Properties recently sold
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

2 Bayview Drive, Nguyen Ngoctuyen Kuo Chien Hui; 08/27/21. $150,000

403 Highland Blvd, Beaton Jennifer Lynn Hood Carra Leah; 08/27/21. $278,000

10 Oyster Bay Road Unit H, Wang Gushan Samson Victoria R; 08/30/21. $190,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2514 Atlantic Ave, 2514 Atlantic Llc Ybj Truong Llc; 08/10/21. $640,000

4101 South Blvd, Argus Lester Shore Investments & Dev Llc; 08/11/21. $100,000

638 Howard St, Do Tien X Atlantic City Housing Auth; 08/11/21. $105,000

60 Anchorage Court, Faucher Raymond Pastore Lisa R; 08/11/21. $140,000

819 N Massachusetts Ave, Zp Ac Holdings 1 Llc Hughes William J Jr; 08/11/21. $265,000

4433 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic Avenue Real Estate Tr Vargas Julio; 08/11/21. $320,000

22 N Chelsea Ave, Armato Anthony Foglia John; 08/12/21. $355,000

100 S Berkeley Square Unit 8b, Palombini Charles J Soll Nelson Abby; 08/12/21. $550,000

460 Connecticut Ave, Thelemaque Jean M Sosa Structures Llc; 08/16/21. $120,000

BRIGANTINE

140 44th St South, Hannum Craig Pagnoni Gilbert J; 08/10/21. $435,000

2 Manitoba Ave, Pollaro Property Llc Rochat Muriel Lee/Exrx; 08/10/21. $489,900

35 Heald Road, Jeansonne Jesse Savini Kathryn G; 08/10/21. $605,000

106 3rd St South, Mueller John Lapinski Gregory F; 08/10/21. $620,000

311 28th St South, Lapinski Gregory F Gittelman Norma C; 08/10/21. $725,000

815 E Brigantine Ave #7, Kelly Richard Hendler Lewis M/Tr; 08/10/21. $851,250

2205 Ocean Ave, Koch Stuart B Scelza Carol N;08/10/21. $1,070,000

1202 E Shore Road & 1203 E Shore Road, Anderson Angela Baskow Kelly A; 08/11/21. $173,260

BUENA BOROUGH

402 W Harbor Ave, Dzindzio Anthony Camaplan; 08/12/21. $250,000

106s Franklin St, Square 1 Remodeling Inc Fannie Mae; 08/23/21. $120,000

112 S Clara St, Torres Iris A Silipino Bryan A; 08/23/21. $195,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

324 Woodlawn Ave, Duffy Thomas P Marth Brown Donna; 08/16/21. $101,000

422 Tenth St, Diaz Tapia Arturo Cappuccio Joyce/Atty; 08/16/21. $132,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6075 English Creek Ave, Hanna Rimon Giordano Rita M; 08/09/21. $105,00010 Thornhill Drive, Roff Steven Lopez Jose Luis; 08/09/21. $325,000

291 London Court, Rodriguez Luis Manuel Lange Dorothy M; 08/10/21. $100,000

292 London Court, Keele Darlene Handler Melanie K; 08/10/21. $108,000

207 Coolidge Ave, Larussa Damian A Street 13 Llc; 08/10/21. $149,000

100 Weymouth Ave, Rogers John Henry Armiger Debbie A; 08/10/21. $220,000

15 Evergreen Ave, Racine Marie D Hernandez Wilmer G Vasquez; 08/10/21. $233,000

4 Bayberry Ave, Lamichhane Nabaraj Ciccozzi Robert J; 08/10/21. $325,000

10 Primrose Circle, Schaffer Irene,/Atty Goldberg Joanne R; 08/10/21. $386,000

1181 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Ocean Dg Llc Ma Len Entrp Llc; 08/10/21. $400,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

