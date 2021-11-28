Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
2 Bayview Drive, Nguyen Ngoctuyen Kuo Chien Hui; 08/27/21. $150,000
403 Highland Blvd, Beaton Jennifer Lynn Hood Carra Leah; 08/27/21. $278,000
10 Oyster Bay Road Unit H, Wang Gushan Samson Victoria R; 08/30/21. $190,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2514 Atlantic Ave, 2514 Atlantic Llc Ybj Truong Llc; 08/10/21. $640,000
4101 South Blvd, Argus Lester Shore Investments & Dev Llc; 08/11/21. $100,000
638 Howard St, Do Tien X Atlantic City Housing Auth; 08/11/21. $105,000
60 Anchorage Court, Faucher Raymond Pastore Lisa R; 08/11/21. $140,000
819 N Massachusetts Ave, Zp Ac Holdings 1 Llc Hughes William J Jr; 08/11/21. $265,000
4433 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic Avenue Real Estate Tr Vargas Julio; 08/11/21. $320,000
22 N Chelsea Ave, Armato Anthony Foglia John; 08/12/21. $355,000
100 S Berkeley Square Unit 8b, Palombini Charles J Soll Nelson Abby; 08/12/21. $550,000
460 Connecticut Ave, Thelemaque Jean M Sosa Structures Llc; 08/16/21. $120,000
BRIGANTINE
140 44th St South, Hannum Craig Pagnoni Gilbert J; 08/10/21. $435,000
2 Manitoba Ave, Pollaro Property Llc Rochat Muriel Lee/Exrx; 08/10/21. $489,900
35 Heald Road, Jeansonne Jesse Savini Kathryn G; 08/10/21. $605,000
106 3rd St South, Mueller John Lapinski Gregory F; 08/10/21. $620,000
311 28th St South, Lapinski Gregory F Gittelman Norma C; 08/10/21. $725,000
815 E Brigantine Ave #7, Kelly Richard Hendler Lewis M/Tr; 08/10/21. $851,250
2205 Ocean Ave, Koch Stuart B Scelza Carol N;08/10/21. $1,070,000
1202 E Shore Road & 1203 E Shore Road, Anderson Angela Baskow Kelly A; 08/11/21. $173,260
BUENA BOROUGH
402 W Harbor Ave, Dzindzio Anthony Camaplan; 08/12/21. $250,000
106s Franklin St, Square 1 Remodeling Inc Fannie Mae; 08/23/21. $120,000
112 S Clara St, Torres Iris A Silipino Bryan A; 08/23/21. $195,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
324 Woodlawn Ave, Duffy Thomas P Marth Brown Donna; 08/16/21. $101,000
422 Tenth St, Diaz Tapia Arturo Cappuccio Joyce/Atty; 08/16/21. $132,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6075 English Creek Ave, Hanna Rimon Giordano Rita M; 08/09/21. $105,00010 Thornhill Drive, Roff Steven Lopez Jose Luis; 08/09/21. $325,000
291 London Court, Rodriguez Luis Manuel Lange Dorothy M; 08/10/21. $100,000
292 London Court, Keele Darlene Handler Melanie K; 08/10/21. $108,000
207 Coolidge Ave, Larussa Damian A Street 13 Llc; 08/10/21. $149,000
100 Weymouth Ave, Rogers John Henry Armiger Debbie A; 08/10/21. $220,000
15 Evergreen Ave, Racine Marie D Hernandez Wilmer G Vasquez; 08/10/21. $233,000
4 Bayberry Ave, Lamichhane Nabaraj Ciccozzi Robert J; 08/10/21. $325,000
10 Primrose Circle, Schaffer Irene,/Atty Goldberg Joanne R; 08/10/21. $386,000
