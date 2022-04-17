Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
638 Eighth St, Siciensky Kara Anderson Carol; 12/01/21. $131,000
12 E Woodland Ave, Hytner Brian J Kerr Karen; 12/01/21. $145,000
11 Ritz Drive, Richardson Randall Blaze Sodaitis James; 12/01/21. $257,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Unit 1615, Kemmerer Linda Atlantic 31 Llc; 11/24/21. $510,000
1542 Beach Ave, Malik Aujum Community Asset Preservation Corp; 11/26/21. $40,000
3501 Boardwalk Apt C214, George Christine Murray Michael; 11/26/21. $95,000
624 N Kentucky Ave, Newmones Georgeanna Howard Jillian; 11/26/21. $120,000
1420 N Arkansas Ave, 1420 Arkansas Llc Arkansas 1420 Llc; 11/26/21. $258,000
101 S Raleigh Ave, Moreco Investment Group Llc Red Oak Serv Co Llc; 11/29/21. $55,000
3 S Texas Ave, Sam Homes Llc Mohammed Ahmed F; 11/29/21. $80,000
8 N Providence Ave Unit B-1, Montoya Olga E Anglemyer Michael J; 11/29/21. $81,500
BRIGANTINE
351 38th St So, Slimski Gregg A Forman Allan O; 12/01/21. $215,000
175 40th St Unit 41, Beckman Joseph W Lucas Roy; 12/01/21. $285,000
310 37th St So, Flamma Samuel T Jr Russo Mario; 12/01/21. $450,000
901 E Brigantine Blvd, Qiu Lucy Diseveria Michael; 12/01/21. $520,000
1107 E Beach Ave Unit A, Dobin Andrea Potter Eric John; 12/01/21. $580,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1203, Cataldo Frank J Dennert Frank L; 12/02/21. $520,000
403 23rd St So, Rote David S Clemmer Robert A; 12/02/21. $1,500,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
People are also reading…
340 Eleventh St, Moore David R Cj General Contracting Llc; 12/03/21. $290,000
116 Carol Lane, Passarello Autumn Wisniewski Kelly; 12/06/21. $230,000
102 W Colton Lane, Dominguez Judith Marie Farmer Wayne C; 12/07/21. $147,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
411 Liverpool Ave, Gorham Matthew R Odonoghue Joseph A; 12/01/21. $200,000
345 Havana Ave, Stracuzzi Jocelyn Renee Akthar Waqas; 12/02/21. $224,900
332 Philadelphia Ave, Ssn Holdings Llc Ludwig Holly; 12/06/21. $211,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
303 Longport Blvd, Filarski David Miller Frederick D; 12/01/21. $47,000
303 Longport Blvd #G-25, Strigh Bruce Weiser Malcolm Elliot; 12/01/21. $48,200
303 Longport Blvd Unit F-25. Cioffi Dennis Landis Harry; 12/01/21. $65,000
21a Oxford Village 21a, Oxford Village Llc Cantor Barbara; 12/01/21. $83,200
307 Heather Croft, Simeon Jean S Fresh Start Inv Llc; 12/01/21. $85,000
353 Heather Croft, Roff Mena Damiani Anthony Sr; 12/01/21. $95,000
223 Lily Road, Loewenstern Kenneth M Wade Harry W Jr/Admrx; 12/01/21. $250,000
203 Martin L King Ave, Balderas Esther Home4you Llc; $250,204
4 Samuel Drive, Holden Franklin C Rivero Ontiveros Pablo; 12/01/21. $262,000
ESTELL MANOR
185 Cumberland Ave, Egan William Raph Ashley; 12/02/21. $153,000
164 Eighth Ave, Clerkin Jake Knapp James Daniel; 12/02/21. $240,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
93 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Pease Nora Shea Enslin Nicole R; 11/29/21. $145,250
314 S Leipzig Ave, Johnson Alice/Exr Risley Properties Llc; 11/29/21. $180,000
