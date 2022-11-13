2 oceanfront condos with sensational views available in Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood

The internet’s proliferation in seemingly every facet of everyday life can have a huge impact on decisions such as where to dine, what to buy or whose service to use.

That influence can harm as easily as it can help, but based on a stream of comments linked to an online review section on Google Maps, the Berkley Condominium association, located in Atlantic City’s hospitable Lower Chelsea neighborhood near the Ventnor border, can rest easy.

The luxury oceanfront community received nothing but high praise on the site, most similar to the reviewer who stated: “Such a beautiful building in a prime location between Ventnor and AC. The staff here is professional and friendly; going the extra mile to help residents is the standard. There’s also a lovely multigenerational community with lots of second and third generation residents who grew up in the building and are very welcoming to newcomers. The pool area has an upper deck from which you can see the beach over the dunes, which is the perfect place to watch the sun come up over the ocean.”

A pair of two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury condominiums — units 6B and 20A — are available for purchase at Berkley, each of which offers not only million-dollar views of the beaches, Boardwalk and ocean, but also the association’s heated saltwater pool from their spacious oceanfront balconies. Looking left off each balcony is the Atlantic City skyline, and to the right are the skylines of the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

Each unit, encompassing roughly 1,500 square feet, offers an open and modern floor plan with upgraded kitchens, a generously sized dining area, and a living room overlooking the beach and ocean. There are his-and-hers walk-in closets and vanities in each master suite, and a bonus room that could serve as a den, office or additional sleeping area.

A valet parking service and front-desk staff are part of a full-time management team that is on hand to assist all owners and their guests. The building is equipped with three elevators and has 24-hour on-site security. Each condominium unit also comes with one self-parking space in a secured lot, a storage facility and a full-sized stacked washer-dryer.

Other amenities available to all owners include an outside shower, a bicycle room with additional space for golf clubs, two card rooms with a fully stocked library, and a party room complete with kitchen facilities, a bar and a 75-inch flatscreen TV with high-tech sound system.

The Berkley pool’s main deck is ringed with comfy, cushioned chaise lounges — some out in the sun and others beneath a shaded canopy — and there is an elevated sun deck in the pool area accessible only to adults. The sun deck offers more privacy along with cooling breezes and views of the ocean overtop of the Boardwalk and dunes.

According to information on NeighborhoodScout.com: “The Lower Chelsea neighborhood is among the top five percent of American neighborhoods in terms of walkability,” and the Berkley is within easy walking distance of Atlantic City’s bustling dining and entertainment scene. Public transportation is also available just two blocks away.

Along with A.C.’s renowned culinary landscape, there is also a ton of casual or upscale dining opportunities in the adjacent island communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport. The Berkley Condominium association is within an easy drive of more than a dozen exceptional golf courses, from the unique Scottish design of the Brigantine Golf Links just north, to the historic Atlantic City Country Club on the mainland and several others throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties.

To make an appointment to tour either of these beautiful Berkley condominiums, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-271-7337 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. You can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com.