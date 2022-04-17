 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

638 Eighth St, Siciensky Kara Anderson Carol; 12/01/21. $131,000

12 E Woodland Ave, Hytner Brian J Kerr Karen; 12/01/21. $145,000

11 Ritz Drive, Richardson Randall Blaze Sodaitis James; 12/01/21. $257,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1615, Kemmerer Linda Atlantic 31 Llc; 11/24/21. $510,000

1542 Beach Ave, Malik Aujum Community Asset Preservation Corp; 11/26/21. $40,000

3501 Boardwalk Apt C214, George Christine Murray Michael; 11/26/21. $95,000

624 N Kentucky Ave, Newmones Georgeanna Howard Jillian; 11/26/21. $120,000

1420 N Arkansas Ave, 1420 Arkansas Llc Arkansas 1420 Llc; 11/26/21. $258,000

101 S Raleigh Ave, Moreco Investment Group Llc Red Oak Serv Co Llc; 11/29/21. $55,000

3 S Texas Ave, Sam Homes Llc Mohammed Ahmed F; 11/29/21. $80,000

8 N Providence Ave Unit B-1, Montoya Olga E Anglemyer Michael J; 11/29/21. $81,500

BRIGANTINE

351 38th St So, Slimski Gregg A Forman Allan O; 12/01/21. $215,000

175 40th St Unit 41, Beckman Joseph W Lucas Roy; 12/01/21. $285,000

310 37th St So, Flamma Samuel T Jr Russo Mario; 12/01/21. $450,000

901 E Brigantine Blvd, Qiu Lucy Diseveria Michael; 12/01/21. $520,000

1107 E Beach Ave Unit A, Dobin Andrea Potter Eric John; 12/01/21. $580,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1203, Cataldo Frank J Dennert Frank L; 12/02/21.  $520,000

 403 23rd St So, Rote David S Clemmer Robert A; 12/02/21. $1,500,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

340 Eleventh St, Moore David R Cj General Contracting Llc; 12/03/21. $290,000

116 Carol Lane, Passarello Autumn Wisniewski Kelly; 12/06/21. $230,000

102 W Colton Lane, Dominguez Judith Marie Farmer Wayne C; 12/07/21. $147,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

411 Liverpool Ave, Gorham Matthew R Odonoghue Joseph A; 12/01/21. $200,000

345 Havana Ave, Stracuzzi Jocelyn Renee Akthar Waqas; 12/02/21. $224,900

332 Philadelphia Ave, Ssn Holdings Llc Ludwig Holly; 12/06/21. $211,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

303 Longport Blvd, Filarski David Miller Frederick D; 12/01/21. $47,000

303 Longport Blvd #G-25, Strigh Bruce Weiser Malcolm Elliot; 12/01/21. $48,200

303 Longport Blvd Unit F-25. Cioffi Dennis Landis Harry; 12/01/21. $65,000

21a Oxford Village 21a, Oxford Village Llc Cantor Barbara; 12/01/21. $83,200

307 Heather Croft, Simeon Jean S Fresh Start Inv Llc; 12/01/21. $85,000

353 Heather Croft, Roff Mena Damiani Anthony Sr; 12/01/21. $95,000

223 Lily Road, Loewenstern Kenneth M Wade Harry W Jr/Admrx; 12/01/21. $250,000

203 Martin L King Ave, Balderas Esther Home4you Llc; $250,204

4 Samuel Drive, Holden Franklin C Rivero Ontiveros Pablo; 12/01/21. $262,000

ESTELL MANOR 

185 Cumberland Ave, Egan William Raph Ashley; 12/02/21. $153,000

164 Eighth Ave, Clerkin Jake Knapp James Daniel; 12/02/21. $240,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

93 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Pease Nora Shea Enslin Nicole R; 11/29/21. $145,250

