Real estate listings for Aug. 16, 2021
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

105 Village Road, Mercado Ramon Saffold Nina; 05/2021. $172,500

213 Orchard Drive, Mastalski Joseph III Brunner John W Sr; 05/2021. $169,000

123 Tennessee Ave, Fidell Linda M Exr Fidell John S; 05/2021. $131,250

204 Fulling Mill Road, Hinker-Miller Buffi Alliano Anthony; 05/2021. $120,000

56 E Pacific Ave, Ara Enterprises Lc Solterra Properties LLC; 05/2021. $110,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

18 Pershing Ave, Paras Brian M Lambright Brigitta Margarite; 05/2021. $185,000

701 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilm Svngs Fund Soc Fsb Yim-Levin Hiushan Noel; 05/2021. $181,650

103 E Atlantic Ave, Moore’S Shore Mgmt LLC Powell Stefan D; 05/2021. $124,000

3126 Shunpike Road #4, Ramsden Patricia Midwest Equities LLC; 05/2021. $87,281

141 Indian Trail Road, R & R Associates Ignatovig Joseph; 05/2021. $75,000

56 Siegtown Road, Ay Janet Del Corio Benjamin P; 05/2021. $63,500

108 Sunray Beach Road, Northwood Ingrid C Sunray Beach LLC; 05/2021. $50,000

105 Goshen Road, Hamer Burgess R I & G Building LLC; 05/2021. $18,000

OCEAN CITY

822 Saint James Place, Dobisch Fredrick W Bellew Kevin M; 05/2021. $780,000

229 Wesley Ave, Parsons John R Kintner Michael; 05/2021. $745,000

243 West Ave Un C, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc Wills Jeffrey S; 05/2021. $740,000

1441-43 Simpson Ave Un A, Coyle Joseph F Pantaleo Michael E; 05/2021. $719,900

508 14th St, Sola Joann Markakis George; 05/2021. $650,000

1129-31 West Ave 2nd Fl, Diamante Homes LLC Lowe Daniel; 05/2021. $637,026

642 Asbury Ave, Eggers James Tustin Christopher; 05/2021. $627,000

5218 West Ave, Gallagher Jake Conner Brian; 05/2021. $575,000

328 West Ave Un A, Tailored Homes LLC Benson Joie; 05/2021. $574,500

1856-58 West Ave, Cerritelli Thomas J Potter Stewart Gordon Jr; 05/2021. $565,000

301 13th St, Paoletti Christopher Kirschner David M Jr; 05/2021. $510,000

4909-11 Haven Ave, Castello Leo O’Brien Eric J; 05/2021. $500,000

Lot 7 Block 1601, Wright William M Mc Bride David G; 05/2021. $480,000

2810 West Ave Un 2, Moran William J Reilly Marceline E; 05/2021. $477,500

4213-15 West Ave, Vassallo Pasquale J Kain Daniel; 05/2021. $440,000

732-34 Simpson Ave, Creamer Maryann Trust 729 Bay Ave LLC; 05/2021. $402,500

729 Bay Ave, Creamer Maryann Trust 729 Bay Ave LLC; 05/2021. $402,500

105 Easterly Drive, Taylor Dorothy Jeanne Reto Suzanne; 05/2021. $399,000

322 Boardwalk, Payant Tyra K Est Wilkins Burton F III; 05/2021. $375,000

439 Bay Ave, Malony Martin B Jr Malony Martin; 05/2021. $170,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 604, Rosa E Joyce Est Rosa Valerie G; 05/2021. $124,671

