How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.
ABSECON
120 Lenape Lane, Wimberg Kimberley G Masino Benjamin Daniel III; 07/23/20. $219,900
204 Briar Cliff Place, Arcuri Marta Kristina Masino Benjamin; 07/23/20. $283,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1407-1, Quinones Ramon Fernandez Perla; 07/14/20. $100,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 803a-1, Sunset Hill Entrp Llc Bolus Blanche; 07/14/20. $110,000
438 N Connecticut Ave, Scott Shea L Ho Quang; 07/15/20. $130,000
119 N New Jersey Ave, Stewart Paul Khalid Matihullah; 07/16/20. $77,000
BRIGANTINE
353 9th St S, Derr Terrance E Jr Dattalo Michael; 07/08/20. $750,000
4605 Schooner Road, Wilchacky Glenn D Kalison Homes Inc; 07/08/20. $255,000
1200 Sheridan Blvd, Szawronski Franz K Saputelli Ernest; 07/09/20. $550,000
17 Beach Cove, Mcdonald Paul G Matarazzo Marilyn M Desimone; 07/09/20. $700,000
21 Explorer Road, Aiello Philip J Jr Lydon Robert M; 07/09/20. $319,000
BUENA
109 Melini Ave, Diaz Maria T Broshchan Paul; 07/23/20. $245,000
211 E Pacific Ave, Starn Douglas A Scardino Virginia E; 07/27/20 $207,000
218 N Willow St, Caregnato Daniel T III Principe Michael Sr; 07/28/20. $190,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
216 W Beach Road, Nixon Frederick Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 07/15/20. $168,000
314 Tenth St, Kts Properties Llc Boughton Zachary Quiles; 07/17/20. $155,000
113 Wheat Road, Yeadon Retail Prop Lp Hsc Buena Llc; 07/20/20. $4,920,000
CORBIN CITY
100 Buck Hill Road, Sayres Edward Spitz John G Jr; 08/17/20. $220,000
211 Head Of River Road, Holland Howard G Kulczycki Anna; 08/25/20. $225,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1102 Beethoven St, Keller Steven J Bassford Harry; 07/14/20. $154,000
219 Liverpool Ave, Odonoghue Joseph Martin Donald A; 07/20/20. $79,000
541-555 Philadelphia Ave, Ehg 2020 Llc Egg Harbor 18 Llc; 07/21/20. $1,335,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1104 Marlou Ave, Dowdell John H Nixon Samantha J; 07/09/20. $200,000
200 Crystal Lake Drive, Reed Ronald,-Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $275,990
205 Lacosta Drive, Farelli Linda Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $244,690
301 Cedar Lake Drive, Simons Michael Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $250,990
4 Aspen Lane, Mcmackin James K Us Bank Tr Na; 07/09/20. $269,250
138 Snowdrop Road, Perone Michele R Leeds Janyce D; 07/10/20. $249,000.00
15 Clayton Court, Marino Marie Westhuis John; 07/10/20. $208,090.00
2501 Fernwood Ave #3, Siesta Time Llc Puravida Ps Re Llc; 07/10/20. $160,000
33 Fairhill Ave, Dr Horton Inc Nj Vaccaro Thomas L; 07/10/20. $272,590
45 Fairhill Ave, Franco Marc,-Jr Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/10/20. $319,500
108 Grant Ave, Jackson Timothy Albert Bescript Edward L Jr; 07/13/20. $145,000
234 Granville Circle, Amjad Rehman Inc Rodriguez Luis; 07/13/20. $363,000
258 London Court, Winarick Andrea Mccord Kenneth M; 07/13/20. $99,000
ESTELL MANOR
