How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.
BRIGANTINE
5206 Ocean Drive So, Freeland Khary A Chou Henry; 07/22/20. $650,000
315 37th St So Unit A, Katzman Malky West Kathleen; 07/23/20. $340,000
1301 Brigantine Ave Unit #3, Mathers Jonathan Cover Scott R; 07/24/20. $336,000
1804 Bayshore Ave, Merlino Theresa K Tyson Harrison S Jr; 07/24/20. $825,000
829 W Shore Drive, Bartholmew Galasso Vizzi William; 07/24/20. $760,000
907 E Beach Ave #B, 907 Beach Llc Gentile Joseph; 07/24/20. $180,000
12 17th St, Poole John M Bayside Dev Corp; 07/27/20. $455,000
515 Hackney Place, Laielli Nancy A Smith Logan Maureen; 07/27/20. $250,000
2 Bramble Drive, Cimorelli Janet P/Tr-Tr Brophy Janice; 07/28/20. $395,000
3 Beacon Lane, Meeker Christopher Graeff Brian; 07/28/20. $349,900
6 Ocean Drive West, Merkle Terry L Sykes Clifton L III; 07/29/20. $675,000
4416 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Grier Terrell Snyder Michael; 07/31/20. $999,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
826 E Fishers Creek Road, Popa Russel A Popa Stephen S; 07/29/20. $95,000
542 Seaview Ave, Atkinson Rosemary Johnson Lauren Anne; 07/30/20. $470,000
71 Federal Court, Bisking Lisa Uchillan Guillermo; 07/30/20. $78,000
206 Colman Place, Jordan Avery K II Ogbin Paul; 07/31/20. $144,200
448 S Xanthua Ave, Paxton Robert D Michael Denny Roth Ira; 07/31/20. $185,000
82 Sussex Place, Fratto Anthony Wojciechowicz Michael J; 07/31/20. $80,000
NORTHFIELD
1801 Tilton Road, Berringer Brenda Mcdaniels Sean; 07/22/20. $215,000
115 W Oakcrest Ave, Scovern Daniel Correa Fabian; 07/24/20. $264,500
31 Juniper Drive, Notarfrancesco Melissa Dennis Christopher R; 07/28/20. $173,500
701 Maple Ave, Runyan Elizabeth J Wellman Christopher D; 07/29/20. $225,000
PLEASANTVILLE
913 N Main St, Key Star Capital Fund Lp Reses Benjamin; 07/22/20. $420,000
13 Van Mar Ave, Delatorre Kyler T Perniciaro Richard; 07/27/20. $155,000
154 Wellington Ave, Bembry Diamond George Suellen; 07/28/20. $140,000
1221 Peterson Way, Wood Marshall D III Lobb John; 07/31/20. $116,000
PORT REPUBLIC
128 Mill St, Cramer Keri N Surace John A; 07/29/20. $355,000
VENTNOR
5701 Winchester Ave, Lauletta Jacqueline Petrongolo Amedeo/Exr; 07/22/20. $900,000
6100 Boardwalk Unit 306, Cellini Maria E Robinson James T; 07/22/20. $115,000
101 Surrey Ave, Goldstein James Fuchs Jennifer T; 07/23/20. $329,500
104 S Frankfort Ave Unit 4, Oommen Roy 104 S Frankfurt Llc; 07/23/20. $292,000
14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A 4, Sorino Shannon Us Bank Tr Na; 07/23/20. $65,000
1a Nashville Ave, Satterfield Patty A North Beach Dev Llc; 07/23/20. $459,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 211, Woessner Roberta Meakim Christopher; 07/23/20. $145,000
7112 Ventnor Ave, Ernst Michael A W4k Properties Llc; 07/24/20. $520,000
106 N Richards Ave, Sabatini Calogero Ariff Marjorie; 07/27/20. $335,000
505 N Dorset Ave, Aversano Anthony Alexander Marie E Cohen Rev Tr; 07/29/20. $385,000
18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/30/20. $376,500
101 N Rosborough Ave, Diana Stephanie E Froman Jaclyn/Tr; 07/31/20. $353,000
2a N Oakland Ave, Torre Christopher North Beach Dev Llc; 07/31/20. $419,000
3b N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Ventnor City Llc; 07/31/20. $400,000
5404 Calvert Ave, Oneill Brittany Cicali Joseph/Est; 07/31/20. $292,000
Cape May County
AVALON
308 76th St, Liptak Robert W Ii Hepke Bruce E; 09/2020. $2,225,000
408 22nd St, Bower Michael R 408 22Nd St LLC; 09/2020. $2,300,000
6918 Dune Drive, Vischer Susan Boyle Joseph J Jr; 09/2020. $2,345,000
63 W 33rd St, Branton John Lovely Day Properties LLC; 09/2020. $2,500,000
26 W 21st St, Lawlor John M Jashnani Rajeev I; 09/2020. $3,162,500
7688 Sunset Drive, Lewis W Bluemle Jr Rev Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 09/2020. $3,450,000
274 58th St, Bluevista At Stone Harbor LLC Moriarty Neil; 09/2020. $3,547,500
153 74th St, Boyd Craig S Mehta Samir; 09/2020. $4,275,000
198 72nd St, Welsh Thomas J III Rathgaber Family Rev Trust; 09/2020. $4,350,000
CAPE MAY
825 Washington St, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Mottola Kathy J; 09/2020. $669,000
1240 Washington St Un A, Anderson Robert H Chigounis Andrew; 09/2020. $800,000
12 Second Ave, Carop LLC Renna Mark S; 09/2020. $4,515,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
218 Deborah St, Schules Daniel R Evans Stanley S; 09/2020. $269,000
764 Tabernacle Road, Obergfell Henry J Bieber Bruce E Jr; 09/2020. $270,000
960 Tecumseh Road, Thompson T P Reid Exr Boraski Joseph L; 09/2020. $270,000
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Levine Todd Maschi Michael B; 09/2020. $280,000
237 W Atlantic Ave, Madonna Pasquale Jr De Pasquale Frank; 09/2020. $292,000
