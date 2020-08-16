Like everything else in these uncertain times, buying a home may now involve considerations that weren’t on people’s radar a few long months ago. Back then, for example, a key factor in settling on a particular property was often its potential as a venue for entertaining and holding family gatherings. At present, however, such factors as whether a house would be well suited to both working and educating one’s kids remotely are more apt to be on a buyer’s mind.
But at some point, we can assume that our lives will get back to something like normal, and our abodes will once again be places to get together with friends and relatives. And that’s what makes the charming, multi-gabled five-bedroom, four-bath residence at 6 Haining Place in Northfield now listed for $449,000 such a “perfect family home,” as one of its current owners describes it — the way it can accommodate both our immediate concerns and the more sociable type of lifestyle that, hopefully, we will sooner or later be able to resume.
“There’s plenty of room here for both children and parents who work from home,“ she says. In fact, both she and her husband have been doing just that for the past ten years while raising three kids in the house.
In addition to a first floor that includes spacious living, dining and family rooms, as well as a colossal eat-in kitchen and a bedroom that has served as a home office for the couple, there’s a fully finished and heated basement containing a room that can be used as either a second home office or a spare bedroom, and a recreation room big enough to accommodate a ping-pong table and exercise equipment that can also function as a classroom for home schooling, if necessary. (Yet another space in the basement has been “roughed out” with all the necessary plumbing to allow it to be easily turned into an additional full bathroom.)
One of the most unusual things about this particular basement, the co-owner notes, is its “extra large windows” that provide plenty of natural light (in addition to its recessed lighting). In that respect, it’s really more like a ground floor that in effect makes this house into a three-story structure, even though a property-information listing describes it as having only two stories. Such features not only make it a highly practical present-day attribute, but looking ahead to a time when current restrictions can safely be eased, will provide more than ample room, taken together with the expansive living/dining area, for parties, family gatherings and casual get-togethers with friends.
Should that basement rec room be needed for home-schooling purposes in the meantime, however, there’s also a great back yard that can be used for outdoor “recess,” with enough room for things like a trampoline and swing set and activities such as a game of catch. An added advantage of the yard is that it hasn’t been landscaped in the sense of being treated with toxic herbicides, and thus can provide a safe environment for playing outside. (The home’s location on a cul-de-sac also makes the area in front a lot safer for children, as it has no through traffic.)
Another terrific place to either work, study, socialize or have morning coffee in the fresh air is the welcoming, old-fashioned, covered front porch, complete with an attractive white safety railing, which is the first thing about this alluring dwelling that is apt to catch your eye.
Among its other convenient and aesthetic features are a two-car side-entry garage that’s accessible from the house via a large mud room/laundry room; a blacktop driveway with ample room for three additional vehicles; a two-story cathedral ceiling in the living room, along with a lovely gas-log fireplace framed by a decorative, wall-length reclaimed-wood inlay; a large master bedroom suite with a bathroom that includes both a soaking tub and stand-up shower, a walk-in closet and a connecting bathroom between two of the other bedrooms.
Rounding out the picture is wide-planked dark walnut flooring, Caesarstone countertops, a huge pantry with built-in shelves, multi-zoned air conditioning and gas heat, an outdoor sprinkler system and a complement of stainless steel GE Monogram appliances in the kitchen, as well as a six-burner gas stove and twin ovens topped by a grill that will thrill any gourmet chef. The property also has the considerable advantage of being hooked up to city water and sewer.
In addition to its prime location close to shopping and schools just a few minutes from the beaches of Absecon Island and Ocean City, this house is also less than a block from a bike path.
To arrange to see this versatile family home, you can call listing agent Lisa Alper-Russo of Platinum Real estate at (609) 289-2384 or email her at LisaAlper@comcast.net.