2 Mattix Run Unit 3, Yousaf Zeeshan Chowdhury Khaza; 08/09/21. $105,000

473 Quince Ave, Guerrero Francisco Hall Quay; 08/09/21. $260,000

19 Sander Place, Straub Paula E Flaherty Brian; 08/09/21. $295,000

810 Wintrgreen Court, Perkins Seth E Wainen Dolores; 08/09/21. $305,000

182 Meadow Ridge Road, Kromer Scarlett D Guaglinore Rodgers Theresa; 08/10/21. $84,000

134 Liberty Court, Knoblauch Mourao Telma Uchillan Hilda; 08/10/21. $95,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1546 Hamilton Court, Tatus Richard G Jr Tatus Elaine; 08/10/21. $139,710

14 Ernst Court, Brownlee Ralph Stephen Fernbach Jeffrey; 08/10/21. $265,280

1525 Washington Court, Lazar Michael Tait Ethel L; 08/11/21. $184,900

6922 Railroad Blvd, Wilson Julius Conover Dwight D; 08/11/21. $255,000

18 Danielle Court, Visek Patrick Albert Powell Karl R Sr; 08/11/21. $690,000

82 Mill St, Ml Lakeview Llc Unity Lodge No 96 F&Am; 08/12/21. $200,000

1536 Washington Court, Moran Ashlee Hooker Leonard; 08/16/21. $153,000

1544 Benjamin Court, Powell Gillian Mccullough Molly Danielle; 08/16/21. $195,000

162 Tryens Drive, Falzone Lisa A Biddick Jennifer M; 08/17/21. $250,000

HAMMONTON

425 11th St, Esposito Stephanie Santora Family Tr; 08/20/21. $257,500

481 N 2nd Road, Vittorelli Carmella Salvo Brian A; 08/20/21. $375,000

855 Central Ave, Ringlaben David William Schenk Ryan J; 08/26/21. $345,000

36 Toni Lynn Court, Measley Carlton Ortiz Nayadet Gonzalez; 08/27/21. $140,000

318 12th St, Sprague Matthew Diamond Rock Realty Llc; 08/27/21. $190,000

285 Chestnut St, Quinn Alyssa K Hoffmann Linda M; 08/31/21. $178,000

695 Fairview Ave, Carrelli Sherrilyn Schuler Dale; 08/31/21. $295,000

LINWOOD

307 W Joseph Ave, Mcdaniels Sean Grebos Jacqueline/Exrx; 08/31/21. $216,500

403 W Edgewood Ave, Gruhler Joan Saitz Jeffrey H; 08/31/21. $261,000

118 Berkshire Ave, Romeo Barry Hughes Elizabeth/Exrx; 08/31/21. $348,500

MARGATE

25 N Madison Ave, Kanze Aaron S Attadgie Haim; 08/26/21. $355,000

216 N Clermont Ave, Centofanti Paul Jr Covely Stephen Jr; 08/26/21. $575,000

9606 Monmouth Ave Unit 1, Weiss Karen Michel Cmp Builders Llc; 08/27/21. $614,900