106 Linwood Ave, Clemenson Arnold Demarco Janice; 07/20/20. $80,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
461 Nectar Ave, Basso Joseph Michael Palma Keidi X; 07/10/20. $180,000
822 School Lane, Thon Nicholas Berenshtein Leonid; 07/10/20. $289,000
500 S Seaview Ave, Thompson Tina Mazzatta Jeffrey; 07/14/20. $360,000
504 W White Horse Pike, Shree Sai Llc Ambica Hotel Inc; 07/14/20. $285,000
612 Galloway Road, Turner Suzanne M Campbell Lee Ann; 07/14/20. $259,900
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1542 Hamilton Court, Martin Stephen S Gentile Laura M; 07/10/20. $113,500
46 Fox Hollow Drive, Maison Homes Llc Caliber Home Loans Inc; 07/10/20. $188,522
1552 Washington Court, Grusemeyer Carol Betz Pamela A; 07/13/20. $140,000
HAMMONTON
308 Walmer St, Cramer Renee R Gregorio Sandra; 07/15/20. $210,000
874 S First Road, Dougherty Thomas A Tillstrom Louise E; 07/15/20. $65,000
131 N 1st Road, Rodio Michael Ruttenberg Patricia R/Exrx; 07/20/20. $265,000
LINWOOD
1529 Wabash Ave, Rich James P Bush Dennis; 07/10/20. $429,000
7 Barr Ave, Hemphill Joseph Epstein Ilene; 07/10/20. $290,000
2047 Shore Road, Gensollen Fernando Jonathan Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc; 07/13/20. $220,000
LONGPORT
221 N 36th Ave, Roche Joan Bailey Christine; 07/15/20. $360,000
2405 Oberon Ave Bay Front, 5529bay Llc Betty Fox Rev Liv Tr; 07/16/20. $862,500
5 N 25th Ave Unit 4, Hoeppner Robert E Omalley Bartholomew; 07/16/20. $565,000
208 N 35th Ave, Reich Christopher S Towbin Family Liv Tr; 07/17/20. $1,100,000
2700 Atlantic Ave #514, Mcnulty Marion English Robert; 07/22/20. $369,000
MARGATE
5 N Frontenac Ave, Zotti Nicholas Morgan Rita A; 07/09/20. $340,000
9615 Winchester Ave #B, Longport Trust Starker Martin; 07/09/20. $260,000
7910 Bayshore Drive, Leach Jennifer M Altman Kenneth Jon/Tr; 07/10/20. $1,143,000
9517 Atlantic Ave Unit A6, Boyd John H Lieberman Andrew; 07/13/20. $348,000
12 N Monroe Ave Unit A, Woolley Norman E Evansgrove Nj Llc; 07/14/20. $755,000
8505 Amherst Ave, Green Adam M Bergman Stanley L Jr/Ind&Atty; 07/14/20. $513,000
NORTHFIELD
41 E Oakcrest Ave, Ei Homes Llc Mitchell Sheri, 07/10/20. $299,900
620 Herzel Ave, Berger Rebekah J Mccreight Irvin R Jr; 07/10/20. $243,000
2110 Amherst Ave, Belardinelli Angeline Belardinelli Alexander; 07/13/20. $223,500
PLEASANTVILLE
847 Linden Ave, Meloney Eileen Theresia Alexander Karolyn; 07/13/20. $124,000
111 W Adams Ave, Aviles Karina J N R Flip Llc; 07/20/20. $153,000
4 E Bayview Ave, Renshaw Jessica Frias Dedejesus Maria J; 07/21/20. $144,500
SOMERS POINT
59 Higbee Ave, Drozdowski John J Collins James P; 07/15/20. $181,000
420 Sunny Drive, Anderko Elaine Oblen Edward; 07/16/20. $194,900
619 Seventh St, Acquaire Timothy W 21st Mortgage Corp; 07/20/20. $233,000
VENTNOR
111 S Dudley Ave, Heintz John H Brown Mary J; 07/09/20. $230,000
112 N Newark Ave, Tavella Gary Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 07/09/20. $265,000
313 Hampshire Drive, Fox Jacqueline Allyn Mermelstein Amy; 07/09/20. $200,000
