/24/20. $100,000

5220 Pleasant Mills, R Acilio Francesco J Keeffe James; 07/27/20. $359,000

28 Jeans Court, Baldi Charles W Zepeda Baena Ivonne; 07/28/20. $200,000

VENTNOR

208 N Somerset Ave, Caromex Management Serv Inc Pfrommer Hazel/Atty; 07/15/20. $190,000

5505 Atlantic Ave, Howe Jeffrey M Weintrob Harriet; 07/15/20. $503,500

613 N Dudley Ave, Pane Misty Marie Amadeo William C; 07/15/20. $281,700

7 N Vassar Square, Tomon Michael Janke Lois; 07/15/20. $331,000

705 N Dudley Ave Unit 411, Pikunas Gerald Bradshaw Steven; 07/15/20. $69,000

349 Hampshire Drive, Angelova Tanya Lorimar Continental Prop Llc; 07/16/20. $119,500

817 N Victoria Ave, Demarco Michael Guarino Antoinette Gabriel/Exrx; 07/16/20. $260,000

15 S Weymouth Ave, 15 S Weymouth Avenue Llc Seashore Trust; 07/20/20. $250,000

18 S Lafayette Ave, Magee David Martin Eilberg 2003 Rev Tr; 07/20/20. $425,000

325 N Oxford Ave, Madera Joseph P Florio Brenda; 07/20/20. $432,500

206 N Swarthmore Ave, Casey Francis Zabihach Orest; 07/22/20. $359,000

Cape May County

AVALON

295 55th St, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Terrapin Sunset LLC; 09/2020. $2,200,000

7929 Dune Drive, Messina Roger P Cartwright E Kelley; 09/2020. $347,500

309 80th St, Masishin Doris A Est Saxton Guy N; 09/2020. $700,000

300 79th St, Leoni Joseph V Kelly Patricia D; 09/2020. $720,000

Lot 34 Block 15.03, Zurawski Scott Knell Edward; 09/2020. $995,000

6337 Heron Cove, Kamnitsis Constantine Braun Joseph P; 09/2020. $1,265,000

148 15th St, Fahey Stephany Firely Robert F Jr; 09/2020. $1,430,000

CAPE MAY

1228-1230 Massachusetts Ave, Hummel Andrew J III Mc Cambridge M B; 09/2020. $575,000

933 Columbus Ave, Miller Carol Perrone Louis; 09/2020. $600,000

515 Bank St, Colonna Joseph P Gounaris Daniel R; 09/2020. $650,000

CAPE MAY POINT

113 Yale Ave, Snow Wynter Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 09/2020. $625,000

409 Oxford Ave, Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc Hassel Jennifer Evanson; 09/2020. $1,090,000

308 Alexander Ave, Mc Kenna Stephen P Mayer Nathaniel H Trust; 09/2020. $2,095,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

47 Little Mill Creek Road Un 27, De Angelis Katherine A Lykens John C; 09/2020. $63,000

279 Longport Ave, Cunniff Walter M D’Abundo Leonardo C; 09/2020. $81,400

149 Ravenwood Drive, Sisko Ethel Markle David Daniel; 09/2020. $270,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 42.03 Block 329, Murphy Joseph M Knox James; 09/2020. $144,900

612 E Tampa Ave, Insource East Properties Inc Hopkins Kyle E; 09/2020. $157,400

76 W Greenwood Ave, Mandziuk Kathleen Ann Honar Leyla; 09/2020. $172,800

125 W Delaware Pkwy, Mustakas Arthur G Graham Christopher A; 09/2020. $210,000

106 E Tomlin Ave, Curran Rosemarie A Stackhouse Douglas D; 09/2020. $227,900

16 E Jacksonville Ave, Cardaci Garrett Beroldi Edith G; $260,000

207 & 209 W Wilde Ave, Robinson Joseph J Connolly Robert J; 09/2020. $268,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