STONE HARBOR

163 83rd St, Dandra LLC Kennedy Brian S; 05/2021. $2,130,000

10017 Corinthian Drive, Walsh Susan Exr Charles St Dev LLC; 05/2021. $1,930,000

280 85th St, Solomon Joel S Maiale Joseph M; 05/2021. $1,500,000

9619 Seng Place, Giesecke Robert P Uno Enero LLC; 05/2021. $1,150,000

WEST CAPE MAY

5 Landis Ave, Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc Schaffer John; 05/2021. $929,900

764 Park Blvd, Conniff Brian W Burgin Paul M; 05/2021. $375,000

WILDWOOD

219 E Roberts Ave Un E, Hurst Gregory A Smith Stacey M; 05/2021. $345,000

214 E Juniper Ave, Le Dan Nguyet T 214 E Juniper Ave LLC; 05/2021. $337,500

2911 Park Blvd, Cimtaf Jersey Props LLC Colomy Oliver George Jr; 05/2021. $259,900

323 E Maple Ave, Carroll Matthew Papp Brad; 05/2021. $195,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

166 & 168 Irving Ave, 5/13/2021, $125,000

435 Indian Ave, 5/13/2021, $134,000

11 Park Ave, 5/14/2021, $71,500

University Ave &C, 5/17/2021, $14,000

18 Preston Ave, 5/17/2021, $140,000

376 N Pearl St, 5/18/2021, $40,519.65

MILLVILLE

45 Wharton St, 5/5/2021, $62,950

51 Wharton St, 5/5/2021, $62,950

44 Wharton St, 5/5/2021, $62,950

710 N 5th St, 5/5/2021, $69,000

712 N 5th St, 5/5/2021, $90,000

617 E Vine St, 5/5/2021, $105,000

26 Wildwood Ave, 5/5/2021, $110,000

1227 Robin Road, 5/5/2021, $266,000

318 & 320 Pine St, 5/6/2021, $23,000

215 S 2nd St, 5/6/2021, $31,0000

209 S 5th St, 5/6/2021, $41,000

15 Jewel Road, 5/6/2021, $180,000

228 Hogbin Road, 5/6/2021, $256,900

2 Hillcrest Ave, 5/6/2021, $750,000

321 Union Lake Road, 5/7/2021, $170,000

105 Crescent Blvd, 5/7/2021, $220,000

35 Packard Drive, 5/7/2021, $225,000

28 Hook Road, 5/7/2021, $280,000

507 N 2nd St, 5/10/2021, $75,000

7 Fox Cove Drive, 5/11/2021, $225,000

133 Walnut Road &C, 5/12/2021, $45,000

2000 Miller Ave Unit 48, 5/12/2021, $80,000

9 Inglewood Ave, 5/12/2021, $221,000

521 N 3rd St, 5/13/2021, $78,000

409 N 3rd St, 5/14/2021, $175,000

VINELAND

23 N Myrtle Ave, 5/4/2021, $129,900

1824 Mountain Drive, 5/4/2021, $135,000

517 E Birch St, 5/4/2021, $160,000

416 S West Blvd, 5/4/2021, $240,000

1341 Fela Drive, 5/4/2021, $285,000

1808 Greenwillows Drive, 5/4/2021, $327,000

1153 Roberts Blvd, 5/5/2021, $120,000

1769 S Main Road, 5/5/2021, $125,800

1200 S W Blvd, 5/6/2021, $100,000

814 E Montrose St, 5/6/2021, $155,000

911 Charles St, 5/6/2021, $210,000

2747 Inverness Road, 5/6/2021, $325,000

275 E Oak Ave, 5/7/2021, $197,400

1258 Iris Ave Southeast, 5/7/2021, $205,000

2247 Yankee Court, 5/7/2021, $275,000

2318 Sanford Drive, 5/7/2021, $310,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

1402 Bayview Ave; 5/2021. $700,000

1406 Bayview Ave; 5/2021. $750,000

3 E 15th St; 5/2021. $949,000

1308 Bayview Ave; 5/2021. $1,200,000

11 W 24th St; 5/2021. $1,550,000

14 E 29th St; 5/2021. $3,075,000

5 Hudson Ave; 5/2021. $14,500

696 Lighthouse Drive; 5/2021. $21,500

32 Tina Way; 5/2021. $45,000

164 Nautilus Drive; 5/2021. $54,000

890 W Bay Ave; 5/2021. $115,000

39 South Seas Court; 5/2021. $129,500

