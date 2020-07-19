For some people, a house is more than just a home in which to live and raise one’s family. It’s also a venue to indulge a particular avocation, which in some instances may require some special added accommodations.
That’s exactly why the stately four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, brick residence now being offered for an asking price of $625,000 at 417 E. Whispering Lane, deep in the upscale Whispering Woods subdivision of Galloway Township, comes with a detached three-car garage in addition to the one already attached to the house itself, which also, incidentally, has room for three vehicles.
This auxiliary structure, which is heated and includes 9 x 10-foot doors and an 8,000-pound lift, was something that one of the current owners had especially built to make room for his “toys” —that is, his collection of vintage cars. And while he’s now also selling that with plans to move to a waterfront home with a boat slip, the rather unusual feature he opted to add might just be what makes this the ideal property for a buyer with a similar passion.
But that’s not the only extraordinary “extra” this lovely, 4,300-square-foot country house has to offer. For an avid gardener, which the other co-owner is, there’s also a “beautiful little greenhouse” in the back, measuring approximately 8 x 16, with grow lights that she says allow vegetables to be cultivated all year round. And along with that comes a shed that’s perfect for storing pots and gardening equipment, along with a paverstone firepit.
Then again, if golfing is one of your hobbies, taking up residence in this home will also put you within easy walking (or golf-cart-driving) distance of the Seaview Golf Club’s two world-class courses, along with the gourmet dining room of the four-star Seaview Resort hotel.
As for the house itself, it would be hard to find a more relaxing or more luxuriant living environment.
For one thing, the downstairs is superbly designed, with a spacious, flowing floor plan that includes both a formal dining room and a more casual sitting room surrounded by floor-to-ceiling bay windows. Adding to the ambience are a cathedral ceiling, a cozy gas-log fireplace, French doors leading onto a rear patio, and a huge eat-in kitchen that’s bathed in natural light and has cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a center island with a warming tray, as well as an adjoining pantry with plenty of extra room for food storage.
Then there’s the fact that the master bedroom suite, which includes a full bath complete with two walk-in closets and a soaking tub, is situated on the ground floor—a huge benefit for anyone who might have trouble climbing stairs, as well as for a family with kids, for whom there are additional bedrooms upstairs. There are also covered front porticos on both the first and second floor, a roomy upstairs loft, and a full basement.
The bucolic setting of this home, on a partially wooded lot with lush, professionally landscaped lawns at the end of a cul-de-sac, adds to the feeling of comfort and relaxation it offers. Both the patio (with negotiable outdoor furniture) and a nearby gazebo are both ideal places for sitting outside and observing the colorful assortment of birds that , according to the current owners, are quite prolific in this location..
Among the other amenities that comes with this home are a new generator to keep the lights and refrigerator on in the event of prolonged blackout, multi-zoned central air conditioning, a security system, a wet bar with an ice maker, and a full complement of high end appliances, including a Dacor self-cleaning oven and Sub-zero refrigerator.
Whispering Woods is also described by the owners as being a private yet friendly and family-oriented neighborhood that is home to a number of professionals, which, besides being adjacent to Seaview Golf Club, is only a short drive to the beaches of Brigantine and the shops of Smithville, as well as being within walking distance of Abescon ShopRite.
If this magnificent property, with its distinctive “extras,” sounds like just what you’ve been looking for, the person you should be talking to is listing agent George Phy at Glen Cove Real Estate at (609) 742-0364 (cell) or email him at George@seekorsell.com/ to arrange for a tour.
