Properties recently sold

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
802 Highland Blvd, Hughes Kieran Michael Schlatter Gladys T/Heir; 09/29/21. $125,000
628 S Shore Road, Decasablanca Henry O Warner Barbara; 09/29/21. $150,000
720 S New Road Unit 1q, K&P Realty Mgmt Llc Ong Pacita D; 09/30/21. $70,000.
ATLANTIC CITY
17 S New York Ave, Jemals Atlantic City Llc South Jersey Transportation Auth; 09/13/21. $3,289,00
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2705-1, Kamikaze Partners Llc Terry Joseph; 09/14/21. $230,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 819, Kreider Allen Humagain Maria Napoliello; 09/15/21. $70,000
117 S Congress Ave, Capex Retuns Inc Luk Mable; 09/15/21. $92,500
101 S Raleigh Ave #815, Richardson Kelly Vaysman Yakov; 09/15/21. $100,000
19 Sextant Drive, Yeoman Charity Lagg Barbara R; 09/15/21. $170,00
27 N Annapolis Ave Unit C12, Atlantic City 1943 Llc Sivathapandian Ashok; 09/16/21. $79,900
1313 Drexel Ave, Nasti Andrew Joseph Lin Dunchao; 09/16/21. $80,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 401, Mooney Michael T Shaub Timothy G; 09/16/21. $91,500
1414 Emerson Ave, 17 N Texas Llc Kolbe Stanley Sr;09/16/21. $215,000
3813 Atlantic Ave, Insight Medical Strategies Llc Rem Real Estate Corp; 09/16/21. $920,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 703, Rosenfeld Sandra E Johnson Carisa N; 09/17/21. $63,000
64 Lighthouse Court, Lapenz Suzanne/Exrx Marley Wenner Barbara; 09/17/21.$127,000
37 N Laclede Place, Kabir Mohammed Sumsul Peppas Cleo; 09/20/21. $160,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 3203a-1, Balawi Jubran Kamikaze Partners Llc; 09/20/21. $175,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
124 Driftwood Court, Prokop Gregory M Zinno Gus J; 09/08/21. $88,000
261 N Genoa Ave & Cologne-Port Road, Celli Nicholas J III Digioia Antionette; 09/08/21. $96,000
119 Iroquis Drive Unit C0011, Miller Gregory Smolinski Joseph; 09/08/21. $104,900
117 Club Place, Neris Gloria Vargas Walter; 09/08/21. $160,000
8 Carvel Ave, Laguerre Kimberley D Sneyers Robert J; 09/08/21. $285,000
733 Eighth Ave, Bautista Carolin D Sinclair Jose; 09/08/21. $299,000
HAMMONTON
38 Toni Lynn Court, Perseo Nicholas A Lafreda Brian; 09/24/21. $125,000
400 12th St, Javtic Predrag Helliwell Laurel; 09/24/21. $340,000
10 Mardor Ave, Blauer Louis Patel Alpesh M; 09/28/21. $475,000
559 Grape St, Dougherty Thomas A Humes Robert J; 09/29/21. $320,000
MARGATE
201 N Coolidge Ave Unit B1, Savage Howard B Paster Lori Lancer; 09/21/21. $400,000
11 S Adams Ave Unit 2, Kaye Frederick Lipkin Jerry; 09/21/21. $490,000
216 N Thurlow Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Mcclain George J Jr/Tr;09/21/21. $ 840,000
21 S Barclay Ave, Pasternack Adam Irons Custom Bldrs Inc; 09/22/21. $1,900,000
106 N Fredericksburg Ave, Micklin Andrew Sansone Vincent/Atty; 09/23/21. $514,000
9310 Monmouth Ave, Chester Michael Novello Aja M; 09/24/21. $410,000
104 S Vendome Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Newman Harris; 09/24/21. $1,500,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #708, Silberg Donald,/Atty Atlantic Avenue Ventures Llc; 09/27/21. $280,500
9600 Atlantic Ave #709, Atlantic Avenue Ventures Llc Silberg Helene/Atty; 09/27/21. $354,500
14 N Exeter Ave, Greco Toby M Simmens Michele B; 09/27/21. $999,000
9010 Atlantic Ave Unit 109, Fisher Neil Edelson Fay; 09/28/21. $160,000
9408b Monmouth Ave, Raphael Ronald Guardia John R Della; 09/29/21. $555,000
210 N Pembroke Ave, Donato Mary C Checkoff Jaime L; 09/29/21. $1,400,000
20 S Knight Ave, Lasdon Alan M Newman Phyllis; 09/29/21. $1,850,000
PLEASANTVILLE
12 S Hampden Court, Loch Neal Steadfast United Real Estate Llc; 09/22/21. $92,000
42 W Pleasant Ave, Botosani Llc Ivker Robert; 09/27/21. $84,00
320 Larchmont Dr, Dellaquila Eric Paris Richard D; 09/28/21. $136,000
