How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.

BRIGANTINE

5206 Ocean Drive So, Freeland Khary A Chou Henry; 07/22/20. $650,000

315 37th St So Unit A, Katzman Malky West Kathleen; 07/23/20. $340,000

1301 Brigantine Ave Unit #3, Mathers Jonathan Cover Scott R; 07/24/20. $336,000

1804 Bayshore Ave, Merlino Theresa K Tyson Harrison S Jr; 07/24/20. $825,000

829 W Shore Drive, Bartholmew Galasso Vizzi William; 07/24/20. $760,000

907 E Beach Ave #B, 907 Beach Llc Gentile Joseph; 07/24/20. $180,000

12 17th St, Poole John M Bayside Dev Corp; 07/27/20. $455,000

515 Hackney Place, Laielli Nancy A Smith Logan Maureen; 07/27/20. $250,000

2 Bramble Drive, Cimorelli Janet P/Tr-Tr Brophy Janice; 07/28/20. $395,000

3 Beacon Lane, Meeker Christopher Graeff Brian; 07/28/20. $349,900

6 Ocean Drive West, Merkle Terry L Sykes Clifton L III; 07/29/20. $675,000

4416 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Grier Terrell Snyder Michael; 07/31/20. $999,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

826 E Fishers Creek Road, Popa Russel A Popa Stephen S; 07/29/20. $95,000

542 Seaview Ave, Atkinson Rosemary Johnson Lauren Anne; 07/30/20. $470,000

71 Federal Court, Bisking Lisa Uchillan Guillermo; 07/30/20. $78,000

206 Colman Place, Jordan Avery K II Ogbin Paul; 07/31/20. $144,200

448 S Xanthua Ave, Paxton Robert D Michael Denny Roth Ira; 07/31/20. $185,000

82 Sussex Place, Fratto Anthony Wojciechowicz Michael J; 07/31/20. $80,000

NORTHFIELD

1801 Tilton Road, Berringer Brenda Mcdaniels Sean; 07/22/20. $215,000

115 W Oakcrest Ave, Scovern Daniel Correa Fabian; 07/24/20. $264,500

31 Juniper Drive, Notarfrancesco Melissa Dennis Christopher R; 07/28/20. $173,500

701 Maple Ave, Runyan Elizabeth J Wellman Christopher D; 07/29/20. $225,000

PLEASANTVILLE

913 N Main St, Key Star Capital Fund Lp Reses Benjamin; 07/22/20. $420,000

13 Van Mar Ave, Delatorre Kyler T Perniciaro Richard; 07/27/20. $155,000

154 Wellington Ave, Bembry Diamond George Suellen; 07/28/20. $140,000

1221 Peterson Way, Wood Marshall D III Lobb John; 07/31/20. $116,000

PORT REPUBLIC

128 Mill St, Cramer Keri N Surace John A; 07/29/20. $355,000

VENTNOR

5701 Winchester Ave, Lauletta Jacqueline Petrongolo Amedeo/Exr; 07/22/20. $900,000

6100 Boardwalk Unit 306, Cellini Maria E Robinson James T; 07/22/20. $115,000

101 Surrey Ave, Goldstein James Fuchs Jennifer T; 07/23/20. $329,500

104 S Frankfort Ave Unit 4, Oommen Roy 104 S Frankfurt Llc; 07/23/20. $292,000

14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A 4, Sorino Shannon Us Bank Tr Na; 07/23/20. $65,000

1a Nashville Ave, Satterfield Patty A North Beach Dev Llc; 07/23/20. $459,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 211, Woessner Roberta Meakim Christopher; 07/23/20. $145,000

7112 Ventnor Ave, Ernst Michael A W4k Properties Llc; 07/24/20. $520,000

106 N Richards Ave, Sabatini Calogero Ariff Marjorie; 07/27/20. $335,000

505 N Dorset Ave, Aversano Anthony Alexander Marie E Cohen Rev Tr; 07/29/20. $385,000

18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/30/20. $376,500

101 N Rosborough Ave, Diana Stephanie E Froman Jaclyn/Tr; 07/31/20. $353,000

2a N Oakland Ave, Torre Christopher North Beach Dev Llc; 07/31/20. $419,000

3b N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Ventnor City Llc; 07/31/20. $400,000

