Properties recently sold
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

109 Vermont Terrace, Chinamerican Realty Inc Valencia Federico A/Atty; 06/21/21. $75,000

2411 Formicas Way, Letts Georgia R Hussein Salma; 06/21/21. $170,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2303a-1, Tennessee Avenue Llc Manchanda Ramesh K; 06/21/21. $140,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 811-1, Birmachu Abigya Megdelawit Downie Ericas; 06/21/21. $117,500

4425 Atlantic Ave, Ocean Trails Llc International Union Of Operating; 06/21/21. $500,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #809, Bock Susan Ruzzo Mike; 06/22/21. $110,000

117 S Seaside Ave, Cruz Crusito Bedys Capital Llc; 06/22/21. $210,000

445 Windsor Road, Ostoyic Alyssa Haider Md N; 06/22/21. $205,000

135 1/2 S Ocean Ave Rr, 1355 S Ocean Llc Kwartkurt; 06/23/21. $96,000

303 N Richmond Ave, Beluch Danielle Morelli Alessandro; 06/23/21. $229,900

4421 Winchester Ave, Garry David Berrio Brian; 06/23/21. $585,000

100 S Texas Ave #A & #B, Sewel Be Llc Reardon Sean; 06/24/21. $77,000

222 N Morris Ave, Faruq Mohammed Omar Huynh Phung T; 06/24/21. $125,000

3101 Boardwalk 910-1, Glikakis Fedon Balmaseda Ofelia M B; 06/25/21. $112,000

626 N Connecticut Ave, Zp Ac Holdings 2 Llc Ac Property Holdings Llc; 06/25/21. $135,000

228 N Massachusetts Ave, Michello Janet Herold Colleen; 06/28/21. $245,000

528 N Delaware Ave, Steckimichael Courter Joseph A Jr; 06/28/21. $99,900

100 S Berkley Ave Unit 21a, Paul Lynn C Koller Norma; 06/29/21. $640,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1402b-1, Villacortajohn Alwyn Alegre Mandel Staci/Exrx; 06/29/21. $140,000

318 Madison Ave, Vc Iv Llc Scannapieco Devolpment Corp; 06/29/21. $135,000

324 Beach Ave, Vc Iv Llc Harbour Pointe Prop Llc; 06/29/21. $125,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit A111, Ninkovic Nenad Ferkle James D Jr; 06/29/21. $69,000

4601 Atlantic Ave 4601, Atlantic Holdings Llc Avalon Site Llc; 06/29/21. $595,000

100 S Berkley Unit 8m, Moser Jasmin Chapman Benjamin; 06/30/21. $505,000

101 S Raleigh Unit 910, Parise Carolann Anthe Marianne; 06/30/21. $115,000

8 N Montpelier Ave, Tran Vu Spirokostas Vasilios; 06/30/21. $255,000

BRIGANTINE

210 7th St, Mb Homebuilders Corsanico John; 06/14/21. $480,000

25 Ocean Drive West, Moore John R Oliver Philip; 06/14/21. $1,145,000

29 Ocean Drive, West Malter Michael Orlando Joseph; 06/14/21. $975,000

336 S 34th St, Marinelli Beverly A Kramer Roberts; 06/14/21. $1,235,000

31 Kirkwood Circle, Porreca Beth Ann Tamagninidolores/Atty; 06/15/21. $477,500

319 27th St So, Biddle Richard A Popescu Sebastian; 06/15/21. $1,825,000

448 Seahorse Road, Zyborowicz Michael Pennestri Christopher; 06/15/21. $410,000

1101e Brigantine Ave, Oriordan Marni Mercuridominic/Admr; 06/16/21. $390,000

303 Arbegast Drive, Downey Patricia A Mogano Louis J; 06/16/21. $300,000

427 Albacore Lane, Bonomo Manhew J Patchak Gary M; 06/16/21. $399,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit K6, Mandarakasgeorge Wolf Robert C/Ind&Admr; 06/16/21. $135,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit S8, Burns Stefanie J Keissieh Mervat; 06/16/21. $115,000

200 30th St South, Harvey Bernadene S Tulick Robert C; 06/17/21. $576,000

1227 E Shore Drive, Hill Richard Digiacomo William A; 06/21/21. $650,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Burgagni Nicholas Franco Mayra; 06/21/21. $114,000