NORTHFIELD

9 Twelve Oaks Court, Smith Robert L Kelly Linda L; 08/25/21. $330,000

7 Willow Drive, Jimenez Julio Rogers George Wilson/Heir; 08/27/21. $220,000

137 E Revere Ave, Bilge Deniz A Watkins Howard G Sr/Tr; 08/30/21. $190,000

PLEASANTVILLE

8 N Chester Ave, Scott Karla Ahasan Realty Llc; 08/23/21. $169,000

133 E Park Ave, Fadgen Michael L,-Sr Marchai Properties Lp; 08/27/21. $97,000

24 Magnolia Place, Gardner Inlet Inc Haslam Tony J; 08/30/21. $100,000

1216 Mckinley Ave, Gardner Inlet Inc Haslam Enterprises Llc; 08/30/21. $110,000

34 Orchards, Askindosys Inc Gardner Deborah; 08/31/21. $75,000

SOMERS POINT

917 W Connecticut Ave, Ave Darling Llc Mcgettigan Eve Loughrey; 08/24/21. $160,000

19 Cedar Court, Gandhi Bharat Doran Melissa A; 08/25/21. $190,000

194 Bala Drive, Yhlen David Ballinger Myra; 08/26/21. $299,000

40 W Maryland Ave, Stevens Elizabeth K Griffin Kathryn L/Atty; 08/30/21. $200,000

VENTNOR

818 N Surrey Ave, Sochocky Briann L Harizanov Svetozar; 08/25/21. $203,000

302 N Lafayette Ave Tofani Samuel P Jr Sansweet David M; 08/25/21. $499,990

18 N Cambridge Ave Miele Joyce K 18 N Cambridge Llc; 08/25/21. $555,500

3 S Melbourne Ave Kellerman Joshua D Waitz Barbara/Atty; 08/25/21. $699,000

14 N Marion Ave Ng Gary K Durkin Thomas; 08/26/21. $425,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 219 Moore Dante Renzi Frank N; 08/30/21. $230,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 509 Bristol Consultants Llc Kadlubowski Holeg S Bashi; 08/30/21. $250,000

103 S Newark Ave Mele Margaret M,/Exrx Davco Construction Inc; 08/30/21. $799,000

205 N Suffolk Ave Rashed Mustafa L Molinari Gladys/Exr; 08/31/21. $400,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4813 Fourth Ave, Glenmede Trust Co Na Exr Alt Jeffrey L Trust; 08/2021. $3,970,000

545-547 24th St, Alt Jeffrey L Staid Paul J; 08/2021. $3,401,817

1169 Avalon Ave, Larson Kevin M Herndon Randolph K; 08/2021. $2,830,000

185 30th St, Petrovcik Kevin P Govs18530Av LLC; 08/2021. $2,400,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9601 Atlantic Ave Un 902, Bkhms LLC Bose Shubhro; 08/2021. $895,000

