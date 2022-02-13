 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2020 Murray Ave, Community Asset Preservation Corp Weiss Keith; 10/25/21. $50,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 613, Parkes Patrick Berman Arnold; 10/25/21. $65,000

2306 Arctic Ave, Vpol Llc Levin Joshua/Rcvr; 10/25/21. $112,500

513 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Chainey Derrick C Hargis Sapp Susan Emma; 10/25/21. $117,000

125 Wilson Ave, 140 S Bellevue Ave Llc Hladun Maybelle Z/Tr; 10/25/21. $145,000

103 N Pennsylvania Ave, Archie Fatimah Z Atlantic City Housing Auth & Urban; 10/25/21. $151,600

BRIGANTINE 11 Surfside Road, Piccolo Elizabeth Matthews Patrick M; 10/15/21. $422,000

N Beach 700 E Brigantine Ave Unit 1c, Egan J Michael Szabo Frederick B; 10/15/21. $543,500

862 W Shore Drive, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Janson Adam J; 10/15/21. $655,000

303 4th St So, Renee Pahides Zissios Rev Tr Fortino Robert; 10/18/21. $740,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Dillman David Charles Haddad Rachel; 10/19/21. $174,000

212 W Brigantine Ave Unit 301, Metzner Kenneth L Cressman Sandt Sharon; 10/19/21. $222,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit Cs410, French Jennifer Susan Dooney Carol M; 10/19/21. $275,000

34 Kirkwood Circle, Damico Maryann Santaniello Ronald; 10/20/21. $489,900

100 20th St So, Campbell Michael Williams James A; 10/20/21. $800,000

4616 Schooner Road #A, Rogers David J Price James E III; 10/21/21. $265,000

4321 Harbor Beach Blvd, Orlando Joseph Bayside Development Corp; 10/21/21. $275,000

4019 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Conte Steven Donovan Mary Lou/Ind&Tr; 10/22/21. $402,000

3 Sailfish Drive, Goldberg Randall P Gedeon Maxime G; 10/22/21. $415,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

215 Mallard Lane, Reddy Vijay Sai Hammerschlag Neal/Exr; 10/20/21. $260,000

6726 Black Horse Pike, 6726 Black Horse Pike Llc Esan Llc; 10/20/21. $650,000

303 Longport Blvd G-36b & G-40b, Lafferty John Bandos Raymond J Jr; 10/21/21. $75,500

305 Zion Road, Laielli David Schulte Robert F; 10/21/21. $270,000

203 Gardenview Road, Camilo Santos Antonio Bhagat Rahul; 10/21/21. $365,000

42 Allison Place, Summerson Marc Joy Corp; 10/22/21. $202,000

44 Windsor Drive, Garrigan Katie Troiano Dean R Jr; 10/22/21. $220,000

204 Ashland Ave, Klotz Christina Kobilianets Margarita; 10/22/21. $231,000

10 Shoreline Road, Hatfield Jennifer M Ward Matthew T; 10/22/21. $285,000

213 Asbury Road, Fisher Kimberly Jerue Douglas A; 10/22/21. $490,000

114 Garnett Lane, Barnhart James Rothman Joan P/Atty; 10/25/21. $252,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