314 S Leipzig Ave, Johnson Alice/Exr Risley Properties Llc; 11/29/21. $180,000

435 E Ridgewood Ave, Krause Leana Bryk Henry Paul III; 11/29/21. $365,000

117 Great Creek Road, Cristini Janet Tolentino Robert W; 11/30/21. $60,000

53 Club Place, Yeung Evan Peng Fone Mccarron Brett; 11/30/21. $141,500

5 Pheasant Meadow Court, Lomonaco Carolyn Ramp Rebecca A; 11/30/21. $152,500

547 E Revere Way, Francis Kyle Bealler Sean T; 11/30/21. $284,900

307 Cambridge Court, Mayer Robert E Prisinzano Gregory Jr; 11/30/21. $316,500

500 E Oslo Court, Perrotte Michong L Hoch Michael P; 11/30/21. $355,000

15 Brampton St, Reda Franklin V Stanton Christine E; 11/30/21. $375,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4526 Concord Place, Colony Barbara Ohannessian Manuel; 12/01/21. $90,000

6031 Ken Scull Ave, Rpl Properties Llc Camey David L Jr; 12/02/21. $127,500

7341 Driftwood Lane, Greco Libero Alston Garry L/Admr; 12/02/21. $190,000

5924 Maple Drive, Smith Bruce Denton Thomas; 12/02/21. $195,000

HAMMONTON

43-U Michael Road, Grasso Sandra L Manteghi Griess Parisa; 12/01/21. $115,000

319 W Orchard St, Hall Richard J Jr Phelan Ioanna; 12/02/21. $315,500

843 Giordano Lane, Hindley Daniel Sunwest State Llc; 12/02/21. $429,000

61 Harbor Drive, Boone Mia Rodio Jessica L; 12/03/21. $200,850

32 Pressey St, Santora Kevin Umosella Joanna; 12/06/21. $225,000

30 Pressey St, Cline Jennifer E Domenico Rose Marie; 12/06/21. $232,000

LINWOOD

550 Central Ave D-2 Jefferson Court #402, Renda Vito Camp Clementine M/Atty; 12/02/21. $177,500

209 Steven Drive, Datti Domenic Dean Meade Christopher M; 12/02/21. $315,000

1018 Oak Ave, Somers Sydney A Cowan Jacob N; 12/03/21. $245,000

201 W Monroe Ave, Degrandmaison Tiffany C Oliva Thomas; 12/03/21. $480,000

201 Cheltenham Blvd, Naber Tamim Patel Mayuri; 12/06/21. $425,000

LONGPORT

3219 Monmouth Ave, Domb Allan Logan Daniel J; 12/09/21. $920,000

4 S 26th Ave, Callanan William A Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt Llc; 12/23/21. $2,350,000

109 S 28th Ave, Silverman Alan Vieira Lisa; 12/23/21. $2,631,000

114 N 34th Ave, Levy Victor Cenci Michael Jr; 12/30/21. $1,725,000

6 Point Drive, Brennan James Jr Ashner Marvin/Exr&Tr; 12/30/21. $6,225,000

MARGATE 

5 Bayside Court, Klausa Mindaugas Auble Michael E; 12/01/21. $675,000

9100 Beach 501, Eileen Ingerman Rev Indenture Of Tr Primak Karen H; 12/02/21. $600,000

211 N Harding Ave Unit B, Eisman Malinda Marino Dean A; 12/03/21. $330,000

12 N Mansfield Ave, Lesser Norman Crane Caridad; 12/03/21. $950,000

8221 Fulton Ave, Lam Tonika Regan Jenna; 12/06/21. $550,000

9607 Pacific Ave Unit 5, Staley Kathleen Miller Ava M; 12/09/21. $348,000

105 N Wilson Ave, Ram Properties Mgmt Llc Dorfman Matthew I; 12/09/21. $614,500

9507 Pacific Ave Unit 16, Schulten Glenn E Smith Shari; 12/10/21. $165,900

NORTHFIELD

315 Booye Terrace, Accardi Paula Accardi Palma; 12/03/21. $120,000

215 Davis Ave, Huntington Associates Llc Thornton William F Jr/Atty; 12/03/21. $150,000

17 Locust Drive, Grasso Francis G Biglin Susan; 12/03/21. $292,000

412 Broad St, Baehner Daniel C Klinger Ming Zu; 12/06/21. $150,000

PLEASANTVILLE

109 E Redwood Ave, Santos Diorka Carmona Zamora Andres F; 12/01/21. $200,000

