Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2020 Murray Ave, Community Asset Preservation Corp Weiss Keith; 10/25/21. $50,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 613, Parkes Patrick Berman Arnold; 10/25/21. $65,000
2306 Arctic Ave, Vpol Llc Levin Joshua/Rcvr; 10/25/21. $112,500
513 N Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Chainey Derrick C Hargis Sapp Susan Emma; 10/25/21. $117,000
125 Wilson Ave, 140 S Bellevue Ave Llc Hladun Maybelle Z/Tr; 10/25/21. $145,000
103 N Pennsylvania Ave, Archie Fatimah Z Atlantic City Housing Auth & Urban; 10/25/21. $151,600
People are also reading…
BRIGANTINE 11 Surfside Road, Piccolo Elizabeth Matthews Patrick M; 10/15/21. $422,000
N Beach 700 E Brigantine Ave Unit 1c, Egan J Michael Szabo Frederick B; 10/15/21. $543,500
862 W Shore Drive, Woerner Custom Bldrs Llc Janson Adam J; 10/15/21. $655,000
303 4th St So, Renee Pahides Zissios Rev Tr Fortino Robert; 10/18/21. $740,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, Dillman David Charles Haddad Rachel; 10/19/21. $174,000
212 W Brigantine Ave Unit 301, Metzner Kenneth L Cressman Sandt Sharon; 10/19/21. $222,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit Cs410, French Jennifer Susan Dooney Carol M; 10/19/21. $275,000
34 Kirkwood Circle, Damico Maryann Santaniello Ronald; 10/20/21. $489,900
100 20th St So, Campbell Michael Williams James A; 10/20/21. $800,000
4616 Schooner Road #A, Rogers David J Price James E III; 10/21/21. $265,000
4321 Harbor Beach Blvd, Orlando Joseph Bayside Development Corp; 10/21/21. $275,000
4019 W Brigantine Ave Unit B, Conte Steven Donovan Mary Lou/Ind&Tr; 10/22/21. $402,000
3 Sailfish Drive, Goldberg Randall P Gedeon Maxime G; 10/22/21. $415,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
215 Mallard Lane, Reddy Vijay Sai Hammerschlag Neal/Exr; 10/20/21. $260,000
6726 Black Horse Pike, 6726 Black Horse Pike Llc Esan Llc; 10/20/21. $650,000
303 Longport Blvd G-36b & G-40b, Lafferty John Bandos Raymond J Jr; 10/21/21. $75,500
305 Zion Road, Laielli David Schulte Robert F; 10/21/21. $270,000
203 Gardenview Road, Camilo Santos Antonio Bhagat Rahul; 10/21/21. $365,000
42 Allison Place, Summerson Marc Joy Corp; 10/22/21. $202,000
44 Windsor Drive, Garrigan Katie Troiano Dean R Jr; 10/22/21. $220,000
204 Ashland Ave, Klotz Christina Kobilianets Margarita; 10/22/21. $231,000
10 Shoreline Road, Hatfield Jennifer M Ward Matthew T; 10/22/21. $285,000
213 Asbury Road, Fisher Kimberly Jerue Douglas A; 10/22/21. $490,000
114 Garnett Lane, Barnhart James Rothman Joan P/Atty; 10/25/21. $252,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
523 S Berlin Ave, Petrunis John J Petrunis Richard M; 10/21/21. $220,000
513a Tenth Ave, Gaskill Ashley Gaskill Mary Elizabeth; 10/21/21. $300,000
549 Arlington Lane, Vairo Yanoschak Lisa Jjb Group Inc; 10/21/21. $345,000
54 Club Place, Babel Julian Rubiano Mervin; 10/22/21. $92,500
456 Spruce Ave, Bystrianska Lenka 456 Spruce Ave Inc; 10/22/21. $255,000
303-A Xanthus Ave, Blackman Steve R Trotter Matthew J; 10/22/21. $310,000
19 Brampton St, Demarest Dennis R Braithwaite Lois; 10/22/21. $330,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
1355 West Point Ave, Hameier Ralph W Jr Rogers Donald S Sr; 10/22/21. $45,000
19 Fox Hollow Drive, Cephas Cruickshank Cassell Fernandez Antonia Grullon; 10/22/21. $298,700
