Real estate listings for Aug. 16, 2021

Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
105 Village Road, Mercado Ramon Saffold Nina; 05/2021. $172,500
213 Orchard Drive, Mastalski Joseph III Brunner John W Sr; 05/2021. $169,000
123 Tennessee Ave, Fidell Linda M Exr Fidell John S; 05/2021. $131,250
204 Fulling Mill Road, Hinker-Miller Buffi Alliano Anthony; 05/2021. $120,000
56 E Pacific Ave, Ara Enterprises Lc Solterra Properties LLC; 05/2021. $110,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
18 Pershing Ave, Paras Brian M Lambright Brigitta Margarite; 05/2021. $185,000
701 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilm Svngs Fund Soc Fsb Yim-Levin Hiushan Noel; 05/2021. $181,650
103 E Atlantic Ave, Moore’S Shore Mgmt LLC Powell Stefan D; 05/2021. $124,000
3126 Shunpike Road #4, Ramsden Patricia Midwest Equities LLC; 05/2021. $87,281
141 Indian Trail Road, R & R Associates Ignatovig Joseph; 05/2021. $75,000
56 Siegtown Road, Ay Janet Del Corio Benjamin P; 05/2021. $63,500
108 Sunray Beach Road, Northwood Ingrid C Sunray Beach LLC; 05/2021. $50,000
105 Goshen Road, Hamer Burgess R I & G Building LLC; 05/2021. $18,000
OCEAN CITY
822 Saint James Place, Dobisch Fredrick W Bellew Kevin M; 05/2021. $780,000
229 Wesley Ave, Parsons John R Kintner Michael; 05/2021. $745,000
243 West Ave Un C, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc Wills Jeffrey S; 05/2021. $740,000
1441-43 Simpson Ave Un A, Coyle Joseph F Pantaleo Michael E; 05/2021. $719,900
508 14th St, Sola Joann Markakis George; 05/2021. $650,000
1129-31 West Ave 2nd Fl, Diamante Homes LLC Lowe Daniel; 05/2021. $637,026
642 Asbury Ave, Eggers James Tustin Christopher; 05/2021. $627,000
5218 West Ave, Gallagher Jake Conner Brian; 05/2021. $575,000
328 West Ave Un A, Tailored Homes LLC Benson Joie; 05/2021. $574,500
1856-58 West Ave, Cerritelli Thomas J Potter Stewart Gordon Jr; 05/2021. $565,000
301 13th St, Paoletti Christopher Kirschner David M Jr; 05/2021. $510,000
4909-11 Haven Ave, Castello Leo O’Brien Eric J; 05/2021. $500,000
Lot 7 Block 1601, Wright William M Mc Bride David G; 05/2021. $480,000
2810 West Ave Un 2, Moran William J Reilly Marceline E; 05/2021. $477,500
4213-15 West Ave, Vassallo Pasquale J Kain Daniel; 05/2021. $440,000
732-34 Simpson Ave, Creamer Maryann Trust 729 Bay Ave LLC; 05/2021. $402,500
729 Bay Ave, Creamer Maryann Trust 729 Bay Ave LLC; 05/2021. $402,500
105 Easterly Drive, Taylor Dorothy Jeanne Reto Suzanne; 05/2021. $399,000
322 Boardwalk, Payant Tyra K Est Wilkins Burton F III; 05/2021. $375,000
439 Bay Ave, Malony Martin B Jr Malony Martin; 05/2021. $170,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 604, Rosa E Joyce Est Rosa Valerie G; 05/2021. $124,671
STONE HARBOR
163 83rd St, Dandra LLC Kennedy Brian S; 05/2021. $2,130,000
10017 Corinthian Drive, Walsh Susan Exr Charles St Dev LLC; 05/2021. $1,930,000
280 85th St, Solomon Joel S Maiale Joseph M; 05/2021. $1,500,000