1146 Iowa Ave, Wright Kelly B Turner Michael J; 12/02/21. $181,000

7-9 S Second St, 9293 Coral Llc Compton Charles G III; 12/03/21. $25,000

513 Church St, Rios Arturo M Morales Rios Marcelo; 12/03/21. $70,000

PORT REPUBLIC

45 Clarks Landing Road, Gatto Jennifer Dawn Smith Deborah S; 12/16/21. $144,000

SOMERS POINT

144 Exton Road, Gay Joseph Garrels Glenn; 12/01/21. $250,000

118 W Pierson Ave, Costello Harry J Jr Obrien David; 12/01/21. $275,000

1107 Massachusetts Ave, Ingman Patricia Kellam William Jr; 12/01/21. $345,000

VENTNOR 

111 S Surrey Ave Unit 414, Costin Jodi Walls John; 11/22/21. $250,000

127 B Lafayette Ave, Clay Tara D Salerno Joseph P; 11/22/21. $330,000

5103 Winchester Ave, Thai Daisy Devin Guadagnino Louis G; 11/22/21. $785,000

111 S Dudley Ave Unit 209, Decicco Luigi Baker Scott D; 11/23/21. $225,000

750 N Surrey Ave, Santacroce Salvator Peralta Jose; 11/26/21. $77,000

Cape May County

AVALON

167 34th St, Bieg Richard K Lawson James; 11/2021. $2,470,000

346 41st St, Hayden John PA Campisano Living Trust; 11/2021. $1,789,000

250 24Th St West Un, Pacitti David Anderson Lynne; 11/2021. $1,650,000

331 41st St, Dutot Richard P Sea Cliff LLC; 11/2021. $1,425,000

2307 Dune Drive, Good Wilmer Antiques Etc LLC; 11/2021. $575,000

CAPE MAY

1025 New York Ave, Cape May Peterson Henry B Est Fralin William Scott; 11/2021. $1,760,000

626 Hughes St, Smith Michael Wasserberg Daniel; 11/2021. $1,607,000

1016 Virginia Ave, Lacey Sean I Am Just Saying LLC; 11/2021. $1,475,000

22 Congress St, Woody Carolinn Pocher Primrose Cottage LLC; 11/2021. $1,119,960

1504 Velvento Ave, Pella LLC Pace Nicholas D; 11/2021. $969,000

1512 Velvento Ave, Pella LLC Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 11/2021. $969,000

104 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Roseman 104 LLC; 11/2021. $836,000

828 Lafayette St, Gilbert Christian L 220 Perry LLC; 11/2021. $750,000

21 Windsor Ave, Pocher Christian A Crooked Cottage LLC; 11/2021. $580,040

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

545, 561, 571 Corsons Tvrn Road, Dennis Township Resort Campgrounds Corp Big Rib VII LLC; 11/2021. $2,820,404

172 Academy Road, Tripoli Fred Schroer Daniel; 11/2021. $599,000

637 Dennisville Road, Mc Cann Joseph D Marzinsky Robert W; 11/2021. $395,000

6 Holly Court, Cohen Jeffrey M Sheehan Dolores; 11/2021. $296,500

Lot 44 Block 52, Shaw William R Hajzer John; 11/2021. $225,100

772 Dennisville Road, Enr Investmetns LLC Fine Fred R; 11/2021. $210,000

24 Woodside Drive, Gibson John C Hewitt Charles A; 11/2021. $125,000

Petersburg Ave, Gibson John C Woodrow Keith; 11/2021. $100,000

2741 Route 9, Resort Campgrounds Corp Big Rib VII LLC; 11/2021. $80,583

47 Little Mill Road Un 64, Martin Joseph J Swafford Antonietta B; 11/2021. $55,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

658-660 Sunset Blvd, Kerr Timothy E Tollgate Farm & Gardens LLC; 11/2021. $825,000

3402 Shore Drive, Gentry Kirk E Demnisky Patricia C; 11/2021. $740,000

8 Harvest Court, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Cooper Douglas; 11/2021. $739,000

2978 Bybrook Drive, Boyer Edward C Logue Patrick J; 11/2021. $550,000

600 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Abboud Raymond Gebhart Michael; 11/2021. $540,000