13 Homewood Court, Demissie Ejigayehu Singh Harry; 10/22/21. $425,000
1376 Buffalo Ave, Wettstein Travis K Campbell Joshua; 10/25/21. $206,000
5108 Oakwood Blvd, Mahogany Company Of Mays Landing Jumbo Investments Llc; 10/25/21. $440,000
3308 Larkspur Court, Johnson Omar Ernestburg William; 10/26/21. $124,900
VENTNOR
8 N Buffalo, Buffalo North Co Llc Catanoso Carli A; 10/27/21. $185,000
819 Burk Court, Overs Carolina Oneill Kerrin D; 10/27/21. $210,000
112 S Oxford Ave #203, Mcnulty Martin Newell Mark; 10/27/21. $237,500
Cape May County
AVALON
259 24th St, Gothie Raymond J Hutton Mark Ryan Finn; 10/2021. $1,405,000
2326 Dune Drive, High Kane M Funchion Nolan; 10/2021. $1,120,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Werner A Paul; 10/2021. $385,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Powers Donna; 10/2021. $384,000
CAPE MAY
101 S Lafayette St, Sos Partnership Guill Lee Romer; 10/2021. $489,000
1136 Lafayette St Un 3, Lottman Lester P Trus Nanna Jonathan D; 10/2021. $360,000
1217 Beach Ave, Antinori Charles Charles Antinori LLC; 10/2021. $282,097
660S-1 Washington St, Boccella Eloise Wavy Piers LLC; 10/2021. $275,000
1362 Ohio Ave, Jones Charles J Jones Kathleen M; 10/2021. $215,000
501 Beach Ave, Lee Robert E Jr Cioe Anthony R Sr; 10/2021. $112,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
10 Cape May Ave, Beaver Charles J Feeley Kevin H; 10/2021. $86,400
291 Margaret Ave, Read Georgette S Williams Richard G Jr; 10/2021. $82,300
324 Kings Hwy, US Bank Trust Na Trus Elmwood Dev LLC; 10/2021. $70,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
4 W Wilde Ave, Hudson Herman T Martorano Evan; 10/2021. $245,000
10 Harmony Lane, Grace Joseph Grace Christopher; 10/2021. $237,500
3311 Bayshore Road #D4, Oneill Joseph F Alessi James A; 10/2021. $199,900
3311 Bayshore Road, Gawrysiak Maryanne Cavalier Christina; 10/2021. $199,000
205 E Florida Ave, Batzell Daniel G Rosie Glasses Inv LLC; 10/2021. $120,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
43 N Route 47 #D-25, Dalton Joann Holmes Michele M; 10/2021. $46,100
9 E Anna St, Middle Twp Bocchicchio Louis M; 10/2021. $24,900
501 S George St, Middle Twp Bocchicchio Louis M; 10/2021. $23,100
NORTH WILDWOOD
105 E 2nd Ave, Shore Line LLC Krier Christopher; $1,000,000
103 E 11th Ave, Corcoran Thomas K Sicinski Kenneth J; 10/2021. $630,000
4203 Seaboard Circle, Gusel Natalya Green Richard; 10/2021. $629,000
703 Surf Ave Un 200, Anastasi Salvatore Lyons Stephen C; 10/2021. $599,900
705 Surf Avenue Un 200, Cook James F Polhamus Kathleen N; 10/2021. $592,000
126 E 18th Ave, Vendrick Kent A Collen Barbara J; 10/2021. $487,560
124 W 12th Ave, Weaver Michael Eppihimer Keith; 10/2021. $465,000
207 W 25th Ave, Way Mary Exr Mcgovern Brian; 10/2021. $340,000
145 Seaview Court Un A7, Barna Janice Spurio Steve; 10/2021. $235,000
OCEAN CITY
3709-11 Central Ave Unit B, Sardy Matthew A & G Real Estate Lp; 10/2021. $1,200,000
2805 Bay Ave, Miller Gary J Trus Allen Michael; 10/2021. $1,189,000
2105 Bay Ave, Rega David J Del Vecchio Daniel J; 10/2021. $1,100,000
24 W 10th St, Kolmer Brian D Small Joseph; 10/2021. $1,100,000
838 6th St First Fl, Szalku Alexander Storch Jeffrey; 10/2021. $999,000
3604 Central Ave #1, Ruggiero Erik Johnston Christopher; 10/2021. $930,000
13 Bay Ave, Karas Lisabeth B Trus Costello Leon P; 10/2021. $909,000