106 Fire Lane, Cjh LLC Nasso Frank; 09/2020. $295,000
222 Suzanne Ave, Salemi Dominick Jr Mahon Richard E; 09/2020. $317,500
2984 Bybrook Drive, Steltz Dale J Flood Edward Martin; 09/2020. $350,000
2 Leonard Drive, Dr Horton Inc-New Jersey Cox Thomas Ronald; 09/2020. $359,990
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Naylor Edward J Smith Stephen J; 09/2020. $390,000
3 Fire Lane, Bubnis Eugene A Wegryn Kevin R; 09/2020. $390,000
4 Rabbit Run, Genovese Rosalie Fox Owen D; 09/2020. $415,000
1405 Washington Blvd, Quering John M Jr Salasin Robert; 09/2020. $425,000
229 E South Station Ave, Piscatelli Geraldine Andrews Jeffrey Richard; 09/2020. $530,000
1 Captains Court, Cape May Eh LLC Granato Francesca; 09/2020. $535,500
334 Portsmouth Road, Lanzalotti Dolores Charity Clark Realty LLC; 09/2020. $538,500
9700 Atlantic Ave Un N3, Toscano Raymond Diorio Louis S; 09/2020. $560,000
500 E Raleigh Ave Un 201, Guzik Joseph Thompson David II; 09/2020. $630,500
9601 Atlantic Abr 402, Nuzzolese Joseph Nase Robert S; 09/2020. $835,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
601 Route 9 South, Tricount Investors B LLC Sturdy Savings Bank; 09/2020. $1,323,200
35 Route 47 South, Lomba Alicia Trifiletti Anthony B; 09/2020. $50,000
35 Route 47 South Un 251, Gallagher Edward A Capcino Vincent; 09/2020. $56,000
10 N 11th St, Smith Cathleen Smith Timothy B; 09/2020. $60,000
35 Route 47 South, Altieri Ava M Russo Frances; 09/2020. $65,000
13 Bob White Lane, Santucci Patricia Marie Thompson Philip R; 09/2020. $75,000
35 Susan Lane, HUD Sicilia Louis W; 09/2020. $128,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
506 E 19th Ave Un 200, Trzeciak Carmela Carroll Robert J; 09/2020. $475,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Mauriello Samuel Demaio Samuel Anthony III; 09/2020. $695,000
701 Ocean Ave Un 4, Raimondo Mary Ellen Kucinski Eugene M Jr; 09/2020. $120,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 340, Lesher Antoinette A Rycek Jay; 09/2020. $225,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 421-423, Porter Robert Mattson Roger C; 09/2020. $290,000
710 Central Ave Un B, Szymanski Mark L Fox Finola; 09/2020. $310,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 702, Hollywood Michael J Kondor Kris D; 09/2020. $325,000
1800 New Jersey Ave Un 203, Mc Ginley Joseph M Mc Cullough Cynthia; 09/2020. $403,000
1307 Central Ave, Morales Theresa J Varrone Pasquale Jr; 09/2020. $466,000
306 E 22nd Ave, Iannelli Michael C Mccarthy Matthew David; 09/2020. $525,000
108 E 24th Ave Un 108, White Caps Dev LLC England William; 09/2020. $545,000
OCEAN CITY
8 E 14th St, Pisani Edmond W & B Investments LLC; 09/2020. $824,600
1203 Bay Ave Aka 2 Twelfth Ave, Harcole LLC Kaplan Dawn; 09/2020. $923,000
1442 Central Ave 2nd Fl, V2 Properties LLC Benvenuto Rudolph; 09/2020. $962,500
427 Battersea Road, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Gayeski David; 09/2020. $999,900
4330-32 Central Ave Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Kuntz Darren J; 09/2020. $1,150,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 417, Uri LLC Tivenan Thomas G; 09/2020. $227,000
901 Ocean Ave Un 303, Kornbleuth Donna K Manganaro Robert; 09/2020. $250,000
3569 Bay Ave, Dantonio Christine Viggiano David; 09/2020. $267,500
443-455 West Ave, De Lellis Robert Mitchell James; 09/2020. $315,000
628 Asbury Ave, Parral Carlos Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 09/2020. $360,000
3708 Oxford Lane, De Lanzo Danielle Zakarewicz Edward; 09/2020. $399,000
1128 Bay Ave, Della Vecchia Christopher J Baker Gloria Anne; 09/2020. $425,000
309-11 Ave, Gibson Stephen R Woolford Michael C; 09/2020. $448,000
5613-15 West Ave Un A, Hahn Jeffrey Clair Helene; 09/2020. $466,000
816 Aldrich Road Un A, Bausman James Jr Jurosky Gary; 09/2020. $510,000
1337-39 Haven Ave, Hanna Glenn R Devonshire Bryan W; 09/2020. $533,900
1304-06 Central Ave Un B, Triggiani Stephanie Scharle Richard; 09/2020. $555,000
3218 Central Ave Un B, Guempel Walter Pobre Rodelgard C; 09/2020. $574,500
SEA ISLE CITY
13 72nd St East Un, Hartwell Associates LLC Lucas Paul; 09/2020. $1,500,000
34 34th St, Schifalaqua I Eugene Surace Dominick N III; 09/2020. $345,000
382 43rd Place 1st Fl Un B, Killoran Gerald J Lala Michael; 09/2020. $389,000
STONE HARBOR
9501 Third Ave, Morton George H 9501 Third Properties LLC; 09/2020. $450,000
9501 First Ave Un 4, Klippel Robert E Corvelli Family Trust; 09/2020. $690,000
213 109th St, O’Connor Christopher G Miller David J; 09/2020. $965,000
310 83rd St, Fidler James L Mccaffrey Steven J; 09/2020. $999,000
10707 Second Ave, Rowles H Wesley Jr SH Beach House LLC; 09/2020. $1,425,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
3 Williams Way, Mc Allister Paul R St Pierre Edmond; 09/2020. $263,000
