Charm and expertise ingrained in home located close to all that Ocean City has to offer

An affinity for nostalgia and an appreciation for quality craftsmanship are clearly evident in talking with the current owner of the home at 1208 Bay Ave. in Ocean City, which is located about a block from the bay and in a centralized spot relative to the resort town’s famed Boardwalk.

He speaks of the home as an auto aficionado might about a classic car that has been lovingly restored. Among the key differences, though, is that while a classic car can be fickle and hard to find parts for, the three-bedroom, two-bedroom twin in O.C. is as structurally sound as the day it was built in the early part of the 20th century.

“This is an historic home, and I’m big on historic homes,” he says. “I have another in West Deptford that was built in the 1850s — a brick Georgian colonial that was part of the history of the Underground Railroad.

“This (O.C.) house was built somewhere between 1900 and 1920, and the reason I know that is because I’ve seen the plat maps (diagrams created by surveyors to determine a municipality’s boundaries),” he says. “I know it was built somewhere between the turn of the century and 1920.

“Most of Bay Avenue was lined with these doubles years ago, and nearly all of them have been razed and new structures put in their place. Only a handful are left.”

If restoring the home at a leisurely pace was the original plan when the owner and his wife first purchased it, the timeline was hastened tremendously when Superstorm Sandy ravaged the South Jersey coastline about 10 years ago.

“We bought it in ’08, and then Sandy came along in 2012 and affected everybody,” he says. “We put in a whole new kitchen, ripped up all the linoleum and Pergo flooring and took it down to the original floors, which are made of a Southern hard pine. They had been painted, so we had them sanded and resealed, and it turned out beautifully.”

All the plumbing and electrical work was replaced after the storm, as was nearly everything that constitutes its interior recesses. Some of it, however, was found to be of such superior quality that complete replacement was not necessary.

“This home has features from the Old World that were designed to hold up,” he says. “When we looked behind the walls, the beams and the joists were all solid hardwood that did not have to be replaced. It was built to not need a lot of maintenance. It’s like it was overengineered, but that’s how they built things 100 years ago — they built them to last forever.

“Today’s building materials are cheaper and there are few real craftsmen anymore. The mindset is to get it up, get it sold and get to the next one. A lot of homes don’t have the kind of character they used to have, but this one does.”

Like others built around the same time on Bay Avenue, the home at 1208 originally had an open-air front porch that stepped up from the walkway. The porch was since enclosed and finished by a prior owner.

“When you first walk into the house, you’re in a sun porch, which was an addition at some point. Then you go through another door and into the living room. That (second door) is the original front door of the house from a hundred years ago, and it’s made out of chestnut.

“You don’t find chestnut in new houses anymore today because of the blight (a disease that, due to an invasive species, nearly wiped out every American chestnut tree by 1940. According to Wood-DataBase.com, most chestnut used for building today is repurposed). The staircase, likewise, had a chestnut newel post and a balustrade railing that we stripped, re-stained and sealed. It’s beautiful.”

Among the home’s other amenities are a gorgeous backyard with a spacious sitting area, an outdoor shower, a one-car garage that is also ideal for storage, and close proximity to Ocean City’s main arteries of Asbury and West avenues, where a plethora of dining and shopping opportunities exists.

“I’m just glad there are a few of these homes left on Bay Avenue,” he adds. “A lot of today’s homes may look nice, but they’re not built to last, because the materials would make it cost prohibitive to do so. It’s like fake jewelry — it might look nice, but it won’t last.

“There’s only a few gems left on Bay Avenue, and this house is one of them.”

