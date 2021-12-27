 Skip to main content
Properties recently sold
Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

802 Highland Blvd, Hughes Kieran Michael Schlatter Gladys T/Heir; 09/29/21. $125,000

628 S Shore Road, Decasablanca Henry O Warner Barbara; 09/29/21. $150,000

720 S New Road Unit 1q, K&P Realty Mgmt Llc Ong Pacita D; 09/30/21. $70,000.

ATLANTIC CITY

17 S New York Ave, Jemals Atlantic City Llc South Jersey Transportation Auth; 09/13/21. $3,289,00

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2705-1, Kamikaze Partners Llc Terry Joseph; 09/14/21. $230,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 819, Kreider Allen Humagain Maria Napoliello; 09/15/21. $70,000

117 S Congress Ave, Capex Retuns Inc Luk Mable; 09/15/21. $92,500

101 S Raleigh Ave #815, Richardson Kelly Vaysman Yakov; 09/15/21. $100,000

19 Sextant Drive, Yeoman Charity Lagg Barbara R; 09/15/21. $170,00

27 N Annapolis Ave Unit C12, Atlantic City 1943 Llc Sivathapandian Ashok; 09/16/21. $79,900

1313 Drexel Ave, Nasti Andrew Joseph Lin Dunchao; 09/16/21. $80,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 401, Mooney Michael T Shaub Timothy G; 09/16/21. $91,500

1414 Emerson Ave, 17 N Texas Llc Kolbe Stanley Sr;09/16/21. $215,000

3813 Atlantic Ave, Insight Medical Strategies Llc Rem Real Estate Corp; 09/16/21. $920,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 703, Rosenfeld Sandra E Johnson Carisa N; 09/17/21. $63,000

64 Lighthouse Court, Lapenz Suzanne/Exrx Marley Wenner Barbara; 09/17/21.$127,000

37 N Laclede Place, Kabir Mohammed Sumsul Peppas Cleo; 09/20/21. $160,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 3203a-1, Balawi Jubran Kamikaze Partners Llc; 09/20/21. $175,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

124 Driftwood Court, Prokop Gregory M Zinno Gus J; 09/08/21. $88,000

261 N Genoa Ave & Cologne-Port Road, Celli Nicholas J III Digioia Antionette; 09/08/21. $96,000

119 Iroquis Drive Unit C0011, Miller Gregory Smolinski Joseph; 09/08/21. $104,900

117 Club Place, Neris Gloria Vargas Walter; 09/08/21. $160,000

8 Carvel Ave, Laguerre Kimberley D Sneyers Robert J; 09/08/21. $285,000

733 Eighth Ave, Bautista Carolin D Sinclair Jose; 09/08/21. $299,000

HAMMONTON

38 Toni Lynn Court, Perseo Nicholas A Lafreda Brian; 09/24/21. $125,000

400 12th St, Javtic Predrag Helliwell Laurel; 09/24/21. $340,000

10 Mardor Ave, Blauer Louis Patel Alpesh M; 09/28/21. $475,000

559 Grape St, Dougherty Thomas A Humes Robert J; 09/29/21. $320,000

MARGATE

201 N Coolidge Ave Unit B1, Savage Howard B Paster Lori Lancer; 09/21/21. $400,000

11 S Adams Ave Unit 2, Kaye Frederick Lipkin Jerry; 09/21/21. $490,000

216 N Thurlow Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Mcclain George J Jr/Tr;09/21/21. $ 840,000

21 S Barclay Ave, Pasternack Adam Irons Custom Bldrs Inc; 09/22/21. $1,900,000

106 N Fredericksburg Ave, Micklin Andrew Sansone Vincent/Atty; 09/23/21. $514,000

9310 Monmouth Ave, Chester Michael Novello Aja M; 09/24/21. $410,000

104 S Vendome Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Newman Harris; 09/24/21. $1,500,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #708, Silberg Donald,/Atty Atlantic Avenue Ventures Llc; 09/27/21. $280,500

9600 Atlantic Ave #709, Atlantic Avenue Ventures Llc Silberg Helene/Atty; 09/27/21. $354,500

14 N Exeter Ave, Greco Toby M Simmens Michele B; 09/27/21. $999,000

9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 109, Fisher Neil Edelson Fay; 09/28/21. $160,000