805 Stagecoach Road, De Vincentz Andrea Prutting John; 09/2020. $270,000
246 Tuckahoe Road, Neill Keith Gutierrez Kirstin; 09/2020. $276,500
7 Evio John Court, Rush Maryanne M Juliano Brian; 09/2020. $279,000
14 E Randolph Ave, Jlc Private Investments LLC Schlucter James F; 09/2020. $1,200,000
WILDWOOD
320 E Bennett Ave, Di Giacomo Joseph G Shumaker Cale; 09/2020. $415,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Williams Paul Leonardis Gino; 09/2020. $88,000
332 W Andrews Ave, Thiers Christopher Ramchandran Rajagopal; 09/2020. $135,000
4000 Pacific Ave, Bonelli Jonathan J Emaa Properties LLC; 09/2020. $137,500
228 Magnolia Ave, Has Capital LLC Moreland Todd B; 09/2020. $148,000
637 W Burk Ave, Silberstein Edward C Fidler Paul; 09/2020. $200,000
328 W Glenwood Ave, It Core Solutions LLC Pinto Michael A; 09/2020. $230,000
422 W Roberts Ave #D, Andersen Tor W Nicora Walter; 09/2020. $235,000
222 E Baker Ave, Villano Gary T Dixon Thomas; 09/2020. $239,000
519 W Montgomery Ave Un A, Notorfrancesco Robert L D’Aiutolo Steven M; 09/2020. $260,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8006 Seaview Ave Un 205, Graff Raymond K Brenton Karl; 09/2020. $387,500
520 E Stockton Road, Patel Natvarbhai Hanna Fayez; 09/2020. $451,000
208 E Toledo Ave, Guyer Michael Szymanksi Mark L; 09/2020. $470,000
209 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Benjamin; 09/2020. $639,900
211 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Gregory N Jr; 09/2020. $649,900
134 W Lavender Road, Blue Bee Properties LLC Coney John P; 09/2020. $785,000
402 St Paul Ave, Connolly John Guarente Anthony; 09/2020. $129,900
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
75 S East Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Quintana Jacob, 7/17/2020. $19,000
77 Woodland Drive, Morrison Judy L; Morrison Raymond H, Vizcaya Arlene, 7/20/2020. $135,000
330 South Ave, Sanderlin Norman G Jr Est By Exec; Sanderlin Richard Sr Est, Rodriguez Roberto, 7/21/2020. $56,000
33 Dutch Neck Road, Cruz Estela Bautista, Ingenious Renovation Llc, 7/21/2020. $20,000
146 New St, Olmedo Delia Hoyos; Soriano Rene Pacheco, Ramos Kyle J, 7/24/2020. $186,000
78 Water St, Salem Leasing Co, Zayyad Ayah; Zayyad Mahmoud, 7/28/2020. $25,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1546 & 1548 Main St, Stergiou Evelyn; Stergiou George, Eagle Gary R Iii, 7/17/2020. $95,000
420 Iris Road, Bsi Financial Services Atty; Cabana Properties Iii Llc By Atty; Servis One Inc Dba Atty, Dowd Jessica, 7/22/2020. $20,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
472 Richards Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Mandujano Antonia Trenado; Trenado-Vega Benjamin; 7/10/2020. $80,500
Big Oak Road & Kenyon Road, Genova Investments Inc, Mathias Lisa Genova, 7/16/2020. $42,000
Stillman & Lebanon Road, Perez-Cruz Nicolas, Santiago Ismael Jose Ramirez, 7/16/2020. $35,000
132 Friesburg Road, Peters Mary A, Reilley Jamie E, 7/22/2020. $204,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
575-603 Station Road, Hamilton Timothy, Davis Mark A; Davis Patricia A, 7/23/2020. $40,000
281 Landing Road, Foster Frank C Est; Foster Joyce C Est By Exec; Pasqua Holly Exec, Kamenski Chad Everett, 7/28/2020. $14,000
211 Maple St, Campbell Lorraine Ind Adm; Campbell Paul T Est By Adm, Nocon Kevin H, 7/30/2020. $30,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
25 Delaware Ave, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management Llc Atty; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-B By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Bourque Kristofer Michael, 7/20/2020. $19,500
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
680 Shiloh Pike, Amaranto Paul A Exec; Amaranto Roseann Exec; Amaranto Sohpie M Est By Exec, Hayes Lance, 7/20/2020. $36,000
11 Nestler Road, Harrington Sandra J Adm; Vest Elva Jean Aka Est By Adm; Vest Russell Sr Est; Waddington Elva Jean Aka Est By Adm; Waddington Norman J Sr Est, Ramos Jack D, 7/21/2020. $65,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
0 Lerk Lane, Rauch Martin, Pappas Wendy, 7/22/2020. $22,500
360 Main St, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, 7/23/2020. $42,599.99
360 Main St, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, East Coast Installations Service Co Inc, 7/28/2020. $75,000
MILLVILLE
1165 E Sherman Ave, Millville Savings & Loan Assoc Fka; Millville Savings Bank, Brosh Associates Llc, 7/17/2020. $85,000
451 Debbie Lane, Sheppard W Scott; Taft-Sheppard Suzanne, Chain Jarrod T, 7/17/2020. $232,000
128 River Dr, Laury Investment Properties Llc; Laury Ted, Loteck Tyler J, 7/17/2020. $155,000
114 W Broad St, 114wbroadst08332 Llc; Fainman Daniel, Urbina Wilfredo, 7/17/2020. $13,000