324 Nantucket Drive, Saul Heather A Carter Stephen P; 11/2021. $529,900

804 Seashore Road, Grubb Dennis Collins Wendy; 11/2021. $495,000

315 Tahoe Drive, Senlick Eward Onori Karen M; 11/2021. $452,500

205 Hughes Ave, Marques Antonio M Ragona Mark I; 11/2021. $430,000

8 Misty Lane, Knight Christine Whelan Timothy J; 11/2021. $400,000

233 Deborah St, Satt Michael Mastroianni Peter; 11/2021. $387,500

423 James St, Mogavero Ralph A Keenan Glenn T; 11/2021. $365,000

214 Sivia St, Calgiano Frances S Mc Cauley Scott A; 11/2021. $355,000

211 Village Road, Pastella Vincent M Blanco Joseph M; 11/2021. $315,000

28 Frances Ave, Betsy Joseph Richard Betsy Kyle; 11/2021. $300,000

203 W Wilde Ave, Muck Eric J Fay Daniel Robert; 11/2021. $285,000

111 Willow Drive, Christman Robert III Tomes David P Jr; 11/2021. $280,000

301 E Drumbed Ave, Lolo Inc Dahms Charles C; 11/2021. $275,000

310 Suzanne Ave, Baldacchini Michael Banu Cristian; 11/2021. $220,000

121 Woodland Ave, Martins Leonilde L Knight Christine; 11/2021. $212,000

105 W Delaware Prkwy, Price Catherine 87 Rose Lane LLC; 11/2021. $149,000

128 Carp-Oma Ave, Hedley Heather A Keeler Robert W; 11/2021. $148,500

64 Croydon Drive, Monticone Susan Jane Darcy Patricia A; 11/2021. $143,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

14 Eagles Way, Moser James D Redfield Searle N; 11/2021. $550,000

70 Cedar Meadow Drive, Manoli Robert J Exr Randazzo Gionluis; 11/2021. $500,000

488 Avalon Blvd, Jlc Cape May LLC Mcmahon Michael J; 11/2021. $470,000

101 School Lane, Cjh LLC Knisley Stewart K Jr; 11/2021. $380,000

310 Mechanic St, Meers Kathleen K Rohner David C; 11/2021. $150,000

5 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Nagle James B; 11/2021. $129,800

NORTH WILDWOOD

504 E 12th Ave, Bufo Michael J Morehead Brian; 11/2021. $954,000

201 N NY Ave Un 207, Joe M Mngmt Co LLC Dunleavy Francis T; 11/2021. $655,000

500 Atlantic Ave, Einhaus Edward C Conroy Joseph M; 11/2021. $609,000

403 E 23rd Ave, Herman Gary Murray Christopher; 11/2021. $599,900

224 W 24th Ave, Sullivan Cornelius Sullivan Daniel P; 11/2021. $575,000

1800 New Jersey Ave #303, Capreri Rebecca Ann Minford Sandra Linn; 11/2021. $499,000

125 E 19th Ave Un 2, Heisse Herbert A Redding Francis X; 11/2021. $460,900

212-214 E 19th Ave Un D, Calabury Revocable Trust Schaffling Gregory; 11/2021. $400,000

711 Ocean Ave, Lo Biondo Sal Hance Ernest Frederick Jr; 11/2021. $245,000

505 E 4th Ave Un 214, Rmd Unlimited LLC Weaver Denise J; 11/2021. $142,500

122 E 22nd Ave Un 2, Deleo Donald Mcnally Terence J Jr; 11/2021. $117,000

123 W 24th Ave Un 4, Rorer Nicole Gailey Frank Thomas; 11/2021. $50,000

OCEAN CITY

19 & 21 Central Road Un 1, Tifft Douglas B Wolf Ronald; 11/2021. $845,000

105-07 Ocean Road, Hindelang Clark E Mazzone Lisa; 11/2021. $815,000

29 West Ave, Sihler Kenneth Kemp Cheryl G; 11/2021. $754,900

5613 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Battiste Nicholas J Flear Thomas; 11/2021. $754,000

5409 West Ave, Richetti Diana M Cantwell Brian; 11/2021. $750,000

336-338 Bay Ave, Henderson Richard Gallagher Robert; 11/2021. $600,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 520, Coluzzi Joseph R Di Pietro Gary; 11/2021. $585,000

