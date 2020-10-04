How much did homes sell for near you?

 Skip to main content
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.

ABSECON

120 Lenape Lane, Wimberg Kimberley G Masino Benjamin Daniel III; 07/23/20. $219,900

204 Briar Cliff Place, Arcuri Marta Kristina Masino Benjamin; 07/23/20. $283,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1407-1, Quinones Ramon Fernandez Perla; 07/14/20. $100,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 803a-1, Sunset Hill Entrp Llc Bolus Blanche; 07/14/20. $110,000

438 N Connecticut Ave, Scott Shea L Ho Quang; 07/15/20. $130,000

119 N New Jersey Ave, Stewart Paul Khalid Matihullah; 07/16/20. $77,000

BRIGANTINE

353 9th St S, Derr Terrance E Jr Dattalo Michael; 07/08/20. $750,000

4605 Schooner Road, Wilchacky Glenn D Kalison Homes Inc; 07/08/20. $255,000

1200 Sheridan Blvd, Szawronski Franz K Saputelli Ernest; 07/09/20. $550,000

17 Beach Cove, Mcdonald Paul G Matarazzo Marilyn M Desimone; 07/09/20. $700,000

21 Explorer Road, Aiello Philip J Jr Lydon Robert M; 07/09/20. $319,000

BUENA

109 Melini Ave, Diaz Maria T Broshchan Paul; 07/23/20. $245,000

211 E Pacific Ave, Starn Douglas A Scardino Virginia E; 07/27/20 $207,000

218 N Willow St, Caregnato Daniel T III Principe Michael Sr; 07/28/20. $190,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

216 W Beach Road, Nixon Frederick Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 07/15/20. $168,000

314 Tenth St, Kts Properties Llc Boughton Zachary Quiles; 07/17/20. $155,000

113 Wheat Road, Yeadon Retail Prop Lp Hsc Buena Llc; 07/20/20. $4,920,000

CORBIN CITY

100 Buck Hill Road, Sayres Edward Spitz John G Jr; 08/17/20. $220,000

211 Head Of River Road, Holland Howard G Kulczycki Anna; 08/25/20. $225,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1102 Beethoven St, Keller Steven J Bassford Harry; 07/14/20. $154,000

219 Liverpool Ave, Odonoghue Joseph Martin Donald A; 07/20/20. $79,000

541-555 Philadelphia Ave, Ehg 2020 Llc Egg Harbor 18 Llc; 07/21/20. $1,335,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1104 Marlou Ave, Dowdell John H Nixon Samantha J; 07/09/20. $200,000

200 Crystal Lake Drive, Reed Ronald,-Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $275,990

205 Lacosta Drive, Farelli Linda Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $244,690

301 Cedar Lake Drive, Simons Michael Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $250,990

4 Aspen Lane, Mcmackin James K Us Bank Tr Na; 07/09/20. $269,250

138 Snowdrop Road, Perone Michele R Leeds Janyce D; 07/10/20. $249,000.00

15 Clayton Court, Marino Marie Westhuis John; 07/10/20. $208,090.00

2501 Fernwood Ave #3, Siesta Time Llc Puravida Ps Re Llc; 07/10/20. $160,000

33 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Vaccaro Thomas L; 07/10/20. $272,590

45 Fairhill Ave, Franco Marc,-Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/10/20. $319,500

108 Grant Ave, Jackson Timothy Albert Bescript Edward L Jr; 07/13/20. $145,000

234 Granville Circle, Amjad Rehman Inc Rodriguez Luis; 07/13/20. $363,000

258 London Court, Winarick Andrea Mccord Kenneth M; 07/13/20. $99,000

ESTELL MANOR

106 Linwood Ave, Clemenson Arnold Demarco Janice; 07/20/20. $80,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

461 Nectar Ave, Basso Joseph Michael Palma Keidi X; 07/10/20. $180,000

822 School Lane, Thon Nicholas Berenshtein Leonid; 07/10/20. $289,000

500 S Seaview Ave, Thompson Tina Mazzatta Jeffrey; 07/14/20. $360,000

504 W White Horse Pike, Shree Sai Llc Ambica Hotel Inc; 07/14/20. $285,000

612 Galloway Road, Turner Suzanne M Campbell Lee Ann; 07/14/20. $259,900

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1542 Hamilton Court, Martin Stephen S Gentile Laura M; 07/10/20. $113,500