1181 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Ocean Dg Llc Ma Len Entrp Llc; 08/10/21. $400,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
2 Mattix Run Unit 3, Yousaf Zeeshan Chowdhury Khaza; 08/09/21. $105,000
473 Quince Ave, Guerrero Francisco Hall Quay; 08/09/21. $260,000
19 Sander Place, Straub Paula E Flaherty Brian; 08/09/21. $295,000
810 Wintrgreen Court, Perkins Seth E Wainen Dolores; 08/09/21. $305,000
182 Meadow Ridge Road, Kromer Scarlett D Guaglinore Rodgers Theresa; 08/10/21. $84,000
134 Liberty Court, Knoblauch Mourao Telma Uchillan Hilda; 08/10/21. $95,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1546 Hamilton Court, Tatus Richard G Jr Tatus Elaine; 08/10/21. $139,710
14 Ernst Court, Brownlee Ralph Stephen Fernbach Jeffrey; 08/10/21. $265,280
1525 Washington Court, Lazar Michael Tait Ethel L; 08/11/21. $184,900
6922 Railroad Blvd, Wilson Julius Conover Dwight D; 08/11/21. $255,000
18 Danielle Court, Visek Patrick Albert Powell Karl R Sr; 08/11/21. $690,000
82 Mill St, Ml Lakeview Llc Unity Lodge No 96 F&Am; 08/12/21. $200,000
1536 Washington Court, Moran Ashlee Hooker Leonard; 08/16/21. $153,000
1544 Benjamin Court, Powell Gillian Mccullough Molly Danielle; 08/16/21. $195,000
162 Tryens Drive, Falzone Lisa A Biddick Jennifer M; 08/17/21. $250,000
HAMMONTON
425 11th St, Esposito Stephanie Santora Family Tr; 08/20/21. $257,500
481 N 2nd Road, Vittorelli Carmella Salvo Brian A; 08/20/21. $375,000
855 Central Ave, Ringlaben David William Schenk Ryan J; 08/26/21. $345,000
36 Toni Lynn Court, Measley Carlton Ortiz Nayadet Gonzalez; 08/27/21. $140,000
318 12th St, Sprague Matthew Diamond Rock Realty Llc; 08/27/21. $190,000
285 Chestnut St, Quinn Alyssa K Hoffmann Linda M; 08/31/21. $178,000
695 Fairview Ave, Carrelli Sherrilyn Schuler Dale; 08/31/21. $295,000
LINWOOD
307 W Joseph Ave, Mcdaniels Sean Grebos Jacqueline/Exrx; 08/31/21. $216,500
403 W Edgewood Ave, Gruhler Joan Saitz Jeffrey H; 08/31/21. $261,000
118 Berkshire Ave, Romeo Barry Hughes Elizabeth/Exrx; 08/31/21. $348,500
MARGATE
25 N Madison Ave, Kanze Aaron S Attadgie Haim; 08/26/21. $355,000
216 N Clermont Ave, Centofanti Paul Jr Covely Stephen Jr; 08/26/21. $575,000
9606 Monmouth Ave Unit 1, Weiss Karen Michel Cmp Builders Llc; 08/27/21. $614,900
NORTHFIELD
9 Twelve Oaks Court, Smith Robert L Kelly Linda L; 08/25/21. $330,000
7 Willow Drive, Jimenez Julio Rogers George Wilson/Heir; 08/27/21. $220,000
137 E Revere Ave, Bilge Deniz A Watkins Howard G Sr/Tr; 08/30/21. $190,000
PLEASANTVILLE
8 N Chester Ave, Scott Karla Ahasan Realty Llc; 08/23/21. $169,000
133 E Park Ave, Fadgen Michael L,-Sr Marchai Properties Lp; 08/27/21. $97,000
24 Magnolia Place, Gardner Inlet Inc Haslam Tony J; 08/30/21. $100,000
1216 Mckinley Ave, Gardner Inlet Inc Haslam Enterprises Llc; 08/30/21. $110,000
34 Orchards, Askindosys Inc Gardner Deborah; 08/31/21. $75,000