9408b Monmouth Ave, Raphael Ronald Guardia John R Della; 09/29/21. $555,000

210 N Pembroke Ave, Donato Mary C Checkoff Jaime L; 09/29/21. $1,400,000

20 S Knight Ave, Lasdon Alan M Newman Phyllis; 09/29/21. $1,850,000

PLEASANTVILLE

12 S Hampden Court, Loch Neal Steadfast United Real Estate Llc; 09/22/21. $92,000

42 W Pleasant Ave, Botosani Llc Ivker Robert; 09/27/21. $84,00

320 Larchmont Dr, Dellaquila Eric Paris Richard D; 09/28/21. $136,000

3 E Ryon Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co United States Of America Va; 09/30/21. $64,807

3 E Ryon Ave, Vitalo Doreen Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co; 09/30/21. $64,807

3 Ryon Ave, Ramchand Thadhani Finkler Daniel; 09/30/21. $70,000

SOMERS POINT

8 Woodlot Court, Hollenbeck Amy L Bell Marian V; 09/23/21. $370,000

5 Merion Drive, Barber Stephanie M Rodriguez Milagros; 09/24/21. $350,000

11 Schoolhouse Drive, Grimley David Stoichev Antonov Nikolai; 09/28/21. $285,000

VENTNOR

6715 Atlantic Ave, Khan Mohammad Usman Kammerman Christian; 09/24/21. $274,000

204 N Dudley Ave, Macinnis Martha C Chowdhury Zashim; 09/24/21. $435,000

112 S Troy Ave, Reist Andreas Tranquility Road Llc; 09/27/21. $1,875,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Apt 203, Culler David Fuchs Edna; 09/28/21. $139,900

5000 Boardwalk Unit 214, Pinsky Jerrilyn Victor J Scott; 09/29/21. $850,000

501 N Dudley Ave, Corcoran Robert C Mercado Lillian/Atty; 09/30/21. $425,000

510 N Harvard Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Rajput Ilyas; 09/30/21. $525,000

Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

5 E Romney Place, Cornell Catherine J Est Bartleson John III; 09/2021. $308,000

2 Peach Tree Road, Macbride Robert W Burns Elizabeth A; 09/2021. $257,000

110 W Lena St, Shelton Evelyn N Shelton Angelo D; 09/2021. $250,000

127 Bucknell Ave, Ursino Mary A Est Morales Jonathan Vasquez; 09/2021. $229,000

125 Lehigh Ave, De Stefano Anthony E Kline Miles; 09/2021. $225,000

19 E Riley St, Rodier Thomas M Mc Culley John; 09/2021. $175,000

1011 Route 9 South #B, Stites Edwin F Jr P&Jr Real Estate Adv LLC; 09/2021. $150,000

411 Contractors LLC Marcos Sal; 09/2021. 82 Pierces Point Road, $134,000

35 Route 47 South, GoRdon Thomas Puoci Joann Frances; 09/2021. $132,000

61 Oyster Road, Pk Residential Partners LLC Cape May Farmers Mkt LLC; 09/2021. $130,000

35 Rt 47 South, Russo Frances Socha Ronald J II; 09/2021. $47,500

206 Stagecoach Road, Springer Karen Rose Hergenrother Jason; 09/2021. $32,500

OCEAN CITY

2561-63 Bay Ave, LeonaRd F William Coyle Joseph F; 09/2021. $845,000

Lot 19 Blk 5506, Doughty LeonaRd V III Sentman Gary Thomas; 09/2021. $839,000

2028-30 Haven Ave, 2028 Haven Asso LLC Rjgvb LLC; 09/2021. $825,000

4105-07 Asbury Ave Un A 1st Fl, Jjg Property Mgmt LLC Kl & Kg Ventures; 09/2021. $789,100

3855 Asbury Ave, Butera Robert J Jr Corado Mark L; 09/2021. $770,000

5636-38 Asbury Ave, Lafferty Michael P Jr Trust Hutnick Jennifer; 09/2021. $717,000

356 West Ave Un 1, Martini Donald Sabatino Joseph S; 09/2021. $715,000

500 Bay Ave Un 709, Varallo Louis J Jr Est Moretti Lisa A; 09/2021. $699,000

Lot 1 Blk 300, Boyle Rita M Ramdial Horace L; 09/2021.$625,000

46 W 14Th St, Rinkavage Alice Surfside Construction Co; 09/2021. $625,000

745 Simpson Ave, Drave Stephen D 745 Simpson LLC; 09/2021. $389,000

200 Bay Ave, Rider Verne Devon III Vernacchio Lisa Lee; 09/2021. $300,000

3533 Bay Ave, Mc Cormick James Corbe Diane; 09/2021. $235,000

1027 Ocean Ave, Barrett William J Baltadonis Rosemary D; 09/2021. $224,900

1520-22 Asbury Ave, Cafone Patricia A Divirgilio Brenda J; 09/2021. $125,000

Lot 17 Blk 804, Jennings Owen M Dasher Real Estate LLC; 09/2021. $110,000

Beach Thorofare, Mcmanus Michael W Kendall Brett; 09/2021. $40,000

WILDWOOD

336 W Andrews Ave, Mc Glynn Thomas M Jr Pappas George; 09/2021. $404,900

Lot 37 Blk 66, BernaRd John Contrevo Thomas J Jr; 09/2021. $404,000

225 E Juniper Ave, Hendrick Matthew C Cinque John F; 09/2021. $335,000

Lot 8.01 Blk 70, Kerner Joseph Digesaro Steven; 09/2021. $229,900

3010 Ocean Ave, Cohen Paul Everett Berry Dalisa; 09/2021. $215,000

314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Weigand James Iv; 09/2021. $195,000

314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Dipace Anthony Jr; 09/2021. $195,000

5001 Nj Ave, Rose Valerie D’Antuono Nicholas D; 09/2021. $159,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

