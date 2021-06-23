Rare opportunity knocks to own a bayfront townhome in Longport Point that’s just a short stroll to the beach

If you’re among those looking for an ideal place to either summer or settle down at the seashore, and whose preferred locale is Longport for the upscale setting and uncrowded beaches it offers, the fact that available homes there routinely come with a multi-million-dollar price tags should come as no great surprise to you. What you might not expect, however, is to find a fully furnished five-bedroom, three-bath luxury townhouse that directly overlooks the bay and is a mere block’s walk from the beach for around half that much money.

The elegantly designed and exquisitely appointed five-bedroom, three-bath residence, complete with multi-floor decks and vaulted ceilings now for sale at 1619 Atlantic Ave., is situated at the entrance to the highly desirable Longport Point neighborhood in the condominium community of Costa Videre—which, in Latin, translates into “seeing is believing.” And it’s definitely a place you have to see to believe that it’s now on the market at an asking price of just $1,599,000.