SOMERS POINT
917 W Connecticut Ave, Ave Darling Llc Mcgettigan Eve Loughrey; 08/24/21. $160,000
19 Cedar Court, Gandhi Bharat Doran Melissa A; 08/25/21. $190,000
194 Bala Drive, Yhlen David Ballinger Myra; 08/26/21. $299,000
40 W Maryland Ave, Stevens Elizabeth K Griffin Kathryn L/Atty; 08/30/21. $200,000
VENTNOR
818 N Surrey Ave, Sochocky Briann L Harizanov Svetozar; 08/25/21. $203,000
302 N Lafayette Ave Tofani Samuel P Jr Sansweet David M; 08/25/21. $499,990
18 N Cambridge Ave Miele Joyce K 18 N Cambridge Llc; 08/25/21. $555,500
3 S Melbourne Ave Kellerman Joshua D Waitz Barbara/Atty; 08/25/21. $699,000
14 N Marion Ave Ng Gary K Durkin Thomas; 08/26/21. $425,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 219 Moore Dante Renzi Frank N; 08/30/21. $230,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 509 Bristol Consultants Llc Kadlubowski Holeg S Bashi; 08/30/21. $250,000
103 S Newark Ave Mele Margaret M,/Exrx Davco Construction Inc; 08/30/21. $799,000
205 N Suffolk Ave Rashed Mustafa L Molinari Gladys/Exr; 08/31/21. $400,000
Cape May County
AVALON
4813 Fourth Ave, Glenmede Trust Co Na Exr Alt Jeffrey L Trust; 08/2021. $3,970,000
545-547 24th St, Alt Jeffrey L Staid Paul J; 08/2021. $3,401,817
1169 Avalon Ave, Larson Kevin M Herndon Randolph K; 08/2021. $2,830,000
185 30th St, Petrovcik Kevin P Govs18530Av LLC; 08/2021. $2,400,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9601 Atlantic Ave Un 902, Bkhms LLC Bose Shubhro; 08/2021. $895,000
8104 Bayview Drive, 8100 Bayview LLC Rajauski Stanley; 08/2021. $670,000
127 Hollywood Ave, Boclair Andrew Pfluger Joseph J; 08/2021. $541,000
228 Rose Lane, 87 Rose Lane LLC O’Hare Kevin F; 08/2021. $503,500
213 E Vineyard Court, Hatch Daniel R Mac Mullen Scott D; 08/2021. $480,000
9 Trotter Way, Decker William Danze Matthew; 08/2021. $445,000
115 Jennifer Lane, Johnson Kelly George Paul D; 08/2021. $393,549
222 Oakdale Ave, Danze Matthew R Stenger Heather; 08/2021. $368,150
710 W Rio Grande Ave, Algard Catherine Hennigan Francis Michael; 08/2021. $350,000
300 Fulling Mill Road, Clark Anna M Funk Marie; 08/2021. $305,000
900 Irving Ave, Pucillo Thomas C Reed Lauren M; 08/2021. $295,000
3 Georgia Ave, Tuano Andrew Arenberg Gunar E; 08/2021. $286,500
154 Walnut Ave, Thomas John E Matuschek Robert J Jr; 08/2021. $265,000
109 W Jacksonville, Gifford Adam F Blakney-Collins Marcella; 08/2021. $250,000
Lot 5 Block 260, Ferrell Robert H Humphreys John F; 08/2021. $231,000
154 E Florida Ave, Jacoby Ellis J Poulin Cherise; 08/2021. $187,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
216 Pennsylvania Ave, West Joann Gade Aaron Daniel; 08/2021. $294,500
502 W Main St, Ahasan Realty LLC Paras Brian M; 08/2021. $290,000
586 Shunpike Road, Rowland Edwin G III Diprimeo Nicholas; 08/2021. $223,000
210 N Wildwood Road, Kindlewood LLC Brannon William Jr; 08/2021. $200,000