604 E Brigantine Ave, Bair Lyndell Scarduzio Robert Tr; 06/21/21. $995,000

10 Lighthouse Cove, Prince Glenn A Seiberlich Robert E; 06/22/21. $399,900

102 3rd St So, Rydesky Edward J Tunle Steven Lynn/Atty; 06/22/21. $915,000

12 Beacon Lane, Koufosjohn Reinbold Eric M; 06/22/21. $315,000

1504 Revere Blvd, S2 Llc Fifis Michael; 06/22/21. $724,998

267 39th St So, Gulasarian Mark J Scanjason M; 06/22/21. $467,500

3015th St So Unit B, Falkenstein Trust Krahn David J; 06/22/21. $950,000

3603 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Unit B, Ruocco Frank Nichols Sconk; 06/22/21. $1,650,000

404 21st St South, Raptis Gus Snyder Michaels; 06/22/21. $2,212,000

811 E Brigantine Ave, Kilroy James E Jr Weimer Pierre; 06/22/21. $685,000

1601 W Brigantine Ave, Taylor Larry M Palmer Joseph; 06/24/21. $585,000

323 23rd St South, Bitzer John Weiss Kenneth R; 06/24/21. $700,000

404 Seashore Road, Swenmanhew J Scola Pauline; 06/24/21. $425,000

4300 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Quigley Peter Kuensel Tommy R; 06/24/21. $875,000

4401 Ocean Ave Unit 204, Verrecchia Giuliano S Lion Vincent; 06/24/21. $361,000

505 Lagoon Blvd, Taylor Tina Leap Donna Marie; 06/24/21. $506,700

5209 Harbor Beach Blvd, Mcdonnell Christopher K Tillema Richard F; 06/24/21. $600,000

58 Sailfish Drive, Boardman Jill M Kolenda Karen A; 06/24/21. $460,000

1 Schooner Cove, Martinez Wendy Lewisscon; 06/25/21. $270,000

110 Eighth St North, Novino Joan M Fish Roy C; 06/25/21. $599,000

201 S Roosevelt Blvd, Mb Homebuilders Galardikaren M; 06/25/21. $470,000

323 S 44th St Unit 126, Reazor Michael B Dooley Daniel J; 06/28/21. $190,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

906 Rose Hill Parkway, Hartle Roy W Jr Mizzoni John M; 06/2021. $367,500

677 New England Road, Cvetkovski Boris Moffatt James V; 06/2021. $350,000

34 Maryland Ave, Robson Thomas F Mitchell Tina Marie; 06/2021. $349,000

774 Academy Road, Beckert Rosemarie Miller Dennis; 06/2021. $330,000

402 Margaret St, Caffey John Jr Mckeown John; 06/2021. $299,999

311 Dosoto Ave, Favinger Raymond W III Williams Michael; 06/2021. $291,000

221 Deborah St, Carr John Byrne Catherine B; 06/2021. $280,000

126 Oregon Ave, Knight Christine Harrigan John; 06/2021. $275,000

145 Pinetree Dr, Strunk Joanna M Gorichky Ivan J; 06/2021. $265,000

213 Arizona St, Kiker John C Kline Julia Sky; 06/2021. $265,000

47 Maple Road, Wimmer Richard Kabalan David C; 06/2021. $245,000

26 Arbor Road, Smith Winston A Beech Martin; 06/2021. $235,000

131 Tennessee Ave, Aguado Daniel Collins Timothy W; 06/2021. $231,400

111 Idaho Ave, Vance Christian R Soroka Mary; 06/2021. $225,000

119 W Pacific Ave, Pabon Porfirio Jr Kole Alison; 06/2021. $224,900

50 Vacation Road, Timony Judith A Beetle Susan; 06/2021. $221,500

222 Joanne St, Stevenson Thomas Franco Matthew; 06/2021. $175,500

20 Pennsylvania Ave, Meier Thomas W Dages Christina L; 06/2021. $165,000

South Station Ave, S. Cst Real Estate Venture LLC Mcbride John; 06/2021. $100,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