110 S 10th St, Dragoni Frank M Jenkins William Jr; 09/2020. $225,000

33 Swainton Goshen Road, Overcash Kenneth J Loughran Amy; 09/2020. $225,000

2 Rutledge Ave, Hellinger Donald Murray Anderson Michael; 09/2020. $244,000

25 N 12th St, Blind Dog Housing LLC Gryga Michael P; 09/2020. $274,000

406 W Hampton Court, Orlando Vincent C Handlan Elizabeth C; 09/2020. $350,000

600 Scott Ave, Hober Anita Lynn Nolfi Patricia Susan; 09/2020. $375,000

66 Bennys Landing Road, Capuzzi David Cary Bruce; 09/2020. $377,000

1031 Route 47 South, Crystal Nj LLC Trisha Rio Grande LLC; 09/2020. $585,000

1116 Stone Harbor Blvd Un 104, 1116 Stone Harbor Asso LLC 2416 Beach House LLC; 09/2020. $990,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Kline Charles M Fleming John; 09/2020. $237,000

500 Kennedy Drive 321-323, Miller Walter Jr Young Matthew; 09/2020. $279,971

124 E 6th Ave Un 2, Degnan Thomas P Goodwin Edward W; 09/2020. $304,900

231 W 18th Ave, Lang Richard T Cole Matthew E; 09/2020.$374,900

635 E 3rd Ave Un 309B, Gallagher Kevin Thorpe Glenn J; 09/2020. $425,000

403 E 18th Ave, Schafer Richard Mc Goldrick Francis; 09/2020. $450,000

OCEAN CITY

500 Bay Ave Un, Rogers William S Jurkofsky Joane; 09/2020. $353,400

101 Seventh St, Zammit Keith Cavaretta Christopher J; 09/2020. $390,000

336 Bay Ave Un 706, Sullivan Thomas M Kemmerer James; 09/2020. $425,000

212 Anchorage Drive, Florio Joseph Mc Namara Philip D; 09/2020. $475,000

510 E 16th St Un 510, Swietlik Joseph I Finamore Islanda L; 09/2020. $475,000

114 Wesley Ave Un 2, Mcandrew Thomas Desorte Charles C IV; $489,000

720 Atlantic Ave, Hinson George D Ritrievi Rory G; 09/2020. $515,000

942 Pleasure Ave, Solipaca Paula L Chaurdia Nishant; 09/2020. $519,900

303 33rd St, Macchione Joseph Moore Samuel L; 09/2020. $525,000

4636 Central Ave, Elston Craig Herman Monica Guy; 09/2020. $580,000

5409-11 Bay Ave, Strobel Gregory Alfred Gaun Joseph F; 09/2020. $595,000

4450-52 Asbury Ave, Schneider Fred C Nickolas John N; 09/2020. $595,000

860 E 7th St, Bauer Shawn M Antonelli Anthony; 09/2020. $610,000

1804-06 Asbury Ave, Cooney Timothy Ault Griffith; 09/2020. $675,000

839 St Charles Place First Fl, Ritz Jonathan P Swietlik Marguerite; 09/2020. $675,000

SEA ISLE CITY

33 42nd St, A & L LLC Casey Joseph M; 09/2020. $822,500

1510 Landis Ave North Un, Brown Michael W Tracey Jena M; 09/2020. $840,000

9400 Roberts Ave Un 304, Sorbello Fred A Kovatis Ronald S; 09/2020. $850,000

9400 Roberts Ave, Kovatis Ronald S Gallagher John; 09/2020. $865,000

5608 Roberts Ave Un South, J F Builders Inc Calafati Michael F; 09/2020. $960,000

32 47th St West Un, Ronsvalle Sara L Olive Matthew J Jr; 09/2020. $999,000

STONE HARBOR

12 Hallmark Road, Selbach Paula L Mc Gettigan Carol; 09/2020. $962,500

8626 Sunset Drive, Mcgettigan Carol Keating Pierce J Jr; 09/2020. $1,465,000

328 83rd St, Phillips Dennis M Rosenberg Matthew; 09/2020. $1,895,000

10011 Third Ave, Army 81 LLC Perrin Lynnsey; 09/2020. $2,235,000

9816 Second Ave, Mowery Michael G Faulkner Bridget; 09/2020. $385,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1517 Stagecoach Road, Juliano Brian D De Lanzo Danielle; 09/2020. $345,000