46 Fox Hollow Drive, Maison Homes Llc Caliber Home Loans Inc; 07/10/20. $188,522

1552 Washington Court, Grusemeyer Carol Betz Pamela A; 07/13/20. $140,000

HAMMONTON

308 Walmer St, Cramer Renee R Gregorio Sandra; 07/15/20. $210,000

874 S First Road, Dougherty Thomas A Tillstrom Louise E; 07/15/20. $65,000

131 N 1st Road, Rodio Michael Ruttenberg Patricia R/Exrx; 07/20/20. $265,000

LINWOOD

1529 Wabash Ave, Rich James P Bush Dennis; 07/10/20. $429,000

7 Barr Ave, Hemphill Joseph Epstein Ilene; 07/10/20. $290,000

2047 Shore Road, Gensollen Fernando Jonathan Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc; 07/13/20. $220,000

LONGPORT

221 N 36th Ave, Roche Joan Bailey Christine; 07/15/20. $360,000

2405 Oberon Ave Bay Front, 5529bay Llc Betty Fox Rev Liv Tr; 07/16/20. $862,500

5 N 25th Ave Unit 4, Hoeppner Robert E Omalley Bartholomew; 07/16/20. $565,000

208 N 35th Ave, Reich Christopher S Towbin Family Liv Tr; 07/17/20. $1,100,000

2700 Atlantic Ave #514, Mcnulty Marion English Robert; 07/22/20. $369,000

MARGATE

5 N Frontenac Ave, Zotti Nicholas Morgan Rita A; 07/09/20. $340,000

9615 Winchester Ave #B, Longport Trust Starker Martin; 07/09/20. $260,000

7910 Bayshore Drive, Leach Jennifer M Altman Kenneth Jon/Tr; 07/10/20. $1,143,000

9517 Atlantic Ave Unit A6, Boyd John H Lieberman Andrew; 07/13/20. $348,000

12 N Monroe Ave Unit A, Woolley Norman E Evansgrove Nj Llc; 07/14/20. $755,000

8505 Amherst Ave, Green Adam M Bergman Stanley L Jr/Ind&Atty; 07/14/20. $513,000

NORTHFIELD

41 E Oakcrest Ave, Ei Homes Llc Mitchell Sheri, 07/10/20. $299,900

620 Herzel Ave, Berger Rebekah J Mccreight Irvin R Jr; 07/10/20. $243,000

2110 Amherst Ave, Belardinelli Angeline Belardinelli Alexander; 07/13/20. $223,500

PLEASANTVILLE

847 Linden Ave, Meloney Eileen Theresia Alexander Karolyn; 07/13/20. $124,000

111 W Adams Ave, Aviles Karina J N R Flip Llc; 07/20/20. $153,000

4 E Bayview Ave, Renshaw Jessica Frias Dedejesus Maria J; 07/21/20. $144,500

SOMERS POINT

59 Higbee Ave, Drozdowski John J Collins James P; 07/15/20. $181,000

420 Sunny Drive, Anderko Elaine Oblen Edward; 07/16/20. $194,900

619 Seventh St, Acquaire Timothy W 21st Mortgage Corp; 07/20/20. $233,000

VENTNOR

111 S Dudley Ave, Heintz John H Brown Mary J; 07/09/20. $230,000

112 N Newark Ave, Tavella Gary Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 07/09/20. $265,000

313 Hampshire Drive, Fox Jacqueline Allyn Mermelstein Amy; 07/09/20. $200,000

9 N Melbourne Ave, Canosa Joseph V Phillips Theodore G; 07/09/20. $425,000

121 N Richards Ave, French Susan Moran Stephanie L; 07/10/20. $195,000

Cape May County

AVALON

286 16th St, Stewart Jamie W Cottone Christopher; 09/2020. $625,000

1719 Ocean Drive Un 9, Jacobs Michael Mahler Richard P; 09/2020. $685,000

120 14th St, J W Gamber 2017 Rev Trust Brenner Michael; 09/2020. $1,250,000

2127 Fourth Ave, Hassell Michael Purdy John J; 09/2020. $1,345,000