523 S Berlin Ave, Petrunis John J Petrunis Richard M; 10/21/21. $220,000

513a Tenth Ave, Gaskill Ashley Gaskill Mary Elizabeth; 10/21/21. $300,000

549 Arlington Lane, Vairo Yanoschak Lisa Jjb Group Inc; 10/21/21. $345,000

54 Club Place, Babel Julian Rubiano Mervin; 10/22/21. $92,500

456 Spruce Ave, Bystrianska Lenka 456 Spruce Ave Inc; 10/22/21. $255,000

303-A Xanthus Ave, Blackman Steve R Trotter Matthew J; 10/22/21. $310,000

19 Brampton St, Demarest Dennis R Braithwaite Lois; 10/22/21. $330,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

1355 West Point Ave, Hameier Ralph W Jr Rogers Donald S Sr; 10/22/21. $45,000

19 Fox Hollow Drive, Cephas Cruickshank Cassell Fernandez Antonia Grullon; 10/22/21. $298,700

13 Homewood Court, Demissie Ejigayehu Singh Harry; 10/22/21. $425,000

1376 Buffalo Ave, Wettstein Travis K Campbell Joshua; 10/25/21. $206,000

5108 Oakwood Blvd, Mahogany Company Of Mays Landing Jumbo Investments Llc; 10/25/21. $440,000

3308 Larkspur Court, Johnson Omar Ernestburg William; 10/26/21. $124,900

VENTNOR

8 N Buffalo, Buffalo North Co Llc Catanoso Carli A; 10/27/21. $185,000

819 Burk Court, Overs Carolina Oneill Kerrin D; 10/27/21. $210,000

112 S Oxford Ave #203, Mcnulty Martin Newell Mark; 10/27/21. $237,500

Cape May County

AVALON

259 24th St, Gothie Raymond J Hutton Mark Ryan Finn; 10/2021. $1,405,000

2326 Dune Drive, High Kane M Funchion Nolan; 10/2021. $1,120,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Werner A Paul; 10/2021. $385,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Powers Donna; 10/2021. $384,000

CAPE MAY

101 S Lafayette St, Sos Partnership Guill Lee Romer; 10/2021. $489,000

1136 Lafayette St Un 3, Lottman Lester P Trus Nanna Jonathan D; 10/2021. $360,000

1217 Beach Ave, Antinori Charles Charles Antinori LLC; 10/2021. $282,097

660S-1 Washington St, Boccella Eloise Wavy Piers LLC; 10/2021. $275,000

1362 Ohio Ave, Jones Charles J Jones Kathleen M; 10/2021. $215,000

501 Beach Ave, Lee Robert E Jr Cioe Anthony R Sr; 10/2021. $112,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

10 Cape May Ave, Beaver Charles J Feeley Kevin H; 10/2021. $86,400

291 Margaret Ave, Read Georgette S Williams Richard G Jr; 10/2021. $82,300

324 Kings Hwy, US Bank Trust Na Trus Elmwood Dev LLC; 10/2021. $70,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

4 W Wilde Ave, Hudson Herman T Martorano Evan; 10/2021. $245,000

10 Harmony Lane, Grace Joseph Grace Christopher; 10/2021. $237,500

3311 Bayshore Road #D4, Oneill Joseph F Alessi James A; 10/2021. $199,900

3311 Bayshore Road, Gawrysiak Maryanne Cavalier Christina; 10/2021. $199,000

205 E Florida Ave, Batzell Daniel G Rosie Glasses Inv LLC; 10/2021. $120,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

43 N Route 47 #D-25, Dalton Joann Holmes Michele M; 10/2021. $46,100

9 E Anna St, Middle Twp Bocchicchio Louis M; 10/2021. $24,900

501 S George St, Middle Twp Bocchicchio Louis M; 10/2021. $23,100

NORTH WILDWOOD

105 E 2nd Ave, Shore Line LLC Krier Christopher; $1,000,000

103 E 11th Ave, Corcoran Thomas K Sicinski Kenneth J; 10/2021. $630,000

4203 Seaboard Circle, Gusel Natalya Green Richard; 10/2021. $629,000

703 Surf Ave Un 200, Anastasi Salvatore Lyons Stephen C; 10/2021. $599,900

705 Surf Avenue Un 200, Cook James F Polhamus Kathleen N; 10/2021. $592,000

126 E 18th Ave, Vendrick Kent A Collen Barbara J; 10/2021. $487,560

124 W 12th Ave, Weaver Michael Eppihimer Keith; 10/2021. $465,000

207 W 25th Ave, Way Mary Exr Mcgovern Brian; 10/2021. $340,000

145 Seaview Court Un A7, Barna Janice Spurio Steve; 10/2021. $235,000

OCEAN CITY

3709-11 Central Ave Unit B, Sardy Matthew A & G Real Estate Lp; 10/2021. $1,200,000

2805 Bay Ave, Miller Gary J Trus Allen Michael; 10/2021. $1,189,000

2105 Bay Ave, Rega David J Del Vecchio Daniel J; 10/2021. $1,100,000

24 W 10th St, Kolmer Brian D Small Joseph; 10/2021. $1,100,000

838 6th St First Fl, Szalku Alexander Storch Jeffrey; 10/2021. $999,000

3604 Central Ave #1, Ruggiero Erik Johnston Christopher; 10/2021. $930,000

13 Bay Ave, Karas Lisabeth B Trus Costello Leon P; 10/2021. $909,000

Lot 27 Block 1503, Maxwell Robert T Boyd Michael A; 10/2021. $899,000

2629-31 Haven Ave, Di Tullio Leonard J Jr Gibson Stephen Randall; 10/2021. $880,000