Lot 53 Block 1410.01, Friel Lorraine F Exr Grey Heather P; 08/2021. $167,000
19 Park Ave, Stewart Lynn An Est Gallagher Regina; 08/2021. $118,979
NORTH WILDWOOD
504 E 17th St Un 306, Brower Charles Keating Judith A; 08/2021. $165,000
105 E 2nd Ave, Shore Line LLC Krier Christopher; 08/2021. $899,900
644 W Pine Ave Un 4, Kretovich Francis J Berardi Amato L; 08/2021. $320,000
2510 Atlantic Ave Un 10, Perri Philip Adams Raymond E; 08/2021. $169,900
136 E Chestnut Ave, Reifsnyder Robert Burgmann Elizabeth; 08/2021. $166,250
OCEAN CITY
1230 Pleasure Ave, Carrigan Michael J Mc Grory Patrick; 08/2021. $1,950,000
4537-39 Central Ave 1st Fl, 4537 Central Ave Lp Mcqueen Nathan Lester; 08/2021. $1,875,000
1333 Pleasure Ave, Mozzo Wayne P Snyder Jeffrey Lynn; 08/2021. $990,000
701 E Eighth St, Monahan Gerald F Davis Joseph M; 08/2021. $950,000
1021 Central Ave 1st Fl, Green Richard Walsh Joseph J; 08/2021. $900,000
624 Asbury Ave, Knox Arlene M Teofanov Anguel; 08/2021. $899,900
1046 Simpson Ave, Lapko Stephen A Carroll Kenneth M; 08/2021. $869,000
820-22 Delancey Place, Glowatz Michael Wise David; 08/2021. $850,000
41-43 W 16th St, Stone George Twiggs Christian; 08/2021. $799,000
500 Bay Ave Un 707S, Snyder Jeffrey L Litchko Shana Judith; 08/2021. $799,000
4912-14 West Ave, Leonard Roger A Sr Dorry Sophia; 08/2021. $749,900
128-30 Ocean Ave, Portella Matthew V Jessen Eric C; 08/2021. $749,900
924 Ocean Ave, Giovanna20 LLC Yothers Christopher S; 08/2021. $695,000
2248-50 Asbury Ave Un 2248, Bender William E Moran William J; 08/2021. $675,000
352-54 West Ave, Daniel Victor Cane Mark A; 08/2021. $625,000
Lot 11 Block 308, Rjgvb LLC Bucci John; 08/2021. $625,000
Lot 11 Block 308, Rjgvb LLC Van Auken Thomas W; 08/2021. $619,000
3707 Pembroke Lane, Kohr Randall S Gibson Scott; 08/2021. $575,000
5520-22 Simpson Ave, Carter Partnership Trdg Ruttle Daniel; 08/2021. $565,000
719 11th St, Ln2210 LLC Mossbrooks Alfred; 08/2021. $554,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4411 Venicean Road South Un, Mc Cay Eileen Magarity John; 08/2021. $1,375,000
122 35th St, Rappo Margaret M 122 35th St LLC; 08/2021. $1,071,400
144 91st St E, Guardino James Jr Exr Massanova Fred; 08/2021. $867,500
8605 Landis Ave Un 6, Gagliardi Michael R Gatto Maria; 08/2021. $800,000
230 38th S E, Ebersole Christopher M Ebersole Christopher M; 08/2021. $98,000
STONE HARBOR
365-96th St Uns A,B,C&D, Deb Bay LLC Majeski Enterprises LLC; 08/2021. $3,726,000
10911 Sunset Drive, Callahan Joseph M Engler-Coldren R Spencer Trust; 08/2021. $2,700,000
265 100th St, Kriete Peter Chaballa Mark; 08/2021. $1,425,000
206 110th St Un A, O’Neill Kevin M Sanfratello Brian N; 08/2021. $800,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
701 S Commonwealth Ave, Conallen Michael J Doron Nathan D; 08/2021. $640,000
9 Edward Terrace, Jasiecki Joseph F Jr Snyder Carissa; 08/2021. $498,000