435 E Ridgewood Ave, Krause Leana Bryk Henry Paul III; 11/29/21. $365,000
117 Great Creek Road, Cristini Janet Tolentino Robert W; 11/30/21. $60,000
53 Club Place, Yeung Evan Peng Fone Mccarron Brett; 11/30/21. $141,500
5 Pheasant Meadow Court, Lomonaco Carolyn Ramp Rebecca A; 11/30/21. $152,500
547 E Revere Way, Francis Kyle Bealler Sean T; 11/30/21. $284,900
307 Cambridge Court, Mayer Robert E Prisinzano Gregory Jr; 11/30/21. $316,500
500 E Oslo Court, Perrotte Michong L Hoch Michael P; 11/30/21. $355,000
15 Brampton St, Reda Franklin V Stanton Christine E; 11/30/21. $375,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4526 Concord Place, Colony Barbara Ohannessian Manuel; 12/01/21. $90,000
6031 Ken Scull Ave, Rpl Properties Llc Camey David L Jr; 12/02/21. $127,500
7341 Driftwood Lane, Greco Libero Alston Garry L/Admr; 12/02/21. $190,000
5924 Maple Drive, Smith Bruce Denton Thomas; 12/02/21. $195,000
HAMMONTON
43-U Michael Road, Grasso Sandra L Manteghi Griess Parisa; 12/01/21. $115,000
319 W Orchard St, Hall Richard J Jr Phelan Ioanna; 12/02/21. $315,500
843 Giordano Lane, Hindley Daniel Sunwest State Llc; 12/02/21. $429,000
61 Harbor Drive, Boone Mia Rodio Jessica L; 12/03/21. $200,850
32 Pressey St, Santora Kevin Umosella Joanna; 12/06/21. $225,000
30 Pressey St, Cline Jennifer E Domenico Rose Marie; 12/06/21. $232,000
LINWOOD
550 Central Ave D-2 Jefferson Court #402, Renda Vito Camp Clementine M/Atty; 12/02/21. $177,500
209 Steven Drive, Datti Domenic Dean Meade Christopher M; 12/02/21. $315,000
1018 Oak Ave, Somers Sydney A Cowan Jacob N; 12/03/21. $245,000
201 W Monroe Ave, Degrandmaison Tiffany C Oliva Thomas; 12/03/21. $480,000
201 Cheltenham Blvd, Naber Tamim Patel Mayuri; 12/06/21. $425,000
LONGPORT
3219 Monmouth Ave, Domb Allan Logan Daniel J; 12/09/21. $920,000
4 S 26th Ave, Callanan William A Step One Pinnacle Const Mgmt Llc; 12/23/21. $2,350,000
109 S 28th Ave, Silverman Alan Vieira Lisa; 12/23/21. $2,631,000
114 N 34th Ave, Levy Victor Cenci Michael Jr; 12/30/21. $1,725,000
6 Point Drive, Brennan James Jr Ashner Marvin/Exr&Tr; 12/30/21. $6,225,000
MARGATE
5 Bayside Court, Klausa Mindaugas Auble Michael E; 12/01/21. $675,000
9100 Beach 501, Eileen Ingerman Rev Indenture Of Tr Primak Karen H; 12/02/21. $600,000
211 N Harding Ave Unit B, Eisman Malinda Marino Dean A; 12/03/21. $330,000
12 N Mansfield Ave, Lesser Norman Crane Caridad; 12/03/21. $950,000
8221 Fulton Ave, Lam Tonika Regan Jenna; 12/06/21. $550,000
9607 Pacific Ave Unit 5, Staley Kathleen Miller Ava M; 12/09/21. $348,000
105 N Wilson Ave, Ram Properties Mgmt Llc Dorfman Matthew I; 12/09/21. $614,500
9507 Pacific Ave Unit 16, Schulten Glenn E Smith Shari; 12/10/21. $165,900
NORTHFIELD
315 Booye Terrace, Accardi Paula Accardi Palma; 12/03/21. $120,000
215 Davis Ave, Huntington Associates Llc Thornton William F Jr/Atty; 12/03/21. $150,000
17 Locust Drive, Grasso Francis G Biglin Susan; 12/03/21. $292,000
412 Broad St, Baehner Daniel C Klinger Ming Zu; 12/06/21. $150,000
PLEASANTVILLE
109 E Redwood Ave, Santos Diorka Carmona Zamora Andres F; 12/01/21. $200,000
1146 Iowa Ave, Wright Kelly B Turner Michael J; 12/02/21. $181,000