5718 West Ave, Merino Stephen G Work Jonathan T; 10/2021. $874,000

10 Michigan Ave, Angelini John Perez Luis R; 10/2021. $870,000

719 Tenth St, North Island Inn Dev LLC Chin Tunhi Thi; 10/2021. $869,000

1847 Asbury Ave, Aguilar Charles Crane Richard Purcel Jr; 10/2021. $851,000

1562 Asbury Ave #2, Borger Dennis J Dnw Group LLC; 10/2021. $849,900

719 Tenth St Unit 402, North Island Inn Dev LLC Luu Phuoc T; 10/2021. $815,000

719 Tenth St Unit 404, North Island Inn Dev LLC Chan Andy; 10/2021. $796,000

2564 West Ave #1, Menkhaus Alfred J Sutherland Jason Elsdon; 10/2021. $729,000

128 Anchorage Drive, Forman Robert B Barber Kristine E Shields Tr; 10/2021. $690,000

1228 Bay Ave, Richardson Kenneth C Grace John J; 10/2021. $649,000

1233 West Ave Unit A, V2 Properties Entity 7 Lc Vannatta Timothy W; 10/2021. $649,000

116 Ocean Ave, Vastano Joseph Anderson Realty-Florida Lp; 10/2021. $625,000

114 Ocean Ave, Vastano Joseph Anderson Realty-Florida Lp; 10/2021. $625,000

4314 West Ave, Smolenski Jonathan R Jenter James R Jr; 10/2021. $450,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 328, Smith Susanne G Lefrancois Douglas D; 10/2021. $420,000

900 Ocean Ave Un 303, Fox Michael A Acevedo Rebecca; 10/2021. $214,900

939 Simpson Ave 3rd Fl, Donato Frank III Colletti Michael; 10/2021. $205,000

SEA ISLE CITY

6300 Landis Ave #I, Stewart Ronald M Galczenski Stephen R; 10/2021. $629,900

4513-15 Landis Ave #1-S, Hudson Richard Smith Timothy Robert; 10/2021. $625,000

104 50th St, Baranowski Sue Est Janice Ruth Inv LLC; 10/2021. $545,000

147 42nd St, Niznik Michelle Mc Grath Robert J; 10/2021. $485,000

WEST CAPE MAY

4 E Mechanic St, Iler Ramona A Lausch Duane Scott; 10/2021. $510,000

151-153 Yorke Ave Un C, Goodwin David W Trus Goodwin Susan J; 10/2021. $450,000

WILDWOOD

2701 Ocean Ave, Cornerstone Realty Hldngs Inc 2701 Associates LLC; 10/2021. $3,300,000

631 W Burk Ave, Itc Construction LLC Cloak Shawn; 10/2021. $996,499

156 E Taylor Ave, Spuhler Joseph E 156 E Taylor Avenue LLC; 10/2021. $995,000

3810 New Jersey Ave, Art Investments 2701 Associates LLC; 10/2021. $575,000

322 E Maple Ave, Mjm Development LLC Kroll Gregory; 10/2021. $552,500

101 W Poplar Ave, Sweeney James Dpr Holding LLC; 10/2021. $550,000

320 E Juniper Ave, Vespe Holdings LLC Janzer James; 10/2021. $515,000

425 W Bennett Ave, Close H Andrew Braun Harry K III; 10/2021. $400,000

145 E Rio Grande Ave Un 103, Filopanti James A Bock David Lawrence; 10/2021. $400,000

WILDWOOD CREST

407 E Palm Road Un 302, Ellis Mary M Trus Ellis John; 10/2021. $435,000

6909 Pacific Ave Un 3, Derma Nicholas J Jr Est Carr Brian J; 10/2021. $295,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 311, Velykis Thomas J Ferlisi Thomas J; 10/2021. $245,000