5404 Calvert Ave, Oneill Brittany Cicali Joseph/Est; 07/31/20. $292,000

Cape May County

AVALON

308 76th St, Liptak Robert W Ii Hepke Bruce E; 09/2020. $2,225,000

408 22nd St, Bower Michael R 408 22Nd St LLC; 09/2020. $2,300,000

6918 Dune Drive, Vischer Susan Boyle Joseph J Jr; 09/2020. $2,345,000

63 W 33rd St, Branton John Lovely Day Properties LLC; 09/2020. $2,500,000

26 W 21st St, Lawlor John M Jashnani Rajeev I; 09/2020. $3,162,500

7688 Sunset Drive, Lewis W Bluemle Jr Rev Trust Welsh Thomas J Jr; 09/2020. $3,450,000

274 58th St, Bluevista At Stone Harbor LLC Moriarty Neil; 09/2020. $3,547,500

153 74th St, Boyd Craig S Mehta Samir; 09/2020. $4,275,000

198 72nd St, Welsh Thomas J III Rathgaber Family Rev Trust; 09/2020. $4,350,000

CAPE MAY

825 Washington St, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Mottola Kathy J; 09/2020. $669,000

1240 Washington St Un A, Anderson Robert H Chigounis Andrew; 09/2020. $800,000

12 Second Ave, Carop LLC Renna Mark S; 09/2020. $4,515,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

218 Deborah St, Schules Daniel R Evans Stanley S; 09/2020. $269,000

764 Tabernacle Road, Obergfell Henry J Bieber Bruce E Jr; 09/2020. $270,000

960 Tecumseh Road, Thompson T P Reid Exr Boraski Joseph L; 09/2020. $270,000

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Levine Todd Maschi Michael B; 09/2020. $280,000

237 W Atlantic Ave, Madonna Pasquale Jr De Pasquale Frank; 09/2020. $292,000

106 Fire Lane, Cjh LLC Nasso Frank; 09/2020. $295,000

222 Suzanne Ave, Salemi Dominick Jr Mahon Richard E; 09/2020. $317,500

2984 Bybrook Drive, Steltz Dale J Flood Edward Martin; 09/2020. $350,000

2 Leonard Drive, Dr Horton Inc-New Jersey Cox Thomas Ronald; 09/2020. $359,990

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Naylor Edward J Smith Stephen J; 09/2020. $390,000

3 Fire Lane, Bubnis Eugene A Wegryn Kevin R; 09/2020. $390,000

4 Rabbit Run, Genovese Rosalie Fox Owen D; 09/2020. $415,000

1405 Washington Blvd, Quering John M Jr Salasin Robert; 09/2020. $425,000

229 E South Station Ave, Piscatelli Geraldine Andrews Jeffrey Richard; 09/2020. $530,000

1 Captains Court, Cape May Eh LLC Granato Francesca; 09/2020. $535,500

334 Portsmouth Road, Lanzalotti Dolores Charity Clark Realty LLC; 09/2020. $538,500

9700 Atlantic Ave Un N3, Toscano Raymond Diorio Louis S; 09/2020. $560,000

500 E Raleigh Ave Un 201, Guzik Joseph Thompson David II; 09/2020. $630,500

9601 Atlantic Abr 402, Nuzzolese Joseph Nase Robert S; 09/2020. $835,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

601 Route 9 South, Tricount Investors B LLC Sturdy Savings Bank; 09/2020. $1,323,200

35 Route 47 South, Lomba Alicia Trifiletti Anthony B; 09/2020. $50,000

35 Route 47 South Un 251, Gallagher Edward A Capcino Vincent; 09/2020. $56,000

10 N 11th St, Smith Cathleen Smith Timothy B; 09/2020. $60,000

35 Route 47 South, Altieri Ava M Russo Frances; 09/2020. $65,000

13 Bob White Lane, Santucci Patricia Marie Thompson Philip R; 09/2020. $75,000

35 Susan Lane, HUD Sicilia Louis W; 09/2020. $128,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

506 E 19th Ave Un 200, Trzeciak Carmela Carroll Robert J; 09/2020. $475,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Mauriello Samuel Demaio Samuel Anthony III; 09/2020. $695,000

701 Ocean Ave Un 4, Raimondo Mary Ellen Kucinski Eugene M Jr; 09/2020. $120,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 340, Lesher Antoinette A Rycek Jay; 09/2020. $225,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 421-423, Porter Robert Mattson Roger C; 09/2020. $290,000

710 Central Ave Un B, Szymanski Mark L Fox Finola; 09/2020. $310,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 702, Hollywood Michael J Kondor Kris D; 09/2020. $325,000

1800 New Jersey Ave Un 203, Mc Ginley Joseph M Mc Cullough Cynthia; 09/2020. $403,000

1307 Central Ave, Morales Theresa J Varrone Pasquale Jr; 09/2020. $466,000

306 E 22nd Ave, Iannelli Michael C Mccarthy Matthew David; 09/2020. $525,000

108 E 24th Ave Un 108, White Caps Dev LLC England William; 09/2020. $545,000

OCEAN CITY

8 E 14th St, Pisani Edmond W & B Investments LLC; 09/2020. $824,600

1203 Bay Ave Aka 2 Twelfth Ave, Harcole LLC Kaplan Dawn; 09/2020. $923,000

1442 Central Ave 2nd Fl, V2 Properties LLC Benvenuto Rudolph; 09/2020. $962,500

427 Battersea Road, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Gayeski David; 09/2020. $999,900

4330-32 Central Ave Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Kuntz Darren J; 09/2020. $1,150,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 417, Uri LLC Tivenan Thomas G; 09/2020. $227,000