3 E Ryon Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co United States Of America Va; 09/30/21. $64,807
3 E Ryon Ave, Vitalo Doreen Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co; 09/30/21. $64,807
3 Ryon Ave, Ramchand Thadhani Finkler Daniel; 09/30/21. $70,000
SOMERS POINT
8 Woodlot Court, Hollenbeck Amy L Bell Marian V; 09/23/21. $370,000
5 Merion Drive, Barber Stephanie M Rodriguez Milagros; 09/24/21. $350,000
11 Schoolhouse Drive, Grimley David Stoichev Antonov Nikolai; 09/28/21. $285,000
VENTNOR
6715 Atlantic Ave, Khan Mohammad Usman Kammerman Christian; 09/24/21. $274,000
204 N Dudley Ave, Macinnis Martha C Chowdhury Zashim; 09/24/21. $435,000
112 S Troy Ave, Reist Andreas Tranquility Road Llc; 09/27/21. $1,875,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Apt 203, Culler David Fuchs Edna; 09/28/21. $139,900
5000 Boardwalk Unit 214, Pinsky Jerrilyn Victor J Scott; 09/29/21. $850,000
501 N Dudley Ave, Corcoran Robert C Mercado Lillian/Atty; 09/30/21. $425,000
510 N Harvard Ave, Jjcc Longport Llc Rajput Ilyas; 09/30/21. $525,000
Cape May County
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
5 E Romney Place, Cornell Catherine J Est Bartleson John III; 09/2021. $308,000
2 Peach Tree Road, Macbride Robert W Burns Elizabeth A; 09/2021. $257,000
110 W Lena St, Shelton Evelyn N Shelton Angelo D; 09/2021. $250,000
127 Bucknell Ave, Ursino Mary A Est Morales Jonathan Vasquez; 09/2021. $229,000
125 Lehigh Ave, De Stefano Anthony E Kline Miles; 09/2021. $225,000
19 E Riley St, Rodier Thomas M Mc Culley John; 09/2021. $175,000
1011 Route 9 South #B, Stites Edwin F Jr P&Jr Real Estate Adv LLC; 09/2021. $150,000
411 Contractors LLC Marcos Sal; 09/2021. 82 Pierces Point Road, $134,000
35 Route 47 South, GoRdon Thomas Puoci Joann Frances; 09/2021. $132,000
61 Oyster Road, Pk Residential Partners LLC Cape May Farmers Mkt LLC; 09/2021. $130,000
35 Rt 47 South, Russo Frances Socha Ronald J II; 09/2021. $47,500
206 Stagecoach Road, Springer Karen Rose Hergenrother Jason; 09/2021. $32,500
OCEAN CITY
2561-63 Bay Ave, LeonaRd F William Coyle Joseph F; 09/2021. $845,000
Lot 19 Blk 5506, Doughty LeonaRd V III Sentman Gary Thomas; 09/2021. $839,000
2028-30 Haven Ave, 2028 Haven Asso LLC Rjgvb LLC; 09/2021. $825,000
4105-07 Asbury Ave Un A 1st Fl, Jjg Property Mgmt LLC Kl & Kg Ventures; 09/2021. $789,100
3855 Asbury Ave, Butera Robert J Jr Corado Mark L; 09/2021. $770,000
5636-38 Asbury Ave, Lafferty Michael P Jr Trust Hutnick Jennifer; 09/2021. $717,000
356 West Ave Un 1, Martini Donald Sabatino Joseph S; 09/2021. $715,000
500 Bay Ave Un 709, Varallo Louis J Jr Est Moretti Lisa A; 09/2021. $699,000
Lot 1 Blk 300, Boyle Rita M Ramdial Horace L; 09/2021.$625,000
46 W 14Th St, Rinkavage Alice Surfside Construction Co; 09/2021. $625,000
745 Simpson Ave, Drave Stephen D 745 Simpson LLC; 09/2021. $389,000
200 Bay Ave, Rider Verne Devon III Vernacchio Lisa Lee; 09/2021. $300,000
3533 Bay Ave, Mc Cormick James Corbe Diane; 09/2021. $235,000
1027 Ocean Ave, Barrett William J Baltadonis Rosemary D; 09/2021. $224,900
1520-22 Asbury Ave, Cafone Patricia A Divirgilio Brenda J; 09/2021. $125,000
Lot 17 Blk 804, Jennings Owen M Dasher Real Estate LLC; 09/2021. $110,000
Beach Thorofare, Mcmanus Michael W Kendall Brett; 09/2021. $40,000
WILDWOOD
336 W Andrews Ave, Mc Glynn Thomas M Jr Pappas George; 09/2021. $404,900
Lot 37 Blk 66, BernaRd John Contrevo Thomas J Jr; 09/2021. $404,000
225 E Juniper Ave, Hendrick Matthew C Cinque John F; 09/2021. $335,000
Lot 8.01 Blk 70, Kerner Joseph Digesaro Steven; 09/2021. $229,900
3010 Ocean Ave, Cohen Paul Everett Berry Dalisa; 09/2021. $215,000
314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Weigand James Iv; 09/2021. $195,000
314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Dipace Anthony Jr; 09/2021. $195,000