126 Pennsylvania Ave; 5/2021. $130,000

16a Emerald Drive; 5/2021. $130,000

4 Gibraltar Court; 5/2021. $140,000

9 South Seas Court; 5/2021. $143,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

38 Tulsa Drive; 5/2021. $222,000

24 Mast Drive; 5/2021. $235,000

40 Village Drive; 5/2021. $240,000

3 Newport St; 5/2021. $241,000

32 Catalina Ave; 5/2021. $245,000

66 Windward Drive; 5/2021. $250,000

109 Barnegat Blvd; 5/2021. $253,000

7 Mills Lane; 5/2021. $255,000

21 Commodore Court; 5/2021. $265,000

54 Quail Road; 5/2021. $265,500

279 South Main St; 5/2021. $270,000

401 Bayshore Drive 11b; 5/2021. $273,000

1 Citrus Court; 5/2021. $275,000

24 Turtle Creek Run; 5/2021. $285,000

4 Sandstone Court; 5/2021. $302,500

12 Vineyard Way; 5/2021. $305,000

9 Edgartown Lane; 5/2021. $330,000

1 Old Mill Court; 5/2021. $340,000

0 Earie Way Vacant Land; 5/2021. $110,000

610 Nantucket Road; 5/2021. $113,800

631 Twin River Drive; 5/2021. $150,000

1622 Joffre Road; 5/2021. $155,000

N Lacey Road; 5/2021. $180,000

903 Tappan St; 5/2021. $180,000

316 Shady Lane; 5/2021. $205,000

458 Commodore Drive; 5/2021. $205,000

2018 Brookdale Drive; 5/2021. $229,000

853 Arlington Ave; 5/2021. $229,000

102 Tahiti Drive; 5/2021. $235,000

1701 Lakeside Drive South; 5/2021. $235,000

49 Haines St; 5/2021. $238,500

3 Derby Court; 5/2021. $240,000

517 Beach Blvd; 5/2021. $245,000

2282 Lakeside Drive South; 5/2021. $250,000

912 Capstan Drive; 5/2021. $250,000

23 Canterbury Drive; 5/2021. $255,000

324 Eleanor Road; 5/2021. $259,000

5 Norwick Drive; 5/2021. $265,000

242 Birch Lane; 5/2021. $270,000

717 Clairmore Ave; 5/2021. $275,000

1838 Whitcomb Road; 5/2021. $275,000

26 Laurel Blvd; 5/2021. $279,000

L1324 Leguene Ave; 5/2021. $279,000

403 Sunrise Blvd; 5/2021. $280,000

21 Canterbury Ave; 5/2021. $285,000

311 Clairmore Ave; 5/2021. $287,500

232 Juniper Lane; 5/2021. $287,501

606 Bowsprit Point; 5/2021. $290,000

702 Pine St; 5/2021. $299,900

332 E Lacey Road Unit 32; 5/2021. $310,000

240 Spruce Lane; 5/2021. $315,000

504 Vaughn Ave; 5/2021. $315,000

25 Bobwhite Court; 5/2021. $325,000

2212 Longwood Drive; 5/2021. $325,000

672 Woodbine Place; 5/2021. $326,000

1733 Serpentine Drive; 5/2021. $326,500

1335 Lee Way; 5/2021. $327,500

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

23 W Boat Drive; 5/2021. $70,000

1 W Boat Drive; 5/2021. $73,000

416 Stage Road; 5/2021. $75,000

46 Lake Superior Drive; 5/2021. $82,000

119 N Ensign Drive; 5/2021. $110,000

216 Falcon Drive; 5/2021. $118,000

3 Lake Superior Drive; 5/2021. $120,000

37 Mirror Lake Road; 5/2021. $130,000

168 Westchester Drive; 5/2021. $131,500

317 Twin Lakes Blvd; 5/2021. $134,000

136 Revere Drive; 5/2021. $135,000

31 W Boat Drive; 5/2021. $142,500

113 E Delaware Drive; 5/2021. $147,500

128 S Forecastle Drive; 5/2021. $149,999

20 Schooner Court; 5/2021. $155,000

85 Country Club Blvd; 5/2021. $160,000

109 Buckhorn Lake Court; 5/2021. $170,000

99 Hollybrook Drive; 5/2021. $178,000

37 Timberline Drive; 5/2021. $179,000

217 Mohican Lane; 5/2021. $184,900