901 Ocean Ave Un 303, Kornbleuth Donna K Manganaro Robert; 09/2020. $250,000

3569 Bay Ave, Dantonio Christine Viggiano David; 09/2020. $267,500

443-455 West Ave, De Lellis Robert Mitchell James; 09/2020. $315,000

628 Asbury Ave, Parral Carlos Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 09/2020. $360,000

3708 Oxford Lane, De Lanzo Danielle Zakarewicz Edward; 09/2020. $399,000

1128 Bay Ave, Della Vecchia Christopher J Baker Gloria Anne; 09/2020. $425,000

309-11 Ave, Gibson Stephen R Woolford Michael C; 09/2020. $448,000

5613-15 West Ave Un A, Hahn Jeffrey Clair Helene; 09/2020. $466,000

816 Aldrich Road Un A, Bausman James Jr Jurosky Gary; 09/2020. $510,000

1337-39 Haven Ave, Hanna Glenn R Devonshire Bryan W; 09/2020. $533,900

1304-06 Central Ave Un B, Triggiani Stephanie Scharle Richard; 09/2020. $555,000

3218 Central Ave Un B, Guempel Walter Pobre Rodelgard C; 09/2020. $574,500

SEA ISLE CITY

13 72nd St East Un, Hartwell Associates LLC Lucas Paul; 09/2020. $1,500,000

34 34th St, Schifalaqua I Eugene Surace Dominick N III; 09/2020. $345,000

382 43rd Place 1st Fl Un B, Killoran Gerald J Lala Michael; 09/2020. $389,000

STONE HARBOR

9501 Third Ave, Morton George H 9501 Third Properties LLC; 09/2020. $450,000

9501 First Ave Un 4, Klippel Robert E Corvelli Family Trust; 09/2020. $690,000

213 109th St, O’Connor Christopher G Miller David J; 09/2020. $965,000

310 83rd St, Fidler James L Mccaffrey Steven J; 09/2020. $999,000

10707 Second Ave, Rowles H Wesley Jr SH Beach House LLC; 09/2020. $1,425,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

3 Williams Way, Mc Allister Paul R St Pierre Edmond; 09/2020. $263,000

805 Stagecoach Road, De Vincentz Andrea Prutting John; 09/2020. $270,000

246 Tuckahoe Road, Neill Keith Gutierrez Kirstin; 09/2020. $276,500

7 Evio John Court, Rush Maryanne M Juliano Brian; 09/2020. $279,000

14 E Randolph Ave, Jlc Private Investments LLC Schlucter James F; 09/2020. $1,200,000

WILDWOOD

320 E Bennett Ave, Di Giacomo Joseph G Shumaker Cale; 09/2020. $415,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Williams Paul Leonardis Gino; 09/2020. $88,000

332 W Andrews Ave, Thiers Christopher Ramchandran Rajagopal; 09/2020. $135,000

4000 Pacific Ave, Bonelli Jonathan J Emaa Properties LLC; 09/2020. $137,500

228 Magnolia Ave, Has Capital LLC Moreland Todd B; 09/2020. $148,000

637 W Burk Ave, Silberstein Edward C Fidler Paul; 09/2020. $200,000

328 W Glenwood Ave, It Core Solutions LLC Pinto Michael A; 09/2020. $230,000

422 W Roberts Ave #D, Andersen Tor W Nicora Walter; 09/2020. $235,000

222 E Baker Ave, Villano Gary T Dixon Thomas; 09/2020. $239,000

519 W Montgomery Ave Un A, Notorfrancesco Robert L D’Aiutolo Steven M; 09/2020. $260,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8006 Seaview Ave Un 205, Graff Raymond K Brenton Karl; 09/2020. $387,500

520 E Stockton Road, Patel Natvarbhai Hanna Fayez; 09/2020. $451,000

208 E Toledo Ave, Guyer Michael Szymanksi Mark L; 09/2020. $470,000

209 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Benjamin; 09/2020. $639,900

211 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Gregory N Jr; 09/2020. $649,900

134 W Lavender Road, Blue Bee Properties LLC Coney John P; 09/2020. $785,000

402 St Paul Ave, Connolly John Guarente Anthony; 09/2020. $129,900

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

75 S East Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Quintana Jacob, 7/17/2020. $19,000

77 Woodland Drive, Morrison Judy L; Morrison Raymond H, Vizcaya Arlene, 7/20/2020. $135,000

330 South Ave, Sanderlin Norman G Jr Est By Exec; Sanderlin Richard Sr Est, Rodriguez Roberto, 7/21/2020. $56,000

33 Dutch Neck Road, Cruz Estela Bautista, Ingenious Renovation Llc, 7/21/2020. $20,000

146 New St, Olmedo Delia Hoyos; Soriano Rene Pacheco, Ramos Kyle J, 7/24/2020. $186,000

78 Water St, Salem Leasing Co, Zayyad Ayah; Zayyad Mahmoud, 7/28/2020. $25,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1546 & 1548 Main St, Stergiou Evelyn; Stergiou George, Eagle Gary R Iii, 7/17/2020. $95,000