9 N Melbourne Ave, Canosa Joseph V Phillips Theodore G; 07/09/20. $425,000
121 N Richards Ave, French Susan Moran Stephanie L; 07/10/20. $195,000
Cape May County
AVALON
286 16th St, Stewart Jamie W Cottone Christopher; 09/2020. $625,000
1719 Ocean Drive Un 9, Jacobs Michael Mahler Richard P; 09/2020. $685,000
120 14th St, J W Gamber 2017 Rev Trust Brenner Michael; 09/2020. $1,250,000
2127 Fourth Ave, Hassell Michael Purdy John J; 09/2020. $1,345,000
CAPE MAY
219 S Lafayette St Un 2A, Whalen Kelly J Mc Bride Donna; 09/2020. $465,000
15 Broadway, Mc Keown Susan Fleming Borys Ronald W; 09/2020. $649,900
825 Washington St Un 201, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Botzman Thomas; 09/2020. $669,000
918 Lafayette St, Babore Andrea NJ Cape Properties LLC; 09/2020. $700,000
825 Washington St Un 202, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Forte Denise; 09/2020. $810,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
2071 Route 9 North, Forsythe Charles P Jr Caballero Monica; 09/2020. $60,000
50 Edson Drive, Geiser Randolph J Ferere Louis R; 09/2020. $75,000
47 Meadow Creek Drive, Mc Gonigle Joseph J Stevens Colin; 09/2020. $258,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
38 E Virginia Ave, Actlien Management LLC Rhoton Gary L; 09/2020. $36,068
136 Sunset Drive, Paragon Shores Appraisal Svc LLC I & G Building LLC; 09/2020. $60,000
2200 Bayshore Road Un 3, Bnn Inv LLC One Exit Escape LLC; 09/2020. $80,000
727 Town Bank Road, Cirrinicione Peter Burkhardt David C; 09/2020. $115,000
112 Ellery Road, Bochonok Eleanro A Akiya Michael S; 09/2020. $150,000
2 W New York Ave, Hill Marie Est Troisi Gina A; 09/2020. $155,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
206 Stagecoach Road, Stallbaum Joseph Burns John; 09/2020. $30,000
43 Route 47 North Un 1-7, Palladino Diana M Goldstein Derek; 09/2020. $45,000
1906 Route 9 S, Anderson Elinor L Est Haberman Benjamin J; 09/2020. $59,850
121 Teal Road, Belansen Jana Andre Properties LLC; 09/2020. $60,000
200 Vermont Ave, Swan Linda L Pawlus Claudio; 09/2020. $65,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1000 Ash Ave, Hereford In Co Bassion Kenneth Jr Burkett Dennis; 09/2020. $37,500
106 W 20th Ave Un 2, Cervellero Christian J Porrini Lorien Anna; 09/2020. $118,000
1401 Surf Ave Un 2, Foley Marie Est Czop Timothy P; 09/2020. $155,000
115 Seaview Court, Burke Sheila Fathi Djamel; 09/2020.$225,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 337, Murphy Daniel Sr Bertollo John N; 09/2020. $232,500
OCEAN CITY
807 E 8th St, Tiwari Sameer Nappen Barbara; 09/2020. $57,000
900 Wesley Ave Un 219, Grimm Cynthia A Milnes Dineen A; 09/2020. $108,000
807 E Eighth St, Cook Richard H Jpl Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $152,500
3313-15 Bay Ave Un 9, Chern Kevin R Finamore Catarina; 09/2020. $159,000
414 Gardens Parkway, Loftus Joseph Morrissey John; 09/2020. $162,500
921 Wesley Ave, Goldsberry Phillip Jobson Ronald W; 09/2020. $178,500