8104 Bayview Drive, 8100 Bayview LLC Rajauski Stanley; 08/2021. $670,000

127 Hollywood Ave, Boclair Andrew Pfluger Joseph J; 08/2021. $541,000

228 Rose Lane, 87 Rose Lane LLC O’Hare Kevin F; 08/2021. $503,500

213 E Vineyard Court, Hatch Daniel R Mac Mullen Scott D; 08/2021. $480,000

9 Trotter Way, Decker William Danze Matthew; 08/2021. $445,000

115 Jennifer Lane, Johnson Kelly George Paul D; 08/2021. $393,549

222 Oakdale Ave, Danze Matthew R Stenger Heather; 08/2021. $368,150

710 W Rio Grande Ave, Algard Catherine Hennigan Francis Michael; 08/2021. $350,000

300 Fulling Mill Road, Clark Anna M Funk Marie; 08/2021. $305,000

900 Irving Ave, Pucillo Thomas C Reed Lauren M; 08/2021. $295,000

3 Georgia Ave, Tuano Andrew Arenberg Gunar E; 08/2021. $286,500

154 Walnut Ave, Thomas John E Matuschek Robert J Jr; 08/2021. $265,000

109 W Jacksonville, Gifford Adam F Blakney-Collins Marcella; 08/2021. $250,000

Lot 5 Block 260, Ferrell Robert H Humphreys John F; 08/2021. $231,000

154 E Florida Ave, Jacoby Ellis J Poulin Cherise; 08/2021. $187,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

216 Pennsylvania Ave, West Joann Gade Aaron Daniel; 08/2021. $294,500

502 W Main St, Ahasan Realty LLC Paras Brian M; 08/2021. $290,000

586 Shunpike Road, Rowland Edwin G III Diprimeo Nicholas; 08/2021. $223,000

210 N Wildwood Road, Kindlewood LLC Brannon William Jr; 08/2021. $200,000

Lot 53 Block 1410.01, Friel Lorraine F Exr Grey Heather P; 08/2021. $167,000

19 Park Ave, Stewart Lynn An Est Gallagher Regina; 08/2021. $118,979

NORTH WILDWOOD

504 E 17th St Un 306, Brower Charles Keating Judith A; 08/2021. $165,000

105 E 2nd Ave, Shore Line LLC Krier Christopher; 08/2021. $899,900

644 W Pine Ave Un 4, Kretovich Francis J Berardi Amato L; 08/2021. $320,000

2510 Atlantic Ave Un 10, Perri Philip Adams Raymond E; 08/2021. $169,900

136 E Chestnut Ave, Reifsnyder Robert Burgmann Elizabeth; 08/2021. $166,250

OCEAN CITY

1230 Pleasure Ave, Carrigan Michael J Mc Grory Patrick; 08/2021. $1,950,000

4537-39 Central Ave 1st Fl, 4537 Central Ave Lp Mcqueen Nathan Lester; 08/2021. $1,875,000

1333 Pleasure Ave, Mozzo Wayne P Snyder Jeffrey Lynn; 08/2021. $990,000

701 E Eighth St, Monahan Gerald F Davis Joseph M; 08/2021. $950,000

1021 Central Ave 1st Fl, Green Richard Walsh Joseph J; 08/2021. $900,000

624 Asbury Ave, Knox Arlene M Teofanov Anguel; 08/2021. $899,900

1046 Simpson Ave, Lapko Stephen A Carroll Kenneth M; 08/2021. $869,000

820-22 Delancey Place, Glowatz Michael Wise David; 08/2021. $850,000

41-43 W 16th St, Stone George Twiggs Christian; 08/2021. $799,000

500 Bay Ave Un 707S, Snyder Jeffrey L Litchko Shana Judith; 08/2021. $799,000

4912-14 West Ave, Leonard Roger A Sr Dorry Sophia; 08/2021. $749,900

128-30 Ocean Ave, Portella Matthew V Jessen Eric C; 08/2021. $749,900

924 Ocean Ave, Giovanna20 LLC Yothers Christopher S; 08/2021. $695,000

2248-50 Asbury Ave Un 2248, Bender William E Moran William J; 08/2021. $675,000

352-54 West Ave, Daniel Victor Cane Mark A; 08/2021. $625,000

Lot 11 Block 308, Rjgvb LLC Bucci John; 08/2021. $625,000

Lot 11 Block 308, Rjgvb LLC Van Auken Thomas W; 08/2021. $619,000

3707 Pembroke Lane, Kohr Randall S Gibson Scott; 08/2021. $575,000

5520-22 Simpson Ave, Carter Partnership Trdg Ruttle Daniel; 08/2021. $565,000

719 11th St, Ln2210 LLC Mossbrooks Alfred; 08/2021. $554,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4411 Venicean Road South Un, Mc Cay Eileen Magarity John; 08/2021. $1,375,000

122 35th St, Rappo Margaret M 122 35th St LLC; 08/2021. $1,071,400

144 91st St E, Guardino James Jr Exr Massanova Fred; 08/2021. $867,500

8605 Landis Ave Un 6, Gagliardi Michael R Gatto Maria; 08/2021. $800,000

230 38th S E, Ebersole Christopher M Ebersole Christopher M; 08/2021. $98,000

STONE HARBOR

365-96th St Uns A,B,C&D, Deb Bay LLC Majeski Enterprises LLC; 08/2021. $3,726,000

10911 Sunset Drive, Callahan Joseph M Engler-Coldren R Spencer Trust; 08/2021. $2,700,000

265 100th St, Kriete Peter Chaballa Mark; 08/2021. $1,425,000

206 110th St Un A, O’Neill Kevin M Sanfratello Brian N; 08/2021. $800,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

