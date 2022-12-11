Beautiful Brigantine home abounds with amenities

Jim and Shirley Fowler have called Brigantine their hometown for more than 40 years, and until retiring about a year ago, were among the longest-tenured and most well-respected business owners on the island.

Longevity like that happens not just with exceptional business savvy but with a keen eye for what people crave, a clean environment and a commitment to quality.

Clearly many of the same merits carried over to the couple’s personal lives, as evidenced by the incredible renovations and expansions they made to the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, ranch-style home at 4409 Harbor Beach Blvd., and the meticulous way they furnished their residence in one of the island’s most sought-after sections of its south end.

The tree-lined divided street where the home is located is practically a stone’s throw from St. George’s Thoroughfare Bay, a huge cove off Absecon Inlet that divides Brigantine’s back bays from the ocean, and adds to the island’s uniqueness and charm. Almost anything anyone might desire is within walking distance of the home, including the beach, a full-service shopping center and bank, and several restaurants and social hot spots, such as the business Jim Fowler first managed and later owned since 1991, St. George’s Pub (now The Pub at St. George’s).

The home is easily one of the largest, if not the largest, ranch-style homes on the island, thanks to expansions and modifications the Fowlers made to it in the roughly eight years they have lived there. They hired one of the most reputable building contractors in South Jersey to do most of the work, Mase Enterprises, and levied their own long history with quality craftsmanship to add such fine touches as a real stone façade on the home’s front that matches the stonework around the den/TV room fireplace.

“The difference is that on the outside the stone is all held together with mortar,” says Jim Fowler. “On the fireplace, each stone was cut and fitted to go together exactly as you see it, with no mortar showing. A stone mason did that work.

“The house was done right and is in beautiful condition,” adds Fowler, who, along with running the pub, also owned and charter-captained a 35-foot Carolina Classic out of Atlantic City’s Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina before selling the boat a couple of years ago. “The carpeting is less than a year old. We painted all the inside walls, put in all new (Andersen and Pella) windows and doors, a new roof, and we expanded the side and back. We put in all new kitchen cabinets and appliances, and we made the bathrooms and bedrooms bigger.”

The Fowlers installed new hardwood flooring throughout the home, even under areas that were later carpeted, and all new tiling in the bathrooms and kitchen. A third full bathroom was added to the home during its expansion, which also included making the driveway double-wide with decorative stone pavers inlaid into the poured concrete. There was ample room on the home’s large lot — 7,840 square feet, or 80 feet wide by 98 feet deep — to extend the attached garage so there is room not only for a large vehicle but also a workshop area or additional storage space. Besides the garage, the double-wide driveway offers at least three more off-street parking spaces.

“We brought the garage out further and brought the other side of the house (adjacent to the main entrance) out further, and it created a little porch area out front,” says Fowler.

A large attic, a crawlspace under the home and a detached shed all pretty much guarantee that storage space will never be an issue. Among the Fowlers’ adherence to meticulous detail was extending the concrete driveway beyond the fence that encloses the rear yard and up to the entrance of the shed. A concrete walkway then leads from the shed into a magnificent paver patio area that includes a section specifically designed for a hot tub.

“When we remodeled the exterior of the house, we made the exterior of the shed match the house,” he says. “The backyard area is beautiful. There’s even room to put a pool back there if you wanted to.”

The home is being sold completely furnished. Nearly all the interior accoutrements were purchased at Platt’s Beach House Furnishings in Somers Point, a store that has specialized in high-quality furniture for a shore environment since 1950 (see PlattsHomeFurnishings.com).

Another amenity that makes the Brigantine property stand out is a two-zoned air conditioning and heating system. The home is heated by a hydronic baseboard system that decreases energy consumption, produces more of an even heat distribution and has a longer lifespan than more conventional systems.

“It’s about a $20,000 heating system,” says Fowler, who also enhanced the home’s energy efficiency with rooftop solar panels. “It’s very efficient, and the air doesn’t dry out like it can with electric or forced-air heaters.”

Other personalized touches the Fowlers added were unique custom ceiling fans throughout the home’s interior, and exterior storm shutters on several windows.

“We bought the fans down in Florida. They’re very similar to the ones we had in the pub,” Fowler says. “We got them at a place called Dan’s Fans (a company created in 1979 in Clearwater, Florida). You’ll see similar ones throughout the whole southeast section of the country.

“The storm shutters also came from Florida and are made of dyed fiberglass, like you’d find on a boat. They’re not painted. You can choose the shutters’ color to match the colors of your home. They’re great because you can see out, but it’s hard to see in. They help insulate the house and offer protection against storm damage.”

For more information or to schedule a tour of this beautiful Brigantine home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Michael Riordan of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox & Roach Realtors at 609-339-6004, his office number at 609-264-8444, or email him at MichaelRiordan@foxroach.com.