CAPE MAY

219 S Lafayette St Un 2A, Whalen Kelly J Mc Bride Donna; 09/2020. $465,000

15 Broadway, Mc Keown Susan Fleming Borys Ronald W; 09/2020. $649,900

825 Washington St Un 201, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Botzman Thomas; 09/2020. $669,000

918 Lafayette St, Babore Andrea NJ Cape Properties LLC; 09/2020. $700,000

825 Washington St Un 202, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Forte Denise; 09/2020. $810,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

2071 Route 9 North, Forsythe Charles P Jr Caballero Monica; 09/2020. $60,000

50 Edson Drive, Geiser Randolph J Ferere Louis R; 09/2020. $75,000

47 Meadow Creek Drive, Mc Gonigle Joseph J Stevens Colin; 09/2020. $258,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

38 E Virginia Ave, Actlien Management LLC Rhoton Gary L; 09/2020. $36,068

136 Sunset Drive, Paragon Shores Appraisal Svc LLC I & G Building LLC; 09/2020. $60,000

2200 Bayshore Road Un 3, Bnn Inv LLC One Exit Escape LLC; 09/2020. $80,000

727 Town Bank Road, Cirrinicione Peter Burkhardt David C; 09/2020. $115,000

112 Ellery Road, Bochonok Eleanro A Akiya Michael S; 09/2020. $150,000

2 W New York Ave, Hill Marie Est Troisi Gina A; 09/2020. $155,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

206 Stagecoach Road, Stallbaum Joseph Burns John; 09/2020. $30,000

43 Route 47 North Un 1-7, Palladino Diana M Goldstein Derek; 09/2020. $45,000

1906 Route 9 S, Anderson Elinor L Est Haberman Benjamin J; 09/2020. $59,850

121 Teal Road, Belansen Jana Andre Properties LLC; 09/2020. $60,000

200 Vermont Ave, Swan Linda L Pawlus Claudio; 09/2020. $65,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1000 Ash Ave, Hereford In Co Bassion Kenneth Jr Burkett Dennis; 09/2020. $37,500

106 W 20th Ave Un 2, Cervellero Christian J Porrini Lorien Anna; 09/2020. $118,000

1401 Surf Ave Un 2, Foley Marie Est Czop Timothy P; 09/2020. $155,000

115 Seaview Court, Burke Sheila Fathi Djamel; 09/2020.$225,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 337, Murphy Daniel Sr Bertollo John N; 09/2020. $232,500

OCEAN CITY

807 E 8th St, Tiwari Sameer Nappen Barbara; 09/2020. $57,000

900 Wesley Ave Un 219, Grimm Cynthia A Milnes Dineen A; 09/2020. $108,000

807 E Eighth St, Cook Richard H Jpl Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $152,500

3313-15 Bay Ave Un 9, Chern Kevin R Finamore Catarina; 09/2020. $159,000

414 Gardens Parkway, Loftus Joseph Morrissey John; 09/2020. $162,500

921 Wesley Ave, Goldsberry Phillip Jobson Ronald W; 09/2020. $178,500

901 Ocean Ave, Polyak James M Stone Stacy; 09/2020. $250,000

14 Tonkin Court, F H & J M Johnson Trust Loftus Maryanne; 09/2020. $325,000

600 First St Un 1, Cameron Kendall R Quinn Joseph D; 09/2020. $325,000

SEA ISLE CITY

233 57th St 2nd Fl Un B, Snyder Jeffery C Prendergast Michael J; 09/2020. $530,000