209 Columbine Ave, Lee Elizabeth K Est By Exec; Riggin-Stidham Cynthia Exec, Hernandez Eric, 7/17/2020. $69,000
412 North 9th St, Flores Luis; Flores Stacy L; Simmons Stacy L Fka, Ruga Joy; Ruga Timothy, 7/20/2020. $120,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
17 Tara Court Aka 17 Tara Lane, 7/2020. $174,000
21 Aphrodite Drive, 7/2020. $335,000
8 Rocky Brook Drive, 7/2020. $320,000
13 Pulaski Drive, 7/2020. $300,000
596 East Bay Ave, 7/2020. $287,000
10 Ballast Venue, 7/2020. $37,000
33 Old Main Shore Road, 7/2020. $101,600
73 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $355,000
8 Fifth St, 7/2020. $300,000
12 Mystic Cove Terrace, 7/2020. $370,000
123 Lexington Blvd, 7/2020. $65,000
15 Fulrigger Ave, 7/2020. $293,690
18 Sequoia Court, 7/2020. $230,000
31 Compass Lane, 7/2020. $230,000
40 Quail Road, 7/2020. $179,000
6 Aphrodite Drive, 7/2020. $340,900
7 Brookview Court, 7/2020. $165,000
121 Freedom Hills Drive, 7/2020. $459,000
13 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $462,034
75 Rockland St, 7/2020. $365,000
115 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2020. $411,335
126 Vivas Drive, 7/2020. $395,000
127 Edenton Drive, 7/2020. $402,625
18 Bayside Ave, 7/2020. $237,000
37 Flanders Drive, 7/2020. $426,710
46 Flanders Drive, 7/2020. $369,000
7 Teakwood Lane, 7/2020. $319,500
130 Village Drive, 7/2020. $112,757
151 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $389,990
202 Rahway Road, 7/2020. $270,000
55 Tina Way, 7/2020. $55,000
6 Tradewinds Ave, 7/2020. $343,000
60 Fawcett Blvd, 7/2020. $445,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
6 Salem Court, 7/2020. $275,000
16 Willowtree Court, 7/2020. $280,000
20 Timberlake Place, 7/2020. $293,000
24 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $177,000
167 Mirage Blvd, 7/2020. $305,900
3 Passage Lane, 7/2020. $225,000
39 5th St, 7/2020. $360,000
6 Dunes Terrace, 7/2020. $327,500
70 Bowline St, 7/2020. $203,000
114 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
118 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
130 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
134 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
149 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $340,000
19 Pomona Drive, 7/2020. $235,000
2 Carlton Court, 7/2020. $369,000
21 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500
24 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500
4 Little Falls Court, 7/2020. $375,000
48 Bayside Ave, 7/2020. $255,000
7 Biddeford Court, 7/2020. $484,900
121 Edenton Drive, 7/2020. $350,000
31 Newport St, 7/2020. $280,000
55 Lamp Post Drive, 7/2020. $265,000
129 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $427,915
22 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $463,340
25 Whitewater Drive, 7/2020. $230,000
14 Sixth St, 7/2020. $223,000
441 East Bay Ave Unit 5, 7/2020. $266,000
7 Bobstay Road, 7/2020. $25,000
1 Chipmunk Circle, 7/2020. $318,990
19 Denville St, 7/2020. $225,000
32 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $158,500
211 Eleventh St, 7/2020. $256,000
29 Chance Drive, 7/2020. $336,000
142 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $349,990
17 Highland Drive, 7/2020. $231,000
61 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $180,000
91 Mirage Blvd, 7/2020. $329,900
BEACH HAVEN
416 Fifth St, 7/2020. $1,225,000
808 East Bay Club Lane Unit 12, 7/2020. $533,000
130 West Ave Unit 101, 7/2020. $660,000
808 Bay Club Lane East, 7/2020. $749,900
9 Pearl St Unit 1 M, 7/2020. $565,000
410 Jefferis Ave, 7/2020. $2,400,000
1000 North Bay Ave Unit C7, 7/2020. $386,000
229 Eleventh St, 7/2020. $250,000
210 N Beach Ave, 7/2020. $785,000
216 Holyoke Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000
335 Pearl St, 7/2020. $590,000
1305 South Beach Ave, 7/2020. $300,000
1305 South Beach Ave, 7/2020. $300,000
1907 S Bay Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $855,000
211 Iroquoia Ave, 7/2020. $2,450,000
415 Second St Aka 415 2nd St, 7/2020. $1,280,000
1907 S Bay Ave, 7/2020. $850,000
229 12th St, 7/2020. $880,000
403 Eight St, 7/2020. $735,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
151 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $106,500
293 Dock Road, 7/2020. $135,000
163 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $475,000
400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000
400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000
240 South Creek Drive, 7/2020. $290,000
638 Route 9, 7/2020. $91,000
HARVEY CEDARS
71 Cedars Ave, 7/2020. $1,500,000
8308 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $2,395,000
8312 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $815,000
17 E 76th St Unit 5, 7/2020. $132,500
6302 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $739,000