7-9 S Second St, 9293 Coral Llc Compton Charles G III; 12/03/21. $25,000
513 Church St, Rios Arturo M Morales Rios Marcelo; 12/03/21. $70,000
PORT REPUBLIC
45 Clarks Landing Road, Gatto Jennifer Dawn Smith Deborah S; 12/16/21. $144,000
SOMERS POINT
144 Exton Road, Gay Joseph Garrels Glenn; 12/01/21. $250,000
118 W Pierson Ave, Costello Harry J Jr Obrien David; 12/01/21. $275,000
1107 Massachusetts Ave, Ingman Patricia Kellam William Jr; 12/01/21. $345,000
VENTNOR
111 S Surrey Ave Unit 414, Costin Jodi Walls John; 11/22/21. $250,000
127 B Lafayette Ave, Clay Tara D Salerno Joseph P; 11/22/21. $330,000
5103 Winchester Ave, Thai Daisy Devin Guadagnino Louis G; 11/22/21. $785,000
111 S Dudley Ave Unit 209, Decicco Luigi Baker Scott D; 11/23/21. $225,000
750 N Surrey Ave, Santacroce Salvator Peralta Jose; 11/26/21. $77,000
Cape May County
AVALON
167 34th St, Bieg Richard K Lawson James; 11/2021. $2,470,000
346 41st St, Hayden John PA Campisano Living Trust; 11/2021. $1,789,000
250 24Th St West Un, Pacitti David Anderson Lynne; 11/2021. $1,650,000
331 41st St, Dutot Richard P Sea Cliff LLC; 11/2021. $1,425,000
2307 Dune Drive, Good Wilmer Antiques Etc LLC; 11/2021. $575,000
CAPE MAY
1025 New York Ave, Cape May Peterson Henry B Est Fralin William Scott; 11/2021. $1,760,000
626 Hughes St, Smith Michael Wasserberg Daniel; 11/2021. $1,607,000
1016 Virginia Ave, Lacey Sean I Am Just Saying LLC; 11/2021. $1,475,000
22 Congress St, Woody Carolinn Pocher Primrose Cottage LLC; 11/2021. $1,119,960
1504 Velvento Ave, Pella LLC Pace Nicholas D; 11/2021. $969,000
1512 Velvento Ave, Pella LLC Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 11/2021. $969,000
104 Rosemans Lane, Spicer Creek Homes LLC Roseman 104 LLC; 11/2021. $836,000
828 Lafayette St, Gilbert Christian L 220 Perry LLC; 11/2021. $750,000
21 Windsor Ave, Pocher Christian A Crooked Cottage LLC; 11/2021. $580,040
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
545, 561, 571 Corsons Tvrn Road, Dennis Township Resort Campgrounds Corp Big Rib VII LLC; 11/2021. $2,820,404
172 Academy Road, Tripoli Fred Schroer Daniel; 11/2021. $599,000
637 Dennisville Road, Mc Cann Joseph D Marzinsky Robert W; 11/2021. $395,000
6 Holly Court, Cohen Jeffrey M Sheehan Dolores; 11/2021. $296,500
Lot 44 Block 52, Shaw William R Hajzer John; 11/2021. $225,100
772 Dennisville Road, Enr Investmetns LLC Fine Fred R; 11/2021. $210,000
24 Woodside Drive, Gibson John C Hewitt Charles A; 11/2021. $125,000
Petersburg Ave, Gibson John C Woodrow Keith; 11/2021. $100,000
2741 Route 9, Resort Campgrounds Corp Big Rib VII LLC; 11/2021. $80,583
47 Little Mill Road Un 64, Martin Joseph J Swafford Antonietta B; 11/2021. $55,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
658-660 Sunset Blvd, Kerr Timothy E Tollgate Farm & Gardens LLC; 11/2021. $825,000
3402 Shore Drive, Gentry Kirk E Demnisky Patricia C; 11/2021. $740,000
8 Harvest Court, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Cooper Douglas; 11/2021. $739,000
2978 Bybrook Drive, Boyer Edward C Logue Patrick J; 11/2021. $550,000
600 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Abboud Raymond Gebhart Michael; 11/2021. $540,000
324 Nantucket Drive, Saul Heather A Carter Stephen P; 11/2021. $529,900