1 Mariners Cove, Jackson Christopher B Di Babbo Anthony J; 09/2020. $349,000

47 Linda Lane, Nelson Michael R Laielli Justin; 09/2020. $355,000

203 Tuckahoe Road, Salvia Nicholas M Gillian Emily M; 09/2020. $360,000

6 Chadwyn Drive, Harris Albert S Nelson Michael; 09/2020. $460,000

Lot 26 Block 10, Craft John D New Jersey State; 09/2020. $21,650

516 Route 9, Gilbertson Gilbert Sherwin Patrick J Jr; 09/2020. $46,600

518 Route US 9 South, Bruce E Breunig Sr Rev Trust Breunig Steven E; 09/2020. $150,000

WEST WILDWOOD

2 Mueller Ave, Thornton Francis Kohlenberg Matthew; 09/2020. $82,000

600 North Drive, Thompson James M Dunworth William; 09/2020. $305,000

WILDWOOD

4701 Mediterranean Ave, Snethen Mary Ann Zagursky Matthew; 09/2020. $310,000

305 E Montgomery Ave Un E, De Stefano Stephen V Weber Edward D; 09/2020. $319,900

401 E Pine Ave Un E, Saylor Brandon &C Botbyl Jeffrey D; 09/2020. $345,000

309C Pine Ave 2C, Xu Hong Moczydlowski Kelly A; 09/2020. $361,000

314 E Juniper, K Man Investments LLC Barqawi Rayd; 09/2020. $385,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 811, Mc Kenna Donna M Lance Jay R Jr; 09/2020. $399,500

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

66 Cottage Ave, Shull Dorothy; Shull Ralph Est, Ls Porvenir Llc; 7/10/2020. $58,000

41 N Pearl St, Miraglia Family Real Estate Management Co Llc; Miraglia Paul A, Golden Gate Inc; 7/13/2020. $180,000

148 N Laurel St, Alexander Donna Lynn Exec; Bard Barbara A Est By Exec; Bard Raymond C Est, Garcia-Roman Rosalinda, 7/17/2020. $56,100

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

312 Spring Road, Gehman Joshua; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings Llc Moreno Oscar Edeli, 7/14/2020. $10,500

313 Fern Road, Global Premier Asset Management Nj Llc, Arroyo-Andujar Miguel; Rodriguez-Garcia Soreili, 7/16/2020. $10,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

419 Methodist Road, Roberts Robin, Giles Carolyn; Giles James E, 7/14/2020. $85,000

980 Alley Ave &C, Schmidt Carol; Schmidt Francis, Lasalle Michael, 7/16/2020. $50,000

311 Cove Road, Tedesco Marie T Est; Tedesco Thomas J Jr; Tedesco Thomas J Sr Aka Est By Exec; Tedesco Timothy Ind Exec, Festa Michelle Marie; Tedesco Timothy, 7/22/2020. $100,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

4056 Clarks Pond Road, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; US Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Castle 2020 Llc, 7/17/2020. $13,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

