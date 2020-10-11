For buyers in search of a seaside Shangri-la, one’s just come up for sale in Lower Chelsea

It’s not all that often that a seaside Shangri-la like the unique, custom-built and scrupulously maintained three-story townhouse located at 4501B Boardwalk at the extreme south end of Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea District comes on the market.
The only reason this one has, in fact, is that its current owners, who have used it as a vacation retreat for the past two decades, needed a larger summer home to accommodate their growing family. Otherwise, they say, they would never have entertained the idea of selling it, since “we really love the house, and love living there, and if we could have put an addition on it, we would have stayed.”
But that’s not to say this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 2,608-square-foot residence, which is now priced to sell at $975,000, doesn’t have more than ample room to satisfy the needs of many buyers for whom its location and the breathtaking ocean views from every one of its rooms might just be irresistible.
As if those two attributes weren’t enough to make this 25-year-old home worthy of serious consideration, however, there are several more that put it in the “gold standard” category of oceanfront property.
For one thing, it was “built much better than any of the houses in the area,” according to one of the co-owners, with a cathedral ceiling, open-concept rooms (including a split-level first floor, the upper portion of which is occupied by the eat-in kitchen and dining room), and two balconies overlooking the ocean and boardwalk. For another, it has been continuously upgraded and conscientiously maintained, having been treated by the current owners like their main residence, even though it was only used during the summer.
In addition to having been painted and caulked every three years (including this one),” a new tankless water heater was installed two years ago; the air-conditioning system was replaced three years ago, with new, individually controlled heating and AC units having just been added in the third-floor bedrooms; a brand-new security system was installed last year, as were a new washer and dryer and Westinghouse oven/range, and a new roof was put on five years ago with the warranty still intact and “seagull wires” placed at strategic points to prevent the birds from landing on and damaging it.
Such improvements, the co-owner notes, were “all stuff we were planning on living with for the next twenty years and that whoever buys it will now get the benefit of.”
Then there’s the pet-friendly walled-in “giant yard,” which was recently landscaped and is directly accessible from the living room —a rather unusual feature in beachfront properties— where the current owners have let their dogs frolic and have held parties during the Atlantic City Air Show in past years.
For aquatic sports enthusiasts, the house is also conveniently situated right across the boardwalk from a surfing and paddleboarding beach. And since it’s located in Atlantic City, although a mere two blocks from the Ventnor line, there are no beach tags required to use it. In addition, the co-owner points out that its proximity to the Berkley Condominium complex also helps keep the neighborhood very safe, and the unit next door is occupied all year round, providing an extra measure of security.
The house also offers a plethora of amenities that include a one-car garage underneath and parking space for three or more other vehicles; a gas log fireplace in the living room; top-of-the-line appliances; stainless steel and clear glass railings throughout, and an extremely private master bedroom suite with a “pocket” sliding door that insulates it against noise and a spa-like master bath featuring a Jacuzzi tub with programmable thermostat, walk-in shower with dual shower heads and heated floor, as well as all-slate walls and flooring.
In addition, according to the co-owner, despite its oceanfront location, the house has never suffered storm-related damage or leaks, has never flooded, even during Superstorm Sandy, and “never had any issues with maintenance,” according to the co-owner.
To take a virtual tour of this unusual property, or arrange for an actual one, you can call listing agent Paula A. Hartman at BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors at (609) 487-7234 or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com