804 Seashore Road, Grubb Dennis Collins Wendy; 11/2021. $495,000
315 Tahoe Drive, Senlick Eward Onori Karen M; 11/2021. $452,500
205 Hughes Ave, Marques Antonio M Ragona Mark I; 11/2021. $430,000
8 Misty Lane, Knight Christine Whelan Timothy J; 11/2021. $400,000
233 Deborah St, Satt Michael Mastroianni Peter; 11/2021. $387,500
423 James St, Mogavero Ralph A Keenan Glenn T; 11/2021. $365,000
214 Sivia St, Calgiano Frances S Mc Cauley Scott A; 11/2021. $355,000
211 Village Road, Pastella Vincent M Blanco Joseph M; 11/2021. $315,000
28 Frances Ave, Betsy Joseph Richard Betsy Kyle; 11/2021. $300,000
203 W Wilde Ave, Muck Eric J Fay Daniel Robert; 11/2021. $285,000
111 Willow Drive, Christman Robert III Tomes David P Jr; 11/2021. $280,000
301 E Drumbed Ave, Lolo Inc Dahms Charles C; 11/2021. $275,000
310 Suzanne Ave, Baldacchini Michael Banu Cristian; 11/2021. $220,000
121 Woodland Ave, Martins Leonilde L Knight Christine; 11/2021. $212,000
105 W Delaware Prkwy, Price Catherine 87 Rose Lane LLC; 11/2021. $149,000
128 Carp-Oma Ave, Hedley Heather A Keeler Robert W; 11/2021. $148,500
64 Croydon Drive, Monticone Susan Jane Darcy Patricia A; 11/2021. $143,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
14 Eagles Way, Moser James D Redfield Searle N; 11/2021. $550,000
70 Cedar Meadow Drive, Manoli Robert J Exr Randazzo Gionluis; 11/2021. $500,000
488 Avalon Blvd, Jlc Cape May LLC Mcmahon Michael J; 11/2021. $470,000
101 School Lane, Cjh LLC Knisley Stewart K Jr; 11/2021. $380,000
310 Mechanic St, Meers Kathleen K Rohner David C; 11/2021. $150,000
5 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr LLC Nagle James B; 11/2021. $129,800
NORTH WILDWOOD
504 E 12th Ave, Bufo Michael J Morehead Brian; 11/2021. $954,000
201 N NY Ave Un 207, Joe M Mngmt Co LLC Dunleavy Francis T; 11/2021. $655,000
500 Atlantic Ave, Einhaus Edward C Conroy Joseph M; 11/2021. $609,000
403 E 23rd Ave, Herman Gary Murray Christopher; 11/2021. $599,900
224 W 24th Ave, Sullivan Cornelius Sullivan Daniel P; 11/2021. $575,000
1800 New Jersey Ave #303, Capreri Rebecca Ann Minford Sandra Linn; 11/2021. $499,000
125 E 19th Ave Un 2, Heisse Herbert A Redding Francis X; 11/2021. $460,900
212-214 E 19th Ave Un D, Calabury Revocable Trust Schaffling Gregory; 11/2021. $400,000
711 Ocean Ave, Lo Biondo Sal Hance Ernest Frederick Jr; 11/2021. $245,000
505 E 4th Ave Un 214, Rmd Unlimited LLC Weaver Denise J; 11/2021. $142,500
122 E 22nd Ave Un 2, Deleo Donald Mcnally Terence J Jr; 11/2021. $117,000
123 W 24th Ave Un 4, Rorer Nicole Gailey Frank Thomas; 11/2021. $50,000
OCEAN CITY
19 & 21 Central Road Un 1, Tifft Douglas B Wolf Ronald; 11/2021. $845,000
105-07 Ocean Road, Hindelang Clark E Mazzone Lisa; 11/2021. $815,000
29 West Ave, Sihler Kenneth Kemp Cheryl G; 11/2021. $754,900
5613 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Battiste Nicholas J Flear Thomas; 11/2021. $754,000
5409 West Ave, Richetti Diana M Cantwell Brian; 11/2021. $750,000
336-338 Bay Ave, Henderson Richard Gallagher Robert; 11/2021. $600,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 520, Coluzzi Joseph R Di Pietro Gary; 11/2021. $585,000