420 Iris Road, Bsi Financial Services Atty; Cabana Properties Iii Llc By Atty; Servis One Inc Dba Atty, Dowd Jessica, 7/22/2020. $20,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

472 Richards Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Mandujano Antonia Trenado; Trenado-Vega Benjamin; 7/10/2020. $80,500

Big Oak Road & Kenyon Road, Genova Investments Inc, Mathias Lisa Genova, 7/16/2020. $42,000

Stillman & Lebanon Road, Perez-Cruz Nicolas, Santiago Ismael Jose Ramirez, 7/16/2020. $35,000

132 Friesburg Road, Peters Mary A, Reilley Jamie E, 7/22/2020. $204,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

575-603 Station Road, Hamilton Timothy, Davis Mark A; Davis Patricia A, 7/23/2020. $40,000

281 Landing Road, Foster Frank C Est; Foster Joyce C Est By Exec; Pasqua Holly Exec, Kamenski Chad Everett, 7/28/2020. $14,000

211 Maple St, Campbell Lorraine Ind Adm; Campbell Paul T Est By Adm, Nocon Kevin H, 7/30/2020. $30,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

25 Delaware Ave, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management Llc Atty; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-B By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Bourque Kristofer Michael, 7/20/2020. $19,500

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

680 Shiloh Pike, Amaranto Paul A Exec; Amaranto Roseann Exec; Amaranto Sohpie M Est By Exec, Hayes Lance, 7/20/2020. $36,000

11 Nestler Road, Harrington Sandra J Adm; Vest Elva Jean Aka Est By Adm; Vest Russell Sr Est; Waddington Elva Jean Aka Est By Adm; Waddington Norman J Sr Est, Ramos Jack D, 7/21/2020. $65,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

0 Lerk Lane, Rauch Martin, Pappas Wendy, 7/22/2020. $22,500

360 Main St, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, 7/23/2020. $42,599.99

360 Main St, Infinity Real Estate Investments Llc, East Coast Installations Service Co Inc, 7/28/2020. $75,000

MILLVILLE

1165 E Sherman Ave, Millville Savings & Loan Assoc Fka; Millville Savings Bank, Brosh Associates Llc, 7/17/2020. $85,000

451 Debbie Lane, Sheppard W Scott; Taft-Sheppard Suzanne, Chain Jarrod T, 7/17/2020. $232,000

128 River Dr, Laury Investment Properties Llc; Laury Ted, Loteck Tyler J, 7/17/2020. $155,000

114 W Broad St, 114wbroadst08332 Llc; Fainman Daniel, Urbina Wilfredo, 7/17/2020. $13,000

209 Columbine Ave, Lee Elizabeth K Est By Exec; Riggin-Stidham Cynthia Exec, Hernandez Eric, 7/17/2020. $69,000

412 North 9th St, Flores Luis; Flores Stacy L; Simmons Stacy L Fka, Ruga Joy; Ruga Timothy, 7/20/2020. $120,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