701 S Commonwealth Ave, Conallen Michael J Doron Nathan D; 08/2021. $640,000

9 Edward Terrace, Jasiecki Joseph F Jr Snyder Carissa; 08/2021. $498,000

1 Huntington Lane, Thompson Sean Brett Wilson Kenneth M; 08/2021. $416,000

231 Butter Road, Read Curtis C Exr Johnson Nicholas; 08/2021. $370,000

1534 Route 9 South, Blohm J Larry Rusk Emerson Jay II; 08/2021. $275,000

27 Frances Drive South, Church Benjamin M Jr Trulli Stephen M; 08/2021. $227,000

WEST WILDWOOD

7 C Ave Un 1, Delco Property Inv LLC Kerlin Robin; 08/2021. $279,777

622 W Pine Ave, Grafe Robert A Jr Naimoli David; 08/2021. $106,000

7 C Ave Un 1, Delco Property Invs LLC Kerlin Robin; 08/2021. $279,777

622 W Pine Ave, Grafe Robert A Jr Naimoli David; 08/2021. $106,000

WILDWOOD

207 W Bennett Ave, Kelley Maura J Daley Mark; 08/2021. $175,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Voss Paul L Groves Joseph; 08/2021. $149,900

3805 Arctic Ave, Manni Joseph Major Events Group LLC; 08/2021. $100,000

507 W Montgomery Ave, Doris Joseph Ortwein Eric; 08/2021. $59,000

611 W Burk Ave Un A, 611A W Burk Ave LLC Klein Brian; 08/2021. $460,000

402 E 26th Ave, Tomassi Joan M Wildwood 26th Ave LLC; 08/2021. $435,000

2801 Atlantic Ave, New York/Pacific LLC Seashore Laundry LLC; 08/2021. $265,000

218 E Glenwood Ave, 25 South Pearl LLC Valori Louis A Jr; 08/2021. $185,000

128 W Burk Ave, Farlow Charles Bergen St Dev LLC; 08/2021. $174,000

422 W Glenwood Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Vlly II Inc Cancelliere Anthony; 08/2021. $155,000

3007 Pacific Ave, Lambert Christian Smith Jodie; 08/2021. $149,995

506 W Roberts Ave, Bradley Mary F Canalichio Marc Anthony; 08/2021. $70,000

415 W Taylor Ave, Mather Lauren E Creighton Charles Patrick; 08/2021. $499,900

WILDWOOD CREST

9907 Seapointe Blvd, Marshall Ryan Bushoven Roy; 08/2021. $569,000

6607 Seaview Ave, Franco Arlieen Young Robert Jr; 08/2021. $520,000

106 W Rosemary Road, Johnson Michael W Vernaleken Claire; 08/2021. $505,000

115-117 E Wisteria Road, Nicholas Lorraine Conn Thomas J; 08/2021. $360,000

5801A Atlantic Ave, Letizia Paul D Prettyman John; 08/2021. $271,500

7411 Pacific Ave, Wc Shore Works LLC Grassi Edward M; 08/2021. $240,000

5502 Atlantic Ave Un 7, Killeen Meghan Coller Margaretta; 08/2021. $214,777

126 E Cresse Ave Un 4, Hess Joseph E O’Kane Michael; 08/2021. $145,000

5501 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Foley Stephen Ferrante Richaed; 08/2021. $122,000

103A W Buttercup Road, Price Albert J Hillebrecht Elizabeth; 08/2021. $92,000

WOODBINE

7 Sumner Ave, Benson Michael E Pettit-Lewis Deanna; 08/2021. $435,500

7 Sumner Ave, Benson Michael E Benson Donald; 08/2021. $170,500

251 Oak St, Callinson Christina Desiderio Marc; 08/2021. $58,400

517 Franklin St, US Bank Trust Na Trust Murray Jeanette M; 08/2021. $99,000

1453,1437 Freidriechstadt Ave, Barret Lillian Barbara Carpino Frank; 08/2021. $25,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