4920 West Ave, Ciampa Thomas J Dinsdorf Shirlee; 11/2021. $550,000
103 24th St, Sosnowsky Joseph Orloff Nicholas; 11/2021. $430,000
925-27 Central Ave, Dolan John Scull Samuel P; 11/2021. $425,000
2710 West Ave, Yost Edward N 2710 West LLC; 11/2021. $350,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 435, Bialecki Melinda L Bilardo Michael; 11/2021. $345,000
1035 Asbury Ave Un A, Tomlinson Marie V Trust Slk Holdings LLC; 11/2021. $340,000
935 Ocean Ave, Lebold Priscilla L Palatano Monica L; 11/2021. $325,000
3577 Bay Ave, Mosca John Fowler James; 11/2021. $270,000
3408 Haven Ave, Zeminski Jonathan J Cochran David Sr; 11/2021. $130,000
900 Wesley Ave Un 111, Graef Adelina Hammad Fahd; 11/2021. $102,500
SEA ISLE CITY
344 47th Place, Kraus Aloysius Mc Masters William; 11/2021. $3,600,000
129 68th St, Tramo Paul J Mc Fadden Mark; 11/2021. $1,600,000
20 37th St, Capron Gloria Trust Kens Shore Thing LLC; 11/2021. $1,300,000
232 37th St, Bernhard Frederick J III Moran Brian; 11/2021. $1,217,500
STONE HARBOR
112 115th St, Gardenia Investments LLC Callan Anthony; 11/2021. $6,825,000
405 Merion Road, Bucher John G Jr Denofa Ernest Jr; 11/2021. $2,350,000
200 107th St Un A East, York County Boys LLC Orcutt Chad; 11/2021. $1,780,000
378 83rd St Un 5, Romano Shawn Dream Big 11 LLC; 11/2021. $1,111,111
250 105th St West Un, Gautney Jeffrey M Atanasiu Alexander; 11/2021. $950,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
512 S Bayview Drive, Addario Thomas Trust Sylk Tristan Jon; 11/2021. $1,249,000
6 E Willard Ave, Baldinger David A Koch Christian F; 11/2021. $924,900
51 Linda Lane, Candeloro Justin Rojas Karina; 11/2021. $510,000
4 Evio John Court, Costal Joseph Conrad Kyle C; 11/2021. $395,000
2 Brewhaus Lane, Janis Yorlano Trust Knapp Malcolm R; 11/2021. $395,000
12 Deerfield Trail, Smart Michael L Est Mckinley Laura B; 11/2021. $375,000
120 School House Lane, Sack Christopher F Sack Christopher F; 11/2021. $157,500
WILDWOOD
4601 New Jersey Ave, Polaris Properties LLC Burk Ave Inv LLC; 11/2021. $815,000
104 E Sweetbriar Road Un 104, Ricciardi Anthony Chomko Jeffrey J; 11/2021. $686,500
5300 Lake Road Un 2 Aka 101, Trainor Raymond J Jr Modell Steven; 11/2021. $639,900
3400 Boardwalk Un 3J, Boardwalk Arcade LLC Lrh Enterprise LLC; 11/2021. $600,000
234 E Rio Grande Ave, Taylor-Traverse Janice R Mangini Frank; 11/2021. $500,000
152 E Davis Ave, Bny Properties LLC Kdm Holdings Group LLC; 11/2021. $475,000
407 W Leaming Ave #200, Wurz Robert H Sr Mcgavitt Eddie P; 11/2021. $459,000
207 E Roberts Ave, Dibeler Walter J Vargas Tammi; 11/2021. $454,500
135 E Baker Ave Un C, Bradin Jeffrey M Madapati Rammohan R; 11/2021. $390,000
497 S Rio Grande & E Waterway, Skowronski Michael Collins Erik E; 11/2021. $355,000
WILDWOOD CREST
305 E Stockton Road, Kh Nj Ventures LLC Warden Phillip J; 11/2021. $1,399,000
213 E Newark Ave, Gordon Robert E Di Valerio Domenic J; 11/2021. $625,000
410 E Columbine Road, Nyhan Michael Shulman Evan T; 11/2021. $620,000
7400 Ocean Ave Un 202S, Keenan Richard Thomas Zelitsky Robert P; 11/2021. $577,500
400 E Orchid St Un 203, Silvanio Michael J Tull Teresa M; 11/2021. $550,000
108 E Austin Ave Un 14 Bldng 1, Mahoney Myklyn Trust Mc Graw Adam; 11/2021. $440,000