5600 Seaview Ave, Zelnick Larry R Byrne Thomas F; 10/2021. $222,000

5600 Seaview Ave Un 11 & 12, Fitzpatrick Edward J Jenkins Peter; 10/2021. $219,900

7100 Seaview Ave Un 103, Howey David J Traficante James P; 10/2021. $219,000

427 E Miami Ave, Rinylo Taras Lopez Tiffany L; 10/2021. $215,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

324 Maurice St, 10/22/2021, $36,000

534 Richard Drive, 10/25/2021, $230,000

404 Maurice St, 10/27/2021, $90,000

14 2nd Street N, 10/27/2021, $136,500

236 Rieck Ave, 10/27/2021, $229,900

VINELAND

735 S Main Road, 10/19/2021, $155,000

696 Ridgewood Drive, 10/19/2021, $170,000

1337 W Chestnut Ave, 10/19/2021, $175,000

121 Strawberry Ave, 10/19/2021, $178,000

1563 Briar Trail, 10/19/2021, $264,000

1372 Carmel Ave, 10/19/2021, $410,000

716 E Plum St, 10/20/2021, $32,000

2875 Dante Ave, 10/20/2021, $50,000

2771 Dante Ave, 10/20/2021, $70,000

735 S Sixth St, 10/20/2021, $163,000

737 S East Ave, 10/20/2021, $200,000

3663 Conley Drive, 10/20/2021, $300,000

4059 S Main Road, 10/20/2021, $300,000

958 E Grant Ave, 10/21/2021, $190,000

738 Mildred Lane, 10/21/2021, $225,000

2227 E Landis Ave, 10/21/2021, $475,000

829 S Lincoln Ave, 10/22/2021, $100,000

509 S Eighth St, 10/22/2021, $174,000

529 Mayfair St, 10/22/2021, $235,000

1944 Roosevelt Blvd, 10/22/2021, $285,000

407 W Montrose St, 10/23/2021, $173,000

723 S Sixth St, 10/25/2021, $113,500

70 S Valley Ave, 10/25/2021, $145,000

304 E Forest Grove Road, 10/25/2021, $270,000

522 N East Ave, 10/26/2021, $11,000

787 South Sixth St, 10/26/2021, $20,000

524 N East Ave, 10/26/2021, $140,000

1615 Strathmore Terrace, 10/26/2021, $181,000

714 South State St, 10/26/2021, $213,000

1075 West Park Ave, 10/27/2021, $25,000

455 North Main Road, 10/27/2021, $36,100

455 N Main Road, 10/27/2021, $90,000

1286 South Spring Road, 10/27/2021, $187,000

915 Cheltenham Drive, 10/27/2021, $259,900

1185 Sheridan Ave, 10/27/2021, $290,000

1781 Cobblestone Lane, 10/27/2021, $371,993.53

815 Broadway, 10/28/2021, $185,000

1365 Roosevelt Blvd, 10/28/2021, $219,900

2805-2807 Maple Ave, 10/28/2021, $220,000

822 E Cherry St, 10/29/2021, $75,000

967 Magnolia Road, 10/29/2021, $180,000

1025 Hamilton Drive, 10/29/2021, $210,000

2724 S Lincoln Ave, 10/29/2021, $220,000

448 N Main Road, 10/29/2021, $225,000

3137 Swan Drive, 10/29/2021, $227,000

604 South Brewster Road, 10/29/2021, $230,000

3386 Mainview Terrace, 10/29/2021, $232,000

2421 Jeremy Court, 10/29/2021, $275,000

2443 Quail St, 10/29/2021, $275,500

1850 N Delsea Drive &C, 10/29/2021, $700,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

10 E 14th St; 10/2021. $400,000

14 E 16th St; 10/2021. $1,200,000

2107 Seaview Ave; 10/2021. $2,194,725

5 W Ninth St aka 5 W 9th S; 10/2021. $877,500

6 W 11th Str; 10/2021. $999,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

11 Medford Court; 10/2021. $572,365

1180 West Bay Ave; 10/2021. $535,000

119 Freedom Hills Drive; 10/2021. $569,000

12 Hidden Lakes Circle; 10/2021. $350,000

12 Milky Way Drive; 10/2021. $455,000

125 Clifton Road; 10/2021. $400,000

13 Moonlight Drive; 10/2021. $560,000

134 Heritage Point Blvd; 10/2021. $420,000

14 Courage Lane; 10/2021. $460,865

14 Mission Way; 10/2021. $420,000

14 Mizzen Drive; 10/2021. $300,000

14 Pulaski Drive; 10/2021. $420,000

BEACH HAVEN

1 Centre St Apt 14; 10/2021. $999,999

116 Third St; 10/2021. $2,100,000

20 Amber St Unit #E5; 10/2021. $440,000

205 2nd St; 10/2021. $183,000

310 S Atlantic Ave Unit 5; 10/2021. $375,000

315 Pelham Ave; 10/2021. $1,300,000

334 Liberty Ave; 10/2021. $1,550,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

240 Main St; 10/2021. $180,000

340 Main St; 10/2021. $310,000

HARVEY CEDARS

10 E 79th St; 10/2021. $1,750,000

12a East Essex Ave; 10/2021. $2,300,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