1 Huntington Lane, Thompson Sean Brett Wilson Kenneth M; 08/2021. $416,000
231 Butter Road, Read Curtis C Exr Johnson Nicholas; 08/2021. $370,000
1534 Route 9 South, Blohm J Larry Rusk Emerson Jay II; 08/2021. $275,000
27 Frances Drive South, Church Benjamin M Jr Trulli Stephen M; 08/2021. $227,000
WEST WILDWOOD
7 C Ave Un 1, Delco Property Inv LLC Kerlin Robin; 08/2021. $279,777
622 W Pine Ave, Grafe Robert A Jr Naimoli David; 08/2021. $106,000
7 C Ave Un 1, Delco Property Invs LLC Kerlin Robin; 08/2021. $279,777
622 W Pine Ave, Grafe Robert A Jr Naimoli David; 08/2021. $106,000
WILDWOOD
207 W Bennett Ave, Kelley Maura J Daley Mark; 08/2021. $175,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Voss Paul L Groves Joseph; 08/2021. $149,900
3805 Arctic Ave, Manni Joseph Major Events Group LLC; 08/2021. $100,000
507 W Montgomery Ave, Doris Joseph Ortwein Eric; 08/2021. $59,000
611 W Burk Ave Un A, 611A W Burk Ave LLC Klein Brian; 08/2021. $460,000
402 E 26th Ave, Tomassi Joan M Wildwood 26th Ave LLC; 08/2021. $435,000
2801 Atlantic Ave, New York/Pacific LLC Seashore Laundry LLC; 08/2021. $265,000
218 E Glenwood Ave, 25 South Pearl LLC Valori Louis A Jr; 08/2021. $185,000
128 W Burk Ave, Farlow Charles Bergen St Dev LLC; 08/2021. $174,000
422 W Glenwood Ave, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Vlly II Inc Cancelliere Anthony; 08/2021. $155,000
3007 Pacific Ave, Lambert Christian Smith Jodie; 08/2021. $149,995
506 W Roberts Ave, Bradley Mary F Canalichio Marc Anthony; 08/2021. $70,000
415 W Taylor Ave, Mather Lauren E Creighton Charles Patrick; 08/2021. $499,900
WILDWOOD CREST
9907 Seapointe Blvd, Marshall Ryan Bushoven Roy; 08/2021. $569,000
6607 Seaview Ave, Franco Arlieen Young Robert Jr; 08/2021. $520,000
106 W Rosemary Road, Johnson Michael W Vernaleken Claire; 08/2021. $505,000
115-117 E Wisteria Road, Nicholas Lorraine Conn Thomas J; 08/2021. $360,000
5801A Atlantic Ave, Letizia Paul D Prettyman John; 08/2021. $271,500
7411 Pacific Ave, Wc Shore Works LLC Grassi Edward M; 08/2021. $240,000
5502 Atlantic Ave Un 7, Killeen Meghan Coller Margaretta; 08/2021. $214,777
126 E Cresse Ave Un 4, Hess Joseph E O’Kane Michael; 08/2021. $145,000
5501 Atlantic Ave Un 307, Foley Stephen Ferrante Richaed; 08/2021. $122,000
103A W Buttercup Road, Price Albert J Hillebrecht Elizabeth; 08/2021. $92,000
WOODBINE
7 Sumner Ave, Benson Michael E Pettit-Lewis Deanna; 08/2021. $435,500
7 Sumner Ave, Benson Michael E Benson Donald; 08/2021. $170,500
251 Oak St, Callinson Christina Desiderio Marc; 08/2021. $58,400
517 Franklin St, US Bank Trust Na Trust Murray Jeanette M; 08/2021. $99,000
1453,1437 Freidriechstadt Ave, Barret Lillian Barbara Carpino Frank; 08/2021. $25,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
310 N Laurel St, 8/16/2021, $86,000
450 Irving Ave, 8/16/2021, $150,000
85 Elm St, 8/19/2021, $100,000