310 N Laurel St, 8/16/2021, $86,000

450 Irving Ave, 8/16/2021, $150,000

85 Elm St, 8/19/2021, $100,000

56 East Ave, 8/23/2021, $150,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

202-204 Palm Road, 8/20/2021, $149,000

420 Doe Place, 8/20/2021, $151,000

1797 Main St, 8/20/2021, $180,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

106-108 Fortescue Road, 8/16/2021, $252,000

259 New Jersey Ave, 8/30/2021, $20,000

1062 Hanseys Creek Road, 8/30/2021, $226,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

374 Gouldtown-Woodruff Road, 8/19/2021, $40,000

7 Sunset Ave, 8/19/2021, $230,000

65 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 8/30/2021, $15,000

13 George St, 8/30/2021, $225,000

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

329 Old Mill Road, 8/12/2021, $110,000

1101 Sheppards Mill Road, 8/16/2021, $308,000

1040 Bridgeton Road, 8/17/2021, $60,000

112 Old Mill Road, 8/24/2021, $89,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

379 River Road, 8/16/2021, $129,000

19 Stanger Road, 8/16/2021, $165,000

424 Route 540, 8/17/2021, $115,000

187 Homestead Place, 8/24/2021, $200,000

178 Mary Elmer Drive, 8/26/2021, $260,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

156 Sheppard Davis Road, 8/20/2021, $349,900

405 Main St, 8/24/2021, $67,100

24 Canhouse Road, 8/25/2021, $92,000

3457 Cedarville Road, 8/27/2021, $30,000

3379 Cedarville Road, 8/27/2021, $250,000

MILLVILLE

140 Frankford St, 8/24/2021, $62,950

142 Frankford St, 8/24/2021, $62,950

806 Woodland Drive, 8/24/2021, $99,100

31 Rosewood Road, 8/24/2021, $185,000

1104 Robin Terrace, 8/24/2021, $267,000

141 Frankford St, 8/24/2021, $336,805

2230 W Main St, 8/24/2021, $423,000

713 Dock St Unit 715, 8/25/2021, $150,000.

501 N Sharp St Unit 503, 8/25/2021, $150,000

315 Menantico Ave, 8/25/2021, $206,000

469 Esibill Ave, 8/25/2021, $217,000

511 Richard Drive, 8/26/2021, $175,000

604 Valatia Ave, 8/26/2021, $200,000

SHILOH

30 East Ave, 8/12/2021, $115,000

922 Main St, 8/12/2021, $179,900

31 West Ave, 8/13/2021, $223,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

29 Hoover Road, 8/11/2021, $285,500

354 Woodruff Road, 8/12/2021, $205,000

35 Eisenhower Drive, 8/12/2021, $274,990

619 Irving Ave, 8/25/2021, $245,000

31 Eisenhower Drive, 8/30/2021, $280,990

1007 North Pearl St, 8/31/2021, $2,020,000

VINELAND

2700 N West Ave, 8/13/2021, $265,000

2966 Marion St, 8/13/2021, $275,000

510 Washington Ave, 8/16/2021, $42,000

1169 Share Road Unit 12, 8/16/2021, $160,000

330 Carlisle Drive, 8/16/2021, $195,000

322 Rosewood Ave, 8/17/2021, $48,000

141 W Elmer St, 8/17/2021, $130,000

516 Edward Lane, 8/17/2021, $192,500

1179 Sharp Road, 8/17/2021, $230,000

213 Knoll Drive, 8/17/2021, $485,000

1016 Lois Lane, 8/18/2021, $215,000

1634 Woodlawn Ave, 8/18/2021, $215,000

1 N State St, 8/19/2021, $150,000

708 Third St Terrace, 8/19/2021, $185,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

45 South Seas Court; 8/2021. $179,900