27 Ambermist Way; 10/2021. $642,084

1005 Orlando Drive; 10/2021. $248,000

1009 Inland Ave; 10/2021. $241,000

1017 Inland Road; 10/2021. $215,000

1024 Montauk Drive; 10/2021. $723,000

1029 Trenton Ave North; 10/2021. $351,000

107 Nantucket Road; 10/2021. $405,000

1111 Leilani Drive; 10/2021. $600,000

1121 Cape May Drive; 10/2021. $295,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1 Mirror Lake Rd; 10/2021. $215,000

1 Osbourne Ct; 10/2021. $349,900

10 West Thames Road; 10/2021. $340,000

101a South Captains Drive; 10/2021. $205,000

103 West Playhouse Dr; 10/2021. $310,000

104 East Delaware Dr; 10/2021. $135,000

106 N Ensign Dr; 10/2021. $369,900

108 Madison Ave; 10/2021. $150,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

10 West Winifred Ave Unit 1; 10/2021. $385,000

10109 Highland Avenue; 10/2021. $985,000

1086 A Long Beach Boulevard; 10/2021. $1,775,000

109 E Connecticut Ave; 10/2021. $999,999

110 West Osborn Avenue; 10/2021. $1,550,000

118 East South 31st Street; 10/2021. $2,550,000

13 W Pershing Avenue; 10/2021. $1,200,000

13003 Bayview Ave; 10/2021. $999,000

131a Laguna Lane; 10/2021. $2,904,000

131c Long Beach Boulevard; 10/2021. $2,400,000

15 East 33rd Street; 10/2021. $1,250,000

151d Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $3,875,000

161d Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $1,450,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

10 Point Road; 10/2021. $405,000

102 Dollmore Avenue; 10/2021. $300,000

108 Fifth St; 10/2021. $267,500

198 Brigantine Blvd; 10/2021. $520,000

202 Third Street; 10/2021. $285,000

27 Ship Bottom Ln; 10/2021. $510,000

28 Lighthouse Dr; 10/2021. $265,000

3 Grand Bay Harbor Drive; 10/2021. $405,000

403 Third St; 10/2021. $310,000

SHIP BOTTOM

101 West 9th Street Unit 204; 10/2021. $814,500

113 East 26th Street; 10/2021. $835,000

204 W 12th Street; 10/2021. $499,000

208 West 6th St; 10/2021. $949,900

210 West 18th Street; 10/2021. $1,775,000

2500 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $425,000

287 W 19th Street; 10/2021. $965,000

321 W 14th Street; 10/2021. $700,000

321 W 19th Street; 10/2021. $400,000

322 W 11th St; 10/2021. $999,000

334 W 19th St; 10/2021. $990,000

372 W 13th Street; 10/2021. $1,775,000

504 Shore Ave; 10/2021. $1,710,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1083 Sailor Dr; 10/2021. $380,000

1121 Windlass Dr; 10/2021. $330,000

1157 Haswer Ave; 10/2021. $670,000

118 Atlantic Hills Boulevard; 10/2021. $281,000

1190 Galley Ave; 10/2021. $275,000

1193 Curlew Ave; 10/2021. $285,000

12 Avenue B; 10/2021. $72,000

121 Outboard Ave; 10/2021. $335,000

124 Evelyn Dr; 10/2021. $610,500

1262 Jennifer Ln; 10/2021. $900,000

1267 E Mallard Dr; 10/2021. $427,500

127 Morton Drive; 10/2021. $465,000

SURF CITY

111 North 1st Street; 10/2021. $841,313

117 North 1st Street; 10/2021. $1,750,000

15 Division Ave; 10/2021. $1,275,000

15n Ocean Ave; 10/2021. $4,195,000

18 N 14th Street; 10/2021. $3,680,000

235 N 15th Street; 10/2021. $375,000

295 N 1st Street; 10/2021. $800,000

343 N 3rd Street; 10/2021. $655,000

36n 11th Street; 10/2021. $1,075,000

431 North 3rd Street; 10/2021. $800,000

TUCKERTON

111 Marlin Road; 10/2021. $525,000

1136 Little Egg Harbor Boulevard; 10/2021. $325,000

125 East Main Street; 10/2021. $98,000

132 New Hope Street; 10/2021. $292,500

14 Maryland Road; 10/2021. $225,000