5 W Bergen Ave, 7/2020. $750,000
8 W 81st St, 7/2020. $545,000
6112 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $765,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
141 Station Drive, 6/16/2020. $71,327
Trenton Ave North & Arthur St, 6/16/2020. $60,000
312 Riviera Drive, 6/17/2020. $268,000
324 Wainwright St, 6/17/2020. $285,000
806 Buena Vista Road, 6/17/2020. $70,000
115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500
8 Tom Gray Court, 6/18/2020. $270,000
850 Bowline Drive, 6/19/2020. $520,000
105 Foxwood Lane, 6/22/2020. $285,000
1077 Laurel Blvd, 6/22/2020. $474,500
7 Lancaster Court, 6/22/2020. $215,000
331 E Lacey Road Unit 31, 6/23/2020. $220,650
94 Ambermist Way, 6/23/2020. $439,707
589 Vaughn Ave, 6/24/2020. $239,000
Hoyt St, 6/24/2020. $72,000
2532 Dover Road, 6/25/2020. $30,000
619 Bowsprit Point, 6/25/2020. $255,450
Bullard Ave (vacant land), 6/25/2020. $15,000
1407 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/29/2020. $280,000
36 Saltspray Drive, 6/29/2020. $217,000
817 Bunnell St, 6/29/2020. $295,000
90 Ambermist Way, 6/29/2020. $556,427
956 Kearny Ave, 6/29/2020. $265,000
116 Isnclair Ave, 6/30/2020. $227,000
1421 Kay St, 6/30/2020. $254,500
617 Wilbert Ave, 6/30/2020. $349,900
825 Forepeak Drive, 6/30/2020. $750,000
818 Windsor St, 7/2020. $209,600
901 Sarasota Drive, 7/2020. $196,513
End Of Forrest Ave, 7/2020. $41,352
1204 Taylor Lane, 7/2020. $392,000
337 Enterpise Drive, 7/2020. $110,000
2015 Whitcomb Road, 7/2020. $185,000
407 Fernwood Drive, 7/2020. $166,000
510 North Shore Drive, 7/2020. $120,000
605 Sinclair Ave, 7/2020. $160,000
614 Winthrop Drive, 7/2020. $347,000
810 Tiller Drive, 7/2020. $508,000
1710 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $178,000
2019 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $175,000
4 Orlando Court, 7/2020. $223,000
813 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
13 Penn Place, 7/2020. $495,000
1318 Norwood St, 7/2020. $182,000
4 Hastings Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
438 Steuben Ave, 7/2020. $295,000
102 Heatherington Court, 7/2020. $568,420
405 Continental St, 7/2020. $320,000
748 Boat Road, 7/2020. $185,000
635 Twin River Drive, 7/2020. $220,000
71 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $458,952
713 Old Shore Rd Unit 3, 7/2020. $500,000
Vacant Land Mercury Court, 7/2020. $215,000
247 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $359,972
Support Local Journalism
249 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $520,184
717 Clairmore Ave, 7/2020. $275,000
41 Arborridge Drive, 7/2020. $380,000
1139 Skiff Way Drive, 7/2020. $252,000
1202 Kennebec Road, 7/2020. $275,000
303 Merrimac Road, 7/2020. $221,800
628 Devon St, 7/2020. $253,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 7/2020. $100,111
734 Lake Barnegat Drive, 7/2020. $142,500
1304 Lee Way, 7/2020. $194,500
1346 Laurel Blvd, 7/2020. $245,000
14 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $652,549
1416 Foch Ave, 7/2020. $225,000
238 Davis Ave, 7/2020. $433,900
904 Buena Vista Road, 7/2020. $222,500
218 Lenape Trail, 7/2020. $149,000
27 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2020. $399,000
305 Richard Road, 7/2020. $357,000
346 Harbour View, 7/2020. $257,000
616 Windsor St, 7/2020. $195,000
741 Princeton Ave, 7/2020. $222,000
22 Bay Way, 7/2020. $271,000
302 Halsey Drive, 7/2020. $248,000
404 Lawrence Drive, 7/2020. $270,000
430 South Main St, 7/2020. $100,000
59 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $419,261
Mantauk Drive, 7/2020. $215,000
1014 Water View Way, 7/2020. $289,000
1019 Chelsea St, 7/2020. $295,000
14 Bobwhite Court, 7/2020. $257,500
1451 F St, 7/2020. $469,000
1759 Serpentine Drive, 7/2020. $275,500
703 Colgate Ave, 7/2020. $400,000
825 Bowspirit Point, 7/2020. $465,000
88 Haines St, 7/2020. $299,500
1435 G St, 7/2020. $395,000
215 Manchester Ave, 7/2020. $99,000
36 Nautilus St, 7/2020. $279,950
70 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $508,000
723 Fairview Lane, 7/2020. $799,000
1128 Capstan Drive, 7/2020. $550,000
1317 Molokai Drive, 7/2020. $150,000
1713 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $195,000
413 Elwood St, 7/2020. $219,000
57 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $334,007
1101 Waikiki Drive, 7/2020. $665,000
2105 Llewellyn Parkway, 7/2020. $185,000
227 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $439,058
5 Derby Court, 7/2020. $165,000
530 Devon St, 7/2020. $205,000
609 Tappan St, 7/2020. $260,000
905 Shenandoah Drive, 7/2020. $319,500
1011 S Branch Way, 7/2020. $120,000
2004 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $185,000
1811 Lakeside Dr South, 7/2020. $274,900
811 Leeward Ave, 7/2020. $375,000
82 Maxim Drive, 7/2020. $272,000
