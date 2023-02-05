“If you want the epitome of a shore home… this is it! This property is located steps from the beach and Boardwalk in the heart of Ventnor, with stunning ocean views and a fabulous rooftop deck. This beach townhouse is low on maintenance but high on fun,” says Paula Hartman, Broker Associate and Fine Home Specialist with The Hartman Home Team Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. This beach block is filled with luxurious high-end customizations and offers plenty of space to entertain.

“This is the perfect summer vacation home. Every detail has been thought of. It’s in a wonderful neighborhood that’s walking distance to Ventnor’s dining and entertainment section and a stone’s throw to the beach and boards,” Paula says. Ventnor’s dining and entertainment district includes popular restaurants such as Aroma, Yama, Nucky’s and Ventnor Sq. Theater. Or, grab your bikes and head into Atlantic City on the Boardwalk or nearby Margate.

While there’s so much to do nearby, you may find that all you want to do is hang at home. “This home has all the best parts of a detached house, just with much less maintenance. There are five bedrooms, four full baths, a five-stop elevator, a garage, and a backyard with significantly less upkeep,” Paula says. In addition, there are unobstructed ocean views and incredible sunsets from the spacious rooftop deck.

“The interior design is spacious, inviting, and filled with stunning finishes,” Paula says. The home features gorgeous eucalyptus floors throughout, high ceilings, remote control custom shades, California closets, an office with custom built-ins featuring a queen-size murphy bed, and a beverage center in the primary suite. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, white quartz countertops, Viking appliances, and a deck with a gas grill. The garage also features custom built-ins which offer plenty of organized storage space.

If you want the best of beach living without the hassle, this property is for you. In addition to the high-end finishes, this home has several comfort features including multi-zoned heating and air conditioning, a tankless gas water heater, a deck with a fenced-in yard and sprinkler system, a security system, and more. “Best of all, this home was the original sample for the development, so it’s loaded with extras and upgrades not found in the others,” Paula says.

If you’re ready to dip your toes in the sand, check out this house. Located at 115 S. Little Rock Ave. in Ventnor. It’s being offered at $1,389,000.

For more information contact Paula Hartman Direct: 609-271-7337 Office: 609-487-7234 or Email: RedHeadedRealtor@aol.com