17 Tara Court Aka 17 Tara Lane, 7/2020. $174,000

21 Aphrodite Drive, 7/2020. $335,000

8 Rocky Brook Drive, 7/2020. $320,000

13 Pulaski Drive, 7/2020. $300,000

596 East Bay Ave, 7/2020. $287,000

10 Ballast Venue, 7/2020. $37,000

33 Old Main Shore Road, 7/2020. $101,600

73 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $355,000

8 Fifth St, 7/2020. $300,000

12 Mystic Cove Terrace, 7/2020. $370,000

123 Lexington Blvd, 7/2020. $65,000

15 Fulrigger Ave, 7/2020. $293,690

18 Sequoia Court, 7/2020. $230,000

31 Compass Lane, 7/2020. $230,000

40 Quail Road, 7/2020. $179,000

6 Aphrodite Drive, 7/2020. $340,900

7 Brookview Court, 7/2020. $165,000

121 Freedom Hills Drive, 7/2020. $459,000

13 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $462,034

75 Rockland St, 7/2020. $365,000

115 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2020. $411,335

126 Vivas Drive, 7/2020. $395,000

127 Edenton Drive, 7/2020. $402,625

18 Bayside Ave, 7/2020. $237,000

37 Flanders Drive, 7/2020. $426,710

46 Flanders Drive, 7/2020. $369,000

7 Teakwood Lane, 7/2020. $319,500

130 Village Drive, 7/2020. $112,757

151 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $389,990

202 Rahway Road, 7/2020. $270,000

55 Tina Way, 7/2020. $55,000

6 Tradewinds Ave, 7/2020. $343,000

60 Fawcett Blvd, 7/2020. $445,000

6 Salem Court, 7/2020. $275,000

16 Willowtree Court, 7/2020. $280,000

20 Timberlake Place, 7/2020. $293,000

24 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $177,000

167 Mirage Blvd, 7/2020. $305,900

3 Passage Lane, 7/2020. $225,000

39 5th St, 7/2020. $360,000

6 Dunes Terrace, 7/2020. $327,500

70 Bowline St, 7/2020. $203,000

114 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

118 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

130 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

134 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

149 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $340,000

19 Pomona Drive, 7/2020. $235,000

2 Carlton Court, 7/2020. $369,000

21 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500

24 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500

4 Little Falls Court, 7/2020. $375,000

48 Bayside Ave, 7/2020. $255,000

7 Biddeford Court, 7/2020. $484,900

121 Edenton Drive, 7/2020. $350,000

31 Newport St, 7/2020. $280,000

55 Lamp Post Drive, 7/2020. $265,000

129 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $427,915

22 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $463,340

25 Whitewater Drive, 7/2020. $230,000

14 Sixth St, 7/2020. $223,000

441 East Bay Ave Unit 5, 7/2020. $266,000

7 Bobstay Road, 7/2020. $25,000

1 Chipmunk Circle, 7/2020. $318,990

19 Denville St, 7/2020. $225,000

32 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $158,500

211 Eleventh St, 7/2020. $256,000

29 Chance Drive, 7/2020. $336,000

142 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $349,990

17 Highland Drive, 7/2020. $231,000

61 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $180,000

91 Mirage Blvd, 7/2020. $329,900

BEACH HAVEN

416 Fifth St, 7/2020. $1,225,000

808 East Bay Club Lane Unit 12, 7/2020. $533,000

130 West Ave Unit 101, 7/2020. $660,000

808 Bay Club Lane East, 7/2020. $749,900

9 Pearl St Unit 1 M, 7/2020. $565,000

410 Jefferis Ave, 7/2020. $2,400,000

1000 North Bay Ave Unit C7, 7/2020. $386,000

229 Eleventh St, 7/2020. $250,000

210 N Beach Ave, 7/2020. $785,000

216 Holyoke Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000

335 Pearl St, 7/2020. $590,000

1305 South Beach Ave, 7/2020. $300,000

1907 S Bay Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $855,000

211 Iroquoia Ave, 7/2020. $2,450,000

415 Second St Aka 415 2nd St, 7/2020. $1,280,000

1907 S Bay Ave, 7/2020. $850,000

229 12th St, 7/2020. $880,000

403 Eight St, 7/2020. $735,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

151 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $106,500

293 Dock Road, 7/2020. $135,000

163 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $475,000

400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000

240 South Creek Drive, 7/2020. $290,000

638 Route 9, 7/2020. $91,000

HARVEY CEDARS

71 Cedars Ave, 7/2020. $1,500,000

8308 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $2,395,000

8312 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $815,000

17 E 76th St Unit 5, 7/2020. $132,500

6302 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $739,000

5 W Bergen Ave, 7/2020. $750,000

8 W 81st St, 7/2020. $545,000

6112 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $765,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

