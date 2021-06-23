Rare opportunity knocks to own a bayfront townhome in Longport Point that’s just a short stroll to the beach

If you’re among those looking for an ideal place to either summer or settle down at the seashore, and whose preferred locale is Longport for the upscale setting and uncrowded beaches it offers, the fact that available homes there routinely come with a multi-million-dollar price tags should come as no great surprise to you. What you might not expect, however, is to find a fully furnished five-bedroom, three-bath luxury townhouse that directly overlooks the bay and is a mere block’s walk from the beach for around half that much money.
The elegantly designed and exquisitely appointed five-bedroom, three-bath residence, complete with multi-floor decks and vaulted ceilings now for sale at 1619 Atlantic Ave., is situated at the entrance to the highly desirable Longport Point neighborhood in the condominium community of Costa Videre—which, in Latin, translates into “seeing is believing.” And it’s definitely a place you have to see to believe that it’s now on the market at an asking price of just $1,599,000.
“Ninety percent of bayside properties are selling for well over $3 million,” notes the owner, who has used it as vacation home for more than two decades and whose only reason for deciding to sell it is that he and his wife are moving to Florida. “Ours is not only on the water,” he adds, “but is directly across from Seaview Harbor Marina at a point where you can watch the boats going by from morning to evening.” He also recommends that if a potential buyer want to see the home at its best,” they arrange to do so in the evening, because “the sunsets are truly majestic.”
There are also some terrific advantages of buying into the 28-unit Costa Videre complex, he points out. In addition to having all maintenance issues “from the frame out” addressed by the homeowners association, including landscaping, trash and snow removal, there is a benefit exclusively available to residents—a private pier that he describes as being “unique to this area,” which they can use for fishing or reserve for parties, along with an adjacent outdoor common area. (And, yes, the community is also pet-friendly, with a few restrictions.)
The condo itself has a most intriguing and elaborate floor plan, with its various rooms, including a media room that can be used as a home office, arranged on three-and-a-half-levels to make the most of the water views. The bathrooms and stylish, all-electric eat-in kitchen were totally renovated just two years ago, with all new appliances having been installed in the latter, including a Samsung refrigerator and a Fisher-Paykel double dishwasher, along with an attractive subway tile backsplash.
The high-end furnishings that are included in the price have also been tastefully selected to complement the interior design, as well as to give the entire home an aura of comfort, convenience and coziness. They include a sectional sofa with electric recliners, a recently acquired built-in home entertainment center, and all of the TVs, including one with a 65-inch screen. In addition to being stocked with everything a fully functioning household requires, from window treatments to dishes, silverware and kitchen utensils, the unit also comes with central multi-zoned air conditioning, an outdoor shower, hardwood floors, a security system, a decorative living-room fireplace that can be fitted with an electric fire log, and designated parking for three vehicles.
There’s also plenty of room for storage, with built-in dressers and wardrobes, a garage that’s been modified to accommodate bicycles, surfboards, beach chairs and umbrellas and all manner of recreational gear, and a loft with a spiral staircase leading up to it from one of the bedrooms that the owner says once served his children as a kind of indoor treehouse.
The location, besides being ideal for summering at the beach, is also one that’s in close proximity to the trendy eateries of Margate and Ventnor, as well as being within walking distance of casual spots like Catch Restaurant and Bar and Ozzie’s Luncheonette, and for golfing enthusiasts, just a few minutes’ drive from such top-notch links as Twisted Dune, Ballamor, Seaview and the Atlantic City Country Club. There's also the nearby marina, as well as a number of boat slips for rent in the immediate area, to accommodate anyone who owns a boat.
To take advantage of the opportunity to acquire this prime waterfront property at a price that’s likely to be considerably lower than that of anything comparable in this location, the listing agent to contact is Jaime Kravitz of DiLorenzo Realty Group at (609) 226-6464, or email her at jaime@dilorenzorealtygroup.com. (But don’t procrastinate, because an opportunity like this won’t be around for long!)
