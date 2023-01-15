Forthcoming beach-block home will feature exceptional views in A.C.’s desirable Lower Chelsea neighborhood

Being a few blocks south of the main wave of activity that Atlantic City is famous for, yet only a short stroll up the Boardwalk if such excitement were sought, the Chelsea section of A.C. has long had a sort of best-of-both-worlds reputation.

It is relatively quiet, largely residential, and kept under the watchful eye of a civic group that has been dedicated to keeping its quality of life high (see ChelseaEDC.org) for years.

If anything were to undermine the area’s desirability, it might be that some sections or specific structures have become timeworn and in need of sprucing up or gentrification.

That sort of makeover is exactly what is happening at 119 South Kingston Avenue in A.C.’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood, about five blocks from the Ventnor border, where local builder Ben Chapman is nearing completion of a remarkable rebuild of a prior beach-block home that had become a bit tired and outdated.

Slated to be completed in roughly a month to six weeks, Chapman’s transformation will feature a 5-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom, elevator-equipped masterpiece just steps from the beach, Boardwalk and ocean.

Above a ground-level, two-car attached garage with storage space to spare — and additional off-street parking on a concrete driveway — the home will have three levels equipped with spacious front decks to take advantage of the views, sunsets and seashore breezes that the previous structure never quite capitalized on.

The new home will also feature an open-floor plan on its main living level with high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a fireplace-equipped family room, a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless-steel appliances (and a center island with seating), a separate dining area, a utility/laundry room, and the half-bath or powder room. There will also be an outside shower for rinsing off remnants of the beach.

Four of the home’s bedrooms — including a master suite with walk-in closet, huge modern bathroom and access to a private deck — are all located on the second level. The top level will have a spacious dormer-style bedroom with private bathroom and deck, and a colossal room under the roof peak that could be used for storage or converted into almost anything the homeowner might desire.

Nearly all the home’s appointments, inside and out, are of the highest quality and modern design. Chapman has gone with more classical architectural designs in past projects, but opted to go with more modern and contemporary concepts on the Kingston Avenue property.

“I used to do a lot of coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting and that sort of thing, but the preference today is more clean lines and modern architecture,” says Chapman, who worked with architect Michael Kolchins on the layout and design of the Lower Chelsea home. Kolchins was part of many casino-and-hospitality industry projects in years past, focusing largely on residential properties of different scales since opening his own Mays Landing firm in 2003.

“He’s very good,” Chapman says.

The home is being built on a sizable 3,465-square-foot lot, so there is plenty of room in a large back yard to install a swimming pool, if so desired. The home’s buyer is also eligible for Atlantic City’s tax-abatement program, which offers to owners of new construction a substantial, graded-scale tax reduction for the first five years of ownership.

For more information about this exceptional beachfront home in Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337, or Brian Hiltner at 609-703-4789, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Brian at Brian@hartmanhometeam.com.