141 Station Drive, 6/16/2020. $71,327

Trenton Ave North & Arthur St, 6/16/2020. $60,000

312 Riviera Drive, 6/17/2020. $268,000

324 Wainwright St, 6/17/2020. $285,000

806 Buena Vista Road, 6/17/2020. $70,000

115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500

8 Tom Gray Court, 6/18/2020. $270,000

850 Bowline Drive, 6/19/2020. $520,000

105 Foxwood Lane, 6/22/2020. $285,000

1077 Laurel Blvd, 6/22/2020. $474,500

7 Lancaster Court, 6/22/2020. $215,000

331 E Lacey Road Unit 31, 6/23/2020. $220,650

94 Ambermist Way, 6/23/2020. $439,707

589 Vaughn Ave, 6/24/2020. $239,000

Hoyt St, 6/24/2020. $72,000

2532 Dover Road, 6/25/2020. $30,000

619 Bowsprit Point, 6/25/2020. $255,450

Bullard Ave (vacant land), 6/25/2020. $15,000

1407 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/29/2020. $280,000

36 Saltspray Drive, 6/29/2020. $217,000

817 Bunnell St, 6/29/2020. $295,000

90 Ambermist Way, 6/29/2020. $556,427

956 Kearny Ave, 6/29/2020. $265,000

116 Isnclair Ave, 6/30/2020. $227,000

1421 Kay St, 6/30/2020. $254,500

617 Wilbert Ave, 6/30/2020. $349,900

825 Forepeak Drive, 6/30/2020. $750,000

818 Windsor St, 7/2020. $209,600

901 Sarasota Drive, 7/2020. $196,513

End Of Forrest Ave, 7/2020. $41,352

1204 Taylor Lane, 7/2020. $392,000

337 Enterpise Drive, 7/2020. $110,000

2015 Whitcomb Road, 7/2020. $185,000

407 Fernwood Drive, 7/2020. $166,000

510 North Shore Drive, 7/2020. $120,000

605 Sinclair Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

614 Winthrop Drive, 7/2020. $347,000

810 Tiller Drive, 7/2020. $508,000

1710 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $178,000

2019 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $175,000

4 Orlando Court, 7/2020. $223,000

813 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

13 Penn Place, 7/2020. $495,000

1318 Norwood St, 7/2020. $182,000

4 Hastings Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

438 Steuben Ave, 7/2020. $295,000

102 Heatherington Court, 7/2020. $568,420

405 Continental St, 7/2020. $320,000

748 Boat Road, 7/2020. $185,000

635 Twin River Drive, 7/2020. $220,000

71 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $458,952

713 Old Shore Rd Unit 3, 7/2020. $500,000

Vacant Land Mercury Court, 7/2020. $215,000

247 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $359,972

249 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $520,184

717 Clairmore Ave, 7/2020. $275,000

41 Arborridge Drive, 7/2020. $380,000

1139 Skiff Way Drive, 7/2020. $252,000

1202 Kennebec Road, 7/2020. $275,000

303 Merrimac Road, 7/2020. $221,800

628 Devon St, 7/2020. $253,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 7/2020. $100,111

734 Lake Barnegat Drive, 7/2020. $142,500

1304 Lee Way, 7/2020. $194,500

1346 Laurel Blvd, 7/2020. $245,000

14 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $652,549

1416 Foch Ave, 7/2020. $225,000

238 Davis Ave, 7/2020. $433,900

904 Buena Vista Road, 7/2020. $222,500

218 Lenape Trail, 7/2020. $149,000

27 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2020. $399,000

305 Richard Road, 7/2020. $357,000

346 Harbour View, 7/2020. $257,000

616 Windsor St, 7/2020. $195,000

741 Princeton Ave, 7/2020. $222,000

22 Bay Way, 7/2020. $271,000

302 Halsey Drive, 7/2020. $248,000

404 Lawrence Drive, 7/2020. $270,000

430 South Main St, 7/2020. $100,000

59 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $419,261

Mantauk Drive, 7/2020. $215,000

1014 Water View Way, 7/2020. $289,000

1019 Chelsea St, 7/2020. $295,000

14 Bobwhite Court, 7/2020. $257,500

1451 F St, 7/2020. $469,000

1759 Serpentine Drive, 7/2020. $275,500

703 Colgate Ave, 7/2020. $400,000

825 Bowspirit Point, 7/2020. $465,000

88 Haines St, 7/2020. $299,500

1435 G St, 7/2020. $395,000

215 Manchester Ave, 7/2020. $99,000

36 Nautilus St, 7/2020. $279,950

70 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $508,000

723 Fairview Lane, 7/2020. $799,000

1128 Capstan Drive, 7/2020. $550,000

1317 Molokai Drive, 7/2020. $150,000

1713 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $195,000

413 Elwood St, 7/2020. $219,000

57 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $334,007

1101 Waikiki Drive, 7/2020. $665,000

2105 Llewellyn Parkway, 7/2020. $185,000

227 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $439,058

5 Derby Court, 7/2020. $165,000

530 Devon St, 7/2020. $205,000

609 Tappan St, 7/2020. $260,000

905 Shenandoah Drive, 7/2020. $319,500

1011 S Branch Way, 7/2020. $120,000

2004 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $185,000

1811 Lakeside Dr South, 7/2020. $274,900

811 Leeward Ave, 7/2020. $375,000

82 Maxim Drive, 7/2020. $272,000

952 Mallard Drive, 7/2020. $595,000

1211 Plover Court, 7/2020. $464,900

Earie Way, 7/2020. $44,000

Leguene Ave, 7/2020. $90,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $190,000

138 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $105,000

17 Crestview Court, 7/2020. $265,000

28 West Boat Drive, 7/2020. $405,000

34 West Delaware Drive, 7/2020. $370,000

46 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $550,000

10 South Dayton Drive, 7/2020. $290,000

111 East Hudson Drive, 7/2020. $338,000

37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000

4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000

41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000

79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000

115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000

12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000

19 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $147,000

237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000

135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000

416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000

103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500

12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000

135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000

421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000

8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000

18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500

49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000

54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000

217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000

27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000

33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000

47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576

5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1078e Unit 2 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,050,000

