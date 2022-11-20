Cute, renovated rancher makes most of space in centralized, neighborly section of Margate

In what might be compared to lovingly restoring classic cars to their showroom glory, some people prefer sprucing up the adorable beach cottages reminiscent of their youth, rather than knocking them down and building to the maximum dimensions allowed by local zoning laws, which seems to be the more common trend.

The home at 310 N. Clarendon Ave. in Margate is one that fits ideally into that former category, and the sensational restoration job is evident before anyone even steps foot inside.

Once one does enter, however, there is a striking difference between the layout of this home and those from a bygone era. Not only is it modern and immaculately maintained, it is open and roomy and makes the most use of its somewhat modest amount of interior space.

“That open concept is what sold us when we came down and started looking at a few places,” says Andrew Micklin, who owns the home with his wife, Ardith. “It’s just really set up well for a smaller home.

“The bedrooms and bathrooms are all on one side, and the other side has the living room, dining room and kitchen all opening into one another. For a smaller home, it’s perfectly laid out to accommodate more people than you might think.”

Some of the home’s personal touches include custom tile flooring with a wooden motif throughout the living areas, and a beautifully upgraded kitchen with self-closing white cabinetry, marble countertops and stainless-steel Viking appliances. A separate laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen. The completely renovated main bathroom features dual sinks and vanities.

Centrally located between the bay and beach, and easily within walking distance of the Boardwalk at the Ventnor border, the home also features a fabulous front porch and a side yard for entertaining or soaking up some sun, an abundance of attic and storage space, and a newish roof, windows, siding and HVAC system. There is also an enclosed outdoor shower with a custom cedar door and stone tile floor, and an outside storage shed.

“We sold our home in Mount Laurel and have been living here full time for a little over a year,” says Andrew Micklin. “That home was about 4,000 square feet, and we just needed something bigger here to accommodate our family on a full-time basis.”

The Micklins previously used the Clarendon Avenue residence as their leisure-time retreat before moving to Margate full time. They have no intentions of leaving the resort town, however, and are relocating to a larger home a mere four blocks north.

“My wife has lived in the Point Pleasant Beach area and has basically been a beach person all of her life, whereas I’m from suburbia (in southeastern Pa.),” he says. “It’s a long commute to my office in Cherry Hill, but I don’t regret moving here full time at all.

“There’s just something about living in a beach town all year round that I’ve really taken to. I love the hustle and bustle when it’s packed here during the summertime, and I love how peaceful and quiet it becomes when everybody clears out, yet there’s still plenty to do. It’s just a great lifestyle.”

Unlike several other New Jersey seashore towns, Margate and its neighboring beach communities of Ventnor and Longport have a bevy of shopping and dining options available year-round, plus the perennial entertainment taking place in Atlantic City.

“We say it all the time — it’s the best of both worlds,” he adds. “There’s always shows, there’s always restaurants and bars. It’s a small community, but all year round there’s the nightlife and so many different things to do if you want it.

“Our new house is only four blocks away, easily within walking distance, but we’re both sort of saddened to be leaving this particular neighborhood,” he says. “The people around here are just awesome.”