143 Westchester Drive; 5/2021. $185,000

139 National Union Blvd; 5/2021. $185,000

28 Timberline Drive; 5/2021. $190,000

6 Corpus Cristie Bay Court; 5/2021. $190,900

857 D Thornhill Court; 5/2021. $200,000

2 West Mariner’s Pointe; 5/2021. $207,000

121 Seneca Lake Drive; 5/2021. $209,000

108 East Raritan Drive; 5/2021. $214,900

4 Lake Huron Drive; 5/2021. $215,000

316 Lake Champlain Drive; 5/2021. $215,000

18 Ocean Blvd; 5/2021. $218,000

29 W Shrewsbury Drive; 5/2021. $219,000

776 Route 9; 5/2021. $228,000

217 Twin Lakes Blvd; 5/2021. $228,000

5 W Thames Road; 5/2021. $235,000

10 W Dory Drive; 5/2021. $235,000

102 Jarsebowski Way; 5/2021. $239,000

20 West Anchor Drive; 5/2021. $239,900

306 Harbourtown Blvd; 5/2021. $240,000

925 Railroad Drive; 5/2021. $248,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

28 Raccoon Lane; 5/2021. $443,215

26 Raccoon Lane; 5/2021. $446,215

1 Aurora Circle; 5/2021. $446,520

102 Roosevelt Ave; 5/2021. $29,000

102 Roosevelt Ave; 5/2021. $32,500

Boat Slip Unit G-03 High Bar Harbor Yacht Club; 5/2021. $42,500

Lagoon Drive North; 5/2021. $44,189

137 E Maryland Ave; 5/2021. $125,000

9 E Maryland Ave; 5/2021. $180,000

109 E 22nd St; 5/2021. $250,586

11 E Muriel St; 5/2021. $400,000

5306 West Ave; 5/2021. $425,000

5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 3; 5/2021. $445,000

137 E Maryland Ave; 5/2021. $500,000

102 E Cape Cod Lane; 5/2021. $621,000

4004 Julia Lane; 5/2021. $675,000

104 E South 32nd St Unit 1 Lower Level; 5/2021. $699,000

19 E 38th St; 5/2021. $750,000

6e Sherwood Way; 5/2021. $800,000

2 E South 33rd St; 5/2021. $805,000

4 West Harding Ave; 5/2021. $879,000

23 W Sail Boat Drive; 5/2021. $929,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 W 9th St Unit 206; 5/2021. $599,000

2502 Long Beach Blvd #3b; 5/2021. $630,000

901 Ocean 2nd Fl; 5/2021. $675,000

605 Long Beach Blvd; 5/2021. $675,000

508 Central Ave; 5/2021. $700,000

2 Robert Drive; 5/2021. $849,000

254 W 11th St; 5/2021. $860,000

322 W 6th St; 5/2021. $895,000

316 W 10th St; 5/2021. $915,000

275 W 27th St; 5/2021. $990,000

507 Drexel Road; 5/2021. $1,200,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

333 Atlantis Ave; 5/2021. $25,000

499 Lighthouse Drive; 5/2021. $112,000

316 Lakeshore Drive; 5/2021. $125,000

131 Division St; 5/2021. $135,000

24 Dogwood Road; 5/2021. $164,900

35 Fir Rd; 5/2021. $172,000

234 William Cook Blvd; 5/2021. $185,000

25 Fir Road; 5/2021. $189,000

8 Lally Lane; 5/2021. $210,000

145 E Bay Ave; 5/2021. $212,000

1187 Treasure Ave; 5/2021. $216,000

1198 Barnacle Drive; 5/2021. $225,000

105 Patty Lane; 5/2021. $235,000

227 Outboard Ave; 5/2021. $240,000

116 Mooring Road; 5/2021. $245,000

909 North Main St; 5/2021. $262,000

292 Tackle Ave; 5/2021. $270,000

132 Bowsprit Road; 5/2021. $270,000

1019 Treasure Ave; 5/2021. $281,200

1124 Fathom Ave; 5/2021. $285,000

224 Leeward Road; 5/2021. $290,000

150 Flipper Ave; 5/2021. $295,500

72 Bryce Lane; 5/2021. $299,000

11 Bay Breeze Court; 5/2021. $300,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