218 East 17th St, 7/2020. $2,862,500

44 West Ohio Ave, 7/2020. $775,000

121 E Kansas Ave, 7/2020. $3,050,000

403 Tidal Drive, 7/2020. $1,075,000

1068e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $516,667

34 Lighthouse Way, 7/2020. $2,445,000

153e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $3,450,000

185 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $995,000

202 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $3,520,000

100 E Muriel Ave, 7/2020. $937,500

130a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $950,000

19 West Harding Ave, 7/2020. $1,220,000

5200 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $705,000

5 W. Marshall Drive, 7/2020. $1,135,000

5501 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $5,820,000

35 Sunset Blvd Boat Slip A-14, 7/2020. $30,000

593 Clifton Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000

84b Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,300,000

98 Arnold Blvd, 7/2020. $745,000

3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000

4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000

5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000

11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000

116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000

5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000

83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000

9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000

1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000

10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000

107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000

171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500

28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000

52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000

3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000

4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000

4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000

123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000

145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000

127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000

4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000

4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000

5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000

25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000

12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999

14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900

9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000

6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

51 Oregon Ave, 7/2020. $165,000

85 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $197,000

1 Chickasaw Drive, 7/2020. $226,000

153 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2020. $410,000

129 Englewood Ave, 7/2020. $236,000

24 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2020. $415,000

10 Pancoast Road, 7/2020. $385,000

114 Harborage Place, 7/2020. $735,000

105 Paterson Road, 7/2020. $270,000

66 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $189,000

31 Letts Landing Road, 7/2020. $101,000

32 Laurelwyck Road, 7/2020. $361,500

112 Marine Road, 7/2020. $101,000

21 Douglas Lane, 7/2020. $310,000

304 Sixth St, 7/2020. $231,500

4 Jones Road, 7/2020. $310,000

26 Mantoloking Lane, 7/2020. $390,000

87 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $213,000

15 Oceangrove Lane, 7/2020. $327,000

74 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $155,000

1 One Eye Way, 7/2020. $374,000

17 Longport Court, 7/2020. $495,000

SHIP BOTTOM

105e 16th St Unit A, 6/30/2020. $1,125,000

101 W 11th St, 7/2020. $985,000

204 W 6th St, 7/2020. $625,000

1613 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $890,000

322 W 18th St, 7/2020. $752,500

305 W 12th St, 7/2020. $450,000

97 E 27th St, 7/2020. $810,000

102 W 12th St, 7/2020. $580,000

111 E 27th St, 7/2020. $475,000

2909 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $600,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1043 Sailor Drive, 6/2/2020. $309,000