Lot 27 Block 1503, Maxwell Robert T Boyd Michael A; 10/2021. $899,000
2629-31 Haven Ave, Di Tullio Leonard J Jr Gibson Stephen Randall; 10/2021. $880,000
5718 West Ave, Merino Stephen G Work Jonathan T; 10/2021. $874,000
10 Michigan Ave, Angelini John Perez Luis R; 10/2021. $870,000
719 Tenth St, North Island Inn Dev LLC Chin Tunhi Thi; 10/2021. $869,000
1847 Asbury Ave, Aguilar Charles Crane Richard Purcel Jr; 10/2021. $851,000
1562 Asbury Ave #2, Borger Dennis J Dnw Group LLC; 10/2021. $849,900
719 Tenth St Unit 402, North Island Inn Dev LLC Luu Phuoc T; 10/2021. $815,000
719 Tenth St Unit 404, North Island Inn Dev LLC Chan Andy; 10/2021. $796,000
2564 West Ave #1, Menkhaus Alfred J Sutherland Jason Elsdon; 10/2021. $729,000
128 Anchorage Drive, Forman Robert B Barber Kristine E Shields Tr; 10/2021. $690,000
1228 Bay Ave, Richardson Kenneth C Grace John J; 10/2021. $649,000
1233 West Ave Unit A, V2 Properties Entity 7 Lc Vannatta Timothy W; 10/2021. $649,000
116 Ocean Ave, Vastano Joseph Anderson Realty-Florida Lp; 10/2021. $625,000
114 Ocean Ave, Vastano Joseph Anderson Realty-Florida Lp; 10/2021. $625,000
4314 West Ave, Smolenski Jonathan R Jenter James R Jr; 10/2021. $450,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 328, Smith Susanne G Lefrancois Douglas D; 10/2021. $420,000
900 Ocean Ave Un 303, Fox Michael A Acevedo Rebecca; 10/2021. $214,900
939 Simpson Ave 3rd Fl, Donato Frank III Colletti Michael; 10/2021. $205,000
SEA ISLE CITY
6300 Landis Ave #I, Stewart Ronald M Galczenski Stephen R; 10/2021. $629,900
4513-15 Landis Ave #1-S, Hudson Richard Smith Timothy Robert; 10/2021. $625,000
104 50th St, Baranowski Sue Est Janice Ruth Inv LLC; 10/2021. $545,000
147 42nd St, Niznik Michelle Mc Grath Robert J; 10/2021. $485,000
WEST CAPE MAY
4 E Mechanic St, Iler Ramona A Lausch Duane Scott; 10/2021. $510,000
151-153 Yorke Ave Un C, Goodwin David W Trus Goodwin Susan J; 10/2021. $450,000
WILDWOOD
2701 Ocean Ave, Cornerstone Realty Hldngs Inc 2701 Associates LLC; 10/2021. $3,300,000
631 W Burk Ave, Itc Construction LLC Cloak Shawn; 10/2021. $996,499
156 E Taylor Ave, Spuhler Joseph E 156 E Taylor Avenue LLC; 10/2021. $995,000
3810 New Jersey Ave, Art Investments 2701 Associates LLC; 10/2021. $575,000
322 E Maple Ave, Mjm Development LLC Kroll Gregory; 10/2021. $552,500
101 W Poplar Ave, Sweeney James Dpr Holding LLC; 10/2021. $550,000
320 E Juniper Ave, Vespe Holdings LLC Janzer James; 10/2021. $515,000
425 W Bennett Ave, Close H Andrew Braun Harry K III; 10/2021. $400,000
145 E Rio Grande Ave Un 103, Filopanti James A Bock David Lawrence; 10/2021. $400,000
WILDWOOD CREST
407 E Palm Road Un 302, Ellis Mary M Trus Ellis John; 10/2021. $435,000
6909 Pacific Ave Un 3, Derma Nicholas J Jr Est Carr Brian J; 10/2021. $295,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 311, Velykis Thomas J Ferlisi Thomas J; 10/2021. $245,000
5600 Seaview Ave, Zelnick Larry R Byrne Thomas F; 10/2021. $222,000
5600 Seaview Ave Un 11 & 12, Fitzpatrick Edward J Jenkins Peter; 10/2021. $219,900
7100 Seaview Ave Un 103, Howey David J Traficante James P; 10/2021. $219,000
427 E Miami Ave, Rinylo Taras Lopez Tiffany L; 10/2021. $215,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
324 Maurice St, 10/22/2021, $36,000
534 Richard Drive, 10/25/2021, $230,000
404 Maurice St, 10/27/2021, $90,000