11 Woodside Drive, Reardon Michael Jr Meeker Danielle S; 06/2021. $265,000

9 Dias Creek Road, Gallagher Gerard White Robert J Jr; 06/2021. $253,000

5 Cresse St, Ball Nathan Fitting Robert; 06/2021. $200,000

19 William St, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Mc Elroy Hayley Jean; 06/2021. $195,000

33 Lola Lane, Garssi Christina M O’Malley Kevin F; 06/2021. $194,000

311 Indian Trail Road, Mcilhenney Charles T Sr Fulford Joe S; 06/2021. $193,000

306 E Shellbay Ave, Lentz Ronald L Cape May County Sheriff; 06/2021. $138,000

610 Route 9 South, Williams Wayne A Gvi Investments LLC; 06/2021. 1$27,500

0 Beach Ave, Barry Thomas L Reed’s Beach Marina LLC; 06/2021. $10,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1901 Central Ave, Incarvito Dorothy Est Dsm Equity Alliance LLC; 06/2021. $640,000

3205 Seaboard Circle, Orminski John Maher Michael J; 06/2021. $619,000

4405 Seaboard Circle Un E4, Mazur Leonard Wilson Sara Procacci; 06/2021. $610,000

124 Seaspray Court, Balchak Coleen Adm Bee David Q; 06/2021. $251,000

2300 Boardwalk, Sport West Inc C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC; 06/2021. $228,880

2103 Atlantic Ave, Mc Lennan Keith Wynnefield Multi Media LLC; 06/2021. $100,000

1108 New Jersey Ave Un 102, Mcpeak-Eastman Kathleen Balchaitis Holding LLC; 06/2021. $75,000

OCEAN CITY

125 Wesley Road, Savage Patricia Oakley Margot E; 06/2021. $899,000

50-52 Central Ave, Perkins William C Halliday Kelly; 06/2021. $875,000

834 Pennlyn Place Un A, 834 Pennlyn Pl LLC Cheulkar Sanjay; 06/2021. $865,000

922 Ocean Ave Un A, Dias Barbara Yakutchik Francis J; 06/2021. $819,000

2457-59 Asbury Ave, Kelly Shore House LLC Grey Angels L P; 06/2021. $785,000

1044 Simpson Ave, Leone Gaetano Albano Marc L; 06/2021. $775,000

4036-38 Central Ave, Dever Thomas Worthington Michael; 06/2021. $770,000

3127 West Ave Un B, Dougherty Brothers LLC Browne Wayne S; 06/2021. $715,000

14 Summer Court, Riff Joseph Albright Lenoard; 06/2021. $710,000

336-338 Bay Ave Un #301, Woodward James L Davish Francis X Jr; 06/2021. $700,000

501 9th St, He Wen Zhen Dlsn Properties LLC; 06/2021. $699,900

5516 West Ave, Spence David Pellegrini Kevin F; 06/2021. $699,000

14 Atlantic Ave Un D, Temple Geoffrey W Trust Miller Scott; 06/2021. $692,500

5108-10 Asbury Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Hughes Christopher S Paolino Guy N; 06/2021. $689,000

808 Aldrick Road, Staino Gabriel A Singer Sidney; 06/2021. $650,000

4105-07 Asbury Ave, Keefe Lawrence Robert Jr Jjg Property Mgmt LLC; 06/2021. $640,000

105 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, Dewair Sarah Bell Joshua; 06/2021. $640,000

2505-07 West Ave Un 2507, Cooney John V Jr Voytko Kevin; 06/2021. $635,000

619-21 Pleasure Ave, Anes Barry Bell Robert Michael; 06/2021. $620,000

3648 West Ave Un A, Serang Maqsood Krewson William L; 06/2021. $580,000

4812 West Ave 1st Fl, O’Neill Harry Baxter Patricia M; 06/2021. $570,000

3714 Oxford Lane, Haigh Raymond Lynn Patricia; 06/2021. $530,000

1670 Boardwalk, Bowers Gretchen Capella Joan Marie; 06/2021. $474,900

652 A,B,C West Ave, Barker Darlene Bereda Todd; 06/2021. $455,500

935 Ocean Ave Un 301, Zeiset Reuben Pancio Timothy; 06/2021. $425,000

928 Bay Ave, Gold Ronald J Elcon Custom Bldrs LLC; 06/2021. $400,000

719 11th St Un 107, Ln2210 LLC Sapp Gary M; 06/2021. $395,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