8703 Bayview Drive Un 1 Aka Un A, Rudy Joseph F Cianci Vito F; 11/2021. $419,000
404 E Denver Ave, Dillon James Costa Antonino; 11/2021. $250,000
6201 Ocean Ave Un 309, Laushe LLC Coeyman Ronald; 11/2021. $190,000
8200 Atlantic Ave, Cunha Jose D Cunha Phillip J; 11/2021. $188,000
122 E Wisteria Road, Scipione John Scipione John; 11/2021. $125,000
WOODBINE
713 Monroe Ave, Bodenschatz Robert O'Neill Marifrances; 11/2021. $277,000
538 Heilprin Ave, Ortiz Elisel Earley Sandra; 11/2021. $240,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
23 & 25 Church St, 12/6/2021, $100,000
60 Rutgers Ave, 12/6/2021, $260,000
293 S Pine St &C, 12/6/2021, $505,000
188-190 Walnut St, 12/7/2021, $195,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
313 Fern Road, 12/1/2021, $40,000.00
2556 Milbourne Drive, 12/1/2021, $121,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
775 Garton Road, 12/9/2021, $230,000
455 Harvest Lane, 12/10/2021, $376,500
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
318 Newport Neck Road, 12/1/2021, $95,000
120 Garrison Ave, 12/2/2021, $55,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
7 Country Club Drive, 12/1/2021, $102,000
17 Methodist Meeting Road, 12/1/2021, $150,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
54 Beebe Run Road, 12/2/2021, $170,000
513 Shiloh Pike, 12/10/2021, $120,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
66 Port Elizabeth Cumberland Road, 12/2/2021, $38,600
MILLVILLE
702 Richard Drive, 12/2/2021, $239,900
55 Wharton St, 12/2/2021, $321,960
804 Willow Road, 12/3/2021, $220,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1 Eisenhower Drive, 12/6/2021, $296,490
1 Krysta Court, 12/6/2021, $389,900
VINELAND
2092 W Korff Drive, 12/1/2021, $165,000
823 Sawyer Ave, 12/1/2021, $268,000
2403 Brookfield St, 12/1/2021, $315,000
835 E Butler Ave, 12/1/2021, $425,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
333 Harbourtown Blvd; 11/2021. $342,000
270 Newport Way; 11/2021. $344,450
136 E Hudson Drive; 11/2021. $349,900
11 N Carolina Drive; 11/2021. $350,000
905 Railroad Drive; 11/2021. $350,000
77 Sea Meadow Drive; 11/2021. $350,000
2 Hamble Road; 11/2021. $355,000
31 Forest Edge Drive; 11/2021. $360,000
23 Sail Drive; 11/2021. $360,000
2 Hometown Court; 11/2021. $365,000
42 Hunter Drive; 11/2021. $375,000
117 Lake Placid Drive; 11/2021. $376,000
127 E Mohawk Drive; 11/2021. $390,000
22 Masters Court; 11/2021. $399,900
104 Lake Superior Drive; 11/2021. $400,000
40 Mirror Lake Road; 11/2021. $401,000
419 Stage Road; 11/2021. $401,000
712 Nugentown Road; 11/2021. $414,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
575 Pirate Lane; 11/2021. $610,000
108 Alan Drive; 11/2021. $614,000
34 Holloway Ave; 11/2021. $615,510
31 Dorothy Drive; 11/2021. $620,000
7 Cindy Drive; 11/2021. $629,000
120 Eileen Lane; 11/2021. $630,000
1471 Paul Blvd; 11/2021. $678,000
33 Harry Drive; 11/2021. $750,000
587 Mill Creek Road; 11/2021. $809,000
48 Barry Lane; 11/2021. $885,000
124 Pattie Joe Lane; 11/2021. $885,000
388 Morris Blvd; 11/2021. $899,000
39 Willard Drive; 11/2021. $917,000
Contact: 609-272-7295
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.