9619 Seng Place, Giesecke Robert P Uno Enero LLC; 05/2021. $1,150,000
WEST CAPE MAY
5 Landis Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Schaffer John; 05/2021. $929,900
764 Park Blvd, Conniff Brian W Burgin Paul M; 05/2021. $375,000
WILDWOOD
219 E Roberts Ave Un E, Hurst Gregory A Smith Stacey M; 05/2021. $345,000
214 E Juniper Ave, Le Dan Nguyet T 214 E Juniper Ave LLC; 05/2021. $337,500
2911 Park Blvd, Cimtaf Jersey Props LLC Colomy Oliver George Jr; 05/2021. $259,900
323 E Maple Ave, Carroll Matthew Papp Brad; 05/2021. $195,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
166 & 168 Irving Ave, 5/13/2021, $125,000
435 Indian Ave, 5/13/2021, $134,000
11 Park Ave, 5/14/2021, $71,500
University Ave &C, 5/17/2021, $14,000
18 Preston Ave, 5/17/2021, $140,000
376 N Pearl St, 5/18/2021, $40,519.65
MILLVILLE
45 Wharton St, 5/5/2021, $62,950
51 Wharton St, 5/5/2021, $62,950
44 Wharton St, 5/5/2021, $62,950
710 N 5th St, 5/5/2021, $69,000
712 N 5th St, 5/5/2021, $90,000
617 E Vine St, 5/5/2021, $105,000
26 Wildwood Ave, 5/5/2021, $110,000
1227 Robin Road, 5/5/2021, $266,000
318 & 320 Pine St, 5/6/2021, $23,000
215 S 2nd St, 5/6/2021, $31,0000
209 S 5th St, 5/6/2021, $41,000
15 Jewel Road, 5/6/2021, $180,000
228 Hogbin Road, 5/6/2021, $256,900
2 Hillcrest Ave, 5/6/2021, $750,000
321 Union Lake Road, 5/7/2021, $170,000
105 Crescent Blvd, 5/7/2021, $220,000
35 Packard Drive, 5/7/2021, $225,000
28 Hook Road, 5/7/2021, $280,000
507 N 2nd St, 5/10/2021, $75,000
7 Fox Cove Drive, 5/11/2021, $225,000
133 Walnut Road &C, 5/12/2021, $45,000
2000 Miller Ave Unit 48, 5/12/2021, $80,000
9 Inglewood Ave, 5/12/2021, $221,000
521 N 3rd St, 5/13/2021, $78,000
409 N 3rd St, 5/14/2021, $175,000
VINELAND
23 N Myrtle Ave, 5/4/2021, $129,900
1824 Mountain Drive, 5/4/2021, $135,000
517 E Birch St, 5/4/2021, $160,000
416 S West Blvd, 5/4/2021, $240,000
1341 Fela Drive, 5/4/2021, $285,000
1808 Greenwillows Drive, 5/4/2021, $327,000
1153 Roberts Blvd, 5/5/2021, $120,000
1769 S Main Road, 5/5/2021, $125,800
1200 S W Blvd, 5/6/2021, $100,000
814 E Montrose St, 5/6/2021, $155,000
911 Charles St, 5/6/2021, $210,000
2747 Inverness Road, 5/6/2021, $325,000
275 E Oak Ave, 5/7/2021, $197,400
1258 Iris Ave Southeast, 5/7/2021, $205,000
2247 Yankee Court, 5/7/2021, $275,000
2318 Sanford Drive, 5/7/2021, $310,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
1402 Bayview Ave; 5/2021. $700,000
1406 Bayview Ave; 5/2021. $750,000
3 E 15th St; 5/2021. $949,000
1308 Bayview Ave; 5/2021. $1,200,000
11 W 24th St; 5/2021. $1,550,000
14 E 29th St; 5/2021. $3,075,000
5 Hudson Ave; 5/2021. $14,500
696 Lighthouse Drive; 5/2021. $21,500
32 Tina Way; 5/2021. $45,000
164 Nautilus Drive; 5/2021. $54,000
890 W Bay Ave; 5/2021. $115,000
39 South Seas Court; 5/2021. $129,500
126 Pennsylvania Ave; 5/2021. $130,000
16a Emerald Drive; 5/2021. $130,000
4 Gibraltar Court; 5/2021. $140,000