109 Beverly Drive; 8/2021. $182,000

22 Gibraltar Court; 8/2021. $182,900

22 Willow Drive; 8/2021. $185,000

4 Stern Court; 8/2021. $200,000

51 Quail Road; 8/2021. $211,324

1 Arrowwood Court; 8/2021. $219,000

145 Brook St; 8/2021. $220,000

85 Deer Run South; 8/2021. $230,000

488 North Main St; 8/2021. $230,000

38 Quail Road; 8/2021. $237,000

2 Revere Court; 8/2021. $245,000

19 Sequoia Court; 8/2021. $250,000

18 Ravenwood Blvd; 8/2021. $255,000

4 Cottonwood Drive; 8/2021. $260,000

61 Gunning River Road; 8/2021. $265,000

47 Tiller Drive; 8/2021. $265,000

7 Frog Pond Drive; 8/2021. $270,000

1024 W Bay Ave; 8/2021. $280,000

29 Bayside Ave; 8/2021. $280,000

7 Tall Hedge Court; 8/2021. $282,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

433 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $285,000

606 Center St; 8/2021. $287,000

1010 Anchor Way; 8/2021. $291,900

210 William St; 8/2021. $292,500

37 Bobwhite Court; 8/2021. $295,000

1308 Leguene Ave; 8/2021. $299,900

1209 Gemini Court; 8/2021. $300,000

511 Lakeside Drive; 8/2021. $300,000

13 Surrey Court; 8/2021. $302,500

1208 Mercury Court; 8/2021. $305,000

1605 Beverly Road; 8/2021. $320,000

2125 Parkside Drive; 8/2021. $325,000

103 Locust Drive; 8/2021. $325,000

2259 Crestwood Place; 8/2021. $330,600

929 Center St; 8/2021. $335,000

810 Arlington Ave; 8/2021. $346,000

412 Confier Drive; 8/2021. $350,000

331 E Lacey Road; 8/2021. $350,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

64 Ocean Blv; 8/2021. $200,000

203 Danbury Drive; 8/2021. $200,000

87 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $204,900

66 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $205,000

103 Seneca Lake Drive; 8/2021. $215,900

109 Madison Ave; 8/2021. $220,000

204 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $225,000

34 Sea Breeze Drive; 8/2021. $226,000

43 Ivy Creek Drive; 8/2021. $235,000

Lake Michigan Drive; 8/2021. $235,000

108 E Dory Drive; 8/2021. $235,000

68 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $235,000

15 Seagull Drive; 8/2021. $245,000

26 West Mohawk Trail; 8/2021. $250,000

19 Seagull Drive; 8/2021. $251,000

181 N Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $251,000

24 Iris Court; 8/2021. $260,000

219 Oak Lane; 8/2021. $270,524

8 Palmer Court; 8/2021. $274,000

344 Lake Champlain Drive; 8/2021. $275,000

302 Kadlubeck Way; 8/2021. $275,000

342 Harbourtown Blvd; 8/2021. $275,342

44 Sea Meadow Drive; 8/2021. $280,000

46 Lake Michigan Drive; 8/2021. $280,000

131 Revere Drive; 8/2021. $285,000

372 Wood St; 8/2021. $285,000

111 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $287,500

127 Holly Court; 8/2021. $300,000

11 W Susquehanna Drive; 8/2021. $305,000

15 Jared Lane; 8/2021. $310,000

14 Marina Way; 8/2021. $310,000

18 West Shrewsbury Drive; 8/2021. $310,000

150 Middle Holly Lane; 8/2021. $315,000

140 Parkertown Drive; 8/2021. $320,000

22 Marina Way; 8/2021. $325,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