14 2nd Street N, 10/27/2021, $136,500
236 Rieck Ave, 10/27/2021, $229,900
VINELAND
735 S Main Road, 10/19/2021, $155,000
696 Ridgewood Drive, 10/19/2021, $170,000
1337 W Chestnut Ave, 10/19/2021, $175,000
121 Strawberry Ave, 10/19/2021, $178,000
1563 Briar Trail, 10/19/2021, $264,000
1372 Carmel Ave, 10/19/2021, $410,000
716 E Plum St, 10/20/2021, $32,000
2875 Dante Ave, 10/20/2021, $50,000
2771 Dante Ave, 10/20/2021, $70,000
735 S Sixth St, 10/20/2021, $163,000
737 S East Ave, 10/20/2021, $200,000
3663 Conley Drive, 10/20/2021, $300,000
4059 S Main Road, 10/20/2021, $300,000
958 E Grant Ave, 10/21/2021, $190,000
738 Mildred Lane, 10/21/2021, $225,000
2227 E Landis Ave, 10/21/2021, $475,000
829 S Lincoln Ave, 10/22/2021, $100,000
509 S Eighth St, 10/22/2021, $174,000
529 Mayfair St, 10/22/2021, $235,000
1944 Roosevelt Blvd, 10/22/2021, $285,000
407 W Montrose St, 10/23/2021, $173,000
723 S Sixth St, 10/25/2021, $113,500
70 S Valley Ave, 10/25/2021, $145,000
304 E Forest Grove Road, 10/25/2021, $270,000
522 N East Ave, 10/26/2021, $11,000
787 South Sixth St, 10/26/2021, $20,000
524 N East Ave, 10/26/2021, $140,000
1615 Strathmore Terrace, 10/26/2021, $181,000
714 South State St, 10/26/2021, $213,000
1075 West Park Ave, 10/27/2021, $25,000
455 North Main Road, 10/27/2021, $36,100
455 N Main Road, 10/27/2021, $90,000
1286 South Spring Road, 10/27/2021, $187,000
915 Cheltenham Drive, 10/27/2021, $259,900
1185 Sheridan Ave, 10/27/2021, $290,000
1781 Cobblestone Lane, 10/27/2021, $371,993.53
815 Broadway, 10/28/2021, $185,000
1365 Roosevelt Blvd, 10/28/2021, $219,900
2805-2807 Maple Ave, 10/28/2021, $220,000
822 E Cherry St, 10/29/2021, $75,000
967 Magnolia Road, 10/29/2021, $180,000
1025 Hamilton Drive, 10/29/2021, $210,000
2724 S Lincoln Ave, 10/29/2021, $220,000
448 N Main Road, 10/29/2021, $225,000
3137 Swan Drive, 10/29/2021, $227,000
604 South Brewster Road, 10/29/2021, $230,000
3386 Mainview Terrace, 10/29/2021, $232,000
2421 Jeremy Court, 10/29/2021, $275,000
2443 Quail St, 10/29/2021, $275,500
1850 N Delsea Drive &C, 10/29/2021, $700,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
10 E 14th St; 10/2021. $400,000
14 E 16th St; 10/2021. $1,200,000
2107 Seaview Ave; 10/2021. $2,194,725
5 W Ninth St aka 5 W 9th S; 10/2021. $877,500
6 W 11th Str; 10/2021. $999,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
11 Medford Court; 10/2021. $572,365
1180 West Bay Ave; 10/2021. $535,000
119 Freedom Hills Drive; 10/2021. $569,000
12 Hidden Lakes Circle; 10/2021. $350,000
12 Milky Way Drive; 10/2021. $455,000
125 Clifton Road; 10/2021. $400,000
13 Moonlight Drive; 10/2021. $560,000
134 Heritage Point Blvd; 10/2021. $420,000
14 Courage Lane; 10/2021. $460,865
14 Mission Way; 10/2021. $420,000
14 Mizzen Drive; 10/2021. $300,000
14 Pulaski Drive; 10/2021. $420,000
BEACH HAVEN
1 Centre St Apt 14; 10/2021. $999,999
116 Third St; 10/2021. $2,100,000
20 Amber St Unit #E5; 10/2021. $440,000
205 2nd St; 10/2021. $183,000
310 S Atlantic Ave Unit 5; 10/2021. $375,000
315 Pelham Ave; 10/2021. $1,300,000
334 Liberty Ave; 10/2021. $1,550,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
240 Main St; 10/2021. $180,000
340 Main St; 10/2021. $310,000
HARVEY CEDARS
10 E 79th St; 10/2021. $1,750,000
12a East Essex Ave; 10/2021. $2,300,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
