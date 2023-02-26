The further one walks or bicycles down the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk and into Ventnor, the less frenetic and congested things seem to become, particularly during the summer months.

The feeling can be likened to emerging from a wind tunnel. All the excitement of the casinos, piers, storefronts and restaurants are still nearby to be enjoyed, but the reverberations from all that activity starts to subside substantially as one migrates further south.

Probably the most attractive aspect about The Enclave Condominiums in a broad sense – and more specifically where it applies to the 19th floor unit for sale inside the Chelsea neighborhood high-rise complex — is that it is in a comfortable, quiet, exclusively residential section of Atlantic City, yet easily within walking distance of all the exhilaration the resort town is famous for.

“We feel we’re in the best of both worlds,” says the current owner of unit 1910 in The Enclave (see EnclaveACY.com). “There’s a lot of excitement and things to do nearby, but we’re in a building that I believe has the best views you’ll find anywhere at the seashore. And it’s a condominium that has a modern-concept design that makes you feel like you’re connected with nature — connected to the ocean, the bays, the clouds and sky. It’s very meditative.”

How The Enclave best takes advantage of its beachfront status is with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors on the bedroom and living room, both of which face the ocean, the Boardwalk and one of the most expansive sections of A.C.’s beaches. Each of the sliders opens onto an outdoor balcony that runs the entire width of the unit.

“It’s a concept that you see a lot in Manhattan, New York City, but here it’s unique,” she says. “It really lets you take advantage of the views, the sunrises and sunsets. When we were shopping for a shore property, we immediately loved The Enclave. It has a heated indoor pool that you can use during the winter, and a solarium that allows you to sunbathe even in the winter, or during the summertime with less of a chance of overexposure to the sun.”

The condo development also has huge outdoor pool on the beach side with a multi-level deck and plenty of places to sunbathe and socialize. Unit 1910 is a 1-bedroom 1½ -bathroom (it is the middle-sized unit out of three different sizes that the 29-story Enclave offers), but what makes it and the others feel much larger is the quantity of common elements and amenities that they share.

The building’s seventh floor encompasses a game room with pool and ping-pong tables, and a fitness room that rivals anything that would overwise require a membership. The fitness room features saunas, separate men and women’s locker rooms, and the most modern of workout equipment. An enormous ground-level lobby features 24/7 concierge service and round-the-clock security personnel. There is also a library, an oceanfront community room spacious enough to host a wedding reception, the solarium, the indoor pool, and two Jacuzzis.

The interior of each condo unit was architecturally designed to maximize space efficiency. The eat-in kitchen blends seamlessly with the living room and dining area, and the bedroom is extremely spacious, boasting a walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with his-and-her vanities and huge stall shower.

Everything inside unit 1910 has been upgraded and remodeled recently, including new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, cabinetry and a wet bar in the kitchen. The tastefully decorated unit is also being sold completely furnished.

“We are relocating to Florida and it was a difficulty decision to sell it,” says the owner, who purchased the unit in June 2013 with her husband. “We’ve had 10 great years here and will really miss it.”

To make an appointment to tour this charming condominium in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098 or Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com or Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.