952 Mallard Drive, 7/2020. $595,000
1211 Plover Court, 7/2020. $464,900
Earie Way, 7/2020. $44,000
Leguene Ave, 7/2020. $90,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $190,000
138 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $105,000
17 Crestview Court, 7/2020. $265,000
28 West Boat Drive, 7/2020. $405,000
34 West Delaware Drive, 7/2020. $370,000
46 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $550,000
10 South Dayton Drive, 7/2020. $290,000
111 East Hudson Drive, 7/2020. $338,000
37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000
4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000
41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000
79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000
115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000
12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000
19 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $147,000
237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000
135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000
416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000
103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500
12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000
135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000
421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000
8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000
18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500
49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000
54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000
217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000
27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000
33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000
47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576
5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1078e Unit 2 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,050,000
218 East 17th St, 7/2020. $2,862,500
44 West Ohio Ave, 7/2020. $775,000
121 E Kansas Ave, 7/2020. $3,050,000
403 Tidal Drive, 7/2020. $1,075,000
1068e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $516,667
34 Lighthouse Way, 7/2020. $2,445,000
153e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $3,450,000
185 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $995,000
202 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $3,520,000
100 E Muriel Ave, 7/2020. $937,500
130a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $950,000
19 West Harding Ave, 7/2020. $1,220,000
5200 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $705,000
5 W. Marshall Drive, 7/2020. $1,135,000
5501 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $5,820,000
35 Sunset Blvd Boat Slip A-14, 7/2020. $30,000
593 Clifton Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000
84b Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,300,000
98 Arnold Blvd, 7/2020. $745,000
3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000
4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000
5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000
11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000
116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000
5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000
83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000
9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000
1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000
10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000
107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000
171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500
28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000
52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000
3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000
4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000
4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000
123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000
145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000
127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000
4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000
4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000
5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000
25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000
12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999
14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900
9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000
6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
51 Oregon Ave, 7/2020. $165,000
85 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $197,000
1 Chickasaw Drive, 7/2020. $226,000
153 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2020. $410,000