4920 West Ave, Ciampa Thomas J Dinsdorf Shirlee; 11/2021. $550,000

103 24th St, Sosnowsky Joseph Orloff Nicholas; 11/2021. $430,000

925-27 Central Ave, Dolan John Scull Samuel P; 11/2021. $425,000

2710 West Ave, Yost Edward N 2710 West LLC; 11/2021. $350,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 435, Bialecki Melinda L Bilardo Michael; 11/2021. $345,000

1035 Asbury Ave Un A, Tomlinson Marie V Trust Slk Holdings LLC; 11/2021. $340,000

935 Ocean Ave, Lebold Priscilla L Palatano Monica L; 11/2021. $325,000

3577 Bay Ave, Mosca John Fowler James; 11/2021. $270,000

3408 Haven Ave, Zeminski Jonathan J Cochran David Sr; 11/2021. $130,000

900 Wesley Ave Un 111, Graef Adelina Hammad Fahd; 11/2021. $102,500

SEA ISLE CITY

344 47th Place, Kraus Aloysius Mc Masters William; 11/2021. $3,600,000

129 68th St, Tramo Paul J Mc Fadden Mark; 11/2021. $1,600,000

20 37th St, Capron Gloria Trust Kens Shore Thing LLC; 11/2021. $1,300,000

232 37th St, Bernhard Frederick J III Moran Brian; 11/2021. $1,217,500

STONE HARBOR

112 115th St, Gardenia Investments LLC Callan Anthony; 11/2021. $6,825,000

405 Merion Road, Bucher John G Jr Denofa Ernest Jr; 11/2021. $2,350,000

200 107th St Un A East, York County Boys LLC Orcutt Chad; 11/2021. $1,780,000

378 83rd St Un 5, Romano Shawn Dream Big 11 LLC; 11/2021. $1,111,111

250 105th St West Un, Gautney Jeffrey M Atanasiu Alexander; 11/2021. $950,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