30 Sea Girt Lane; 8/2021. $372,000

124 Marine Road; 8/2021. $410,000

133 Admiral Way; 8/2021. $415,000

88 Brigantine Blvd; 8/2021. $442,000

9 Point Pleasant Lane; 8/2021. $449,900

5 Millstone Way; 8/2021. $450,000

155 Bayville Way; 8/2021. $451,000

17 Jolly Roger Way; 8/2021. $452,000

10 Mantoloking Lane; 8/2021. $485,000

12 Strathmere St; 8/2021. $549,000

19 James Dr; 8/2021. $589,000

3 Privateer Drive; 8/2021. $742,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

144 Bradshaw Drive; 7/2021. $537,870

125 Arthur Drive; 7/2021. $551,000

38 Myrtle Drive; 7/2021. $560,000

43 Linda Road; 7/2021. $575,000

109 Gilbert Drive; 7/2021. $585,000

67 Lawrence Drive; 7/2021. $590,000

59 Aaron Drive; 7/2021. $610,000

20 Ronnie Drive; 7/2021. $630,000

1327 Mill Creek Road; 7/2021. $635,000

152 Matlida Drive; 7/2021. $640,000

36 Shirley Lane; 7/2021. $650,100

427 Oak Ave; 7/2021. $660,000

52 Benjamin Blvd; 7/2021. $700,000

4 Warren Court; 7/2021. $710,000

1260 Ridge Ave; 7/2021. $722,500

180 Matilda Drive; 7/2021. $745,000

35 Henry Drive; 7/2021. $749,000

185 Catherine Lane; 7/2021. $752,000

11 Anise Court; 7/2021. $815,000

196 Catherine Lane; 7/2021. $833,000

86 Howard Drive; 7/2021. $899,000

195 Jeremy Road; 7/2021. $950,000

821 Buccaneer Lane; 8/2021. $130,000

1211 Steamer Ave; 8/2021. $141,000

12 Elm Road; 8/2021. $190,000

115 Bluejacket Ave; 8/2021. $230,000

1070 Sailor Dr; 8/2021. $232,816

237 Nautilus Dr; 8/2021. $237,000

64 Morris Blvd; 8/2021. $240,000

1301 Route 72 West Suite 240; 8/2021. $247,500

1048 Dune Ave; 8/2021. $295,000

1067 Windlass Ave; 8/2021. $300,000

13 Hilliard Dr; 8/2021. $320,000

1003 Windlass Dr; 8/2021. $325,000

245 Bulkhead Ave; 8/2021. $325,000

31 Melanie Way; 8/2021. $329,000

36 Eno Road; 8/2021. $330,330

109 Galleon Road; 8/2021. $339,900

120 Mizzen Ave; 8/2021. $340,000

1795 Breakers Drive; 8/2021. $340,000

8 Anchor Ave; 8/2021. $340,000

222 Ourboard Ave; 8/2021. $350,000

1002 Rudder Ave; 8/2021. $350,000

136 Mooring Road; 8/2021. $350,000

118 Windward Drive; 8/2021. $350,000

524 Outrigger Lane; 8/2021. $350,000

1207 Canal Ave; 8/2021. $351,000

1041 Vessel Lane; 8/2021. $351,500

1186 Steamer Ave; 8/2021. $360,000

145 Longwood Dr; 8/2021. $360,000

212 Serpent Lane; 8/2021. $365,000

3 Bay Breeze Court; 8/2021. $365,000

200 Riptide Ave; 8/2021. $365,000

156 Reel Ave; 8/2021. $375,000

223 Serpent Lane; 8/2021. $385,000

7 Manning Dr; 8/2021. $397,900

319 Golfview Dr; 8/2021. $405,000

418 Atlantis Ave; 8/2021. $410,000

1214 Coast Ave; 8/2021. $415,000

9 Teal Bend; 8/2021. $420,000

314 Winding Oak Trail; 8/2021. $430,000

1161 Jennifer Lane; 8/2021. $435,000

8 Howard Drive; 8/2021. $440,000

763 Buccaneer Lane; 8/2021. $447,000

1069 Whispering Oak Lane; 8/2021. $449,500

1936 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $450,000

97 Windward Dr; 8/2021. $455,000

1804 Breakers Drive; 8/2021. $470,000

86 Stafford Ave; 8/2021. $500,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