4901 Landis Ave, Scanlan Mark A 4901 Associates LLC; 09/2020. $575,000

129 90th St, Lamson Lois Exr Kline Mark; 09/2020. $592,000

3500 Boardwalk Un 620N, Maier Richard P Trust Laverty Stephen Thomas; 09/2020. $600,000

134 96rd St 1st Fl, Kline Mark Mc Shane Christopher M; 09/2020. $630,000

8401 E Landis Ave, Wladyka Walter M Franks Frederick; 09/2020. $732,500

113 48th St East, Locke H Charles Ortiz Ann M; 09/2020. $776,000

STONE HARBOR

9820 Sunset Drive, D’Urbano Janet Flanagan Joseph A; 09/2020. $905,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

516 Route 9, Long Kenneth H Rizzuto Robert V Jr; 09/2020. $47,500

516 Route 9 Un H15, Harte Turlough Ream Patrick Thomas; 09/2020. $50,000

12 Sleepy Hollow Road, Mcilvaine George S Millevoi Anthony; 09/2020. $255,000

220 Sandberg Place, Steelman Frank Steinthal Matthew A; 09/2020. $337,000

WEST CAPE MAY

312 Second Ave, Lappe Thomas C Dubee David W; 09/2020. $630,000

291 Sixth Ave, De Satnick Chad Adoni David A; 09/2020. $970,000

WILDWOOD

240 E Baker Ave Un 2, Drinkwater Janice Spillane Edward A; 09/2020. $66,667

610 W Burk Ave Un 22, Ellison John J Brown Heather Lynn; 09/2020. $159,900

432 W Andrews Ave, Howard Lawrence B Well LLC; 09/2020. $180,000

4400 Arctic Ave, Funari Stephanie A Cecil Creek Props LLC; 09/2020. $185,000

328 W Glenwood Ave Un 2, It Core Solutions LLC Staines James M; 09/2020. $209,000

125 E Maple Ave Un 101, Di Luzio Robert Lynch Melodie S; 09/2020. $301,000

WILDWOOD CREST

9101 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Kohler William B Messick Alexander Wayne; 09/2020. $190,000

113 E Stockton Road, Medwid Leo Simone Kathleen B; 09/2020. $275,000

109 Aster Road, Mc Cullough Melissa Weber Valerie D; 09/2020. $325,000

5705 Park Blvd, Lewandowski Henry B Gallagher Dennis; 09/2020. $349,900

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

1311 Fairton Road, Kubiak Alice; Kubiak Andrew J, Seefried Raymond J; 7/9/2020. $277,000

905 F St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; K&L Real Estate Llc; 7/9/2020. $98,101

148 Carmel Road, Poplar Property Management Llc; Sorantino David Scott, Varga Christian J; 7/9/2020. $169,900

722 Mallard St, Tambellini Mary E; Tambellini Robert L, Kessler Jason P; Kessler Lauren M; 7/9/2020. $295,000

109 S Spruce St, American Mortgage Inv Partners Mgmt Llc Atty; Morales-Rodriguez Nayelly; 7/9/2020. $139,900

20 Gunners Pond Road, Shropshire Jennifer; Shropshire Patrick, Pasquale Michael D; Pasquale Miranda N; 7/9/2020. $262,500

704 N 4th St, Whitney Christina, Boone Isaiah; 7/9/2020. $118,000

5705 Ward Ave, Puleo Toni; Woolson Philip, White Donna R; 7/10/2020. $160,000

1203 N High St Unit B, High & Harrison Realty Llc, South Jersey Gas Co Inc; 7/10/2020. $320,000

2125 Freeman Ave, Brode Lawrence C Est By Adm; Brode Roger L Adm, Porreca Paul R Jr; 7/10/2020. $40,000

VINELAND

1035 Gheysen Ave, Corwonski John, Jenkins Gregory; 7/2/2020. $38,000

1412 Oak Lane, Bagutti-Ragone Denise Aka; Ragone Anthony L; Ragone Denise Bagutti Aka, Clark Calvin L Jr; Santiago Alesha; 7/6/2020. $185,900