56 East Ave, 8/23/2021, $150,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
202-204 Palm Road, 8/20/2021, $149,000
420 Doe Place, 8/20/2021, $151,000
1797 Main St, 8/20/2021, $180,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
106-108 Fortescue Road, 8/16/2021, $252,000
259 New Jersey Ave, 8/30/2021, $20,000
1062 Hanseys Creek Road, 8/30/2021, $226,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
374 Gouldtown-Woodruff Road, 8/19/2021, $40,000
7 Sunset Ave, 8/19/2021, $230,000
65 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 8/30/2021, $15,000
13 George St, 8/30/2021, $225,000
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
329 Old Mill Road, 8/12/2021, $110,000
1101 Sheppards Mill Road, 8/16/2021, $308,000
1040 Bridgeton Road, 8/17/2021, $60,000
112 Old Mill Road, 8/24/2021, $89,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
379 River Road, 8/16/2021, $129,000
19 Stanger Road, 8/16/2021, $165,000
424 Route 540, 8/17/2021, $115,000
187 Homestead Place, 8/24/2021, $200,000
178 Mary Elmer Drive, 8/26/2021, $260,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
156 Sheppard Davis Road, 8/20/2021, $349,900
405 Main St, 8/24/2021, $67,100
24 Canhouse Road, 8/25/2021, $92,000
3457 Cedarville Road, 8/27/2021, $30,000
3379 Cedarville Road, 8/27/2021, $250,000
MILLVILLE
140 Frankford St, 8/24/2021, $62,950
142 Frankford St, 8/24/2021, $62,950
806 Woodland Drive, 8/24/2021, $99,100
31 Rosewood Road, 8/24/2021, $185,000
1104 Robin Terrace, 8/24/2021, $267,000
141 Frankford St, 8/24/2021, $336,805
2230 W Main St, 8/24/2021, $423,000
713 Dock St Unit 715, 8/25/2021, $150,000.
501 N Sharp St Unit 503, 8/25/2021, $150,000
315 Menantico Ave, 8/25/2021, $206,000
469 Esibill Ave, 8/25/2021, $217,000
511 Richard Drive, 8/26/2021, $175,000
604 Valatia Ave, 8/26/2021, $200,000
SHILOH
30 East Ave, 8/12/2021, $115,000
922 Main St, 8/12/2021, $179,900
31 West Ave, 8/13/2021, $223,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
29 Hoover Road, 8/11/2021, $285,500
354 Woodruff Road, 8/12/2021, $205,000
35 Eisenhower Drive, 8/12/2021, $274,990
619 Irving Ave, 8/25/2021, $245,000
31 Eisenhower Drive, 8/30/2021, $280,990
1007 North Pearl St, 8/31/2021, $2,020,000
VINELAND
2700 N West Ave, 8/13/2021, $265,000
2966 Marion St, 8/13/2021, $275,000
510 Washington Ave, 8/16/2021, $42,000
1169 Share Road Unit 12, 8/16/2021, $160,000
330 Carlisle Drive, 8/16/2021, $195,000
322 Rosewood Ave, 8/17/2021, $48,000
141 W Elmer St, 8/17/2021, $130,000
516 Edward Lane, 8/17/2021, $192,500
1179 Sharp Road, 8/17/2021, $230,000
213 Knoll Drive, 8/17/2021, $485,000
1016 Lois Lane, 8/18/2021, $215,000
1634 Woodlawn Ave, 8/18/2021, $215,000
1 N State St, 8/19/2021, $150,000
708 Third St Terrace, 8/19/2021, $185,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
45 South Seas Court; 8/2021. $179,900
109 Beverly Drive; 8/2021. $182,000