512 S Bayview Drive, Addario Thomas Trust Sylk Tristan Jon; 11/2021. $1,249,000

6 E Willard Ave, Baldinger David A Koch Christian F; 11/2021. $924,900

51 Linda Lane, Candeloro Justin Rojas Karina; 11/2021. $510,000

4 Evio John Court, Costal Joseph Conrad Kyle C; 11/2021. $395,000

2 Brewhaus Lane, Janis Yorlano Trust Knapp Malcolm R; 11/2021. $395,000

12 Deerfield Trail, Smart Michael L Est Mckinley Laura B; 11/2021. $375,000

120 School House Lane, Sack Christopher F Sack Christopher F; 11/2021. $157,500

WILDWOOD

4601 New Jersey Ave, Polaris Properties LLC Burk Ave Inv LLC; 11/2021. $815,000

104 E Sweetbriar Road Un 104, Ricciardi Anthony Chomko Jeffrey J; 11/2021. $686,500

5300 Lake Road Un 2 Aka 101, Trainor Raymond J Jr Modell Steven; 11/2021. $639,900

3400 Boardwalk Un 3J, Boardwalk Arcade LLC Lrh Enterprise LLC; 11/2021. $600,000

234 E Rio Grande Ave, Taylor-Traverse Janice R Mangini Frank; 11/2021. $500,000

152 E Davis Ave, Bny Properties LLC Kdm Holdings Group LLC; 11/2021. $475,000

407 W Leaming Ave #200, Wurz Robert H Sr Mcgavitt Eddie P; 11/2021. $459,000

207 E Roberts Ave, Dibeler Walter J Vargas Tammi; 11/2021. $454,500

135 E Baker Ave Un C, Bradin Jeffrey M Madapati Rammohan R; 11/2021. $390,000

497 S Rio Grande & E Waterway, Skowronski Michael Collins Erik E; 11/2021. $355,000

WILDWOOD CREST

305 E Stockton Road, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Warden Phillip J; 11/2021. $1,399,000

213 E Newark Ave, Gordon Robert E Di Valerio Domenic J; 11/2021. $625,000

410 E Columbine Road, Nyhan Michael Shulman Evan T; 11/2021. $620,000

7400 Ocean Ave Un 202S, Keenan Richard Thomas Zelitsky Robert P; 11/2021. $577,500

400 E Orchid St Un 203, Silvanio Michael J Tull Teresa M; 11/2021. $550,000

108 E Austin Ave Un 14 Bldng 1, Mahoney Myklyn Trust Mc Graw Adam; 11/2021. $440,000

8703 Bayview Drive Un 1 Aka Un A, Rudy Joseph F Cianci Vito F; 11/2021. $419,000

404 E Denver Ave, Dillon James Costa Antonino; 11/2021. $250,000

6201 Ocean Ave Un 309, Laushe LLC Coeyman Ronald; 11/2021. $190,000

8200 Atlantic Ave, Cunha Jose D Cunha Phillip J; 11/2021. $188,000

122 E Wisteria Road, Scipione John Scipione John; 11/2021. $125,000

WOODBINE

713 Monroe Ave, Bodenschatz Robert O'Neill Marifrances; 11/2021. $277,000

538 Heilprin Ave, Ortiz Elisel Earley Sandra; 11/2021. $240,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

23 & 25 Church St, 12/6/2021, $100,000

60 Rutgers Ave, 12/6/2021, $260,000

293 S Pine St &C, 12/6/2021, $505,000

188-190 Walnut St, 12/7/2021, $195,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

313 Fern Road, 12/1/2021, $40,000.00

2556 Milbourne Drive, 12/1/2021, $121,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

775 Garton Road, 12/9/2021, $230,000

455 Harvest Lane, 12/10/2021, $376,500

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

318 Newport Neck Road, 12/1/2021, $95,000

120 Garrison Ave, 12/2/2021, $55,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

7 Country Club Drive, 12/1/2021, $102,000

17 Methodist Meeting Road, 12/1/2021, $150,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

54 Beebe Run Road, 12/2/2021, $170,000

513 Shiloh Pike, 12/10/2021, $120,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

66 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, 12/2/2021, $38,600

MILLVILLE

702 Richard Drive, 12/2/2021, $239,900

55 Wharton St, 12/2/2021, $321,960

804 Willow Road, 12/3/2021, $220,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1 Eisenhower Drive, 12/6/2021, $296,490

1 Krysta Court, 12/6/2021, $389,900

VINELAND

2092 W Korff Drive, 12/1/2021, $165,000

823 Sawyer Ave, 12/1/2021, $268,000

2403 Brookfield St, 12/1/2021, $315,000

835 E Butler Ave, 12/1/2021, $425,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

333 Harbourtown Blvd; 11/2021. $342,000

270 Newport Way; 11/2021. $344,450

136 E Hudson Drive; 11/2021. $349,900

11 N Carolina Drive; 11/2021. $350,000

905 Railroad Drive; 11/2021. $350,000

77 Sea Meadow Drive; 11/2021. $350,000

2 Hamble Road; 11/2021. $355,000

31 Forest Edge Drive; 11/2021. $360,000

23 Sail Drive; 11/2021. $360,000

2 Hometown Court; 11/2021. $365,000

42 Hunter Drive; 11/2021. $375,000

117 Lake Placid Drive; 11/2021. $376,000

127 E Mohawk Drive; 11/2021. $390,000

22 Masters Court; 11/2021. $399,900

104 Lake Superior Drive; 11/2021. $400,000

40 Mirror Lake Road; 11/2021. $401,000

419 Stage Road; 11/2021. $401,000

712 Nugentown Road; 11/2021. $414,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

575 Pirate Lane; 11/2021. $610,000

108 Alan Drive; 11/2021. $614,000

34 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $615,510

31 Dorothy Drive; 11/2021. $620,000

7 Cindy Drive; 11/2021. $629,000

120 Eileen Lane; 11/2021. $630,000

1471 Paul Blvd; 11/2021. $678,000

33 Harry Drive; 11/2021. $750,000

587 Mill Creek Road; 11/2021. $809,000

48 Barry Lane; 11/2021. $885,000

124 Pattie Joe Lane; 11/2021. $885,000

388 Morris Blvd; 11/2021. $899,000

39 Willard Drive; 11/2021. $917,000

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. …