9 South Seas Court; 5/2021. $143,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
38 Tulsa Drive; 5/2021. $222,000
24 Mast Drive; 5/2021. $235,000
40 Village Drive; 5/2021. $240,000
3 Newport St; 5/2021. $241,000
32 Catalina Ave; 5/2021. $245,000
66 Windward Drive; 5/2021. $250,000
109 Barnegat Blvd; 5/2021. $253,000
7 Mills Lane; 5/2021. $255,000
21 Commodore Court; 5/2021. $265,000
54 Quail Road; 5/2021. $265,500
279 South Main St; 5/2021. $270,000
401 Bayshore Drive 11b; 5/2021. $273,000
1 Citrus Court; 5/2021. $275,000
24 Turtle Creek Run; 5/2021. $285,000
4 Sandstone Court; 5/2021. $302,500
12 Vineyard Way; 5/2021. $305,000
9 Edgartown Lane; 5/2021. $330,000
1 Old Mill Court; 5/2021. $340,000
0 Earie Way Vacant Land; 5/2021. $110,000
610 Nantucket Road; 5/2021. $113,800
631 Twin River Drive; 5/2021. $150,000
1622 Joffre Road; 5/2021. $155,000
N Lacey Road; 5/2021. $180,000
903 Tappan St; 5/2021. $180,000
316 Shady Lane; 5/2021. $205,000
458 Commodore Drive; 5/2021. $205,000
2018 Brookdale Drive; 5/2021. $229,000
853 Arlington Ave; 5/2021. $229,000
102 Tahiti Drive; 5/2021. $235,000
1701 Lakeside Drive South; 5/2021. $235,000
49 Haines St; 5/2021. $238,500
3 Derby Court; 5/2021. $240,000
517 Beach Blvd; 5/2021. $245,000
2282 Lakeside Drive South; 5/2021. $250,000
912 Capstan Drive; 5/2021. $250,000
23 Canterbury Drive; 5/2021. $255,000
324 Eleanor Road; 5/2021. $259,000
5 Norwick Drive; 5/2021. $265,000
242 Birch Lane; 5/2021. $270,000
717 Clairmore Ave; 5/2021. $275,000
1838 Whitcomb Road; 5/2021. $275,000
26 Laurel Blvd; 5/2021. $279,000
L1324 Leguene Ave; 5/2021. $279,000
403 Sunrise Blvd; 5/2021. $280,000
21 Canterbury Ave; 5/2021. $285,000
311 Clairmore Ave; 5/2021. $287,500
232 Juniper Lane; 5/2021. $287,501
606 Bowsprit Point; 5/2021. $290,000
702 Pine St; 5/2021. $299,900
332 E Lacey Road Unit 32; 5/2021. $310,000
240 Spruce Lane; 5/2021. $315,000
504 Vaughn Ave; 5/2021. $315,000
25 Bobwhite Court; 5/2021. $325,000
2212 Longwood Drive; 5/2021. $325,000
672 Woodbine Place; 5/2021. $326,000
1733 Serpentine Drive; 5/2021. $326,500
1335 Lee Way; 5/2021. $327,500
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
23 W Boat Drive; 5/2021. $70,000
1 W Boat Drive; 5/2021. $73,000
416 Stage Road; 5/2021. $75,000
46 Lake Superior Drive; 5/2021. $82,000
119 N Ensign Drive; 5/2021. $110,000
216 Falcon Drive; 5/2021. $118,000
3 Lake Superior Drive; 5/2021. $120,000
37 Mirror Lake Road; 5/2021. $130,000
168 Westchester Drive; 5/2021. $131,500
317 Twin Lakes Blvd; 5/2021. $134,000
136 Revere Drive; 5/2021. $135,000
31 W Boat Drive; 5/2021. $142,500
113 E Delaware Drive; 5/2021. $147,500
128 S Forecastle Drive; 5/2021. $149,999
20 Schooner Court; 5/2021. $155,000
85 Country Club Blvd; 5/2021. $160,000
109 Buckhorn Lake Court; 5/2021. $170,000
99 Hollybrook Drive; 5/2021. $178,000
37 Timberline Drive; 5/2021. $179,000
217 Mohican Lane; 5/2021. $184,900
143 Westchester Drive; 5/2021. $185,000