129 Englewood Ave, 7/2020. $236,000
24 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2020. $415,000
10 Pancoast Road, 7/2020. $385,000
114 Harborage Place, 7/2020. $735,000
105 Paterson Road, 7/2020. $270,000
66 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $189,000
31 Letts Landing Road, 7/2020. $101,000
32 Laurelwyck Road, 7/2020. $361,500
112 Marine Road, 7/2020. $101,000
21 Douglas Lane, 7/2020. $310,000
304 Sixth St, 7/2020. $231,500
4 Jones Road, 7/2020. $310,000
26 Mantoloking Lane, 7/2020. $390,000
87 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $213,000
15 Oceangrove Lane, 7/2020. $327,000
74 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $155,000
1 One Eye Way, 7/2020. $374,000
17 Longport Court, 7/2020. $495,000
SHIP BOTTOM
105e 16th St Unit A, 6/30/2020. $1,125,000
101 W 11th St, 7/2020. $985,000
204 W 6th St, 7/2020. $625,000
1613 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $890,000
322 W 18th St, 7/2020. $752,500
305 W 12th St, 7/2020. $450,000
97 E 27th St, 7/2020. $810,000
102 W 12th St, 7/2020. $580,000
111 E 27th St, 7/2020. $475,000
2909 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $600,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1043 Sailor Drive, 6/2/2020. $309,000
150 Oxycocus Road, 6/2/2020. $560,000
59 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2/2020. $445,000
109 Leeward Road, 6/3/2020. $440,000
111 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
1203 Treasure Ave, 6/3/2020. $425,000
141 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
2556 First Ave, 6/3/2020. $369,000
4 Albert Drive, 6/3/2020. $225,500
95 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
1181 Jennifer Lane, 6/4/2020. $335,000
1207 Treasure Ave, 6/4/2020. $454,000
128 Seaspray Road, 6/4/2020. $187,000
20 Ralph Lane, 6/4/2020. $285,000
1044 Mill Creek Road, 6/5/2020. $559,900 00
116 Silo Ave, 6/5/2020. $565,000
117 Eddy Road, 6/5/2020. $400,000
17 Sugarhill Road, 6/5/2020. $250,000
7 Bounty Court, 6/5/2020. $225,000
1023 Barnacle Drive, 6/8/2020. $225,000
11 Phyllis Lane, 6/8/2020. $455,000
1255 Canal Ave, 6/8/2020. $271,000
15 N Bay Ave, 6/8/2020. $150,000
2 Windward Drive, 6/8/2020. $320,000
173 Holly Ave, 6/9/2020. $645,000
248 Neptune Drive, 6/9/2020. $250,100
10 Myrtle Drive, 6/10/2020. $552,500
11 Patrick Drive, 6/10/2020. $340,000
208 Sextant Road, 6/10/2020. $269,000
47 Phyllis Lane, 6/10/2020. $715,000
1151 Treasure Ave, 6/11/2020. $250,000
182 N Main St, 6/11/2020. $275,000
224 Stern Ave, 6/11/2020. $164,900
599 Shark Lane, 6/11/2020. $262,500
115 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
124 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
128 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
129 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
145 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
51 Dorothy Drive, 6/12/2020. $755,000
108 Bernard Drive, 6/16/2020. $150,000
148 Equinox Road, 6/16/2020. $239,320
1258 Paul Blvd, 6/17/2020. $440,000
50 Ashburn Ave, 6/17/2020. $383,990
110 E Bay Ave, 6/18/2020. $76,000
310 Hilliard Blvd, 6/18/2020. $280,000
326 Privateer Road, 6/18/2020. $259,900
59 Mary Alice Road, 6/18/2020. $417,500
55 Diane Road, 6/19/2020. $670,011
124 Inboard Ave, 6/22/2020. $299,900
261 Mermaid Drive, 6/22/2020. $270,000
44 Andrew Drive, 6/22/2020. $290,000
15 Susan Lane, 6/23/2020. $975,000
160 Inboard Ave, 6/23/2020. $310,000
71 Bradshaw Drive, 6/23/2020. $416,990
931 Jennifer Lane, 6/23/2020. $470,000
100 Mercer Ave, 6/24/2020. $352,000
1076 Whispering Oak Lane, 6/24/2020. $340,000
113 Dolphin Road, 6/24/2020. $330,100
120 Spinnaker Drive, 6/24/2020. $264,000
128 Morris Blvd, 6/24/2020. $246,000
200 Compass Road, 6/24/2020. $195,000
302 Atlantis Ave, 6/24/2020. $100,000
58 Bradshaw Drive, 6/25/2020. $374,990
29 Lillian Drive, 6/26/2020. $580,000
10 Janal Way, 6/29/2020. $535,000
108 Mooring Road, 6/29/2020. $349,900
149 Brigantine Road, 6/29/2020. $250,000
367 Golfview Drive, 6/29/2020. $297,000
137 Timberlake Drive, 6/30/2020. $450,000
22 County Road, 6/30/2020. $710,000
224 S Lakeshore Drive, 6/30/2020. $339,000
41 Fairview Ave, 6/30/2020. $67,000
1074 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2020. $280,000
12 Mary Jeanne Lane, 7/2020. $819,900
174 Atlantis Ave, 7/2020. $420,000
572 Coral Lane, 7/2020. $405,000
70 Parker St, 7/2020. $375,000
121 Skipper Road, 7/2020. $255,000
153 Aurthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000
159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840
17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800
65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000
1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000
1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000