20 Vassar Place, Frasnelli Dawn, Nieves Eliceo; 7/6/2020. $160,000

1295 Tammie Terrace, Sauble Maegan; Sauble Scott; Smith Maegan Fka, Bermudez Jeremias J; 7/6/2020. $225,000

1168 New Pear St, Costa Betty; Costa Gennaro, Vazquez Judied L; Vazquez Luis R; 7/6/2020. $174,900

433 Quince St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, D 111 Grand St Llc; 7/7/2020. $24,500

5558 Lodge Place, Meyer Jeanette; Vannoord Jeanette Fka, Daniels Diane; Daniels James; 7/7/2020. $101,100

69 Yelkca Ave, Gwinn-Polhamus Maxine Aka Trust; Polhamus Maxine Gwinn Aka By Trust; Polhamus Steelman H Est; Polhamus Steelman H Trust By Trust, Polhamus Troy; 7/7/2020. $90,000

1369 N Main Road, Flagstar Bank Atty; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc By Atty, Bassetti Medio Frank Jr; 7/7/2020. $107,500

717 Catherine St, Canino Delores Rita Est; Edmeads Donald; Edmeads Girard, Edmeads-Wright Toya; Wright William J Jr; 7/7/2020. $20,000

2050 Cottonwood Drive, Schwed Geraldine L; Schwed Henry A, Christianis Dana; Maroon Peter; 7/8/2020. $228,500

816 Sawyer Ave, Ruiz Hector Sr, Cruz-Lozada Doris I; Rodriguez Conrada Lozada; 7/8/2020. $178,000

1459 Cherokee Lane, Crane Nakia; Crane William H, Rodriguez Calynn A; Rodriguez Candido Jr; 7/9/2020. $325,000

430 N 6th St, 430 North 6th Street Llc; Shmuely Michael, Santiago Lorena; 7/9/2020. $65,000

1081 E Landis Ave, Greenblatt Barbara Fka; Greenblatt Gary E Est; Rosenthal Barbara Greenblatt, Jdjt Hill Group Llc; 7/9/2020. $255,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

10 Hidden Lake Circle, 6/16/2020. $278,500

15 Anchor Road, 6/16/2020. $100,000

33 Old Main Shore Road, 6/16/2020. $70,000

60 Water St, 6/16/2020. $150,000

125 Rockrimmon Blvd, 6/17/2020. $400,000

31 Watts Ave, 6/17/2020. $395,000

40 Bayside Ave, 6/17/2020. $182,000

7 Fullrigger Ave, 6/17/2020. $356,695

21 Mission Way, 6/18/2020. $335,000

12 Cherry St, 16/19/2020. $384,500

253 Bay Shore Drive, 6/19/2020. $262,500

40 Hannah Lee Road, 6/19/2020. $368,000

101 Edenton Drive, 6/22/2020. $375,000

14 Dylan Blvd, 6/22/2020. $350,990

23 Twain Ave, 6/22/2020. $175,000

104 Mission Way, 6/23/2020. $345,000

187 Village Drive, 6/23/2020. $245,000

20 Jameshollow Drive, 6/23/2020. $180,000

58 Four Mile Ave, 6/23/2020. $240,000

116 Cox Road, 6/24/2020. $92,500

126 Cox Road, 6/24/2020. $92,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

406 Constitution Drive, 6/11/2020. $245,000

415 Drew Ave, 6/11/2020. $259,900

1203 Polaris Court, 6/12/2020. $450,000

1405 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/12/2020. $459,900

1282 Spruce St, 6/15/2020. $120,150

1405 Beach Blvd, 6/15/2020. $159,500

627 Tappan St, 6/15/2020. $267,500

1202 Cypress Place, 6/16/2020. $175,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

