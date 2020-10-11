For buyers in search of a seaside Shangri-la, one’s just come up for sale in Lower Chelsea

It’s not all that often that a seaside Shangri-la like the unique, custom-built and scrupulously maintained three-story townhouse located at 4501B Boardwalk at the extreme south end of Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea District comes on the market.

The only reason this one has, in fact, is that its current owners, who have used it as a vacation retreat for the past two decades, needed a larger summer home to accommodate their growing family. Otherwise, they say, they would never have entertained the idea of selling it, since “we really love the house, and love living there, and if we could have put an addition on it, we would have stayed.”

But that’s not to say this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 2,608-square-foot residence, which is now priced to sell at $975,000, doesn’t have more than ample room to satisfy the needs of many buyers for whom its location and the breathtaking ocean views from every one of its rooms might just be irresistible.

As if those two attributes weren’t enough to make this 25-year-old home worthy of serious consideration, however, there are several more that put it in the “gold standard” category of oceanfront property.