901 Ocean Ave, Polyak James M Stone Stacy; 09/2020. $250,000
14 Tonkin Court, F H & J M Johnson Trust Loftus Maryanne; 09/2020. $325,000
600 First St Un 1, Cameron Kendall R Quinn Joseph D; 09/2020. $325,000
SEA ISLE CITY
233 57th St 2nd Fl Un B, Snyder Jeffery C Prendergast Michael J; 09/2020. $530,000
4901 Landis Ave, Scanlan Mark A 4901 Associates LLC; 09/2020. $575,000
129 90th St, Lamson Lois Exr Kline Mark; 09/2020. $592,000
3500 Boardwalk Un 620N, Maier Richard P Trust Laverty Stephen Thomas; 09/2020. $600,000
134 96rd St 1st Fl, Kline Mark Mc Shane Christopher M; 09/2020. $630,000
8401 E Landis Ave, Wladyka Walter M Franks Frederick; 09/2020. $732,500
113 48th St East, Locke H Charles Ortiz Ann M; 09/2020. $776,000
STONE HARBOR
9820 Sunset Drive, D’Urbano Janet Flanagan Joseph A; 09/2020. $905,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
516 Route 9, Long Kenneth H Rizzuto Robert V Jr; 09/2020. $47,500
516 Route 9 Un H15, Harte Turlough Ream Patrick Thomas; 09/2020. $50,000
12 Sleepy Hollow Road, Mcilvaine George S Millevoi Anthony; 09/2020. $255,000
220 Sandberg Place, Steelman Frank Steinthal Matthew A; 09/2020. $337,000
WEST CAPE MAY
312 Second Ave, Lappe Thomas C Dubee David W; 09/2020. $630,000
291 Sixth Ave, De Satnick Chad Adoni David A; 09/2020. $970,000
WILDWOOD
240 E Baker Ave Un 2, Drinkwater Janice Spillane Edward A; 09/2020. $66,667
610 W Burk Ave Un 22, Ellison John J Brown Heather Lynn; 09/2020. $159,900
432 W Andrews Ave, Howard Lawrence B Well LLC; 09/2020. $180,000
4400 Arctic Ave, Funari Stephanie A Cecil Creek Props LLC; 09/2020. $185,000
328 W Glenwood Ave Un 2, It Core Solutions LLC Staines James M; 09/2020. $209,000
125 E Maple Ave Un 101, Di Luzio Robert Lynch Melodie S; 09/2020. $301,000
WILDWOOD CREST
9101 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Kohler William B Messick Alexander Wayne; 09/2020. $190,000
113 E Stockton Road, Medwid Leo Simone Kathleen B; 09/2020. $275,000
109 Aster Road, Mc Cullough Melissa Weber Valerie D; 09/2020. $325,000
5705 Park Blvd, Lewandowski Henry B Gallagher Dennis; 09/2020. $349,900
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
1311 Fairton Road, Kubiak Alice; Kubiak Andrew J, Seefried Raymond J; 7/9/2020. $277,000
905 F St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; K&L Real Estate Llc; 7/9/2020. $98,101
148 Carmel Road, Poplar Property Management Llc; Sorantino David Scott, Varga Christian J; 7/9/2020. $169,900
722 Mallard St, Tambellini Mary E; Tambellini Robert L, Kessler Jason P; Kessler Lauren M; 7/9/2020. $295,000
109 S Spruce St, American Mortgage Inv Partners Mgmt Llc Atty; Morales-Rodriguez Nayelly; 7/9/2020. $139,900
20 Gunners Pond Road, Shropshire Jennifer; Shropshire Patrick, Pasquale Michael D; Pasquale Miranda N; 7/9/2020. $262,500
704 N 4th St, Whitney Christina, Boone Isaiah; 7/9/2020. $118,000
5705 Ward Ave, Puleo Toni; Woolson Philip, White Donna R; 7/10/2020. $160,000
1203 N High St Unit B, High & Harrison Realty Llc, South Jersey Gas Co Inc; 7/10/2020. $320,000