139 National Union Blvd; 5/2021. $185,000
28 Timberline Drive; 5/2021. $190,000
6 Corpus Cristie Bay Court; 5/2021. $190,900
857 D Thornhill Court; 5/2021. $200,000
2 West Mariner’s Pointe; 5/2021. $207,000
121 Seneca Lake Drive; 5/2021. $209,000
108 East Raritan Drive; 5/2021. $214,900
4 Lake Huron Drive; 5/2021. $215,000
316 Lake Champlain Drive; 5/2021. $215,000
18 Ocean Blvd; 5/2021. $218,000
29 W Shrewsbury Drive; 5/2021. $219,000
776 Route 9; 5/2021. $228,000
217 Twin Lakes Blvd; 5/2021. $228,000
5 W Thames Road; 5/2021. $235,000
10 W Dory Drive; 5/2021. $235,000
102 Jarsebowski Way; 5/2021. $239,000
20 West Anchor Drive; 5/2021. $239,900
306 Harbourtown Blvd; 5/2021. $240,000
925 Railroad Drive; 5/2021. $248,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
28 Raccoon Lane; 5/2021. $443,215
26 Raccoon Lane; 5/2021. $446,215
1 Aurora Circle; 5/2021. $446,520
102 Roosevelt Ave; 5/2021. $29,000
102 Roosevelt Ave; 5/2021. $32,500
Boat Slip Unit G-03 High Bar Harbor Yacht Club; 5/2021. $42,500
Lagoon Drive North; 5/2021. $44,189
137 E Maryland Ave; 5/2021. $125,000
9 E Maryland Ave; 5/2021. $180,000
109 E 22nd St; 5/2021. $250,586
11 E Muriel St; 5/2021. $400,000
5306 West Ave; 5/2021. $425,000
5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 3; 5/2021. $445,000
137 E Maryland Ave; 5/2021. $500,000
102 E Cape Cod Lane; 5/2021. $621,000
4004 Julia Lane; 5/2021. $675,000
104 E South 32nd St Unit 1 Lower Level; 5/2021. $699,000
19 E 38th St; 5/2021. $750,000
6e Sherwood Way; 5/2021. $800,000
2 E South 33rd St; 5/2021. $805,000
4 West Harding Ave; 5/2021. $879,000
23 W Sail Boat Drive; 5/2021. $929,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 W 9th St Unit 206; 5/2021. $599,000
2502 Long Beach Blvd #3b; 5/2021. $630,000
901 Ocean 2nd Fl; 5/2021. $675,000
605 Long Beach Blvd; 5/2021. $675,000
508 Central Ave; 5/2021. $700,000
2 Robert Drive; 5/2021. $849,000
254 W 11th St; 5/2021. $860,000
322 W 6th St; 5/2021. $895,000
316 W 10th St; 5/2021. $915,000
275 W 27th St; 5/2021. $990,000
507 Drexel Road; 5/2021. $1,200,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
333 Atlantis Ave; 5/2021. $25,000
499 Lighthouse Drive; 5/2021. $112,000
316 Lakeshore Drive; 5/2021. $125,000
131 Division St; 5/2021. $135,000
24 Dogwood Road; 5/2021. $164,900
35 Fir Rd; 5/2021. $172,000
234 William Cook Blvd; 5/2021. $185,000
25 Fir Road; 5/2021. $189,000
8 Lally Lane; 5/2021. $210,000
145 E Bay Ave; 5/2021. $212,000
1187 Treasure Ave; 5/2021. $216,000
1198 Barnacle Drive; 5/2021. $225,000
105 Patty Lane; 5/2021. $235,000
227 Outboard Ave; 5/2021. $240,000
116 Mooring Road; 5/2021. $245,000
909 North Main St; 5/2021. $262,000
292 Tackle Ave; 5/2021. $270,000
132 Bowsprit Road; 5/2021. $270,000
1019 Treasure Ave; 5/2021. $281,200
1124 Fathom Ave; 5/2021. $285,000
224 Leeward Road; 5/2021. $290,000
150 Flipper Ave; 5/2021. $295,500
72 Bryce Lane; 5/2021. $299,000
11 Bay Breeze Court; 5/2021. $300,000