27 Ambermist Way; 10/2021. $642,084
1005 Orlando Drive; 10/2021. $248,000
1009 Inland Ave; 10/2021. $241,000
1017 Inland Road; 10/2021. $215,000
1024 Montauk Drive; 10/2021. $723,000
1029 Trenton Ave North; 10/2021. $351,000
107 Nantucket Road; 10/2021. $405,000
1111 Leilani Drive; 10/2021. $600,000
1121 Cape May Drive; 10/2021. $295,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1 Mirror Lake Rd; 10/2021. $215,000
1 Osbourne Ct; 10/2021. $349,900
10 West Thames Road; 10/2021. $340,000
101a South Captains Drive; 10/2021. $205,000
103 West Playhouse Dr; 10/2021. $310,000
104 East Delaware Dr; 10/2021. $135,000
106 N Ensign Dr; 10/2021. $369,900
108 Madison Ave; 10/2021. $150,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
10 West Winifred Ave Unit 1; 10/2021. $385,000
10109 Highland Avenue; 10/2021. $985,000
1086 A Long Beach Boulevard; 10/2021. $1,775,000
109 E Connecticut Ave; 10/2021. $999,999
110 West Osborn Avenue; 10/2021. $1,550,000
118 East South 31st Street; 10/2021. $2,550,000
13 W Pershing Avenue; 10/2021. $1,200,000
13003 Bayview Ave; 10/2021. $999,000
131a Laguna Lane; 10/2021. $2,904,000
131c Long Beach Boulevard; 10/2021. $2,400,000
15 East 33rd Street; 10/2021. $1,250,000
151d Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $3,875,000
161d Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $1,450,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
10 Point Road; 10/2021. $405,000
102 Dollmore Avenue; 10/2021. $300,000
108 Fifth St; 10/2021. $267,500
198 Brigantine Blvd; 10/2021. $520,000
202 Third Street; 10/2021. $285,000
27 Ship Bottom Ln; 10/2021. $510,000
28 Lighthouse Dr; 10/2021. $265,000
3 Grand Bay Harbor Drive; 10/2021. $405,000
403 Third St; 10/2021. $310,000
SHIP BOTTOM
101 West 9th Street Unit 204; 10/2021. $814,500
113 East 26th Street; 10/2021. $835,000
204 W 12th Street; 10/2021. $499,000
208 West 6th St; 10/2021. $949,900
210 West 18th Street; 10/2021. $1,775,000
2500 Long Beach Blvd; 10/2021. $425,000
287 W 19th Street; 10/2021. $965,000
321 W 14th Street; 10/2021. $700,000
321 W 19th Street; 10/2021. $400,000
322 W 11th St; 10/2021. $999,000
334 W 19th St; 10/2021. $990,000
372 W 13th Street; 10/2021. $1,775,000
504 Shore Ave; 10/2021. $1,710,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1083 Sailor Dr; 10/2021. $380,000
1121 Windlass Dr; 10/2021. $330,000
1157 Haswer Ave; 10/2021. $670,000
118 Atlantic Hills Boulevard; 10/2021. $281,000
1190 Galley Ave; 10/2021. $275,000
1193 Curlew Ave; 10/2021. $285,000
12 Avenue B; 10/2021. $72,000
121 Outboard Ave; 10/2021. $335,000
124 Evelyn Dr; 10/2021. $610,500
1262 Jennifer Ln; 10/2021. $900,000
1267 E Mallard Dr; 10/2021. $427,500
127 Morton Drive; 10/2021. $465,000
SURF CITY
111 North 1st Street; 10/2021. $841,313
117 North 1st Street; 10/2021. $1,750,000
15 Division Ave; 10/2021. $1,275,000
15n Ocean Ave; 10/2021. $4,195,000
18 N 14th Street; 10/2021. $3,680,000
235 N 15th Street; 10/2021. $375,000
295 N 1st Street; 10/2021. $800,000
343 N 3rd Street; 10/2021. $655,000
36n 11th Street; 10/2021. $1,075,000
431 North 3rd Street; 10/2021. $800,000
TUCKERTON
111 Marlin Road; 10/2021. $525,000
1136 Little Egg Harbor Boulevard; 10/2021. $325,000
125 East Main Street; 10/2021. $98,000
132 New Hope Street; 10/2021. $292,500
14 Maryland Road; 10/2021. $225,000
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.