2125 Freeman Ave, Brode Lawrence C Est By Adm; Brode Roger L Adm, Porreca Paul R Jr; 7/10/2020. $40,000
VINELAND
1035 Gheysen Ave, Corwonski John, Jenkins Gregory; 7/2/2020. $38,000
1412 Oak Lane, Bagutti-Ragone Denise Aka; Ragone Anthony L; Ragone Denise Bagutti Aka, Clark Calvin L Jr; Santiago Alesha; 7/6/2020. $185,900
20 Vassar Place, Frasnelli Dawn, Nieves Eliceo; 7/6/2020. $160,000
1295 Tammie Terrace, Sauble Maegan; Sauble Scott; Smith Maegan Fka, Bermudez Jeremias J; 7/6/2020. $225,000
1168 New Pear St, Costa Betty; Costa Gennaro, Vazquez Judied L; Vazquez Luis R; 7/6/2020. $174,900
433 Quince St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, D 111 Grand St Llc; 7/7/2020. $24,500
5558 Lodge Place, Meyer Jeanette; Vannoord Jeanette Fka, Daniels Diane; Daniels James; 7/7/2020. $101,100
69 Yelkca Ave, Gwinn-Polhamus Maxine Aka Trust; Polhamus Maxine Gwinn Aka By Trust; Polhamus Steelman H Est; Polhamus Steelman H Trust By Trust, Polhamus Troy; 7/7/2020. $90,000
1369 N Main Road, Flagstar Bank Atty; Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc By Atty, Bassetti Medio Frank Jr; 7/7/2020. $107,500
717 Catherine St, Canino Delores Rita Est; Edmeads Donald; Edmeads Girard, Edmeads-Wright Toya; Wright William J Jr; 7/7/2020. $20,000
2050 Cottonwood Drive, Schwed Geraldine L; Schwed Henry A, Christianis Dana; Maroon Peter; 7/8/2020. $228,500
816 Sawyer Ave, Ruiz Hector Sr, Cruz-Lozada Doris I; Rodriguez Conrada Lozada; 7/8/2020. $178,000
1459 Cherokee Lane, Crane Nakia; Crane William H, Rodriguez Calynn A; Rodriguez Candido Jr; 7/9/2020. $325,000
430 N 6th St, 430 North 6th Street Llc; Shmuely Michael, Santiago Lorena; 7/9/2020. $65,000
1081 E Landis Ave, Greenblatt Barbara Fka; Greenblatt Gary E Est; Rosenthal Barbara Greenblatt, Jdjt Hill Group Llc; 7/9/2020. $255,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
10 Hidden Lake Circle, 6/16/2020. $278,500
15 Anchor Road, 6/16/2020. $100,000
33 Old Main Shore Road, 6/16/2020. $70,000
60 Water St, 6/16/2020. $150,000
125 Rockrimmon Blvd, 6/17/2020. $400,000
31 Watts Ave, 6/17/2020. $395,000
40 Bayside Ave, 6/17/2020. $182,000
7 Fullrigger Ave, 6/17/2020. $356,695
21 Mission Way, 6/18/2020. $335,000
12 Cherry St, 16/19/2020. $384,500
253 Bay Shore Drive, 6/19/2020. $262,500
40 Hannah Lee Road, 6/19/2020. $368,000
101 Edenton Drive, 6/22/2020. $375,000
14 Dylan Blvd, 6/22/2020. $350,990
23 Twain Ave, 6/22/2020. $175,000
104 Mission Way, 6/23/2020. $345,000
187 Village Drive, 6/23/2020. $245,000
20 Jameshollow Drive, 6/23/2020. $180,000
58 Four Mile Ave, 6/23/2020. $240,000
116 Cox Road, 6/24/2020. $92,500
126 Cox Road, 6/24/2020. $92,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
406 Constitution Drive, 6/11/2020. $245,000
415 Drew Ave, 6/11/2020. $259,900
1203 Polaris Court, 6/12/2020. $450,000
1405 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/12/2020. $459,900
1282 Spruce St, 6/15/2020. $120,150
1405 Beach Blvd, 6/15/2020. $159,500
627 Tappan St, 6/15/2020. $267,500
1202 Cypress Place, 6/16/2020. $175,000
