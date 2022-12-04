Almost completely new home on Brigantine’s idyllic north end is as spacious as it is spectacular

Brigantine is a unique seashore community in many ways, including hosting the state’s only federally authorized marine-mammal animal hospital, being among a mere handful of New Jersey shore towns that allows four-wheel-drive beach access with a permit, and the fact that about a third of the barrier island’s landmass is among a scant few sections of the state’s coastline that is undeveloped.

Some aspects of that latter quality are shared by the city’s historic golf course, which was designed in 1927 as part of the island’s master plan. The 18-hole course is of the rare Scottish links design, which maintains the land’s original beauty and contour, and capitalizes on such assets as natural bay views, native plant life, ponds and marsh grasses.

The 5-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home for sale at 136 Lincoln Drive in Brigantine — encompassing nearly 5,000 square feet of interior living space — is located in the heart of many of the more outstanding features that make the island most attractive. Centrally sited on one of the golf course area’s quiet and secluded streets, the home’s prime location is perhaps overshadowed only by how magnificently it has been restored.

“Essentially this was 97% new construction,” says the current homeowner, who purchased the property in a bank foreclosure when a developer went out of business. “It was a small home where really only the front of the foundation was kept intact, and we built upon that to create the much larger home that you see now. We pretty much refinished everything on the inside — plumbing, electric, walls, flooring, everything.”

The home has an interesting layout that technically includes five different levels, a concept the homeowner refers to as a multi-split-level design. A half-flight of stairs leads to the main living area from the ground floor, where an attached garage is accessed by a gorgeous paver-stone driveway.

The main living area offers an open-concept design, where an ultra-modern kitchen with seating at a center island segues into a dining area and a fireplace-equipped living room. The whole floor offers panoramic views of the golf course through a series of floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for a ton of natural light.

Atop all eight floor-to-ceiling windows are transoms that let in even more natural light, and between the windows is a set of double glass doors that step down to a large patio area in the center of the fenced-in rear yard. The patio is constructed of the same paver stones the driveway is made from.

“Brigantine is a beach town, so we wanted to bring that vibe to the home with some attractive stone pavers on the patio and on the driveway, rather than just regular asphalt blacktop, concrete or anything like that,” the owner says.

A second half-flight of stairs leads to what is essentially two separate master ensuites — very spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, their own lavishly adorned bathrooms, and access to a balcony where the stellar views of the golf course and back-bay area are intensified. Another half-flight of steps leads to three more sizable bedrooms, and a floor above them is a room that would make for an ideal den, office or recreational area.

“That (top level) is an area where you might put some couches and a pool table — it’s the kind of room that would be a nice space to just kick back and relax or have some fun,” the owner says.