22 Gibraltar Court; 8/2021. $182,900
22 Willow Drive; 8/2021. $185,000
4 Stern Court; 8/2021. $200,000
51 Quail Road; 8/2021. $211,324
1 Arrowwood Court; 8/2021. $219,000
145 Brook St; 8/2021. $220,000
85 Deer Run South; 8/2021. $230,000
488 North Main St; 8/2021. $230,000
38 Quail Road; 8/2021. $237,000
2 Revere Court; 8/2021. $245,000
19 Sequoia Court; 8/2021. $250,000
18 Ravenwood Blvd; 8/2021. $255,000
4 Cottonwood Drive; 8/2021. $260,000
61 Gunning River Road; 8/2021. $265,000
47 Tiller Drive; 8/2021. $265,000
7 Frog Pond Drive; 8/2021. $270,000
1024 W Bay Ave; 8/2021. $280,000
29 Bayside Ave; 8/2021. $280,000
7 Tall Hedge Court; 8/2021. $282,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
433 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $285,000
606 Center St; 8/2021. $287,000
1010 Anchor Way; 8/2021. $291,900
210 William St; 8/2021. $292,500
37 Bobwhite Court; 8/2021. $295,000
1308 Leguene Ave; 8/2021. $299,900
1209 Gemini Court; 8/2021. $300,000
511 Lakeside Drive; 8/2021. $300,000
13 Surrey Court; 8/2021. $302,500
1208 Mercury Court; 8/2021. $305,000
1605 Beverly Road; 8/2021. $320,000
2125 Parkside Drive; 8/2021. $325,000
103 Locust Drive; 8/2021. $325,000
2259 Crestwood Place; 8/2021. $330,600
929 Center St; 8/2021. $335,000
810 Arlington Ave; 8/2021. $346,000
412 Confier Drive; 8/2021. $350,000
331 E Lacey Road; 8/2021. $350,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
64 Ocean Blv; 8/2021. $200,000
203 Danbury Drive; 8/2021. $200,000
87 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $204,900
66 Vincent Court; 8/2021. $205,000
103 Seneca Lake Drive; 8/2021. $215,900
109 Madison Ave; 8/2021. $220,000
204 Lexington Drive; 8/2021. $225,000
34 Sea Breeze Drive; 8/2021. $226,000
43 Ivy Creek Drive; 8/2021. $235,000
Lake Michigan Drive; 8/2021. $235,000
108 E Dory Drive; 8/2021. $235,000
68 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $235,000
15 Seagull Drive; 8/2021. $245,000
26 West Mohawk Trail; 8/2021. $250,000
19 Seagull Drive; 8/2021. $251,000
181 N Ensign Drive; 8/2021. $251,000
24 Iris Court; 8/2021. $260,000
219 Oak Lane; 8/2021. $270,524
8 Palmer Court; 8/2021. $274,000
344 Lake Champlain Drive; 8/2021. $275,000
302 Kadlubeck Way; 8/2021. $275,000
342 Harbourtown Blvd; 8/2021. $275,342
44 Sea Meadow Drive; 8/2021. $280,000
46 Lake Michigan Drive; 8/2021. $280,000
131 Revere Drive; 8/2021. $285,000
372 Wood St; 8/2021. $285,000
111 Country Club Blvd; 8/2021. $287,500
127 Holly Court; 8/2021. $300,000
11 W Susquehanna Drive; 8/2021. $305,000
15 Jared Lane; 8/2021. $310,000
14 Marina Way; 8/2021. $310,000
18 West Shrewsbury Drive; 8/2021. $310,000
150 Middle Holly Lane; 8/2021. $315,000
140 Parkertown Drive; 8/2021. $320,000
22 Marina Way; 8/2021. $325,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
30 Sea Girt Lane; 8/2021. $372,000
124 Marine Road; 8/2021. $410,000