150 Oxycocus Road, 6/2/2020. $560,000

59 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2/2020. $445,000

109 Leeward Road, 6/3/2020. $440,000

111 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

1203 Treasure Ave, 6/3/2020. $425,000

141 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

2556 First Ave, 6/3/2020. $369,000

4 Albert Drive, 6/3/2020. $225,500

95 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

1181 Jennifer Lane, 6/4/2020. $335,000

1207 Treasure Ave, 6/4/2020. $454,000

128 Seaspray Road, 6/4/2020. $187,000

20 Ralph Lane, 6/4/2020. $285,000

1044 Mill Creek Road, 6/5/2020. $559,900 00

116 Silo Ave, 6/5/2020. $565,000

117 Eddy Road, 6/5/2020. $400,000

17 Sugarhill Road, 6/5/2020. $250,000

7 Bounty Court, 6/5/2020. $225,000

1023 Barnacle Drive, 6/8/2020. $225,000

11 Phyllis Lane, 6/8/2020. $455,000

1255 Canal Ave, 6/8/2020. $271,000

15 N Bay Ave, 6/8/2020. $150,000

2 Windward Drive, 6/8/2020. $320,000

173 Holly Ave, 6/9/2020. $645,000

248 Neptune Drive, 6/9/2020. $250,100

10 Myrtle Drive, 6/10/2020. $552,500

11 Patrick Drive, 6/10/2020. $340,000

208 Sextant Road, 6/10/2020. $269,000

47 Phyllis Lane, 6/10/2020. $715,000

1151 Treasure Ave, 6/11/2020. $250,000

182 N Main St, 6/11/2020. $275,000

224 Stern Ave, 6/11/2020. $164,900

599 Shark Lane, 6/11/2020. $262,500

115 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

124 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

128 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

129 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

145 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

51 Dorothy Drive, 6/12/2020. $755,000

108 Bernard Drive, 6/16/2020. $150,000

148 Equinox Road, 6/16/2020. $239,320

1258 Paul Blvd, 6/17/2020. $440,000

50 Ashburn Ave, 6/17/2020. $383,990

110 E Bay Ave, 6/18/2020. $76,000

310 Hilliard Blvd, 6/18/2020. $280,000

326 Privateer Road, 6/18/2020. $259,900

59 Mary Alice Road, 6/18/2020. $417,500

55 Diane Road, 6/19/2020. $670,011

124 Inboard Ave, 6/22/2020. $299,900

261 Mermaid Drive, 6/22/2020. $270,000

44 Andrew Drive, 6/22/2020. $290,000

15 Susan Lane, 6/23/2020. $975,000

160 Inboard Ave, 6/23/2020. $310,000

71 Bradshaw Drive, 6/23/2020. $416,990

931 Jennifer Lane, 6/23/2020. $470,000

100 Mercer Ave, 6/24/2020. $352,000

1076 Whispering Oak Lane, 6/24/2020. $340,000

113 Dolphin Road, 6/24/2020. $330,100

120 Spinnaker Drive, 6/24/2020. $264,000

128 Morris Blvd, 6/24/2020. $246,000

200 Compass Road, 6/24/2020. $195,000

302 Atlantis Ave, 6/24/2020. $100,000

58 Bradshaw Drive, 6/25/2020. $374,990

29 Lillian Drive, 6/26/2020. $580,000

10 Janal Way, 6/29/2020. $535,000

108 Mooring Road, 6/29/2020. $349,900

149 Brigantine Road, 6/29/2020. $250,000

367 Golfview Drive, 6/29/2020. $297,000

137 Timberlake Drive, 6/30/2020. $450,000

22 County Road, 6/30/2020. $710,000

224 S Lakeshore Drive, 6/30/2020. $339,000

41 Fairview Ave, 6/30/2020. $67,000

1074 Buccaneer Lane, 7/2020. $280,000

12 Mary Jeanne Lane, 7/2020. $819,900

174 Atlantis Ave, 7/2020. $420,000

572 Coral Lane, 7/2020. $405,000

70 Parker St, 7/2020. $375,000

121 Skipper Road, 7/2020. $255,000

153 Aurthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000

159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840

17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800

65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000

1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000

1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400

197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000

236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000

680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000

128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000

13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000

133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000

141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000

1851 Breakers Drive, 7/2020. $385,000

22a Sycamore Road, 7/2020. $75,000

2060 Mill Creek Road, 7/2020. $580,000

82 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2020. $655,000

971 Beach Haven West Blvd, 7/2020. $355,000

14 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2020. $405,490

149 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $510,150

229 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $455,000

32 Gregg Drive, 7/2020. $205,000

35 Jeffrey Drive, 7/2020. $400,000

105 Windward Drive, 7/2020. $267,500

1150 Treasure Ave, 7/2020. $280,000

179 Bernard Drive, 7/2020. $460,000

35 Ocean Breeze Court, 7/2020. $222,500

3b Acorn Road, 7/2020. $100,000

72 Albert Drive, 7/2020. $190,000

116 Galleon Road, 7/2020. $95,000

297 Matey Ave, 7/2020. $415,000

1063 Whitecap Ave, 7/2020. $320,000

48 Weaver Drive, 7/2020. $315,001

40 Jennie Drive, 7/2020. $426,000

807 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2020. $61,250

15 Honeysuckle Drive, 7/2020. $318,000

100 Dolphin Ave, 7/2020. $377,000

1053 Mariner Ave, 7/2020. $289,900

121 Lanyard Road, 7/2020. $350,000

197 Bruce Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

38 Popper St, 7/2020. $485,000

46 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $419,000

47 Nancy Drive, 7/2020. $800,000

588 Coral 544 Shark, 7/2020. $65,000

S1030 Driftwood Ave, 7/2020. $190,000

125 Southard Drive, 7/2020. $660,000

1363 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $580,000

18 Jeri Ann Road, 7/2020. $121,000

23 Betty Drive, 7/2020. $330,000

31 Selma Drive, 7/2020. $594,750

419 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $307,000

251 Outboard Ave, 7/2020. $144,375

46 Myrtle Drive, 7/2020. $340,000

101 Eileen Lane, 7/2020. $329,000

159 Commodore Road, 7/2020. $450,000

500 Pirate Lane, 7/2020. $260,000

38 Manning Drive, 7/2020. $282,500

149 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $625,000

42 Jonathan Drive, 7/2020. $520,000

137 Swordfish Road, 7/2020. $250,000

8 Cedar Ave, 7/2020. $135,000

100 Jennings Road, 7/2020. $400,000

1141 Barnacle Drive, 7/2020. $439,900

1271 Paul Blvd, 7/2020. $269,900

248 Stormy Road, 7/2020. $210,000

80 Lafayette Drive, 7/2020. $345,000

SURF CITY

6 Drexler Ave, 7/2020. $1,099,000

S112 N 3rd St, 7/2020. $633,000

288 Division Ave Unit B, 7/2020. $399,500

288 Divison Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $399,500

29 North 15th St, 7/2020. $1,449,000

319 South 2nd St, 7/2020. $770,000

114 South 1st St, 7/2020. $754,450

232 North Third St, 7/2020. $565,500

353 N 8th St, 7/2020. $1,379,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-B, 7/2020. $456,000

44 Division Ave Apt 42-A, 7/2020. $456,000

27 N 7th St, 7/2020. $680,000

610 Bay Front, 7/2020. $1,100,000

212 N 7th St,; 7/2020. $999,000

474 Schroderer Lane, 7/2020. $1,750,000

15 North Ocean Ave, 7/2020. $3,300,000

21 S 3rd St, 7/2020. $840,000

TUCKERTON

478 S Green St, 7/2020. $42,000

108 Marlin Road, 7/2020. $345,000

297 Heron Road, 7/2020. $487,500

223 East Main St,; 7/2020. $109,500

480 South Green St, 7/2020. $388,000

98 Dolphin Road, 7/2020. $380,000

113 Teaberry Court, 7/2020. $149,900

111 Parker Road, 7/2020. $600,022

116 Boulder Lake Drive, 7/2020. $190,000

457 S Green St, 7/2020. $179,000

249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479

334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000

267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000

270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000

782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,000