1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400
197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000
236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000
680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000
128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000
13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000
133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000
141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000
173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000
1851 Breakers Drive, 7/2020. $385,000
22a Sycamore Road, 7/2020. $75,000
2060 Mill Creek Road, 7/2020. $580,000
82 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2020. $655,000
971 Beach Haven West Blvd, 7/2020. $355,000
14 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2020. $405,490
149 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $510,150
229 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $455,000
32 Gregg Drive, 7/2020. $205,000
35 Jeffrey Drive, 7/2020. $400,000
105 Windward Drive, 7/2020. $267,500
1150 Treasure Ave, 7/2020. $280,000
179 Bernard Drive, 7/2020. $460,000
35 Ocean Breeze Court, 7/2020. $222,500
3b Acorn Road, 7/2020. $100,000
72 Albert Drive, 7/2020. $190,000
116 Galleon Road, 7/2020. $95,000
297 Matey Ave, 7/2020. $415,000
1063 Whitecap Ave, 7/2020. $320,000
48 Weaver Drive, 7/2020. $315,001
40 Jennie Drive, 7/2020. $426,000
807 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2020. $61,250
15 Honeysuckle Drive, 7/2020. $318,000
100 Dolphin Ave, 7/2020. $377,000
1053 Mariner Ave, 7/2020. $289,900
121 Lanyard Road, 7/2020. $350,000
197 Bruce Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
38 Popper St, 7/2020. $485,000
46 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $419,000
47 Nancy Drive, 7/2020. $800,000
588 Coral 544 Shark, 7/2020. $65,000
S1030 Driftwood Ave, 7/2020. $190,000
125 Southard Drive, 7/2020. $660,000
1363 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $580,000
18 Jeri Ann Road, 7/2020. $121,000
23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000
31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750
419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000
251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375
46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000
101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000
159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000
500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000
38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500
149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000
42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000
137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000
137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $382,500
8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000
100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000
1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900
1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900
248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000
80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000
SURF CITY
6 Drexler Ave, 7/2020. $1,099,000
S112 N 3rd St, 7/2020. $633,000
288 Division Ave Unit B, 7/2020. $399,500
288 Divison Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $399,500
29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000
319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000
114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450
232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500
353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000
44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000
27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000
610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000
212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000
474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000
15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000
21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000
TUCKERTON
478 S Green St, 7/2020. $42,000
108 Marlin Road, 7/2020. $345,000
297 Heron Road, 7/2020. $487,500
223 East Main St,; 7/2020. $109,500
480 South Green St, 7/2020. $388,000
98 Dolphin Road, 7/2020. $380,000
113 Teaberry Court, 7/2020. $149,900
111 Parker Road, 7/2020. $600,022
116 Boulder Lake Drive, 7/2020. $190,000
457 S Green St, 7/2020. $179,000
249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479
334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000
267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000
270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000
782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,000
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.