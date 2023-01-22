Beach-block home in Ventnor ready for renewed nostalgia after being part of same family for more than seven decades

Those of us fortunate to have spent much of our childhoods at the seashore tend to see things on a daily basis that trigger the floodgates to fond memories.

For the Barsky family, that sentiment can be traced back about 75 years, to when the current owner’s grandparents first purchased the beach-block home at 104 South Stratford Ave. in Ventnor.

“I was down there yesterday to check on the place, and I recalled a lot of great times with my grandparents on both sides, my cousins, aunts and uncles, many of whom are on the other side now — it’s just a wonderful spot,” says the current owner. “Good vibes and great times. Whoever buys this is going to inherit that, I hope.”

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-level home sits on a sizable 3,125-square-foot lot and has been exceptionally well maintained and modernized over the years. The original brick foundation dates to 1925 — a time when structures tended to be over-engineered to withstand nearly anything Mother Nature might throw at it.

“The home is close to 100 years old. It has a finished basement (with a separate outside entrance and loads of storage space) and plumbing where the old washer-dryer used to be, so another bathroom and bedroom could be put down there if someone chose to. The kitchen is all new, wall partitions were taken down to open it up a little bit. Some beautiful things have been done to it recently.

“I just think it has a lot of character, unlike a lot of these big behemoths you see going up all over the shore today. My mom and dad used to call it the dollhouse, and that’s really what it is. It’s a wonderful family home.”

The home is the fifth one in from the beach and Boardwalk on Stratford Avenue. It features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the first floor — including a spacious master suite — and two bedrooms that share a full bathroom on the second floor. A concrete driveway can accommodate at least two cars and leads back to an attached single-car garage. There also is an outside shower for cleaning up after a day on the beach.

Guests entering the home step up to an open front porch, perfect for taking in sunsets and sea breezes. Adjacent to the open porch is a beautiful enclosed sunroom. A large fireplace-equipped living room is flanked by a separate dining area and an eat-in kitchen. A rear door leads out to a nice-size deck that is ideal for summer barbecuing or sunbathing.

The home is within easy walking distance to a number of excellent restaurants and breakfast nooks, among them Isabella’s (IsabellasVentnor.com), Velo Café (Velo-Cafe.com), Sapore (SaporeWoodFirePizza.com) and Santucci’s (SantuccisPizza.com). The nearby Ventnor Boardwalk directly connects with the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, making for an uninterrupted six-mile walk or bike ride all the way through to A.C.’s Gardner’s Basin on the northern end. The Ventnor public library and a children’s playground also are within easy walking distance of the home, and the nearby Dorset Avenue Bridge makes for a direct connection to the mainland.