133 Admiral Way; 8/2021. $415,000
88 Brigantine Blvd; 8/2021. $442,000
9 Point Pleasant Lane; 8/2021. $449,900
5 Millstone Way; 8/2021. $450,000
155 Bayville Way; 8/2021. $451,000
17 Jolly Roger Way; 8/2021. $452,000
10 Mantoloking Lane; 8/2021. $485,000
12 Strathmere St; 8/2021. $549,000
19 James Dr; 8/2021. $589,000
3 Privateer Drive; 8/2021. $742,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
144 Bradshaw Drive; 7/2021. $537,870
125 Arthur Drive; 7/2021. $551,000
38 Myrtle Drive; 7/2021. $560,000
43 Linda Road; 7/2021. $575,000
109 Gilbert Drive; 7/2021. $585,000
67 Lawrence Drive; 7/2021. $590,000
59 Aaron Drive; 7/2021. $610,000
20 Ronnie Drive; 7/2021. $630,000
1327 Mill Creek Road; 7/2021. $635,000
152 Matlida Drive; 7/2021. $640,000
36 Shirley Lane; 7/2021. $650,100
427 Oak Ave; 7/2021. $660,000
52 Benjamin Blvd; 7/2021. $700,000
4 Warren Court; 7/2021. $710,000
1260 Ridge Ave; 7/2021. $722,500
180 Matilda Drive; 7/2021. $745,000
35 Henry Drive; 7/2021. $749,000
185 Catherine Lane; 7/2021. $752,000
11 Anise Court; 7/2021. $815,000
196 Catherine Lane; 7/2021. $833,000
86 Howard Drive; 7/2021. $899,000
195 Jeremy Road; 7/2021. $950,000
821 Buccaneer Lane; 8/2021. $130,000
1211 Steamer Ave; 8/2021. $141,000
12 Elm Road; 8/2021. $190,000
115 Bluejacket Ave; 8/2021. $230,000
1070 Sailor Dr; 8/2021. $232,816
237 Nautilus Dr; 8/2021. $237,000
64 Morris Blvd; 8/2021. $240,000
1301 Route 72 West Suite 240; 8/2021. $247,500
1048 Dune Ave; 8/2021. $295,000
1067 Windlass Ave; 8/2021. $300,000
13 Hilliard Dr; 8/2021. $320,000
1003 Windlass Dr; 8/2021. $325,000
245 Bulkhead Ave; 8/2021. $325,000
31 Melanie Way; 8/2021. $329,000
36 Eno Road; 8/2021. $330,330
109 Galleon Road; 8/2021. $339,900
120 Mizzen Ave; 8/2021. $340,000
1795 Breakers Drive; 8/2021. $340,000
8 Anchor Ave; 8/2021. $340,000
222 Ourboard Ave; 8/2021. $350,000
1002 Rudder Ave; 8/2021. $350,000
136 Mooring Road; 8/2021. $350,000
118 Windward Drive; 8/2021. $350,000
524 Outrigger Lane; 8/2021. $350,000
1207 Canal Ave; 8/2021. $351,000
1041 Vessel Lane; 8/2021. $351,500
1186 Steamer Ave; 8/2021. $360,000
145 Longwood Dr; 8/2021. $360,000
212 Serpent Lane; 8/2021. $365,000
3 Bay Breeze Court; 8/2021. $365,000
200 Riptide Ave; 8/2021. $365,000
156 Reel Ave; 8/2021. $375,000
223 Serpent Lane; 8/2021. $385,000
7 Manning Dr; 8/2021. $397,900
319 Golfview Dr; 8/2021. $405,000
418 Atlantis Ave; 8/2021. $410,000
1214 Coast Ave; 8/2021. $415,000
9 Teal Bend; 8/2021. $420,000
314 Winding Oak Trail; 8/2021. $430,000
1161 Jennifer Lane; 8/2021. $435,000
8 Howard Drive; 8/2021. $440,000
763 Buccaneer Lane; 8/2021. $447,000
1069 Whispering Oak Lane; 8/2021. $449,500
1936 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $450,000
97 Windward Dr; 8/2021. $455,000
1804 Breakers Drive; 8/2021. $470,000
86 Stafford Ave; 8/2021. $500,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