522 Shiloh Pike, Headrick Austin, Alavez Benita Cruz; Perez-Cruz Pablo, 7/16/2020. $100,000

362 Columbia Hwy, Reed Doris W; Reed Robert H Est, Bakker Blair; Bakker Sarah E, 7/17/2020. $250,000

MILLVILLE

614 Hemlock Drive, Hahn Steven; Watson Carolyn, Bradford Donna L; Bradford James A III, 7/13/2020. $162,000

501 Carlton Ave, Adams Kiersten J; Adams Robert W, Menzoni Justin, 7/16/2020. $215,075

1112 E Pine St, Home Point Financial Corp, Copra Ahmet; Copra Madina, 7/16/2020. $63,000

300 Cedar St, Varga Christian J, Hale Lanora; Hale Merrill G Iii, 7/16/2020. $110,000

1212 W Main St, Kenelia Anthony; Kenelia Naomi, Adams Brooke A; Adams Chase R, 7/16/2020. $232,450

1414 W Main St, Kessler Jason; Kessler Lauren, Aikens-Weems Pamela A; Weems Clarence W III, 7/16/2020. $235,000

VINELAND

73 Arcadia Place, Coulter Karen Atty; Marolda Marie T By Atty, Straub Craig, 7/10/2020. $165,000

114 Bortle Ave, Wells Fargo Bank, Poyarkov Alexander, 7/10/2020. $45,000

2339 Madison Ave, Trivellini Jodi; Trivellini Paul, Ackerman Henry; Ackerman Kimberly, 7/10/2020. $120,000

1789 Wynnewood Drive, Martini Joan C Est; Martini William J Jr Exec; Martini William J Sr Est By Exec, Lee Melissa, 7/10/2020. $269,000

519 Mayfair St, Santiago Migdalia, Rossi Michael Paul, 7/13/2020. $121,000

12 Lasalle St, Pesiri Alma C; Pesiri Michael J Est; Volpe Albert H Est; Volpe Rosalie, Jvad&K Llc, 7/13/2020. $160,000

3509 Ravenna Lane, Silpagar Halia, Rivera Lemuel, 7/13/2020. $320,000

239 Sheridan Ave, Mahlman Nancy S Aka Exec; Nahlman Nancy Exec; Stolar Nicholas Theodore Est By Exec, Cuevas Avigail, 7/13/2020. $56,000

194 W Grant Ave, Hollis Carol J; Hollis Walter E Est, Bokma John, 7/14/2020. $25,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

13 Windward Drive, 7/2020. $129,900

Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $1,707,500

6 W 6th St, 7/2020. $720,000

1106 Central Ave, 7/2020. $1,185,000

1 W 11th St, 7/2020. $459,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

23 Half Hitch Road, 6/24/2020. $92,500

155 Emerson Lane, 6/25/2020. $399,990

5 Otter Circle, 6/25/2020. $362,990

115 5th St, 6/26/2020. $180,147

1 Tanglewood Drive, 6/29/2020. $205,900

125 Raccoon Lane, 6/29/2020. $382,600

170 Pennsylvania Ave, 6/29/2020. $342,000

19 Savannah Drive, 6/29/2020. $321,000

70 Mirage Blvd, 6/29/2020. $245,000

21 Robin Lane, 6/30/2020. $212,000

148 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $405,500

3 Creek View Road, 7/2020. $330,000

91 Highland Drive, 7/2020. $195,000

1 Pilot Court, 7/2020. $305,000

144 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $385,990

2 Compass Lane, 7/2020. $238,000

20 Mast Drive, 7/2020. $131,000

23 Fullrigger Ave, 7/2020. $339,975

259 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2020. $272,000

27 Fullrigger Ave, 7/2020. $301,990

3 Otter Circle, 7/2020. $427,990

35 Caribbean Court, 7/2020. $122,000

35 Catalina Ave, 7/2020. $362,000

79 Deer Run Drive South, 7/2020. $154,000

29 Mission Way, 7/2020. $230,000

4 Harpoon Drive, 7/2020. $377,000

41 Deck St, 7/2020. $228,000

52 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $521,639

71 Deer Run Drive South, 7/2020. $196,000

103 Alexander Drive, 7/2020. $418,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1 Hideaway Drive, 7/2020. $927,500

108 Roxie Ave U2, 7/2020. $600,000

116 E Lillie Ave, 7/2020. $1,700,000

16 West Harmony Ave, 7/2020. $1,045,000

26 West New York Ave, 7/2020. $990,000

7700 Long Beach Blvd U-B, 7/2020. $320,000

SHIP BOTTOM

209 W 27th St, 6/9/2020. $735,000

130 E 30th St, 6/18/2020. $655,500

245 W 21st St, 6/29/2020. $680,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

